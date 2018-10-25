Notre Dame, Navy returning to Dublin in 2020

Notre Dame and Navy will return to Dublin, Ireland, in 2020 for the first time since 2012 and the third time ever, the two schools announced Thursday morning.
“The University of Notre Dame, our football program, our alumni and fans had such a wonderful experience in 2012,” Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “The people of Ireland were incredibly welcoming and made our time on the Emerald Isle unforgettable. It wasn’t long after our return from that trip that Navy initiated conversations with the hopes of bringing this matchup back to Dublin.”
Just like in 2012, the game will be held at Aviva Stadium, rather than at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It will also move up a week from its previously scheduled Sept. 5 to Aug. 29, giving Notre Dame an early idle week before two home games commence a six-game stretch before another idle week.
In that respect, this adjustment carries few of the drawbacks this year’s move to San Diego (8 ET; CBS) does. The Irish will have time to re-calibrate after the lengthy travel excursion, and will get to prepare for Navy’s triple-option during the preseason rather than in the middle of the season, and still have time to ready for the season as a whole.
Notre Dame won the 2012 contest in Ireland 50-10, kickstarting a 12-0 run to the national championship game.
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 — Navy at Dublin, Ireland
Sept. 12 — vs. Arkansas
Sept. 19 — vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 26 — vs. Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Oct. 3 — vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Oct. 10 — vs. Stanford
Oct. 16 — at Pitt (and for theme’s sake, at Heinz Field, which is actually Pittsburgh’s home field)
Oct. 31 — vs. Duke
Nov. 7 — vs. Clemson
Nov. 14 — at Georgia Tech
Nov. 21 — vs. Louisville
Nov. 28 — at USC
And In That Corner … The Navy Midshipmen and everyone’s least-favorite opposing offense
There might never be a good time to face Navy’s triple-option offense, but Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has said he prefers it coming after the idle week, removing the impetus to work on defending the unique attack as much during the rest of the season. The Irish still typically prep some in the preseason and certainly get the scout team ready in the weeks preceding, but the primary work comes during this bit of extra time. Nonetheless, Kelly would not mind more.
“We could use two more bye weeks to prepare for Navy in terms of what they present to you,” Kelly said Tuesday.
DF: Ava, it is not like Navy is an unknown commodity to Notre Dame fans, or any college football fans, yet this year seems to be quite the anomaly. Thanks for taking some time to perhaps explain it to us. This is, by far, the worst start to a season in Ken Niumatalolo’s 11 years there. Have you been surprised by this 2-5 beginning, or was the dip somewhat expected?
AW: A dip of this level was definitely unexpected. I think the fan base was prepared for some growing pains, as this is a relatively young team facing a pretty tough schedule, but to lose to Air Force in that fashion and to drop two games at home — which so rarely happens at Navy — has been somewhat shocking. You can see it in the stands each week; the crowds this year have looked thinner than usual. (Editor’s Note: Navy lost 35-7 at Air Force and lost its last two games, against Temple and Houston, at home.)
DF: Maybe I am forgetting an instance or two, but I cannot remember the last time there was this much of a question around Navy’s quarterback. Even Kelly said he has readied for three different possibilities — Garret Lewis, Malcolm Perry and Zach Abey. They bring three very different skill sets, kind of shocking considering the offense they all run. Which do you expect to carry the load Saturday night?
AW: For the first time in a few weeks, we finally have some clarity! Niumatalolo said Tuesday after practice he’s going to continue starting Garret Lewis at quarterback and Malcolm Perry at slotback. Zach Abey will continue his quarterback/wide receiver role. Niumatalolo clearly wants his offense to find some consistency here, which is something they’ve struggled with all season. This setup also makes the most sense to me, in that Lewis is much more confident in his arm than Perry is and makes the offense that much more versatile and dangerous as a result. And hey, if they still want Perry to have the ball every snap, that’s still an option.
DF: Earlier this season you spoke of that mythological creature to me, something akin to the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot … a passing threat as Navy’s quarterback. Can Lewis be a viable change of pace in both a game and in the season? Any tilt toward passing would be quite a shift for Niumatalolo’s triple-option.
AW: Now now, “threat” might be a bit of a stretch … but Lewis certainly gives Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper more options than Perry did. I don’t think we’ll see any shift toward the passing game because at the end of the day, Lewis is still a triple-option quarterback, Navy’s been doing what Navy does for decades and Niumatalolo has preached after every game that the Midshipmen can’t panic just because of this slide. To me, upending your offensive playbook reeks of panic. But Lewis does offer a nice change of pace in his own way. Just watching him in games, he has a control and comfort leading this offense that Perry really had to work for.
