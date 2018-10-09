Associated Press

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Remaining Irish schedule quite average at 17-16

Perhaps this should become the space for a recurring and weekly reminder. To pull the exact wording from Saturday’s primer … No undefeated Power Five team has ever been left out of the Playoff — and the odds the first excluded undefeated team is the one that doesn’t need a conference to be considered “Power Five” are slim-to-none … and Slim just rode out of town on a horse named Relevance.

The evaluation of Notre Dame’s schedule could come into play if the Irish finish 11-1, though, and that remains more likely than not, even if there are no ranked opponents remaining on the calendar.

Michigan (5-1): The No. 12 Wolverines continued their march through the Big Ten with a 42-21 victory against Maryland. Michigan flipped the score to a 27-7 commanding lead with a 24-0 run sandwiching halftime. Shea Patterson led the overall effort with 282 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing.

By now, Shea Patterson is living up to the offseason hype that accompanied his transfer to Michigan from Ole Miss. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Just how impressive have the Wolverines looked of late? Enough so they are now favored by a full touchdown against No. 15 Wisconsin this weekend (7:30 ET; ABC). The combined point total over/under of 47.5 indicates a 27-20 conclusion, which would be the only the third time Michigan hasn’t scored more than 40 this season.

Ball St. (2-4): The Cardinals gave up 227 rushing yards to Northern Illinois in a 24-16 loss, rushing for only 131 of their own on 40 attempts.

A poor rushing defense may not be a ruinous liability this weekend against Central Michigan (3 ET; ESPN3), who averages just 3.37 yards per rush and 118.5 per game. Nonetheless, the Chippewas are favored by two points with a 54-point over/under suggesting a 28-26 finish.

Vanderbilt (3-3): The Commodores’ losing streak in the SEC to teams not sharing their state of residence reached nine with a 41-13 loss at Georgia. Vanderbilt did do something no one else had this season — take a lead against the Bulldogs. It lasted a total of 15 seconds, with a 75-yard touchdown then sparking Georgia to outgain the ‘Dores 560 yards to 321.

That losing streak should should stretch further against Florida on Saturday (12 ET; ESPN). The Gators are favored by a touchdown in a game likely to end 29-22.

Wake Forest (3-3): If following college football largely via Twitter this weekend, the updates from the Deacons meeting with Clemson were few and far between. Why? Because there is only so much merit to reporting every Tigers touchdown when Wake Forest does not manage a single one of its own in a 63-3 shellacking highlighted by six Clemson scores of more than 50 yards.

Note: Deacons head coach Dave Clawson did not fire his defensive coordinator after this loss which included giving up 698 yards; he does not have one.

Also note: How good is the Tigers’ defense? Wake Forest ganed 249 total yards.

That loss will echo in Deacons’ heads for another week thanks to this being a weekend off.

Stanford (4-2): The Cardinal outgained Utah by two yards, which is not usually a recipe to lose by three possessions, 40-21, but four turnovers will have that effect.

Stanford will also have to deal with that bitter taste for another week.

Virginia Tech (3-2): Not for nothing, the Hokies’ ACC Coastal title hopes are still alive, and their schedule sets up well to pursue them. Both Boston College and Miami visit Lane Stadium, while Virginia Tech already owns a win at Duke.

The Hokies should be the first in the division to reach 3-0 at North Carolina this weekend (7 ET; ESPNU), favored by 5.5 points with an over/under of 57.5. The 31-26 implied result would keep a pertinent carrot ahead of Justin Fuente’s team.

Pittsburgh (3-3): The Panthers needed every break they could create to top Syracuse 44-37 in overtime. Each team offered up three turnovers — Pittsburgh turned those three into 13 points, highlighted by a fumble returned for a touchdown but also including two field goals on drives that netted nine yards total. Add in the overtime touchdown, and the Panthers hardly had to move the ball for 20 of their 44 points.

Pittsburgh running back Qadree Ollison is averaging 6.48 yards per carry this season to rush for 596 yards and five touchdowns through six games. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Running back Qadree Ollison led the way with 192 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, part of Pittsburgh’s 265 rushing yards.

