Friday at 4: A never-ending Notre Dame mailbag to end the quiet idle week

By Douglas FarmerOct 26, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
If you boldly and publicly promise to answer every mailbag question received, you do so, even if they come via direct message from a Twitter account you muted, even if it is Navy week and just thinking about the triple-option this much dulls the senses, even if it was a week spent in recovery and not in writing.

Notre Dame fans are relentless, after all, or maybe this was all a long setup for a later reveal …

Anyway, a few somewhat repetitive inquiries about the No. 3 Irish, answered:

With Pitt showing that press coverage throws off our passing game, what do we do to stop other teams from doing the same? — @sgodeaux

Is it just me or does it seem like Chip Long calls an abundance of stretch runs or bubble screens to the short side of the field? Common sense would say those plays should almost always be called to the weakside. — Jason V.

What is your favorite play the Irish have called on offense and why? What does that tell you about the team thus far? — Daniel M.

These all fold into each other, so let’s address them together. The answers to the third are ready issues for a pressing defense, like mentioned in the first, and they actually include the screens referenced in the second.

To those screens first off, the point of such a screen or even a stretch run is to get the ball to the perimeter as quickly as possible, where there is a better chance of finding a seam for a vertical gain. Why a better chance? There are fewer defenders along the sidelines than in the middle of the field.

Sending those plays toward the boundary side of the field simply means the ball is on the perimeter that tenth of a second quicker. If executed well, no one coming from the middle of the field should be able to crash that vertical seam, even if the ball is thrown to the near sideline. If throwing to the field side, the far sideline, then the defenders there have that tenth of a second more to ready for the quick action.

The goal is to eliminate as much of that time as possible, so the short side of the field actually makes common sense.

Those are not “my favorite play” thus far, but they fall into a similar category. Whether aligned with three receivers and one tight end or two and two, a standard set of route trees include a finite number of variations. Finding ways to grow those possibilities exponentially is when an offense can put a defense into an unavoidable bind.

With that in mind, Long dialing up two wheel routes to junior running back Tony Jones against Vanderbilt led to 56 yards on just two plays. This is a piece of the offense Jones offers that few running backs do. He was natural in catching those passes and smooth in running the routes. The chunk plays left the Commodores somewhat short-handed. They could either focus on Notre Dame’s receivers or devote a safety to Jones, but not both.

Factoring in the tight ends leads to similar results. A few times this year, two tight ends have lined up on one side of the line and run parallel routes to different levels. If a safety is not devoted to helping on one of those tight ends from the outset, then a linebacker has to choose to cover either the short route or the deeper route. Book simply throws to the other. If a safety is committed to helping on that deeper route, then that just means there is one less defender to help over the top on senior receiver Miles Boykin or junior counterpart Chase Claypool. (This can cut against the Irish. It was this type of alignment criticized this morning for a fourth-and-short failure against Pittsburgh. An over-reliance on anything renders it ineffective.)

This is where football is often referred to as chess, and anything thinking a few moves ahead is what an acknowledged Process Truther always prefers.

Why does ND refuse to throw the ball in the middle of the field? I can count on one hand the passes that have been thrown in the middle? Doesn’t matter zone or man, they seem like there is no plan even with the big receivers they have. Everything is an out pattern or a wide receiver screen out of a bunch formation or a go route down the sideline. Finally threw a couple late in the Pitt game scoring a touchdown to win the game. — Paul L.

Well, hyperbole aside … The sidelines are where large receivers are at their best. They can use they size to outduel one defender, rather than run the route toward the safety. It really is that simple.

Those out routes and back shoulder throws have been nothing but efficient since the quarterback change. They are a large reason Book leads the country in completion percentage.

And that late touchdown against Pittsburgh that came down the middle? That was not down the middle. It was, in fact, a go route down the sideline that Boykin naturally broke in a few yards on his first move as the coverage allowed, yet he never crossed the hash marks. And it remains a picture-perfect throw from Book …

Love your work on this site. Can always count on you to give an unbiased opinion, no matter what transpires on Saturdays. My question is about Alizé Mack. Am I the only one who notices that he never breaks tackles? Outside of the beginning of the Pittsburgh game, he normally is a catch-and-go down guy. For someone his size and ability, that is certainly unexpected. — Thomas W.