DF: Looking at the stats, Navy is rushing for 310.1 yards per game, a number it fell to as recently as 2016, when it still reached the AAC title game. The figure that is lower than usual is the yards per attempt at 5.13, lowest since Niumatalolo’s second year, 2009. Not to get too simple, especially when talking about five yards per rush, but where is the shortcoming most apparent? Ball carriers? Offensive line?
AW: It’s never one single thing, but the factor that comes to mind first is the play calling. Jasper was the first to say so after the Air Force game, a low point for the offense in which the Mids had 129 rushing yards and averaged 3.1 yards per rush. Especially during the first five games of the season, the offense has been more one-dimensional than in the past, and Jasper is relying a ton on Perry. Navy made it easier than usual for defenses to adapt when he had Perry run the ball every snap. Perry’s also on the smaller side — he’s listed somewhat generously at 5-foot-10 and even though he’s added weight, he is a slight kid who took a beating at quarterback. Once defenses figured out he was going to carry the ball 85 percent of the time, Navy’s offense was easy to limit.
Jasper has since remedied that and the offense has looked good for spurts in the past two games, but the slotback corps is young. They’re relying more and more on the fullbacks each game. It’s helping, now they just need to stay consistent for more than one half.
DF: Defensively, Navy is giving up 419.7 yards per game. That is more than usual, but still not an outrageous outlier. Four of the last seven seasons have included defenses giving up more than 400 yards per game. Is this year’s slight uptick a byproduct of the offense not holding onto the ball as much or just a bit worse of a defense?
AW: I think it’s mainly a product of the offense not holding onto the ball as much. Navy’s defense has had good moments and they have a few quality playmakers, but they’ve faced solid offenses so far and have received little support from their own offense.
DF: Lastly, it needs to be asked, how have Niumtalolo’s recent flirtations with other jobs been received around Navy? A few years ago he considered heading to BYU. This offseason it seemed he was about to go to Arizona. Acceptable after a decade or still viewed in a negative light?
AW: The thing that matters to most to this fan base is that he’s stayed both times when he could have left for bigger programs. He’s earned himself a lot of leeway and trust because of that. At this point, given the loyalty he’s showed to this school, I think most fans understand and accept that he’s going to at least follow up with job offers when other schools come calling.
DF: And before we go, how about a prediction? Can Navy keep Saturday night within three scores?
AW: Here are the two contrasting things I’m wrestling with: Notre Dame has had an extra week to prepare for the triple-option, and Navy has fared pretty well as an underdog against these guys in the past couple of years. But ultimately, nothing about this season at Navy is going as well as the past couple of years have, so I’m going with 51-24 Notre Dame.
Notre Dame’s Playoff Possibilities & Opponents: One looks better and the other still average
It is an awkward time of year when looking outward. Most of Notre Dame’s opponents are not inherently good, and the College Football Playoff selection committee has long made it clear it cares most about good victories, not just okay wins or bad losses.
Meanwhile, that committee does not release its first ranking for another six days, so any suggestions of the national pecking order are conjecture at best, perhaps educated conjecture, but based largely in speculation, nonetheless.
Oh, and the engine behind this space has learned to never again host a bachelor party during football season because the food poisoning gods are undefeated in ways even Alabama cannot imagine. An awkward time of year, indeed.
Thus, for at least this week, let’s combine the look at the Irish opponents with the Playoff possibilities, minimizing them both as we bide our time until the first committee reveal on Tuesday.
Doug, I know you hate all of the pointless polls that come out before the Committee begins its meetings, and if I recall, you don’t care much for the early versions of the Committee polls either. But, if forced to engage in speculation regarding these meaningless events, what is your prediction about where the Irish land in the first poll? — Matthew C.
To be fair, Matt sent that in a little more than 24 hours before Ohio State lost to Purdue, removing some of the impetus to the question. Personally, I was not far from a Cajun dinner that may or may not be the source of my downfall this week.
To be clear, I do not have any issue with the early Committee polls. I do have issue with overreaction to items that will obviously sort themselves out. As an example, let’s say the Buckeyes had not lost, and the Committee put both Ohio State and Michigan directly in front of Notre Dame at No. 5. There would be an outcry, an unnecessary one. The Buckeyes and Wolverines play each other the final week of the regular season. It would seem safe to presume the loser would drop below the Irish. No need to be upset. The disrespect is not real. Also, that was an impossible hypothetical.
