And In That Corner … The Pittsburgh Panthers, owners of two top-5 upsets the last two seasons

By Douglas FarmerOct 11, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
8 Comments

One of the least-discussed byproducts of Notre Dame’s relationship with the ACC is how much it actually diminishes the Irish interactions with Pittsburgh. The two programs have met 69 times in history, including 11 times from 2001 to 2013 — Notre Dame went 7-4 — but now have not seen each other in three years. It used to be a consistent series, just one undersold in comparison to certain Big Ten or Pac 12 relationships.

As such, an Irish fan can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the Panthers this year. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brian Batko is here to fix that.

DF: Thanks, Brian, for giving up some of your week to educate Notre Dame fans and, if being honest, myself. I haven’t updated my own version of power rankings yet this week, so let me check in on my ACC chart real quick — I projected Pittsburgh to win 4.33 games this season, with 2.67 of them coming in the first six weeks. I obviously did not think very highly of the Panthers, and by reaching this point at 3-3, they have hardly proven me wrong. Broadly speaking and thinking back to August, what did you expect out of Pat Narduzzi’s fourth season in Pittsburgh?

BB: I expected a team that would be much improved from last year’s disappointing 5-7 outfit, but did not necessarily think it would be obvious in the win-loss column. That’s because Pitt entered 2018 with a remarkably daunting schedule, one rated by ESPN as the toughest non-conference slate in the country, and for good reason. Penn State. Central Florida. Notre Dame. Albany. OK, one of those is not like the others, but in this year particularly, those first three make for an absolute meat grinder outside of ACC play. Inside the league is where the Panthers could make some hay, but losing to North Carolina in Week 4 was a bad, bad look in one of several matchups I viewed as 50-50 games in the preseason.

My preseason outlook posited, “A strong season from [sophomore quarterback Kenny] Pickett could spark a good amount of Pittsburgh hype for 2019 and 2020.” Just looking at Pickett’s stat line, he has done alright this season, but not much better than that with 886 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions and a 61.3 percent completion rate in six games. What has held him back thus far?

And really, the stat line is deceiving. One of those touchdowns and 58 of those yards came on a garbage time flip pass to wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, who did all the work. Pickett’s 68-yard touchdown pass to Rafael Araujo-Lopes this past weekend was a bubble screen the receiver broke open. Another one went for one yard at the goal line against North Carolina. What I’m trying to say here is that even the success Pickett has had, for the most part, it hasn’t been the result of sharp throws downfield and Pitt getting vertical in the passing game. The book on him all training camp was how good of a decision-maker he’s becoming, and even that has been a work in progress, as evidenced by the picks. It’s tough to say how much of it his is own inexperience being a roadblock in his development, versus an offensive system that wants to run first and hasn’t shown much proclivity to try to stretch the field.

Panthers running back Qadree Ollison has rushed for 596 yards this season while averaging 6.5 yards per carry, leading the only reliable aspect of the Pittsburgh offense. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Panthers do have a decent running game, averaging 203.8 yards per game, but Notre Dame allows only 127.8. How devoted is Narduzzi to the running game?

He loves it, and for good reason. It’s tough to argue with a 14-5 mark for the Panthers when they’ve rushed for at least 200 yards under Narduzzi. It would seem that the drop-off from senior running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall (plus senior fullback George Aston) to Pitt’s next-strongest position group is quite pronounced, so might as well do what works until the opponent takes it away. It stands to reason Notre Dame will be more equipped to do that than Syracuse was, as the Orange did the unthinkable and actually allowed Pitt to mount its game-tying comeback drive solely on the ground (11 rushing attempts until one desperation end-zone pass before a field goal sent it to overtime).

I ask in that fashion because the Irish defense has basically forced opponents to pass this season by rendering the run so ineffective. If it comes to that, possibly in tandem with Notre Dame’s offense opening up a lead, does Pickett have the weapons to get aggressive through the air?

Not so much, no. Ffrench and Araujo-Lopes have had their moments the past couple years, but they’re fairly similar players in terms of mostly working out of the slot given their lack of size. Indiana transfer Taysir Mack is the closest guy the Panthers have to a conventional No. 1, go-up-and-get-it receiver, but he’s been banged up and didn’t play last week against Syracuse. He seems questionable, at best, for Notre Dame, so that again leaves Pittsburgh wanting for big-play pass-catchers. True freshman Shocky Jacques-Louis is one to keep an eye on, but his breakout game hasn’t arrived just yet.

