Notre Dame needs to ‘respect’ Vanderbilt, its Stanford-inspired defense

More and more, the greatest mistake Irish head coach Brian Kelly identified in No. 8 Notre Dame’s 24-16 win against Ball State on Saturday seems to have been made in the week before kickoff against the mid-level opponent.
“We didn’t play our best, but what we did well in that game is that we won the game,” Kelly said Tuesday. “What we need to do better is certainly I’ve got to prepare our football team better. What we learned is that we have to be so much more intentional in our process during the week.”
“Our guys know that what we’ve learned from last week is that we got to be locked in on our process. If we’re not locked in on our process, this is a difficult game. You can get beat any week.”
On Sunday, Kelly said he felt the Irish took a few days to level off their emotions after their season-opening victory against Michigan, noting they did put together a good Thursday practice before facing the Cardinals. That fits in line with his view of the week as a whole at this point.
While that phenomena should not be feared again this week, if not this season, the underlying theme that may have allowed for it is one always possible when dealing with 18- to 23-year-olds. In this specific instance, Vanderbilt went 4-8 last season; Notre Dame might view the Commodores as more akin to Ball State than to the Wolverines.
“It starts with respecting your opponent,” Kelly said. “It carries itself into the way you practice. You have to have that build up throughout the entire week. I think our players really understand that the whole week cumulatively gets you ready for Saturday, not 24 hours prior to the game.”
Getting ready for Vanderbilt may bear some similarities to the annual task of preparing for Stanford, specifically as it pertains to their defense. Commodores head coach Derek Mason arrived in Nashville in 2014 after spending the previous four seasons as a Cardinal assistant coach. In 2011, he began a three-year stint as defensive coordinator, spending the first of those seasons sharing the duties with Jason Tarver, now the first-year defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.
Defenses change, coaches alter their approaches, and rosters vary immensely, but that familiar Stanford pedigree provides Kelly and his coaching staff a starting point for study.
“They definitely change up, but you do get structure and know what they like vs. particular down-and-distances,” Kelly said. “You can bet they’re going to be in these kind of looks on third down, they’re going to have multiplicity, going to bring pressures.
“We play Stanford once a year, so there is some carryover there.”
COLE KMET INJURY UPDATE The sophomore tight end suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals and will be “limited”, per Kelly, giving him a “doubtful” designation for the week.
In other words, expect Kmet to take off the next week or two in cautious hope he can be 100 percent before the actual David Shaw defense arrives on Sept. 29.
ON 9/11 Perhaps he has discussed it before, but this scribe does not remember previously hearing Kelly’s memories of the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Then the head coach at Grand Valley State, he was going through the normal routine of a week, as might be expected.
“It was really one of the first things I thought of today,” Kelly said on the 17th anniversary of the attacks. “Certainly such an important day in so many lives that were lost.
“We had a suite of offices in the end zone. I was drawing up cards as the head coach. I had three full-time assistant coaches; I drew all the scout cards as well as the head coach, the offensive coordinator for the scout team.
“We had this old box TV that was on as just backdrop. One of the guys ran up from downstairs and said there was a fire in one of the towers. We turned it on.
“We were playing our rival that week, Ferris State, ended up canceling the game.”
Notre Dame’s Opponents: While Northwestern & USC lost, only Pittsburgh was embarrassed
It always catches an eye when a losing team handily outgains the winners. It indicates the game was not won as handily as the scoreboard may presume, and speaks to the quality of the defeated with a long view otherwise often overlooked. Keep that in mind when reading the entries below representing Notre Dame’s November opponents.
Michigan (1-1): The Wolverines had even less trouble with Western Michigan than expected, rolling to a 49-3 victory. The Broncos managed that field goal with all of 2:34 remaining in the game, not exactly applying any pressure on Michigan. Karan Higdon led the Wolverines, gaining 156 yards on 13 rushes, part of 308 total rushing yards for the team. Context: Michigan ran for 58 yards against the Irish.
Life does not get much more difficult for the Wolverines, set to host SMU (3:30 p.m. ET; BTN) as 35-point favorites with a combined point total over/under of 53.5. A 44-10 win would only stand out in that the Mustangs would find the end zone at all.
Ball St. (1-1): The Cardinals travel to face another in-state foe this week, heading to 2-0 Indiana as 14-point underdogs (12 p.m. ET; BTN). The 2-0 Hoosiers are coming off a tight win against Virginia, looking to build further momentum before beginning their conference schedule with Michigan State next weekend. Ball State and Indiana last played in 2016, a 30-20 Hoosiers victory. The 57.5-point over/under hints at a 35-21 result.
