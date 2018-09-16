Getty Images

Things We Learned: Not yet ‘great,’ Notre Dame’s ground game and safety play emerge

By Douglas FarmerSep 16, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There was no more insisting Notre Dame simply needs to put everything together, even if an argument could be made that is yet the case. Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush has shown his peak abilities in the past, if not this season. Notre Dame’s defense is coalescing into a dominant unit. For once, the Irish special teams contributed in a positive manner during Saturday’s 22-17 victory against Vanderbilt.

But head coach Brian Kelly did not try to put those distant and separate occurrences alongside each other. Instead, he acknowledged a plain reality.

“There’s things we’ve got to work on,” Kelly said. “It’s the third game of the season. If you’re a finished product after game three, you’re destined for greatness. We’re not there yet.”

Notre Dame is not there yet. While it has yet to trail this season, it has also yet to cruise, and at some point the latter will beget a change in the former. For now, though, the idea of greatness can remain a possible destination on the horizon. As long as the Irish land on the winning side of each week’s binary result, there is a road to that figurative resort. It just is not a path one can see clearly at the moment, given Notre Dame’s overall struggles with focus and consistency.

An easy response would be to wonder if the first step to getting to that northern California vista is recognizing where the Irish are currently. Some metaphor exists about in order to get to a destination, directions can be offered only when knowing the present location. Let’s skip that reach and instead turn to what Kelly apparently expected at the start of preseason practice in August, as it compares to now.

“I thought we’d have some growing pains on offense in terms of young running backs,” Kelly said. “I think the pieces are there, but it was going to take some time, especially knowing what the schedule looked like early.

“We were going to have to really play physical and play hard and play every play.”

Notre Dame did indeed need to play every play against the Commodores, although the final snap’s couple of laterals never presented a realistic threat.

Combined, Brandon Wimbush (left) and Tony Jones rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown in Notre Dame’s 22-17 victory against Vanderbilt on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Irish could claim a lead largely because of the run, and that came in no small part courtesy of senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush. While it was junior running back Tony Jones who began the ground attack with 27 yards on two carries, it was more noteworthy when Wimbush took the fourth snap of the afternoon for nine yards. That came approximately one whole half sooner than his first designed run did during last week’s slog against Ball State.

“I had to use my feet more than I did last week,” Wimbush said after taking 19 carries for 84 yards. “It’s one of my weapons and it’s deemed effective when we’re playing teams. Running lanes were there for me, and I had to take advantage of that.”

Those lanes were there for Wimbush and Jones and, to a lesser extent, sophomore Jafar Armstrong because Notre Dame’s offensive line showed up. The Irish averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Wimbush was not sacked. Notre Dame’s first two drives covered 74 yards in 10 plays and 94 in 15 while converting 4-of-5 third downs and controlling the ball for 9:19 of the first quarter.

At that point, the Irish control of the trenches was set, and Vanderbilt’s persistence never outright changed that. The improved offensive line led to a resurgent rushing attack, finishing with 245 yards, a high for the season by triple digits.

“[The running game] opens up a lot more,” Wimbush said. “Obviously, it’s a cliché answer, but the run game opens up play-action, opens up regular passes.

“They’ll stock the box, and I think things on the perimeter become more viable for us to attack, and we’ll keep improving and getting better at the run game.”

If those growing pains yield more days like Saturday from the Irish rushing game, then Wimbush’s life becomes easier as a passer, too. For now, that remains somewhat conceptual, even after he finished with a 56.5 percent completion rate against Vanderbilt. But a theoretical possibility is still a possibility, and one more likely with the groundwork of a ground game.

Notre Dame’s defense needs no growing pains. And it forces opposing offenses into unwelcome ones.
Vanderbilt frequently trailed by large margins in 2017, yet only twice did quarterback Kyle Shurmur attempt more passes than he did in Saturday’s tight contest with 43. As the Irish defensive front held the Commodores to a lousy 3.96 yards per carry, Shurmur and Vanderbilt took to the air as the only available means to move the ball.

