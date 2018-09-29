Getty Images

A look at Notre Dame’s running backs and distribution without Jafar Armstrong

By Douglas FarmerSep 29, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

As is always the case with an injury, there are two aspects for No. 8 Notre Dame to consider with Jafar Armstrong reportedly sidelined due to a knee infection. The sophomore running back will miss the biggest game of his young career, not getting a chance to test himself against No. 7 Stanford’s rushing defense, which has given up only 3.42 yards per carry this season.

Armstrong had been a revelation through four games, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt in gaining 245 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Irish head coach Brian Kelly had made a habit of praising the converted receiver’s fitness and overall welcoming of the position change.

“I love the physicality of his play,” Kelly said just six days ago. “He plays hard. He can take 100 snaps if that’s what’s needed. … He’s just learning how to play the game, so you see that growth from play-to-play.”

For this afternoon at least, the length of Armstrong’s absence is unknown. The matter at hand is the 7:30 ET kickoff (NBC) against the Cardinal and how Notre Dame will replace Armstrong’s contributions.

The presumed imminent return of senior running back Dexter Williams from an unofficial suspension was previously seen as the addition of depth and big-play possibilites to the Irish backfield. Now it takes on greater import, but it is not as simple as plugging in Williams for Armstrong’s 11.75 rushes per game.

First of all, a repeated fact: Williams has never managed more than eight rushes or 10 touches in a game. He has never been a workhorse back, in part due to difficulty pushing through nagging injuries and in part due to his lackluster pass blocking. Some of that may have trended toward development during his four-week sabbatical, though.

“He’s better in all facets than the Dexter Williams version that we had in the spring,” Kelly said Tuesday.

At this point, let’s turn to math.

The Irish average 41.25 rush attempts per game (sacks adjusted). That number may not be reached today. While Notre Dame has snapped an average of 78.75 plays per game, Stanford slows things down, managing only 58 plays per game. For the ease of this exercise, let’s split that difference to about 68 plays. Cutting the Irish rushing attempts by the same proportion lowers it to 36.

Junior Tony Jones has averaged 11.5 per game, with a season-high of 17. Two scenarios emerge, one where he sticks close to his average and one where he trends toward that upper number. It remains unlikely he exceeds it by much, simply a sign of the era in college football where true bellcow backs are few and far between (Boston College’s A.J. Dillon; Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor).

Junior quarterback Ian Book rushed nine times last week, well short of senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s average of 16.3 attempts per game (sacks adjusted). Book’s carries will not spike toward Wimbush’s, but he will continue to take the ball in a number of zone-read moments each week. Let’s keep his figure right at nine.

Sophomore Avery Davis may be the wild card in replacing the production of injured sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Then comes sophomore quarterback-turned-running back Avery Davis. In three games, he has taken handoffs just 13 times.

“Avery hadn’t been given much of an opportunity, been practicing real well,” Kelly said Sunday. “He’s part of that young group of players that just needs game reps and the more he gets touches, the more you start to like what he’s doing.

“He still has to build up an understanding of hwo to finish runs and things of that nature, but so do Jafar and Tony.”

In a top-10 matchup that serves essentialy as a College Football Playoff elimination game, it is hard to fathom Davis getting more than a handful of carries.

That leaves 5-10 carries for Williams. That larger number seems manageable at first glance, but something in the range of 5-6 may make more sense. Remember how Kelly worried about the start of the season with regards to Armstrong and Jones:

“They just needed reps, real live reps,” he said following last week’s 56-27 victory at Wake Forest. “I tried to go as much live [in practice] as I could, but that’s hard to duplicate even in camp. Our guys don’t want to take them on at the level that you want to.

“They needed game reps. They needed these games to really find themselves.”

Williams has been without those game reps for an additional four weeks. It has been since his 31-yard rush against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day that he truly took on contact. The following snap he certainly avoided it in blitz pickup. Williams may need to run into the season a bit, absorb and return from contact over the span of a couple weeks.

As such, it cannot be readily presumed Williams simply picks up where Armstrong left off. The latter’s production had become too much for that. It is more likely the whole group is needed in lieu of Armstrong.

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Stanford: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 29, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
9 Comments

WHO? No. 8 Notre Dame (4-0) vs. No. 7 Stanford (4-0).

WHAT? Consider this a College Football Playoff elimination game. Outside factors contribute to that concept, but it has become a reality, nonetheless. The Pac-12 did not hold up in non-conference play (see: Auburn 21, Washington 16; Texas 37, USC 14; San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21; Houston 45, Arizona 18; everything UCLA has done this year), meaning a one-loss conference champion would not compare favorably to the contenders from the rest of the country.