Relying on that ground game will be a risky proposition at Notre Dame (2:30 ET; NBC), where the Panthers will arrive as 21-point underdogs with an over/under of 57 giving the Irish a 39-18 edge.

Navy (2-3): The Midshipmen are worn done in an uncharacteristic fashion, showing itself this weekend in a 35-7 loss at Air Force. Navy scored the first touchdown and then, well, gave up 35 unanswered points. The Falcons outgained the Midshipmen 399 yards to 178. Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry gained only 54 yards on 19 rush attempts.

The Midshipmen have not missed a bowl game since 2011, the only such occurrence since 2002, but a loss against Temple (3:30 ET; CBSSN) this weekend could spell doom, and Navy is a 5.5-point underdog. The Midshipmen sill have to face three undefeated teams. A 52-point over/under would result in a 29-23 Owls victory.

Northwestern (2-3): The Wildcats went on the road as double-digit underdogs and upset then-No. 20 Michigan State, 29-19. They were outgained, lost the turnover margin and struggled to establish a running game. Okay, that is being generous. Northwestern gained eight yards on 20 carries.

How in the world did the Wildcats win, then? Senior quarterback Clayton Thorson finally found his groove, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns on 31-of-47 passing.

He should be able to keep that going against Nebraska (12 ET; ABC). Northwestern is favored by 5.5 points with an over/under of 58.5 hinting at a 32-27 victory and a return to a .500 record.

Florida State (3-3): The Seminoles could have changed the entire storyline around their season, but instead they coughed up a 27-7 lead at Miami to lose 28-27. The Hurricanes scored three touchdowns within 8:01.

In retrospect, Miami controlled the game more than those scores indicate. Florida State benefited from a punt return touchdown and 13 other points coming off short fields.

The Seminoles can think about that missed opportunity during their week off.

Syracuse (4-2): Trying to figure out how the Orange lost to Pittsburgh gets even more difficult when realizing it held the Panthers to 3-of-12 on third downs. The issue really was turnovers.

As is a theme this week, Syracuse enters its week off with a loss its most recent memory.

USC (3-2): The Trojans had the week off, allowing them to focus on what may be the biggest game of their season. It is certainly one no one expected to be important before the year. USC hosts undefeated Colorado (10:30 ET; FS1). Despite the differences in record, the Trojans are touchdown favorites, which speaks more to how bookmakers view the Buffaloes than how they approach USC.

If nothing else, expect more than the projected 57 points to be scored.

Leftovers, Links & Questions for the Week: Yoon's record, freshmen contributions & DL health

“How was Blacksburg?” Brad asked before I could even say hello and congratulate him on finishing a Sunday marathon. “How was ‘Enter Sandman?’”

One of the better bad influences in my life, I met up with Brad and a few of his friends early Sunday afternoon after my flight back from Virginia. They had flown to the Midwest to idiotically run 26.2 miles, while I had not slept more than three hours in a night since Wednesday amid eastern travel. That did not stop me from appreciating Virginia Tech’s entrance to Lane Stadium on Saturday. As I explained to Brad …

Notre Dame fans should also now look back on it fondly. The Irish had no trouble with the atmosphere, eventually finding their offensive groove to post a 45-23 victory against the No. 24 Hokies. The impressive opening can be viewed as a unique piece of college football theatrics, something which differentiates fall Saturdays from their corresponding Sundays, rather than a thundering crescendo that led to a dream-ending loss.

As much as I looked forward to the moment that would be different than most weekends, I was also somewhat skeptical. I have heard Wisconsin students belt out a few lines of “Jump Around.” They then lose their breath to the accompanying jumping and focus on that task, not the sing-along.

I have heard pockets of the Notre Dame student section join the band in “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada. Maybe 10 percent do so, leading to comedy but hardly all that much volume.

This is where I have to say Virginia Tech was a bit different. The music was loud, the stands shook a little bit, the drama was palpable. What set it apart? All 66,000 sang past the refrain. They may have reached their peak at “Sleep with one eye open, gripping your pillow tight,” following the second verse. I have never heard an entire stadium in unison like that, and I am glad I did.

That said, it was still not as intimidating as no one singing along to “Enter Sandman” while one slender man jogs from the bullpen to the pitching mound, as long as it is the slight figure owning the best pitch in baseball history.

