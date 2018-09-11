Getty Images

Notre Dame’s Opponents: While Northwestern & USC lost, only Pittsburgh was embarrassed

By Douglas FarmerSep 11, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

It always catches an eye when a losing team handily outgains the winners. It indicates the game was not won as handily as the scoreboard may presume, and speaks to the quality of the defeated with a long view otherwise often overlooked. Keep that in mind when reading the entries below representing Notre Dame’s November opponents.

Michigan (1-1): The Wolverines had even less trouble with Western Michigan than expected, rolling to a 49-3 victory. The Broncos managed that field goal with all of 2:34 remaining in the game, not exactly applying any pressure on Michigan. Karan Higdon led the Wolverines, gaining 156 yards on 13 rushes, part of 308 total rushing yards for the team. Context: Michigan ran for 58 yards against the Irish.

Life does not get much more difficult for the Wolverines, set to host SMU (3:30 p.m. ET; BTN) as 35-point favorites with a combined point total over/under of 53.5. A 44-10 win would only stand out in that the Mustangs would find the end zone at all.

Ball St. (1-1): The Cardinals travel to face another in-state foe this week, heading to 2-0 Indiana as 14-point underdogs (12 p.m. ET; BTN). The 2-0 Hoosiers are coming off a tight win against Virginia, looking to build further momentum before beginning their conference schedule with Michigan State next weekend. Ball State and Indiana last played in 2016, a 30-20 Hoosiers victory. The 57.5-point over/under hints at a 35-21 result.

Vanderbilt (2-0): Yes, the Commodores faced just a Group of Five program, but it was one, Nevada, that is set to have a better-than-expected year. Few other teams, if any, will resoundingly trounce the Wolfpack like Vanderbilt did, 41-10. All but seven of the ‘Dores points came in the first half as their deluge included 468 total yards, 36:02 time of possession and an efficient 23-of-32 for 258 yards and two touchdowns passing from senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur, all while the defense forced four turnovers.

Nonetheless, Vanderbilt will arrive in South Bend as a two touchdown underdog — currently the spread resides at 14.5 with an over/under of 53. Notre Dame would not mind a comfortable 33-19 victory (2:30 p.m. ET; NBC).

Wake Forest sophomore receiver Greg Dortch returned not one punt for a touchdown last weekend, but two, adding in a receiving score for good measure during a 51-20 victory. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Wake Forest (2-0): Greg Dortch scores touchdowns. It is that simple. This week, the sophomore receiver caught seven passes for 94 yards and one score, something of a ho-hum offensive performance from the playmaker, so he complemented it with two punt returns for touchdowns in the second quarter, leading the Demon Deacons to a 51-20 triumph against FCS-level Towson. Wake Forest gained 582 yards of total offense, while Towson quarterback Tom Flacco (brother of the eminently-elite Joe) hrew for 345 yards and three scores on 35-of-51 passing.

The Deacons now host Boston College for a Thursday matchup that may or may not happen. As of now, it is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with the Eagles as touchdown favorites, but Hurricane Florence could change those plans. Category 4 storms are rare enough on their own; no one should feel the impetus to stage a football game within one. If and when the two do play, an over/under of 51.5 would make for a one-possession game in the 20s.

Stanford (2-0): On the surface, the Cardinal had no trouble with USC. The reality is, it outgained the Trojans by only 342 to 332 in winning 17-3. Three turnovers provided the crux of the differential, though senior running back Bryce Love did start to loosen up, gaining 136 yards on 22 rushes.

Love and Stanford will essentially take the week off, hosting FCS-level UC Davis (2 p.m. ET; Pac-12 Network).

Virginia Tech (2-0): The Hokies made efficient work of FCS-level William & Mary, winning 62-17 with 586 yards of total offense, compared to giving up only 266. Quarterback Josh Jackson threw for 217 yards on only 16 attempts, completing 12 of them and scoring once, and Virginia Tech averaged 6.6 yards per carry in rushing for 305 yards.

It may seem another casual week for the Hokies with East Carolina visiting (12:20 p.m. ET; ACC Network), but the Pirates are fresh off an upset of North Carolina. The 28-point spread with a 47.5 over/under suggests Virginia Tech should still cruise to a 38-10 victory.

