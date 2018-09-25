Getty Images

Stanford’s offense could extend Notre Dame’s three-game Cardinal losing streak

By Douglas FarmerSep 25, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
It is a simple fact: No one on the Irish roster has played in a victory against Stanford (4-0), be it this version of the Cardinal ranked No. 7 in the country or one entering Notre Dame Stadium as an unranked underdog two years ago. In each of the last three meetings, the Irish have led in the second half, only for Stanford to outscore them 38-7 in the fourth quarters.

“Certainly they know they haven’t beaten them, those guys that have been here,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “… There comes a point where if you’ve looked back on the three games, we had a lot to do with why we didn’t win the last two games.”

Kelly was referring to those second-half leads and fourth-quarter collapses.

“We turned the football over,” he said, specifically recognizing three turnovers in last year’s fourth quarter. “This is much more about us taking care of the football and playing it for four quarters.

“We have a great deal of respect for Stanford and how they run their program, but we need to play for four quarters and play good football.”

That may take on an even greater emphasis this weekend. Gifting possession to any opponent is a debilitating mistake, but doing so against an offense the caliber of the Cardinal’s can be lethal. Stanford’s offense has been deceptively-explosive throughout head coach David Shaw’s seven years, averaging more than 32 points per game in four of those seasons, but this is his best passing attack since Andrew Luck led the offense to 43.2 points per game in 2011. Junior quarterback K.J. Costello averages 264 passing yards per game with a 64 percent completion rate.

The yardage figure would be the highest since Luck’s time (279 yards per game) if it holds through the season, while only he (71.2 percent) and the 2015 version of Kevin Hogan exceeded Costello’s accuracy (67 percent).

“Costello has really come into his own this year distributing the football,” Kelly said. “… Poise in the pocket, delivering the ball in some really, really tight windows, accuracy.”

Costello’s breakout ties directly to the receivers and tight ends at his disposal. The headlines go to 6-foot-3 senior receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (408 yards, seven touchdowns, 24 yards per catch), but he is far from alone. Junior tight end Kaden Smith adds another 258 yards with a 14.33 reception average, and the list continues with the likes of senior receiver Trenton Irwin, sophomore tight end Colby Parkinson (three touchdowns on eight catches) and sophomore receiver Osiris St. Brown.

“[Costello] has a number of weapons,” Kelly said. “We all know Arecaga-Whiteside has been a go-to guy but now obviously a number of tight ends are outstanding, big-body types that he can get the football to.”

He is best-known for his speed, but Stanford senior running back is also difficult to square up and bring down, creating more opportunities for him to break away with that speed. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One name in particular has not yet been mentioned. If looking at only this year’s stats — 254 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries in three games — senior running back Bryce Love appears to be little more than above average. Kelly is not fooled. Love was the Heisman runner-up for a reason.

“We know about Bryce Love, the best back in the country,” Kelly said. [Editor’s Note: Expect to hear a similar description of Boston College’s A.J. Dillon in 14 months.] “Once you think he’s down, he’s gone.”

From what Kelly has seen, defenses have keyed on Love, aiding Costello’s development. The threat of Love breaking off multiple 50-yard touchdown runs is too great to ignore.

“He’s going to get his yards, he’s just too good of a player,” Kelly said. “You’re really focusing on making sure that you’re not short at the point of attack. You can’t put him in a situation where he can go the distance. …

“Each and every week, defenses have been very careful in making sure that the box looks were such that he’s not going to get easy looks.”

JA’MION FRANKLIN OUT FOR THE YEAR
The freshman defensive tackle tore his quad tendon from the bone Saturday and will require surgery, Kelly said. The tendon will need three months to reattach, and due to atrophy in that interim, Franklin will need another three months before he is back healthy. Kelly expects Franklin to be ready by spring practice.

“Kind of an unusual injury,” he added.

Without Franklin and having already lost sophomore tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa for much of the season to a broken foot, Notre Dame is down to just five defensive tackles on the roster: Fifth-year Jonathan Bonner, seniors Jerry Tillery and Micah Dew-Treadway, sophomore Kurt Hinish and freshman Jayson Ademilola. Sophomore Darnell Ewell moved to offensive guard earlier this season.

