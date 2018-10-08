How to watch Pitt vs. No. 5 Notre Dame on NBC

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to host the Pittsburgh Panthers as they look to keep their undefeated season alive this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
The Irish (6-0) climbed to No. 5 in the AP rankings after taking down No. 24 Virginia Tech on the road last week. Look for Brian Kelly to continue to put the ball in the hands of junior quarterback Ian Book, who has taken Notre Dame’s offense to the next level since he took over for Brandon Wimbush in Week 4 against Wake Forest. Through three games as the starter, Book has thrown eight touchdowns to one interception and rushed for another three scores.
Pitt (3-3) is coming into this matchup after rallying to beat Syracuse in overtime to snap a two-game losing streak. Look for the Panthers to rely on their running game against the Irish by handing off to Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall who are both averaging 6.5 yards per carry and have combined for nine rushing touchdowns on the season.
What: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Notre Dame was here a year ago. The last time the Irish beat ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks? 12 months ago. The last time Notre Dame won three consecutive games by three possessions? Again, 12 months ago. The last time the Irish controlled their own path to the College Football Playoff? You get the idea.
There is something different this time around, though, and it is more than not having two top-20 teams yet on the calendar. (Of course, that helps, and barring a USC charge, there are unlikely to be any remaining ranked opponents.) This year, No. 6 (now No. 5) Notre Dame has not yet reached its peak. More than anything else, that was clear during Saturday’s 45-23 victory at No. 24 Virginia Tech.
The Irish (6-0) let the Hokies (3-2) hang around throughout the first half, missing on big plays and instead gifting the home team field position. Notre Dame was fortunate to reach halftime leading 17-16 rather than trailing by 11, yet the Irish also left points on the board, a 17-3 first-quarter lead one overthrown pass away from becoming reality.
“We were a little uneven in the first half,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “… We got outside our boundaries a little bit, trying to do a little bit too much.”
As well as the Irish played overall — and they did — no one phase of the game was particularly dominant. Virginia Tech actually outgained Notre Dame by three yards and converted a respectable 10-of-21 third downs. The 441 yards allowed were a season-high for Irish coordinator Clark Lea’s defense.
Yet, Notre Dame won by three possessions on the road against a ranked opponent. To combine these two sentiments: A flawed Irish performance was still good enough for a statement-making road win.
How much better could Notre Dame be? That starts with junior quarterback Ian Book. Even if he has been the catalyst to the offensive revival that has averaged 46.3 points per game the last three weeks, the room for improvement is obvious. In Book’s mind, the 45 points scored against Bud Foster’s defense were not nearly as many as they could have been. He floated the idea of 70.
“They’re still a great defense,” Book clarified. “Not banging on them at all. Just saying we had so many opportunities that I didn’t hit.”
He started the day methodically and precisely, completing his first eight passes for 114 yards, highlighted by hitting seemingly-uncovered senior receiver Chris Finke for 56 yards. That was the last deep ball Book would hit, missing a yet again inexplicably-uncovered Finke on the next drive for what would have been a rarely-seen first-quarter backbreaker. Both senior Miles Boykin and junior Chase Claypool also lost out on deep touchdowns due to Book overthrows.
As a good teammate should, Boykin took ownership for at least part of the issue — “Our timing is a little bit off, because we’re open.” — but when all three starting receivers are overthrown in one game, the adjustment needs to be made by the quarterback.
“He was a little flat with throws,” Kelly said. “He missed some of the big ones down the field. When the ball comes out flat, he’s a little excited. Those throws he’ll hit.”
If/when Book does hit them, the Irish offense will have all facets clicking at once for the first time since 2015.
The naked eye’s first glance could see Book with a bounce in his feet as he attempted those deep throws. Rather than his usual clean and quick release, there was obvious concern in those moments. What needed to be lofted passes toward the physical presences of Boykin and Claypool were instead akin to flair singles, well out of their reaches. Perhaps that was nerves, maybe some was compensation for a lack of a truly strong arm, or the answer could be as simple as Boykin’s timing.
“I was being a little skittish,” Book said. “I wasn’t giving my guys a chance, which you can’t do. I put that all on me.”
To point out an offensive shortcoming after scoring 45 against a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator speaks to just how high the Irish ceiling may be.
The running game has certainly shown up, and any remaining concerns about senior Dexter Williams’ durability can be shelved. As of two weeks ago, he had never taken more than eight carries in a single game. He now has 38 total in the last two, and his final two runs may have been the most impressive.
