Notre Dame needs ‘to define who we are’

As Notre Dame’s offense stalled during Saturday’s 24-16 victory over Ball State, Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not consider changing its leader. Those struggles began early — consecutive three-and-outs followed the opening drive’s touchdown, both series gaining one yard apiece — and continued late as Notre Dame (2-0) looked for the knockout blow, managing just a field goal on its final five competitive possessions, along with two interceptions from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush.
Wimbush finished the day 17-of-31 passing for 297 yards with three interceptions and four sacks absorbed.
“What I wanted him to do is go through his progressions, be better with his footwork,” Kelly said Sunday. “That’s really all we talked about on the sideline. Making sure that he was doing the things that are most important. His footwork needed to be better, his read progression and his decision-making.
“We weren’t in a position of looking at changing quarterbacks.”
Kelly offered no indication such a shift may occur this week, either, but the turnovers cannot continue if the Irish expect to keep winning.
“We put the ball into their hands three times,” Kelly said. “We cannot turn the ball over three times against Vanderbilt and expect to win.
“[Wimbush] was really good with the football against Michigan. We’ll have to get back to that kind of really good decision-making against Vanderbilt and everybody else who we play on our schedule.”
Similarly, Kelly doubled down on the Notre Dame offensive line, a unit that did not handle the Cardinals pass rush well, something neither fifth-year left guard Alex Bars or fifth-year center Sam Mustipher shirked after the game. Joining those two, junior right guard Tommy Kraemer and sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey both started last season, though it was in a timeshare at tackle.
“To go in and pull one of those guys out of the starting unit, you’re really taking a major step back to do that because they have so much experience,” Kelly said. “We have to get them playing at a higher level, more consistent level, and a more physical level.”
The only true newcomer to the line this season was junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg. His job is also not in jeopardy.
“You’re going to live with some of the things, some of the mistakes with Liam, because he’s a first-time starter.”
Relying on first-time contributors creates some of the offensive hiccups, Kelly said. Notre Dame is still in the process of finding its playmakers, hence freshman C’Bo Flemister returning kickoffs in his career debut (three for 65 yards with an average finish at the 27-yard line) and freshman receiver Kevin Austin getting a target in the second quarter.
Whomever those playmakers are, the offense begins with the quarterback, and that quarterback is Wimbush.
“We need to define who we are,” Kelly said. “It’s important that as we develop our passing game over these next four, six, eight weeks, however long we’re playing here, that we are cognizant of who we are, who Brandon is.”
KMET INJURES ANKLE The only injury worth noting, Kelly said, was sophomore tight end Cole Kmet’s ankle, which will require further evaluation this week.
Things We Learned: A vintage Notre Dame defense & a questionable change in QB approach
It never quite became taboo, but the phrase “bend, don’t break” has largely been absent from Notre Dame conversations since former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco took it, and a library of other catchprases, with him to Connecticut following the 2013 season. By no means did that strategy backfire on the Irish back then — even 2013 featured defensive marks of 22.4 points and 366.2 yards allowed per game. Instead, those who came after Diaco preferred a more volatile approach.
Notre Dame first-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea may have found a balance between the two. Saturday made it clear the defense will concede yardage, snaps (and snaps and snaps and snaps) and time before necessarily allowing points. Ball State’s 3.6 yards per play average should be described as nothing but paltry. For context, the lowest number forced by the Irish in 2017 was the 3.8 yards per play garnered by North Carolina. Just take a look at the Tar Heels these days to have an idea of what that company is like. (East Carolina: many points, North Carolina: not many points.)
“We’re a big bend-don’t-break unit,” junior safety Jalen Elliott said. “Whenever we get on the field, we take it personally. We have a lot of people that compete at the highest level. When we go on that field, it’s about getting the ball back to our offense and getting off the field.”
The strategy certainly worked. Whenever the Cardinals appeared to have found a rhythm, Notre Dame would suddenly buckle down in the red zone. Just like Michigan a week ago, Ball State scored only one touchdown on three trips inside the 20-yard line, the only touchdowns the Irish defense has allowed this season. It bends, but the breaks are few.
Part of snapping back into place has been the aggressive pressure Lea dials up. Some of that comes from the talented Irish defensive line, pressuring the quarterback with only four rushers chasing the quarterback. This weekend’s sole sack lands on senior linebacker Te’von Coney’s stat line, but it was created by a four-man rush flushing Cardinals senior quarterback Riley Neal out of the pocket, led by senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.