This could lead to seeing junior end Khalid Kareem lining up on the interior more often, something Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea enjoys doing in obvious passing situations to get an additional rusher on the field or to stunt Kareem around an edge-aligned Tillery.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Mounting losses in games, personnel

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 25, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
At the beginning of the season, it would have been conservative to project up to three Notre Dame opponents would get through four weeks without a loss. That could have risen to four if expecting Michigan to beat the Irish in the opener. With Virginia Tech and Florida State meeting in the first week and USC heading to Stanford in week two, the projection would have been for those four to total just the two losses inherent to those head-to-head contests; additionally, Northwestern could reach this point undefeated if able to get past Purdue the Friday before most teams took to the field, which the Wildcats did.

Rather than just a pair of defeats, though, those latter five opponents have already combined for seven losses, with the most shocking coming this past Saturday evening at a 20,000-seat stadium in Norfolk, Va.

Michigan (3-1): The Wolverines look like what was anticipated before the season, giving credence to their No. 14 ranking. Michigan held Nebraska to 132 total yards in a 56-10 victory, including a meager 39 rushing yards on 30 carries. The Wolverines, meanwhile, rushed for 285 yards on 45 attempts. No matter how much the Cornhuskers are struggling, those numbers indicate Jim Harbaugh has his team trending in the right direction.

While a trip to Northwestern (4:30 ET; FOX) should not be Michigan’s toughest task of the Big Ten season, it is the most-daunting foe since the opener at Notre Dame. Nonetheless, the Wolverines are favored by two touchdowns with a combined point total over/under of 48. Given Michigan’s blowouts of late (49-3, 45-20, 56-10), a margin greater than 31-17 seems likely.

Ball St. (1-3): The Cardinals botched a great chance at a non-conference win with Western Kentucky visiting. Ball State led 21-20 until the Hilltoppers finished an 8-play, 76-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with only 1:38 remaining. Rather than make the most of that last chance, Cardinals quarterback Riley Neal threw a pick-six to gift Western Kentucky a 33-21 victory.

Ball State will try to forget about that letdown with Kent State (3 ET; ESPN+) visiting Saturday. The Cardinals are favored by 8.5 points and a 61-point over/under hints at a 35-26 finish, granted Neal does not throw any more last-minute interceptions for touchdowns.

Vanderbilt (2-2): The Commodores falling to South Carolina felt inevitable, and averaging 4.8 yards per pass attempt and 2.8 yards per carry very much made it so. Going 2-of-14 on third downs did not help the cause in a 37-14 loss.

Vanderbilt gets a reprieve this week, arguably its last until the season finale vs. Tennessee, with a visit from FCS-level Tennessee State (4 ET; SEC Network).

Wake Forest (2-2): The Deacons’ weekend did not end with their loss to the Irish. On Monday, head coach Dave Clawson fired defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel after just 17 games at Wake Forest, two of which featured Notre Dame running wild.

Clawson did not name a specific interim coordinator, instead deferring to a collective, which will have a chance to find its footing this week against Rice (3:30 ET) as 25.5-point favorites, although the over/under of 67 implies the Deacons will still give up three touchdowns.

In rather typical Cardinal fashion, Stanford turned to a tight end, Colby Parkinson, to provide the winning difference in overtime at Oregon. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Stanford (4-0): Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left the door open for a spectacular Cardinal play when he did not opt to kneel out all but the last 10-12 seconds of the clock in a close game. His decision to push for one more first down led to a fumble, a touchdown and a 38-31 overtime victory for Stanford. Let this be once again a reminder: It is idiotic to run for a few yards when simply kneeling and punting will pin an opponent deep in its own territory with just one play left to score a touchdown.

Some credit should go to the Cardinal. The Ducks left the door open, but Stanford forced the issue and took the opportunity presented. Many teams would not do that.

The Cardinal will arrive at Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 ET; NBC) as 4.5-point underdogs with an over/under perhaps lower than expected at 54 points. A 29-24 final would make for a tense night.

Virginia Tech (2-1): The Hokies’ loss at Old Dominion remains hard to fathom, even if it was only the fifth-biggest upset, by money line odds, in the last two seasons. Virginia Tech was a 27.5-point favorite and lost 49-35 to an 0-3 Monarchs team. Bud Foster’s defense gave up 632 yards.

Even harder to fathom? That may not have been the low point of the Hokies’ weekend. Head coach Justin Fuente dismissed defensive end Trevon Hill on Sunday. Hill led Virginia Tech with 3.5 sacks this season after managing 9.5 tackles for loss in 2017.

And then Fuente announced the Hokies will be without starting quarterback Josh Jackson for the foreseeable future thanks to a fractured fibula suffered in the fourth quarter of that loss, when the game was tied at 28.

