And In That Corner … The No. 7 Stanford Cardinal and a top-10 matchup

By Douglas FarmerSep 27, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
If there is any opponent this fall Notre Dame knows well, it is Stanford. Other teams are on this year’s schedule just as they were last season’s (USC, Navy, Wake Forest), but only the Cardinal return a starting quarterback and nearly all offensive weapons.

Yet, this No. 7-ranked team is unlike the Stanford renditions of the last few years. Let’s turn to Jacob Rayburn of the Cardinal Sports Report to explain how so.

DF: Jacob, as always, I appreciate you taking some time out of the week to offer some thoughts from the Cardinal side of the country. With this matchup a little earlier than its usual mid-October or late November slot, I know even less about Stanford than I would usually claim to.

I typically start by discussing an opponent’s offense, but I am actually more interested in the Cardinal defense. Entering the season I had low expectations for it, coming off its worst statistical season in David Shaw’s tenure with 368 yards and 22.7 points allowed per game. Then losing Pac-12 first-teamers tackle Harrison Phillips and safety Justin Reed, second-team cornerback Quenton Meeks and a few other pieces, I figured the defense would continue to slide. Before diving into what has become reality, were your preseason expectations similar?

JR: There was no doubt in anyone’s mind before the season most of the uncertainty was on the defensive side of the ball. Stanford lost playmakers in Phillips and Reid without any obvious heirs at defensive tackle or safety. On paper the defensive line was in the most questionable state of the Shaw era with only one returning starter, junior end Dylan Jackson, and not much proof they could consistently get into the backfield.

Any hope of a rotation up front relied heavily on underclassmen. There were a lot of eyes on the development of Dalyn Wade-Perry at nose tackle. The redshirt freshman has a lot of potential but before the season no one knew how fast he’d come along.

There actually was optimism before the season about the back seven, although there were several spots where depth was expected to be a problem. Joey Alfieri was back at outside linebacker after a year-long experiment to play inside. That really didn’t work and there wasn’t much doubt that his return to the outside would be successful. Sean Barton returned from a devastating knee injury last year and his athleticism combined with development on the mental side of the game was expected to be a big plus next to Bobby Okereke.

Stanford’s safeties were considered a weak link before the season and many people were in wait-and-hope mode. Ben Edwards and Frank Buncom struggled at times the past couple years and neither has the all-around game Reid brought the past two seasons. Comparatively, there was a lot of excitement about the cornerback situation. Alijah Holder was on the mend after a knee injury last year and a healthy Holder is one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

Furthermore, Paulson Adebo was set to make his collegiate debut after redshirting last year. The coaches were very excited about him and it seemed only a matter of time until he beat senior captain Alameen Murphy for the starting spot opposite Holder. Murphy is a versatile player who can play nickel or safety and is still one of the unquestioned leaders of the unit.

Only four games into his career, Cardinal sophomore cornerback Paulson Adebo leads the country with 11 passes broken up. For context: Irish junior cornerback Julian Love is No. 3 with nine. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Instead, Stanford has allowed a mere 13.5 points per game. The 356.75 yards per game may not be a number Shaw likes, but that scoring defense stands out. To my eye, the Cardinal have relied on turnovers to effectively (and clichély) bend but not break. In the USC victory, for example, Stanford forced three turnovers. The defense has notched nine total this season. Is that the secret sauce or is there more in-depth analysis available behind the defense holding up thus far?

Compared to those preseason expectations the defense has been a pleasant surprise. There’s no magic touch here, just a lot of work done in the offseason to come together as a disciplined unit. Alfieri said the defensive players held extra meetings and as early as January realized they needed to commit to having a great offseason. The coaches challenged them to bring back the “Party in the Backfield” mentality and also focus on making plays on the ball. Stanford starts each practice with individual drills that include techniques to get the ball away from offensive players. They want it to be muscle memory for every guy who steps onto the field and that was validated when former walk-on, seldom-used backup safety Noah Williams caused the game-saving fumble at Oregon.

Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson has been very happy with how well each defender is sticking with his job and not playing hero ball. It hasn’t been perfect in that regard and the Oregon game was a clear example of that.