Vanderbilt (2-0): Yes, the Commodores faced just a Group of Five program, but it was one, Nevada, that is set to have a better-than-expected year. Few other teams, if any, will resoundingly trounce the Wolfpack like Vanderbilt did, 41-10. All but seven of the ‘Dores points came in the first half as their deluge included 468 total yards, 36:02 time of possession and an efficient 23-of-32 for 258 yards and two touchdowns passing from senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur, all while the defense forced four turnovers.
Nonetheless, Vanderbilt will arrive in South Bend as a two touchdown underdog — currently the spread resides at 14.5 with an over/under of 53. Notre Dame would not mind a comfortable 33-19 victory (2:30 p.m. ET; NBC).
Wake Forest (2-0): Greg Dortch scores touchdowns. It is that simple. This week, the sophomore receiver caught seven passes for 94 yards and one score, something of a ho-hum offensive performance from the playmaker, so he complemented it with two punt returns for touchdowns in the second quarter, leading the Demon Deacons to a 51-20 triumph against FCS-level Towson. Wake Forest gained 582 yards of total offense, while Towson quarterback Tom Flacco (brother of the eminently-elite Joe) hrew for 345 yards and three scores on 35-of-51 passing.
The Deacons now host Boston College for a Thursday matchup that may or may not happen. As of now, it is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with the Eagles as touchdown favorites, but Hurricane Florence could change those plans. Category 4 storms are rare enough on their own; no one should feel the impetus to stage a football game within one. If and when the two do play, an over/under of 51.5 would make for a one-possession game in the 20s.
Stanford (2-0): On the surface, the Cardinal had no trouble with USC. The reality is, it outgained the Trojans by only 342 to 332 in winning 17-3. Three turnovers provided the crux of the differential, though senior running back Bryce Love did start to loosen up, gaining 136 yards on 22 rushes.
Love and Stanford will essentially take the week off, hosting FCS-level UC Davis (2 p.m. ET; Pac-12 Network).
Virginia Tech (2-0): The Hokies made efficient work of FCS-level William & Mary, winning 62-17 with 586 yards of total offense, compared to giving up only 266. Quarterback Josh Jackson threw for 217 yards on only 16 attempts, completing 12 of them and scoring once, and Virginia Tech averaged 6.6 yards per carry in rushing for 305 yards.
It may seem another casual week for the Hokies with East Carolina visiting (12:20 p.m. ET; ACC Network), but the Pirates are fresh off an upset of North Carolina. The 28-point spread with a 47.5 over/under suggests Virginia Tech should still cruise to a 38-10 victory.
Pittsburgh (1-1): The Panthers wanted to believe they could compete in a renewal of their rivalry with Penn State, but it was made quite clear they could not during a 51-6 shellacking. Pittsburgh threw for 55 passing yards on 18 attempts. The Nittany Lions scored 44 unanswered points. Nothing about the trouncing was, if you will, stately.
The Panthers have a tough ask ahead of them in bouncing back from that in the first place, let alone immediately readying to face the triple-option attack of Georgia Tech (12:30 p.m. ET). The Yellow Jackets are favored by three with a 28-25 conclusion likely.
Navy (1-1): The Midshipmen needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to come back from a 21-9 deficit and prevail 22-21 against Memphis, even though Navy had the ball for 42:47. Life should be easier for the week with FCS-level Lehigh visiting (3:30 p.m. ET; CBSSN).
Northwestern (1-1): One bad, even terrible, second quarter did in the Wildcats against Duke, giving up 21 points in that one frame to fall 21-7. Northwestern outgained Duke 381 yards to 301 and managed 23 first downs to the Blue Devils’ 14. Yet, a negative-two turnover differential was too much to overcome.
If granting the premise that the Wildcats are more akin to the team represented on the stat sheet than the one depicted by the score alone, then it may be safe to think Northwestern will beat Akron by more than the expected 21 points (7:30 p.m. ET; BTN). A 33-13 result may make sense if considering the over/under of 45.5, but it should not be that close, quite frankly.
Florida State (1-1): Maybe the Seminoles were still staggering from their opening drubbing by Virginia Tech. Perhaps they simply overlooked FCS-level Samford. Or, possibly, Florida State is genuinely terrible this season. Figuring which of those three is most precise is an irresolvable debate this week, as the Seminoles did end up winning 36-26, and a win is a win is a [insert four-syllable pause] win.
Samford outgained Florida State 525 yards to 454, using 475 passing yards to keep things interesting. The Bulldogs undoing? Four interceptions.