First off, thanks for the kind words, Thomas. While this was submitted last week, it was nice to reread them after this long week. As for Mack, I am one to give the benefit of the doubt. That is, at least in part, because that has not stood out to me all that much. Have any of Notre Dame’s receivers broken a plethora of tackles this year? Their primary concern is catching the ball and then turning up field, and Mack has improved in those regards this year. My oh my has he improved in those regards.

Coming into the year, his career totals were 32 catches for 356 yards and a score. He should match them this season alone, already with 25 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Some of this issue seems to be expectations, something Mack has struggled with on his own, as well.

In the midst of a career season, does Alizé Mack really deserve criticism for not doing more? (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

“I think maybe Alizé came in here with the sense of, ‘I’m one and done,’” Kelly said Thursday. “Certainly Notre Dame is not that. You can’t function here unless you really get your feet on the ground and commit to what Notre Dame is all about. … It was a process of him figuring out why he was here and what he needed to do to make it work and that’s why he’s starting to have the success he is.”

On a different note, it has been telling this season to hear Kelly discuss Mack, senior running back Dexter Williams and senior linebacker Te’von Coney. All have had disciplinary issues in the past, and oftentimes a nuanced ear can hear the struggles remaining in those regards when Kelly either tiptoes around a question or outright mentions “traits.” With those three this season, he has referenced their missteps, and in doing so he makes it clear they have moved past them.

As another example, regarding Coney:

“He’s had to make some good choices after making some not-so-good choices. A lot of the credit goes to him in making good choices along the way here in the last few years …”

There have been particular players in the past about whom Kelly would have avoided mentioning those “not-so-good choices” and in doing so seem to indicate those might still be concerns. These three seniors, given time and multiple chances, appear to have born out the good faith.

What do you think of Clark Lea this far into the season? Do you think his success is more a holdover of what Mike Elko did last year to set the foundation or do you think he has contributed significantly? Further, a large part of the success of a good defensive coordinator is his ability to recruit well. Any reports on how Lea is doing on the recruiting front? — Daniel M.

What is your favorite play the Irish have called on defense? — Daniel M.

Daniel M. brought questions. To the recruiting wondering, 10 defensive prospects have committed in this class, and that includes 4 four-star defensive linemen and 3 four-star defensive backs. Let’s not worry about recruiting.

Lea has been excellent, and some gratitude is certainly due to Elko, who is doing impressive things at Texas A&M to this point, but if anyone is not getting enough credit, it is defensive line coach Mike Elston. That front is making Lea look brilliant. My favorite play call? Every single stunt the defensive line has run, giving its athleticism and speed a moment’s head start against a hesitating offensive lineman. Junior end Khalid Kareem’s game-clinching sack against Pittsburgh was hardly a great rush from him. The offensive line was just that confounded by a stunt with junior end Daelin Hayes. Daniel, you could have chased quarterback Kenny Pickett in that moment.

Those calls trace to Lea, but they are possible because of Elston’s work.

Moral dilemma. Goin’ to the BC-Miami game tonight. Don’t know who to root against more.” — Pat K.

Conceivably, Virginia Tech can still win the ACC Coastal, despite last night’s mistake against Georgia Tech. In that regard, a Miami loss could behoove Notre Dame. As discussed with Northwestern this morning, it is hard to dismiss any Power Five divisional champion, even if it comes from the chaotic Coastal where it remains possible every team finishes 4-4 in ACC play.

The Irish schedule still has hopes for Stanford and Michigan in this regard, as well, while USC’s divisional chances no longer need much be discussed.

Also, tonight is Boston College’s Red Bandanna game. You can’t cheer against the Eagles at the Red Bandanna game.

What alternate topics did you consider for today’s “Friday at 4”? — Douglas F.

