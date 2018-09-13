Associated Press

And In That Corner … The Vanderbilt Commodores

By Douglas FarmerSep 13, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The last time Notre Dame played an SEC team, it didn’t go so well, falling to eventual national runner-up Georgia about 53 weeks ago. Vanderbilt, however, is not a program of the same caliber as the Bulldogs. The Commodores are currently 2-0 with dominant wins against Middle Tennessee State and Nevada, but they also have not finished with a winning record since 2013, encompassing all of head coach Derek Mason’s four-year tenure.

Is this Vanderbilt team different? Are these Commodores capable of knocking off the No. 8 Irish? Let’s ask Adam Sparks of The Tennessean.

DF: Oddly enough, Vanderbilt has held my intrigue since I did my first deep-dive on the Commodores back in late July. On paper, something seems to be on that roster. Then again, maybe I was just distracted by the concept of a four-year starter at quarterback. The last one of those at Notre Dame was some guy named Quinn. How long have you been on this beat? Have you been watching Kyle Shurmur all along?

AS: I’ve been on the Vandy beat since 2014, so I’ve covered Kyle Shurmur since day one – when Derek Mason pulled off his QB’s redshirt midway through the 2015 season to start him in his debut as a freshman. Shurmur has made steady progress ever since with very few (if any) points of regression. (DF note: Shurmur started five games in 2015 and has started every game since.)

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw for 2,823 yards last season with a 57.9 percent completion rate while tossing only 10 interceptions compared to 26 touchdowns.

The son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Kyle has 32 career starts to his name. His experience is obvious. He is also efficient, going 23-of-32 for 258 yards and two touchdowns last week against a decent Nevada team, not to mention completing 57.9 percent of his passes in 2017. What sets Shurmur apart, if anything does at all? Is he more than the embodiment of all the usual “coach’s son” clichés?

Most of the coach’s son clichés would apply to Kyle Shurmur. He’s a respected leader (although more in a super competitive way, not a rah-rah everything-is-awesome type way). He has a great understanding of the offense. Over the years, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has given Shurmur more freedom in the offense at the line of scrimmage. Many of Vandy’s best run plays have been pre-snap check-downs by Shurmur. He’s got an NFL mind and an NFL arm. This game and the upcoming SEC games may determine if Shurmur is a late-round pick or a mid-round pick. He lost three senior receivers from last season’s team, so this season is a challenge because he’s throwing to mostly unpolished wideouts (except No. 1 target Kalija Lipscomb).

Part of a running back committee, Ke'Shawn Vauhn has managed 130 yards and two touchdowns on 20 rushes in two games this season.

He works behind a veteran offensive line — heading into the season, I had them at 97 returning career starts — but few trusted playmakers are around for Shurmur to rely upon. Lipscomb leads the way, currently with 14 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns this season, but who else will the Irish need to account for?

Vandy uses a three-back rotation. Illinois transfer Ke’Shawn Vaughn is the most-complete back. He’s got some good explosion, but he’s still working through some rust after sitting out last season. Khari Blasingame is a big, experienced north-and-south runner. Jamauri Wakefield has a good burst. You’ll see all three. Vandy’s young wide receivers will be a work-in-progress all season, but one or two of them need to step up in this game. I would keep an eye on junior tight end Jared Pinkney. He has NFL ability and he was worked into the passing game early last week. (DF note: The 6-foot-4 Pinkney caught four passes for 98 yards against the Wolfpack.)

Flipping sides of the ball, Vanderbilt’s defense was atrocious last year. Is that an appropriate adjective? What improvements and/or changes has first-year coordinator Jason Tarver brought in?

The defense struggled most of the season. It looked good through three games, including a win over No. 18 Kansas State. But a murderers’ row of Alabama, Florida and Georgia at midseason beat up the front-7, and it never recovered. Jason Tarver is a longtime friend of Derek Mason, so they work well together. Tarver runs a base 3-4 scheme, but he will alter his fronts regularly. Three-man front, four-man front, seven guys standing at the line of scrimmage before the snap, everything under the sun. Tarver likes to bring pressure from unexpected sources and mix up coverages between man and zone. The goal is to confuse the quarterback and affect blocking assignments as much as possible. That sounds like a no-brainer, but it’s gone well so far. Vandy will try to keep Brandon Wimbush in the pocket and hope for turnovers.