The Seminoles now head up to the Carrier Dome, where Syracuse seems to notch at least one upset a year (12 p.m. ET; ESPN). By the bookmaker, this would qualify, with Florida State favored by 3.5 points, but that is plausibly an underreaction to the Seminoles’ trouble this week. A 33-29 result would be thrilling, if nothing else.
Syracuse (2-0): The Orange, meanwhile, had no trouble with its FCS-level patsy, dispatching Wagner with a 62-10 loss, led by quarterback Eric Dungey’s 218 yards and five touchdowns on 23-of-32 passing.
Let’s do away with the vague suggestions: Syracuse will beat Florida State this weekend, furthering a miserable September for first-year Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart.
USC (1-1): Not only did the Trojans nearly outgain Stanford, they actually did manage more first downs, 20 to 13. It was not that freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels had trouble moving the ball (16-of-34, 215 yards), he just threw two interceptions to counteract that. Freshman receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught only two passes for 39 yards.
Daniels suffered a hand injury and is currently questionable for the trip to raucous Texas (8 p.m. ET; FOX), where USC is considered a three-point underdog. If Daniels is healthy, the Trojans should cover that and likely push the total past the over/under of 49.
Questions for the Week: Will you remember when Notre Dame kicks off this week?
Notre Dame may not have instilled a bounty of confidence in its middling 24-16 victory over Ball State (1-1) on Saturday, but the Irish (2-0) also did not create many questions. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has already doubled down on his starting quarterback and offensive line, to no rational thinking’s surprise.
The one position perhaps in more than exisential doubt is a carryover from the season opener, another disappointing performance again putting sophomore kickoff specialist Jonathan Doerer in the figurative crosshairs. Doerer sent a second-quarter kick out of bounds, gifting the Cardinals field position at the 35-yard line. Suffice it to say, Kelly was not pleased with Doerer’s fourth dismal kickoff in just two weeks.
Why does Doerer not always kick the ball out of the end zone a la his effort early in the second half? On the other three kick returns, Ball State got to the eight-, 21- and 21-yard lines. That average of the 17 is notably worse than a default starting position of the 25. If the Irish can gain those few yards of field position reliably, they would be foolish not to take them.
As long as Doerer puts it in doubt with kicks out of bounds, though, there will be a question of if/when senior Justin Yoon takes over those duties.
Consider this a second of many reminders, Notre Dame kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET this week.
Shift your day forward by an hour, get to bed an hour earlier. Lose an hour of sleep, skip your workout. Whatever needs to be adjusted, just do not forget about the change.
Will Wake Forest even get the chance to upset Boston College on Thursday? It is not a typo: The Demon Deacons are touchdown-underdogs at home against the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm at the moment, is projected to make landfall in the Carolinas sometime Thursday. Common sense suggests football should not be played in hurricanes.
As it relates to Notre Dame football, the Irish arrive in Winston-Salem a week later. If Wake Forest does not play Thursday, suddenly it loses the advantage of an elongated week of preparation for the Irish.
What time will Notre Dame play next week at Wake Forest? It was announced earlier Monday, the Sept. 22 kickoff will be at noon ET on ABC, almost-assuredly the only noon kickoff on the Irish schedule this season.
Again, remember, the Vanderbilt game this week is at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Will Ball State’s newfound confidence carry over? The Cardinals travel to Indiana this week, currently 14-point underdogs (12 p.m. ET). They just played Notre Dame tough, though, and if there was ever a week to believe in a Power Five upset, it may be against the Hoosiers.
Notre Dame will not land a plethora of in-season recruits this cycle. That is partly the result of signing 27 prospects in the class of 2018 and partly due to securing 17 commitments before this season began.
Abdur-Rahman also held offers from much of the Big Ten, including Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern, as well as his homestate Illinois. Nonetheless, while taking an official visit to Notre Dame during the season-opening victory over the Wolverines, he apparently made up his mind.
The best guess is the Irish coaching staff further narrows its recruiting focus at this point, unlikely to sign more than 21 or 22 in the class of 2019, beginning with December’s early signing period.
ON CURRENT FRESHMEN Before Ball State kept Saturday’s game much closer than anyone expected, much time was spent wondering which freshmen might get extended playing time in a blowout. For a moment at kickoff, that plan seemed to be a reality. After not taking the field against Michigan, freshman running back C’Bo Flemister was lined up to return the kick.
Flemister ended up returning three kickoffs for 65 yards, on average reaching the 27-yard line.
“We’re trying to figure out who our guys are that have some vision and have some ability to have the ball in their hand,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “We’ve seen some of the guys. This was just an opportunity on kickoff return to see another young player with the ball in his hand.”