Without Jackson, Virginia Tech will turn to junior Ryan Willis at Duke (7 ET; ESPN2) as 5.5-point underdogs. Foster’s defense may be needed to rebound, even without Hill, in order to keep the game close in Willis’ first career start. An over/under of 50 suggests a 27-22 final.

Pittsburgh (2-2): The Panthers are not good, and few things make that clearer than losing 38-35 at North Carolina in what should be Larry Fedora’s final year, if he even lasts the whole season. Pittsburgh was outscored 17-0 in the third quarter of a loss that will look only worse with time.

Things will not get better at Central Florida (3:30 ET; ESPNU). The Knights are favored by 15.5 in what should end up along the lines of a 41-25 result.

Navy (2-2): The Midshipmen scored first in overtime at SMU, forcing the Mustangs to need a touchdown. Once they had that, first-year head coach Sonny Dykes opted for a trick play to score a two-point conversion and knock off Navy 31-30. It is hard to blame the Midshipmen defense; when an offensive lineman positions himself in the slot, you expect the screen pass to go to him, not to be a fake before a throw to the backside.

Navy rushed for a prototypical 349 yards on 78 attempts, an average of 4.5 yards per carry, but three turnovers played a role in its undoing. The Midshipmen have a bye this weekend.

Jeremy Larkin, No. 28. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Northwestern (1-2): The Wildcats’ bye presumably gave senior quarterback Clayton Thorson time to finally get his barely-healed ACL a bit healthier. Northwestern will need him even more now, as running back Jeremy Larkin announced a Monday retirement due to a diagnosis of cervical stenosis. In three games this year, Larkin had rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 127 yards receiving.

Not to put too fine a point on that unfortunate situation, but it should make Michigan’s strengthening rush defense seem that much stouter.

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois finally led the way to a relatively easy Seminoles win this weekend, topping Northern Illinois 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

Florida State (2-2): The Seminoles started to right the proverbial ship with a 37-19 victory against Northern Illinois. While quarterback Deondre Francois threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-31 passing, what may have been more impressive was Florida State’s offensive line limiting Huskies defensive end Sutton Smith to just two tackles for loss, including one sack.

The Seminoles will have a chance to string together a winning streak at Louisville (3:30 ET; ESPN2), favored by six points. The 47-point over/under would make for a lower-scoring affair, 27-21 or so.

Syracuse (4-0): Senior quarterback Eric Dungey accounted for five touchdowns in a 51-21 rout of Connecticut, part of the Orange’s 636 total yards. As well as Syracuse and Dungey are playing, Connecticut’s defense makes Wake Forest’s look like an SEC contender’s.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum is Clemson (12 ET; ABC), where the Orange head this weekend as 22-point underdogs. Given how well Dungey has the offense humming, it may be reasonable to think Syracuse will do better than the 21 points allotted by a 64-point over/under, but coming within three touchdowns of Clemson seems unlikely as the Tigers have officially turned to Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback.

USC (2-2): The Trojans were outgained 435 yards to 354 in a 39-36 victory against Washington State on Friday, needing a blocked field goal with 1:41 left to prevent overtime.

USC has yet to cover the spread this season; doing so this week will require more than a field-goal margin at Arizona (10:30 ET; ESPN2). The Wildcats average 29.5 points per game, exactly what would be needed to make good on a 61-point over/under.

Questions for the Week: Two frequent questions (hopefully) no longer need be asked

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 24, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
It was a question popular in comments all spring and summer. It receded a bit during the season’s first three weeks, but it remained a common refrain for those figurative broken records. When Notre Dame turned to junior Ian Book as its starting quarterback Saturday to much success, the skipping needles found renewed volume.

“Why not put Brandon Wimbush in an Avery Davis-like role, since he is the best RB on the team?”

There are a number of reasons, and all of them are only disputed by the short-sighted. The biggest reason ties to the sophomore Davis being at the running back role, a move the Irish committed to in the spring to the extent that he has not take a practice snap at quarterback since April, at the latest. Thus, Wimbush is now Notre Dame’s backup and somewhat only reserve quarterback, always just a play away from returning to taking every competitive snap.

That answer leads to an argument for freshman Phil Jurkovec to take over those backup duties. Dealing in facts: Jurkovec has spent the last month working with the Irish scout team. As of last week, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not think Jurkovec could enter a game and run the whole playbook. Eligibility concerns aside, that is the reason to not move Jurkovec up to the second-string.

Moving Wimbush to running back would expose him to injury, not a risk to take with your backup quarterback, and it would reduce his practice reps at quarterback, again not something to do with your backup quarterback.