Initially, 2017’s defense was the toast of Nashville. After three weeks it was, statistically-speaking, the best in the country. Alabama unraveled that quickly and efficiently, and one could wonder if the Commodores ever recovered. This season is not off to as strong of a start, if for no other reason than the schedule has not included a ranked opponent yet, but Vanderbilt showed little weaknesses in its 35-7 win vs. Middle Tennessee State or its 41-10 topping of Nevada. Do any lessons linger from last year’s hot start to terrible finish?

Like I said before, that Alabama-Florida-Georgia stretch took Vandy off the tracks last season. The best news is that Alabama is not on the schedule this season. The next-best dose of good news is that the Commodores appear to have more depth on defense this season, so perhaps they can better survive a really physical game or physical stretch of the season. Tarver has added a few wrinkles to Mason’s defense that has given it a little more bite on that side of the ball. I think Vandy comes into this one really humble, especially after what happened against Alabama last season. That being said, 2018 Notre Dame is not 2017 Alabama, so the ‘Dores need to just play smart and see if they can hang around.

Sticking with that macro view, losing seven straight conference games is not a good look for anyone. Does head coach Derek Mason have reason to worry? Aside from a 6-6 regular season in 2016, he has produced few positive results with the exception of beating Tennessee each of the last two years.

No, Derek Mason has job security. In summer 2017 (after a bowl appearance), he signed a contract extension. Mason still has four years left on that deal (with the option of an additional year), and Vanderbilt doesn’t fire coaches with multiple years or a big buyout remaining. Plus, Vandy likes where he has the program off the field. He’s a good ambassador for the program, and he’s likable. He hasn’t won enough, but honestly that’s looked at differently at Vanderbilt than other SEC programs. James Franklin, historically, was the exception for this program. Mason is fine for now (unless this team goes like 2-10, but that seems unlikely at this point).

What have I missed? Aside, obviously, from asking for your prediction for Saturday afternoon.

If the Commodores can get early turnovers and finish drives, this one could be competitive. I think they will do both to a decent degree. I think Vandy piles up some field goals, keeps Notre Dame in check for a while, and this game is still in doubt entering the fourth quarter. But ultimately, the Irish have plenty of talent, a strong defense and an obvious home-field advantage. Vanderbilt covers, but Notre Dame wins. Notre Dame 31, Vandy 23.

Rushing Wimbush brings Notre Dame many pros, but also a few cons

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 12, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Like any balance, it is a difficult one to find. Notre Dame’s offense is at its best when senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush poses a viable rushing threat. He is at his most efficient then, too.

He is also at his most vulnerable. Across a 12-to-14 game season, averaging 10-plus carries a week is a near-guarantee for one result: injury. After all, that is why in-season attrition at the running back position is a certainy just a notch below death, taxes and football fans’ overreactions. Asking your quarterback to take on that load is a dangerous proposition for any coaching staff.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly acknowledged that in preseason practices without committing to limiting the load and potentially neutering the offense.

“When you go into your game plan, you always think about how many carries do you want to average per game,” Kelly said on Aug. 15. “I don’t think we’ll go into that thinking — [at Boston College], obviously ran for over 200 yards given the circumstances of what was going on, right?

“I think we’re less concerned about carries with him and more interested in highlighting his strengths and being productive with him.”

Kelly’s pause to provide an example showed he is not inclined to deliberately limit Wimbush’s carries if they are what is working on a particular afternoon, even if doing so may be prudent. Against the Eagles, Wimbush indeed took 21 carries for 207 yards and four touchdowns. When Kelly refers to those circumstances, he is acknowledging how easily Notre Dame ran through Boston College’s defense. In that particular instance, the way to minimize the hits the offense took was actually by sticking with the ground game. That was literally a record-setting day, averaging 10.1 yards per carry as a team a modern-era record.

That is the outlier to one side. Going in the other direction and focusing on 2017, Wimbush took only five carries for 28 yards (sacks adjusted) against North Carolina State, leading the Irish to a 35-14 victory over a top-15 opponent.

Both methods worked, broadly speaking.