“Why to never host a bachelor party during football season, even if it is during Notre Dame’s off week.”
“I need new friends.”
“I’m baaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.”

Now then, what time is it? That’s right, it’s well past 4 if you made it this far. Hope that is a glass in your hand. Enjoy the evening, folks.

Things To Learn: OL change could spark Notre Dame’s run game, helped by Armstrong’s return

By Douglas FarmerOct 26, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
It was a decision questionable at the time, immediately ripe for second-guessing, and for once that criticism seemed warranted. With only a fourth-and-one conversion between it and icing the 19-14 victory against Pittsburgh, Notre Dame rolled out junior quarterback Ian Book for a pass into the flat.

Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long did not attempt to sneak Book up the middle, or even a handoff to bowling ball of a running back in junior Tony Jones. He did not trust the offensive line to get the needed push for the first down — admittedly it was genuinely a yard to gain, if not more, not a foot or such. Long does like to use Notre Dame’s tight ends, and Book ended up having options as he broke right, particularly sophomore Brock Wright running a route from the fullback position.

“Trying to get someone to slip in the flat,” Book said of his read. “I’ve got to do a little better job and get the ball to him quicker.”

Instead, Book was pushed out of bounds for a two-yard loss. While his resistance to throwing toward a covered but plausibly open Wright in that situation is something he needs to overcome, the play call still stood out. Game on the line, one yard to gain, trust the offensive line, right?

The decision on fourth to not sneak or use the RB has me wondering whether the OL is good but not dominating. Ignoring the stacked box, was the Pitt DL good or was it only a numbers game? Does this OL really have the people to dominate and it needs time to adjust without [fifth-year left guard and captain Alex] Bars? I think the OL needs to step up before the Playoffs as you won’t be able to get away just writing off the run and going one-dimensional. — Ray M.

Does the ‘meh-to-bad with a couple of heroin spikes’ running game vs. Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh lead us to believe that Alex Bars is truly this team’s MVP? — @ericruethling

To answer the second query first, no, Book has probably established himself as the offensive MVP while someone along the defensive line deserves team MVP honors, probably senior tackle Jerry Tillery. But the point stands: Does this offensive line have the personnel to hold its own without Bars?

We’re about to find out.

Notre Dame has elevated sophomore Aaron Banks to starting left guard and moved senior Trevor Ruhland into a timeshare with junior Tommy Kraemer at right guard.

“[Banks] has been emerging over a period of time,” Kelly said Tuesday. “Certainly when Alex went down, it created more of a focus on the position itself. Trying to duplicate that kind of size and quickness that Alex has is very difficult.

“We felt like Aaron has accelerated his game to the point where we feel comfortable starting him at the left guard position. Still have a lot of confidence in Ruhland and Kraemer, … but we think our best chance at playing at the level that we need to — a 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman that pass protects very well, moves his feet very well and plays with explosiveness now gives us two really big, physical, athletic players on the left side.”

Banks presents the most size, there is no denying that. He outweighs Ruhland by 25-30 pounds. But this may be a move as much about the right guard position as it is the left guard.

Kraemer has not yet played excellently. Be it his footwork, his balance or his confidence, something has not meshed for the second consecutive year as a starter. A rotation at right tackle worked well for him last year, and if another series-by-series solution is the band-aid needed to get through these next five games, then Notre Dame was smart to apply it during the idle week.

It is not a guaranteed solution. No first-time starter, a la Banks, is but Long’s lack of confidence on that fourth-down underscored the need for a change, and a change has been made. Getting a first glance at it against an undersized defensive front cannot hurt.

Will Brian Kelly and Chip Long create a wildcat-type package for Brandon Wimbush during the bye week? — @Carr4thecourse

No. Full stop. You do not put your backup quarterback into a secondary package, especially when he still needs to work with the primary game plan.

Then why even give this question the time of day? To use it to point out Notre Dame will come out of the off week with another running back … Kelly said Thursday sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong is more than ready for action.