Notre Dame was not looking to score again with fewer than five minutes remaining and a 15-point lead. Virginia Tech had resorted to an onside kick. Recovering that usually indicates the game is over but for running out the clock. All that was genuinely expected from Williams was staying in bounds.
Instead he broke multiple tackles on two runs, still running hard, covering 44 yards on his own for his third touchdown of the day.
The phrase “running angry” is usually meaningless, but it may be the best way to describe Williams at that point. He had nothing left to prove — 15 rushes for 134 yards and two touchdowns would have been a stellar stat line on its own. The Irish did not desperately need more. Nonetheless, Williams powered through first contact with a determination and certitude not seen in his first three seasons.
Returning to Lea’s defense, in giving up its most yards of the season, it actually showed the quality of its depth up front. Junior defensive end Daelin Hayes did not make the trip due to a stinger suffered last week against Stanford. Classmate Julian Okwara missed the second half due to a targeting call, perhaps the easiest such call in the history of the rule.
That meant Notre Dame was without half its pass rush. Hardly anything seemed lost. Freshman defensive tackle Justin Ademilola is expected to contribute these days, and his three tackles spoke to that. Twin brother and end Jayson Ademilola is not inherently thought of in that role this soon, but he added a tackle of his own.
Junior end Ade Ogundjei flipped sides of the line and made two tackles once Okwara was sent to the locker room. More importantly, the weak side of the line did not become an actual weakness with Ogundeji, remaining a simple alignment description. Junior Jamir Jones made two tackles in his first significant action, playing a supporting role to both Ogundeji and junior strongside end Khalid Kareem.
“He got after it,” fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill said of Jones. This innocuous quote warrants inclusion because it was noteworthy Jones played enough to even merit a post-game thought, let alone played well.
“Those guys are huge,” Tranquill said of the line reserves as a whole. “They work their butts off. A lot of the bigger names get praise, but … to have two or three deep at each position, that’s huge for us, and it’s going to be huge for us accomplishing our goals.”
Freshman linebacker Shayne Simon notched three tackles, his first coming on what is believed to have been his first defensive snap of his collegaite career, entering on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line and joining senior linebacker Te’von Coney to make a tackle for a four-yard loss. Freshman cornerback TaRiq Bracy continues to contribute, making one tackle on special teams and one on defense.
This defensive depth had not been seen to date. It could be the difference between yet another November swoon and a truly special season.
The Irish are through half the season undefeated. The remaining schedule looks less than challenging. The offense has not found its ceiling. The defense has found some depth.
Notre Dame may yet improve, which is not something oft-said about a 6-0 team.
Notre Dame, Dexter Williams remove any doubts in 45-23 victory at No. 24 Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. — On the road, against a ranked opponent, with everything to lose and only the status quo to gain, No. 6 Notre Dame (6-0) had no trouble Saturday night. The 45-23 victory at No. 24 Virginia Tech was not securely in-hand until three unanswered touchdowns to start the second half bolstered the Irish lead to 38-16, but it is not that Notre Dame was ever pressed. Once again, it never trailed, the fifth such occurrence this season.
“It’s a deep team,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “It’s a talented team, but I would say, more importantly, it’s a very confident football team in what we can accomplish.”
The Hokies kept things close in the first half by sticking to the tenets long-established by former head coach Frank Beamer, who fittingly was honored a few times throughout the day. A strong punt rush forced Irish fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome to absorb a bad snap rather than get off a meager attempt at a punt, and senior quarterback Ian Book’s first interception of the season gave Virginia Tech a second short field.
The game stayed simply close, rather than tilt toward the Hokies, because Notre Dame’s defense stuck to the tenets now-established by first-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea. Both those short fields turned into field goals, not touchdowns, as did another first-half drive deep into Irish territory. Notre Dame easily could have entered halftime trailing by three or even 11. Instead, it held a 17-16 lead despite those miscues.
“Coach Lea always says, we want to make them snap the ball as many times as possible in the red zone,” junior cornerback Julian Love said. “I think we did that today. They had to earn it.”
Virginia Tech never struggled to gain yards, finishing with 441, but the Irish defense bought its offense time by limiting the damage. In the first half, the Hokies ran nine plays within 30 yards of the end zone, gaining a total of 18 and scoring just one touchdown on those four such possessions.