To offer an answer, Notre Dame should come in at No. 3 next week, barring any monumental occurrences this weekend. Unless granting real credence to Navy in a down year, the only chance of such an upset would come in Tallahassee, and let’s not go giving Willie Taggart too much credit on a one-game winning streak. (Wait, it can’t be a streak if it is only one? Whoops.)
To continue to the answer that matters, who will loom at Nos. 4 and 5? LSU and Michigan, in some order. Of note: LSU still has to face Alabama and Texas A&M (on the road) while Michigan awaits both Penn State and Ohio State (on the road). Even the Big-12 one-loss trio cannot result in more than one of them running the table.
This is where the Ohio State loss was a big deal for Irish concerns. It not only fell an unbeaten, but it reduced the possible pool of one-loss headaches in a tangible way. Rather than both Michigan and Ohio State conceivably finishing the season with one-loss and both elbowing out a one-loss Notre Dame, now only one can. Only one (non-‘Bama) SEC team can finish the regular season with as few as one loss. Only one Big 12 team can. Get the idea?
Even in the cleanest of conclusions, a path is emerging for the Irish to cruise to the Playoff even with a loss.
Now then, to those opponents, obviously beginning with …
Michigan (7-1): Overblown and obnoxious antics stole the headlines in Michigan’s 21-7 win at Michigan State, but the game itself was a lesson in dominance. The Wolverines had the ball for 41:03 and gave up only 94 total yards. Even though they lost the turnover battle 2-1, they cruised. In fact, one of those turnovers set up the Spartans for a 7-yard touchdown drive, their only points of the day.
Those off-the-field storylines will continue for the week in Ann Arbor, given the idle week in those parts.
Ball St. (3-5): The Cardinals lost 42-20 vs. Eastern Michigan, and even that includes Ball State breaking an 80-yard touchdown run with two minutes to go.
Ball State hosts Ohio (Thursday; 7 ET; CBSSN) as 10.5-point underdogs with a combined point total over/under of 64. Just enjoy the weekday football.
Vanderbilt (3-5): This space projected the Commodores would not score 19 against Kentucky, and that was accurate, but it would be a lie to call that anywhere near precise. Vanderbilt nearly upset Kentucky, falling only 14-7.
As a result, the ‘Dores are favored this weekend, just the fourth time they have been favored in an SEC game during Derek Mason’s five-year tenure. Hosting Arkansas (12ET; SEC Network) with a 1.5-point edge hints at a 27-25 result.
Wake Forest (3-4): The Deacons fell 38-17 at Florida State after jumping to a 10-0 lead. They now head to Louisville (12 ET) as 2.5-point underdogs with a lofty over/under of 65.
Stanford (5-2): Outgained by 101 yards, the Cardinal forced three turnovers and held onto the ball for 38:17 to beat Arizona State 20-13 on Thursday. Its Pac-12 North fate may be on the line this week against Washington State (7 ET; Pac 12 Network). Somewhat surprisingly, Stanford is favored by a field goal with an over/under of 53 suggesting a 28-25 result.
Virginia Tech (4-2): After a week off, Virginia Tech will get another long week once done hosting Georgia Tech on Thursday (7:30 ET; ESPN). As three-point favorites, the Hokies are expected to handle the triple-option to the tune of 31-28.
Pittsburgh (3-4): Duke is rarely given the credit it deserves for being a solid football program, and that shows in the spread setting Pittsburgh as only a 2.5-point underdog (3:30 ET) with an over/under of 46. Expect the Blue Devils to enjoy more of a cushion than 24-22.
Navy (2-5): Statistically, it looks like a normal Navy output, rushing for 349 yards on 67 carries, a 5.2 average, but it was not enough to overcome Houston’s 413 passing yards in a 49-36 Cougars victory.
Navy now hosts Notre Dame in San Diego (8 ET; CBS) in a game that had its time slot determined back in the summer. The Irish are favored by 23.5 with an over/under of 54 speaking to a 39-15 finale.
Northwestern (4-3): It is a result of the schedule that the Wildcats remain in the division title conversation in the Big Ten West, but they do thanks to an 18-15 victory at Rutgers. Ahh, 2018, when “Big Ten West” and “Rutgers” logically fit in the same sentence.
Northwestern’s title hopes will be on the line against Wisconsin this weekend (12 ET; FOX) as touchdown underdogs with an over/under of 51. That feels like too many total points. This is still Big Ten West football, right?
Florida State (4-3): With the 38-17 victory against Wake Forest, the Seminoles are averaging 32.5 points per game in their last four games. They will need every one of those against Clemson (12 ET; ABC) as 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under of 51 indicates Florida State may hardly reach half that average, an expected final score of 34-17.
