Questions for the Week: Two frequent questions (hopefully) no longer need be asked

By Douglas FarmerSep 24, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
It was a question popular in comments all spring and summer. It receded a bit during the season’s first three weeks, but it remained a common refrain for those figurative broken records. When Notre Dame turned to junior Ian Book as its starting quarterback Saturday to much success, the skipping needles found renewed volume.

“Why not put Brandon Wimbush in an Avery Davis-like role, since he is the best RB on the team?”

There are a number of reasons, and all of them are only disputed by the short-sighted. The biggest reason ties to the sophomore Davis being at the running back role, a move the Irish committed to in the spring to the extent that he has not take a practice snap at quarterback since April, at the latest. Thus, Wimbush is now Notre Dame’s backup and somewhat only reserve quarterback, always just a play away from returning to taking every competitive snap.

That answer leads to an argument for freshman Phil Jurkovec to take over those backup duties. Dealing in facts: Jurkovec has spent the last month working with the Irish scout team. As of last week, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not think Jurkovec could enter a game and run the whole playbook. Eligibility concerns aside, that is the reason to not move Jurkovec up to the second-string.

Moving Wimbush to running back would expose him to injury, not a risk to take with your backup quarterback, and it would reduce his practice reps at quarterback, again not something to do with your backup quarterback.

Furthermore, the Irish are likely to need Wimbush at quarterback yet again this season. His physical gifts will probably be an appropriate weapon to use against a defense at some point. Wimbush’s greatest asset is not his legs. Rather, it is his legs as a quarterback. His ability to ponder a pass and then expose an over-pursuing defensive end by taking off through the created gap is what led Notre Dame to its season-opening victory against Michigan.

A strong defensive secondary down the line could force Kelly to return to that simplified offense before the season’s end, and he knows as much.

“Brandon knows he’s going to contribute,” Kelly said Sunday. “I think he’s got the right makeup that he’ll be engaged and prepared each and every week, so I’m not really concerned about that.

“We will see how each week goes. It’s a very fluid situation from week-to-week and we’ll make sure that he’s prepared to play, just as we did the same thing with Ian.”

It’s that simple. Really.

Admittedly, the scratched record reached these ears only because a long-time bad influence texted the inquiry amidst an at-length conversation Saturday evening. About 12 hours later, a separate text conversation included a question with such a simple answer, there is no reason not to spend 20 seconds on it now.

“How many years of eligibility does Book have? The casual fan does not know this.”

An academic junior, Ian Book has eligibility through the 2020 season. Wimbush, an academic senior, has eligibility through the 2019 season. Jurkovec, so long as he does not play in more than four games this season, will have his four-year clock begin in September 2019, lasting through the 2022 season if so desired.

Enough with quarterbacks, but not with the commenters’ greatest hits: Will senior running back Dexter Williams return this week? Yes, in so much that a player who has not practiced much with the first-team can return to that unit in one week’s time.

“Dexter’s been doing well,” Kelly said. “If he continues to have the kind of week that he’s had the last few weeks, I would expect that he would be able to do something for us this week.”

That is Kelly’s way of unofficially announcing the end of an unofficial suspension. Similar circumstances kept receiver Kevin Stepherson sidelined for 2017’s first four games. It then took Stepherson two more weeks to tangibly contribute on the field.

Considering Williams has never had more than eight rushing attempts in a game, it may take a couple weeks for him to break through, as well.

Will senior Trevor Ruhland again replace junior Tommy Kraemer at right guard?
Ruhland’s start was not a move made out of performance concerns. Kraemer stepped on a defender’s foot in Wednesday’s practice and turned his ankle, per Kelly.

“Trevor was getting some reps at that position anyway and didn’t feel like Tommy was at 100 percent going into the game,” Kelly said.

Ruhland did play well, though. The Demon Deacons’ defensive line fit his skill set.

“Wake Forest is not typically one of your bigger fronts, so he fit very well against Wake Forest,” Kelly said. “… We were pulling the guard into an open alley. That was a good opportunity to get a guy out in space, and he moves a little bit better obviously than Tommy does.

“Tommy is really good if you’ve got a big defensive line where it requires you to move some guys.”

Kelly described it as a “game-to-game situation.” Going against a Stanford line that has helped hold opponents to 123 rushing yards per game and 3.42 yards per carry, Kraemer’s physicality may be needed.