That was one of seven Notre Dame tackles for a loss, joining three sacks and seven tackles for loss a week ago. The Irish chase the quarterback and get into the backfield plenty, but Lea is still able to take a, shall we say, flexible approach. Ball State needed to gain an average of 6.2 yards on third down. That may not seem all that high, but realize it faced third down 23 different times. Of 97 plays, that stands out.
Completely independent of how the Irish offense performed, Notre Dame has a defense it can depend on. Per Irish head coach Brian Kelly, it has development ahead of it, too.
“We’re playing better in the back end,” he said. “We’re contesting for the football at a high level, putting pressure on the quarterback. There’s some things we got to get better at. We know what they are. …
“We added some things that had been part of our install that we’d been working on that I think are effective and we’re going to continue to get better at.”
Senior rover Asmar Bilal deserves his fair share of credit for the solid defensive performance.
After spinning his wheels for three years, never doing enough to force his way into playing time, Bilal took over at rover this season seemingly by default when Drue Tranquill moved inward to Buck linebacker for his final season of eligibility. Broadly speaking, expectations were low enough of Bilal to create much anticipation around freshman Shayne Simon.
Perhaps Simon’s appearance as third-string Buck linebacker on the depth chart this week should have portended Bilal’s bettering play. Maybe they are unrelated. Either way, Bilal excelled against Ball State.
He finished with five tackles including one for loss and one quarterback hurry. The tackle for loss may as well as have been considered a pass breakup. The Cardinals stacked two receivers, right away creating a coverage read for Bilal that a cynic may have doubted would be made correctly. Neal then threw a screen to the trailing of the two, only for him to immediately be met by Bilal. He had correctly diagnosed the play, shirked the block and stuck Ball State with a three-yard loss.
That paled in comparison to Bilal sticking with Cardinals 5-foot-9 receiver Justin Hall on a first-quarter wheel route in the red zone. That was a mismatch clearly favoring Ball State, yet Bilal blanketed Hall the whole way.
Giving credit where it is due, Bilal has earned his starting spot. (That said, Lea should still move heaven and earth to avoid Bilal covering Wake Forest sophomore receiver Greg Dortch in two weeks.)
Now then, about that quarterback play …
Both Kelly and senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush insisted the offensive game plan did not specifically reduce the number of designed quarterback runs included. And they know better than anyone outside the meeting rooms, so it seems best to take their word for it, but … it is just hard to believe.
“We had our [run-pass options] and the defense that they played prompted me to throw the ball out,” Wimbush said.
That is believable, especially considering the pressure the Cardinals defensive line brought most of the afternoon.
Yet, Wimbush had seven carries for 18 yards, once discounting the four sacks for 25 yards. Two of those rushes and 10 of those yards came on the final possession of the game, simultaneously burning clock while trying (and succeeding) to pick up one last first down. His only rush in the first half was a circuitous scramble to gain an exceptionally anticlimactic, albeit impressive, two yards.
“I don’t think it was intentional at all,” Kelly said. “I think it was just part of play calling and part of what we’re doing. I think sometimes we look too much into the whole, did you run him, did you not run him.
“The game and circumstances kind of dictate the play calling. Just has to flow with the game.”
With Notre Dame clinging to a 14-6 lead and suddenly-gifted good field position by junior safety Jalen Elliott’s second interception of the day, the first Irish play from scrimmage called in the second half by offensive coordinator Chip Long was, in fact, a quarterback draw.
It was a pivotal point in the game. Capitalizing on that interception gave Notre Dame its winning points and separated the Irish from Ball State, who failed to make the most of turnovers. Being his first play call after the half, Long theoretically had time to ponder the call. And he deferred to what sets Wimbush apart.
When has the Irish offense best produced with Wimbush taking snaps? When he has kept a defense on its heels with his legs. While that is not always possible, and thus developing Wimbush as a passer remains a priority, it is undeniable to this point. Last week, he took 17 carries for 95 yards (sacks adjusted), a 5.59 yards per rush average. When Notre Dame scored 49, 49 and 48 points against Boston College, USC and Wake Forest, respectively, in 2017, Wimbush ran for 207 yards, 116 yards and 114 yards. Yes, there is a cause-and-effect involved, but that only underscores the relationship.