Syracuse (5-2): The Orange needed double overtime to beat North Carolina 40-37, turning to sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito to do so, benching four-year starter Eric Dungey. Their Saturday stat lines: Dungey: 17-of-33 for 225 yards; 15 rushes for 42 yards and a score. DeVito: 11-of-19 for 181 yards and three touchdowns.
Head coach Dino Babers has yet to commit to either quarterback against N.C. State (7 ET; ESPN2), indicating he has some loyalty to a four-year starter who has played through injuries throughout his career. Syracuse is a 2.5-point underdog, but that line will move quickly if a starter is leaked, especially if it is DeVito.
USC (4-3): The story is about the Trojans’ quarterbacks getting banged up. That ignores the fact that their defense gave up 541 yards, 27 first downs and 34 unanswered points in a 41-28 loss at Utah.
Arizona State (3:30 ET; ABC/ESPN2) will look to rack up similar damage even though USC is favored by 6.5 with an over/under of 54.5.
Thursday 7 p.m. ET: Ball State vs. Ohio on CBSSN. Thursday 7:30 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech on ESPN. Saturday 12 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt at Arkansas on SEC Network; Wake Forest at Louisville; Northwestern vs. Wisconsin on FOX; Florida State vs. Clemson on ABC. 3:30 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh vs. Duke; USC vs. Arizona State on ABC/ESPN2. 7 ET: Stanford vs. Washington State on Pac 12 Network; Syracuse vs. N.C. State on ESPN2. 8 ET: Navy vs. Notre Dame on CBS
Favorites: Vanderbilt -1.5; Stanford -3; Virginia Tech -3; USC -6.5 Underdogs: Ball State +10.5; Wake Forest +1.5; Pittsburgh +2.5; Navy +23.5; Northwestern +6.5; Florida State +16.5; Syracuse +2.
Leftovers, Links & Questions for the Week: No. 3 Notre Dame returns from a week off
It was Notre Dame’s week off, so any leftovers around here are minimal at best. There isn’t enough to make a full sandwich with, if you will, but perhaps enough to satisfy a craving for 45 minutes before dinner is served. In other words, the idle week doesn’t truly end until Tuesday morning.
As expected, the fingers hitting these keys did not touch a remote this weekend. But that didn’t stop them from cruising Twitter and learning a few things that need to be investigated this week, most likely by Tuesday morning:
It sounds like … — USC’s quarterback depth chart may no longer exist. — Syracuse’s quarterback depth chart is about to enter into a controversy.
— Jim Harbaugh is in the middle of another controversy. — Something largely possible because Harbaugh feels emboldened by Michigan’s success, finally notching a road win against a ranked opponent.
— Those rankings are becoming an issue as people debate Notre Dame and Michigan, missing the point that if both win out, both will be in the Playoff. — The exact seeding possibilities will start to sort themselves out a week from tomorrow (Tuesday), when the selection committee releases its first ranking.
— The Irish will then immediately have a chance at a comparison point between them and the Wolverines — ya know, aside from the 24-17 Notre Dame victory to open the season — when they head to Northwestern.
The last one finished under the lights. The next one will start under them.
— What is worth remembering about Michigan’s 20-17 victory at Northwestern on Sept. 29 is the Wolverines put themselves in a 17-0 hole before getting their act together, their last real scare this season despite now coming off back-to-back top-25 matchups. (No offense, Maryland, but your 7-3 first-quarter lead was not really all that terrifying.)
Now then, some questions … Will Irish sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong be available to play against Navy (8 ET; CBS)? Head coach Brian Kelly loosely targeted Armstrong’s return for after the idle week when a knee infection first sidelined him the week before the Stanford game. The simultaneous — but obviously unrelated — return of senior running back Dexter Williams from an undisclosed suspension made Armstrong’s absence much more palatable.
Nonetheless, adding Armstrong to Williams and junior Tony Jones would create a genuinely deep running back rotation. Fresh legs are a rare commodity at the position in November, but Notre Dame might luck into them.
That is, if Armstrong’s fitness was not damaged too much by the four-week break, which included six days in the hospital at one point. “It’s complicated in the sense that six days sounds like a lot,” Kelly said Oct. 9. “We were draining the knee area and making sure that no infection would get in there. So it required a round-the-clock maintenance on that, and it’s something that’s better done in a hospital environment than back in the dorm.”
Admittedly, this is a question which will go unanswered into the weekend, but it is worth acknowledging well ahead of time.