Cole Kmet is healthy, fully recovered from a high ankle sprain. Kelly did not equivocate on that update regarding the sophomore tight end who could quickly become one of Book’s preferred targets.

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 24, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Against its first three opponents, Notre Dame’s defense did its job. If that escaped notice, it was because the Irish offense failed to make the most of the opportunities granted by its counterpart.

Before this past weekend’s 56-27 victory at Wake Forest, No.8 Notre Dame’s defense had handed its offense the ball after four opposing plays or fewer a total of 13 competitive times. The Irish offense had turned those 13 opportunities at momentum into just one touchdown, to go along with two field goals, a missed field goal and an interception.

When defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s unit was at its finest, the offense mitigated the effect on the game to essentially a break-even. The likelihood was the opposition would get the ball back with a chance to redeem its offensive ineptitude having lost only some time, not ground on the scoreboard.

“We hadn’t been feeding off of each other,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “Our defense had been doing some great things but our our offense wouldn’t compliment it.”

Against the Deacons, three such moments arose. The first turned into nothing more than another turnover on downs. The next two? Touchdowns each, the earlier version buoyed by senior Chris Finke’s 52-yard punt return to the 4-yard line.

The latter was, to hear Kelly say it, the first time this season all three Notre Dame units played well at the same time. Coming out of halftime with a 28-13 lead, Kelly knew the Irish could put away Wake Forest right away if things went right. That would need to start with not letting Deacons junior Greg Dortch break off a field position-shifting return. Notre Dame freshman TaRiq Bracy tackled Dortch at the 22-yard line.

Then, obviously, the defense had to fulfill its fundamental task: Prevent the opposition from scoring. By doing so quickly, it could set up the Irish offense with field position, even it that had usually been squandered to date. After Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman completed a 12-yard pass to begin the drive, the next three Deacons plays could not move past the line of scrimmage. Finke fair caught the subsequent punt at the 26-yard line.

Three minutes and 18 seconds later, Irish junior quarterback Ian Book found junior receiver Chase Claypool for a 7-yard touchdown and an insurmountable lead.

“This was really the first time where I really wanted to make a statement at halftime,” Kelly said. “… It needed to be all three units coming together and we hadn’t really done that all year.

“Each unit feeding off each other for the first time was a big moment.”

Those three-and-outs, or pseudo-versions like this example, can serve as turnovers without the bonus of excellent field position. They emphasize the opposition’s offensive struggles and put its defense back on the field quickly. If they do not turn into points, those effects are diminished.

Notre Dame’s offensive sluggishness through three weeks minimized those effects 12 out of 13 times. If that had happened again Saturday, perhaps the Irish remain at the 28-point mark well into the third quarter. Suddenly, it would look a lot like the first three weeks of the year.

With Book at the helm, those moments became touchdowns, and that 28 became 56.

DEFENDING DORTCH
Of course, those three chances do not arise if Notre Dame’s defense does not hold Wake Forest’s fast-paced offense in check. That effort began with a focus on Dortch, who Kelly apparently took to referring to by only his jersey number, 3.

“We made some tactical decisions to take some things away,” Kelly said Saturday. “3 is a game-wrecker, and we doubled him the whole game, inside, outside. You’re going to have some issues, the quarterback run caused us some problems, but we were willing to give some things up to take some things away.”

Dortch ended up with six catches for 56 yards, well below his averages entering the weekend of more than nine catches and 112 receiving yards per game. In turn, the Irish were okay with giving up 277 rushing yards.

“It was aggressive play that was executed very well, and we frustrated 3,” Kelly said Sunday. “If you were to kind of put that in a story, that’s really what happened defensively. That aggressive play that we had really limited what they were able to do. It was well executed by our defense and then frustrating 3 was really important for us in the game plan.”

Limiting Dortch’s impact extended to special teams, as he returns both punts and kicks, as well. Irish fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome sent two boots out of bounds and Dortch fair caught the only other. When the offense scores eight touchdowns, it greatly reduces the exposure on punt coverage. Sophomore kickoff specialist Jonathan Doerer then did his part by sending five of nine kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. On three kick returns, Dortch averaged 15.67 yards with a long of 19, below his 23.4-yard average.