Furthermore, the Irish are likely to need Wimbush at quarterback yet again this season. His physical gifts will probably be an appropriate weapon to use against a defense at some point. Wimbush’s greatest asset is not his legs. Rather, it is his legs as a quarterback. His ability to ponder a pass and then expose an over-pursuing defensive end by taking off through the created gap is what led Notre Dame to its season-opening victory against Michigan.

A strong defensive secondary down the line could force Kelly to return to that simplified offense before the season’s end, and he knows as much.

“Brandon knows he’s going to contribute,” Kelly said Sunday. “I think he’s got the right makeup that he’ll be engaged and prepared each and every week, so I’m not really concerned about that.

“We will see how each week goes. It’s a very fluid situation from week-to-week and we’ll make sure that he’s prepared to play, just as we did the same thing with Ian.”

It’s that simple. Really.

Admittedly, the scratched record reached these ears only because a long-time bad influence texted the inquiry amidst an at-length conversation Saturday evening. About 12 hours later, a separate text conversation included a question with such a simple answer, there is no reason not to spend 20 seconds on it now.

“How many years of eligibility does Book have? The casual fan does not know this.”

An academic junior, Ian Book has eligibility through the 2020 season. Wimbush, an academic senior, has eligibility through the 2019 season. Jurkovec, so long as he does not play in more than four games this season, will have his four-year clock begin in September 2019, lasting through the 2022 season if so desired.

Enough with quarterbacks, but not with the commenters’ greatest hits: Will senior running back Dexter Williams return this week? Yes, in so much that a player who has not practiced much with the first-team can return to that unit in one week’s time.

“Dexter’s been doing well,” Kelly said. “If he continues to have the kind of week that he’s had the last few weeks, I would expect that he would be able to do something for us this week.”

That is Kelly’s way of unofficially announcing the end of an unofficial suspension. Similar circumstances kept receiver Kevin Stepherson sidelined for 2017’s first four games. It then took Stepherson two more weeks to tangibly contribute on the field.

Considering Williams has never had more than eight rushing attempts in a game, it may take a couple weeks for him to break through, as well.

Will senior Trevor Ruhland again replace junior Tommy Kraemer at right guard?
Ruhland’s start was not a move made out of performance concerns. Kraemer stepped on a defender’s foot in Wednesday’s practice and turned his ankle, per Kelly.

“Trevor was getting some reps at that position anyway and didn’t feel like Tommy was at 100 percent going into the game,” Kelly said.

Ruhland did play well, though. The Demon Deacons’ defensive line fit his skill set.

“Wake Forest is not typically one of your bigger fronts, so he fit very well against Wake Forest,” Kelly said. “… We were pulling the guard into an open alley. That was a good opportunity to get a guy out in space, and he moves a little bit better obviously than Tommy does.

“Tommy is really good if you’ve got a big defensive line where it requires you to move some guys.”

Kelly described it as a “game-to-game situation.” Going against a Stanford line that has helped hold opponents to 123 rushing yards per game and 3.42 yards per carry, Kraemer’s physicality may be needed.

Cole Kmet is healthy, fully recovered from a high ankle sprain. Kelly did not equivocate on that update regarding the sophomore tight end who could quickly become one of Book’s preferred targets.

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s three phases ‘feeding off each other’ for the first time

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 24, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Against its first three opponents, Notre Dame’s defense did its job. If that escaped notice, it was because the Irish offense failed to make the most of the opportunities granted by its counterpart.

Before this past weekend’s 56-27 victory at Wake Forest, No.8 Notre Dame’s defense had handed its offense the ball after four opposing plays or fewer a total of 13 competitive times. The Irish offense had turned those 13 opportunities at momentum into just one touchdown, to go along with two field goals, a missed field goal and an interception.

When defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s unit was at its finest, the offense mitigated the effect on the game to essentially a break-even. The likelihood was the opposition would get the ball back with a chance to redeem its offensive ineptitude having lost only some time, not ground on the scoreboard.

“We hadn’t been feeding off of each other,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “Our defense had been doing some great things but our our offense wouldn’t compliment it.”

Against the Deacons, three such moments arose. The first turned into nothing more than another turnover on downs. The next two? Touchdowns each, the earlier version buoyed by senior Chris Finke’s 52-yard punt return to the 4-yard line.

