Questions for the Week: Will you remember when Notre Dame kicks off this week?

Notre Dame may not have instilled a bounty of confidence in its middling 24-16 victory over Ball State (1-1) on Saturday, but the Irish (2-0) also did not create many questions. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has already doubled down on his starting quarterback and offensive line, to no rational thinking’s surprise.
The one position perhaps in more than exisential doubt is a carryover from the season opener, another disappointing performance again putting sophomore kickoff specialist Jonathan Doerer in the figurative crosshairs. Doerer sent a second-quarter kick out of bounds, gifting the Cardinals field position at the 35-yard line. Suffice it to say, Kelly was not pleased with Doerer’s fourth dismal kickoff in just two weeks.
Why does Doerer not always kick the ball out of the end zone a la his effort early in the second half? On the other three kick returns, Ball State got to the eight-, 21- and 21-yard lines. That average of the 17 is notably worse than a default starting position of the 25. If the Irish can gain those few yards of field position reliably, they would be foolish not to take them.
As long as Doerer puts it in doubt with kicks out of bounds, though, there will be a question of if/when senior Justin Yoon takes over those duties.
Will Wake Forest even get the chance to upset Boston College on Thursday? It is not a typo: The Demon Deacons are touchdown-underdogs at home against the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm at the moment, is projected to make landfall in the Carolinas sometime Thursday. Common sense suggests football should not be played in hurricanes.
As it relates to Notre Dame football, the Irish arrive in Winston-Salem a week later. If Wake Forest does not play Thursday, suddenly it loses the advantage of an elongated week of preparation for the Irish.
What time will Notre Dame play next week at Wake Forest? It was announced earlier Monday, the Sept. 22 kickoff will be at noon ET on ABC, almost-assuredly the only noon kickoff on the Irish schedule this season.
Will Ball State’s newfound confidence carry over? The Cardinals travel to Indiana this week, currently 14-point underdogs (12 p.m. ET). They just played Notre Dame tough, though, and if there was ever a week to believe in a Power Five upset, it may be against the Hoosiers.
Notre Dame will not land a plethora of in-season recruits this cycle. That is partly the result of signing 27 prospects in the class of 2018 and partly due to securing 17 commitments before this season began.
Abdur-Rahman also held offers from much of the Big Ten, including Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern, as well as his homestate Illinois. Nonetheless, while taking an official visit to Notre Dame during the season-opening victory over the Wolverines, he apparently made up his mind.
The best guess is the Irish coaching staff further narrows its recruiting focus at this point, unlikely to sign more than 21 or 22 in the class of 2019, beginning with December’s early signing period.
ON CURRENT FRESHMEN Before Ball State kept Saturday’s game much closer than anyone expected, much time was spent wondering which freshmen might get extended playing time in a blowout. For a moment at kickoff, that plan seemed to be a reality. After not taking the field against Michigan, freshman running back C’Bo Flemister was lined up to return the kick.
Flemister ended up returning three kickoffs for 65 yards, on average reaching the 27-yard line.
“We’re trying to figure out who our guys are that have some vision and have some ability to have the ball in their hand,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “We’ve seen some of the guys. This was just an opportunity on kickoff return to see another young player with the ball in his hand.”
Flemister handled the debut well, yet did not make an appearance in the actual backfield. Why not? Notre Dame has hardly any experience at running back currently, with only junior Tony Jones having any career carries before this season. He could claim all of 44.
Offering too many players chances to prove themselves means none get real opportunities to do so.
“We’re really trying to get (to) Tony Jones and [sophomore Jafar Armstrong] in particular, [sophomore Avery Davis] in terms of we’re going to keep utilizing him, but it’s going to take some time,” Kelly said. “If we use C’Bo in there, we’re taking reps away from Avery. We need these young players to get reps.
“It became, how can you get all four of these players experience at the same time?”
Placing Flemister at kickoff return at least keeps him engaged and gives him a chance to make a play. Breaking one loose could then lead to some time at running back.
ON JUSTIN YOON’S CAREER SCORING MARK The senior kicker has now scored 287 points in his career, putting him one PAT behind Kyle Brindza for third place in Irish history. Yoon is 33 points behind all-time leader Allen Pinkett. Having scored six points in each of the first two games of the season, it is reasonable to think Yoon will break Pinkett’s record in San Diego when Notre Dame takes on Navy on Oct. 27, if not earlier.
The mark is not to be confused with “career points responsible for,” which is somewhat single-handedly dominated by quarterbacks. Brady Quinn (2003-06): 606 points. Jimmy Clausen (2007-09): 390 points. DeShone Kizer (2015-2016): 390 points.