ON NOTRE DAME’S DEFENSIVE LINE
Measuring a defensive line’s impact with stats is a dubious pursuit. The front absorbs blockers to spring linebackers to make plays as much as it makes the plays itself. Of 24 quarterback hurries this year — itself a dubious statistic — a mere 11 have come from Irish linemen. Only half the eight sacks are from the line.

Its influence on the game, though, should be undeniable.

“We were relentless up front,” Kelly said Saturday. “We were physical. Every time they threw the ball there was pressure on the quarterback.”

The Notre Dame defense as a whole finished with 10 tackles for loss Saturday, including three sacks. Junior end Julian Okwara led the way with 3.5 tackles for loss, including one sack, plus one more official quarterback hurry.

Notre Dame freshman defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola made four tackles Saturday, his fourth appearance of the season. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ON FRESHMEN
That defensive line may lose a bit more of its depth moving forward. Making his collegiate debut, freshman defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin was injured about halfway through the fourth quarter. Kelly said an MRI will be needed to determine if Franklin needs surgery to repair a quad tendon injury.

Despite the loss of sophomore tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa for most of the season to a broken foot, Franklin was likely headed toward a year of preserving eligibility, anyway, only playing as a benefit of the NCAA’s rule change this year. That shift allows players to see action in up to four games without losing a year to play later in their careers.

To date, five Irish freshmen have played in all four games, meaning one more appearance and they will be committed for the season, presumably the plan with all five: defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, linebacker Bo Bauer, cornerback Bracy, receiver Kevin Austin and defensive back Houston Griffith, who technically earned his first career start at Wake Forest because the defense opened in a nickel package.

Of the eight other freshmen to play to date, only one has appeared in multiple games: linebacker Shayne Simon with three.

In addition to praising Austin for his blocking and Bracy for his special teams aptitude, Kelly lauded Ademilola and his twin brother, defensive end Justin Ademilola, both of whom made four tackles Saturday.

“Really pleased with their suddenness,” Kelly said. “How hard they played. They really kind of jump out at you on film.”

… and that line has already moved to Notre Dame by 4.5.

The thought process behind Notre Dame’s QB change

By Douglas FarmerSep 23, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Even in retrospect, Brian Kelly would not change who he started at quarterback for Notre Dame to begin the season. Irish senior Brandon Wimbush gave Notre Dame its best chance at overcoming Michigan’s defense despite a dearth of offensive experience.

“The whole offseason was focused on getting Brandon ready to beat Michigan,” Kelly said. “… This offense was not mature enough going into the Michigan game. The playmaker on our offense was Brandon Wimbush. It needed to center around him to beat Michigan.”

Let the record show: The Irish beat the Wolverines. Wimbush accounted for 229 yards and a touchdown. Even including sacks, he was Notre Dame’s leading rusher and his 22-yard quarterback draw on a third-and-18 revived an Irish drive when there had been no momentum for far too long, eventually setting up a field goal but also draining the second-half clock.

Wimbush needed to carry the load then, per Kelly, as running backs Jafar Armstrong and Tony Jones “were not ready.” Neither was freshman receiver Kevin Austin. Even senior receiver Miles Boykin could claim all of 18 catches in his career before this season, and he was considered the leading pass-catcher.

“The next two weeks, those kids needed to mature,” Kelly said. “Then we needed to make this decision that we did relative to the quarterbacks position.”

That maturing showed itself most notably in Jones rushing for 118 yards and catching two passes for 56 more last week against Vanderbilt. Austin found the field and contributed, Boykin proved steady, and even senior tight end Alizé Mack caught three passes from Wimbush, a connection that never quite developed the expected chemistry. But it was the improved running game that stood out most.

“They just needed reps,” Kelly said. “Real, live reps.

“I tried to go as much live (in practice) as I could, but that’s hard to duplicate even in camp. … They needed game reps, they needed these games to really find themselves. Now they know they can lower their shoulder and run through players …

“We just needed games offensively to find ourselves. That’s why I knew this was the week that we needed to do this. Ian needed that supporting cast that would best suit him.”

And thus led to the change of inserting junior Ian Book as the starting quarterback at Wake Forest this weekend.

