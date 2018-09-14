Getty Images

Friday at 4: From Miami to LA, George was always game

By Douglas FarmerSep 14, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Dear George,

I never properly thanked you for dragging me to the national championship game in January of 2013. My gratitudes went to Edgar, who found me a ticket at face value. You deserved at least as much credit as he did. My going included too many obstacles if not for your efforts, and my want was not enough to clear those hurdles without your push. After all, you housed all my earthly belongings during that trip, as my lease four days before the game.

It was somewhere between Duval Kamara slipping on a slant route from the four-yard line against USC in 2009 and the second rain delay of the wonder that was the South Florida loss of 2011 that my Notre Dame fandom abated for good. It had nothing to do with Charlie Weis’ ignominious exit, the underrated mishap of “Little Giants” or even the snow preceding the 2010 Sun Bowl along the Mexico border. Rather, it was a reality of watching the Irish so closely as part of professional aspirations.

Walking the concourse in frustrated boredom during the most-absurd sporting event I have ever attended, I realized I was more invested in hearing the Notre Dame underclassmen sing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” to completion than I was in seeing the Irish beat Skip Holtz and the Bulls. The former happened and I have no expectation of ever again witnessing as few as “59 bottles of beer on the wall, 59 bottles of beer …” Notre Dame lost.

I still went to every game that year. It was an early Saturday morning for us to get to Ann Arbor in time to enjoy the day appropriately. You were there with me when on the way to Pittsburgh to witness Jonas Gray’s fifth gear we found a warehouse filled with carbonated beverages of the adult variety, so brilliantly-named, “Save-on-Beer.” The following week’s trip to Purdue held no such memorable revelations. In fact, we have been to Cranberry, Pa.’s million bottles of beer on the wall since, but not back to West Lafayette.

Even though hardly caring about the outcomes, these trips were still a delight, always at least one other friend joining. Edgar actually made his way out to FedEx Field in November that year and then to Orlando for the Champ Sports Bowl. It was fitting he facilitated my going to Miami the next season.

It was more appropriate you reminded me how much fun those trips could be.

That is about the only emotion I have that still ties to Irish football. Few understand that.

“What do you mean you won’t wear a green tie today?”
Well, Tony, it wouldn’t be appropriate. Also, why would I? Green isn’t a great color for a tie.
“To show support for Notre Dame!”
Tony, you know I don’t care if they win.
“What? Huh? I don’t understand.”
I mean, if they have a decent season, there is a better chance NBC will agree to fly me to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving and I am very much in favor of that, but otherwise, eh.
“Whatever.”

(Sidenote: When my oldest brother reads my thoughts on green neckwear he will text me angrily before even getting to this prediction. He wears a green tie literally every weekday. No one has ever accused a Farmer brother of being stylish.)

How the Irish do affects my travel plans but little else. Spending all week studying, reading and writing about Notre Dame football is enough. Adding an emotional bent to those hours would be too much.

So those emotions dissipated. They probably did so long before “39 bottles of beer on the wall, 39 bottles of beer …”, but that chorus gave the realization a soundtrack.

That was where you chimed in during early December of 2012. I didn’t care about the game against Alabama. For that matter, the 10-point spread was not enough to grab my attention in those naïve days. The idea of trip to Miami with you and a number of the usual suspects, though? I didn’t need much more motivation.

You drove that point home again and again in the last six years. A couple times to the nation’s capital, a race to stay ahead of a tornado across Ohio in trying to get to New York City, a race with a hurricane to get to Florida before it did. Multiple trips to southern California, not that much encouragement was really needed for any of those. Countless treks to Colorado.

You made them all happen George, and that is why your end a week ago brings all these memories back to the surface. Without your stubborn nature, your unflinching resolve, your idiotic forays into the night, Save-on-Beer would not have run out of 40-ounce bottles at one point this summer. A July wedding would not have created a suitable cover story for indulging in multiple vices. And I would not have made it to Miami, which ended up being one of the most-enjoyable seven-day stretches of this life.

They don’t make them like you anymore, literally so, and you deserved a better end than you got. I am probably to blame for that. I just never thought you could die.