That does not mean Kelly would not want to preserve Wimbush from some of those hits this season. The Boston ollege reference may be the exception to prove the rule of that ideal. Wimbush had 141 official carries last season. By November, he was as worn down as the rest of the roster. Some of his specific fatigue, though, likely could have been prevented.

Which brings this thought process to Saturday’s 24-16 victory against Ball State; Wimbush took seven carries for 18 yards if excluding sacks. Two of those rushes were on the final Notre Dame drive, deliberately trying to kill clock, gaining 10 yards in a situational occasion. That leaves five rushes for eight yards within the game plan.

Well, somewhat within the game plan. Consider Wimbush’s first rush of the day, on the final drive of the first half to gain two yards.

Not exactly a designed run.

There were others that simply did not reach the rushing stage of the play.

“A lot of our run plays are designed within a play itself,” Kelly said Tuesday. “A psas play could turn into a designed run based upon what he reads. What we have to do is continue to make sure that we pay attention to detail within our structure and offense. I think Brandon learned a lot from that game.

“What I mean by that is that he’s given a lot of run-pass options. I wouldn’t buy much into the notion that he’s going to stop running and we’re just going to be throwing the football. What we really need to do is continue to work toward what his strengths are.”

Not all of Wimbush’s rushes or strengths come from those reads and/or scrambles. The first Irish play from scrimmage in the second half was also his first designed run of the day of any variety.

(Sidenote: Rewatch that clip with an eye on No. 71, fifth-year left guard Alex Bars. To this eye, he patiently waits for teammates to set up two blocks before moving to the next level and picking up Ball State middle linebacker Jacob White. Wimbush’s deliberate choice of running lane does not work without Bars playing a role in three different assignments, most notably the last of them.)

That quick nine-yard gain immediately begat a rollout to the right to find senior receiver Miles Boykin for 17 yards in a pocket of the coverage, the rollout in effect easing the pressure on the offensive line. Next came another completion to Boykin for 14 on a comeback route, and after a two-yard running play, Wimbush rolled out to his right again to find senior receiver Chris Finke at the one-yard line. Whether intentional or not (and there is literally absolutely no way to know), Wimbush actually protected Finke from a possibly-vicious hit by putting the pass on his back shoulder.

Junior running back Tony Jones gets the credit for the touchdown on the drive, but it began with Wimbush’s off-tackle rush and then got to the goal line’s doorstep by his arm.

Such is presumably what Kelly meant in August when he spoke of “highlighting” Wimbush’s strengths.

The party line following the victory may have been a lack of Wimbush running was not intentional. “I think it was just part of play calling and part of what we’re doing,” Kelly said Saturday. “Sometimes we look too much into the whole, did you run him, did you not run him?”

Yet, tracing back to those August thoughts, reducing Wimbush’s exposure across the season was a conscious consideration. “You always think about how many carries do you want to average per game.”

Granting that some credence, then the haphazard offensive game plan against the Cardinals may make more sense, and it is unlikely to be seen again for at least a few weeks.

Notre Dame needs to ‘respect’ Vanderbilt, its Stanford-inspired defense

By Douglas FarmerSep 11, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
More and more, the greatest mistake Irish head coach Brian Kelly identified in No. 8 Notre Dame’s 24-16 win against Ball State on Saturday seems to have been made in the week before kickoff against the mid-level opponent.

“We didn’t play our best, but what we did well in that game is that we won the game,” Kelly said Tuesday. “What we need to do better is certainly I’ve got to prepare our football team better. What we learned is that we have to be so much more intentional in our process during the week.”

“Our guys know that what we’ve learned from last week is that we got to be locked in on our process. If we’re not locked in on our process, this is a difficult game. You can get beat any week.”

On Sunday, Kelly said he felt the Irish took a few days to level off their emotions after their season-opening victory against Michigan, noting they did put together a good Thursday practice before facing the Cardinals. That fits in line with his view of the week as a whole at this point.

While that phenomena should not be feared again this week, if not this season, the underlying theme that may have allowed for it is one always possible when dealing with 18- to 23-year-olds. In this specific instance, Vanderbilt went 4-8 last season; Notre Dame might view the Commodores as more akin to Ball State than to the Wolverines.

“It starts with respecting your opponent,” Kelly said. “It carries itself into the way you practice. You have to have that build up throughout the entire week. I think our players really understand that the whole week cumulatively gets you ready for Saturday, not 24 hours prior to the game.”