The Cardinal were shredded by Justin Herbert in the first half but the defense shut down Oregon on its last seven drives, allowing only one touchdown. After the game the players summed up the change as simply doing their jobs correctly.

Last year Phillips and Reid were the bad-play erasers. They’d chase down the mistakes others made. There aren’t any guys on this unit who can do that to the same level, so they shouldn’t try. But when each guy does his 1/11th — a common phrase at Stanford — then good things happen.

Things have obviously shifted at Notre Dame this week with the insertion of junior Ian Book at quarterback. His specialty is a quick progression and some precision in the mid-range game, but he lacks a dangerous deep ball. Will the Cardinal defense be susceptible to that attack or would you expect the secondary to withstand the methodical approach?

The emerging strength of the defense is the cornerback play. Holder and Adebo are playing at a very high level and Murphy is a solid player who is a better tackler than his performance at Oregon would suggest. If Book and Notre Dame want to try to string together four or five passes to move the ball downfield that fits into what Stanford prefers to give. Anderson protects against the big play and trusts that Holder and Adebo will bring down receivers right at the moment of the catch. Also, there is confidence that eventually there will be a pass deflection. Adebo leads the country with 11.

Stanford will be without starting safety Ben Edwards for the second straight week and Malik Antoine will play instead. Antoine and Buncom are solid in coverage. It’s Buncom’s strength after starting his career at corner, but he needs to have a much better day of taking angles on receivers who catch passes in front of him than he did at Oregon. He had a couple really rough plays when an Oregon receiver ran around him.

Bryce Love is not off to the same record-setting start he enjoyed last season, but that is in part due to opposing defenses scheming him out of the game. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Flipping to the offense, the needed question is, where is Love? That is not an attempt at a knock-off Haddaway song. That is a wondering of how and why senior running back Bryce Love has just 254 yards and two touchdowns on a 4.3 yards per carry average. He missed the UC Davis game, but even in just three showings, one would expect the Heisman runner-up to produce more.

Bryce Love’s disappearing act has much more to do with his supporting cast than his own ability. The offensive line has struggled mightily to open up lanes for him and there are a couple main reasons. One is that opposing defensive coordinators have constructed some dramatic unscouted looks that stumped the line and Stanford coaches at first viewing. San Diego State brought blitzers from all over the place in the season opener using their 3-3-5 scheme to create confusion.

Clancy Pendergast and USC went to an extreme mode with disguised shifts. Shaw said the following week it was unlike anything he’s seen in 20 years. Defenses aren’t sticking with their base against Stanford because what Love accomplished last season was unprecedented in terms of big plays.

The second biggest factor has been health. Stanford’s line has been constantly hit by injuries going back to the start of the offseason when fifth-year center Jesse Burkett wasn’t available until the final week of camp. He missed the first two games. Foster Sarell was injured in the USC game and he was a strong candidate to eventually win the left guard job. Devery Hamilton was the starting left guard but was out for the Oregon game. Right tackle A.T. Hall was hurt against UC Davis and played the second half at Oregon on one healthy foot.

But Shaw has also been disappointed by the lack of discipline — at least one holding penalty in each game and usually several — and the guys are getting beat one-on-one much more than is expected with a Stanford line. New offensive line coach Kevin Carberry implemented a new pass protection scheme and put in a lot of work improving pass protection, which has produced good results, but the same can’t be said about the run blocking performances.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside has used his frame to pull in 17 catches for 408 yards and seven touchdowns. The yardage ranks No. 13 in the country, while his 24 yards per catch is No. 7. The seven scores? Those are the second-most through the air in all of FBS. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Not that Stanford’s offense has lagged too much without Love excelling. Led primarily by quarterback KJ Costello and receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, the passing game has taken off: 10 touchdowns against three interceptions, 264 yards per game. That average would be the highest since Shaw’s first year, the final season of some guy named Luck. Has this been the result of a shift in scheme or simply the development of personnel?

Stanford’s passing offense has taken the lead because that’s what Shaw has been forced to lean on as each game progresses. Costello has taken a step forward after taking over the job during last season. He is a smarter player now and has improved his pocket awareness and mobility in the backfield.