That worked, except for when it very much didn’t. Two turnovers in the passing game counteracted the benefits of Shurmur’s 60.5 percent completion rate and 7.58 yards per attempt, both quite representative of his marks over the previous season plus two games (59.0 percent; 7.58 yards per attempt). However, those 43 attempts are an anomaly. Shurmur averaged 30.64 attempts per game across those 14 games.

Vanderbilt was not trailing by such a margin it needed to rely on the throw to catch up. Rather, the ‘Dores needed to rely on the throw to function at all.

Further context: Ball State’s Riley Neal has averaged 27 attempts per game with a 64.8 percent completion rate and 6.93 yards per attempt in two other games this season. Against Notre Dame, Neal threw 50 times with a completion rate of 46 percent and an average of 3.6 yards per attempt.

Neither Vanderbilt nor the Cardinals were behind by enough to justify heaving as early and often as they did. If they wanted to run to come back, they could have given it an honest effort, but they knew the Irish front-seven was not going to allow as much. That becomes a tricky proposition for the Neals and Shurmurs of the world because …

Notre Dame junior safety Jalen Elliott’s tight coverage of Vanderbilt receiver Kalija Lipscomb proved to the be the difference Saturday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Notre Dame has genuine safety play, maybe even outright good.
The preseason hype went to junior Alohi Gilman, who has delivered with a nose for the ball and 22 tackles to date. The headlines go to junior Jalen Elliott, now with two interceptions, a game-sealing pass defense and 18 tackles. Freshman Houston Griffith joined the fray Saturday, making four tackles while contributing mostly in a nickel back role.

“It’s definitely a group effort,” Gilman said. “[Safeties coach Terry] Joseph prepares us well. He trains us hard. He pushes our limits during the week of practice and it’s a combined effort.”

A year ago, no one was praising Elliott. If that sounds harsh, it is also true. He finished with 13 starts and only 43 tackles and two pass breakups. Extrapolate his current production across just 12 games and it equals 72 tackles with two for loss, eight interceptions and four pass breakups. That is more than improvement. That is worthy of national notice.

Don’t consider that hyperbolic. Elliott has made the defensive difference in consecutive weeks, making the choice to rely on the pass a curious one by both Vanderbilt and Ball State.

“We’ve got a lot more experience back there on the back end,” Gilman said. “Second of all, just confidence. We come out to practice and we know how hard we work and we put confidence in each other. Jalen puts confidence in me, I put confidence in Jalen. When you do that, you play with an edge.

“… He’s been locked into his craft, what he can do better. From man and zone concepts to communication to everything.”

The duo have improved the single-greatest Irish weakness to the extent it is now a pertinent strength. Without lacking safety play, Notre Dame’s defense has no obvious holes (aside from linebacker depth). The team as a whole may still struggle with focus, consistency and 60 minutes of dedicated effort, not to mention experience and comprehensive scheming, but the pieces are there.

Whether or not they all show up at the same time later in the schedule is a different discussion altogether.

Notre Dame escapes genuine test from Vanderbilt

By Douglas FarmerSep 15, 2018, 8:48 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — This one cannot be explained as a controlling victory clouded by a tight score. Vanderbilt (2-1) very much gave No. 8 Notre Dame (3-0) all it could handle Saturday as the Irish held on for a 22-17 victory.

“It’s much better than it was last week,” senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush said. “… We executed how we wanted to execute today, and we feel good coming away from it. There is so much more to learn, so we’re excited for that.”

That upbeat attitude notwithstanding, this result remained in doubt until the final 67 seconds, and even those included one last attempt at a lateral miracle from the Commodores. Aside from that formality, Notre Dame junior safety Jalen Elliott ended the game with his breakup of what looked to be a first-down conversion at the Irish 11-yard line. If Vanderbilt junior receiver Kalija Lipscomb (pictured above) had held onto the pass from senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur, the Commodores were in prime position to take a lead and leave a sluggish Irish offense less than a minute to respond.