You did a week ago at the age of 219,725 miles. That does not include the 1,130 traveled when an electrical short stopped the odometer for a mid-November weekend last year. Notre Dame beat Navy, 24-17, if you were wondering. That gap in the odometer ended up being all-too poetic, as we crossed 200,000 while on Douglas Road in South Bend, heading to lunch with a mentor. He always marveled at your lack of cruise control. He didn’t realize a four-cylinder’s gas pedal pressed all the way to the floor could serve the same purpose.

For a 2003 Ford Ranger, you outdid most. You certainly could not have done better by me. And for that, I thank you, George. I raise the last bottle of beer on the wall to you.

– Douglas.

Notre Dame loses (more) LB depth with Owusu-Koramoah broken foot

By Douglas FarmerSep 14, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The week after defending a school-record 97 plays, with the real count being even higher than that once factoring in penalties, Notre Dame’s defensive depth has now suffered its third significant blow of the season. Irish sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be out for the year after breaking his foot in practice, head coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday.

Without Owusu-Koramoah, freshman Shayne Simon becomes the default backup to senior rover Asmar Bilal, while also continuing to take practice reps at Buck linebacker.

“The question would be much more about getting [Simon] in a position where he can help us,” Kelly said. “He’s going to have to play sooner or later. Each week is getting him closer and closer to if something happens, he has to go play at a high level for us.

“He can go into a game and play. We need to continue to build on where he is now and get him playing at a high level. He can line up at linebacker and play the position. We need to continue to work on the details of the position.”

Part of the reasoning for working Simon at multiple spots stemmed from sophomore Jordan Genmark Heath apparently coming out of the season opener with a knee contusion that limited him last week. Now at 100 percent, per Kelly, Genmark Heath should be the backup to fifth-year Buck linebacker Drue Tranquill (pictured above), while freshman Bo Bauer works behind senior Te’von Coney.

The trio of Simon, Genmark Heath and Bauer may be able to suitably fill in if called upon for brief stints, but Kelly wants them to be capable in the entire defensive playbook before relying on them, particularly the two freshmen.

Te’von Coney celebrates recovering the game-sealing fumble against Michigan in the season opener. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“It’s no secret, Coney and Tranquill have played a lot of snaps,” Kelly said. “It’s crucial that those guys continue to grow. As we evaluate them in practice, it can’t be that they can line up in one defense and we can get them on the field. That’s not good enough. We can do that right now, we could have done that last week.

“We have to get them to run our defense. We’re building that to the point where if they have to play, they can run our defense in all facets.”

Both schools of thought have merit. On one hand, Coney and Tranquill each played every defensive snap last week, and Bilal logged all that did not include a nickel or dime secondary. Finding some chances to get them respite will pay off in the long run.

On the other hand, substitution rules could allow for an opportunistic offense (perhaps one led by a four-year starter at quarterback, such as Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur) to manipulate a package including a naïve backup. Suddenly the one defense Simon, as an example, may be comfortable in could no longer be applicable, but he could not be replaced without burning a timeout.

Other linebacker reserve options include junior Jonathan Jones and freshman Jack Lamb, but Jones was quickly passed by Bauer this offseason and Lamb dealt with nagging injuries in the preseason.

Owusu-Koramoah preserved a year of eligibility in 2017 and had appeared only in special teams roles through two games this season without making a tackle. He joins senior nickel back Shaun Crawford (ACL) and sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (broken foot) as contributing defenders sidelined for all or most of the season.

Speaking of injuries … Kelly indicated sophomore tight end Cole Kmet will be out Saturday with a high ankle sprain from the victory against Ball State.

As for snap counts … The observation may arise only as a result of recency bias remembering the Cardinals’ meticulousness driving against the Irish defense. The 97-plus plays were the most Notre Dame has ever faced. That record may not hold up long. Sept. 22-opponent, Wake Forest, ran 104 plays in a 41-34 loss to Boston College on Thursday. The Deacons’ rampant snaps were as much a function of a quick-paced offense, compared to Ball State’s methodical contentedness to take the yardage the Irish defense afforded it.

ON WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH
Only three Notre Dame receivers have caught passes this season: senior Miles Boykin with seven receptions, junior Chase Claypool with six and senior Chris Finke with five. Only twice has senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush even targeted another receiver, both toward freshman Kevin Austin.

