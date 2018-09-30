Notre Dame rushes through top-10 matchup with 38-17 victory over No. 7 Stanford

By Douglas FarmerSep 30, 2018, 1:20 AM EDT
8 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — What began as a readymade shootout became a showcase for No. 8 Notre Dame’s defense in a 38-17 victory over No. 7 Stanford on Saturday. The Cardinal (4-1) matched the Irish (5-0) touchdown-for-touchdown throughout the first half before its offense came to a screeching halt.

Stanford managed all of 31 yards in the second half, crossing midfield just once on seven possessions. With senior running back Bryce Love knocked out early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, the Cardinal ended up losing 13 yards on the ground in the second half and converting 1-of-6 third downs.

“Notre Dame is a very, very good football team,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said. “We knew that going in. We knew they were big and physical on the defensive line, athletic at linebacker and defensive back.”

Not enough can be said about the Irish defense and the halftime adjustments from coordinator Clark Lea. The Cardinal gained 198 yards before the break, averaging 4.86 yards per rush, and trailed only 21-14. Stanford finished with 229 total yards, 55 rushing yards and no ability to put the pressure back on Notre Dame.

Aside from a 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Irish held Love in check, finishing with 73 yards on 17 carries.

It was, in fact, the Irish defense that ruined any last hopes for the Cardinal. A 31-17 lead with only eight minutes to go felt safe, but it was one big play away from becoming yet another dangerous fourth quarter, a common theme both for Notre Dame’s season and for this series the last few years. Instead, senior linebacker Te’von Coney notched his first career interception deep in Stanford territory. His off-balance momentum in lunging for the pass was the only thing that kept him from the end zone, but a play later Irish junior quarterback Ian Book connected with senior tight end Alizé Mack for a 35-yard score, Book’s second touchdown pass in 14 seconds and fourth on the day.

“Balance on offense, the ability to run it and throw it with great balance,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “It certainly is a group now that is playing with a lot more confidence …

“But I think the balance that we can run it, throw it, I don’t know what the numbers were exactly.”

The numbers were indeed eerily balanced from a yardage aspect. The Irish rushed for 272 yards while Book threw for 278 and completed 24 of 33 passes. Senior running back Dexter Williams made his season debut by rushing for 161 yards on 21 carries — both career-highs — and senior receiver Miles Boykin caught 11 passes for 144 yards, more career-highs.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
At the time, it seemed like just another touchdown drive. Notre Dame and Stanford had traded pairs of touchdowns in the first quarter, each rattling off two drives of more than 75 yards with little trouble. The Irish suffered through a couple moments of needing to punt, but even those possessions each included a first down.

When Notre Dame drove 80 yards on seven plays ending with Book finding junior receiver Chase Claypool for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the first half, the 21-14 lead seemed far from secure.

Clearly, it was just fine.

The lead came at an ideal time for the Irish, as apparently the Cardinal were already feeling some pressure despite being tied at 14. After back-to-back completions quickly moved Stanford into Notre Dame territory on the drive immediately prior, junior quarterback K.J. Costello looked deep before checking down to receiver Michael Wilson in the flat. The wanted big-play was covered, leaving Costello no options to get into field goal range. The pass broken up by smothering coverage from Irish senior linebacker Drue Tranquill led to a punt. Even that was mis-played, as two members of Stanford’s coverage unit mishandled the ball at the one-yard line, sending it into the end zone for a touchback.

“Critical part of the game was the end of the first half,” Shaw said. “I take full credit for that. Great opportunity for us to go down and score. Took a chance on third down, shouldn’t have done that. Should have gotten in position to get points, like we always do. It was my fault. …

“Great opportunity for us to get points before the half is over, hopefully run a little bit more clock and go into the halftime ahead. Instead, gave the ball back to them, and they went down and scored on us.”

That Claypool score derived from a rhythm between Book and Boykin. Of the 80 yards covered, 64 came on four completions to Boykin across five plays.

“It was just the read,” Book said. “Our chemistry is coming along, and he’s such a good player. I love throwing to him.”

Add in two rushes for six yards from Book, and the quarterback making his first start at Notre Dame Stadium was responsible for every inch of the winning drive, the defining drive, the drive that emphasized why Shaw should have inched forward to eat up clock before the half.

PLAY OF THE GAME
On his first snap of the season, let alone his first carry, Williams made one cut and raced 45 yards to the end zone to open the day’s scoring.

“I have to be that spark for my teammates,” Williams said. “I have to be the one that comes in and gets everyone hyped.”