Similarly, the Irish schedule no longer has much in the way of résumé-builders on it outside of this weekend. Thus, losing this top-10 matchup would deprive Notre Dame of a win worthy of stacking up against other Playoff hopefuls’.

WHEN? 7:30 p.m. ET, but as is always the case when there is a pregame flyover, if attending the game in-person, it may be worthwhile to curtail your tailgate early enough to catch the four U.S. Navy F/A-18s.

WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind., where it is most certainly fall. Game time temperatures will be in the mid-50s without the sun to keep anyone in the stands warm, as it is projected to set at exactly 7:30.

NBC will have the national broadcast, with the game streaming online here.

As always, NBC Sports Gold is available to international fans.

WHY? This is a series many Irish fans lament every so often, wondering why it is on the schedule. It should be viewed as a good thing this year. Without the Cardinal, Notre Dame could end the year with only one top-25 opponent, Michigan from the opener. More than that is needed to argue for any considerations at the end of the season, be they for a Playoff spot or simply an appearance in a playoff-access bowl.

Aside from Stanford, only Syracuse and Virginia Tech are even in the “others receiving votes” categories of the major polls, and both could plummet out of sight after this weekend as two road underdogs in ACC matchups.

RECENT HISTORY
Not only have the Irish lost the last three games against the Cardinal, despite holding second-half leads in all three, but they are only 2-7 in the last nine and 2-6 under head coach Brian Kelly.

The good news for Notre Dame fans? Both of those recent victories came at home.
The good news for college football fans? Both of those were close games with the winning scores coming in overtime (2012) and with 1:01 left (2014).

BY HOW MUCH?
After opening at 3.5 points in Notre Dame’s favor, this spread consistently ticked upward early in the week, reaching and holding at 5.5 points. The combined point total over/under, however, spiked as high as 54 points following the 56-point Irish explosion at Wake Forest and Stanford’s lucking into 38 points at Oregon.

That total finally dropped to 52 late Thursday and Friday. It was long expected, and falling even before kickoff further would not be a shock.

Why would it fall further? Both defenses have played well this season, very well. Notre Dame’s tends to buckle down in the red zone, allowing touchdowns on only six of 14 red zone trips. Stanford, meanwhile, relies on a +6 turnover margin with five interceptions.

Here is where the change in Irish quarterback to junior Ian Book from senior Brandon Wimbush gets interesting. Despite his accuracy issues, Wimbush had been statistically safe with the football, even with his three-interception performance against Ball State earlier this month. Including that anomaly, Wimbush has averaged an interception once every 35.1 pass attempts in his career. Book’s average currently sits at one pick per 28 attempts, which exactly matches the Cardinal defense’s rate this season.

Book’s career figure was buoyed last week at Wake Forest. The Deacons have intercepted all of one of 149 passes this season. They are, how to put this gently, not good. Book has assuredly improved upon last year’s rate of an interception every 18.75 passes (4 in 75 total), but he should not be expected to replicate last week’s clean sheet.

Differing to the Cardinal defense and expecting more fourth-quarter highlights …

Stanford 27, Notre Dame 24.
(4-0 in pick; 1-3 against the spread, 3-1 point total.)

INSIDE THE IRISH READING:
Notre Dame’s three phrases ‘feeding off each other’ for the first time
Two frequent questions (hopefully) no longer need to be asked
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Mounting losses in games, personnel
Stanford’s offense could extend Notre Dame’s three-game Cardinal losing streak
More and more Notre Dame playmakers available for Book
And In That Corner … The No. 7 Stanford Cardinal and a top-10 matchup
Things To Learn: Can Notre Dame win an efficiency battle against Stanford’s lofty passing attack?
Brian Kelly’s QB change all risk, all reward
REPORT: Notre Dame will be without Jafar Armstrong against Stanford

OUTSIDE READING:
Ian Book’s breakout game for Notre Dame came as no surprise back home in California
Stanford’s unknown difference-maker ($)
All in the family for Ruhland, Irish roommates
Syracuse’s starting TE out indefinitely due to injury
USC’s defense still looking for first interception

Report: No. 8 Notre Dame will be without Jafar Armstrong against No. 7 Stanford

AP Photo
By Douglas FarmerSep 28, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
9 Comments

Just as Notre Dame welcomes back one running back, it will be without another when No. 7 Stanford arrives Saturday night (7:30 ET; NBC). A knee infection will sideline sophomore Jafar Armstrong for at least one week, per multiple reports. Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister first broke the news Friday evening.