Let the record show: Notre Dame won its fourth game in four tries, led by Book’s 325 passing yards and five total touchdowns, completing throws to 10 different targets, buoyed by Armstrong’s 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“We were at week three and it didn’t matter what other people thought of this team,” Kelly said. “I thought we had a good team. … We needed to play with a sense of urgency. I felt the pieces were there to have a really good football team. We needed to kick it in gear.”

Book completed 25 of his 34 passes at Wake Forest for 325 yards and two touchdowns. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Kelly said Book may have started to realize something was different as early as Monday when practice reps were split more evenly between the always-a-backup and Wimbush than their usual 40/60 rotation. It started to become quite clear by Thursday.

In Kelly’s mind, and supported by this first week of evidence, turning to Book would do more than give the offensive playmakers greater opportunities. He would also give the Irish defense a break, a breather, a badly-needed rest. By not keeping drives alive — Notre Dame had converted only 16-of-44 third downs entering the weekend, 36.36 percent, compared to 4-of-9 against the Demon Deacons — and by not establishing sizable leads, the offense had left the defense exposed to the demands of both quantity of snaps and their competitive quality.

“The residual effect, it was wearing on our defense,” Kelly said. “I’ll start with the end in mind. The end in mind is we needed to win, but we weren’t winning at a level that was going to allow us to continue to win.”

That end in mind will remain the starting point. On that note, Kelly would not outright commit to Book as his quarterback moving forward, not that such a declaration was expected. Even in a 13-minute session filled with candor unbefitting most college football coaches, Kelly was not going to commit to anything he did not need to. His toeing the line made practical sense both tactically and personnel-wise.

“We saw today that our offense is operated very well with Ian Book, but we also beat a top-10 team in Michigan,” Kelly said. “It would be absolutely foolish of me to sit here in front of you and go, we have one quarterback and one quarterback only.

“We have two really good quarterbacks. I’m going to reserve the right to decide each and every week who is the best guy each week to win.”

By Douglas FarmerSep 23, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Ian Book’s final stats do not lie. After he completed 73.53 percent of his passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, with another 47 rushing yards and three scores coming on nine carries, it can be said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly undeniably made the right choice starting the junior quarterback and heretofore backup in Saturday’s 56-27 Irish victory at Wake Forest.

Part of Kelly’s decision tied to the opponent, recognizing a defensive approach designed to keep plays in front of it, in part because the Irish (4-0) run a similar scheme under defensive coordinator Clark Lea, less than two years removed from his own one-year stint with the Deacons (2-2).

“This is a perfect game for Ian Book,” Kelly said. “It’s quarters coverage. You know what you’re going to get. It’s a perfect game for him.”

It played right into Book’s accurate mid-range game. He completed 17-of-31 in his only other career start (Senior Brandon Wimbush was sidelined with a mild foot injury), a 54.84 percent rate, and 14-of-19 in the Citrus Bowl, 73.68 percent. The pros of playing Book rely on his ability and accuracy in the playbook and scheme, something he may not have fully grasped in 2017.

“Another year in the system has sharpened his progression reads and things of that nature,” Kelly said.

That showed. Wake Forest had no chance of stopping Book’s precision attack. When that sharp, a weapon does not need to explode to be effective. Death by a thousand paper cuts yields the same effect as multiple gashes downfield do. But he does not have the same ability to stretch the field vertically. The addition of a third data point provided enough evidence to tangibly see the differences between Book and Wimbush.

Book’s deep ball is lacking. As part of the design, Notre Dame did not need it since the Deacons gave up crossing routes and bubble screens as their version of bend-don’t-break allows. (But okay, break. Wait, no, shatter.)

Book’s longest throws of the day were both about 29 yards through the air, sideline completions to freshman receiver Kevin Austin and junior receiver Chase Claypool. Book placed his toss to Austin perfectly with a nearly indefensible pass. His connection with Claypool, however, showed the difficulty Book may have with a deep ball. If the pass had more distance on it, Claypool would have strolled into the end zone. Instead, it became an unintentional back-shoulder throw with the defensive back catching up to a slowed-down Claypool just as the ball did.

Notre Dame junior quarterback Ian Book’s best asset is his accuracy, not his deep ball or arm strength. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Book’s only other downfield heave of note was again to Austin, traveling 44 yards past the line of scrimmage and drawing a pass interference penalty. While it still could have been caught, it likely would have been if Book had led Austin rather than negating the stride lead he had on his defender with a slightly under-thrown pass.