Returning from an unspoken four-game suspension, Williams’ 21 rush attempts stood out in particular, a dramatic increase from his previous career-high of eight. In his first action of the season Williams had already doubled that number when junior Tony Jones went down with a sprained ankle late in the third quarter, leaving Williams as the primary and nearly sole Irish rusher.

“He was very juiced up,” Book said. “Dexter’s such an explosive guy who brings a lot of emotion to the game, and he loves football. I just knew coming back, this couldn’t be a better week for him to come back, and I’m just excited for him.

“That first touch was just great to see him go score.”

Too often in his career, Williams has been an all-or-nothing back. Not Saturday. Even if removing his 45-yard score, he averaged 5.8 yards on his other 20 carries.

“They’ve got a lot of good backs, but [Williams has] good quickness, runs hard, runs physically and runs through tackles,” Shaw said. “He and the quarterback made huge plays tonight.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Only one Irish player tied a single-game school record: Senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery finished with four sacks among his six total tackles, adding in two more quarterback hurries. It was the fourth time in program history one player accounted for four sacks.

“You can’t block him one-on-one,” Kelly said. “He showed that tonight. He was outstanding.”

Kelly gave Tillery the game ball, but the breakthrough spoke to more than that. It featured the exact piece of his game Tillery hoped to improve upon when he returned for his senior season.

“He wanted to develop a pass rush that would really take off, and he’s done a great job there,” Kelly said.

Junior end Khalid Kareem also had a sack, with the entire defensive front controlling the line of scrimmage and wreaking havoc in Stanford’s backfield.

STAT OF THE GAME

That played a role in the Irish possessing the ball for 34:23, but more to the point, it speaks to Notre Dame being more physical than Stanford on Saturday. If adjusting for the Cardinal’s one sack, that becomes 54 Irish rushing attempts for 281 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per carry. Entering the weekend, Stanford had given up an average of 3.42 yards per carry.

Notre Dame could run through the Cardinal for the first time in recent history, even without sophomore Jafar Armstrong.

That pounding helped convert 9 of 17 third downs. It controlled the game. It allowed the Irish to finish off Stanford late in the game for the first time in a long while.

“We have no chance to win football games against great competition, especially top-10, unless we can find a running game,” Kelly said.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT
“I’m not focused on what happened in the past. I’m just trying to move forward.” — Williams when asked why he did not play in the season’s first four weeks.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
8:13 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams 45-yard run. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Stanford 0. (7 plays, 85 yards, 2:20)
4:39 — Stanford touchdown. Bryce Love 39-yard run. Jet Toner PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Stanford 7. (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:34)
0:09 — Notre Dame touchdown. Nic Weishar 6-yard reception from Ian Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Stanford 7. (11 plays, 77 yards, 4:30)

Second Quarter
10:36 — Stanford touchdown. JJ Arcega-Whiteside 4-yard reception from K.J. Costello. Toner PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Stanford 14. (8 plays, 84 yards, 4:33)
0:39 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chase Claypool 10-yard reception from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Stanford 14. (7 plays, 80 yards, 1:24)

Third Quarter
8:07 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 37 yards. Notre Dame 24, Stanford 14. (11 plays, 56 yards, 4:05)
2:16 — Stanford field goal. Toner 46 yards. Notre Dame 24, Stanford 17. (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:51)

Fourth Quarter
8:16 — Notre Dame touchdown. Miles Boykin 8-yard reception from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 31, Stanford 17. (10 plays, 58 yards, 3:05)
8:02 — Notre Dame touchdown. Alizé Mack 35-yard reception from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17. (1 play, 35 yards, 0:08)

A look at Notre Dame’s running backs and distribution without Jafar Armstrong

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 29, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
49 Comments

As is always the case with an injury, there are two aspects for No. 8 Notre Dame to consider with Jafar Armstrong reportedly sidelined due to a knee infection. The sophomore running back will miss the biggest game of his young career, not getting a chance to test himself against No. 7 Stanford’s rushing defense, which has given up only 3.42 yards per carry this season.

Armstrong had been a revelation through four games, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt in gaining 245 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Irish head coach Brian Kelly had made a habit of praising the converted receiver’s fitness and overall welcoming of the position change.

“I love the physicality of his play,” Kelly said just six days ago. “He plays hard. He can take 100 snaps if that’s what’s needed. … He’s just learning how to play the game, so you see that growth from play-to-play.”

For this afternoon at least, the length of Armstrong’s absence is unknown. The matter at hand is the 7:30 ET kickoff (NBC) against the Cardinal and how Notre Dame will replace Armstrong’s contributions.