Flipping to the defense, let me ask this in a general fashion out of deference to Narduzzi — Is this a typical Narduzzi defense? Giving up 32.8 points per game (not to mention 428.3 yards) would imply otherwise, but anyone who follows the Irish is too familiar with Narduzzi’s handiwork at Michigan State to assume anything negative about his defense.

Well, it’s been typical for his time at Pitt, which has been the cause of much consternation among the fan base during his tenure, even the years he was winning. The thought was that this might be the year it could finally look something like those vaunted Spartans units with Mark Dantonio as head coach and Narduzzi as defensive coordinator, given that Pitt returned nine starters and a slew of other contributors, many of whom are fifth-year seniors, but it hasn’t worked out that way so far. Maybe that’s a testament to some of the elite offenses it’s seen (Penn State, UCF, Syracuse) but it’s more likely Pitt’s defense just isn’t there. Whether that’s talent or scheme is one of the major questions about this team — and program — but after showing signs of life in the final two games of 2017 (20-14 loss at Virginia Tech, 24-14 upset of Miami) that momentum was squashed early this season.

UPDATE: Since holding this Q&A with Brian, the Panthers defense suffered a significant blow.

To this point, Wirginis has led Pittsburgh with 41 tackles with seven for loss including three sacks. He has also forced two fumbles.

Pittsburgh will be without its best defender Saturday, losing linebacker Quintin Wirginis for the season to a knee injury suffered in practice this week. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Before I continue down the Narduzzi path into the macro, have I missed anything in particular in the micro?

Not really. Pitt has a good kicker named Alex Kessman, who boomed field goals of 45, 54 and 55 yards, all of which were needed to take Syracuse to overtime and eventually win. So, he’s a weapon in his own right, perhaps.

Focusing on Narduzzi, he looks to have lost some momentum. At least, that is the view from a distance. After back-to-back 8-5 seasons, he led the Panthers to a 5-7 record last year and this season could very well match that. His job isn’t in danger yet by any means, but is there any amount of frustration within the program/from Narduzzi?

Pitt does a decent job of hiding that kind of stuff if there is any frustration. You have to imagine that no one within those walls was feeling too hot after blowing a halftime lead to dreadful North Carolina, then getting eviscerated by Central Florida a few weeks after Penn State came into Heinz Field and delivered a beating. The Pitt faithful, at least the ones I have the pleasure to interact with via email, Twitter, etc., are starting to get restless. Second-year athletic director Heather Lyke gave Narduzzi a vote of confidence, so to speak, just last week.

Now in his fourth season leading Pittsburgh, head coach Pat Narduzzi is 24-20, including 8-10 over the last season and a half. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The highlights of his tenure have been two top-5 upsets in the last two years, with Pickett leading the way over then-No .2 Miami last season in his first career start. How did the Panthers pull those off? Is there anything applicable to this weekend to be gleaned from those upsets?

One thing Narduzzi really does seem to bring to the table, especially when you consider those games, is firing up his guys for a stunner. Most of the personnel from the Clemson shock two years ago have moved on, but last season’s Miami upset was essentially the recipe for this team and program to win big showdowns. Get a suffocating and opportunistic performance from your defense and use the running game to lighten the load on Kenny Pickett, who can manage the offense and occasionally bust out a splash play with his legs. One constant with Narduzzi’s defenses over the years is they’re going to be aggressive, for better or for worse, and that’s a sword that Pitt often dies by but, once in a blue moon, can be the difference against a superior squad on paper.

Might Pittsburgh find magic again this weekend? Notre Dame is favored by three touchdowns. What goes through your head when you see that?

It might, but I wouldn’t predict it. The point spread doesn’t surprise me much given that it’s a home game for the Irish, who could be headed for an historic season even by their lofty standards. Pitt faced pretty long odds from Vegas against Penn State and Central Florida this year, too, and I projected both games to be closer than the betting line. Turned out, both were even more lopsided than that, so who knows? The Panthers are consistently inconsistent, so for as much of a Notre Dame walkover as this is in theory, I’ve come to never know what to expect from this program despite being around it more often than my wife this time of year.