Pittsburgh (1-1): The Panthers wanted to believe they could compete in a renewal of their rivalry with Penn State, but it was made quite clear they could not during a 51-6 shellacking. Pittsburgh threw for 55 passing yards on 18 attempts. The Nittany Lions scored 44 unanswered points. Nothing about the trouncing was, if you will, stately.

The Panthers have a tough ask ahead of them in bouncing back from that in the first place, let alone immediately readying to face the triple-option attack of Georgia Tech (12:30 p.m. ET). The Yellow Jackets are favored by three with a 28-25 conclusion likely.

Navy (1-1): The Midshipmen needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to come back from a 21-9 deficit and prevail 22-21 against Memphis, even though Navy had the ball for 42:47. Life should be easier for the week with FCS-level Lehigh visiting (3:30 p.m. ET; CBSSN).

Northwestern (1-1): One bad, even terrible, second quarter did in the Wildcats against Duke, giving up 21 points in that one frame to fall 21-7. Northwestern outgained Duke 381 yards to 301 and managed 23 first downs to the Blue Devils’ 14. Yet, a negative-two turnover differential was too much to overcome.

If granting the premise that the Wildcats are more akin to the team represented on the stat sheet than the one depicted by the score alone, then it may be safe to think Northwestern will beat Akron by more than the expected 21 points (7:30 p.m. ET; BTN). A 33-13 result may make sense if considering the over/under of 45.5, but it should not be that close, quite frankly.

Florida State (1-1): Maybe the Seminoles were still staggering from their opening drubbing by Virginia Tech. Perhaps they simply overlooked FCS-level Samford. Or, possibly, Florida State is genuinely terrible this season. Figuring which of those three is most precise is an irresolvable debate this week, as the Seminoles did end up winning 36-26, and a win is a win is a [insert four-syllable pause] win.

Samford outgained Florida State 525 yards to 454, using 475 passing yards to keep things interesting. The Bulldogs undoing? Four interceptions.

The Seminoles now head up to the Carrier Dome, where Syracuse seems to notch at least one upset a year (12 p.m. ET; ESPN). By the bookmaker, this would qualify, with Florida State favored by 3.5 points, but that is plausibly an underreaction to the Seminoles’ trouble this week. A 33-29 result would be thrilling, if nothing else.

Syracuse (2-0): The Orange, meanwhile, had no trouble with its FCS-level patsy, dispatching Wagner with a 62-10 loss, led by quarterback Eric Dungey’s 218 yards and five touchdowns on 23-of-32 passing.

Let’s do away with the vague suggestions: Syracuse will beat Florida State this weekend, furthering a miserable September for first-year Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart.

Stanford running back Bryce Love set the tone for the Cardinal offensively in a 17-3 victory against USC, gaining 136 yards with one touchdown on 22 carries. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

USC (1-1): Not only did the Trojans nearly outgain Stanford, they actually did manage more first downs, 20 to 13. It was not that freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels  had trouble moving the ball (16-of-34, 215 yards), he just threw two interceptions to counteract that. Freshman receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught only two passes for 39 yards.

Daniels suffered a hand injury and is currently questionable for the trip to raucous Texas (8 p.m. ET; FOX), where USC is considered a three-point underdog. If Daniels is healthy, the Trojans should cover that and likely push the total past the over/under of 49.

7:30 p.m. Thursday: Wake Forest vs. Boston College on ESPN, pending any possible hurricane-related scheduling changes.
12 p.m. ET Saturday: Ball State at Indiana on BTN; Florida State at Syracuse on ESPN.
12:20 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina on ACCN.
12:30 ET: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech.
2 ET: Stanford vs. UC Davis on the Pac-12 Network.
2:30 ET: Vanderbilt at Notre Dame on NBC.
3:30 ET: Michigan vs. SMU on BTN; Navy vs. Lehigh on CBSSN.
7:30 ET: Northwestern vs. Akron on BTN.
8 ET: USC at Texas on FOX.

Favorites: Florida State -3.5; Virginia Tech -28; Michigan -35; Northwestern -21.
Underdogs: Wake Forest +7; Ball State +14; Syracuse +3.5; Pittsburgh +3; Vanderbilt +14.5; USC +3.

Questions for the Week: Will you remember when Notre Dame kicks off this week?

