No. 3 Notre Dame at Navy: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

WHAT? In this instance, consider the annual matchup with the triple-option a necessary stepping stone toward wanted greater things for the Irish. There will always be the griping about facing the unique offensive approach, but view it as an opportunity to get the task over and done with, like washing dishes.
WHEN? 8:00 ET. Why so late even though this features a downtrodden Midshipmen team? Well, first of all, Notre Dame is always a candidate for a prime time game, no matter who it is playing. Secondly, this time was set back in the summer. Way back then, CBS knew it had no rights to a better matchup in prime time to follow its afternoon juggernaut known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” Giving up those possible carryover ratings would not make much sense, hence this time slot for the Irish.
WHERE? San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, San Diego. Continuing the tradition of Notre Dame never playing at Navy’s Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. It was built in 1959, so maybe 41 years from now the Irish can visit for its 100th anniversary? The problem with that thought — Odd years are played at Notre Dame or a venue chose by Notre Dame, not at Navy. How about the 75th, then? 2034 is so much closer, anyway.
CBS has this broadcast
WHY? The Midshipmen remain one of three teams Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick insists remain on the schedule every year, joining the Pac-12 duo of Stanford and USC. That is not about to change anytime soon.
ANOTHER MAILBAG QUESTION Actual serious question: Will Brandon Wimbush see the field again? — @jekyllandheid12
Absolutely. He is Notre Dame’s backup quarterback. With five, well, six (seven?) games to go, senior Ian Book will inevitably sprain an ankle or lose his helmet. Wimbush will be the one who subs in at that point, not freshman Phil Jurkovec. Wimbush understands the playbook; Jurkovec does not. Wimbush has experience against collegiate experience; Jurkovec does not. Wimbush has preserved his year of eligibility; Jurkovec has not.
For that matter, Wimbush played against Virginia Tech. Another mop-up opportunity may await. By no means has he taken his last snap in a blue-and-gold uniform.
NOT RECENT HISTORY
In case you are a history major . . . Navy has beaten a top 5 Notre Dame team twice. In 1944, Navy upset No. 2 Notre Dame, 32-13, in Baltimore, while in 1957 Navy won at No. 5 Notre Dame, 20-6.
BY HOW MUCH? The Irish are favored by 24 with a combined point total over/under of 52.5. That math indicates Notre Dame should win 38-14. Expected blowouts have not exactly been an Irish forte this season, though.
But consider passing efficiency defense. The measurements may be cryptic, yet the concept is simple and all in the name. Navy is No. 112 in the country, in part thanks to giving up 253.7 passing yards per game. Maybe with Wimbush at quarterback having an off day, Notre Dame would not take advantage of that, but with Book completing 70, if not 80, percent of his passes, the Irish should be able to pick apart the Midshipmen defense.
Then how come not more points? Possessions. Navy does not grant them. In their last five meetings, Notre Dame has averaged nine competitive possessions with a low mark of six in 2016. Context: In seven games this season, the Irish have averaged more than 12 competitive possessions per game.
No matter how good this Notre Dame defense is — and it is — it will struggle to get the Midshipmen off the field quickly. Drives will stretch on. The Irish will not get the ball often enough to truly rack up points.
Let’s use that average of nine as the starting point. Presume one fluke turnover and one drive stalls early because of poor execution, perhaps another fails because Navy forces the issue. Of the remaining six, two finish with field goals rather than touchdowns.
Then, remember the Midshipmen have been held below 21 only twice this season. Even during a four-game losing streak, they are averaging 22.5 points. Navy scores. Notre Dame should be able to limit that, but not entirely.
Notre Dame 34, Navy 17. (6-1 in pick; 2-5 against the spread, 3-4 point total.)
They are oddly-specific to Navy, and they can help fill some time this afternoon. Yes, that’s right, more reader questions have come in …
How much, if any, does playing a run-heavy team like Pitt help prepare the Irish for Navy following the bye? — @pe11iott
The running styles are so different, it hardly helps the defense. It does, however, help Notre Dame’s offense. Stick with me. The Irish had 10 competitive possessions against the Panthers. In the six other games, Notre Dame has averaged 12.5. The lack of chances to score stood out.
“You have to take that into account when you’re playing games, especially with Navy coming up,” fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said immediately after the 19-14 victory. “… You have to be aware of it as an offense.”
The offense already wants to score every time it has the ball, obviously, but it needs to take every punt, turnover on downs or outright turnover as even more of a failure against teams like Pittsburgh and Navy. Squandered opportunities cannot be recovered from as easily. Adjusting to that mentality before the idle week was not a bad thing as it pertains to tonight.