Lipscomb had the pass initially. Irish junior safety Alohi Gilman admitted he thought it was complete “for a little bit.” Instead, Elliott maintained contact with Lipscomb all the way to the ground, doubling the impact as they hit the turf. The ball popped out at the last possible second and Vanderbilt’s final real threat went with it. In forcing the ball out as he did, Elliott displayed the difference in Notre Dame’s effort and focus this week compared to against Ball State a week ago.

“A play is six seconds; we want our players playing through that six seconds,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “We felt like we were pulling off plays a little early last week, so the emphasis was defining what compete meant. It’s kind of like the old adage of don’t run to the cone, run through the cone. We felt like maybe we ran to the cone too much last week.”

That incompletion was one of few offensive mishaps for the Commodores in the second half. After gaining 180 yards before halftime, Vanderbilt raised that to 240 in the second half, each drive reaching far into Notre Dame territory, with the exception of the last-gasp lateral play. The Irish managed only 133 yards in the same period, allowing the Commodores to cut a 16-3 lead to the final five-point margin.

“I’d like to say we’re a finished product,” Kelly said. “We’re just not. We’re trying to find our identity on offense.

“We’re a good defense, we’re not a great defense yet. We’ve got some things to clean up, but I really, really like our football team and the way they competed today.”

The one sustained drive Notre Dame did put together in the second half came as the fourth quarter began. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush completed 4-of-4 passes for 53 yards while junior running back Jafar Armstrong added 17 yards on three carries. At the 2-yard line, junior quarterback Ian Book stepped in for Wimbush to run a goal line package including three tight ends.

What looked like a surefire running play deceptively led to both sophomore tight end Brock Wright and fifth-year tight end Nic Weishar to run routes, Weishar cutting deeper into the end zone while Wright went from a fullback position to the flat. Book connected with Weishar, notching the winning points even without converting a subsequent two-point conversion attempt.

“Whenever [Weishar] gets the ball or wherever he’s targeted, he typically catches it and makes a great play,” Wimbush said. “Like he did today.”

Wimbush finished with 122 yards on 13-of-23 passing with another 84 yards gained on 19 rushes. Junior running back Tony Jones added 118 rushing yards and 56 receiving, averaging 9.2 yards per touch.

Shurmur completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 346 yards and a score with 11 of those caught by Lipscomb for 89 yards.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
Beginning at the midpoint of the second quarter, every remaining Vanderbilt drive brought the real possibility of scoring. That one ended in a goal line fumble, then came a field goal and a missed field goal. The sequence would soon include two touchdowns before finally yielding to Elliott’s pass defense. Between the field goal attempts and the touchdowns, Irish junior cornerback Troy Pride picked off a pass in the end zone.

It was a heave more than anything else, Shurmur looking for Lipscomb from 36 yards out, despite double coverage. Given how things had been going and would continue to go, though, logic figures Vanderbilt would have offered a more imminent threat soon thereafter. It was, after all, a first-and-10 shot.

Pride adjusted to the ball in the air and made a simple interception, at which point he foolishly tried to return it. Nonetheless, this was the only conventional defensive stop for Notre Dame for 36 minutes, a time span in which the Commodores scored all 16 of their points and left at least 10 more to regret.

PLAY(S) OF THE GAME
It is not a sure thing Vanderbilt junior receiver Donaven Tennyson would have scored midway through the second quarter, on the drive beginning the aforementioned run of bending by the Irish defense. He was, however, still upright just a yard from the end zone. Perhaps Pride would have tackled him there, but even if he did, the Commodores would have been set up for a first-and-goal from the one. A touchdown was likely.

Enter Gilman. As Pride stopped Tennyson, Gilman got his grips on the football and ripped it loose. Both he and Elliott leapt for the airborne prize, serving only to knock the jump ball into the end zone still loose. Junior cornerback Julian Love beat Vanderbilt fifth-year running back Khai Blasingame to securing the fumble, earning Notre Dame a touchback.