For context: Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush has accounted for 194 points in 16 career games.
As Notre Dame’s offense stalled during Saturday’s 24-16 victory over Ball State, Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not consider changing its leader. Those struggles began early — consecutive three-and-outs followed the opening drive’s touchdown, both series gaining one yard apiece — and continued late as Notre Dame (2-0) looked for the knockout blow, managing just a field goal on its final five competitive possessions, along with two interceptions from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush.
Wimbush finished the day 17-of-31 passing for 297 yards with three interceptions and four sacks absorbed.
“What I wanted him to do is go through his progressions, be better with his footwork,” Kelly said Sunday. “That’s really all we talked about on the sideline. Making sure that he was doing the things that are most important. His footwork needed to be better, his read progression and his decision-making.
“We weren’t in a position of looking at changing quarterbacks.”
Kelly offered no indication such a shift may occur this week, either, but the turnovers cannot continue if the Irish expect to keep winning.
“We put the ball into their hands three times,” Kelly said. “We cannot turn the ball over three times against Vanderbilt and expect to win.
“[Wimbush] was really good with the football against Michigan. We’ll have to get back to that kind of really good decision-making against Vanderbilt and everybody else who we play on our schedule.”
Similarly, Kelly doubled down on the Notre Dame offensive line, a unit that did not handle the Cardinals pass rush well, something neither fifth-year left guard Alex Bars or fifth-year center Sam Mustipher shirked after the game. Joining those two, junior right guard Tommy Kraemer and sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey both started last season, though it was in a timeshare at tackle.
“To go in and pull one of those guys out of the starting unit, you’re really taking a major step back to do that because they have so much experience,” Kelly said. “We have to get them playing at a higher level, more consistent level, and a more physical level.”
The only true newcomer to the line this season was junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg. His job is also not in jeopardy.
“You’re going to live with some of the things, some of the mistakes with Liam, because he’s a first-time starter.”
Relying on first-time contributors creates some of the offensive hiccups, Kelly said. Notre Dame is still in the process of finding its playmakers, hence freshman C’Bo Flemister returning kickoffs in his career debut (three for 65 yards with an average finish at the 27-yard line) and freshman receiver Kevin Austin getting a target in the second quarter.
Whomever those playmakers are, the offense begins with the quarterback, and that quarterback is Wimbush.
“We need to define who we are,” Kelly said. “It’s important that as we develop our passing game over these next four, six, eight weeks, however long we’re playing here, that we are cognizant of who we are, who Brandon is.”
KMET INJURES ANKLE The only injury worth noting, Kelly said, was sophomore tight end Cole Kmet’s ankle, which will require further evaluation this week.
Things We Learned: A vintage Notre Dame defense & a questionable change in QB approach
It never quite became taboo, but the phrase “bend, don’t break” has largely been absent from Notre Dame conversations since former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco took it, and a library of other catchprases, with him to Connecticut following the 2013 season. By no means did that strategy backfire on the Irish back then — even 2013 featured defensive marks of 22.4 points and 366.2 yards allowed per game. Instead, those who came after Diaco preferred a more volatile approach.
Notre Dame first-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea may have found a balance between the two. Saturday made it clear the defense will concede yardage, snaps (and snaps and snaps and snaps) and time before necessarily allowing points. Ball State’s 3.6 yards per play average should be described as nothing but paltry. For context, the lowest number forced by the Irish in 2017 was the 3.8 yards per play garnered by North Carolina. Just take a look at the Tar Heels these days to have an idea of what that company is like. (East Carolina: many points, North Carolina: not many points.)
“We’re a big bend-don’t-break unit,” junior safety Jalen Elliott said. “Whenever we get on the field, we take it personally. We have a lot of people that compete at the highest level. When we go on that field, it’s about getting the ball back to our offense and getting off the field.”
The strategy certainly worked. Whenever the Cardinals appeared to have found a rhythm, Notre Dame would suddenly buckle down in the red zone. Just like Michigan a week ago, Ball State scored only one touchdown on three trips inside the 20-yard line, the only touchdowns the Irish defense has allowed this season. It bends, but the breaks are few.
Part of snapping back into place has been the aggressive pressure Lea dials up. Some of that comes from the talented Irish defensive line, pressuring the quarterback with only four rushers chasing the quarterback. This weekend’s sole sack lands on senior linebacker Te’von Coney’s stat line, but it was created by a four-man rush flushing Cardinals senior quarterback Riley Neal out of the pocket, led by senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.