And why not lean on the passing game when you have Arcega-Whiteside and tight end Kaden Smith? They each have a chance to be one of the best in the country at their respective positions and are future NFL players. Tight end Colby Parkinson has become much more than a 6-foot-7 red-zone threat, so Costello is looking to him more and more between the 20s. Trent Irwin is “Mr. Reliable” at receiver and can be consistently counted on to make a play to move the chains. Then you add Bryce Love — who may get more involved in the passing game — and there are plenty of reasons for a quarterback to smile.

Stanford also is developing receivers redshirt freshman Osiris St. Brown and freshman Michael Wilson into greater roles. St. Brown had a big catch at Oregon and position coach Bobby Kennedy expects more from him with each game.

I have two broader view questions for you. First, how odd is it to be covering a Cardinal team seemingly driven by its offense and a bevy of playmakers? Aside from the 2015 fireworks provided by Christian McCaffrey, that has been rather rare at The Farm of late.

It’s interesting that you reference 2015 because before the season that was the most obvious comparison to what Stanford has on this offense. This is not the 2013 offense that seemed to rely on pounding away down the field with the occasional big play over the top. In 2015 there was an effective balance between the two with a nice mix of explosiveness and time-eating drives. This year there is a quick strike feel that’s different from last year. Last season Love’s ability to break 50-plus yard runs ended a lot of drives quickly. Against Oregon, Stanford had two touchdown drives of three plays — five passes and one touchdown run by Love.

Secondly, Brian Kelly made the point this week that Stanford knows what it feels like to beat the Irish, but not vice versa with these rosters. “They have beaten Notre Dame. They believe that they can come in here and beat Notre Dame.” Do you get that sense from the program at all? Just like nobody in an Irish uniform can claim to have beaten the Cardinal, all of Stanford’s roster knows only victories against Notre Dame.

Stanford’s players feel confident going into Notre Dame but the Oregon game served up plenty of humble pie to make sure they don’t swagger into South Bend expecting the game to go their way. Of course it helps that this is a mature team that knows what it feels like to play in South Bend and win.  

With that trend in mind, what are your thoughts when you see the Irish favored by 4.5 points? (Editor’s note: Since asking Jacob this, the spread has risen to 5.5 points.)

I think Notre Dame wins by a score. This has been a wonderful series to watch for most of the past 10 years and I expect a similar tight game. I give the edge to Notre Dame with Book giving the offense a boost and knowing Stanford’s offense has yet to put together a good performance for a full 60 minutes.

More and more Notre Dame playmakers available for Book

By Douglas FarmerSep 26, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
When Brian Kelly turned over his offense to junior quarterback Ian Book last week, he did it with hopes Book would be able to more frequently incorporate No. 8 Notre Dame’s skill position players than senior Brandon Wimbush had through three weeks.

“We’re looking for somebody to facilitate the offense and get the ball out to our playmakers, Kelly said Tuesday. “And that was one of the reasons why we thought Ian would be a great fit for that, and that happened.”

Whether or not Wimbush should have been able to spread the ball around earlier in the season does not need to be re-litigated. Book is the starter, no matter what non-committal statements Kelly offered Tuesday and presumably will for at least the next couple weeks. That decision has been made, and Book benefits from it not just because of the obvious aspect of playing, but also from having more playmakers at his disposal than Wimbush did.

Even though seniors Miles Boykin and Chris Finke and junior Chase Claypool had not contributed in primary roles in the past, they have been the starting receivers all along this season; they were the obvious candidates for offensive fireworks. Senior tight end Alizé Mack and sophomore tight end Cole Kmet were expected additions in a theoretical sense entering the year, neither having proven much in the past but both possessing unique athleticism making them prime possibilities in offensive coordinator Chip Long’s schemes.

Wimbush had those five, and Book will as well (though he has not yet had Kmet at his disposal due to a high ankle sprain).

To use Kelly’s words, others were “not ready” for most of the season’s first few weeks. Namely, junior running back Tony Jones, sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong and freshman receiver Kevin Austin. Given his hamstring injury in preseason practice, sophomore receiver Michael Young could easily be included with them.