Against speedier defenses (read: Georgia, Miami … perhaps Virginia Tech this season), that dual-threat option is not as readily-available. Taking advantage of the opportunity of a lower-tier opponent to work on the pocket passing game makes sense.
Either the Irish did not do that and instead simply took an odd, to put it generously, offensive approach or Kelly and Wimbush felt the need to deny the pseudo-practice.
Some may call for a change at quarterback, but Wimbush’s performance against the Cardinals absolutely does not warrant that. One of his interceptions was the result of a missed block getting him hit upon release, another was a simple drop by senior receiver Miles Boykin. Factor in another Boykin drop and an utterly-egregious one from sophomore Avery Davis, and Wimbush’s stat line could suddenly look like 21-of-28 for 367 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That is a charitable scenario, but it is also a plausible one.
That hypothetical aside, Wimbush’s legs are what set him apart. The ability to gash a top-flight defense like Michigan’s for 95 yards from the quarterback creates a dynamic no defensive coordinator wants to ponder. Removing that reduces the potency of Notre Dame’s offense. If for just one week to tinker and toy, so be it. If for flow of the game considerations, it seems a dubious decision.
Especially because it is clear the Irish offensive line is not yet a cohesive unit.
Ball State sacked Wimbush four times and made six other tackles behind the line of scrimmage, not to mention four more official quarterback hurries and untold pressures. Notre Dame’s tackles had no answers for the Cardinals’ rush. Wimbush trusts in the line to improve, and it will need to if he is to become the pocket passer perhaps preferred.
“We all have to do our part in being better,” he said. “It’s me protecting myself, getting us in the right protection, and I have no doubt that my guys up front are going to do their job and that’s never an issue for me. Those guys are leaders up front and I know they will take it as a responsibility to get better and improve each week.”
To be blunt, they will need to.
Notre Dame’s defense holds off Ball State while offense idles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It took longer than expected, but No. 8 Notre Dame eventually got around to holding off Ball State 24-16 on Saturday. The Irish (2-0) never let the game fall into doubt, but the Cardinals (1-1) similarly refused to be routed, running 97 total plays for 349 yards to strain Notre Dame’s defense.
That 3.6 yards per play average camouflaged how much the defense needed to handle. Still, Ball State found the end zone only once, a 10-yard pass from senior quarterback Riley Neal to junior tight end Nolan Givan with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Neal finished with 180 yards on 23-of-50 passing with two interceptions.
“Overall as a defensive standard, the goal is for their offense not to score,” Irish fifth-year linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill said. “When they do put points on the board, there’s stuff to learn from. It wasn’t a perfect game from us. There will be a lot of film to watch with 97 plays.”
It may not have been a perfect game, but Notre Dame’s defense allowed only one play of more than 20 yards, held the Cardinals to 3.8 yards per rush (sacks adjusted) and 8-of-23 on third-down conversions. Ball State managed only three possessions longer than 40 yards and got into the Irish red zone just three times. The first two of those each resulted in field goals.
“We just focused,” senior linebacker Te’von Coney said of the red-zone shift. “We always say we don’t want to concede points. [Irish head coach Brian] Kelly and [defensive coordinator Clark] Lea always talk about that. Just when they get down to the red zone, we have to play harder. It just takes one play to get them off schedule. Make that play and get them off the field.”
Notre Dame’s offense, meanwhile, struggled. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush completed 17-of-31 pases and threw for a career-best 297 yards, diminishing that feat with three interceptions. Although the running game averaged 4.89 yards per carry (sacks adjusted), it still gained only 132 yards, part of why the Irish went 4-of-14 on third downs.
“We thought we would be able to take the gimmies and the easy throws and then make big plays out of them,” Wimbush said. “We had a good game plan in terms of running the ball.
“Some things sometimes just don’t work as effectively as you may wish.”
Sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong led the way with 13 carries for 66 yards and the first score of the day, adding three catches for 61 yards. Junior Tony Jones chipped in 61 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 rushes.
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME Receiving the kickoff to open the second half, Ball State needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie Notre Dame at 14. Given the flow of the game to that point, reaching a tie seemed just as likely as the Irish opening a two-possession lead. The latter came to be reality, largely because of Tranquill.