Maybe the Irish defense would have stonewalled the Commodores at the one — it has shown excellent red-zone abilities this season — but it is most likely the combination of Pride, Gilman and Love literally saved seven points.

“What I was pleased with is that it’s a drill we work on, that we come up through the receiver and try to strip,” Kelly said. “We stayed with the play right through the whistle and got the ball out.

“It was a rugby scrum in the end zone, and we were able to get on it.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Senior kicker Justin Yoon seemed destined for these honors when he made three first-half field goals to provide the majority of Notre Dame’s scoring to that point, but a kicker cannot be deemed player of the game if he misses his final kick, as Yoon did looking to give the Irish an eight-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Tony Jones led the Irish in both rushing and receiving during Notre Dame’s 22-17 victory against Vanderbilt. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Jones had no such mishap. He took four carries for 41 yards on the opening drive and started the next one with another 14-yarder. Notre Dame rushed for 245 yards, averaging 5.1 per rush, and Jones set that tone.

“[Our rushing game] is great for the pass game, and I would say if we rush good, we win,” Jones said, simply enough.

He also twice streaked up the right sideline for touch passes from Wimbush, exposing a flawed Vanderbilt coverage and accounting for the two longest Irish completions of the day.

“If you do a good job defending him, then we’re creating space on the drive route coming back,” Kelly said. “They’re really easy complements for us versus man coverage.”

STAT OF THE GAME
Entering the weekend, Notre Dame had converted five trips into the red zone into four touchdowns, falling short with a missed field goal against Ball State.

The Irish had given up touchdowns on only two of six opposing trips into the red zone, a fourth-quarter score to Michigan and Ball State each.

Against the Commodores, only two of Notre Dame’s five visits to the red zone reached the end zone, the other three all yielding field goal attempts. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt turned three drives inside the red zone into two touchdowns and a field goal. (Since the ball was not snapped within the 20-yard line, neither the Pride interception nor the Gilman strip/Love recovery count as red zone stops, statistically speaking.)

The Irish thrived in the red zone last season on both sides of the ball, but this is the danger of a “bend, don’t break” defense. Bending brings you that much closer to breaking.`

QUOTE OF THE EVENING
“There’s things we’ve got to work on. It’s the third game of the season. If you’re a finished product after game three, you’re destined for greatness. We’re not there yet. We’re not destined for greatness. So if anyone wants to write that greatness column, I would tap the brakes.” — Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
11:02 — Notre Dame field goal. Justin Yoon 26 yards. Notre Dame 3, Vanderbilt 0. (10 plays, 74 yards, 3:58)
0:58 — Notre Dame touchdown. Brandon Wimbush 12-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 10, Vanderbilt 0. (15 plays, 94 yards, 5:21)

Second Quarter
7:33 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 33 yards. Notre Dame 13, Vanderbilt 0. (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:10)
1:15 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 46 yards. Notre Dame 16, Vanderbilt 0. (10 plays, 51 yards, 3:55)
0:00 — Ball State field goal. Ryley Guay 21 yards. Notre Dame 16, Vanderbilt 3. (8 plays, 72 yards, 1:15)

Third Quarter
0:11 — Ball State touchdown. Ke’Shawn Vaughn 3-yard run. Guay PAT good. Notre Dame 16, Vanderbilt 10. (5 plays, 47 yards, 2:44)

Fourth Quarter
11:04 — Notre Dame touchdown. Nic Weishar 2-yard pass from Ian Book.  Book pass on 2-point conversion failed. Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 10. (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:07)
7:22 — Vanderbilt touchdown. Jared Pinkney 18-yard pass from Kyle Shurmur. Guay PAT good. Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17. (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:42)

Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

By Douglas FarmerSep 15, 2018, 5:00 AM EDT
WHO? No. 8 Notre Dame (2-0) vs.Vanderbilt (2-0).