Eventually, the Notre Dame offense broke through, as has been the case in each of junior quarterback Ian Book’s three starts this season. He finished with 271 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing. Both scores went to senior receiver Miles Boykin, who had 117 yards on eight catches.
Each of those touchdowns came during Notre Dame’s second-half run, one a 40-yard completion and the other a 5-yard score. Both showed the chemistry between Book and Boykin, especially the first. When Book needed to step up into the pocket, Boykin knew to break off his route and find an opening as soon as possible.
The win moves the Irish to 6-0 — bowl eligible — and through the toughest two-week stretch in the schedule without a blemish. More than that, beating two top-25 teams, one on the road and both by three touchdowns puts this version of Notre Dame, the version with not only Lea’s dominant defense but also Book’s humming offense, into a conversation with few other programs in the country this time of year.
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME The Irish squandered all the momentum heading into halftime. Reaching the break with a one-point lead should have been a good feeling, but the Hokies had outgained Notre Dame by 55 yards, had threatened more times and had scored with just a dozen seconds left before halftime. To top that off, Virginia Tech was getting the ball to start the second half.
The singular point of recognition here came eight plays after halftime, not counting the kickoff, but the first five snaps played just as significant of a role. The Hokies had scored on four of their last six possessions, mixing in one punt and one turnover. There was reason to believe they would threaten again, grab a lead and turn Lane Stadium into a rock concert. Instead, Notre Dame forced a punt after five plays. Not quite a three-and-out, but the possession never reached a dangerous area.
Irish senior running back Dexter Williams lost two yards on the first play of the subsequent drive. Doing so may now qualify as stat-padding, elongating his following run to 97 yards for a touchdown, the second-longest rushing score in Notre Dame history. If he had lost an additional yard on the previous carry, he would have tied Josh Adams’ record from 2015 (vs. Wake Forest).
“It was a long run,” Williams said. “I was looking at the jumbotron the whole time making sure I didn’t get caught. It was a little delayed. I just had to finish that run.”
At halftime, Williams had gained 19 yards on seven carries, and he had not come close to breaking loose on any of those rushes. The 97-yard dash was unexpected, simply a play the Irish trusted in the shadow of their own goal posts. Blocks from senior tight end Alizé Mack and junior right guard Tommy Kraemer, pulling across the line to the left edge, sprung Williams.
“We had a couple of plays that we felt comfortable with that we could run down there,” Kelly said. “We pulled Tommy Kraemer, he had a nice kick-out block. [Williams] has great speed, and he was able to hit it.
“There are no levels to that defense. If you get through that first level, we felt pretty confident we could get a chunk play there. We didn’t expect to go 97 yards.”
PLAY OF THE GAME Hardly anyone would have faulted junior defensive end Khalid Kareem for not springing back to his feet immediately after missing a sack of Virginia Tech senior quarterback Ryan Willis. Instead, Kareem popped up from the field and laid another hit on Willis, popping the ball loose for cornerback Julian Love, who had started to charge when he saw Willis under duress.
“I just had the mentality that I would not be stopped,” Kareem said. “Had to keep going, give it everything until the final whistle blows. I was on the ground, saw the quarterback go by and made a final effort to fight through.”
Love did not need to do much. The fumble even bounced perfectly for him, making the 42-yard scoop-and-score a mere formality and Love’s third career defensive touchdown. For a moment, the play looked to be the prototypical turning point of the game — a quick Hokies score before halftime curtailed that.
The combination of Kareem’s perseverance and athleticism and Love’s nose for opportune moments nonetheless epitomized the Notre Dame defense.
PLAYER OF THE GAME For the second-straight week, Williams set two career highs, upping his peak rushing yardage total to 178 yards from 161, set a week ago, and reaching the end zone three times, one more than his previous best.
Even if removing that 97-yard highlight from his numbers, Williams had a productive day. His other 16 rushes averaged 5.06 yards. There is no situation where that is not good enough.
“At the end of the day, I thought Williams was the difference,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “He made a difference in the game against Stanford and he made a difference in the game today with that big run.”
STAT OF THE GAME Clearly, Williams was not on pace for that at halftime. Neither was Notre Dame. The Irish gained 160 yards in the first half, compared to 278 in the second. That may seem like it is largely the byproduct of that touchdown, the longest rushing score in Lane Stadium history. More than that changed, though.
Notre Dame’s play distribution shifted 180 degrees.
