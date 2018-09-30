Getty Images

Torn ACL, MCL knock Notre Dame LG and captain Alex Bars out for season

By Douglas FarmerSep 30, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
8 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame lost fifth-year left guard and captain Alex Bars for the season during Saturday night’s 38-17 victory against No. 7 Stanford. Bars looks to have torn both his ACL and his MCL in the third quarter when multiple players rolled up on his leg from behind.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday further testing will be needed to confirm that diagnosis, but team doctors are convinced of the worst.

“Our doctors feel the worst is possible here with the knee,” Kelly said. “Which is devastating for us, because we’re losing a captain, and we’re losing somebody that is respected and revered by so many in the program. …

“This is more I just feel so bad for the kid because he comes back as a graduate student and then you lose him. We’ve got other players that will go in and play and play at a high level, but to lose him in his senior year is really hard on us.”

Bars has served as a one-two punch of leadership along with fifth-year center Sam Mustipher. As much as his blocking will be missed, that intangible aspect may be even more difficult to replace.

Without Bars, Notre Dame will insert senior Trevor Ruhland — who stepped in Saturday night — as well as give some snaps to sophomore Aaron Banks. Banks has primarily worked at tackle during his career, but Kelly said the Irish coaching staff is convinced he can contribute at both positions.

“We don’t have to alter our game plan or calls when Trevor is in,” Kelly said. “He’s very reliable. He doesn’t have the size, necessarily, as Alex does, but he brings some other strengths to the position. … He’s a really solid player, very instinctive, very smart. You’re going to see him quite a bit in there.

“You’re going to see Banks in there, as well. We’re going to give him an opportunity. He’s been playing really well. I would not discount having him as part of that rotation as well.”

Bars had started 30 consecutive games, though at three different positions. He spent 2016 starting at right tackle before moving inward to right guard last year, more similar to the position he had started his career at in a reserve role, left guard, where he even made two starts as a sophomore before a broken ankle cut short his season. Bars moved back to left guard this year to provide some experience next to first-time starter junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg.

Bars will not be eligible for a medical redshirt; this injury ends his collegiate career.

TRANQUILL WITH A BROKEN HAND
Fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill broke a metacarpal last night, but Kelly said he will be able to play with a cast on and should not miss any time moving forward.

“Tranquill has a metacarpal fracture which we’ll cast on Tuesday, but will not need to be surgically repaired at this time,” Kelly said.

Things We Learned: Book, Williams make Notre Dame’s offense a real threat and its dreams closer to reality

By Douglas FarmerSep 30, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
41 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If looking for historical precedent of the last time Notre Dame rushed 55 times, it was not even a year ago. The Irish took 57 carries for 341 yards only 51 weeks ago at North Carolina, an even more impressive showing than Saturday’s 55 attempts for 272 yards in a 38-17 victory against No. 7 Stanford.

Fittingly, that day had something else in common with this Saturday’s offensive breakout: the starting quarterback. Ian Book completed 17 of 31 passes for 146 yards against the Tar Heels, adding two interceptions and only one touchdown.

How things change with time.

Book leading the offense no longer means the Irish need multiple 100-yard rushers overpowering the defense. That was fortunate this weekend, because with sophomore Jafar Armstrong sidelined (see more below) and senior Dexter Williams only now beginning his season, it seemed only one running back might be capable of a triple-digit day, junior Tony Jones. Then Jones sprained an ankle (questionable moving forward), and only Williams remains as healthy.

Williams, a back who before this weekend had never had more than eight rush attempts in a game or 10 total touches.
Williams, a back who has now had two brushes with disciplinary issues.
Williams, a back who negated a 31-yard rush against LSU in the Citrus Bowl by blowing a blitz pickup on the very next snap, leaving his quarterback — Book — exposed and irretrievably vulnerable.

At least, those were the descriptors before Williams took the field Saturday some six-and-change minutes into the first quarter. They were all accurate. Even precise. They are now, outdated.

Dexter Williams, a back now both a big-play threat and a workhorse.
He broke his first carry for 45 yards and a score. It was a prototypical Williams’ dash, one-cut and gone. Aside from that, though, he also had eight carries gaining 4-to-9 yards, the type of medium-length rushes that turn an inconsistent approach into a grinding force wearing out defenses. His 18- and 17-yard rushes were promising, but they are much like the 45-yard burst, not reliably available. Rather, managing to gain six yards on a first-and-10 is how an offense stays ahead of the chains, facing 3rd-and-long only three times while reaching 3rd-and-short seven times.