Getting ready for Vanderbilt may bear some similarities to the annual task of preparing for Stanford, specifically as it pertains to their defense. Commodores head coach Derek Mason arrived in Nashville in 2014 after spending the previous four seasons as a Cardinal assistant coach. In 2011, he began a three-year stint as defensive coordinator, spending the first of those seasons sharing the duties with Jason Tarver, now the first-year defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt.

Defenses change, coaches alter their approaches, and rosters vary immensely, but that familiar Stanford pedigree provides Kelly and his coaching staff a starting point for study.

“They definitely change up, but you do get structure and know what they like vs. particular down-and-distances,” Kelly said. “You can bet they’re going to be in these kind of looks on third down, they’re going to have multiplicity, going to bring pressures.

“We play Stanford once a year, so there is some carryover there.”

COLE KMET INJURY UPDATE
The sophomore tight end suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals and will be “limited”, per Kelly, giving him a “doubtful” designation for the week.

In other words, expect Kmet to take off the next week or two in cautious hope he can be 100 percent before the actual David Shaw defense arrives on Sept. 29.

ON 9/11
Perhaps he has discussed it before, but this scribe does not remember previously hearing Kelly’s memories of the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Then the head coach at Grand Valley State, he was going through the normal routine of a week, as might be expected.

“It was really one of the first things I thought of today,” Kelly said on the 17th anniversary of the attacks. “Certainly such an important day in so many lives that were lost.

“We had a suite of offices in the end zone. I was drawing up cards as the head coach. I had three full-time assistant coaches; I drew all the scout cards as well as the head coach, the offensive coordinator for the scout team.

“We had this old box TV that was on as just backdrop. One of the guys ran up from downstairs and said there was a fire in one of the towers. We turned it on.

“We were playing our rival that week, Ferris State, ended up canceling the game.”

Notre Dame’s Opponents: While Northwestern & USC lost, only Pittsburgh was embarrassed

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 11, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
It always catches an eye when a losing team handily outgains the winners. It indicates the game was not won as handily as the scoreboard may presume, and speaks to the quality of the defeated with a long view otherwise often overlooked. Keep that in mind when reading the entries below representing Notre Dame’s November opponents.

Michigan (1-1): The Wolverines had even less trouble with Western Michigan than expected, rolling to a 49-3 victory. The Broncos managed that field goal with all of 2:34 remaining in the game, not exactly applying any pressure on Michigan. Karan Higdon led the Wolverines, gaining 156 yards on 13 rushes, part of 308 total rushing yards for the team. Context: Michigan ran for 58 yards against the Irish.

Life does not get much more difficult for the Wolverines, set to host SMU (3:30 p.m. ET; BTN) as 35-point favorites with a combined point total over/under of 53.5. A 44-10 win would only stand out in that the Mustangs would find the end zone at all.

Ball St. (1-1): The Cardinals travel to face another in-state foe this week, heading to 2-0 Indiana as 14-point underdogs (12 p.m. ET; BTN). The 2-0 Hoosiers are coming off a tight win against Virginia, looking to build further momentum before beginning their conference schedule with Michigan State next weekend. Ball State and Indiana last played in 2016, a 30-20 Hoosiers victory. The 57.5-point over/under hints at a 35-21 result.

Vanderbilt (2-0): Yes, the Commodores faced just a Group of Five program, but it was one, Nevada, that is set to have a better-than-expected year. Few other teams, if any, will resoundingly trounce the Wolfpack like Vanderbilt did, 41-10. All but seven of the ‘Dores points came in the first half as their deluge included 468 total yards, 36:02 time of possession and an efficient 23-of-32 for 258 yards and two touchdowns passing from senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur, all while the defense forced four turnovers.

Nonetheless, Vanderbilt will arrive in South Bend as a two touchdown underdog — currently the spread resides at 14.5 with an over/under of 53. Notre Dame would not mind a comfortable 33-19 victory (2:30 p.m. ET; NBC).

Wake Forest sophomore receiver Greg Dortch returned not one punt for a touchdown last weekend, but two, adding in a receiving score for good measure during a 51-20 victory.