YOON SETS POINTS RECORD
What is most impressive about senior kicker Justin Yoon breaking Allen Pinkett’s (1982-85) career mark of 320 points at Notre Dame is that Yoon did so with seven, maybe eight, games remaining in his career. His 47 points this season give Yoon 322 in his career, and at the pace of 2018, he could end up with as many as 377 points. If the Irish offense keeps up its pace of the last three weeks with junior quarterback Ian Book starting, then accelerate that expected output to 380 points for Yoon.

Either way, his mark should last a long time. To break it, a kicker would have to start four seasons on teams averaging more than 30 points per game, a mark reached at Notre Dame only 20 times in the last 50 years.

FRESHMEN NEEDED
Of the 27 scholarship freshmen in the recruiting class of 2018, 14 made the trip to Virginia Tech. Six of them showed up on the stat sheet. A few more than that played.

“This is a younger group that is a little bit looser in that sense,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “But very focused when it comes to doing their job.”

During Saturday’s postgame, Kelly pointed out the caliber and number of players that had not made the trip: sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong (knee), fifth-year left guard Alex Bars (ACL), junior defensive end Daelin Hayes (stinger), sophomore defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway (foot), sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah (foot), senior nickel back Shaun Crawford (ACL). Those absences undoubtedly led to some of the freshmen making the trip, but it is just as noticeable how many of them held up against a ranked opponent on the road.

In only one half of action against the No. 24 Hokies, junior defensive end Julian Okwara made four tackles with half a sack and one additional quarterback hurry. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SPEAKING OF INJURIES AND DEPTH … Will Hayes be back this week?
To preempt an obvious question: Junior defensive end Julian Okwara will be able to play in the first half against Pittsburgh (2:30 ET; NBC), because his targeting ejection came with fewer than 20 seconds before halftime. All that matters for this concern is that it came before halftime, by 20 seconds or 20 minutes.

The other half of that tandem, Hayes, may not be back.

“[Stingers] usually calm down in 24-to-36 hours,” Kelly said Sunday of an eight-day-old injury. “If they don’t, then the window opens up to six weeks. Once he’s asymptomatic, then he’ll be cleared to play. We’ll go from there.

“He was out obviously practicing non-contact drills because he was still symptomatic. Had some tingling in his hand.”

Quite frankly, Hayes should be able to take this week off without endangering Notre Dame’s season, and then he will have the idle week as more of a cushion. As well as the defensive line reserves played, there is no question about the Irish preference.

“I thought the kids did a really good job of not letting the adversity take advantage of the situation for them,” Kelly said. “… We’re better with Julian and Daelin no question, but those guys stepped up and played to a standard.”

WHAT ABOUT AARON BANKS? Will he see competitive snaps this weekend?
The sophomore is expected to rotate with senior Trevor Ruhland at left guard, but Ruhland handled those duties largely on his own against the Hokies. To some degree, that makes sense. Banks had only one week to jump inside to guard from tackle and prepare. Should his first such action — first real action in any collegiate capacity — have come at Lane Stadium? It would make more sense to give the youngster two weeks of run-up and let that debut occur in friendly confines.

ELSEWHERE … Will Oklahoma be granting media access to its newly-promoted linebackers coach?
Bob Diaco moved into the role as part of the domino effect of the Sooners firing their defensive coordinator after a 48-45 loss to Texas on Saturday. One of the more entertaining personalities in college football, hopefully Diaco gets a few chances to meet with the press.

If keeping track, Diaco does not quite join Notre Dame’s last two defensive coordinators as now holding those positions elsewhere, Brian VanGorder at Louisville and Mike Elko at Texas A&M. VanGorder’s season is not going well, while Elko’s is. Some context against Irish numbers:

Louisville: 32.7 points allowed per game; 413.83 yards allowed per game; 2-4 record.
Texas A&M: 20.2 points; 327.3 yards; 4-2 record.
Notre Dame: 19.5 points; 357.3 yards; 6-0 record.