“It looks like he hasn’t been out,” Kelly said. “He’s running at 20 miles per hour, physical. … He looks like he hasn’t missed a beat. We’re going to have to be concerned about his cardiovascular, things of that nature, but he’s ready to go.”

Maybe Armstrong doesn’t get more than six carries, maybe a dozen, but if he is already in strong shape after a month off recovering from a knee infection which at one point required six days spent in the hospital — more notable for the lack of conditioning available while getting his knee drained than for the drastic-sounding nature — then the Irish ground game could be in rare form these next five weeks.

Armstrong should not be needed to beat Navy (8 ET; CBS), which should mean he reaches his workload limit and that is it. Theoretically, that should set him up for more at Northwestern, and so on. In time, perhaps both Armstrong and senior Dexter Williams can offer 15-18 strong carries a game, utterly wearing down opposing defenses. It is easy to forget after a month’s absence, but Armstrong was averaging 5.2 yards per carry with five touchdowns and 264 yards while Williams was unavailable, taking about 12 rushes per game.

How many carries can Armstrong productively offer now?

Notre Dame junior quarterback Ian Book has completed more than 70 percent of his passes in each of his four starts this season, believed to be a first in school history. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Can Book maintain his prodigious completion rate?
Clearly, this was not a reader question. The use of prodigious gave that away. ZING!

The stat itself is meaningful if not still basic, but its lofty standing is only a measure of comparison with no on-field impact. Book has completed 75.2 percent of his passes this year, leading the country (Troy’s Kaleb Barker is second at 73.0) and the Notre Dame record books. (Jimmy Clausen holds the current mark at 68.0 percent in 2009.)

The more pertinent stat is Book’s 8.40 yards per attempt. That is only No. 25 in the country (Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa sets the pace at a comical 13.59) and pales compared to the Irish record of 10.06 set by John Huarte in 1964 and even the next mark of 9.69 from Kevin McDougal in 1993, but it is still a worthwhile figure. As long as Book averages more than eight yards per attempt, this offense is going to be a difficult one to stop. It really is as simple as that.

Some more context:
2017 — Brandon Wimbush threw for 1,870 yards on 275 attempts, 6.8 yards per attempt.
2015 — DeShone Kizer threw for 2,884 yards on 335 attempts, 8.61 yards per attempt.
2012 — Everett Golson threw for 2,405 yards on 318 attempts, 7.56 yards per attempt.
2009 — Jimmy Clausen threw for 3,722 yards on 425 attempts, 8.76 yards per attempt.

Can Notre Dame’s late schedule take a tick toward formidable?
This is something of an easy way out for “Things To Learn” to reach four, but facing Navy really does become a survive-and-advance proposition. That is the nature of the triple-option. That is the nature of Ken Niumatalolo’s “consistency, year-in and year-out,” to quote Kelly. The Irish just want to get past Navy and be done with the task for another year.

The following tasks could suddenly be headline worthy if … Northwestern upsets Wisconsin (12 ET; FOX) or if Florida State upsets Clemson (12 ET; ABC). The Wildcats are only 4.5-point underdogs, compared to the Seminoles’ 17-point line.

Northwestern has become an underdog of note lately, and getting the Badgers at home only increases the intrigue. In case you somehow forgot, Notre Dame also plays at Northwestern.

If — and that is always a sizable two-letter word — the Wildcats manage the upset, they would suddenly be in control of the Big Ten West, with only a trip to Iowa standing between them and a visit to the Big Ten title game. For all the knocking of the Irish schedule, from this space included, it is hard to dismiss any conference title game participant.

Notre Dame, Navy returning to Dublin in 2020

By Douglas FarmerOct 25, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Notre Dame and Navy will return to Dublin, Ireland, in 2020 for the first time since 2012 and the third time ever, the two schools announced Thursday morning.

“The University of Notre Dame, our football program, our alumni and fans had such a wonderful experience in 2012,” Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “The people of Ireland were incredibly welcoming and made our time on the Emerald Isle unforgettable. It wasn’t long after our return from that trip that Navy initiated conversations with the hopes of bringing this matchup back to Dublin.”