With Book at the helm at Wake Forest in the 56-27 Irish victory, both Austin and Young showed up. As did Mack, nearly matching his season totals with six catches for 61 yards after managing just six catches for 74 yards in the first three games combined. Much of Mack’s influx ties to Book, although some fault undoubtedly belongs with the Deacons’ porous defense. Austin and Young, however, simply had not made plays to that point.

“We’ve been begging for it,” Kelly said. “We’ve just been trying to get guys to emerge. There’s a lot of running, a lot of tempo, a lot of pace. We want guys to emerge and continue to grow.”

Austin had been targeted three times in the first three games, catching one for four yards. Against Wake Forest, he was officially targeted four times, pulling in two catches for 35 yards. That fails to include an 11-yard reception negated by penalty and an incompletion wiped off the board by a defensive pass interference.

“Kevin, obviously a freshman, the first couple of weeks of camp, really shot out of the starting line and looked great and then hit a wall a little bit,” Kelly said. “He’s bounced back and is starting to show that second burst.

“He’s going to continue to emerge for us, and you’ll see more and more of him.”

In his first real action of the season, sophomore Michael Young returned a Vanderbilt kickoff 48 yards. A week later, he turned a screen pass into a 66-yard gain at Wake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

More weeks with six targets from Book should quickly add up. Young was targeted just once by Book, but it was rather notable going for 66 yards and finishing inside the 5-yard line. His clearly exhausted legs and subsequent inability to make one more cut to find the goal line likely ties to the lingering conditioning effects imposed by that hamstring injury. Nonetheless, Young adds a shifty deep element to Notre Dame’s offense that was lacking without him through the season’s first couple weeks.

“He’s starting to feel better and better,” Kelly said. “… We’re just looking for guys that can continue to impact in all areas at the wide receiver position, running back and offensive line.”

The continued growth from Armstrong and Jones changes the conversation at running back, as well. Yet even now, they still have key pieces of development ahead of them.

“They still have to pick their feet up and run through and make some more plays,” Kelly said Saturday.

Another back should join their fray this weekend, helping lessen that workload and therefore make it more likely Armstrong and Jones manage to run through an additional tackle or two every handful of carries. Senior running back Dexter William’s return to active status also adds another playmaker for Book’s choosing.

“He gets into the second level, and he’s an explosive back,” Kelly said Tuesday. “Does he have 20 carries in him this week? Probably not, but I think he can be integrated within a backfield that is emerging and getting better each and every week.”

Kelly said Williams has been working in selected drills with the first-string in the last couple weeks, meaning he should be able to get into any part of the game. However, Williams has never had more than eight rushing attempts in a game, not to mention a game when he had hardly been hit a month into the season, so expecting more than a handful of carries from the speedster against No. 7 Stanford may be an overzealous hope.

All three of the backs may have to remember who is at right guard on a given play. Senior Trevor Ruhland started in junior Tommy Kraemer’s place at Wake Forest due to a sprained ankle Kraemer suffered last Wednesday. Ruhland played well — but again, the Deacons defense played terribly. Kelly did not completely close the door on Ruhland seeing continued playing time, perhaps in conjunction with Kraemer once the latter is healthy.

Stanford’s offense could extend Notre Dame’s three-game Cardinal losing streak

By Douglas FarmerSep 25, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
It is a simple fact: No one on the Irish roster has played in a victory against Stanford (4-0), be it this version of the Cardinal ranked No. 7 in the country or one entering Notre Dame Stadium as an unranked underdog two years ago. In each of the last three meetings, the Irish have led in the second half, only for Stanford to outscore them 38-7 in the fourth quarters.

“Certainly they know they haven’t beaten them, those guys that have been here,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “… There comes a point where if you’ve looked back on the three games, we had a lot to do with why we didn’t win the last two games.”

Kelly was referring to those second-half leads and fourth-quarter collapses.

“We turned the football over,” he said, specifically recognizing three turnovers in last year’s fourth quarter. “This is much more about us taking care of the football and playing it for four quarters.