Notre Dame, Dexter Williams remove any doubt in 45-23 victory at No. 24 Virginia Tech
Things We Learned: No. 5 Notre Dame's best yet to be seen

Yoon celebrates birthday by breaking career points record
Notre Dame and smooth sailing
Mandel's Top 10: Five teams are firm, five teams are in flux ($)

How to watch Pitt vs. No. 5 Notre Dame on NBC

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to host the Pittsburgh Panthers as they look to keep their undefeated season alive this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Irish (6-0) climbed to No. 5 in the AP rankings after taking down No. 24 Virginia Tech on the road last week. Look for Brian Kelly to continue to put the ball in the hands of junior quarterback Ian Book, who has taken Notre Dame’s offense to the next level since he took over for Brandon Wimbush in Week 4 against Wake Forest. Through three games as the starter, Book has thrown eight touchdowns to one interception and rushed for another three scores.

More Notre Dame coverage at Inside the Irish

Pitt (3-3) is coming into this matchup after rallying to beat Syracuse in overtime to snap a two-game losing streak. Look for the Panthers to rely on their running game against the Irish by handing off to Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall who are both averaging 6.5 yards per carry and have combined for nine rushing touchdowns on the season.

Things We Learned: No. 5 Notre Dame's best yet to be seen

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Notre Dame was here a year ago. The last time the Irish beat ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks? 12 months ago. The last time Notre Dame won three consecutive games by three possessions? Again, 12 months ago. The last time the Irish controlled their own path to the College Football Playoff? You get the idea.

There is something different this time around, though, and it is more than not having two top-20 teams yet on the calendar. (Of course, that helps, and barring a USC charge, there are unlikely to be any remaining ranked opponents.) This year, No. 6 (now No. 5) Notre Dame has not yet reached its peak. More than anything else, that was clear during Saturday’s 45-23 victory at No. 24 Virginia Tech.

The Irish (6-0) let the Hokies (3-2) hang around throughout the first half, missing on big plays and instead gifting the home team field position. Notre Dame was fortunate to reach halftime leading 17-16 rather than trailing by 11, yet the Irish also left points on the board, a 17-3 first-quarter lead one overthrown pass away from becoming reality.

“We were a little uneven in the first half,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “… We got outside our boundaries a little bit, trying to do a little bit too much.”

As well as the Irish played overall — and they did — no one phase of the game was particularly dominant. Virginia Tech actually outgained Notre Dame by three yards and converted a respectable 10-of-21 third downs. The 441 yards allowed were a season-high for Irish coordinator Clark Lea’s defense.

Yet, Notre Dame won by three possessions on the road against a ranked opponent. To combine these two sentiments: A flawed Irish performance was still good enough for a statement-making road win.

Notre Dame senior receiver Miles Boykin has put up career numbers this year, and if the Irish passing game can develop a deep threat, those stats should only spike further. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

How much better could Notre Dame be? That starts with junior quarterback Ian Book. Even if he has been the catalyst to the offensive revival that has averaged 46.3 points per game the last three weeks, the room for improvement is obvious. In Book’s mind, the 45 points scored against Bud Foster’s defense were not nearly as many as they could have been. He floated the idea of 70.

“They’re still a great defense,” Book clarified. “Not banging on them at all. Just saying we had so many opportunities that I didn’t hit.”

He started the day methodically and precisely, completing his first eight passes for 114 yards, highlighted by hitting seemingly-uncovered senior receiver Chris Finke for 56 yards. That was the last deep ball Book would hit, missing a yet again inexplicably-uncovered Finke on the next drive for what would have been a rarely-seen first-quarter backbreaker. Both senior Miles Boykin and junior Chase Claypool also lost out on deep touchdowns due to Book overthrows.

As a good teammate should, Boykin took ownership for at least part of the issue — “Our timing is a little bit off, because we’re open.” — but when all three starting receivers are overthrown in one game, the adjustment needs to be made by the quarterback.

“He was a little flat with throws,” Kelly said. “He missed some of the big ones down the field. When the ball comes out flat, he’s a little excited. Those throws he’ll hit.”

If/when Book does hit them, the Irish offense will have all facets clicking at once for the first time since 2015.

The naked eye’s first glance could see Book with a bounce in his feet as he attempted those deep throws. Rather than his usual clean and quick release, there was obvious concern in those moments. What needed to be lofted passes toward the physical presences of Boykin and Claypool were instead akin to flair singles, well out of their reaches. Perhaps that was nerves, maybe some was compensation for a lack of a truly strong arm, or the answer could be as simple as Boykin’s timing.