This is the trade-off. Wimbush has a much stronger arm, which occasionally allows him to fit a ball into an inadvisable window and other times leads to unexpected deep threats. He is also inaccurate, having exceeded a 50 percent completion rate with a minimum of 20 pass attempts only five times in 15 career starts, 10 of which reached that minimum.

Against the Deacons, “a perfect game” means the Irish paper cuts add up. Credit to Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal for bringing this sequence to the surface: Notre Dame and Wake Forest have met twice in the last nine games. In those two, the Irish have gained 710 and 566 yards of total offense, an average of 638 yards. In the seven games between, Notre Dame averaged 352.71 yards of total offense.

This explosion does not directly tie to the institutional knowledge provided by Lea and previously Mike Elko. It instead speaks to the luxuries of facing Wake Forest. By O’Neill’s math, the Irish average 5.36 yards per play in those seven intervening games, while ripping the Deacons for 7.98 yards per play.

Book played well. As did Notre Dame.

But to some degree, Wake Forest is just a great matchup for the Irish offense. Usually this space abides by the belief that once is an incidence, twice is a coincidence and three times marks a trend, but the numbers against the Deacons are so disparate, the pattern needed only two games to be apparent. (If curious, the two next meet again in 2020.)

Notre Dame will not make 56 points a habit, no matter who is at quarterback. Book will not routinely throw for three bucks and a quarter while padding the stats of 10 different targets. He may, given a proper sample size, routinely complete 60 or even 70 percent of his passes, a direct symptom of taking what the defense gives rather than testing high-risk/high-reward jump balls.

Notre Dame fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill racked up eight tackles with two for loss including this sack during Saturday’s 56-27 Irish victory at Wake Forest. For the first time this season, Tranquill did not need to play every single defensive snap. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

That passing accuracy led to offensive effectiveness which, in turn, led to the Irish defense getting some genuine breaks.

That was part of why Kelly made the change. Facing one of the country’s fastest-paced offenses, repeatedly and frequently exposing Lea’s defense to Wake Forest’s tempo would have spelled undeniable exhaustion for Notre Dame’s primary defenders.

“We played 97 snaps against Ball State,” Kelly said. “It was going to break. It needed to get fixed now. … We were putting too much stress on the other parts of the operation, in particular the defense.”

The Irish ran 72 plays against the Cardinals and 76 against the Deacons. Similarly, Ball State ran 97 plays while Wake Forest managed 92.

The difference? Seven of Notre Dame’s 15 possessions two weeks ago lasted six plays or fewer without ending with a score, not including kneeling out the clock at the end of the game. This weekend, only five out of 15 possessions struggled such. Two weeks ago, just a pair of Irish drives lasted longer than three minutes. Three did so Saturday.

That may not seem an exorbitant increase, but the rewards are exponential. Furthermore, every touchdown scored equals a few more real-world minutes spent on an extra point attempt and elongated commercial breaks, sandwiched around a kickoff.

Those starters’ rests eventually included the debuts of backup linebackers. For the first time this season, Notre Dame brought senior Te’von Coney and fifth-year Drue Tranquill to the bench. This is not exactly something learned, just something finally seen beyond theory. Junior Jonathan Jones spelled Coney, sophomore Jordan Genmark Heath stepped in for Tranquill, and at one point senior rover Asmar Bilal moved to Tranquill’s spot in a nickel package, showcasing another form of plausible depth. In addition to his increasing duties on special teams, freshman Bo Bauer also took some turns at linebacker.

Bauer finished with six tackles, Bilal and Genmark Heath each notched four and Jones had three including one behind the line of scrimmage. Such chances create a pathway to Tranquill and Coney having some life left in their legs in November, a necessity if Notre Dame is to continue to dream the dreams spurred by an undefeated record through four weeks.

A dream now burgeoned by Book, affecting both the offense and the defense in positive ways.

It seems a requirement to include some piece of mindless wordplay somewhere here, so let it be one more piece of caution. In routing a Power Five opponent on the road, the Irish once again showed enough glimpses of the potential, greater glimpses than seen yet this season, needed to even ponder certain possibilities.

But by absolutely no means does that make it advisable to book any travel plans to northern California just yet. Bide time for at least two more weeks. They will develop this season’s plot more than the last four weeks, or even nine months, have.