Notre Dame’s four possible paths to Playoff

By Douglas FarmerOct 10, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
32 Comments

Notre Dame will most likely lose yet this season. Looking at the next six opponents, logic may disagree, but there is a reason so few teams finish a season undefeated. Not only is winning hard, but doing it week after week after week for three months is improbable.

Nonetheless, the No. 5 Irish (6-0) have a better chance of making it to 12-0 than just about anyone else in the country. That dichotomy sums up the expectations of unexpected outcomes in October and November.

Thus, there are three paths to the College Football Playoff in front of Notre Dame with a fourth route involving national upheaval.

THE OBVIOUS: Finish undefeated with no more than one or two other teams doing so. How much more needs to be said? If the Irish reach 12-0 and only two Power-Five champions get to 13-0, even undefeated Georgia handing Alabama its first loss of the season in the SEC Championship Game would not knock Notre Dame out of the Playoff.

Advanced analytics systems projecting the future give the Irish a 43.7 percent chance (Brian Fremeau’s Efficiency Index), a 38.3 percent chance of going undefeated (ESPN’s Football Power Index) and a 32 percent chance (Bill Connely’s S&P+). It remains more unlikely than not, but that is also the case for every team in the country except for Clemson in the S&P+ (51 percent).

THE EXTREMELY UNLIKELY: It remains possible all five of the Power Five conferences boast undefeated champions at season end, but common sense laughs at the concept, and not just because No. 19 Colorado (5-0) is a touchdown underdog this weekend at USC. In the four years of the Playoff era, a total of three Power-Five teams have finished undefeated: 2016 Alabama, 2015 Clemson and 2014 Florida State. Wondering if that number will be exceeded, let alone doubled, this year is, to be blunt, preposterous.

Want an estimation of that possibility? First, remove Colorado. No outlook grants the Buffaloes a significant chance at running the table. If that projection does not become a reality this week, then expect it next at Washington.

That would leave four undefeated conference champions and Notre Dame as the maximum possible. The best chance of that being the case BEFORE conference championship games? The FEI suggests it is 0.18 percent. S&P+ projects it at 0.15 percent. The FPI comes in at 0.038 percent. It would be an unprecedented occurrence in not just the Playoff era or college football history but in sports and statistics and gambling and this list could go on for awhile. For that matter, it would still leave conference championship games to restore order to the world’s understanding of what is possible.

AN SEC ISSUE is more likely and presents a similar concern as it applies to the Irish. Suppose Georgia did reach 13-0 with a victory over Alabama to knock the Tide to 12-1 while both Ohio State and Clemson finish 13-0. Using the FPI odds and giving Georgia a 40 percent chance at that upset while the Buckeyes and Tigers remain strong favorites in their respective championship games … there is about a 0.21 percent chance of this becoming a December conversation.

Both Alabama and Georgia would have to win at No. 13 LSU. Then, the Bulldogs would come back from their subsequent bye week with three more consecutive top-25 opponents awaiting them.

Ohio State would need to make it through a three-week close to the regular season of at Michigan State, at Maryland and vs. Michigan. No. 15 Wisconsin could next await in the Big Ten title game.

And remember, this thought process holds up only if Georgia beats Alabama for the SEC crown. Reverse that and the selection committee will not think twice about leaving out the Bulldogs. Nick Saban’s current battering rod is clearly the class of the SEC; that is the only reason an Atlanta upset would lead to thought of entering two SEC teams.

12-0 Notre Dame; 13-0 Georgia; 13-0 Clemson; 13-0 Ohio State; 12-1 Alabama.
Or 12-0 Notre Dame; 13-0 Alabama; 13-0 Clemson; 13-0 Ohio State; 12-0 West Virginia.

Why presume the Irish would get in? It is becoming a mantra in this space … No undefeated Power Five team has ever been left out of the Playoff, and the first excluded undefeated team will not be the one that does not need a conference to be considered “Power Five.” That may break poorly for the Tigers or the Mountaineers, or perhaps the one-loss Tide. It will not be Notre Dame that gets the short straw.