“We have a great deal of respect for Stanford and how they run their program, but we need to play for four quarters and play good football.”

That may take on an even greater emphasis this weekend. Gifting possession to any opponent is a debilitating mistake, but doing so against an offense the caliber of the Cardinal’s can be lethal. Stanford’s offense has been deceptively-explosive throughout head coach David Shaw’s seven years, averaging more than 32 points per game in four of those seasons, but this is his best passing attack since Andrew Luck led the offense to 43.2 points per game in 2011. Junior quarterback K.J. Costello averages 264 passing yards per game with a 64 percent completion rate.

The yardage figure would be the highest since Luck’s time (279 yards per game) if it holds through the season, while only he (71.2 percent) and the 2015 version of Kevin Hogan exceeded Costello’s accuracy (67 percent).

“Costello has really come into his own this year distributing the football,” Kelly said. “… Poise in the pocket, delivering the ball in some really, really tight windows, accuracy.”

Costello’s breakout ties directly to the receivers and tight ends at his disposal. The headlines go to 6-foot-3 senior receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (408 yards, seven touchdowns, 24 yards per catch), but he is far from alone. Junior tight end Kaden Smith adds another 258 yards with a 14.33 reception average, and the list continues with the likes of senior receiver Trenton Irwin, sophomore tight end Colby Parkinson (three touchdowns on eight catches) and sophomore receiver Osiris St. Brown.

“[Costello] has a number of weapons,” Kelly said. “We all know Arecaga-Whiteside has been a go-to guy but now obviously a number of tight ends are outstanding, big-body types that he can get the football to.”

He is best-known for his speed, but Stanford senior running back is also difficult to square up and bring down, creating more opportunities for him to break away with that speed. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One name in particular has not yet been mentioned. If looking at only this year’s stats — 254 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries in three games — senior running back Bryce Love appears to be little more than above average. Kelly is not fooled. Love was the Heisman runner-up for a reason.

“We know about Bryce Love, the best back in the country,” Kelly said. [Editor’s Note: Expect to hear a similar description of Boston College’s A.J. Dillon in 14 months.] “Once you think he’s down, he’s gone.”

From what Kelly has seen, defenses have keyed on Love, aiding Costello’s development. The threat of Love breaking off multiple 50-yard touchdown runs is too great to ignore.

“He’s going to get his yards, he’s just too good of a player,” Kelly said. “You’re really focusing on making sure that you’re not short at the point of attack. You can’t put him in a situation where he can go the distance.

“Each and every week, defenses have been very careful in making sure that the box looks were such that he’s not going to get easy looks.”

JA’MION FRANKLIN OUT FOR THE YEAR
The freshman defensive tackle tore his quad tendon from the bone Saturday and will require surgery, Kelly said. The tendon will need three months to reattach, and due to atrophy in that interim, Franklin will need another three months before he is back healthy. Kelly expects Franklin to be ready by spring practice.

“Kind of an unusual injury,” he added.

Without Franklin and having already lost sophomore tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa for much of the season to a broken foot, Notre Dame is down to just five defensive tackles on the roster: Fifth-year Jonathan Bonner, seniors Jerry Tillery and Micah Dew-Treadway, sophomore Kurt Hinish and freshman Jayson Ademilola. Sophomore Darnell Ewell moved to offensive guard earlier this season.

This could lead to seeing junior end Khalid Kareem lining up on the interior more often, something Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea enjoys doing in obvious passing situations to get an additional rusher on the field or to stunt Kareem around an edge-aligned Tillery.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Mounting losses in games, personnel

By Douglas FarmerSep 25, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
At the beginning of the season, it would have been conservative to project up to three Notre Dame opponents would get through four weeks without a loss. That could have risen to four if expecting Michigan to beat the Irish in the opener. With Virginia Tech and Florida State meeting in the first week and USC heading to Stanford in week two, the projection would have been for those four to total just the two losses inherent to those head-to-head contests; additionally, Northwestern could reach this point undefeated if able to get past Purdue the Friday before most teams took to the field, which the Wildcats did.