WHAT? A chance to give reason to forget about the egg the Irish laid against Ball State a week ago, despite managing a 24-16 victory. While Notre Dame winning was never truly in doubt, last Saturday did not feature the blowout widely-expected. Having notably less trouble with an SEC opponent, even one from the SEC’s cellars, would mark last week’s struggles an aberration, rather than a precursor.

WHEN? 2:30 p.m. ET. That is not a typo. This game kicks off an hour earlier than usual afternoon games do at home.

WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

NBC will have the national broadcast, with the game streaming online here.

As always, NBC Sports Gold is available to international fans.

WHY? Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick has made it a scheduling emphasis to include “data points” against at least four of the Power Five conferences each season. Notre Dame’s partial membership with the ACC both helps and inhibits the intent, checking off one conference but filling five weekends. The Pac-12 portion is easy, thanks to Stanford and USC. More years than not include a regional Big Ten foe, most notably Michigan this year and next.

At that point, Swarbrick has to find an SEC or Big 12 opponent each season. This year it is Vanderbilt. Not every year can feature a powerhouse like Georgia, as both 2017 was and 2019 will be. Not every year should, either.

In addition to the Bulldogs, Arkansas (2020, 2025) and Texas A&M (2024, 2025) both hold future dates. With home-and-home series against Oklahoma (2012, 2013) and Texas (2015, 2016) recently in the books, no future Big 12 games are scheduled at the moment, though a gap in this intention does exist from 2021 to 2023. Looking even further down the line, the Irish are slated to meet Alabama in 2028 and 2029.

BY HOW MUCH? Vanderbilt is not Ball State. That cuts a few ways. One of them is that the Commodores are more talented, simply speaking. An effect of that is they will be less willing to take what the Notre Dame defense offers. When the Cardinals ran 97 plays a week ago, it came as a direct result of averaging 3.6 yards per play. It was not an up-tempo approach; it was a mind-numbingly methodical scheme acceptance of the Irish focusing on avoiding a costly mistake.

As far as Notre Dame’s defense should be concerned, that worked.

It will not this week. Vanderbilt senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur is too good and too experienced to be given that leeway. Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea — a Commodores fan growing up as well as an alum — knows as much, and thus will not take the same approach. That should create both turnovers and a few Vanderbilt big plays. (Context: Ball State had a total of one play gaining more than 20 yards.)

Those turnovers could give Notre Dame’s offense a short field, a valuable commodity for a team struggling to find its rhythm. Those big plays should, naturally, bring the Commodores closer to the end zone, if not actually into it.

In other words, the over/under of 51 total points may be a bit low, unless factoring in Notre Dame’s red-zone defense, while the spread favoring the Irish by 13.5 is a tough one to shade either direction.

Notre Dame 34, Vanderbilt 16.
(2-0 in pick; 1-1 against the spread, 2-0 point total.)

Friday at 4: From Miami to LA, George was always game

By Douglas FarmerSep 14, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Dear George,

I never properly thanked you for dragging me to the national championship game in January of 2013. My gratitudes went to Edgar, who found me a ticket at face value. You deserved at least as much credit as he did. My going included too many obstacles if not for your efforts, and my want was not enough to clear those hurdles without your push. After all, you housed all my earthly belongings during that trip, as my lease four days before the game.

It was somewhere between Duval Kamara slipping on a slant route from the four-yard line against USC in 2009 and the second rain delay of the wonder that was the South Florida loss of 2011 that my Notre Dame fandom abated for good. It had nothing to do with Charlie Weis’ ignominious exit, the underrated mishap of “Little Giants” or even the snow preceding the 2010 Sun Bowl along the Mexico border. Rather, it was a reality of watching the Irish so closely as part of professional aspirations.

Walking the concourse in frustrated boredom during the most-absurd sporting event I have ever attended, I realized I was more invested in hearing the Notre Dame underclassmen sing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” to completion than I was in seeing the Irish beat Skip Holtz and the Bulls. The former happened and I have no expectation of ever again witnessing as few as “59 bottles of beer on the wall, 59 bottles of beer …” Notre Dame lost.