THE MOST LIKELY, THE LOSS: None of the remaining six Irish opponents should beat Notre Dame, but one probably will. S&P+ expects the toughest remaining game to be at USC, giving the Irish a 67 percent chance of winning, a projected margin of victory of 7.6 points. The FPI largely agrees, offering 69.8 percent chances for the weekend after Thanksgiving. Northwestern warrants mention. Maybe a loss at Yankee Stadium is ironically inevitable given the hand-wringing over moving the Syracuse game away from South Bend.

This is where the struggles of the Notre Dame schedule make things frustrating for the Irish argument. Notice Florida State’s lack of mention in the previous paragraph’s pondering of pitfalls? That is how far the second half of this fall has fallen compared to its preseason hype. S&P+ gives Notre Dame a 90 percent chance of a positive binary result on Nov. 10, and FPI skews even higher to 91.2 percent.

While the SEC’s best are likely to emerge with more quality wins than need to be counted and Ohio State could have positive data points against TCU, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin, Notre Dame will be able to claim … Michigan, and that may be it.

Stanford is now 4-2 and the heart of its Pac-12 slate awaits. Run the table in the North, and the Cardinal again becomes a win to be proud of. Otherwise, Irish fans will need to retract everything they said after this weekend and insist Lane Stadium was an extremely intimidating environment and to beat Virginia Tech there was an accomplishment unparalleled.

BUT WHAT ABOUT CHAOS? This is college football, after all. Given its remaining schedule, let’s grant Clemson clear path to 13-0, and, as a nod to its dominance to this point, let’s do the same for Alabama.

Maybe Ohio State loses to Michigan who has looked the part of Big-Ten challenger since its season-opening loss. Perhaps West Virginia wins at Texas to start November but loses to the Longhorns a month later. USC could beat Notre Dame and then fall to one-loss Washington in the Pac-12 championship. That would leave:

11-1 Ohio State with a loss to Michigan.
12-1 Michigan with a loss to Notre Dame.
11-1 Notre Dame with a loss to USC but a win over Michigan.
12-1 Washington with a loss to Auburn but a win over USC.
11-1 West Virginia with a loss to Texas.
11-2 Texas with a loss to Maryland.
12-1 Georgia with a loss to Alabama.
11-1 Colorado with a loss to USC.
11-1 N.C. State with a loss to Clemson.

Individually, none of that seems absurd. All together, the likelihood ends up back in the zero-point percentages again. How would the Irish fare? They might join Georgia in filling out the semifinals bracket.

It would be easiest to just get a seventh win against a team that has shocked a top-five opponent in each of the last two seasons, then add the eighth against the triple-option before continuing on one-by-one-by-one to 12.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Remaining Irish schedule quite average at 17-16

By Douglas FarmerOct 9, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
39 Comments

Perhaps this should become the space for a recurring and weekly reminder. To pull the exact wording from Saturday’s primer … No undefeated Power Five team has ever been left out of the Playoff — and the odds the first excluded undefeated team is the one that doesn’t need a conference to be considered “Power Five” are slim-to-none … and Slim just rode out of town on a horse named Relevance.

The evaluation of Notre Dame’s schedule could come into play if the Irish finish 11-1, though, and that remains more likely than not, even if there are no ranked opponents remaining on the calendar.

Michigan (5-1): The No. 12 Wolverines continued their march through the Big Ten with a 42-21 victory against Maryland. Michigan flipped the score to a 27-7 commanding lead with a 24-0 run sandwiching halftime. Shea Patterson led the overall effort with 282 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing.

By now, Shea Patterson is living up to the offseason hype that accompanied his transfer to Michigan from Ole Miss. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Just how impressive have the Wolverines looked of late? Enough so they are now favored by a full touchdown against No. 15 Wisconsin this weekend (7:30 ET; ABC). The combined point total over/under of 47.5 indicates a 27-20 conclusion, which would be the only the third time Michigan hasn’t scored more than 40 this season.

Ball St. (2-4): The Cardinals gave up 227 rushing yards to Northern Illinois in a 24-16 loss, rushing for only 131 of their own on 40 attempts.

A poor rushing defense may not be a ruinous liability this weekend against Central Michigan (3 ET; ESPN3), who averages just 3.37 yards per rush and 118.5 per game. Nonetheless, the Chippewas are favored by two points with a 54-point over/under suggesting a 28-26 finish.