Austin has come close to emerging in the offense thanks to his natural talents, while sophomore Michael Young remains in the mix with him due to Young’s understanding of the offense.

“You take both of them to get that one guy,” Kelly said. “Right now, Michael just knows the offense a little bit better than Kevin.

“Kevin, obviously, has a little more length and can do some things in one-on-one matchups.”

Austin works behind Boykin as the boundary receiver where his size can best be utilized while Young backs up Claypool on the field side, where Kelly said the screen game or quick-action plays could become a factor.

Freshman Joe Wilkins spent the week with the offense, rather than the scout team, per Kelly, adding another piece to the puzzle.

Things To Learn: Can Notre Dame quickly return to a standard suited for sustainable success?

By Douglas FarmerSep 13, 2018, 1:31 PM EDT
Wondering if Notre Dame can bounce back from a victory may come across as a typo, misplaced priorities or a skewed understanding of the binary system applicable to any game ruled by a scoreboard, but it fits in line with how the No. 8 Irish presented themselves following last weekend’s 24-16 victory against Ball State.

Post-game interviews were filled with thoughts usually expressed by a team that just lost and had its Playoff hopes dashed, not one that found a way to win and remain undefeated.

“We have a standard that we hold ourselves to, and today we don’t think we did that,” senior linebacker Te’von Coney said. That was among the most-upbeat of the sentiments, somewhat appropriate since Coney played quite well against the Cardinals, making 14 tackles.

Others were more grim.

“We know we can play a lot better than we did today,” fifth-year left guard and captain Alex Bars said. “Kind of a bad feeling in our mouth.”

Bars didn’t even dabble in the “we’re happy to win the game” ethos that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly espoused afterward. Neither did fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher.

“We didn’t get it done today,” Mustipher said.

Actually, the Irish did get it done against Ball State, just not in a convincing, reassuring or momentum-building manner. That defeated mindset was understandable, even if unnecessary.

It was also pervasive enough, it could conceivably serve as a partial substitute for Notre Dame’s response to its first loss, whenever that may come. At that point, the Irish will need to entirely turn to pride and resiliency to remain motivated through the end of the season. While the need to find such abstract inspiration is not yet at hand, as those Playoff aspirations survive, Notre Dame will need to immediately refocus and return to that standard set in the season-opening win against Michigan. Vanderbilt is good enough to capitalize on getting overlooked in the binary way the Cardinals were not.

It should be that simple. Nearly lose and become frustrated in the process; double down on what led to success in the first place; return to that success.

It may not be that simple for the Irish offensive line.

The Commodores have managed nine sacks in two games, while Notre Dame has given up six. Vanderbilt has made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage a total of 16 times this season; Irish ball carriers have been tackled behind the line 17 times already. If the line does not improve its play, those trends will collide in a bad way.

Hence much of Bars’ and Mustipher’s blunt assessments last Saturday. The teammate most impacted by their unit’s struggles had no doubts about what will come next from Nore Dame’s line.

“Those guys are leaders up front,” Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush said. “I know they will take it as a responsibility to get better and improve each week.”

They will need to.

Notre Dame’s offense is at its best when senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush can, but does not absolutely need to, find leading receiver Miles Boykin, a connection that has produced seven catches for 147 yards through two games. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

If the offensive line begins to gel, it may — in part — lead to more quarterback-designed runs than were seen last week. Then again, that is not saying much, considering there were no such plays executed in the first half against Ball State and less than a handful after halftime. Wimbush’s greatest strength was removed from his arsenal, be it by the Cardinals’ scheme, the line’s struggles or Notre Dame’s game plan.

Perhaps the reality is some combination of the three. That would make the most logical sense. Whatever the case was, it was undeniable. Wimbush’s legs did not churn the Irish toward first downs as they do when the offense is running at its best. His abilities to both throw downfield to stretch the defense and dash for a quick first down without much concern is what makes Wimbush an effective quarterback. Removing either one turns him into a manageable one-dimensional threat.