Notre Dame did not convert any of those 3rd-and-longs, but went 4-of-7 on the 3rd-and-shorts and 9-of-17 on third down overall.

“We think success starts around controlling down-and-distance with the running game,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “We were able to do that today.”

That traced to Williams, plain and simple.

Dexter Williams, a back now capable of both churning through tackles for a short gain and of picking up a block to allow his quarterback — Book — time to find a wide open Nic Weishar in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

No, Williams did not stop the blitzer, but a pass-rusher arriving that quickly on a play-action is rarely going to get picked up at all. The premise of a play-action is to delay some of those blitzes or at least misdirect them. That didn’t happen in this instance, yet Williams put up enough resistance to give Book the window needed to connect with Weishar.

The pass was high, but that was a symptom of the throwing lane, not of a mistake on anyone’s part.

By picking up that block, Williams put his fingerprints on both of Notre Dame’s first-quarter scores.

Dexter Williams, the back apparently responsible for the word “juice” pervading the Irish interviews after the game.

“Juice” is Williams’ nickname, one he said he picked up in high school.

“That’s why they call me the juice,” he said. “I have to be able to keep them going, keep them rallied up, keep them on their toes. We can’t ever settle for less. We have to always want more.”

Rather than an OJ Simpson reference — frankly, these players are largely too young to think in those terms, as hard as that may be to fathom — it is a loose thought of electricity, power, bloodflow.

“The juices were flowing for sure,” Book said of the 14-0 fourth-quarter scoring differential in Notre Dame’s favor. “Every guy on our team, we knew that it was a great point to keep going, keep attacking, keep scoring points and really make this game — shut this game out and don’t let up. We didn’t want to let up at all tonight.”

The exact closing mentality was as much a byproduct of circumstance as anything else. Do not misconstrue that just yet. Both fourth-quarter touchdowns came on short fields, one from a poor punt and one from senior linebacker Te’von Coney’s first-career interception. But both turned into touchdowns, and that has not always been the case.

That is where this offensive praise turns to Book. He remained patient against a genuine defense, one of which no detriments can be spoken a la Wake Forest last week. He took what was available, even if that meant throwing only nine times in the first half.

“What we did all week is really tell him if he didn’t like what he saw, just solve it with your feet today,” Kelly said. “… [Stanford’s defensive scheme] can be troublesome if you’re not exactly sure where that free-dropper is.

“When [Book] didn’t like it, he took off. When he was sure of what he saw and he was decisive, he put the ball where it needed to be. And I was proud of him because of it.”

Nine times Book ran in the first half, not counting one sack. On three of those, he picked up a first down. On another, nine yards. In the second half, he ran only five times while attempting 24 passes. He had figured some of the Cardinal approach out. His patience paid off.

Book may not yet have a genuine deep ball, but he has now faced two defenses on equal ends of the competence spectrum and completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 603 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Irish offensive explosion under Book is … real.

“We just want to be an elite offense,” he said. “I know that one thing we were talking about through the first couple of games was having such a great first half and then kind of letting go the second half. So week in, week out, in our preparation we just want to keep scoring points as an offense.”

Scoring 94 points in two weeks counts as such. Worry not, Ian.

Notre Dame’s defense was already known to be good. It has given up only 18.8 points per game. That is not a number to be argued against in any way. Yet, the Cardinal arrived averaging 29 per game. Even with one of the nation’s most-explosive running backs and a seemingly-uncoverable outside passing game, Stanford could not come within a possession of that mark Saturday.

The Irish contained Bryce Love by focusing on him, and the likes of JJ Arcega-Whiteside were kept in check by harassing junior quarterback K.J. Costello.

Notre Dame senior defensive tackle tied a school record with four sacks Saturday night, giving him seven on the season. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Notre Dame’s defensive front seven may be better than optimists had previously considered. It is certainly better than any of the offensive lines it has yet to face.

Five sacks among nine tackles for loss with another four official quarterback hurries and that is probably an underestimation. The Irish front outdid the Cardinal offensive line, plain and simple.

“That’s how you beat Stanford,” said senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery while cradling the game ball given to him in recognition of his four sacks, including two on the Cardinal’s final drive and three total in the fourth quarter. “They want to get in to [jumbo] personnel and run it at you. If you can’t stop that, you’re going to have a long night. We were able to stop them right on the ball and that’s how you open it up against Stanford.”