The latter was, to hear Kelly say it, the first time this season all three Notre Dame units played well at the same time. Coming out of halftime with a 28-13 lead, Kelly knew the Irish could put away Wake Forest right away if things went right. That would need to start with not letting Deacons junior Greg Dortch break off a field position-shifting return. Notre Dame freshman TaRiq Bracy tackled Dortch at the 22-yard line.

Then, obviously, the defense had to fulfill its fundamental task: Prevent the opposition from scoring. By doing so quickly, it could set up the Irish offense with field position, even it that had usually been squandered to date. After Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman completed a 12-yard pass to begin the drive, the next three Deacons plays could not move past the line of scrimmage. Finke fair caught the subsequent punt at the 26-yard line.

Three minutes and 18 seconds later, Irish junior quarterback Ian Book found junior receiver Chase Claypool for a 7-yard touchdown and an insurmountable lead.

“This was really the first time where I really wanted to make a statement at halftime,” Kelly said. “… It needed to be all three units coming together and we hadn’t really done that all year.

“Each unit feeding off each other for the first time was a big moment.”

Those three-and-outs, or pseudo-versions like this example, can serve as turnovers without the bonus of excellent field position. They emphasize the opposition’s offensive struggles and put its defense back on the field quickly. If they do not turn into points, those effects are diminished.

Notre Dame’s offensive sluggishness through three weeks minimized those effects 12 out of 13 times. If that had happened again Saturday, perhaps the Irish remain at the 28-point mark well into the third quarter. Suddenly, it would look a lot like the first three weeks of the year.

With Book at the helm, those moments became touchdowns, and that 28 became 56.

DEFENDING DORTCH
Of course, those three chances do not arise if Notre Dame’s defense does not hold Wake Forest’s fast-paced offense in check. That effort began with a focus on Dortch, who Kelly apparently took to referring to by only his jersey number, 3.

“We made some tactical decisions to take some things away,” Kelly said Saturday. “3 is a game-wrecker, and we doubled him the whole game, inside, outside. You’re going to have some issues, the quarterback run caused us some problems, but we were willing to give some things up to take some things away.”

Dortch ended up with six catches for 56 yards, well below his averages entering the weekend of more than nine catches and 112 receiving yards per game. In turn, the Irish were okay with giving up 277 rushing yards.

“It was aggressive play that was executed very well, and we frustrated 3,” Kelly said Sunday. “If you were to kind of put that in a story, that’s really what happened defensively. That aggressive play that we had really limited what they were able to do. It was well executed by our defense and then frustrating 3 was really important for us in the game plan.”

Limiting Dortch’s impact extended to special teams, as he returns both punts and kicks, as well. Irish fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome sent two boots out of bounds and Dortch fair caught the only other. When the offense scores eight touchdowns, it greatly reduces the exposure on punt coverage. Sophomore kickoff specialist Jonathan Doerer then did his part by sending five of nine kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. On three kick returns, Dortch averaged 15.67 yards with a long of 19, below his 23.4-yard average.

ON NOTRE DAME’S DEFENSIVE LINE
Measuring a defensive line’s impact with stats is a dubious pursuit. The front absorbs blockers to spring linebackers to make plays as much as it makes the plays itself. Of 24 quarterback hurries this year — itself a dubious statistic — a mere 11 have come from Irish linemen. Only half the eight sacks are from the line.

Its influence on the game, though, should be undeniable.

“We were relentless up front,” Kelly said Saturday. “We were physical. Every time they threw the ball there was pressure on the quarterback.”

The Notre Dame defense as a whole finished with 10 tackles for loss Saturday, including three sacks. Junior end Julian Okwara led the way with 3.5 tackles for loss, including one sack, plus one more official quarterback hurry.

Notre Dame freshman defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola made four tackles Saturday, his fourth appearance of the season. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ON FRESHMEN
That defensive line may lose a bit more of its depth moving forward. Making his collegiate debut, freshman defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin was injured about halfway through the fourth quarter. Kelly said an MRI will be needed to determine if Franklin needs surgery to repair a quad tendon injury.

Despite the loss of sophomore tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa for most of the season to a broken foot, Franklin was likely headed toward a year of preserving eligibility, anyway, only playing as a benefit of the NCAA’s rule change this year. That shift allows players to see action in up to four games without losing a year to play later in their careers.

To date, five Irish freshmen have played in all four games, meaning one more appearance and they will be committed for the season, presumably the plan with all five: defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, linebacker Bo Bauer, cornerback Bracy, receiver Kevin Austin and defensive back Houston Griffith, who technically earned his first career start at Wake Forest because the defense opened in a nickel package.