“I was being a little skittish,” Book said. “I wasn’t giving my guys a chance, which you can’t do. I put that all on me.”

To point out an offensive shortcoming after scoring 45 against a Hall of Fame defensive coordinator speaks to just how high the Irish ceiling may be.

Irish senior running back Dexter Williams had made his mark with his speed throughout the first three years of his career. He has added an ability to run through contact this season. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The running game has certainly shown up, and any remaining concerns about senior Dexter Williams’ durability can be shelved. As of two weeks ago, he had never taken more than eight carries in a single game. He now has 38 total in the last two, and his final two runs may have been the most impressive.

Notre Dame was not looking to score again with fewer than five minutes remaining and a 15-point lead. Virginia Tech had resorted to an onside kick. Recovering that usually indicates the game is over but for running out the clock. All that was genuinely expected from Williams was staying in bounds.

Instead he broke multiple tackles on two runs, still running hard, covering 44 yards on his own for his third touchdown of the day.

The phrase “running angry” is usually meaningless, but it may be the best way to describe Williams at that point. He had nothing left to prove — 15 rushes for 134 yards and two touchdowns would have been a stellar stat line on its own. The Irish did not desperately need more. Nonetheless, Williams powered through first contact with a determination and certitude not seen in his first three seasons.

Returning to Lea’s defense, in giving up its most yards of the season, it actually showed the quality of its depth up front. Junior defensive end Daelin Hayes did not make the trip due to a stinger suffered last week against Stanford. Classmate Julian Okwara missed the second half due to a targeting call, perhaps the easiest such call in the history of the rule.

That meant Notre Dame was without half its pass rush. Hardly anything seemed lost. Freshman defensive tackle Justin Ademilola is expected to contribute these days, and his three tackles spoke to that. Twin brother and end Jayson Ademilola is not inherently thought of in that role this soon, but he added a tackle of his own.

Junior end Ade Ogundjei flipped sides of the line and made two tackles once Okwara was sent to the locker room. More importantly, the weak side of the line did not become an actual weakness with Ogundeji, remaining a simple alignment description. Junior Jamir Jones made two tackles in his first significant action, playing a supporting role to both Ogundeji and junior strongside end Khalid Kareem.

“He got after it,” fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill said of Jones. This innocuous quote warrants inclusion because it was noteworthy Jones played enough to even merit a post-game thought, let alone played well.

“Those guys are huge,” Tranquill said of the line reserves as a whole. “They work their butts off. A lot of the bigger names get praise, but … to have two or three deep at each position, that’s huge for us, and it’s going to be huge for us accomplishing our goals.”

Freshman linebacker Shayne Simon notched three tackles, his first coming on what is believed to have been his first defensive snap of his collegaite career, entering on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line and joining senior linebacker Te’von Coney to make a tackle for a four-yard loss. Freshman cornerback TaRiq Bracy continues to contribute, making one tackle on special teams and one on defense.

This defensive depth had not been seen to date. It could be the difference between yet another November swoon and a truly special season.

The Irish are through half the season undefeated. The remaining schedule looks less than challenging. The offense has not found its ceiling. The defense has found some depth.

Notre Dame may yet improve, which is not something oft-said about a 6-0 team.

Notre Dame, Dexter Williams remove any doubts in 45-23 victory at No. 24 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — On the road, against a ranked opponent, with everything to lose and only the status quo to gain, No. 6 Notre Dame (6-0) had no trouble Saturday night. The 45-23 victory at No. 24 Virginia Tech was not securely in-hand until three unanswered touchdowns to start the second half bolstered the Irish lead to 38-16, but it is not that Notre Dame was ever pressed. Once again, it never trailed, the fifth such occurrence this season.

“It’s a deep team,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “It’s a talented team, but I would say, more importantly, it’s a very confident football team in what we can accomplish.”

The Hokies kept things close in the first half by sticking to the tenets long-established by former head coach Frank Beamer, who fittingly was honored a few times throughout the day. A strong punt rush forced Irish fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome to absorb a bad snap rather than get off a meager attempt at a punt, and senior quarterback Ian Book’s first interception of the season gave Virginia Tech a second short field.