Wimbush being more than that is why he is the starter, and why he should remain so. If the hope was to either preserve his body from some of the physical wear of running or to develop his progressions and reads in a game in which mistakes could be afforded, then a return to the dual-threat offensive game plan should be irrefutably seen this week. If, however, last week’s absence of Wimbush rushes was something more than that, well, it will also be seen this week, but it may not result in the same forgiving outcome last Saturday did for the Irish.

Junior defensive end Khalid Kareem has led a stout Notre Dame defensive line, making 11 tackles with 2.5 for loss, including one sack, through two games. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Unless, of course, Notre Dame’s defense remains impenetrable for at least three quarters again.

Clark Lea’s defense, led by Coney and fifth-year linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill, has not given up a touchdown before the fourth quarter this season. While the Irish offense has struggled to find its footing, the defense has afforded it that time rather than suddenly have to play catch-up.

The Commodores, meanwhile, scored two touchdowns in the first three quarters against Middle Tennessee State (including a touchdown in fewer than three minutes on their opening drive) and 34 points against Nevada a week earlier, including four trips to the end zone. It is not exactly a high-powered offense, but it is an efficient one.

If Notre Dame can keep Vanderbilt out of the end zone until the final frame, it will both be a boon for the Irish offense and the beginning of an intriguing pattern to monitor, rather than a mere two-game coincidence.

And In That Corner … The Vanderbilt Commodores

By Douglas FarmerSep 13, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The last time Notre Dame played an SEC team in a typical environment (not a neutral-site bowl game a month after the regular season ended), it didn’t go so well, falling to eventual national runner-up Georgia about 53 weeks ago. Vanderbilt, however, is not a program of the same caliber as the Bulldogs. The Commodores are currently 2-0 with dominant wins against Middle Tennessee State and Nevada, but they also have not finished with a winning record since 2013, encompassing all of head coach Derek Mason’s four-year tenure.

Is this Vanderbilt team different? Are these Commodores capable of knocking off the No. 8 Irish? Let’s ask Adam Sparks of The Tennessean.

DF: Oddly enough, Vanderbilt has held my intrigue since I did my first deep-dive on the Commodores back in late July. On paper, something seems to be on that roster. Then again, maybe I was just distracted by the concept of a four-year starter at quarterback. The last one of those at Notre Dame was some guy named Quinn. How long have you been on this beat? Have you been watching Kyle Shurmur all along?

AS: I’ve been on the Vandy beat since 2014, so I’ve covered Kyle Shurmur since day one – when Derek Mason pulled off his QB’s redshirt midway through the 2015 season to start him in his debut as a freshman. Shurmur has made steady progress ever since with very few (if any) points of regression. (DF note: Shurmur started five games in 2015 and has started every game since.)

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw for 2,823 yards last season with a 57.9 percent completion rate while tossing only 10 interceptions compared to 26 touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Kyle has 32 career starts to his name. His experience is obvious. He is also efficient, going 23-of-32 for 258 yards and two touchdowns last week against a decent Nevada team, not to mention completing 57.9 percent of his passes in 2017. What sets Shurmur apart, if anything does at all? Is he more than the embodiment of all the usual “coach’s son” clichés?

Most of the coach’s son clichés would apply to Kyle Shurmur. He’s a respected leader (although more in a super competitive way, not a rah-rah everything-is-awesome type way). He has a great understanding of the offense. Over the years, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has given Shurmur more freedom in the offense at the line of scrimmage. Many of Vandy’s best run plays have been pre-snap check-downs by Shurmur. He’s got an NFL mind and an NFL arm. This game and the upcoming SEC games may determine if Shurmur is a late-round pick or a mid-round pick. He lost three senior receivers from last season’s team, so this season is a challenge because he’s throwing to mostly unpolished wideouts (except No. 1 target Kalija Lipscomb).

Part of a running back committee, Ke’Shawn Vauhn has managed 130 yards and two touchdowns on 20 rushes in two games this season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

He works behind a veteran offensive line — heading into the season, I had them at 97 returning career starts — but few trusted playmakers are around for Shurmur to rely upon. Lipscomb leads the way, currently with 14 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns this season, but who else will the Irish need to account for?