Winning the trenches early forced the Cardinal to drop back and throw, which made it open season for Tillery, junior end Khalid Kareem & Co.

Combining what Williams showed in his 2018 debut and Book’s proof of concept against a viable defense with the continued dominance from Notre Dame’s defense opens up a door to bigger conversations.

“We’ve got a long season ahead of us,” Kelly said. “If we’re going to walk out of here thinking that we just are the best team, we’re going to get beat and it’s going to diminish this victory.”

The point is not invalid. The Irish are not the best team. Alabama retains that honor until further notice or until the sun rises in the west, whichever comes first.

But Notre Dame staked a stellar claim to belonging in the rest of that conversation. The Irish have beaten two top-15 teams, no matter what metric is used to gauge them. With a quarterback change in the rearview mirror, they won the latter of those contests in dominating fashion, a manner which only Stanford managed in this series for the last dozen years, a span covering the entire tenures of David Shaw and Jim Harbaugh.

Saturday night, Brian Kelly finally bested Stanford, in every way, and that puts Notre Dame near the top of the nation’s pecking order.

QUICK NOTES
— Kelly said surgery was needed to clean up the infection in Armstrong’s knee. He will be out for a few weeks, unlikely to return until after the bye week.
— Fifth-year left guard Alex Bars suffered a wrenching knee injury late Saturday, but Kelly could not offer much information the eye did not already glean. An MRI will give a clearer outlook.
— Notre Dame will be on ABC at Virginia Tech next week, kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame rushes through top-10 matchup with 38-17 victory over No. 7 Stanford

By Douglas FarmerSep 30, 2018, 1:20 AM EDT
15 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — What began as a readymade shootout became a showcase for No. 8 Notre Dame’s defense in a 38-17 victory over No. 7 Stanford on Saturday. The Cardinal (4-1) matched the Irish (5-0) touchdown-for-touchdown throughout the first half before its offense came to a screeching halt.

Stanford managed all of 31 yards in the second half, crossing midfield just once on seven possessions. With senior running back Bryce Love knocked out early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, the Cardinal ended up losing 13 yards on the ground in the second half and converting 1-of-6 third downs.

“Notre Dame is a very, very good football team,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said. “We knew that going in. We knew they were big and physical on the defensive line, athletic at linebacker and defensive back.”

Not enough can be said about the Irish defense and the halftime adjustments from coordinator Clark Lea. The Cardinal gained 198 yards before the break, averaging 4.86 yards per rush, and trailed only 21-14. Stanford finished with 229 total yards, 55 rushing yards and no ability to put the pressure back on Notre Dame.

Aside from a 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Irish held Love in check, finishing with 73 yards on 17 carries.

It was, in fact, the Irish defense that ruined any last hopes for the Cardinal. A 31-17 lead with only eight minutes to go felt safe, but it was one big play away from becoming yet another dangerous fourth quarter, a common theme both for Notre Dame’s season and for this series the last few years. Instead, senior linebacker Te’von Coney notched his first career interception deep in Stanford territory. His off-balance momentum in lunging for the pass was the only thing that kept him from the end zone, but a play later Irish junior quarterback Ian Book connected with senior tight end Alizé Mack for a 35-yard score, Book’s second touchdown pass in 14 seconds and fourth on the day.

“Balance on offense, the ability to run it and throw it with great balance,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “It certainly is a group now that is playing with a lot more confidence …

“But I think the balance that we can run it, throw it, I don’t know what the numbers were exactly.”

The numbers were indeed eerily balanced from a yardage aspect. The Irish rushed for 272 yards while Book threw for 278 and completed 24 of 33 passes. Senior running back Dexter Williams made his season debut by rushing for 161 yards on 21 carries — both career-highs — and senior receiver Miles Boykin caught 11 passes for 144 yards, more career-highs.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
At the time, it seemed like just another touchdown drive. Notre Dame and Stanford had traded pairs of touchdowns in the first quarter, each rattling off two drives of more than 75 yards with little trouble. The Irish suffered through a couple moments of needing to punt, but even those possessions each included a first down.

When Notre Dame drove 80 yards on seven plays ending with Book finding junior receiver Chase Claypool for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the first half, the 21-14 lead seemed far from secure.

Clearly, it was just fine.