By Douglas FarmerSep 10, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
54 Comments

Notre Dame may not have instilled a bounty of confidence in its middling 24-16 victory over Ball State (1-1) on Saturday, but the Irish (2-0) also did not create many questions. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has already doubled down on his starting quarterback and offensive line, to no rational thinking’s surprise.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame needs ‘to define who we are’

The one position perhaps in more than exisential doubt is a carryover from the season opener, another disappointing performance again putting sophomore kickoff specialist Jonathan Doerer in the figurative crosshairs. Doerer sent a second-quarter kick out of bounds, gifting the Cardinals field position at the 35-yard line. Suffice it to say, Kelly was not pleased with Doerer’s fourth dismal kickoff in just two weeks.

Why does Doerer not always kick the ball out of the end zone a la his effort early in the second half? On the other three kick returns, Ball State got to the eight-, 21- and 21-yard lines. That average of the 17 is notably worse than a default starting position of the 25. If the Irish can gain those few yards of field position reliably, they would be foolish not to take them.

As long as Doerer puts it in doubt with kicks out of bounds, though, there will be a question of if/when senior Justin Yoon takes over those duties.

Consider this a second of many reminders, Notre Dame kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET this week. How many Irish fans will forget that and tune in halfway through the second quarter? Presumably too many.

Shift your day forward by an hour, get to bed an hour earlier. Lose an hour of sleep, skip your workout. Whatever needs to be adjusted, just do not forget about the change.

Will Wake Forest even get the chance to upset Boston College on Thursday? It is not a typo: The Demon Deacons are touchdown-underdogs at home against the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm at the moment, is projected to make landfall in the Carolinas sometime Thursday. Common sense suggests football should not be played in hurricanes.

As it relates to Notre Dame football, the Irish arrive in Winston-Salem a week later. If Wake Forest does not play Thursday, suddenly it loses the advantage of an elongated week of preparation for the Irish.

What time will Notre Dame play next week at Wake Forest?
It was announced earlier Monday, the Sept. 22 kickoff will be at noon ET on ABC, almost-assuredly the only noon kickoff on the Irish schedule this season.

Again, remember, the Vanderbilt game this week is at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Will Ball State’s newfound confidence carry over? The Cardinals travel to Indiana this week, currently 14-point underdogs (12 p.m. ET). They just played Notre Dame tough, though, and if there was ever a week to believe in a Power Five upset, it may be against the Hoosiers.

“We’re in a good spot right now with [understanding expectations],” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said Saturday. “All of our guys believe and know that, and we’re champing at the bit to have success.”

Leftovers & Links: Prep QB commits to Notre Dame with WR intentions

By Douglas FarmerSep 10, 2018, 5:45 AM EDT
36 Comments

Notre Dame will not land a plethora of in-season recruits this cycle. That is partly the result of signing 27 prospects in the class of 2018 and partly due to securing 17 commitments before this season began.

Sunday night brought the 18th with the pledge of rivals.com three-star athlete/receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman (Edwardsville High School; Ill.). A quarterback currently, Abdur-Rahman’s 6-foot-1 frame projects as an inside receiver at the next level, making him the second receiver in the Irish class, joining consensus three-star Cam Hart (Good Counsel H.S.; Olney, Md.).

Abdur-Rahman also held offers from much of the Big Ten, including Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern, as well as his homestate Illinois. Nonetheless, while taking an official visit to Notre Dame during the season-opening victory over the Wolverines, he apparently made up his mind.

The best guess is the Irish coaching staff further narrows its recruiting focus at this point, unlikely to sign more than 21 or 22 in the class of 2019, beginning with December’s early signing period.

ON CURRENT FRESHMEN
Before Ball State kept Saturday’s game much closer than anyone expected, much time was spent wondering which freshmen might get extended playing time in a blowout. For a moment at kickoff, that plan seemed to be a reality. After not taking the field against Michigan, freshman running back C’Bo Flemister was lined up to return the kick.

Flemister ended up returning three kickoffs for 65 yards, on average reaching the 27-yard line.

“We’re trying to figure out who our guys are that have some vision and have some ability to have the ball in their hand,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “We’ve seen some of the guys. This was just an opportunity on kickoff return to see another young player with the ball in his hand.”

Flemister handled the debut well, yet did not make an appearance in the actual backfield. Why not? Notre Dame has hardly any experience at running back currently, with only junior Tony Jones having any career carries before this season. He could claim all of 44.

Offering too many players chances to prove themselves means none get real opportunities to do so.