Vanderbilt (3-3): The Commodores’ losing streak in the SEC to teams not sharing their state of residence reached nine with a 41-13 loss at Georgia. Vanderbilt did do something no one else had this season — take a lead against the Bulldogs. It lasted a total of 15 seconds, with a 75-yard touchdown then sparking Georgia to outgain the ‘Dores 560 yards to 321.

That losing streak should should stretch further against Florida on Saturday (12 ET; ESPN). The Gators are favored by a touchdown in a game likely to end 29-22.

Wake Forest (3-3): If following college football largely via Twitter this weekend, the updates from the Deacons meeting with Clemson were few and far between. Why? Because there is only so much merit to reporting every Tigers touchdown when Wake Forest does not manage a single one of its own in a 63-3 shellacking highlighted by six Clemson scores of more than 50 yards.

Note: Deacons head coach Dave Clawson did not fire his defensive coordinator after this loss which included giving up 698 yards; he does not have one.

Also note: How good is the Tigers’ defense? Wake Forest ganed 249 total yards.

That loss will echo in Deacons’ heads for another week thanks to this being a weekend off.

Stanford (4-2): The Cardinal outgained Utah by two yards, which is not usually a recipe to lose by three possessions, 40-21, but four turnovers will have that effect.

Stanford will also have to deal with that bitter taste for another week.

Virginia Tech (3-2): Not for nothing, the Hokies’ ACC Coastal title hopes are still alive, and their schedule sets up well to pursue them. Both Boston College and Miami visit Lane Stadium, while Virginia Tech already owns a win at Duke.

The Hokies should be the first in the division to reach 3-0 at North Carolina this weekend (7 ET; ESPNU), favored by 5.5 points with an over/under of 57.5. The 31-26 implied result would keep a pertinent carrot ahead of Justin Fuente’s team.

Pittsburgh (3-3): The Panthers needed every break they could create to top Syracuse 44-37 in overtime. Each team offered up three turnovers — Pittsburgh turned those three into 13 points, highlighted by a fumble returned for a touchdown but also including two field goals on drives that netted nine yards total. Add in the overtime touchdown, and the Panthers hardly had to move the ball for 20 of their 44 points.

Pittsburgh running back Qadree Ollison is averaging 6.48 yards per carry this season to rush for 596 yards and five touchdowns through six games. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Running back Qadree Ollison led the way with 192 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, part of Pittsburgh’s 265 rushing yards.

Relying on that ground game will be a risky proposition at Notre Dame (2:30 ET; NBC), where the Panthers will arrive as 21-point underdogs with an over/under of 57 giving the Irish a 39-18 edge.

Navy (2-3): The Midshipmen are worn done in an uncharacteristic fashion, showing itself this weekend in a 35-7 loss at Air Force. Navy scored the first touchdown and then, well, gave up 35 unanswered points. The Falcons outgained the Midshipmen 399 yards to 178. Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry gained only 54 yards on 19 rush attempts.

The Midshipmen have not missed a bowl game since 2011, the only such occurrence since 2002, but a loss against Temple (3:30 ET; CBSSN) this weekend could spell doom, and Navy is a 5.5-point underdog. The Midshipmen sill have to face three undefeated teams. A 52-point over/under would result in a 29-23 Owls victory.

Northwestern (2-3): The Wildcats went on the road as double-digit underdogs and upset then-No. 20 Michigan State, 29-19. They were outgained, lost the turnover margin and struggled to establish a running game. Okay, that is being generous. Northwestern gained eight yards on 20 carries.

How in the world did the Wildcats win, then? Senior quarterback Clayton Thorson finally found his groove, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns on 31-of-47 passing.

He should be able to keep that going against Nebraska (12 ET; ABC). Northwestern is favored by 5.5 points with an over/under of 58.5 hinting at a 32-27 victory and a return to a .500 record.

Florida State (3-3): The Seminoles could have changed the entire storyline around their season, but instead they coughed up a 27-7 lead at Miami to lose 28-27. The Hurricanes scored three touchdowns within 8:01.

In retrospect, Miami controlled the game more than those scores indicate. Florida State benefited from a punt return touchdown and 13 other points coming off short fields.

The Seminoles can think about that missed opportunity during their week off.