Vandy uses a three-back rotation. Illinois transfer Ke’Shawn Vaughn is the most-complete back. He’s got some good explosion, but he’s still working through some rust after sitting out last season. Khari Blasingame is a big, experienced north-and-south runner. Jamauri Wakefield has a good burst. You’ll see all three. Vandy’s young wide receivers will be a work-in-progress all season, but one or two of them need to step up in this game. I would keep an eye on junior tight end Jared Pinkney. He has NFL ability and he was worked into the passing game early last week. (DF note: The 6-foot-4 Pinkney caught four passes for 98 yards against the Wolfpack.)

Flipping sides of the ball, Vanderbilt’s defense was atrocious last year. Is that an appropriate adjective? What improvements and/or changes has first-year coordinator Jason Tarver brought in?

The defense struggled most of the season. It looked good through three games, including a win over No. 18 Kansas State. But a murderers’ row of Alabama, Florida and Georgia at midseason beat up the front-7, and it never recovered. Jason Tarver is a longtime friend of Derek Mason, so they work well together. Tarver runs a base 3-4 scheme, but he will alter his fronts regularly. Three-man front, four-man front, seven guys standing at the line of scrimmage before the snap, everything under the sun. Tarver likes to bring pressure from unexpected sources and mix up coverages between man and zone. The goal is to confuse the quarterback and affect blocking assignments as much as possible. That sounds like a no-brainer, but it’s gone well so far. Vandy will try to keep Brandon Wimbush in the pocket and hope for turnovers.

Initially, 2017’s defense was the toast of Nashville. After three weeks it was, statistically-speaking, the best in the country. Alabama unraveled that quickly and efficiently, and one could wonder if the Commodores ever recovered. This season is not off to as strong of a start, if for no other reason than the schedule has not included a ranked opponent yet, but Vanderbilt showed little weaknesses in its 35-7 win vs. Middle Tennessee State or its 41-10 topping of Nevada. Do any lessons linger from last year’s hot start to terrible finish?

Like I said before, that Alabama-Florida-Georgia stretch took Vandy off the tracks last season. The best news is that Alabama is not on the schedule this season. The next-best dose of good news is that the Commodores appear to have more depth on defense this season, so perhaps they can better survive a really physical game or physical stretch of the season. Tarver has added a few wrinkles to Mason’s defense that has given it a little more bite on that side of the ball. I think Vandy comes into this one really humble, especially after what happened against Alabama last season. That being said, 2018 Notre Dame is not 2017 Alabama, so the ‘Dores need to just play smart and see if they can hang around.

Sticking with that macro view, losing seven straight conference games is not a good look for anyone. Does head coach Derek Mason have reason to worry? Aside from a 6-6 regular season in 2016, he has produced few positive results with the exception of beating Tennessee each of the last two years.

No, Derek Mason has job security. In summer 2017 (after a bowl appearance), he signed a contract extension. Mason still has four years left on that deal (with the option of an additional year), and Vanderbilt doesn’t fire coaches with multiple years or a big buyout remaining. Plus, Vandy likes where he has the program off the field. He’s a good ambassador for the program, and he’s likable. He hasn’t won enough, but honestly that’s looked at differently at Vanderbilt than other SEC programs. James Franklin, historically, was the exception for this program. Mason is fine for now (unless this team goes like 2-10, but that seems unlikely at this point).

What have I missed? Aside, obviously, from asking for your prediction for Saturday afternoon.

If the Commodores can get early turnovers and finish drives, this one could be competitive. I think they will do both to a decent degree. I think Vandy piles up some field goals, keeps Notre Dame in check for a while, and this game is still in doubt entering the fourth quarter. But ultimately, the Irish have plenty of talent, a strong defense and an obvious home-field advantage. Vanderbilt covers, but Notre Dame wins. Notre Dame 31, Vandy 23.

Rushing Wimbush brings Notre Dame many pros, but also a few cons

By Douglas FarmerSep 12, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Like any balance, it is a difficult one to find. Notre Dame’s offense is at its best when senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush poses a viable rushing threat. He is at his most efficient then, too.

He is also at his most vulnerable. Across a 12-to-14 game season, averaging 10-plus carries a week is a near-guarantee for one result: injury. After all, that is why in-season attrition at the running back position is a certainy just a notch below death, taxes and football fans’ overreactions. Asking your quarterback to take on that load is a dangerous proposition for any coaching staff.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly acknowledged that in preseason practices without committing to limiting the load and potentially neutering the offense.