He got to Neal just before his release, forcing the quarterback to overthrow his intended receiver. The credit naturally goes to junior safety Jalen Elliott for making the subsequent interception, but it all stemmed from Tranquill’s pressure.
It was Elliott’s second interception of the day, the first of any quantity by a Notre Dame safety since the 2016 season.
“You hope with the game plan, you’re able to make the plays,” Elliott said. “Our coaches put us in position, so all we have to do is go out and make the play.”
Elliot’s first interception was caused by senior nickel back and former safety Nick Coleman deflecting a pass. In that regard, it was a stellar day for the Irish safeties, a weak spot in recent years. Junior Alohi Gilman added nine tackles, to go along with Elliot’s seven.
“We’re just trying to do our job,” Elliott said. “It wasn’t just the mindset of let’s go get a pick. It was the mindset of do our job and a play is going to come. We stuck to that, we did our job, and the play came to me.”
Six plays after Elliott’s interception, rather than Ball State tying the game, it was Jones plunging into the end zone from a yard away to eliminate any real concerns for all effective purposes. The suddenly-somewhat comfortable 21-6 Notre Dame lead began with Tranquill’s blitz.
PLAY OF THE GAME Notre Dame junior cornerback Julian Love should not be commended for tackling an offensive lineman by the shoelaces. What deserves praise is what Love had to do to get to Danny Pinter after Ball State’s right tackle caught a backward pass across the field, opposite the defense’s momentum. Love merely shrugged off two defenders and in doing so, he saved a touchdown, bringing down Pinter at the five.
“We knew they were going to come in and do a lot of tricks, try to get our eyes in the wrong place, try to make some plays,” Coney said. “A great job on their part — happy that Julian Love was able to come up and make the play.”
The Cardinals executed the misdirection well, hence Love being isolated against two blockers. If not for his takedown, Pinter would have likely scored and brought Ball State within 14-10 with fewer than three minutes remaining in the first half, rather than merely gain three yards on what was technically a rush.
Instead, Love’s agility forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal, their second of the day, not finding the end zone until the fourth quarter. It does not take a logical leap to credit Love with literally saving four points, provided Ball State could convert the extra point.
PLAYER OF THE GAME Coney’s presence was not as omnipresent as it has been in the past. His 14 tackles felt like many more than only three fewer than the 17 he had in the Citrus Bowl victory, but they were 14, nonetheless. Three of them came behind the line of scrimmage, including a six-yard sack.
“All week we talked about things we thought they would do and trying to go out there and do my job,” Coney said. “Execute as best as I can.”
Coney now has 24 tackles through two weeks with 3.5 for loss, but he wants more.
“We have a standard that we hold ourselves to, and today we don’t think we did that,” he said. “We’re going back into the film room and correct things, come back much harder next week.”
STAT OF THE GAME Whether it was a byproduct of a vanilla offensive scheme or simple ineffectiveness, the Irish offense spent much of Saturday afternoon stalled. As did Ball State’s. Each team managed only one possession that covered a suitably-full length of the field to reach the end zone. Notre Dame opened with a five-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, and the Cardinals put together a 13-play, 79-yarder to cut the deficit to 24-13 early in the fourth quarter.
The difference, then, between the offensive outputs? The Irish scored touchdowns immediately following both Elliott interceptions while Ball State got just one field goal off three turnovers.
“It all goes back to getting off the field and getting the [offense] the ball back,” Elliott said. “We know we have a dynamic offense. Once we get them the ball back, they’re bound to make a play.”
Without two interceptions from an Irish safety — for so long a foreign concept — this result actually may have gone the other way.
QUOTE OF THE EVENING “You can never apologize for winning. Winning’s hard.” — Brian Kelly.
The full context: “The first thing I tell them when we come in (to the locker room) is, number one, you can never apologize for winning. Winning’s hard. Understand that. First and foremost, you won a football game. But you’ve got to critique it. Did we live up to the standards that we’ve set in the way that we played? No.
“I did a poor job preparing you. You’ve got to bring the energy necessary to play this game. It’s not chess. It’s football. It requires an energy that may have been lacking. Let’s look at why that wasn’t there.”