I still went to every game that year. It was an early Saturday morning for us to get to Ann Arbor in time to enjoy the day appropriately. You were there with me when on the way to Pittsburgh to witness Jonas Gray’s fifth gear we found a warehouse filled with carbonated beverages of the adult variety, so brilliantly-named, “Save-on-Beer.” The following week’s trip to Purdue held no such memorable revelations. In fact, we have been to Cranberry, Pa.’s million bottles of beer on the wall since, but not back to West Lafayette.

Even though hardly caring about the outcomes, these trips were still a delight, always at least one other friend joining. Edgar actually made his way out to FedEx Field in November that year and then to Orlando for the Champ Sports Bowl. It was fitting he facilitated my going to Miami the next season.

It was more appropriate you reminded me how much fun those trips could be.

That is about the only emotion I have that still ties to Irish football. Few understand that.

“What do you mean you won’t wear a green tie today?”
Well, Tony, it wouldn’t be appropriate. Also, why would I? Green isn’t a great color for a tie.
“To show support for Notre Dame!”
Tony, you know I don’t care if they win.
“What? Huh? I don’t understand.”
I mean, if they have a decent season, there is a better chance NBC will agree to fly me to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving and I am very much in favor of that, but otherwise, eh.
“Whatever.”

(Sidenote: When my oldest brother reads my thoughts on green neckwear he will text me angrily before even getting to this prediction. He wears a green tie literally every weekday. No one has ever accused a Farmer brother of being stylish.)

How the Irish do affects my travel plans but little else. Spending all week studying, reading and writing about Notre Dame football is enough. Adding an emotional bent to those hours would be too much.

So those emotions dissipated. They probably did so long before “39 bottles of beer on the wall, 39 bottles of beer …”, but that chorus gave the realization a soundtrack.

That was where you chimed in during early December of 2012. I didn’t care about the game against Alabama. For that matter, the 10-point spread was not enough to grab my attention in those naïve days. The idea of trip to Miami with you and a number of the usual suspects, though? I didn’t need much more motivation.

You drove that point home again and again in the last six years. A couple times to the nation’s capital, a race to stay ahead of a tornado across Ohio in trying to get to New York City, a race with a hurricane to get to Florida before it did. Multiple trips to southern California, not that much encouragement was really needed for any of those. Countless treks to Colorado.

You made them all happen George, and that is why your end a week ago brings all these memories back to the surface. Without your stubborn nature, your unflinching resolve, your idiotic forays into the night, Save-on-Beer would not have run out of 40-ounce bottles at one point this summer. A July wedding would not have created a suitable cover story for indulging in multiple vices. And I would not have made it to Miami, which ended up being one of the most-enjoyable seven-day stretches of this life.

They don’t make them like you anymore, literally so, and you deserved a better end than you got. I am probably to blame for that. I just never thought you could die.

You did a week ago at the age of 219,725 miles. That does not include the 1,130 traveled when an electrical short stopped the odometer for a mid-November weekend last year. Notre Dame beat Navy, 24-17, if you were wondering. That gap in the odometer ended up being all-too poetic, as we crossed 200,000 while on Douglas Road in South Bend, heading to lunch with a mentor. He always marveled at your lack of cruise control. He didn’t realize a four-cylinder’s gas pedal pressed all the way to the floor could serve the same purpose.

For a 2003 Ford Ranger, you outdid most. You certainly could not have done better by me. And for that, I thank you, George. I raise the last bottle of beer on the wall to you.

– Douglas.

Notre Dame loses (more) LB depth with Owusu-Koramoah broken foot

By Douglas FarmerSep 14, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The week after defending a school-record 97 plays, with the real count being even higher than that once factoring in penalties, Notre Dame’s defensive depth has now suffered its third significant blow of the season. Irish sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be out for the year after breaking his foot in practice, head coach Brian Kelly announced Thursday.