The presumed imminent return of senior running back Dexter Williams from an unofficial suspension was previously seen as the addition of depth and big-play possibilites to the Irish backfield. Now it takes on greater import, but it is not as simple as plugging in Williams for Armstrong’s 11.75 rushes per game.

First of all, a repeated fact: Williams has never managed more than eight rushes or 10 touches in a game. He has never been a workhorse back, in part due to difficulty pushing through nagging injuries and in part due to his lackluster pass blocking. Some of that may have trended toward development during his four-week sabbatical, though.

“He’s better in all facets than the Dexter Williams version that we had in the spring,” Kelly said Tuesday.

At this point, let’s turn to math.

The Irish average 41.25 rush attempts per game (sacks adjusted). That number may not be reached today. While Notre Dame has snapped an average of 78.75 plays per game, Stanford slows things down, managing only 58 plays per game. For the ease of this exercise, let’s split that difference to about 68 plays. Cutting the Irish rushing attempts by the same proportion lowers it to 36.

Junior Tony Jones has averaged 11.5 per game, with a season-high of 17. Two scenarios emerge, one where he sticks close to his average and one where he trends toward that upper number. It remains unlikely he exceeds it by much, simply a sign of the era in college football where true bellcow backs are few and far between (Boston College’s A.J. Dillon; Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor).

Junior quarterback Ian Book rushed nine times last week, well short of senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s average of 16.3 attempts per game (sacks adjusted). Book’s carries will not spike toward Wimbush’s, but he will continue to take the ball in a number of zone-read moments each week. Let’s keep his figure right at nine.

Sophomore Avery Davis may be the wild card in replacing the production of injured sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Then comes sophomore quarterback-turned-running back Avery Davis. In three games, he has taken handoffs just 13 times.

“Avery hadn’t been given much of an opportunity, been practicing real well,” Kelly said Sunday. “He’s part of that young group of players that just needs game reps and the more he gets touches, the more you start to like what he’s doing.

“He still has to build up an understanding of hwo to finish runs and things of that nature, but so do Jafar and Tony.”

In a top-10 matchup that serves essentialy as a College Football Playoff elimination game, it is hard to fathom Davis getting more than a handful of carries.

That leaves 5-10 carries for Williams. That larger number seems manageable at first glance, but something in the range of 5-6 may make more sense. Remember how Kelly worried about the start of the season with regards to Armstrong and Jones:

“They just needed reps, real live reps,” he said following last week’s 56-27 victory at Wake Forest. “I tried to go as much live [in practice] as I could, but that’s hard to duplicate even in camp. Our guys don’t want to take them on at the level that you want to.

“They needed game reps. They needed these games to really find themselves.”

Williams has been without those game reps for an additional four weeks. It has been since his 31-yard rush against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day that he truly took on contact. The following snap he certainly avoided it in blitz pickup. Williams may need to run into the season a bit, absorb and return from contact over the span of a couple weeks.

As such, it cannot be readily presumed Williams simply picks up where Armstrong left off. The latter’s production had become too much for that. It is more likely the whole group is needed in lieu of Armstrong.

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Stanford: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 29, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
16 Comments

WHO? No. 8 Notre Dame (4-0) vs. No. 7 Stanford (4-0).

WHAT? Consider this a College Football Playoff elimination game. Outside factors contribute to that concept, but it has become a reality, nonetheless. The Pac-12 did not hold up in non-conference play (see: Auburn 21, Washington 16; Texas 37, USC 14; San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21; Houston 45, Arizona 18; everything UCLA has done this year), meaning a one-loss conference champion would not compare favorably to the contenders from the rest of the country.

Similarly, the Irish schedule no longer has much in the way of résumé-builders on it outside of this weekend. Thus, losing this top-10 matchup would deprive Notre Dame of a win worthy of stacking up against other Playoff hopefuls’.

WHEN? 7:30 p.m. ET, but as is always the case when there is a pregame flyover, if attending the game in-person, it may be worthwhile to curtail your tailgate early enough to catch the four U.S. Navy F/A-18s.

WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind., where it is most certainly fall. Game time temperatures will be in the mid-50s without the sun to keep anyone in the stands warm, as it is projected to set at exactly 7:30.

NBC will have the national broadcast, with the game streaming online here.

As always, NBC Sports Gold is available to international fans.

WHY? This is a series many Irish fans lament every so often, wondering why it is on the schedule. It should be viewed as a good thing this year. Without the Cardinal, Notre Dame could end the year with only one top-25 opponent, Michigan from the opener. More than that is needed to argue for any considerations at the end of the season, be they for a Playoff spot or simply an appearance in a playoff-access bowl.