The game stayed simply close, rather than tilt toward the Hokies, because Notre Dame’s defense stuck to the tenets now-established by first-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea. Both those short fields turned into field goals, not touchdowns, as did another first-half drive deep into Irish territory. Notre Dame easily could have entered halftime trailing by three or even 11. Instead, it held a 17-16 lead despite those miscues.

“Coach Lea always says, we want to make them snap the ball as many times as possible in the red zone,” junior cornerback Julian Love said. “I think we did that today. They had to earn it.”

Virginia Tech never struggled to gain yards, finishing with 441, but the Irish defense bought its offense time by limiting the damage. In the first half, the Hokies ran nine plays within 30 yards of the end zone, gaining a total of 18 and scoring just one touchdown on those four such possessions.

Eventually, the Notre Dame offense broke through, as has been the case in each of junior quarterback Ian Book’s three starts this season. He finished with 271 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing. Both scores went to senior receiver Miles Boykin, who had 117 yards on eight catches.

Each of those touchdowns came during Notre Dame’s second-half run, one a 40-yard completion and the other a 5-yard score. Both showed the chemistry between Book and Boykin, especially the first. When Book needed to step up into the pocket, Boykin knew to break off his route and find an opening as soon as possible.

Though he threw his first interception of the season, Notre Dame junior quarterback Ian Book led another offensive explosion, now averaging 46.3 points in his three starts. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The win moves the Irish to 6-0 — bowl eligible — and through the toughest two-week stretch in the schedule without a blemish. More than that, beating two top-25 teams, one on the road and both by three touchdowns puts this version of Notre Dame, the version with not only Lea’s dominant defense but also Book’s humming offense, into a conversation with few other programs in the country this time of year.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
The Irish squandered all the momentum heading into halftime. Reaching the break with a one-point lead should have been a good feeling, but the Hokies had outgained Notre Dame by 55 yards, had threatened more times and had scored with just a dozen seconds left before halftime. To top that off, Virginia Tech was getting the ball to start the second half.

The singular point of recognition here came eight plays after halftime, not counting the kickoff, but the first five snaps played just as significant of a role. The Hokies had scored on four of their last six possessions, mixing in one punt and one turnover. There was reason to believe they would threaten again, grab a lead and turn Lane Stadium into a rock concert. Instead, Notre Dame forced a punt after five plays. Not quite a three-and-out, but the possession never reached a dangerous area.

Irish senior running back Dexter Williams lost two yards on the first play of the subsequent drive. Doing so may now qualify as stat-padding, elongating his following run to 97 yards for a touchdown, the second-longest rushing score in Notre Dame history. If he had lost an additional yard on the previous carry, he would have tied Josh Adams’ record from 2015 (vs. Wake Forest).

Irish senior running back Dexter Williams has now taken 38 carries for 339 yards in only two games this season. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

“It was a long run,” Williams said. “I was looking at the jumbotron the whole time making sure I didn’t get caught. It was a little delayed. I just had to finish that run.”

At halftime, Williams had gained 19 yards on seven carries, and he had not come close to breaking loose on any of those rushes. The 97-yard dash was unexpected, simply a play the Irish trusted in the shadow of their own goal posts. Blocks from senior tight end Alizé Mack and junior right guard Tommy Kraemer, pulling across the line to the left edge, sprung Williams.

“We had a couple of plays that we felt comfortable with that we could run down there,” Kelly said. “We pulled Tommy Kraemer, he had a nice kick-out block. [Williams] has great speed, and he was able to hit it.

“There are no levels to that defense. If you get through that first level, we felt pretty confident we could get a chunk play there. We didn’t expect to go 97 yards.”

Notre Dame junior cornerback Julian Love described this as the “perfect bounce,” which then led to his 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PLAY OF THE GAME
Hardly anyone would have faulted junior defensive end Khalid Kareem for not springing back to his feet immediately after missing a sack of Virginia Tech senior quarterback Ryan Willis. Instead, Kareem popped up from the field and laid another hit on Willis, popping the ball loose for cornerback Julian Love, who had started to charge when he saw Willis under duress.