By Douglas FarmerSep 22, 2018, 5:28 PM EDT
The instinct is to lead with a “book” pun here to cleverly recognize Notre Dame junior quarterback Ian Book’s performance in his first career start made by coaching choice rather than injury to usual-starter Brandon Wimbush. Such wordplay would be a disservice to Book’s showing in the 56-27 Irish victory at Wake Forest on Saturday and minimize the decision made by Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to make the change despite a No. 8 ranking and remaining undefeated.

“I didn’t sleep great last night because that’s a pretty big decision to make when you’re 3-0 and your quarterback that was leading your team is [12-3] as a starter,” Kelly said. “Had a lot of confidence in Ian and I thought our offense played to the level I thought it was capable of.”

Book improved that record to 4-0 without any trouble, even if the Deacons did hand the Irish their first deficit of the season with a first-quarter field goal. Book responded by completing all four of his passes on the subsequent drive, three of them going to senior tight end Alizé Mack for 41 yards. Once sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong found the end zone with a 30-yard score, Notre Dame never trailed again, rattling off 28 unanswered points in one stretch spanning much of the second and third quarters.

Armstrong finished with 98 yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries, part of the Irish gaining 245 yards on 39 carries (sacks adjusted). Book threw for 325 yards and two more scores — giving him five total thanks to three short jaunts across the goal line of 2, 2 and 1 yard — to bring the Notre Dame total to 566 yards, its most of the season by 152.

Despite giving up more than 17 points for the first time of the year, the Irish had little trouble with Wake Forest’s up-tempo attack. The Deacons gained 398 total yards, their first time falling short of 500 this season, on 92 plays, a lackluster average of 4.2 yards per play. Their final two scores came against what was increasingly Notre Dame’s second and third-units, the first time those reserves have gotten a chance to stretch their legs in a game.

They can thank Book for that opportunity, above all others.

Though this pass in the end zone fell incomplete, senior tight end Alizé Mack benefited from the change in starting quarterbacks, setting a career-high in receiving yards with 61 and tying his career-high in receptions with six. That latter mark was originally set when Ian Book started a 2017 game at North Carolina in place of injured then-starter Brandon Wimbush. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Book, obviously. His stats jump off the page no matter the situation: A 73.5 percent completion rate to gain 325 yards by connecting with 10 different receivers (two more than the season’s previous high, set last week against Vanderbilt). Nine rushes for 47 yards (sacks adjusted). Five total touchdowns.

If this proves to be Book’s coming-out party, that will be a tough standard to maintain.

His connection with Mack stands out. Though the senior did not reach the end zone, Book looked for him eight times, including repeatedly early to build a rhythm. Mack caught six of those for 61 yards, both career highs. Frankly, he nearly matched his combined output in the season’s first three games of six catches for 74 yards.

Book found Mack both in the flat and headed downfield on a seam route, displaying a diverse skill set from the tight end previously only speculated about. Mack was not the only tight end Book looked to, also connecting with sophomore Brock Wright for a three-yard score, Wright’s first in his career and only second career catch. His first? It came last week, on a pass from Book.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
If not the early days of the week when Kelly decided to switch his primary playmaker, inserting Book into the starting lineup and moving Wimbush to the sideline, then …

For the first time this season, the Irish did not score on their first possession. The Book experiment looked to be a questionable one when Notre Dame could not muster much on its second possession, either. A fumble from sophomore receiver Michael Young ended the third. At that point, 12 plays had yielded 42 yards and no points. Wake Forest led. Another long day appeared imminent.

The Irish scored touchdowns on eight of their next nine possessions. The fourth of which eliminated any Deacons hope before it could genuinely take root. Wake Forest had just run a breakneck drive covering 75 yards in 10 plays that took fewer than three minutes to come within 21-13. The Deacons had begun the day trading field goals for touchdowns, but when senior running back Matt Colburn scored from two yards out, suddenly their offense seemed more viable. The execution it needed had shown up.

Notre Dame responded with a play many have become conditioned to cringe at. It is nearly a pavlovian response: When the Irish run a bubble screen to a receiver, express frustration and doubt the play-calling acumen as soon as the pass is thrown parallel to the line of scrimmage.