The lead came at an ideal time for the Irish, as apparently the Cardinal were already feeling some pressure despite being tied at 14. After back-to-back completions quickly moved Stanford into Notre Dame territory on the drive immediately prior, junior quarterback K.J. Costello looked deep before checking down to receiver Michael Wilson in the flat. The wanted big-play was covered, leaving Costello no options to get into field goal range. The pass broken up by smothering coverage from Irish senior linebacker Drue Tranquill led to a punt. Even that was mis-played, as two members of Stanford’s coverage unit mishandled the ball at the one-yard line, sending it into the end zone for a touchback.

“Critical part of the game was the end of the first half,” Shaw said. “I take full credit for that. Great opportunity for us to go down and score. Took a chance on third down, shouldn’t have done that. Should have gotten in position to get points, like we always do. It was my fault. …

“Great opportunity for us to get points before the half is over, hopefully run a little bit more clock and go into the halftime ahead. Instead, gave the ball back to them, and they went down and scored on us.”

That Claypool score derived from a rhythm between Book and Boykin. Of the 80 yards covered, 64 came on four completions to Boykin across five plays.

“It was just the read,” Book said. “Our chemistry is coming along, and he’s such a good player. I love throwing to him.”

Add in two rushes for six yards from Book, and the quarterback making his first start at Notre Dame Stadium was responsible for every inch of the winning drive, the defining drive, the drive that emphasized why Shaw should have inched forward to eat up clock before the half.

PLAY OF THE GAME
On his first snap of the season, let alone his first carry, Williams made one cut and raced 45 yards to the end zone to open the day’s scoring.

“I have to be that spark for my teammates,” Williams said. “I have to be the one that comes in and gets everyone hyped.”

Returning from an unspoken four-game suspension, Williams’ 21 rush attempts stood out in particular, a dramatic increase from his previous career-high of eight. In his first action of the season Williams had already doubled that number when junior Tony Jones went down with a sprained ankle late in the third quarter, leaving Williams as the primary and nearly sole Irish rusher.

“He was very juiced up,” Book said. “Dexter’s such an explosive guy who brings a lot of emotion to the game, and he loves football. I just knew coming back, this couldn’t be a better week for him to come back, and I’m just excited for him.

“That first touch was just great to see him go score.”

Too often in his career, Williams has been an all-or-nothing back. Not Saturday. Even if removing his 45-yard score, he averaged 5.8 yards on his other 20 carries.

“They’ve got a lot of good backs, but [Williams has] good quickness, runs hard, runs physically and runs through tackles,” Shaw said. “He and the quarterback made huge plays tonight.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Only one Irish player tied a single-game school record: Senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery finished with four sacks among his six total tackles, adding in two more quarterback hurries. It was the fourth time in program history one player accounted for four sacks.

“You can’t block him one-on-one,” Kelly said. “He showed that tonight. He was outstanding.”

Kelly gave Tillery the game ball, but the breakthrough spoke to more than that. It featured the exact piece of his game Tillery hoped to improve upon when he returned for his senior season.

“He wanted to develop a pass rush that would really take off, and he’s done a great job there,” Kelly said.

Junior end Khalid Kareem also had a sack, with the entire defensive front controlling the line of scrimmage and wreaking havoc in Stanford’s backfield.

STAT OF THE GAME

That played a role in the Irish possessing the ball for 34:23, but more to the point, it speaks to Notre Dame being more physical than Stanford on Saturday. If adjusting for the Cardinal’s one sack, that becomes 54 Irish rushing attempts for 281 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per carry. Entering the weekend, Stanford had given up an average of 3.42 yards per carry.

Notre Dame could run through the Cardinal for the first time in recent history, even without sophomore Jafar Armstrong.

That pounding helped convert 9 of 17 third downs. It controlled the game. It allowed the Irish to finish off Stanford late in the game for the first time in a long while.