Wake Forest (2-0): Greg Dortch scores touchdowns. It is that simple. This week, the sophomore receiver caught seven passes for 94 yards and one score, something of a ho-hum offensive performance from the playmaker, so he complemented it with two punt returns for touchdowns in the second quarter, leading the Demon Deacons to a 51-20 triumph against FCS-level Towson. Wake Forest gained 582 yards of total offense, while Towson quarterback Tom Flacco (brother of the eminently-elite Joe) hrew for 345 yards and three scores on 35-of-51 passing.

The Deacons now host Boston College for a Thursday matchup that may or may not happen. As of now, it is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN with the Eagles as touchdown favorites, but Hurricane Florence could change those plans. Category 4 storms are rare enough on their own; no one should feel the impetus to stage a football game within one. If and when the two do play, an over/under of 51.5 would make for a one-possession game in the 20s.

Stanford (2-0): On the surface, the Cardinal had no trouble with USC. The reality is, it outgained the Trojans by only 342 to 332 in winning 17-3. Three turnovers provided the crux of the differential, though senior running back Bryce Love did start to loosen up, gaining 136 yards on 22 rushes.

Love and Stanford will essentially take the week off, hosting FCS-level UC Davis (2 p.m. ET; Pac-12 Network).

Virginia Tech (2-0): The Hokies made efficient work of FCS-level William & Mary, winning 62-17 with 586 yards of total offense, compared to giving up only 266. Quarterback Josh Jackson threw for 217 yards on only 16 attempts, completing 12 of them and scoring once, and Virginia Tech averaged 6.6 yards per carry in rushing for 305 yards.

It may seem another casual week for the Hokies with East Carolina visiting (12:20 p.m. ET; ACC Network), but the Pirates are fresh off an upset of North Carolina. The 28-point spread with a 47.5 over/under suggests Virginia Tech should still cruise to a 38-10 victory.

Pittsburgh (1-1): The Panthers wanted to believe they could compete in a renewal of their rivalry with Penn State, but it was made quite clear they could not during a 51-6 shellacking. Pittsburgh threw for 55 passing yards on 18 attempts. The Nittany Lions scored 44 unanswered points. Nothing about the trouncing was, if you will, stately.

The Panthers have a tough ask ahead of them in bouncing back from that in the first place, let alone immediately readying to face the triple-option attack of Georgia Tech (12:30 p.m. ET). The Yellow Jackets are favored by three with a 28-25 conclusion likely.

Navy (1-1): The Midshipmen needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to come back from a 21-9 deficit and prevail 22-21 against Memphis, even though Navy had the ball for 42:47. Life should be easier for the week with FCS-level Lehigh visiting (3:30 p.m. ET; CBSSN).

Northwestern (1-1): One bad, even terrible, second quarter did in the Wildcats against Duke, giving up 21 points in that one frame to fall 21-7. Northwestern outgained Duke 381 yards to 301 and managed 23 first downs to the Blue Devils’ 14. Yet, a negative-two turnover differential was too much to overcome.

If granting the premise that the Wildcats are more akin to the team represented on the stat sheet than the one depicted by the score alone, then it may be safe to think Northwestern will beat Akron by more than the expected 21 points (7:30 p.m. ET; BTN). A 33-13 result may make sense if considering the over/under of 45.5, but it should not be that close, quite frankly.

Florida State (1-1): Maybe the Seminoles were still staggering from their opening drubbing by Virginia Tech. Perhaps they simply overlooked FCS-level Samford. Or, possibly, Florida State is genuinely terrible this season. Figuring which of those three is most precise is an irresolvable debate this week, as the Seminoles did end up winning 36-26, and a win is a win is a [insert four-syllable pause] win.

Samford outgained Florida State 525 yards to 454, using 475 passing yards to keep things interesting. The Bulldogs undoing? Four interceptions.

The Seminoles now head up to the Carrier Dome, where Syracuse seems to notch at least one upset a year (12 p.m. ET; ESPN). By the bookmaker, this would qualify, with Florida State favored by 3.5 points, but that is plausibly an underreaction to the Seminoles’ trouble this week. A 33-29 result would be thrilling, if nothing else.

Syracuse (2-0): The Orange, meanwhile, had no trouble with its FCS-level patsy, dispatching Wagner with a 62-10 loss, led by quarterback Eric Dungey’s 218 yards and five touchdowns on 23-of-32 passing.