Armstrong has taken 47 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns this season, his first in collegiate action and his first at the position. In last week’s 56-27 victory at Wake Forest, he needed only eight attempts to rush for 98 yards before spending most of the second half enjoying the rout from the bench.

Without Armstrong, No. 8 Notre Dame will turn to junior Tony Jones, senior Dexter Williams and possibly sophomore Avery Davis. Jones is the most proven of the bunch, with 46 rushes for 263 yards and three touchdowns this season to go along with four catches for 88 yards. He has already surpassed his season totals from 2017 of 44 carries for 232 yards and three scores.

Williams has not yet played this season after serving an unofficial suspension that Notre Dame never confirmed due to student privacy concerns. Irish head coach Brian Kelly did indicate during the week Williams would return to the field against the Cardinal. Arguably Notre Dame’s best big-play rusher, Williams’ return was long anticipated even before Armstrong’s injury.

Something of a work in progress as he transitions to running back from quarterback, Davis looked to be an afterthought this week with Williams knocking him down a notch in the pecking order. Davis has needed 13 carries to gain 41 yards, though he appeared a bit more comfortable in the position last week, rushing nine times for 43 yards.

Friday at 4: Brian Kelly’s QB change all risk, all reward

AP Photo
By Douglas FarmerSep 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
8 Comments

When Brian Kelly chose to make a change last weekend at one of the premier positions in all of college football, that of Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, two mutually-exclusive phrases seemed applicable. The Irish head coach’s decision to turn to junior Ian Book and bench senior Brandon Wimbush was either all risk and no reward, or no risk and all reward.

Led by Wimbush, Notre Dame was undefeated and comfortably in the top 10 of the two polls widely-accepted as precursors to the College Football Playoff selection committee’s eventual ranking. Though the Irish offense had not yet broken 24 points, Notre Dame also had not yet trailed. Kelly was drastically changing a formula that had only produced thus far. In the binary world of sports (aside from the NFL and its inferior overtime thinking and, of course, all of soccer), the Wimbush formula had delivered the best possible outcome.

If that change went awry, then Kelly would have been exorciated for ruining what worked. If the Irish kept winning, well, they already were doing so and Kelly had not actually accomplished anything. All risk, no reward.

Then again, Notre Dame had beaten doormats Ball State and Vanderbilt by eight and five points, respectively. No disrespect intended to Commodores head coach Derek Mason — he plays in the SEC, after all — but beating Vanderbilt by less than a touchdown was far from what was expected of the Irish. Frankly, it would be less than expected in a year filled with struggles, let alone one befitting a top-10 ranking and northern California pipedreams. To keep those fantasies alive, disaster had to be averted before it arrived. Just because the simple arithmetic had worked through three games did not mean Notre Dame’s offense could solve a problem when more variables were added.

If the change went awry, then Kelly was always without a solution. If the Irish and Book suddenly found ways to score, then the personnel decision was a masterstroke, the catalyst to a season with a vaulted ceiling. No risk, all reward.

As is always the case at Notre Dame, none of this was so simple.

Kelly admits he has never before benched an undefeated quarterback. Few have. The obvious example these days is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sitting senior Kelly Bryant in favor of the No. 1 quarterback in the recruiting class of 2018, Trevor Lawrence. In Book, Kelly was not turning to a five-star recruit with an arm matched by only his hair, a la Lawrence.

Kelly was handing the reins to a former Washington State commit who arrived at Notre Dame only because a Boise State offensive coordinator stopped in South Bend for two years. Without Mike Sanford’s long pursuit of Book, the product of a Sacramento, Calif., suburb never would have ended up in northwestern Indiana. Frankly, it is questionable if Kelly would have ever heard of him before plausibly starting for the Cougars this season.

The risk was undeniable.

This wasn’t like Alabama in January, when Nick Saban turned to the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the recruiting class of 2017, Tua Tagovailoa, in place of junior Jalen Hurts. The Tide were out of time, trailing 13-0 at halftime in the national championship game. At that point, things could not have gotten much worse for Alabama, only better, which they did. Saban hardly took a risk that evening, while his reward was his sixth title (including 2003’s at LSU).

Kelly was 3-0 and things could not have been going much better for Notre Dame. Only worse, which they didn’t (yet). He took a risk last week, while his reward was just another victory against a hapless Deacons defense.

“You’re still evaluating your team and trying to figure out what’s the best way to continue to improve as the season moves on,” Kelly told Jim Rome this week. “Brandon was [12-3] as a starter, 3-0, and beat a really good Michigan team.