SCORING SUMMARY First Quarter 13:06 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jafar Armstrong 1-yard rush. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Ball State 0. (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:54) 6:17 — Ball State field goal. Morgan Hagee 25 yards. (19 plays, 85 yards, 6:49)
Second Quarter 8:14 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tony Jones 31-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Ball State 3. (1 play, 31 yards, 0:09) 2:30 — Ball State field goal. Haggee 23 yards. Notre Dame 14, Ball State 6. (13 plays, 36 yards, 2:55)
Third Quarter 10:37 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jones 1-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Ball State 6. (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:55) 2:01 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 46 yards. Notre Dame 24, Ball State 6. (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:30)
Fourth Quarter 12:01 — Ball State touchdown. Nolan Givan 10-yard pass from Riley Neal. Hagee PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Ball State 13. (13 plays, 79 yards, 5:00) 1:30 — Ball State field goal. Hagee 49 yards. Notre Dame 24, Ball State 16. (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:21)
Notre Dame vs. Ball State: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?
WHAT? The colloquial phrase for it is a “guarantee game.” Notre Dame has promised Ball State a check (for $1.1 million in this case) to come visit the Irish and expect no trip to Muncie, Ind., in return. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly took his fair share of guarantee games when he led Central Michigan. “How much was the guarantee for, that was the first question,” Kelly said Thursday of his thought process back in those days. “Better be a big one. “But we were there to compete. We’re there to go out and catch you off guard and go and complete. We’re going to go up there and give it our best shot, we’ve got nothing to lose, nobody expects us to win this football game. Let’s go out there and shock the world.”
WHEN? 3:30 p.m. ET. In an attempt to begin preemptive warnings — and not an attempt to confuse today — realize next week’s game against Vanderbilt is at 2:30 p.m. ET, for the sake of variety, if nothing else.
WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind. NBC will have the national broadcast, with the game streaming online here. If not in the United States, NBC Sports Gold should serve your needs. (And if ever searching for that link while in the U.S., do not feel foolish when it does not show up no matter your online search terms. Domestic IP addresses automatically filter it out, which leads to a number of emails up the chain of command wondering why an idiotic scribe cannot find a simple url.)
WHY? It is becoming a quiet Notre Dame tradition and a neat one at that. When the Irish can, they give a bump to a former administrator or coach by incorporating their new team into the schedule. Think back to Charley Molnar intending to visit with Massachusetts in 2015, Brian Polian bringing in Nevada in 2016 and Chuck Martin arriving with Miami (OH) last year. “We [got] this game set up with Ball State when Bill Scholl, a former (deputy) athletic director here at Notre Dame, was there,” Kelly said Sunday. “It’s one of those games where you try to reward somebody that was part of Notre Dame.” Scholl now serves as the athletic director at Marquette, so it is rather unlikely he gets another game onto the Irish football slate anytime soon. Note: Next year’s contest with New Mexico, coached by former Notre Dame head coach Bob Davie, should not be conflated with this trend, though it does give reason to keep an eye on Davie this season, currently 1-0 and facing No. 5 Wisconsin today in Madison at 12 p.m. ET (BTN).
BY HOW MUCH? Suffice it to say, Notre Dame is favored. By a lot. 34.5 points, to be exact, with a combined point total over/under of 61.5 creating a framework for a 48-13 Irish victory. Suggesting Notre Dame will cover that seems ambitious, but a few factors play into such a thought: — The Irish won by 35 points twice last season, against Martin’s RedHawks, 52-17, and against USC, 49-14. This year’s iteration may not be able to rely on the run as much as 2017’s did, but it should not need such a dominant ground game to still dictate this contest with it. — In week two, a lackadaisical approach should not be expected. As Kelly said Thursday, “Reasonable people would look at it’s early in the season. They haven’t played a whole lot of football.” — If Notre Dame can build a lead and get freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec into the game with some of his classmates or some of the second-string, it will not be to twiddle their thumbs. Letting Jurkovec cut loose on a few passes will serve a defendable purpose. — If the Irish defense is anything like its coordinator Clark Lea, it will take some pride in limiting an opponent to as few points as possible, no matter the deficit or the opponent. That’s all well and good, but how about an actual prediction? Well, this is where sometimes one takes pride in the wrong things. He spends an inordinate amount of time looking at three early games from each of Cardinals’ head coach Mike Neu’s first two years at Ball State. In those six contests, each team averaged 13.5 possessions. Round down and then presume Notre Dame has the ball at the end of each half. 11 possessions. One turnover would not be shocking. 10 possessions. Fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome figures to take the field at least once. Nine possessions. Perhaps two of those result in field goals. And then remember the aforementioned over/under.