First half: 25 passes, 10 rushes (counting sacks as pass plays and not counting the blown punt at all). Second half: 12 passes, 19 rushes.
Even if removing the final Irish drive from the tally, an exercise in running out the clock more than trying to gain yardage, the meaningful second-half differential was 12 passes compared to 15 rushes.
Once the Irish firmly established their run game, the offense kicked into gear, leading to a 28-point half and a résumé-worthy victory.
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT “We overplayed that. That worked out well for us,” Kelly said when asked how Notre Dame handled what was expected to be an electric environment.
“Football coaches, including myself, don’t want to make the same mistake twice, and I made one last year at Miami. We overplayed it (this year). They were prepared for the atmosphere, and that wasn’t the issue today.”
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?
WHO? No. 6 Notre Dame (5-0) at No. 24 Virginia Tech (3-1).
WHAT? Arguably the last Irish chance to bolster its College Football Playoff résumé before the first Playoff poll is released Oct. 30. (No disrespect intended to either Pittsburgh or Navy, but if they want to take it as such, so be it.) No undefeated Power Five team has ever been left out of the Playoff — and the odds the first excluded undefeated team is the one that doesn’t need a conference to be considered “Power Five” are slim-to-none … and Slim just rode out of town on a horse named Relevance — but it remains possible a total of five could end this season undefeated. The résumé might actually matter.
Furthermore, disappointing October performances from Syracuse and USC could make this the last chance of the season for Notre Dame to add a ranked skin to its proverbial wall.
WHEN? 8:00 ET with kickoff coming about 8:21. Let this be the last reminder of the pregame atmosphere at Lane Stadium. Not only are paratroopers expected this weekend, but the tones of “Enter Sandman” will be featured by ABC as the Hokies take the field, and that is a spectacle Irish fans have never before had a chance to see.
WHERE? Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va. It seats in excess of 66,000, making it not one of the top-25 largest stadiums in college football yet still widely-considered one of the loudest. An inconclusive list of some notable other stadia Notre Dame has never before visited and does not currently have plans to: Wisconsin’s Camp Randall, Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium, the scares of Jordan-Hare and Auburn, and most-shockingly … Navy’s Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
WHY? The method of distribution of the Irish opponents in the annual five-game ACC slate is not known, but it should be credited. Broadly speaking, there are four teams in the conference annually on the national radar, never shocking to see in the top 10: Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Virginia Tech. Working through the ACC’s 15 teams in three-year cycles, it would not be absurd for three of those four to appear on the schedule in the same year. It would be much to Notre Dame’s detriment, though also somewhat to the conference’s.
Now in the fifth year of the agreement, it may have taken some gymnastics to avoid that trap thus far. The streak will hold for another decade before 2028 projects as a miserably-difficult schedule. The Irish will host both Miami and Clemson while also trekking to Virginia Tech (where Notre Dame first returns to in 2021).
Of course, by then the ACC powers could be Pittsburgh, Virginia and North Carolina, but that is hard to predict—okay, that’s absurd.
RECENT HISTORY It is not hard to remember the last time the Hokies and the Irish met, a 34-31 Virginia Tech victory in South Bend in 2016.
That game stands out when looking at Hokies head coach Justin Fuente’s career. In his first two years at Virginia Tech, Fuente led an upset only once in five tries if going off bookmakers’ expectations. It was that afternoon at Notre Dame, with the Hokies as two-point underdogs.
This season, Virginia Tech has twice won as an underdog: +7.5 at Florida State and +6 at Duke, winning both games by three possessions.
Those victories have fit a trend in Fuente’s career: When a one-possession underdog, his team either wins outright or fails to cover the expected spread. Including his four years at Memphis, Fuente is 6-7 as an underdog of seven points or less, only covering the spread in one of those losses.
BY HOW MUCH? Those trends speak to this thought process. The Irish are favored by 6.5 points with an expected point total over/under of 55.5, hinting at a 31-24 ending. Given Fuente’s track record, nothing closer than that should be expected unless the Hokies emerge victorious.
Given Notre Dame’s defense, that may be a stretch. Virginia Tech senior quarterback Ryan Willis is better than some may realize. Irish head coach Brian Kelly sees a threat in the backup.
“You wouldn’t know [Willis is playing because of an injury to the starter, Josh Jackson],” Kelly said Tuesday. “… [Willis] is a big athletic kid, transfer from Kansas, that has got escapability and real arm talent.”