Of the eight other freshmen to play to date, only one has appeared in multiple games: linebacker Shayne Simon with three.

In addition to praising Austin for his blocking and Bracy for his special teams aptitude, Kelly lauded Ademilola and his twin brother, defensive end Justin Ademilola, both of whom made four tackles Saturday.

“Really pleased with their suddenness,” Kelly said. “How hard they played. They really kind of jump out at you on film.”

… and that line has already moved to Notre Dame by 4.5.

The thought process behind Notre Dame’s QB change

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 23, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Even in retrospect, Brian Kelly would not change who he started at quarterback for Notre Dame to begin the season. Irish senior Brandon Wimbush gave Notre Dame its best chance at overcoming Michigan’s defense despite a dearth of offensive experience.

“The whole offseason was focused on getting Brandon ready to beat Michigan,” Kelly said. “… This offense was not mature enough going into the Michigan game. The playmaker on our offense was Brandon Wimbush. It needed to center around him to beat Michigan.”

Let the record show: The Irish beat the Wolverines. Wimbush accounted for 229 yards and a touchdown. Even including sacks, he was Notre Dame’s leading rusher and his 22-yard quarterback draw on a third-and-18 revived an Irish drive when there had been no momentum for far too long, eventually setting up a field goal but also draining the second-half clock.

Wimbush needed to carry the load then, per Kelly, as running backs Jafar Armstrong and Tony Jones “were not ready.” Neither was freshman receiver Kevin Austin. Even senior receiver Miles Boykin could claim all of 18 catches in his career before this season, and he was considered the leading pass-catcher.

“The next two weeks, those kids needed to mature,” Kelly said. “Then we needed to make this decision that we did relative to the quarterbacks position.”

That maturing showed itself most notably in Jones rushing for 118 yards and catching two passes for 56 more last week against Vanderbilt. Austin found the field and contributed, Boykin proved steady, and even senior tight end Alizé Mack caught three passes from Wimbush, a connection that never quite developed the expected chemistry. But it was the improved running game that stood out most.

“They just needed reps,” Kelly said. “Real, live reps.

“I tried to go as much live (in practice) as I could, but that’s hard to duplicate even in camp. … They needed game reps, they needed these games to really find themselves. Now they know they can lower their shoulder and run through players …

“We just needed games offensively to find ourselves. That’s why I knew this was the week that we needed to do this. Ian needed that supporting cast that would best suit him.”

And thus led to the change of inserting junior Ian Book as the starting quarterback at Wake Forest this weekend.

Let the record show: Notre Dame won its fourth game in four tries, led by Book’s 325 passing yards and five total touchdowns, completing throws to 10 different targets, buoyed by Armstrong’s 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“We were at week three and it didn’t matter what other people thought of this team,” Kelly said. “I thought we had a good team. … We needed to play with a sense of urgency. I felt the pieces were there to have a really good football team. We needed to kick it in gear.”

Book completed 25 of his 34 passes at Wake Forest for 325 yards and two touchdowns. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Kelly said Book may have started to realize something was different as early as Monday when practice reps were split more evenly between the always-a-backup and Wimbush than their usual 40/60 rotation. It started to become quite clear by Thursday.

In Kelly’s mind, and supported by this first week of evidence, turning to Book would do more than give the offensive playmakers greater opportunities. He would also give the Irish defense a break, a breather, a badly-needed rest. By not keeping drives alive — Notre Dame had converted only 16-of-44 third downs entering the weekend, 36.36 percent, compared to 4-of-9 against the Demon Deacons — and by not establishing sizable leads, the offense had left the defense exposed to the demands of both quantity of snaps and their competitive quality.

“The residual effect, it was wearing on our defense,” Kelly said. “I’ll start with the end in mind. The end in mind is we needed to win, but we weren’t winning at a level that was going to allow us to continue to win.”

That end in mind will remain the starting point. On that note, Kelly would not outright commit to Book as his quarterback moving forward, not that such a declaration was expected. Even in a 13-minute session filled with candor unbefitting most college football coaches, Kelly was not going to commit to anything he did not need to. His toeing the line made practical sense both tactically and personnel-wise.

“We saw today that our offense is operated very well with Ian Book, but we also beat a top-10 team in Michigan,” Kelly said. “It would be absolutely foolish of me to sit here in front of you and go, we have one quarterback and one quarterback only.

“We have two really good quarterbacks. I’m going to reserve the right to decide each and every week who is the best guy each week to win.”