Rather than just a pair of defeats, though, those latter five opponents have already combined for seven losses, with the most shocking coming this past Saturday evening at a 20,000-seat stadium in Norfolk, Va.

Michigan (3-1): The Wolverines look like what was anticipated before the season, giving credence to their No. 14 ranking. Michigan held Nebraska to 132 total yards in a 56-10 victory, including a meager 39 rushing yards on 30 carries. The Wolverines, meanwhile, rushed for 285 yards on 45 attempts. No matter how much the Cornhuskers are struggling, those numbers indicate Jim Harbaugh has his team trending in the right direction.

While a trip to Northwestern (4:30 ET; FOX) should not be Michigan’s toughest task of the Big Ten season, it is the most-daunting foe since the opener at Notre Dame. Nonetheless, the Wolverines are favored by two touchdowns with a combined point total over/under of 48. Given Michigan’s blowouts of late (49-3, 45-20, 56-10), a margin greater than 31-17 seems likely.

Ball St. (1-3): The Cardinals botched a great chance at a non-conference win with Western Kentucky visiting. Ball State led 21-20 until the Hilltoppers finished an 8-play, 76-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with only 1:38 remaining. Rather than make the most of that last chance, Cardinals quarterback Riley Neal threw a pick-six to gift Western Kentucky a 33-21 victory.

Ball State will try to forget about that letdown with Kent State (3 ET; ESPN+) visiting Saturday. The Cardinals are favored by 8.5 points and a 61-point over/under hints at a 35-26 finish, granted Neal does not throw any more last-minute interceptions for touchdowns.

Vanderbilt (2-2): The Commodores falling to South Carolina felt inevitable, and averaging 4.8 yards per pass attempt and 2.8 yards per carry very much made it so. Going 2-of-14 on third downs did not help the cause in a 37-14 loss.

Vanderbilt gets a reprieve this week, arguably its last until the season finale vs. Tennessee, with a visit from FCS-level Tennessee State (4 ET; SEC Network).

Wake Forest (2-2): The Deacons’ weekend did not end with their loss to the Irish. On Monday, head coach Dave Clawson fired defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel after just 17 games at Wake Forest, two of which featured Notre Dame running wild.

Clawson did not name a specific interim coordinator, instead deferring to a collective, which will have a chance to find its footing this week against Rice (3:30 ET) as 25.5-point favorites, although the over/under of 67 implies the Deacons will still give up three touchdowns.

In rather typical Cardinal fashion, Stanford turned to a tight end, Colby Parkinson, to provide the winning difference in overtime at Oregon. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Stanford (4-0): Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left the door open for a spectacular Cardinal play when he did not opt to kneel out all but the last 10-12 seconds of the clock in a close game. His decision to push for one more first down led to a fumble, a touchdown and a 38-31 overtime victory for Stanford. Let this be once again a reminder: It is idiotic to run for a few yards when simply kneeling and punting will pin an opponent deep in its own territory with just one play left to score a touchdown.

Some credit should go to the Cardinal. The Ducks left the door open, but Stanford forced the issue and took the opportunity presented. Many teams would not do that.

The Cardinal will arrive at Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 ET; NBC) as 4.5-point underdogs with an over/under perhaps lower than expected at 54 points. A 29-24 final would make for a tense night.

Virginia Tech (2-1): The Hokies’ loss at Old Dominion remains hard to fathom, even if it was only the fifth-biggest upset, by money line odds, in the last two seasons. Virginia Tech was a 27.5-point favorite and lost 49-35 to an 0-3 Monarchs team. Bud Foster’s defense gave up 632 yards.

Even harder to fathom? That may not have been the low point of the Hokies’ weekend. Head coach Justin Fuente dismissed defensive end Trevon Hill on Sunday. Hill led Virginia Tech with 3.5 sacks this season after managing 9.5 tackles for loss in 2017.

And then Fuente announced the Hokies will be without starting quarterback Josh Jackson for the foreseeable future thanks to a fractured fibula suffered in the fourth quarter of that loss, when the game was tied at 28.