“We have no chance to win football games against great competition, especially top-10, unless we can find a running game,” Kelly said.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT
“I’m not focused on what happened in the past. I’m just trying to move forward.” — Williams when asked why he did not play in the season’s first four weeks.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
8:13 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams 45-yard run. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Stanford 0. (7 plays, 85 yards, 2:20)
4:39 — Stanford touchdown. Bryce Love 39-yard run. Jet Toner PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Stanford 7. (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:34)
0:09 — Notre Dame touchdown. Nic Weishar 6-yard reception from Ian Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Stanford 7. (11 plays, 77 yards, 4:30)

Second Quarter
10:36 — Stanford touchdown. JJ Arcega-Whiteside 4-yard reception from K.J. Costello. Toner PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Stanford 14. (8 plays, 84 yards, 4:33)
0:39 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chase Claypool 10-yard reception from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Stanford 14. (7 plays, 80 yards, 1:24)

Third Quarter
8:07 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 37 yards. Notre Dame 24, Stanford 14. (11 plays, 56 yards, 4:05)
2:16 — Stanford field goal. Toner 46 yards. Notre Dame 24, Stanford 17. (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:51)

Fourth Quarter
8:16 — Notre Dame touchdown. Miles Boykin 8-yard reception from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 31, Stanford 17. (10 plays, 58 yards, 3:05)
8:02 — Notre Dame touchdown. Alizé Mack 35-yard reception from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Stanford 17. (1 play, 35 yards, 0:08)

A look at Notre Dame’s running backs and distribution without Jafar Armstrong

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 29, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
49 Comments

As is always the case with an injury, there are two aspects for No. 8 Notre Dame to consider with Jafar Armstrong reportedly sidelined due to a knee infection. The sophomore running back will miss the biggest game of his young career, not getting a chance to test himself against No. 7 Stanford’s rushing defense, which has given up only 3.42 yards per carry this season.

Armstrong had been a revelation through four games, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt in gaining 245 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Irish head coach Brian Kelly had made a habit of praising the converted receiver’s fitness and overall welcoming of the position change.

“I love the physicality of his play,” Kelly said just six days ago. “He plays hard. He can take 100 snaps if that’s what’s needed. … He’s just learning how to play the game, so you see that growth from play-to-play.”

For this afternoon at least, the length of Armstrong’s absence is unknown. The matter at hand is the 7:30 ET kickoff (NBC) against the Cardinal and how Notre Dame will replace Armstrong’s contributions.

The presumed imminent return of senior running back Dexter Williams from an unofficial suspension was previously seen as the addition of depth and big-play possibilites to the Irish backfield. Now it takes on greater import, but it is not as simple as plugging in Williams for Armstrong’s 11.75 rushes per game.

First of all, a repeated fact: Williams has never managed more than eight rushes or 10 touches in a game. He has never been a workhorse back, in part due to difficulty pushing through nagging injuries and in part due to his lackluster pass blocking. Some of that may have trended toward development during his four-week sabbatical, though.

“He’s better in all facets than the Dexter Williams version that we had in the spring,” Kelly said Tuesday.

At this point, let’s turn to math.

The Irish average 41.25 rush attempts per game (sacks adjusted). That number may not be reached today. While Notre Dame has snapped an average of 78.75 plays per game, Stanford slows things down, managing only 58 plays per game. For the ease of this exercise, let’s split that difference to about 68 plays. Cutting the Irish rushing attempts by the same proportion lowers it to 36.

Junior Tony Jones has averaged 11.5 per game, with a season-high of 17. Two scenarios emerge, one where he sticks close to his average and one where he trends toward that upper number. It remains unlikely he exceeds it by much, simply a sign of the era in college football where true bellcow backs are few and far between (Boston College’s A.J. Dillon; Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor).

Junior quarterback Ian Book rushed nine times last week, well short of senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s average of 16.3 attempts per game (sacks adjusted). Book’s carries will not spike toward Wimbush’s, but he will continue to take the ball in a number of zone-read moments each week. Let’s keep his figure right at nine.

Sophomore Avery Davis may be the wild card in replacing the production of injured sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Then comes sophomore quarterback-turned-running back Avery Davis. In three games, he has taken handoffs just 13 times.

“Avery hadn’t been given much of an opportunity, been practicing real well,” Kelly said Sunday. “He’s part of that young group of players that just needs game reps and the more he gets touches, the more you start to like what he’s doing.

“He still has to build up an understanding of hwo to finish runs and things of that nature, but so do Jafar and Tony.”

In a top-10 matchup that serves essentialy as a College Football Playoff elimination game, it is hard to fathom Davis getting more than a handful of carries.

That leaves 5-10 carries for Williams. That larger number seems manageable at first glance, but something in the range of 5-6 may make more sense. Remember how Kelly worried about the start of the season with regards to Armstrong and Jones:

“They just needed reps, real live reps,” he said following last week’s 56-27 victory at Wake Forest. “I tried to go as much live [in practice] as I could, but that’s hard to duplicate even in camp. Our guys don’t want to take them on at the level that you want to.