“In some instances that’s not an easy thing for a coach to do, but I knew it was for the betterment of our football team.”

There’s the reward. The Irish offense could not continue to bumble its way to 22 or 24 or even, somehow, only in theory, 27 points each week. The defense was carrying too much of a load, the wire was too thin, everything was set to break sooner or later, most likely tomorrow against No. 7 Stanford. If not, then in eight days at Virginia Tech in the very unwelcoming environment of Blacksburg, Va., and Metallica’s best-known opening chords.

On a smaller scale, and in the opposite direction regarding rookies and veterans, the reward compares to the situation SMU head coach Sonny Dykes faced last weekend. Entering overtime against Navy, Dykes benched freshman starter William Brown, turning to junior Ben Hicks. Dykes figured the Mustangs would need to throw the ball in overtime. Hicks’ two-point conversion backside pass proved him right.

The moment called for a specific change, and Dykes made it, leaving the player who had gotten him there aside. In Dallas, the change was temporary.

Kelly’s shift is not. He has left the horse that brought him to the party’s front door, hoping another can bring Notre Dame that much further. Leaving a known is always a risk. Keeping open the possibility of playing in northern California to begin 2019 is the reward.

The stakes offered no in between.

Things To Learn: Can Notre Dame win an efficiency battle against Stanford’s lofty passing attack?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 28, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
36 Comments

If it feels like Stanford’s passing game has been focused on too much this week, it is only because the Cardinal do not usually have a dangerous passing game, let alone one nearly unique in the nation in its approach. Stanford’s top-4 receivers stand an average of 6-foot-4 ¼ tall, with the shortest of them at 6-foot-2.

One might be tempted to argue Notre Dame’s receiving corps stands just as tall. Literally, it comes close. Figuratively, hardly at all. The top-4 Irish receivers average 6-foot-2.66, a number lowered by 5-foot 9 ½ senior Chris Finke. The other three — senior tight end Alizé Mack, junior receiver Chase Claypool and senior receiver Miles Boykin — average 6-foot-4 ⅜, but they do not play as tall as the Cardinal quartet. Stanford junior quarterback K.J. Costello frequently relies on their height (namely 6-foot-7 tight end Colby Parkinson) and vertical athleticism (6-foot-3 receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside), whereas it is the physical presence of Claypool and the mismatched speed of Mack that make them alluring targets.

“They have size,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday of the Cardinal approach. “They have very smart and savvy receivers. They play back into the defenders and they obviously know how to control themselves playing for the football. They’re certainly a challenge.”

Only so much can be done in defending 6-foot-7 Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson, as Oregon learned last week in overtime. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Will the Irish secondary be able to contain Stanford’s aerial attack? It averages 264 yards per game, compared to the 223.5 Notre Dame has given up thus far, all to passing games yet to find their exact footing. To keep Costello on the lower end of that difference, the Irish safeties will have to show up. Imagine saying any part of that sentence with sincerity a year ago.

Juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott will almost certainly be needed to help Notre Dame’s lauded cornerbacks over the top. As much praise as Gilman and Elliott have received this year, and deservedly so, they rarely have been tested in coverage. Gilman made a couple nice plays defending a Michigan tight end in the opener, notching two pass breakups with his efforts, including one in the end zone, but that has been about it. Even then, Gilman was defending a route, not a spot.

Nobody matches up well against a 6-foot-7 target with good hands. It becomes about beating him to the spot as much as it is defending the pass. If Parkinson cannot establish his position where the play calls for, it becomes that much harder for Costello to target him. Studying film can help that cause, but recognizing it in real-time becomes another challenge.

“Oregon was in pretty good coverage late in the game and [Costello] was able to fit the ball into tight windows,” Kelly said. “Grit, moxie, he has a good character set there to help his football team win.”

Some of that challenge will land at the feet of the Irish linebackers. A former safety, fifth-year Buck linebacker Drue Tranquill should fare well in that aspect, but senior Te’von Coney’s greatest weakness has long been pass defense. He has improved this year, but has yet to show true aptitude in that duty. By no means does Notre Dame have an inherently better option, aside from turning to a dime package heavily-reliant on defensive backs and perhaps just as liable against tight end maneuverings. Will Coney finally showcase a complete game, both helping the Irish this weekend and himself in future aspirations?

Of course, Coney and Tranquill and senior rover Asmar Bilal will also be counted on against the run game, headlined by Stanford star running back Bryce Love. Mostly, though, Notre Dame’s defensive line will have to hold that point of attack. When stories claim the Cardinal offensive line has dropped off this season, it is similar to saying such of the Irish offensive line. Just because it is not as great as it was the last few years does not mean it is not still plenty good.