“We’re really trying to get (to) Tony Jones and [sophomore Jafar Armstrong] in particular, [sophomore Avery Davis] in terms of we’re going to keep utilizing him, but it’s going to take some time,” Kelly said. “If we use C’Bo in there, we’re taking reps away from Avery. We need these young players to get reps.

“It became, how can you get all four of these players experience at the same time?”

Placing Flemister at kickoff return at least keeps him engaged and gives him a chance to make a play. Breaking one loose could then lead to some time at running back.

ON JUSTIN YOON’S CAREER SCORING MARK
The senior kicker has now scored 287 points in his career, putting him one PAT behind Kyle Brindza for third place in Irish history. Yoon is 33 points behind all-time leader Allen Pinkett. Having scored six points in each of the first two games of the season, it is reasonable to think Yoon will break Pinkett’s record in San Diego when Notre Dame takes on Navy on Oct. 27, if not earlier.

The mark is not to be confused with “career points responsible for,” which is somewhat single-handedly dominated by quarterbacks.
Brady Quinn (2003-06): 606 points.
Jimmy Clausen (2007-09): 390 points.
DeShone Kizer (2015-2016): 390 points.

For context: Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush has accounted for 194 points in 16 career games.

Former Georgia linebacker/end sacks former Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer in the final NFL game on Sunday night. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

SPEAKING OF KIZER
Not a great Sunday night for him in any regard. Filling in for Green Bay Packers injured starter Aaron Rodgers, Kizer’s one quarter of action resulted in 4-of-7 passing for 55 yards with one interception returned for a touchdown as well as two sacks absorbed, one resulting in a lost fumble.

If wondering who the Packers have behind Kizer on the depth chart (as one will), rotoworld.com lists Tim Boyle, a rookie out of Eastern Kentucky who spent the first three years of his career at Connecticut.

That fact might keep Green Bay fans up at night this week, if not all season.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING
Notre Dame’s defense holds off Ball State while offense idles
Things We Learned: A vintage Notre Dame defense & a questionable change in QB approach
Notre Dame needs to ‘define who we are’

OUTSIDE READING
Vanderbilt football gets top-25 opponents, just in time for Notre Dame game

Vanderbilt rips Nevada and now … bring on Notre Dame?

Notre Dame needs ‘to define who we are’

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 9, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
45 Comments

As Notre Dame’s offense stalled during Saturday’s 24-16 victory over Ball State, Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not consider changing its leader. Those struggles began early — consecutive three-and-outs followed the opening drive’s touchdown, both series gaining one yard apiece — and continued late as Notre Dame (2-0) looked for the knockout blow, managing just a field goal on its final five competitive possessions, along with two interceptions from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush.

Wimbush finished the day 17-of-31 passing for 297 yards with three interceptions and four sacks absorbed.

“What I wanted him to do is go through his progressions, be better with his footwork,” Kelly said Sunday. “That’s really all we talked about on the sideline. Making sure that he was doing the things that are most important. His footwork needed to be better, his read progression and his decision-making.

“We weren’t in a position of looking at changing quarterbacks.”

Kelly offered no indication such a shift may occur this week, either, but the turnovers cannot continue if the Irish expect to keep winning.

“We put the ball into their hands three times,” Kelly said. “We cannot turn the ball over three times against Vanderbilt and expect to win.

“[Wimbush] was really good with the football against Michigan. We’ll have to get back to that kind of really good decision-making against Vanderbilt and everybody else who we play on our schedule.”

Similarly, Kelly doubled down on the Notre Dame offensive line, a unit that did not handle the Cardinals pass rush well, something neither fifth-year left guard Alex Bars or fifth-year center Sam Mustipher shirked after the game. Joining those two, junior right guard Tommy Kraemer and sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey both started last season, though it was in a timeshare at tackle.

“To go in and pull one of those guys out of the starting unit, you’re really taking a major step back to do that because they have so much experience,” Kelly said. “We have to get them playing at a higher level, more consistent level, and a more physical level.”

The only true newcomer to the line this season was junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg. His job is also not in jeopardy.

“You’re going to live with some of the things, some of the mistakes with Liam, because he’s a first-time starter.”