“When you go into your game plan, you always think about how many carries do you want to average per game,” Kelly said on Aug. 15. “I don’t think we’ll go into that thinking — [at Boston College], obviously ran for over 200 yards given the circumstances of what was going on, right?

“I think we’re less concerned about carries with him and more interested in highlighting his strengths and being productive with him.”

Kelly’s pause to provide an example showed he is not inclined to deliberately limit Wimbush’s carries if they are what is working on a particular afternoon, even if doing so may be prudent. Against the Eagles, Wimbush indeed took 21 carries for 207 yards and four touchdowns. When Kelly refers to those circumstances, he is acknowledging how easily Notre Dame ran through Boston College’s defense. In that particular instance, the way to minimize the hits the offense took was actually by sticking with the ground game. That was literally a record-setting day, averaging 10.1 yards per carry as a team a modern-era record.

That is the outlier to one side. Going in the other direction and focusing on 2017, Wimbush took only five carries for 28 yards (sacks adjusted) against North Carolina State, leading the Irish to a 35-14 victory over a top-15 opponent.

Both methods worked, broadly speaking.

That does not mean Kelly would not want to preserve Wimbush from some of those hits this season. The Boston ollege reference may be the exception to prove the rule of that ideal. Wimbush had 141 official carries last season. By November, he was as worn down as the rest of the roster. Some of his specific fatigue, though, likely could have been prevented.

Which brings this thought process to Saturday’s 24-16 victory against Ball State; Wimbush took seven carries for 18 yards if excluding sacks. Two of those rushes were on the final Notre Dame drive, deliberately trying to kill clock, gaining 10 yards in a situational occasion. That leaves five rushes for eight yards within the game plan.

Well, somewhat within the game plan. Consider Wimbush’s first rush of the day, on the final drive of the first half to gain two yards.

Not exactly a designed run.

There were others that simply did not reach the rushing stage of the play.

“A lot of our run plays are designed within a play itself,” Kelly said Tuesday. “A psas play could turn into a designed run based upon what he reads. What we have to do is continue to make sure that we pay attention to detail within our structure and offense. I think Brandon learned a lot from that game.

“What I mean by that is that he’s given a lot of run-pass options. I wouldn’t buy much into the notion that he’s going to stop running and we’re just going to be throwing the football. What we really need to do is continue to work toward what his strengths are.”

Not all of Wimbush’s rushes or strengths come from those reads and/or scrambles. The first Irish play from scrimmage in the second half was also his first designed run of the day of any variety.

(Sidenote: Rewatch that clip with an eye on No. 71, fifth-year left guard Alex Bars. To this eye, he patiently waits for teammates to set up two blocks before moving to the next level and picking up Ball State middle linebacker Jacob White. Wimbush’s deliberate choice of running lane does not work without Bars playing a role in three different assignments, most notably the last of them.)

That quick nine-yard gain immediately begat a rollout to the right to find senior receiver Miles Boykin for 17 yards in a pocket of the coverage, the rollout in effect easing the pressure on the offensive line. Next came another completion to Boykin for 14 on a comeback route, and after a two-yard running play, Wimbush rolled out to his right again to find senior receiver Chris Finke at the one-yard line. Whether intentional or not (and there is literally absolutely no way to know), Wimbush actually protected Finke from a possibly-vicious hit by putting the pass on his back shoulder.

Junior running back Tony Jones gets the credit for the touchdown on the drive, but it began with Wimbush’s off-tackle rush and then got to the goal line’s doorstep by his arm.

Such is presumably what Kelly meant in August when he spoke of “highlighting” Wimbush’s strengths.

The party line following the victory may have been a lack of Wimbush running was not intentional. “I think it was just part of play calling and part of what we’re doing,” Kelly said Saturday. “Sometimes we look too much into the whole, did you run him, did you not run him?”

Yet, tracing back to those August thoughts, reducing Wimbush’s exposure across the season was a conscious consideration. “You always think about how many carries do you want to average per game.”

Granting that some credence, then the haphazard offensive game plan against the Cardinals may make more sense, and it is unlikely to be seen again for at least a few weeks.