Without Jackson, Virginia Tech will turn to junior Ryan Willis at Duke (7 ET; ESPN2) as 5.5-point underdogs. Foster’s defense may be needed to rebound, even without Hill, in order to keep the game close in Willis’ first career start. An over/under of 50 suggests a 27-22 final.

Pittsburgh (2-2): The Panthers are not good, and few things make that clearer than losing 38-35 at North Carolina in what should be Larry Fedora’s final year, if he even lasts the whole season. Pittsburgh was outscored 17-0 in the third quarter of a loss that will look only worse with time.

Things will not get better at Central Florida (3:30 ET; ESPNU). The Knights are favored by 15.5 in what should end up along the lines of a 41-25 result.

Navy (2-2): The Midshipmen scored first in overtime at SMU, forcing the Mustangs to need a touchdown. Once they had that, first-year head coach Sonny Dykes opted for a trick play to score a two-point conversion and knock off Navy 31-30. It is hard to blame the Midshipmen defense; when an offensive lineman positions himself in the slot, you expect the screen pass to go to him, not to be a fake before a throw to the backside.

Navy rushed for a prototypical 349 yards on 78 attempts, an average of 4.5 yards per carry, but three turnovers played a role in its undoing. The Midshipmen have a bye this weekend.

Jeremy Larkin, No. 28. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Northwestern (1-2): The Wildcats’ bye presumably gave senior quarterback Clayton Thorson time to finally get his barely-healed ACL a bit healthier. Northwestern will need him even more now, as running back Jeremy Larkin announced a Monday retirement due to a diagnosis of cervical stenosis. In three games this year, Larkin had rushed for 346 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 127 yards receiving.

Not to put too fine a point on that unfortunate situation, but it should make Michigan’s strengthening rush defense seem that much stouter.

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois finally led the way to a relatively easy Seminoles win this weekend, topping Northern Illinois 37-19. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

Florida State (2-2): The Seminoles started to right the proverbial ship with a 37-19 victory against Northern Illinois. While quarterback Deondre Francois threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-31 passing, what may have been more impressive was Florida State’s offensive line limiting Huskies defensive end Sutton Smith to just two tackles for loss, including one sack.

The Seminoles will have a chance to string together a winning streak at Louisville (3:30 ET; ESPN2), favored by six points. The 47-point over/under would make for a lower-scoring affair, 27-21 or so.

Syracuse (4-0): Senior quarterback Eric Dungey accounted for five touchdowns in a 51-21 rout of Connecticut, part of the Orange’s 636 total yards. As well as Syracuse and Dungey are playing, Connecticut’s defense makes Wake Forest’s look like an SEC contender’s.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum is Clemson (12 ET; ABC), where the Orange head this weekend as 22-point underdogs. Given how well Dungey has the offense humming, it may be reasonable to think Syracuse will do better than the 21 points allotted by a 64-point over/under, but coming within three touchdowns of Clemson seems unlikely as the Tigers have officially turned to Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback.

USC (2-2): The Trojans were outgained 435 yards to 354 in a 39-36 victory against Washington State on Friday, needing a blocked field goal with 1:41 left to prevent overtime.

USC has yet to cover the spread this season; doing so this week will require more than a field-goal margin at Arizona (10:30 ET; ESPN2). The Wildcats average 29.5 points per game, exactly what would be needed to make good on a 61-point over/under.

12 p.m. ET: Syracuse at Clemson on ABC.
3 p.m. ET: Ball State vs. Kent State on ESPN+.
3:30 ET: Wake Forest vs. Rice; Pittsburgh at Central Florida on ESPN; Florida State at Louisville on ESPN2.
4 ET: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee St. on the SEC Network.
4:30 ET: Michigan at Northwestern on FOX.
7 ET: Virginia Tech at Duke on ESPN2.
7:30 ET: Stanford at Notre Dame on NBC.
10:30 ET: USC at Arizona on ESPN2.

Favorites: Michigan -14; Ball State -8.5; Wake Forest -25.5; Florida State -6; USC -3.
Underdogs: Stanford +4.5; Virginia Tech +5.5; Pittsburgh +15.5; Northwestern +14; Syracuse +22.