Relying on first-time contributors creates some of the offensive hiccups, Kelly said. Notre Dame is still in the process of finding its playmakers, hence freshman C’Bo Flemister returning kickoffs in his career debut (three for 65 yards with an average finish at the 27-yard line) and freshman receiver Kevin Austin getting a target in the second quarter.

Whomever those playmakers are, the offense begins with the quarterback, and that quarterback is Wimbush.

“We need to define who we are,” Kelly said. “It’s important that as we develop our passing game over these next four, six, eight weeks, however long we’re playing here, that we are cognizant of who we are, who Brandon is.”

KMET INJURES ANKLE
The only injury worth noting, Kelly said, was sophomore tight end Cole Kmet’s ankle, which will require further evaluation this week.

Things We Learned: A vintage Notre Dame defense & a questionable change in QB approach

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
44 Comments

It never quite became taboo, but the phrase “bend, don’t break” has largely been absent from Notre Dame conversations since former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco took it, and a library of other catchprases, with him to Connecticut following the 2013 season. By no means did that strategy backfire on the Irish back then — even 2013 featured defensive marks of 22.4 points and 366.2 yards allowed per game. Instead, those who came after Diaco preferred a more volatile approach.

Notre Dame first-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea may have found a balance between the two. Saturday made it clear the defense will concede yardage, snaps (and snaps and snaps and snaps) and time before necessarily allowing points. Ball State’s 3.6 yards per play average should be described as nothing but paltry. For context, the lowest number forced by the Irish in 2017 was the 3.8 yards per play garnered by North Carolina. Just take a look at the Tar Heels these days to have an idea of what that company is like. (East Carolina: many points, North Carolina: not many points.)

“We’re a big bend-don’t-break unit,” junior safety Jalen Elliott said. “Whenever we get on the field, we take it personally. We have a lot of people that compete at the highest level. When we go on that field, it’s about getting the ball back to our offense and getting off the field.”

The strategy certainly worked. Whenever the Cardinals appeared to have found a rhythm, Notre Dame would suddenly buckle down in the red zone. Just like Michigan a week ago, Ball State scored only one touchdown on three trips inside the 20-yard line, the only touchdowns the Irish defense has allowed this season. It bends, but the breaks are few.

Part of snapping back into place has been the aggressive pressure Lea dials up. Some of that comes from the talented Irish defensive line, pressuring the quarterback with only four rushers chasing the quarterback. This weekend’s sole sack lands on senior linebacker Te’von Coney’s stat line, but it was created by a four-man rush flushing Cardinals senior quarterback Riley Neal out of the pocket, led by senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

That was one of seven Notre Dame tackles for a loss, joining three sacks and seven tackles for loss a week ago. The Irish chase the quarterback and get into the backfield plenty, but Lea is still able to take a, shall we say, flexible approach. Ball State needed to gain an average of 6.2 yards on third down. That may not seem all that high, but realize it faced third down 23 different times. Of 97 plays, that stands out.

Completely independent of how the Irish offense performed, Notre Dame has a defense it can depend on. Per Irish head coach Brian Kelly, it has development ahead of it, too.

“We’re playing better in the back end,” he said. “We’re contesting for the football at a high level, putting pressure on the quarterback. There’s some things we got to get better at. We know what they are. …

“We added some things that had been part of our install that we’d been working on that I think are effective and we’re going to continue to get better at.”

Irish senior rover Asmar Bilal brings down Ball State quarterback Riley Neal on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Senior rover Asmar Bilal deserves his fair share of credit for the solid defensive performance.

After spinning his wheels for three years, never doing enough to force his way into playing time, Bilal took over at rover this season seemingly by default when Drue Tranquill moved inward to Buck linebacker for his final season of eligibility. Broadly speaking, expectations were low enough of Bilal to create much anticipation around freshman Shayne Simon.

Perhaps Simon’s appearance as third-string Buck linebacker on the depth chart this week should have portended Bilal’s bettering play. Maybe they are unrelated. Either way, Bilal excelled against Ball State.

He finished with five tackles including one for loss and one quarterback hurry. The tackle for loss may as well as have been considered a pass breakup. The Cardinals stacked two receivers, right away creating a coverage read for Bilal that a cynic may have doubted would be made correctly. Neal then threw a screen to the trailing of the two, only for him to immediately be met by Bilal. He had correctly diagnosed the play, shirked the block and stuck Ball State with a three-yard loss.