Syracuse (4-2): Trying to figure out how the Orange lost to Pittsburgh gets even more difficult when realizing it held the Panthers to 3-of-12 on third downs. The issue really was turnovers.

As is a theme this week, Syracuse enters its week off with a loss its most recent memory.

USC (3-2): The Trojans had the week off, allowing them to focus on what may be the biggest game of their season. It is certainly one no one expected to be important before the year. USC hosts undefeated Colorado (10:30 ET; FS1). Despite the differences in record, the Trojans are touchdown favorites, which speaks more to how bookmakers view the Buffaloes than how they approach USC.

If nothing else, expect more than the projected 57 points to be scored.

12 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt vs. Florida on ESPN; Northwestern vs. Nebraska on ABC.
2:30 ET: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame on NBC.
3 ET: Ball St. at Central Michigan on ESPN3.
3:30 ET: Navy vs. Temple on CBSSN.
7 ET: Virginia Tech at North Carolina on ESPNU.
7:30 ET: Michigan vs. Wisconsin on ABC.
10:30 ET: USC vs. Colorado on FS1.

Favorites: Michigan -7; Virginia Tech -5.5; Northwestern -5.5; USC -7.
Underdogs: Ball St. +2; Vanderbilt +7; Pittsburgh +21; Navy +5.5.

Leftovers, Links & Questions for the Week: Yoon’s record, freshmen contributions & DL health

By Douglas FarmerOct 9, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
11 Comments

“How was Blacksburg?” Brad asked before I could even say hello and congratulate him on finishing a Sunday marathon. “How was ‘Enter Sandman?’”

One of the better bad influences in my life, I met up with Brad and a few of his friends early Sunday afternoon after my flight back from Virginia. They had flown to the Midwest to idiotically run 26.2 miles, while I had not slept more than three hours in a night since Wednesday amid eastern travel. That did not stop me from appreciating Virginia Tech’s entrance to Lane Stadium on Saturday. As I explained to Brad …

Notre Dame fans should also now look back on it fondly. The Irish had no trouble with the atmosphere, eventually finding their offensive groove to post a 45-23 victory against the No. 24 Hokies. The impressive opening can be viewed as a unique piece of college football theatrics, something which differentiates fall Saturdays from their corresponding Sundays, rather than a thundering crescendo that led to a dream-ending loss.

As much as I looked forward to the moment that would be different than most weekends, I was also somewhat skeptical. I have heard Wisconsin students belt out a few lines of “Jump Around.” They then lose their breath to the accompanying jumping and focus on that task, not the sing-along.

I have heard pockets of the Notre Dame student section join the band in “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada. Maybe 10 percent do so, leading to comedy but hardly all that much volume.

This is where I have to say Virginia Tech was a bit different. The music was loud, the stands shook a little bit, the drama was palpable. What set it apart? All 66,000 sang past the refrain. They may have reached their peak at “Sleep with one eye open, gripping your pillow tight,” following the second verse. I have never heard an entire stadium in unison like that, and I am glad I did.

That said, it was still not as intimidating as no one singing along to “Enter Sandman” while one slender man jogs from the bullpen to the pitching mound, as long as it is the slight figure owning the best pitch in baseball history.

YOON SETS POINTS RECORD
What is most impressive about senior kicker Justin Yoon breaking Allen Pinkett’s (1982-85) career mark of 320 points at Notre Dame is that Yoon did so with seven, maybe eight, games remaining in his career. His 47 points this season give Yoon 322 in his career, and at the pace of 2018, he could end up with as many as 377 points. If the Irish offense keeps up its pace of the last three weeks with junior quarterback Ian Book starting, then accelerate that expected output to 380 points for Yoon.

Either way, his mark should last a long time. To break it, a kicker would have to start four seasons on teams averaging more than 30 points per game, a mark reached at Notre Dame only 20 times in the last 50 years.

FRESHMEN NEEDED
Of the 27 scholarship freshmen in the recruiting class of 2018, 14 made the trip to Virginia Tech. Six of them showed up on the stat sheet. A few more than that played.

“This is a younger group that is a little bit looser in that sense,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “But very focused when it comes to doing their job.”