Just like in 2012, the game will be held at Aviva Stadium, rather than at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It will also move up a week from its previously scheduled Sept. 5 to Aug. 29, giving Notre Dame an early idle week before two home games commence a six-game stretch before another idle week.

In that respect, this adjustment carries few of the drawbacks this year’s move to San Diego (8 ET; CBS) does. The Irish will have time to re-calibrate after the lengthy travel excursion, and will get to prepare for Navy’s triple-option during the preseason rather than in the middle of the season, and still have time to ready for the season as a whole.

Notre Dame won the 2012 contest in Ireland 50-10, kickstarting a 12-0 run to the national championship game.

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 — Navy at Dublin, Ireland
Sept. 12 — vs. Arkansas
Sept. 19 — vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 26 — vs. Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Oct. 3 — vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Oct. 10 — vs. Stanford
Oct. 16 — at Pitt (and for theme’s sake, at Heinz Field, which is actually Pittsburgh’s home field)
Oct. 31 — vs. Duke
Nov. 7 — vs. Clemson
Nov. 14 — at Georgia Tech
Nov. 21 — vs. Louisville
Nov. 28 — at USC

And In That Corner … The Navy Midshipmen and everyone’s least-favorite opposing offense

By Douglas FarmerOct 25, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
There might never be a good time to face Navy’s triple-option offense, but Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has said he prefers it coming after the idle week, removing the impetus to work on defending the unique attack as much during the rest of the season. The Irish still typically prep some in the preseason and certainly get the scout team ready in the weeks preceding, but the primary work comes during this bit of extra time. Nonetheless, Kelly would not mind more.

“We could use two more bye weeks to prepare for Navy in terms of what they present to you,” Kelly said Tuesday.

Notre Dame does not have two more weeks, and neither do Irish fans. Here to offer a refresher on the Midshipmen is Ava Wallace of The Washington Post

DF: Ava, it is not like Navy is an unknown commodity to Notre Dame fans, or any college football fans, yet this year seems to be quite the anomaly. Thanks for taking some time to perhaps explain it to us. This is, by far, the worst start to a season in Ken Niumatalolo’s 11 years there. Have you been surprised by this 2-5 beginning, or was the dip somewhat expected?

AW: A dip of this level was definitely unexpected. I think the fan base was prepared for some growing pains, as this is a relatively young team facing a pretty tough schedule, but to lose to Air Force in that fashion and to drop two games at home  which so rarely happens at Navy  has been somewhat shocking. You can see it in the stands each week; the crowds this year have looked thinner than usual. (Editor’s Note: Navy lost 35-7 at Air Force and lost its last two games, against Temple and Houston, at home.)

He may not be the starting quarterback anymore, but Malcolm Perry’s running ability keeps him a key part of Navy’s offensive attack. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

DF: Maybe I am forgetting an instance or two, but I cannot remember the last time there was this much of a question around Navy’s quarterback. Even Kelly said he has readied for three different possibilities  Garret Lewis, Malcolm Perry and Zach Abey. They bring three very different skill sets, kind of shocking considering the offense they all run. Which do you expect to carry the load Saturday night?

AW: For the first time in a few weeks, we finally have some clarity! Niumatalolo said Tuesday after practice he’s going to continue starting Garret Lewis at quarterback and Malcolm Perry at slotback. Zach Abey will continue his quarterback/wide receiver role. Niumatalolo clearly wants his offense to find some consistency here, which is something they’ve struggled with all season. This setup also makes the most sense to me, in that Lewis is much more confident in his arm than Perry is and makes the offense that much more versatile and dangerous as a result. And hey, if they still want Perry to have the ball every snap, that’s still an option.

DF: Earlier this season you spoke of that mythological creature to me, something akin to the Loch Ness Monster and Bigfoot … a passing threat as Navy’s quarterback. Can Lewis be a viable change of pace in both a game and in the season? Any tilt toward passing would be quite a shift for Niumatalolo’s triple-option.