“They needed game reps. They needed these games to really find themselves.”

Williams has been without those game reps for an additional four weeks. It has been since his 31-yard rush against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day that he truly took on contact. The following snap he certainly avoided it in blitz pickup. Williams may need to run into the season a bit, absorb and return from contact over the span of a couple weeks.

As such, it cannot be readily presumed Williams simply picks up where Armstrong left off. The latter’s production had become too much for that. It is more likely the whole group is needed in lieu of Armstrong.

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Stanford: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 29, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
16 Comments

WHO? No. 8 Notre Dame (4-0) vs. No. 7 Stanford (4-0).

WHAT? Consider this a College Football Playoff elimination game. Outside factors contribute to that concept, but it has become a reality, nonetheless. The Pac-12 did not hold up in non-conference play (see: Auburn 21, Washington 16; Texas 37, USC 14; San Diego St. 28, Arizona St. 21; Houston 45, Arizona 18; everything UCLA has done this year), meaning a one-loss conference champion would not compare favorably to the contenders from the rest of the country.

Similarly, the Irish schedule no longer has much in the way of résumé-builders on it outside of this weekend. Thus, losing this top-10 matchup would deprive Notre Dame of a win worthy of stacking up against other Playoff hopefuls’.

WHEN? 7:30 p.m. ET, but as is always the case when there is a pregame flyover, if attending the game in-person, it may be worthwhile to curtail your tailgate early enough to catch the four U.S. Navy F/A-18s.

WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind., where it is most certainly fall. Game time temperatures will be in the mid-50s without the sun to keep anyone in the stands warm, as it is projected to set at exactly 7:30.

NBC will have the national broadcast, with the game streaming online here.

As always, NBC Sports Gold is available to international fans.

WHY? This is a series many Irish fans lament every so often, wondering why it is on the schedule. It should be viewed as a good thing this year. Without the Cardinal, Notre Dame could end the year with only one top-25 opponent, Michigan from the opener. More than that is needed to argue for any considerations at the end of the season, be they for a Playoff spot or simply an appearance in a playoff-access bowl.

Aside from Stanford, only Syracuse and Virginia Tech are even in the “others receiving votes” categories of the major polls, and both could plummet out of sight after this weekend as two road underdogs in ACC matchups.

RECENT HISTORY
Not only have the Irish lost the last three games against the Cardinal, despite holding second-half leads in all three, but they are only 2-7 in the last nine and 2-6 under head coach Brian Kelly.

The good news for Notre Dame fans? Both of those recent victories came at home.
The good news for college football fans? Both of those were close games with the winning scores coming in overtime (2012) and with 1:01 left (2014).

BY HOW MUCH?
After opening at 3.5 points in Notre Dame’s favor, this spread consistently ticked upward early in the week, reaching and holding at 5.5 points. The combined point total over/under, however, spiked as high as 54 points following the 56-point Irish explosion at Wake Forest and Stanford’s lucking into 38 points at Oregon.

That total finally dropped to 52 late Thursday and Friday. It was long expected, and falling even before kickoff further would not be a shock.

Why would it fall further? Both defenses have played well this season, very well. Notre Dame’s tends to buckle down in the red zone, allowing touchdowns on only six of 14 red zone trips. Stanford, meanwhile, relies on a +6 turnover margin with five interceptions.

Here is where the change in Irish quarterback to junior Ian Book from senior Brandon Wimbush gets interesting. Despite his accuracy issues, Wimbush had been statistically safe with the football, even with his three-interception performance against Ball State earlier this month. Including that anomaly, Wimbush has averaged an interception once every 35.1 pass attempts in his career. Book’s average currently sits at one pick per 28 attempts, which exactly matches the Cardinal defense’s rate this season.

Book’s career figure was buoyed last week at Wake Forest. The Deacons have intercepted all of one of 149 passes this season. They are, how to put this gently, not good. Book has assuredly improved upon last year’s rate of an interception every 18.75 passes (4 in 75 total), but he should not be expected to replicate last week’s clean sheet.

Differing to the Cardinal defense and expecting more fourth-quarter highlights …

Stanford 27, Notre Dame 24.
(4-0 in pick; 1-3 against the spread, 3-1 point total.)