Thanks to Stanford’s utter disregard for an up-tempo approach, Notre Dame senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery may be able to fight for the point of attack on an unusually-high percentage of Saturday night’s snaps. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Will Notre Dame’s defensive line hold up against the first worthwhile offensive line it faces this season? Lacking such a front was a large part of Michigan’s undoing to start September. Stanford does not have that problem.

What will help the Irish is the plodding pace preferred by the Cardinal and Costello. Wake Forest has run 372 plays in four games this year, second in the country in plays per game at 93. Context: Texas Tech leads the country with exactly one more play at 373 through four games. Stanford has run 232 plays, a mere 58 per game.

“We’re going to play our top guys, but this won’t be a situation where we feel we’ve got to get a guy out just to get him out,” Kelly said.

Notre Dame’s defensive line is not yet hurting for depth — the quick progress from freshman tackle Jayson Ademilola means it still goes a solid eight deep despite the loss of sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa — but being able to keep senior tackle Jerry Tillery in for three-quarters of the snaps, it not far more, is a luxury the Irish will not often enjoy this season. His ability to not only hold the point of attack but to also disrupt it is unparalleled on Notre Dame’s roster, and the Irish will need that against the Cardinal who have converted 66.7 percent of its third-and-shorts, per Bill Connelly’s S+P data.

In some respects, that pace of play could make this game feel like a matchup with Navy does. The Midshipmen run plenty of plays, 74.75 per game, but their triple-option attack leads to long drives and a lopsided time of possession pie chart and fewer drives for their opponent. This exact phenomenon is what got No. 5 Oklahoma into trouble against Army last week. The Sooners offense just rarely had the ball.

Stanford, similarly, reduces the number of drives in a game. On average, there is one fewer competitive possession per team in regulation in the Cardinal’s four games than there have been in Notre Dame’s. Perhaps more notable, the Irish had 14 such possessions against Ball State, while Stanford has twice topped out at 12.

All this is to say, scoring opportunities may be scarce Saturday night (7:30 ET; NBC) just because all opportunities will be scarce. Notre Dame will need to be efficient with the drives it does have.

That will be a test for junior quarterback Ian Book. As good as he was last week, and he was, it was still against a defense playing so poorly in the last year-plus that Deacons head coach Dave Clawson immediately set to firing his defensive coordinator. This may not be a vintage Cardinal defense — the respective season preview in this space included phrases such as “meager expectations,” “not meant to sound entirely negative,” and “losing the aforementioned defensive stalwarts” — but it has performed far better than was expected entering the season.

This will be a much more indicative test for Book. If the Irish can produce against Stanford, then it further raises the 2018 ceiling with Book behind center.

Somewhere here, and given this offensive segment here feels appropriate, it should be acknowledged the simplest of things to learn this weekend: How will senior running back Dexter Williams be reintegrated into the offense? Anything more than his career-high in carries of eight would be a shock.

A fun prop may be to wonder which will be higher: Williams carries or tight end receptions? Mack has caught a career-high six passes in two games, Book’s two starts.

“Ian is somebody that’s going to find the tight end,” Kelly said simply enough.

Back to the matters at hand … Raising the 2018 ceiling will tie to seeing how Book and Notre Dame as a whole fare in a tight situation. Hard as this may be to believe, the Irish have won their last five one-possession games, including the first four contests in their current five-game winning streak.

Nonetheless, the Notre Dame offense has not had to produce in the closing moments, or really in a fourth quarter much at all. The Wolverines were not within one possession until 2:18 remained. Ball State didn’t get within that much until 1:30 was left on the clock. Vanderbilt managed to close to such a gap with 7:22 to go, but it still never found a lead to put make-or-break pressure on the Irish offense.

Notre Dame has been outscored 38-7 in its last three fourth quarters against the Cardinal. The Irish may need to reverse that trend this weekend, even if they haven’t needed to or proven they can yet this season.

Stanford is undeniably the best team Notre Dame has faced to date and likely will be all season. How Book fares against a worthwhile defense, especially late in the game, will determine the conversation for the rest of 2018, one direction or another.

Regarding opponents … How does Syracuse fare at No. 3 Clemson at noon ET on ABC?
Come Sunday, what time will be granted for the Notre Dame at Virginia Tech kickoff on Oct. 6? That announcement was placed on a six-day hold, meaning it will finally be decided sometime this weekend. The options are 3:30 or 8 ET.