AW: Now now, “threat” might be a bit of a stretch … but Lewis certainly gives Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper more options than Perry did. I don’t think we’ll see any shift toward the passing game because at the end of the day, Lewis is still a triple-option quarterback, Navy’s been doing what Navy does for decades and Niumatalolo has preached after every game that the Midshipmen can’t panic just because of this slide. To me, upending your offensive playbook reeks of panic. But Lewis does offer a nice change of pace in his own way. Just watching him in games, he has a control and comfort leading this offense that Perry really had to work for.

DF: Looking at the stats, Navy is rushing for 310.1 yards per game, a number it fell to as recently as 2016, when it still reached the AAC title game. The figure that is lower than usual is the yards per attempt at 5.13, lowest since Niumatalolo’s second year, 2009. Not to get too simple, especially when talking about five yards per rush, but where is the shortcoming most apparent? Ball carriers? Offensive line?

AW: It’s never one single thing, but the factor that comes to mind first is the play calling. Jasper was the first to say so after the Air Force game, a low point for the offense in which the Mids had 129 rushing yards and averaged 3.1 yards per rush. Especially during the first five games of the season, the offense has been more one-dimensional than in the past, and Jasper is relying a ton on Perry. Navy made it easier than usual for defenses to adapt when he had Perry run the ball every snap. Perry’s also on the smaller side  he’s listed somewhat generously at 5-foot-10 and even though he’s added weight, he is a slight kid who took a beating at quarterback. Once defenses figured out he was going to carry the ball 85 percent of the time, Navy’s offense was easy to limit.

Jasper has since remedied that and the offense has looked good for spurts in the past two games, but the slotback corps is young. They’re relying more and more on the fullbacks each game. It’s helping, now they just need to stay consistent for more than one half.

DF: Defensively, Navy is giving up 419.7 yards per game. That is more than usual, but still not an outrageous outlier. Four of the last seven seasons have included defenses giving up more than 400 yards per game. Is this year’s slight uptick a byproduct of the offense not holding onto the ball as much or just a bit worse of a defense?

AW: I think it’s mainly a product of the offense not holding onto the ball as much. Navy’s defense has had good moments and they have a few quality playmakers, but they’ve faced solid offenses so far and have received little support from their own offense.

In his 11th season at Navy, Ken Niumatalolo is in danger of missing a bowl game for only the second time. The Midshipmen went 5-7 in 2011. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

DF: Lastly, it needs to be asked, how have Niumtalolo’s recent flirtations with other jobs been received around Navy? A few years ago he considered heading to BYU. This offseason it seemed he was about to go to Arizona. Acceptable after a decade or still viewed in a negative light?

AW: The thing that matters to most to this fan base is that he’s stayed both times when he could have left for bigger programs. He’s earned himself a lot of leeway and trust because of that. At this point, given the loyalty he’s showed to this school, I think most fans understand and accept that he’s going to at least follow up with job offers when other schools come calling.

DF: And before we go, how about a prediction? Can Navy keep Saturday night within three scores?

AW: Here are the two contrasting things I’m wrestling with: Notre Dame has had an extra week to prepare for the triple-option, and Navy has fared pretty well as an underdog against these guys in the past couple of years. But ultimately, nothing about this season at Navy is going as well as the past couple of years have, so I’m going with 51-24 Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s Playoff Possibilities & Opponents: One looks better and the other still average

By Douglas FarmerOct 24, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
It is an awkward time of year when looking outward. Most of Notre Dame’s opponents are not inherently good, and the College Football Playoff selection committee has long made it clear it cares most about good victories, not just okay wins or bad losses.

Meanwhile, that committee does not release its first ranking for another six days, so any suggestions of the national pecking order are conjecture at best, perhaps educated conjecture, but based largely in speculation, nonetheless.

Oh, and the engine behind this space has learned to never again host a bachelor party during football season because the food poisoning gods are undefeated in ways even Alabama cannot imagine. An awkward time of year, indeed.