During Saturday’s postgame, Kelly pointed out the caliber and number of players that had not made the trip: sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong (knee), fifth-year left guard Alex Bars (ACL), junior defensive end Daelin Hayes (stinger), sophomore defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway (foot), sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah (foot), senior nickel back Shaun Crawford (ACL). Those absences undoubtedly led to some of the freshmen making the trip, but it is just as noticeable how many of them held up against a ranked opponent on the road.

In only one half of action against the No. 24 Hokies, junior defensive end Julian Okwara made four tackles with half a sack and one additional quarterback hurry. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SPEAKING OF INJURIES AND DEPTH … Will Hayes be back this week?
To preempt an obvious question: Junior defensive end Julian Okwara will be able to play in the first half against Pittsburgh (2:30 ET; NBC), because his targeting ejection came with fewer than 20 seconds before halftime. All that matters for this concern is that it came before halftime, by 20 seconds or 20 minutes.

The other half of that tandem, Hayes, may not be back.

“[Stingers] usually calm down in 24-to-36 hours,” Kelly said Sunday of an eight-day-old injury. “If they don’t, then the window opens up to six weeks. Once he’s asymptomatic, then he’ll be cleared to play. We’ll go from there.

“He was out obviously practicing non-contact drills because he was still symptomatic. Had some tingling in his hand.”

Quite frankly, Hayes should be able to take this week off without endangering Notre Dame’s season, and then he will have the idle week as more of a cushion. As well as the defensive line reserves played, there is no question about the Irish preference.

“I thought the kids did a really good job of not letting the adversity take advantage of the situation for them,” Kelly said. “… We’re better with Julian and Daelin no question, but those guys stepped up and played to a standard.”

WHAT ABOUT AARON BANKS? Will he see competitive snaps this weekend?
The sophomore is expected to rotate with senior Trevor Ruhland at left guard, but Ruhland handled those duties largely on his own against the Hokies. To some degree, that makes sense. Banks had only one week to jump inside to guard from tackle and prepare. Should his first such action — first real action in any collegiate capacity — have come at Lane Stadium? It would make more sense to give the youngster two weeks of run-up and let that debut occur in friendly confines.

ELSEWHERE … Will Oklahoma be granting media access to its newly-promoted linebackers coach?
Bob Diaco moved into the role as part of the domino effect of the Sooners firing their defensive coordinator after a 48-45 loss to Texas on Saturday. One of the more entertaining personalities in college football, hopefully Diaco gets a few chances to meet with the press.

If keeping track, Diaco does not quite join Notre Dame’s last two defensive coordinators as now holding those positions elsewhere, Brian VanGorder at Louisville and Mike Elko at Texas A&M. VanGorder’s season is not going well, while Elko’s is. Some context against Irish numbers:

Louisville: 32.7 points allowed per game; 413.83 yards allowed per game; 2-4 record.
Texas A&M: 20.2 points; 327.3 yards; 4-2 record.
Notre Dame: 19.5 points; 357.3 yards; 6-0 record.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING
Notre Dame, Dexter Williams remove any doubt in 45-23 victory at No. 24 Virginia Tech
Things We Learned: No. 5 Notre Dame’s best yet to be seen

OUTSIDE READING
Yoon celebrates birthday by breaking career points record
Notre Dame and smooth sailing
Mandel’s Top 10: Five teams are firm, five teams are in flux ($)

How to watch Pitt vs. No. 5 Notre Dame on NBC

By NBC SportsOct 8, 2018, 5:42 PM EDT
28 Comments

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to host the Pittsburgh Panthers as they look to keep their undefeated season alive this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Irish (6-0) climbed to No. 5 in the AP rankings after taking down No. 24 Virginia Tech on the road last week. Look for Brian Kelly to continue to put the ball in the hands of junior quarterback Ian Book, who has taken Notre Dame’s offense to the next level since he took over for Brandon Wimbush in Week 4 against Wake Forest. Through three games as the starter, Book has thrown eight touchdowns to one interception and rushed for another three scores.

Pitt (3-3) is coming into this matchup after rallying to beat Syracuse in overtime to snap a two-game losing streak. Look for the Panthers to rely on their running game against the Irish by handing off to Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall who are both averaging 6.5 yards per carry and have combined for nine rushing touchdowns on the season.

How to watch:

What: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, October 13, 2018

Time: 2:30 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, or right here