Let’s do away with the vague suggestions: Syracuse will beat Florida State this weekend, furthering a miserable September for first-year Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart.

Stanford running back Bryce Love set the tone for the Cardinal offensively in a 17-3 victory against USC, gaining 136 yards with one touchdown on 22 carries.

USC (1-1): Not only did the Trojans nearly outgain Stanford, they actually did manage more first downs, 20 to 13. It was not that freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels  had trouble moving the ball (16-of-34, 215 yards), he just threw two interceptions to counteract that. Freshman receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught only two passes for 39 yards.

Daniels suffered a hand injury and is currently questionable for the trip to raucous Texas (8 p.m. ET; FOX), where USC is considered a three-point underdog. If Daniels is healthy, the Trojans should cover that and likely push the total past the over/under of 49.

7:30 p.m. Thursday: Wake Forest vs. Boston College on ESPN, pending any possible hurricane-related scheduling changes.
12 p.m. ET Saturday: Ball State at Indiana on BTN; Florida State at Syracuse on ESPN.
12:20 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina on ACCN.
12:30 ET: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech.
2 ET: Stanford vs. UC Davis on the Pac-12 Network.
2:30 ET: Vanderbilt at Notre Dame on NBC.
3:30 ET: Michigan vs. SMU on BTN; Navy vs. Lehigh on CBSSN.
7:30 ET: Northwestern vs. Akron on BTN.
8 ET: USC at Texas on FOX.

Favorites: Florida State -3.5; Virginia Tech -28; Michigan -35; Northwestern -21.
Underdogs: Wake Forest +7; Ball State +14; Syracuse +3.5; Pittsburgh +3; Vanderbilt +14.5; USC +3.

Questions for the Week: Will you remember when Notre Dame kicks off this week?

By Douglas FarmerSep 10, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Notre Dame may not have instilled a bounty of confidence in its middling 24-16 victory over Ball State (1-1) on Saturday, but the Irish (2-0) also did not create many questions. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has already doubled down on his starting quarterback and offensive line, to no rational thinking’s surprise.

The one position perhaps in more than exisential doubt is a carryover from the season opener, another disappointing performance again putting sophomore kickoff specialist Jonathan Doerer in the figurative crosshairs. Doerer sent a second-quarter kick out of bounds, gifting the Cardinals field position at the 35-yard line. Suffice it to say, Kelly was not pleased with Doerer’s fourth dismal kickoff in just two weeks.

Why does Doerer not always kick the ball out of the end zone a la his effort early in the second half? On the other three kick returns, Ball State got to the eight-, 21- and 21-yard lines. That average of the 17 is notably worse than a default starting position of the 25. If the Irish can gain those few yards of field position reliably, they would be foolish not to take them.

As long as Doerer puts it in doubt with kicks out of bounds, though, there will be a question of if/when senior Justin Yoon takes over those duties.

Consider this a second of many reminders, Notre Dame kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET this week. How many Irish fans will forget that and tune in halfway through the second quarter? Presumably too many.

Shift your day forward by an hour, get to bed an hour earlier. Lose an hour of sleep, skip your workout. Whatever needs to be adjusted, just do not forget about the change.

Will Wake Forest even get the chance to upset Boston College on Thursday? It is not a typo: The Demon Deacons are touchdown-underdogs at home against the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm at the moment, is projected to make landfall in the Carolinas sometime Thursday. Common sense suggests football should not be played in hurricanes.

As it relates to Notre Dame football, the Irish arrive in Winston-Salem a week later. If Wake Forest does not play Thursday, suddenly it loses the advantage of an elongated week of preparation for the Irish.

What time will Notre Dame play next week at Wake Forest?
It was announced earlier Monday, the Sept. 22 kickoff will be at noon ET on ABC, almost-assuredly the only noon kickoff on the Irish schedule this season.

Again, remember, the Vanderbilt game this week is at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Will Ball State’s newfound confidence carry over? The Cardinals travel to Indiana this week, currently 14-point underdogs (12 p.m. ET). They just played Notre Dame tough, though, and if there was ever a week to believe in a Power Five upset, it may be against the Hoosiers.

“We’re in a good spot right now with [understanding expectations],” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said Saturday. “All of our guys believe and know that, and we’re champing at the bit to have success.”