Thus, for at least this week, let’s combine the look at the Irish opponents with the Playoff possibilities, minimizing them both as we bide our time until the first committee reveal on Tuesday.

Doug, I know you hate all of the pointless polls that come out before the Committee begins its meetings, and if I recall, you don’t care much for the early versions of the Committee polls either. But, if forced to engage in speculation regarding these meaningless events, what is your prediction about where the Irish land in the first poll? — Matthew C.

To be fair, Matt sent that in a little more than 24 hours before Ohio State lost to Purdue, removing some of the impetus to the question. Personally, I was not far from a Cajun dinner that may or may not be the source of my downfall this week.

To be clear, I do not have any issue with the early Committee polls. I do have issue with overreaction to items that will obviously sort themselves out. As an example, let’s say the Buckeyes had not lost, and the Committee put both Ohio State and Michigan directly in front of Notre Dame at No. 5. There would be an outcry, an unnecessary one. The Buckeyes and Wolverines play each other the final week of the regular season. It would seem safe to presume the loser would drop below the Irish. No need to be upset. The disrespect is not real. Also, that was an impossible hypothetical.

To offer an answer, Notre Dame should come in at No. 3 next week, barring any monumental occurrences this weekend. Unless granting real credence to Navy in a down year, the only chance of such an upset would come in Tallahassee, and let’s not go giving Willie Taggart too much credit on a one-game winning streak. (Wait, it can’t be a streak if it is only one? Whoops.)

To continue to the answer that matters, who will loom at Nos. 4 and 5? LSU and Michigan, in some order. Of note: LSU still has to face Alabama and Texas A&M (on the road) while Michigan awaits both Penn State and Ohio State (on the road). Even the Big-12 one-loss trio cannot result in more than one of them running the table.

This is where the Ohio State loss was a big deal for Irish concerns. It not only fell an unbeaten, but it reduced the possible pool of one-loss headaches in a tangible way. Rather than both Michigan and Ohio State conceivably finishing the season with one-loss and both elbowing out a one-loss Notre Dame, now only one can. Only one (non-‘Bama) SEC team can finish the regular season with as few as one loss. Only one Big 12 team can. Get the idea?

Even in the cleanest of conclusions, a path is emerging for the Irish to cruise to the Playoff even with a loss.

Now then, to those opponents, obviously beginning with …

Michigan (7-1): Overblown and obnoxious antics stole the headlines in Michigan’s 21-7 win at Michigan State, but the game itself was a lesson in dominance. The Wolverines had the ball for 41:03 and gave up only 94 total yards. Even though they lost the turnover battle 2-1, they cruised. In fact, one of those turnovers set up the Spartans for a 7-yard touchdown drive, their only points of the day.

Those off-the-field storylines will continue for the week in Ann Arbor, given the idle week in those parts.

Ball St. (3-5): The Cardinals lost 42-20 vs. Eastern Michigan, and even that includes Ball State breaking an 80-yard touchdown run with two minutes to go.

Ball State hosts Ohio (Thursday; 7 ET; CBSSN) as 10.5-point underdogs with a combined point total over/under of 64. Just enjoy the weekday football.

Vanderbilt (3-5): This space projected the Commodores would not score 19 against Kentucky, and that was accurate, but it would be a lie to call that anywhere near precise. Vanderbilt nearly upset Kentucky, falling only 14-7.

As a result, the ‘Dores are favored this weekend, just the fourth time they have been favored in an SEC game during Derek Mason’s five-year tenure. Hosting Arkansas (12ET; SEC Network) with a 1.5-point edge hints at a 27-25 result.

Wake Forest (3-4): The Deacons fell 38-17 at Florida State after jumping to a 10-0 lead. They now head to Louisville (12 ET) as 2.5-point underdogs with a lofty over/under of 65.

Stanford (5-2): Outgained by 101 yards, the Cardinal forced three turnovers and held onto the ball for 38:17 to beat Arizona State 20-13 on Thursday. Its Pac-12 North fate may be on the line this week against Washington State (7 ET; Pac 12 Network). Somewhat surprisingly, Stanford is favored by a field goal with an over/under of 53 suggesting a 28-25 result.