Aside from Stanford, only Syracuse and Virginia Tech are even in the “others receiving votes” categories of the major polls, and both could plummet out of sight after this weekend as two road underdogs in ACC matchups.

RECENT HISTORY
Not only have the Irish lost the last three games against the Cardinal, despite holding second-half leads in all three, but they are only 2-7 in the last nine and 2-6 under head coach Brian Kelly.

The good news for Notre Dame fans? Both of those recent victories came at home.
The good news for college football fans? Both of those were close games with the winning scores coming in overtime (2012) and with 1:01 left (2014).

BY HOW MUCH?
After opening at 3.5 points in Notre Dame’s favor, this spread consistently ticked upward early in the week, reaching and holding at 5.5 points. The combined point total over/under, however, spiked as high as 54 points following the 56-point Irish explosion at Wake Forest and Stanford’s lucking into 38 points at Oregon.

That total finally dropped to 52 late Thursday and Friday. It was long expected, and falling even before kickoff further would not be a shock.

Why would it fall further? Both defenses have played well this season, very well. Notre Dame’s tends to buckle down in the red zone, allowing touchdowns on only six of 14 red zone trips. Stanford, meanwhile, relies on a +6 turnover margin with five interceptions.

Here is where the change in Irish quarterback to junior Ian Book from senior Brandon Wimbush gets interesting. Despite his accuracy issues, Wimbush had been statistically safe with the football, even with his three-interception performance against Ball State earlier this month. Including that anomaly, Wimbush has averaged an interception once every 35.1 pass attempts in his career. Book’s average currently sits at one pick per 28 attempts, which exactly matches the Cardinal defense’s rate this season.

Book’s career figure was buoyed last week at Wake Forest. The Deacons have intercepted all of one of 149 passes this season. They are, how to put this gently, not good. Book has assuredly improved upon last year’s rate of an interception every 18.75 passes (4 in 75 total), but he should not be expected to replicate last week’s clean sheet.

Differing to the Cardinal defense and expecting more fourth-quarter highlights …

Stanford 27, Notre Dame 24.
(4-0 in pick; 1-3 against the spread, 3-1 point total.)

INSIDE THE IRISH READING:
Notre Dame’s three phrases ‘feeding off each other’ for the first time
Two frequent questions (hopefully) no longer need to be asked
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Mounting losses in games, personnel
Stanford’s offense could extend Notre Dame’s three-game Cardinal losing streak
More and more Notre Dame playmakers available for Book
And In That Corner … The No. 7 Stanford Cardinal and a top-10 matchup
Things To Learn: Can Notre Dame win an efficiency battle against Stanford’s lofty passing attack?
Brian Kelly’s QB change all risk, all reward
REPORT: Notre Dame will be without Jafar Armstrong against Stanford

OUTSIDE READING:
Ian Book’s breakout game for Notre Dame came as no surprise back home in California
Stanford’s unknown difference-maker ($)
All in the family for Ruhland, Irish roommates
Syracuse’s starting TE out indefinitely due to injury
USC’s defense still looking for first interception

Report: No. 8 Notre Dame will be without Jafar Armstrong against No. 7 Stanford

AP Photo
By Douglas FarmerSep 28, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
12 Comments

Just as Notre Dame welcomes back one running back, it will be without another when No. 7 Stanford arrives Saturday night (7:30 ET; NBC). A knee infection will sideline sophomore Jafar Armstrong for at least one week, per multiple reports. Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister first broke the news Friday evening.

Armstrong has taken 47 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns this season, his first in collegiate action and his first at the position. In last week’s 56-27 victory at Wake Forest, he needed only eight attempts to rush for 98 yards before spending most of the second half enjoying the rout from the bench.

Without Armstrong, No. 8 Notre Dame will turn to junior Tony Jones, senior Dexter Williams and possibly sophomore Avery Davis. Jones is the most proven of the bunch, with 46 rushes for 263 yards and three touchdowns this season to go along with four catches for 88 yards. He has already surpassed his season totals from 2017 of 44 carries for 232 yards and three scores.

Williams has not yet played this season after serving an unofficial suspension that Notre Dame never confirmed due to student privacy concerns. Irish head coach Brian Kelly did indicate during the week Williams would return to the field against the Cardinal. Arguably Notre Dame’s best big-play rusher, Williams’ return was long anticipated even before Armstrong’s injury.

Something of a work in progress as he transitions to running back from quarterback, Davis looked to be an afterthought this week with Williams knocking him down a notch in the pecking order. Davis has needed 13 carries to gain 41 yards, though he appeared a bit more comfortable in the position last week, rushing nine times for 43 yards.