Without Owusu-Koramoah, freshman Shayne Simon becomes the default backup to senior rover Asmar Bilal, while also continuing to take practice reps at Buck linebacker.

“The question would be much more about getting [Simon] in a position where he can help us,” Kelly said. “He’s going to have to play sooner or later. Each week is getting him closer and closer to if something happens, he has to go play at a high level for us.

“He can go into a game and play. We need to continue to build on where he is now and get him playing at a high level. He can line up at linebacker and play the position. We need to continue to work on the details of the position.”

Part of the reasoning for working Simon at multiple spots stemmed from sophomore Jordan Genmark Heath apparently coming out of the season opener with a knee contusion that limited him last week. Now at 100 percent, per Kelly, Genmark Heath should be the backup to fifth-year Buck linebacker Drue Tranquill (pictured above), while freshman Bo Bauer works behind senior Te’von Coney.

The trio of Simon, Genmark Heath and Bauer may be able to suitably fill in if called upon for brief stints, but Kelly wants them to be capable in the entire defensive playbook before relying on them, particularly the two freshmen.

Te’von Coney celebrates recovering the game-sealing fumble against Michigan in the season opener. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“It’s no secret, Coney and Tranquill have played a lot of snaps,” Kelly said. “It’s crucial that those guys continue to grow. As we evaluate them in practice, it can’t be that they can line up in one defense and we can get them on the field. That’s not good enough. We can do that right now, we could have done that last week.

“We have to get them to run our defense. We’re building that to the point where if they have to play, they can run our defense in all facets.”

Both schools of thought have merit. On one hand, Coney and Tranquill each played every defensive snap last week, and Bilal logged all that did not include a nickel or dime secondary. Finding some chances to get them respite will pay off in the long run.

On the other hand, substitution rules could allow for an opportunistic offense (perhaps one led by a four-year starter at quarterback, such as Vanderbilt’s Kyle Shurmur) to manipulate a package including a naïve backup. Suddenly the one defense Simon, as an example, may be comfortable in could no longer be applicable, but he could not be replaced without burning a timeout.

Other linebacker reserve options include junior Jonathan Jones and freshman Jack Lamb, but Jones was quickly passed by Bauer this offseason and Lamb dealt with nagging injuries in the preseason.

Owusu-Koramoah preserved a year of eligibility in 2017 and had appeared only in special teams roles through two games this season without making a tackle. He joins senior nickel back Shaun Crawford (ACL) and sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (broken foot) as contributing defenders sidelined for all or most of the season.

Speaking of injuries … Kelly indicated sophomore tight end Cole Kmet will be out Saturday with a high ankle sprain from the victory against Ball State.

As for snap counts … The observation may arise only as a result of recency bias remembering the Cardinals’ meticulousness driving against the Irish defense. The 97-plus plays were the most Notre Dame has ever faced. That record may not hold up long. Sept. 22-opponent, Wake Forest, ran 104 plays in a 41-34 loss to Boston College on Thursday. The Deacons’ rampant snaps were as much a function of a quick-paced offense, compared to Ball State’s methodical contentedness to take the yardage the Irish defense afforded it.

ON WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH
Only three Notre Dame receivers have caught passes this season: senior Miles Boykin with seven receptions, junior Chase Claypool with six and senior Chris Finke with five. Only twice has senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush even targeted another receiver, both toward freshman Kevin Austin.

Austin has come close to emerging in the offense thanks to his natural talents, while sophomore Michael Young remains in the mix with him due to Young’s understanding of the offense.

“You take both of them to get that one guy,” Kelly said. “Right now, Michael just knows the offense a little bit better than Kevin.

“Kevin, obviously, has a little more length and can do some things in one-on-one matchups.”

Austin works behind Boykin as the boundary receiver where his size can best be utilized while Young backs up Claypool on the field side, where Kelly said the screen game or quick-action plays could become a factor.

Freshman Joe Wilkins spent the week with the offense, rather than the scout team, per Kelly, adding another piece to the puzzle.