That was one of seven Notre Dame tackles for a loss, joining three sacks and seven tackles for loss a week ago. The Irish chase the quarterback and get into the backfield plenty, but Lea is still able to take a, shall we say, flexible approach. Ball State needed to gain an average of 6.2 yards on third down. That may not seem all that high, but realize it faced third down 23 different times. Of 97 plays, that stands out.
Completely independent of how the Irish offense performed, Notre Dame has a defense it can depend on. Per Irish head coach Brian Kelly, it has development ahead of it, too.
“We’re playing better in the back end,” he said. “We’re contesting for the football at a high level, putting pressure on the quarterback. There’s some things we got to get better at. We know what they are. …
“We added some things that had been part of our install that we’d been working on that I think are effective and we’re going to continue to get better at.”
Senior rover Asmar Bilal deserves his fair share of credit for the solid defensive performance.
After spinning his wheels for three years, never doing enough to force his way into playing time, Bilal took over at rover this season seemingly by default when Drue Tranquill moved inward to Buck linebacker for his final season of eligibility. Broadly speaking, expectations were low enough of Bilal to create much anticipation around freshman Shayne Simon.
Perhaps Simon’s appearance as third-string Buck linebacker on the depth chart this week should have portended Bilal’s bettering play. Maybe they are unrelated. Either way, Bilal excelled against Ball State.
He finished with five tackles including one for loss and one quarterback hurry. The tackle for loss may as well as have been considered a pass breakup. The Cardinals stacked two receivers, right away creating a coverage read for Bilal that a cynic may have doubted would be made correctly. Neal then threw a screen to the trailing of the two, only for him to immediately be met by Bilal. He had correctly diagnosed the play, shirked the block and stuck Ball State with a three-yard loss.
That paled in comparison to Bilal sticking with Cardinals 5-foot-9 receiver Justin Hall on a first-quarter wheel route in the red zone. That was a mismatch clearly favoring Ball State, yet Bilal blanketed Hall the whole way.
Giving credit where it is due, Bilal has earned his starting spot. (That said, Lea should still move heaven and earth to avoid Bilal covering Wake Forest sophomore receiver Greg Dortch in two weeks.)
Now then, about that quarterback play …
Both Kelly and senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush insisted the offensive game plan did not specifically reduce the number of designed quarterback runs included. And they know better than anyone outside the meeting rooms, so it seems best to take their word for it, but … it is just hard to believe.
“We had our [run-pass options] and the defense that they played prompted me to throw the ball out,” Wimbush said.
That is believable, especially considering the pressure the Cardinals defensive line brought most of the afternoon.
Yet, Wimbush had seven carries for 18 yards, once discounting the four sacks for 25 yards. Two of those rushes and 10 of those yards came on the final possession of the game, simultaneously burning clock while trying (and succeeding) to pick up one last first down. His only rush in the first half was a circuitous scramble to gain an exceptionally anticlimactic, albeit impressive, two yards.
“I don’t think it was intentional at all,” Kelly said. “I think it was just part of play calling and part of what we’re doing. I think sometimes we look too much into the whole, did you run him, did you not run him.
“The game and circumstances kind of dictate the play calling. Just has to flow with the game.”
With Notre Dame clinging to a 14-6 lead and suddenly-gifted good field position by junior safety Jalen Elliott’s second interception of the day, the first Irish play from scrimmage called in the second half by offensive coordinator Chip Long was, in fact, a quarterback draw.
It was a pivotal point in the game. Capitalizing on that interception gave Notre Dame its winning points and separated the Irish from Ball State, who failed to make the most of turnovers. Being his first play call after the half, Long theoretically had time to ponder the call. And he deferred to what sets Wimbush apart.
When has the Irish offense best produced with Wimbush taking snaps? When he has kept a defense on its heels with his legs. While that is not always possible, and thus developing Wimbush as a passer remains a priority, it is undeniable to this point. Last week, he took 17 carries for 95 yards (sacks adjusted), a 5.59 yards per rush average. When Notre Dame scored 49, 49 and 48 points against Boston College, USC and Wake Forest, respectively, in 2017, Wimbush ran for 207 yards, 116 yards and 114 yards. Yes, there is a cause-and-effect involved, but that only underscores the relationship.
Against speedier defenses (read: Georgia, Miami … perhaps Virginia Tech this season), that dual-threat option is not as readily-available. Taking advantage of the opportunity of a lower-tier opponent to work on the pocket passing game makes sense.