Notre Dame 55, Ball State 6. (1-0 in pick; 1-0 against the spread, 1-0 point total.)
It was not quite bait. It had more merit than that. Yet, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly would not take it. Perhaps that was out of deference to a mid-major opponent, shoes Kelly once wore. Maybe he was being sure not to give any indication of overlooking any weekend this season. He could have simply been defaulting to coach-speak at the end of the week.
To paraphrase the question: Are there some second-team players you would like to get more snaps?
To give the question unspoken — generously even uninferred — context: Do you hope to get snaps for a litany of young Irish players against Ball State, partly as a result of the new NCAA rules?
Either version could have been asked and Kelly’s response was unlikely to change.
“All of our players are going to be prepared to play,” he said Thursday. “All of our guys are prepared. There’s not one guy. We’ve prepared them all.”
It was the correct response, if also the unentertaining one.
When the NCAA decided to allow players to take the field in up to four games without burning a year of eligibility, it introduced a new wrinkle into every season, but one most distinct in its debut cycle.
Will coaches keep those games in their back pockets to create new-found depth in November? Will this lead to the third-string seeing more time in blowouts than the second-string does? Could that four-game metric become a negotiating chip for players and coaches pondering possible transfers?
Answering those wonderings is nothing but a speculative exercise. Well, except for the last one, which may be playing out in real time down in Tuscaloosa. Whatever the Notre Dame version of the answer is, it was not going to be seen in a close game against a top-15 rival. Ball State coming to town always marked the first litmus test.
Looking at the teams ahead of the No. 8 Irish in the polls, six enjoyed openers where they were clearly far superior to their opponents. (It’s not that Alabama is better than you, Louisville. It’s just that you are vastly inferior to Alabama.) A number of them used those cushions to trot out more freshmen than the may have without the NCAA’s shift.
The Tide, for example, played 11 true freshmen, but only four saw time in a competitive environment. Of Ohio State’s 16 true freshmen who played, six showed up in only mop-up duty, including offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Both Clemson and Georgia have true freshman quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, respectively) who may usurp the accomplished starters this season, somewhat hijacking any concerns about their classmates.
Wisconsin, though, may be the team to take a look at. Like it or not, the Irish do not recruit on the level of Alabama or Clemson, of Georgia or Ohio State. Due to that and a number of other reasons, those programs have greater roster turnover than Notre Dame does. The Badgers are more similar to the Irish, developing players and relying on upperclassmen more than hoping for top-end talent to coalesce by season’s end.
In a 34-3 victory over Western Kentucky, Wisconsin played … four freshmen.
The comparisons this year will be lacking. A non-existent sample size does that. What is not lacking, for once and perhaps a first in the governing body’s history, is the NCAA adapting to the times.
This four-game rule was not the only shift this offseason, just the only one set in stone. The NCAA also eased up on transfers, allowing a few high-profile instances to be immediately eligible, rather than spend the usually-requisite year on the sidelines. Six transfers from Ole Miss, most notably including Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, were granted eligibility waivers due to the Rebels coaching staff allegedly misleading the players about sanctions imminently pending. Cal receiver Demetris Robertson scored a touchdown for Georgia last weekend, less than a month after the NCAA granted him immediate eligibility.
“It is pretty obvious that they’re granting more of them if you look across the board,” Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said when the ruling was announced. “They seem to be more lenient when it comes to it.”
It is about time, although the NCAA should continue to review them on a case-by-case basis. The Ole Miss players should not have been punished for the mistakes of a previous coaching staff. If Robertson had valid reason to move across the country, so be it.
Notre Dame fans may cry foul because junior safety Alohi Gilman was not granted a waiver when he arrived from Navy a year ago. Such as it goes. That is the nature of a case-by-case process, and based on Gilman’s play against the Wolverines, he will be just fine in the long run.
It will be curious to see how this developing leniency may interact with the four-game allowance. It is not a tough argument to make that the partial-season alteration is the least logical step by the NCAA of all these, but it will also be the one to have the broadest on-field impact and overall intrigue.
For the Irish, that impact and intrigue are likely to begin sometime after halftime this weekend.