Virginia Tech (4-2): After a week off, Virginia Tech will get another long week once done hosting Georgia Tech on Thursday (7:30 ET; ESPN). As three-point favorites, the Hokies are expected to handle the triple-option to the tune of 31-28.

Pittsburgh (3-4): Duke is rarely given the credit it deserves for being a solid football program, and that shows in the spread setting Pittsburgh as only a 2.5-point underdog (3:30 ET) with an over/under of 46. Expect the Blue Devils to enjoy more of a cushion than 24-22.

Navy (2-5): Statistically, it looks like a normal Navy output, rushing for 349 yards on 67 carries, a 5.2 average, but it was not enough to overcome Houston’s 413 passing yards in a 49-36 Cougars victory.

Navy now hosts Notre Dame in San Diego (8 ET; CBS) in a game that had its time slot determined back in the summer. The Irish are favored by 23.5 with an over/under of 54 speaking to a 39-15 finale.

Northwestern may have finally found a running attack in Isaiah Bowser, who took 24 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns against Rutgers, including the game-winning, fourth-quarter score. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Northwestern (4-3): It is a result of the schedule that the Wildcats remain in the division title conversation in the Big Ten West, but they do thanks to an 18-15 victory at Rutgers. Ahh, 2018, when “Big Ten West” and “Rutgers” logically fit in the same sentence.

Northwestern’s title hopes will be on the line against Wisconsin this weekend (12 ET; FOX) as touchdown underdogs with an over/under of 51. That feels like too many total points. This is still Big Ten West football, right?

Florida State (4-3): With the 38-17 victory against Wake Forest, the Seminoles are averaging 32.5 points per game in their last four games. They will need every one of those against Clemson (12 ET; ABC) as 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under of 51 indicates Florida State may hardly reach half that average, an expected final score of 34-17.

Syracuse sophomore Tommy DeVito may have wrested away the starting quarterback job from four-year starter Eric Dungey over the weekend. (Scott Schild/The Post-Standard via AP)

Syracuse (5-2): The Orange needed double overtime to beat North Carolina 40-37, turning to sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito to do so, benching four-year starter Eric Dungey. Their Saturday stat lines:
Dungey: 17-of-33 for 225 yards; 15 rushes for 42 yards and a score.
DeVito: 11-of-19 for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

Head coach Dino Babers has yet to commit to either quarterback against N.C. State (7 ET; ESPN2), indicating he has some loyalty to a four-year starter who has played through injuries throughout his career. Syracuse is a 2.5-point underdog, but that line will move quickly if a starter is leaked, especially if it is DeVito.

USC (4-3): The story is about the Trojans’ quarterbacks getting banged up. That ignores the fact that their defense gave up 541 yards, 27 first downs and 34 unanswered points in a 41-28 loss at Utah.

Arizona State (3:30 ET; ABC/ESPN2) will look to rack up similar damage even though USC is favored by 6.5 with an over/under of 54.5.

Thursday 7 p.m. ET: Ball State vs. Ohio on CBSSN.
Thursday 7:30 p.m. ET: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech on ESPN.
Saturday 12 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt at Arkansas on SEC Network; Wake Forest at Louisville; Northwestern vs. Wisconsin on FOX; Florida State vs. Clemson on ABC.
3:30 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh vs. Duke; USC vs. Arizona State on ABC/ESPN2.
7 ET: Stanford vs. Washington State on Pac 12 Network; Syracuse vs. N.C. State on ESPN2.
8 ET: Navy vs. Notre Dame on CBS

Favorites: Vanderbilt -1.5; Stanford -3; Virginia Tech -3; USC -6.5
Underdogs: Ball State +10.5; Wake Forest +1.5; Pittsburgh +2.5; Navy +23.5; Northwestern +6.5; Florida State +16.5; Syracuse +2.