“I just had the mentality that I would not be stopped,” Kareem said. “Had to keep going, give it everything until the final whistle blows. I was on the ground, saw the quarterback go by and made a final effort to fight through.”

Love did not need to do much. The fumble even bounced perfectly for him, making the 42-yard scoop-and-score a mere formality and Love’s third career defensive touchdown. For a moment, the play looked to be the prototypical turning point of the game — a quick Hokies score before halftime curtailed that.

The combination of Kareem’s perseverance and athleticism and Love’s nose for opportune moments nonetheless epitomized the Notre Dame defense.

Senior running back Dexter Williams gave his offensive linemen three chances to celebrate Saturday night, scoring on three rushes to lead Notre Dame to a 45-23 victory at Virginia Tech. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

PLAYER OF THE GAME
For the second-straight week, Williams set two career highs, upping his peak rushing yardage total to 178 yards from 161, set a week ago, and reaching the end zone three times, one more than his previous best.

Even if removing that 97-yard highlight from his numbers, Williams had a productive day. His other 16 rushes averaged 5.06 yards. There is no situation where that is not good enough.

“At the end of the day, I thought Williams was the difference,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “He made a difference in the game against Stanford and he made a difference in the game today with that big run.”

STAT OF THE GAME
Clearly, Williams was not on pace for that at halftime. Neither was Notre Dame. The Irish gained 160 yards in the first half, compared to 278 in the second. That may seem like it is largely the byproduct of that touchdown, the longest rushing score in Lane Stadium history. More than that changed, though.

Notre Dame’s play distribution shifted 180 degrees.

First half: 25 passes, 10 rushes (counting sacks as pass plays and not counting the blown punt at all).
Second half: 12 passes, 19 rushes.

Even if removing the final Irish drive from the tally, an exercise in running out the clock more than trying to gain yardage, the meaningful second-half differential was 12 passes compared to 15 rushes.

Once the Irish firmly established their run game, the offense kicked into gear, leading to a 28-point half and a résumé-worthy victory.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT
“We overplayed that. That worked out well for us,” Kelly said when asked how Notre Dame handled what was expected to be an electric environment.

“Football coaches, including myself, don’t want to make the same mistake twice, and I made one last year at Miami. We overplayed it (this year). They were prepared for the atmosphere, and that wasn’t the issue today.”

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
9:24 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams 1-yard run. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Virginia Tech 0. (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:36)
6:58 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 31 yards. Notre Dame 10, Virginia Tech 0. (5 plays, 59 yards, 1:09)
0:53 — Virginia Tech field goal. Brian Johnson 39 yards. Notre Dame 10, Virginia Tech 3. (13 plays, 53 yards, 6:05)

Second Quarter
10:06 — Virginia Tech field goal. Johnson 43 yards. Notre Dame 10, Virginia Tech 6. (7 plays, 17 yards, 3:09)
3:21 — Virginia Tech field goal. Johnson 33 yards. Notre Dame 10, Virginia Tech 9. (6 plays, 37 yards, 2:31)
1:08 — Notre Dame touchdown. Julian Love 42-yard fumble return. Khalid Kareem forced. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 17, Virginia Tech 9.
0:12 — Virginia Tech touchdown. Damon Hazelton 3-yard pass from Ryan Willis. Johnson PAT good. Notre Dame 17, Virginia Tech 16.

Third Quarter
11:49 — Notre Dame touchdown. Williams 97-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Virginia Tech 16. (2 plays, 95 yards, 0:42)
4:59 — Notre Dame touchdown. Miles Boykin 40-yard pass from Ian Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 31, Virginia Tech 16.(9 plays, 70 yards, 3:32)

Fourth Quarter
9:08 — Notre Dame touchdown. Boykin 5-yard pass from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Virginia Tech 16. (11 plays, 64 yards, 4:43)
5:40 — Virginia Tech touchdown. Eric Kumah 15-yard pass from Willis. Johnson PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Virginia Tech 23. (13 plays, 80 yards, 3:19)
4:50 — Notre Dame touchdown. Williams 31-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 45, Virginia Tech 23. (2 plays, 44 yards, 0:48)