It is hard to doubt the concept when it results in a 66-yard dash by Young, sprung by blocks from Mack and senior receiver Miles Boykin. Book’s stat line was the beneficiary, thanks to both the yards after the catch and the chance to score a 2-yard rushing touchdown. In just 62 seconds, Notre Dame’s lead was back to two possessions before halftime. Wake Forest would not score again until the Irish had already raced to a 49-13 lead near the end of the third quarter.

Notre Dame relied on its rushing game less than ever before this season, but it still produced. Sophomore Jafar Armstrong began the day of Irish scoring with this 30-yard touchdown run. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

STAT OF THE GAME
At halftime, Book’s stat line read 16-of-24 passing for 189 yards. The two dozen pass attempts stood out, especially in comparison to the team total of 15 rushing attempts to that point. It was the first time Notre Dame’s offense skewed toward the air in the first half.

Vanderbilt: 27 rushes in the first half; 17 passes.
Ball State: 20 rushes; 17 passes.
Michigan: 25 rushes; 15 passes.

Even with the hefty lead, the Irish balance came closer to even than it had all season.

Wake Forest: 40 rushes in the game; 36 passes.
Vanderbilt: 48 rushes; 26 passes.
Ball State: 41 rushes; 31 passes.
Michigan: 47 rushes; 22 passes.

“It’s where we have wanted it to go and grow,” Kelly said. “The balance necessary of run and pass is where ultimately this offense has been (going). I brought [offensive coordinator Chip Long] in to run a balanced run-pass offense.

“You saw what it should look like today.”

The shift toward the air showed in both the total of 566 yards and in the average of 7.4 yards gained per play. The previous peak for the Irish was 5.8 against Ball State. (Vanderbilt: 5.1; Michigan 4.4)

PLAY(S) OF THE GAME
Young’s bubble screen nearly to the end zone could qualify, but instead this space will include mention of a moment that occurred long after the result was determined. Freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec undoubtedly did not expect his first collegiate playing time to come anywhere but Notre Dame Stadium, but the last two weeks of close games had changed those plans. With about four minutes left at Wake Forest, the heralded passer entered.

On his third snap, he comfortably and confidently fired a deep pass toward classmate Kevin Austin. The receiver’s legs innocently tangled with the defensive back’s, removing any chance of a completion, but it was telling how at ease Jurkovec was with the heave.

On the next snap, Jurkovec ran around the right end for a 7-yard gain, enjoying every step of it.

It was not all wonderful by the supposed quarterback-of-the-future, as he then missed a wide-open Wright on a crossing route, the exact kind of spot a quarterback praised for his accuracy should shine.

A WIN IS A WIN IS A …

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
5:19 — Wake Forest field goal. Nick Sciba 30 yards. Wake Forest 3, Notre Dame 0. (4 plays, 1 yard, 0:41)
3:06 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jafar Armstrong 30-yard run. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Wake Forest 3. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:13)

Second Quarter
14:56 — Wake Forest field goal. Sciba 39 yards. Notre Dame 7, Wake Forest 6. (12 plays, 54 yards, 3:10)
11:25 — Notre Dame touchdown. Brock Wright 3-yard pass from Ian Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Wake Forest 6. (10 plays, 80 yards, 3:31)
9:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tony Jones 4-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Wake Forest 6. (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:10)
6:26 — Wake Forest touchdown. Matt Colburn 2-yard. Sciba PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Wake Forest 13. (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:53)
5:24 — Notre Dame touchdown. Book 2-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Wake Forest 13. (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:02)

Third Quarter
9:46 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chase Claypool 7-yard pass from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Wake Forest 13. (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:18)
5:15 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jafar Armstrong 1-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 42, Wake Forest 13. (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:25)
4:18 — Notre Dame touchdown. Book 2-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 49, Wake Forest 13. (3 plays, 47 yards, 0:47)
0:44 — Wake Forest touchdown. Kendall Hinton 23-yard run. Sciba PAT good. Notre Dame 49, Wake Forest 20. (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:34)

Fourth Quarter
11:27 — Notre Dame touchdown. Book 1-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 20. (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:17)
4:53 — Wake Forest touchdown. Jamie Newman 15-yard rush. Sciba PAT good. Notre Dame 56, Wake Forest 27. (13 plays, 79 yards, 6:34)