Either the Irish did not do that and instead simply took an odd, to put it generously, offensive approach or Kelly and Wimbush felt the need to deny the pseudo-practice.
Some may call for a change at quarterback, but Wimbush’s performance against the Cardinals absolutely does not warrant that. One of his interceptions was the result of a missed block getting him hit upon release, another was a simple drop by senior receiver Miles Boykin. Factor in another Boykin drop and an utterly-egregious one from sophomore Avery Davis, and Wimbush’s stat line could suddenly look like 21-of-28 for 367 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That is a charitable scenario, but it is also a plausible one.
That hypothetical aside, Wimbush’s legs are what set him apart. The ability to gash a top-flight defense like Michigan’s for 95 yards from the quarterback creates a dynamic no defensive coordinator wants to ponder. Removing that reduces the potency of Notre Dame’s offense. If for just one week to tinker and toy, so be it. If for flow of the game considerations, it seems a dubious decision.
Especially because it is clear the Irish offensive line is not yet a cohesive unit.
Ball State sacked Wimbush four times and made six other tackles behind the line of scrimmage, not to mention four more official quarterback hurries and untold pressures. Notre Dame’s tackles had no answers for the Cardinals’ rush. Wimbush trusts in the line to improve, and it will need to if he is to become the pocket passer perhaps preferred.
“We all have to do our part in being better,” he said. “It’s me protecting myself, getting us in the right protection, and I have no doubt that my guys up front are going to do their job and that’s never an issue for me. Those guys are leaders up front and I know they will take it as a responsibility to get better and improve each week.”
To be blunt, they will need to.
Notre Dame’s defense holds off Ball State while offense idles
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It took longer than expected, but No. 8 Notre Dame eventually got around to holding off Ball State 24-16 on Saturday. The Irish (2-0) never let the game fall into doubt, but the Cardinals (1-1) similarly refused to be routed, running 97 total plays for 349 yards to strain Notre Dame’s defense.
That 3.6 yards per play average camouflaged how much the defense needed to handle. Still, Ball State found the end zone only once, a 10-yard pass from senior quarterback Riley Neal to junior tight end Nolan Givan with 12 minutes remaining in the game. Neal finished with 180 yards on 23-of-50 passing with two interceptions.
“Overall as a defensive standard, the goal is for their offense not to score,” Irish fifth-year linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill said. “When they do put points on the board, there’s stuff to learn from. It wasn’t a perfect game from us. There will be a lot of film to watch with 97 plays.”
It may not have been a perfect game, but Notre Dame’s defense allowed only one play of more than 20 yards, held the Cardinals to 3.8 yards per rush (sacks adjusted) and 8-of-23 on third-down conversions. Ball State managed only three possessions longer than 40 yards and got into the Irish red zone just three times. The first two of those each resulted in field goals.
“We just focused,” senior linebacker Te’von Coney said of the red-zone shift. “We always say we don’t want to concede points. [Irish head coach Brian] Kelly and [defensive coordinator Clark] Lea always talk about that. Just when they get down to the red zone, we have to play harder. It just takes one play to get them off schedule. Make that play and get them off the field.”
Notre Dame’s offense, meanwhile, struggled. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush completed 17-of-31 pases and threw for a career-best 297 yards, diminishing that feat with three interceptions. Although the running game averaged 4.89 yards per carry (sacks adjusted), it still gained only 132 yards, part of why the Irish went 4-of-14 on third downs.
“We thought we would be able to take the gimmies and the easy throws and then make big plays out of them,” Wimbush said. “We had a good game plan in terms of running the ball.
“Some things sometimes just don’t work as effectively as you may wish.”
Sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong led the way with 13 carries for 66 yards and the first score of the day, adding three catches for 61 yards. Junior Tony Jones chipped in 61 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 rushes.
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME Receiving the kickoff to open the second half, Ball State needed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie Notre Dame at 14. Given the flow of the game to that point, reaching a tie seemed just as likely as the Irish opening a two-possession lead. The latter came to be reality, largely because of Tranquill.
He got to Neal just before his release, forcing the quarterback to overthrow his intended receiver. The credit naturally goes to junior safety Jalen Elliott for making the subsequent interception, but it all stemmed from Tranquill’s pressure.
It was Elliott’s second interception of the day, the first of any quantity by a Notre Dame safety since the 2016 season.
“You hope with the game plan, you’re able to make the plays,” Elliott said. “Our coaches put us in position, so all we have to do is go out and make the play.”
Elliot’s first interception was caused by senior nickel back and former safety Nick Coleman deflecting a pass. In that regard, it was a stellar day for the Irish safeties, a weak spot in recent years. Junior Alohi Gilman added nine tackles, to go along with Elliot’s seven.