Friday at 4: Brian Kelly’s QB change all risk, all reward

AP Photo
By Douglas FarmerSep 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
11 Comments

When Brian Kelly chose to make a change last weekend at one of the premier positions in all of college football, that of Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, two mutually-exclusive phrases seemed applicable. The Irish head coach’s decision to turn to junior Ian Book and bench senior Brandon Wimbush was either all risk and no reward, or no risk and all reward.

Led by Wimbush, Notre Dame was undefeated and comfortably in the top 10 of the two polls widely-accepted as precursors to the College Football Playoff selection committee’s eventual ranking. Though the Irish offense had not yet broken 24 points, Notre Dame also had not yet trailed. Kelly was drastically changing a formula that had only produced thus far. In the binary world of sports (aside from the NFL and its inferior overtime thinking and, of course, all of soccer), the Wimbush formula had delivered the best possible outcome.

If that change went awry, then Kelly would have been exorciated for ruining what worked. If the Irish kept winning, well, they already were doing so and Kelly had not actually accomplished anything. All risk, no reward.

Then again, Notre Dame had beaten doormats Ball State and Vanderbilt by eight and five points, respectively. No disrespect intended to Commodores head coach Derek Mason — he plays in the SEC, after all — but beating Vanderbilt by less than a touchdown was far from what was expected of the Irish. Frankly, it would be less than expected in a year filled with struggles, let alone one befitting a top-10 ranking and northern California pipedreams. To keep those fantasies alive, disaster had to be averted before it arrived. Just because the simple arithmetic had worked through three games did not mean Notre Dame’s offense could solve a problem when more variables were added.

If the change went awry, then Kelly was always without a solution. If the Irish and Book suddenly found ways to score, then the personnel decision was a masterstroke, the catalyst to a season with a vaulted ceiling. No risk, all reward.

As is always the case at Notre Dame, none of this was so simple.

Kelly admits he has never before benched an undefeated quarterback. Few have. The obvious example these days is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sitting senior Kelly Bryant in favor of the No. 1 quarterback in the recruiting class of 2018, Trevor Lawrence. In Book, Kelly was not turning to a five-star recruit with an arm matched by only his hair, a la Lawrence.

Kelly was handing the reins to a former Washington State commit who arrived at Notre Dame only because a Boise State offensive coordinator stopped in South Bend for two years. Without Mike Sanford’s long pursuit of Book, the product of a Sacramento, Calif., suburb never would have ended up in northwestern Indiana. Frankly, it is questionable if Kelly would have ever heard of him before plausibly starting for the Cougars this season.

The risk was undeniable.

This wasn’t like Alabama in January, when Nick Saban turned to the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the recruiting class of 2017, Tua Tagovailoa, in place of junior Jalen Hurts. The Tide were out of time, trailing 13-0 at halftime in the national championship game. At that point, things could not have gotten much worse for Alabama, only better, which they did. Saban hardly took a risk that evening, while his reward was his sixth title (including 2003’s at LSU).

Kelly was 3-0 and things could not have been going much better for Notre Dame. Only worse, which they didn’t (yet). He took a risk last week, while his reward was just another victory against a hapless Deacons defense.

“You’re still evaluating your team and trying to figure out what’s the best way to continue to improve as the season moves on,” Kelly told Jim Rome this week. “Brandon was [12-3] as a starter, 3-0, and beat a really good Michigan team.

“In some instances that’s not an easy thing for a coach to do, but I knew it was for the betterment of our football team.”

There’s the reward. The Irish offense could not continue to bumble its way to 22 or 24 or even, somehow, only in theory, 27 points each week. The defense was carrying too much of a load, the wire was too thin, everything was set to break sooner or later, most likely tomorrow against No. 7 Stanford. If not, then in eight days at Virginia Tech in the very unwelcoming environment of Blacksburg, Va., and Metallica’s best-known opening chords.

On a smaller scale, and in the opposite direction regarding rookies and veterans, the reward compares to the situation SMU head coach Sonny Dykes faced last weekend. Entering overtime against Navy, Dykes benched freshman starter William Brown, turning to junior Ben Hicks. Dykes figured the Mustangs would need to throw the ball in overtime. Hicks’ two-point conversion backside pass proved him right.

The moment called for a specific change, and Dykes made it, leaving the player who had gotten him there aside. In Dallas, the change was temporary.

Kelly’s shift is not. He has left the horse that brought him to the party’s front door, hoping another can bring Notre Dame that much further. Leaving a known is always a risk. Keeping open the possibility of playing in northern California to begin 2019 is the reward.

The stakes offered no in between.