Flemister handled the debut well, yet did not make an appearance in the actual backfield. Why not? Notre Dame has hardly any experience at running back currently, with only junior Tony Jones having any career carries before this season. He could claim all of 44.
Offering too many players chances to prove themselves means none get real opportunities to do so.
“We’re really trying to get (to) Tony Jones and [sophomore Jafar Armstrong] in particular, [sophomore Avery Davis] in terms of we’re going to keep utilizing him, but it’s going to take some time,” Kelly said. “If we use C’Bo in there, we’re taking reps away from Avery. We need these young players to get reps.
“It became, how can you get all four of these players experience at the same time?”
Placing Flemister at kickoff return at least keeps him engaged and gives him a chance to make a play. Breaking one loose could then lead to some time at running back.
ON JUSTIN YOON’S CAREER SCORING MARK The senior kicker has now scored 287 points in his career, putting him one PAT behind Kyle Brindza for third place in Irish history. Yoon is 33 points behind all-time leader Allen Pinkett. Having scored six points in each of the first two games of the season, it is reasonable to think Yoon will break Pinkett’s record in San Diego when Notre Dame takes on Navy on Oct. 27, if not earlier.
The mark is not to be confused with “career points responsible for,” which is somewhat single-handedly dominated by quarterbacks. Brady Quinn (2003-06): 606 points. Jimmy Clausen (2007-09): 390 points. DeShone Kizer (2015-2016): 390 points.
For context: Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush has accounted for 194 points in 16 career games.
SPEAKING OF KIZER Not a great Sunday night for him in any regard. Filling in for Green Bay Packers injured starter Aaron Rodgers, Kizer’s one quarter of action resulted in 4-of-7 passing for 55 yards with one interception returned for a touchdown as well as two sacks absorbed, one resulting in a lost fumble.
If wondering who the Packers have behind Kizer on the depth chart (as one will), rotoworld.com lists Tim Boyle, a rookie out of Eastern Kentucky who spent the first three years of his career at Connecticut.
That fact might keep Green Bay fans up at night this week, if not all season.
As Notre Dame’s offense stalled during Saturday’s 24-16 victory over Ball State, Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not consider changing its leader. Those struggles began early — consecutive three-and-outs followed the opening drive’s touchdown, both series gaining one yard apiece — and continued late as Notre Dame (2-0) looked for the knockout blow, managing just a field goal on its final five competitive possessions, along with two interceptions from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush.
Wimbush finished the day 17-of-31 passing for 297 yards with three interceptions and four sacks absorbed.
“What I wanted him to do is go through his progressions, be better with his footwork,” Kelly said Sunday. “That’s really all we talked about on the sideline. Making sure that he was doing the things that are most important. His footwork needed to be better, his read progression and his decision-making.
“We weren’t in a position of looking at changing quarterbacks.”
Kelly offered no indication such a shift may occur this week, either, but the turnovers cannot continue if the Irish expect to keep winning.
“We put the ball into their hands three times,” Kelly said. “We cannot turn the ball over three times against Vanderbilt and expect to win.
“[Wimbush] was really good with the football against Michigan. We’ll have to get back to that kind of really good decision-making against Vanderbilt and everybody else who we play on our schedule.”
Similarly, Kelly doubled down on the Notre Dame offensive line, a unit that did not handle the Cardinals pass rush well, something neither fifth-year left guard Alex Bars or fifth-year center Sam Mustipher shirked after the game. Joining those two, junior right guard Tommy Kraemer and sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey both started last season, though it was in a timeshare at tackle.
“To go in and pull one of those guys out of the starting unit, you’re really taking a major step back to do that because they have so much experience,” Kelly said. “We have to get them playing at a higher level, more consistent level, and a more physical level.”
The only true newcomer to the line this season was junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg. His job is also not in jeopardy.
“You’re going to live with some of the things, some of the mistakes with Liam, because he’s a first-time starter.”
Relying on first-time contributors creates some of the offensive hiccups, Kelly said. Notre Dame is still in the process of finding its playmakers, hence freshman C’Bo Flemister returning kickoffs in his career debut (three for 65 yards with an average finish at the 27-yard line) and freshman receiver Kevin Austin getting a target in the second quarter.
Whomever those playmakers are, the offense begins with the quarterback, and that quarterback is Wimbush.
“We need to define who we are,” Kelly said. “It’s important that as we develop our passing game over these next four, six, eight weeks, however long we’re playing here, that we are cognizant of who we are, who Brandon is.”
KMET INJURES ANKLE The only injury worth noting, Kelly said, was sophomore tight end Cole Kmet’s ankle, which will require further evaluation this week.