Despite vastly-improved safety play, will the Irish still move Julian Love to safety from cornerback, as they did last year? The then-sophomore made a career high 14 tackles that day, with 10 of them solo. His nose for the ball is best-suited against the Midshipmen when he can play close to the line of scrimmage and stop the triple-option from the outset, rather than fight off a block on the sideline and then work his way in.
If they do so, will Donte Vaughn get another chance at cornerback? The junior was benched against Pittsburgh for poor coverage and shoddy tackling. Freshman TaRiq Bracy acquitted himself quite well filling in for Vaughn, and one could be forgiven for readily presuming Bracy would be Notre Dame’s third cornerback (behind Love and junior Troy Pride) moving forward.
This weekend may be the exception.
“Donte has got length, and we like his size,” Kelly said even after that on-field change against the Panthers. “… Donte is much more of a physical player against the run.”
Brad actually did. That’s going above and beyond right there.
Minutes before he did so was also the only chance to personally watch any college football over the weekend. While on a swamp tour in the bayous of Louisiana, the flat-bottomed boat cruised by a house closer to a wild pig breeding ground than to any roads. One man sat on the deck in a rocking chair. A TV made in the mid-90s played Alabama at Tennessee. As Captain Ron said hello to Mr. Jones, this tour now included not only alligators, blue herons and abandoned cement barges, but also the ideal embodiment of how pervasive football is in the United States.
Friday at 4: Forget about football, just this once, just this weekend
SOMEWHERE ABOVE MIDDLE AMERICA; SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT 985 — Usually, such a self-serving dateline would be nothing but unnecessary and flattering self-flagellation. In this instance, however, it is to the point about to be addressed. (Also, it’s a Spirit Airlines flight, no humblebrag includes Spirit Airlines.)
Maybe if Notre Dame was not 7-0, not one of six Power Five undefeateds remaining and not No. 4 in the polls, this weekend would feel empty. Maybe if the Irish had not reached the off week with everything still possible, were not forcing their fans to discuss the dreams they usually do not dare voice outside the privacy of an empty car on a long commute, then these 14 days would feel idle rather than relaxing. Maybe if head coach Brian Kelly had not switched quarterbacks a month ago and thus not sparked Notre Dame to look significantly — undeniably, inarguably, one Pittsburgh-struggle away from overwhelmingly — better than it had in the first three weeks, then this would be a time to reassess the obvious flaws that had yet to spell ruin, inevitable as it would certainly seem.
But the Irish are on the brink of something, as much of a brink as anything can be with a month to go. Those generational dreams are more pertinent than most are familiar with. Kelly did make the change to junior Ian Book.
Beginning again Monday, the Notre Dame stress will rise to a level not felt since 2012, and even then, it was a team escaping trouble for as long as possible, not one embarrassing Stanford on both sides of the line.
The five weeks to come will include freak outs — don’t you dare, unfounded Twitter rumors, don’t you dare — and celebrations. They may well include the continued coalescence of USC, leading to concern clouding enjoyment of Thanksgiving’s cheesy potatoes. (Ahhhh, cheesy potatoes.)
An injury will lead to aggravation. A questionable play call will spark un-nuanced outrage. A correct-to-the-letter flag will be faulted for missing the spirit of the rule.
This is what awaits you come Monday.
Today is Friday.
So, for one weekend this fall, forget about football. Enjoy some time away from the TV, or at least leave it on just in the background and focus energy somewhere else. By no means do you need to clean the gutters, but has anyone ever been worse off for not watching Michigan at Michigan State? (12 ET; FOX)
This flight is to New Orleans to enjoy a bachelor party. It being scheduled for this particular weekend is no accident. The only coincidence was the survey of attendees happened to match the weekend the best man had already decided upon. The polling results were private; they were never going to be shared if they conflicted with the executive decision.
There will not be football on at this bachelor party, no matter if it is in a football-mad state filled with dreams of upsetting the national balance and ruining any semblance of order in the Playoff conversation. Good for Louisiana, for LSU, for Ed Orgeron. That is not a problem to be discussed around here this weekend. (And not while watching the Tigers host Mississippi State at 7 ET on ESPN.)
That is a problem for Monday.
Go, open your Friday at 4 beverage. Just like any week, you have earned it. But maybe do not worry about USC at Utah tomorrow night (8 ET; Pac 12 Network), even if that spread is ticking more and more toward the Utes.
As you read this, yours truly will be heading toward a nice Cajun dinner.
Midday Saturday, it’ll be a boat tour of the swamplands. There will be no television anywhere near, though the boat does come complete with a cooler filled with local beer.
Take a weekend off. Just this one.
And if you don’t, could somebody text me score updates for Clemson at NC State? Much appreciated. (3:30 ET; ESPN)