He may end up the Jake Fromm to Josh Jackson’s Jacob Eason, quite frankly. But Willis has not successfully faced a defense like Clark Lea’s unit.
As a freshman starter at Kansas back in 2015, Willis did not win a game. The nadir of that eight-game stretch may have been a 49-0 loss to West Virginia. The Mountaineers have exactly never had a stout defense in recent history. Aside from a 55-6 win against Rhode Island to open 2016, Willis did not exactly wow before injury ended his sophomore season.
He has improved on his 12-to-17 touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio from those days, standing at 4-to-none this season. He may continue to protect the ball, but a high-scoring output is unlikely, and that is what it takes to beat the Irish since Brian Kelly switched to junior Ian Book at quarterback.
Notre Dame 31, Virginia Tech 16. (4-1 in pick; 1-4 against the spread, 3-2 point total.)
Aside from absolute power corrupting absolutely as it does in all parts of life, there are no absolutes in college football. No single game serves as the dividing line for any one program. Not even if No. 6 Notre Dame heads to No. 24 Virginia Tech and capitalizes on a chance to silence the echoes of road failures past and establish itself as undeniably a leading contender for the College Football Playoff.
For that matter, a loss would not condemn the Irish (5-0) to a decade of spinning wheels. It is but one piece of a broader view.
There are four general outcomes available for any weekend: a blowout loss, a close loss, a close win and a blowout win.
If Notre Dame repeats its experience from Miami last November, that will not inherently be an indictment of the entire program. It will not mean Irish head coach Brian Kelly needs to be shown the door immediately — something that needs not even be discussed following this season by any logical corner of the fan base.
Rather, it will highlight both the difficulties of going on the road and winning in college football and the difficulty of attaining the excellence needed to run the gamut in any given season. Even Alabama, for all its sustained success and utter dominance of the sport, has lost on the road in three of the last five seasons, shockingly adding a home loss in 2015.
If Notre Dame loses in a close game, perhaps a one-possession margin decided in the final six or seven minutes, that will not be a failure rendering this season meaningless. Aside from Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, no program can enter a season thinking a Playoff entry is more likely than not. Even at this point, it is more likely each of those teams loses than it is they go undefeated. Given the standard they have set, though, they could still reach the Dec. 29 semifinals.
One should not need to see the Lane Stadium result to know the Irish are not on that level. That is more a testament to the trio’s success than it is a criticism of Notre Dame.
If the Irish manage a tight win, a la against Michigan in the opener but a bit more impressive being on the road, it will not be proof junior quarterback Ian Book is that much superior to senior Brandon Wimbush. That seems to have already been established. And it will not be a sign the Notre Dame program has taken the next step, now able to win on the road against quality opposition. If one game is all that is needed for that metric, then that happened last year with a 38-18 trouncing at Michigan State, unranked in September but ending the season at No. 15.
The victories against measuring sticks Michigan and Stanford serve as the needed proof of Kelly moving the program forward. Season openers against quality opposition are rarely blowouts, but the Irish controlled the tilt with the Wolverines nonetheless, never trailing. Those are the programs Notre Dame sees annually (or at least frequently) and competes with off the field for recruits. Add a win over USC after Thanksgiving and that three-game sample size will mean much more than just three times as much as a tight victory at Virginia Tech.
And if the Irish trounce the Hokies, that will neither invalidate the win as one over an overrated opponent nor establish Notre Dame as a national title contender. Virginia Tech keeping the pressure on Miami to win the ACC’s Coastal division will determine the worthiness of the Hokies as a résumé builder. In other words, an eight-game sample size against comparable teams rather than a one-off where one mishap can readily snowball.
Bluntly, the Irish are not title contenders yet. The sport’s upper echelon is that far removed from the rest. One needs either a transcendent talent (see: Mayfield, Baker; Murray, Kyler; possibly Grier, Will) or years of challenging at that level to warrant inclusion among contenders considerations. Even with a game-changer at quarterback, which Book has not shown himself to be, the format of the College Football Playoff still tilts the equation toward the winners of its first four renditions. Beating two of them in back-to-back weeks is a task accomplished only if Auburn playing both games at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Notre Dame should beat Virginia Tech. It should win a primetime game against a ranked opponent on the road on national television. It should head into November with dreams daring to persist.
Doing so should not change how optimistic one should be about the direction the Irish are trending. Failing to do so would not mean the program has stalled. No one game dictates things so absolutely.