That paled in comparison to Bilal sticking with Cardinals 5-foot-9 receiver Justin Hall on a first-quarter wheel route in the red zone. That was a mismatch clearly favoring Ball State, yet Bilal blanketed Hall the whole way.

Giving credit where it is due, Bilal has earned his starting spot. (That said, Lea should still move heaven and earth to avoid Bilal covering Wake Forest sophomore receiver Greg Dortch in two weeks.)

Notre Dame senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush hardly ran against Ball State, be that by design or dictated by the game itself. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Now then, about that quarterback play …

Both Kelly and senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush insisted the offensive game plan did not specifically reduce the number of designed quarterback runs included. And they know better than anyone outside the meeting rooms, so it seems best to take their word for it, but … it is just hard to believe.

“We had our [run-pass options] and the defense that they played prompted me to throw the ball out,” Wimbush said.

That is believable, especially considering the pressure the Cardinals defensive line brought most of the afternoon.

Yet, Wimbush had seven carries for 18 yards, once discounting the four sacks for 25 yards. Two of those rushes and 10 of those yards came on the final possession of the game, simultaneously burning clock while trying (and succeeding) to pick up one last first down. His only rush in the first half was a circuitous scramble to gain an exceptionally anticlimactic, albeit impressive, two yards.

“I don’t think it was intentional at all,” Kelly said. “I think it was just part of play calling and part of what we’re doing. I think sometimes we look too much into the whole, did you run him, did you not run him.

“The game and circumstances kind of dictate the play calling. Just has to flow with the game.”

With Notre Dame clinging to a 14-6 lead and suddenly-gifted good field position by junior safety Jalen Elliott’s second interception of the day, the first Irish play from scrimmage called in the second half by offensive coordinator Chip Long was, in fact, a quarterback draw.

It was a pivotal point in the game. Capitalizing on that interception gave Notre Dame its winning points and separated the Irish from Ball State, who failed to make the most of turnovers. Being his first play call after the half, Long theoretically had time to ponder the call. And he deferred to what sets Wimbush apart.

When has the Irish offense best produced with Wimbush taking snaps? When he has kept a defense on its heels with his legs. While that is not always possible, and thus developing Wimbush as a passer remains a priority, it is undeniable to this point. Last week, he took 17 carries for 95 yards (sacks adjusted), a 5.59 yards per rush average. When Notre Dame scored 49, 49 and 48 points against Boston College, USC and Wake Forest, respectively, in 2017, Wimbush ran for 207 yards, 116 yards and 114 yards. Yes, there is a cause-and-effect involved, but that only underscores the relationship.

Against speedier defenses (read: Georgia, Miami … perhaps Virginia Tech this season), that dual-threat option is not as readily-available. Taking advantage of the opportunity of a lower-tier opponent to work on the pocket passing game makes sense.

Either the Irish did not do that and instead simply took an odd, to put it generously, offensive approach or Kelly and Wimbush felt the need to deny the pseudo-practice.

Some may call for a change at quarterback, but Wimbush’s performance against the Cardinals absolutely does not warrant that. One of his interceptions was the result of a missed block getting him hit upon release, another was a simple drop by senior receiver Miles Boykin. Factor in another Boykin drop and an utterly-egregious one from sophomore Avery Davis, and Wimbush’s stat line could suddenly look like 21-of-28 for 367 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That is a charitable scenario, but it is also a plausible one.

That hypothetical aside, Wimbush’s legs are what set him apart. The ability to gash a top-flight defense like Michigan’s for 95 yards from the quarterback creates a dynamic no defensive coordinator wants to ponder. Removing that reduces the potency of Notre Dame’s offense. If for just one week to tinker and toy, so be it. If for flow of the game considerations, it seems a dubious decision.

Especially because it is clear the Irish offensive line is not yet a cohesive unit.

Ball State sacked Wimbush four times and made six other tackles behind the line of scrimmage, not to mention four more official quarterback hurries and untold pressures. Notre Dame’s tackles had no answers for the Cardinals’ rush. Wimbush trusts in the line to improve, and it will need to if he is to become the pocket passer perhaps preferred.

“We all have to do our part in being better,” he said. “It’s me protecting myself, getting us in the right protection, and I have no doubt that my guys up front are going to do their job and that’s never an issue for me. Those guys are leaders up front and I know they will take it as a responsibility to get better and improve each week.”

To be blunt, they will need to.