“We’re just trying to do our job,” Elliott said. “It wasn’t just the mindset of let’s go get a pick. It was the mindset of do our job and a play is going to come. We stuck to that, we did our job, and the play came to me.”
Six plays after Elliott’s interception, rather than Ball State tying the game, it was Jones plunging into the end zone from a yard away to eliminate any real concerns for all effective purposes. The suddenly-somewhat comfortable 21-6 Notre Dame lead began with Tranquill’s blitz.
PLAY OF THE GAME Notre Dame junior cornerback Julian Love should not be commended for tackling an offensive lineman by the shoelaces. What deserves praise is what Love had to do to get to Danny Pinter after Ball State’s right tackle caught a backward pass across the field, opposite the defense’s momentum. Love merely shrugged off two defenders and in doing so, he saved a touchdown, bringing down Pinter at the five.
“We knew they were going to come in and do a lot of tricks, try to get our eyes in the wrong place, try to make some plays,” Coney said. “A great job on their part — happy that Julian Love was able to come up and make the play.”
The Cardinals executed the misdirection well, hence Love being isolated against two blockers. If not for his takedown, Pinter would have likely scored and brought Ball State within 14-10 with fewer than three minutes remaining in the first half, rather than merely gain three yards on what was technically a rush.
Instead, Love’s agility forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal, their second of the day, not finding the end zone until the fourth quarter. It does not take a logical leap to credit Love with literally saving four points, provided Ball State could convert the extra point.
PLAYER OF THE GAME Coney’s presence was not as omnipresent as it has been in the past. His 14 tackles felt like many more than only three fewer than the 17 he had in the Citrus Bowl victory, but they were 14, nonetheless. Three of them came behind the line of scrimmage, including a six-yard sack.
“All week we talked about things we thought they would do and trying to go out there and do my job,” Coney said. “Execute as best as I can.”
Coney now has 24 tackles through two weeks with 3.5 for loss, but he wants more.
“We have a standard that we hold ourselves to, and today we don’t think we did that,” he said. “We’re going back into the film room and correct things, come back much harder next week.”
STAT OF THE GAME Whether it was a byproduct of a vanilla offensive scheme or simple ineffectiveness, the Irish offense spent much of Saturday afternoon stalled. As did Ball State’s. Each team managed only one possession that covered a suitably-full length of the field to reach the end zone. Notre Dame opened with a five-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, and the Cardinals put together a 13-play, 79-yarder to cut the deficit to 24-13 early in the fourth quarter.
The difference, then, between the offensive outputs? The Irish scored touchdowns immediately following both Elliott interceptions while Ball State got just one field goal off three turnovers.
“It all goes back to getting off the field and getting the [offense] the ball back,” Elliott said. “We know we have a dynamic offense. Once we get them the ball back, they’re bound to make a play.”
Without two interceptions from an Irish safety — for so long a foreign concept — this result actually may have gone the other way.
QUOTE OF THE EVENING “You can never apologize for winning. Winning’s hard.” — Brian Kelly.
The full context: “The first thing I tell them when we come in (to the locker room) is, number one, you can never apologize for winning. Winning’s hard. Understand that. First and foremost, you won a football game. But you’ve got to critique it. Did we live up to the standards that we’ve set in the way that we played? No.
“I did a poor job preparing you. You’ve got to bring the energy necessary to play this game. It’s not chess. It’s football. It requires an energy that may have been lacking. Let’s look at why that wasn’t there.”
SCORING SUMMARY First Quarter 13:06 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jafar Armstrong 1-yard rush. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Ball State 0. (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:54) 6:17 — Ball State field goal. Morgan Hagee 25 yards. (19 plays, 85 yards, 6:49)
Second Quarter 8:14 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tony Jones 31-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Ball State 3. (1 play, 31 yards, 0:09) 2:30 — Ball State field goal. Haggee 23 yards. Notre Dame 14, Ball State 6. (13 plays, 36 yards, 2:55)
Third Quarter 10:37 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jones 1-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Ball State 6. (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:55) 2:01 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 46 yards. Notre Dame 24, Ball State 6. (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:30)
Fourth Quarter 12:01 — Ball State touchdown. Nolan Givan 10-yard pass from Riley Neal. Hagee PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Ball State 13. (13 plays, 79 yards, 5:00) 1:30 — Ball State field goal. Hagee 49 yards. Notre Dame 24, Ball State 16. (8 plays, 26 yards, 2:21)