With Navy next, what new wrinkles will the D put in to try and slow down or counter the option? And will the offensive coordinator go to a running game first since the offensive line outweighs the Navy D substantially, to shorten the game as Pitt just tried to do? — @tonyg_nj
Don’t expect any outlandish wrinkles from the Irish defense. It simply needs to stay assignment-disciplined. Perhaps that should not say simply. It is far more difficult than that, but it is the primary need more than ever.
As for the offense, no, Notre Dame wants to elongate the game. The longer the game, the more the talent discrepancy should stick out. Combine that with Navy’s terrible pass defense and an aerial attack becomes as preferable as ever. Consider the stat lines from the last two quarterbacks the Midshipmen faced:
Houston’s D’Eriq King: 25-of-38 for 413 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Temple’s Anthony Russo: 23-of-31 for 300 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
Those are not usually that high-powered of passing attacks. Temple is no. 60 in the country with 239.1 passing yards per game. While Houston is No. 10, it averages 321.3 passing yards per game and 8.7 yards per attempt, not the 10.9 King managed against the Middies.
Irish junior quarterback Ian Book has averaged 284.5 passing yards per game in four starts this season. While running backs Dexter Williams and Jafar Armstrong should get theirs aplenty, there is no reason to think junior quarterback Ian Book might not have a chance to outdo his career best 325 yards set against Wake Forest or improve upon his already-absurd completion percentage of 75.2.
Friday at 4: A never-ending Notre Dame mailbag to end the quiet idle week
If you boldly and publicly promise to answer every mailbag question received, you do so, even if they come via direct message from a Twitter account you muted, even if it is Navy week and just thinking about the triple-option this much dulls the senses, even if it was a week spent in recovery and not in writing.
Notre Dame fans are relentless, after all, or maybe this was all a long setup for a later reveal …
Anyway, a few somewhat repetitive inquiries about the No. 3 Irish, answered:
With Pitt showing that press coverage throws off our passing game, what do we do to stop other teams from doing the same? — @sgodeaux
Is it just me or does it seem like Chip Long calls an abundance of stretch runs or bubble screens to the short side of the field? Common sense would say those plays should almost always be called to the weakside. — Jason V.
What is your favorite play the Irish have called on offense and why? What does that tell you about the team thus far? — Daniel M.
These all fold into each other, so let’s address them together. The answers to the third are ready issues for a pressing defense, like mentioned in the first, and they actually include the screens referenced in the second.
To those screens first off, the point of such a screen or even a stretch run is to get the ball to the perimeter as quickly as possible, where there is a better chance of finding a seam for a vertical gain. Why a better chance? There are fewer defenders along the sidelines than in the middle of the field.
Sending those plays toward the boundary side of the field simply means the ball is on the perimeter that tenth of a second quicker. If executed well, no one coming from the middle of the field should be able to crash that vertical seam, even if the ball is thrown to the near sideline. If throwing to the field side, the far sideline, then the defenders there have that tenth of a second more to ready for the quick action.
The goal is to eliminate as much of that time as possible, so the short side of the field actually makes common sense.
Those are not “my favorite play” thus far, but they fall into a similar category. Whether aligned with three receivers and one tight end or two and two, a standard set of route trees include a finite number of variations. Finding ways to grow those possibilities exponentially is when an offense can put a defense into an unavoidable bind.
With that in mind, Long dialing up two wheel routes to junior running back Tony Jones against Vanderbilt led to 56 yards on just two plays. This is a piece of the offense Jones offers that few running backs do. He was natural in catching those passes and smooth in running the routes. The chunk plays left the Commodores somewhat short-handed. They could either focus on Notre Dame’s receivers or devote a safety to Jones, but not both.
Factoring in the tight ends leads to similar results. A few times this year, two tight ends have lined up on one side of the line and run parallel routes to different levels. If a safety is not devoted to helping on one of those tight ends from the outset, then a linebacker has to choose to cover either the short route or the deeper route. Book simply throws to the other. If a safety is committed to helping on that deeper route, then that just means there is one less defender to help over the top on senior receiver Miles Boykin or junior counterpart Chase Claypool. (This can cut against the Irish. It was this type of alignment criticized this morning for a fourth-and-short failure against Pittsburgh. An over-reliance on anything renders it ineffective.)
This is where football is often referred to as chess, and anything thinking a few moves ahead is what an acknowledged Process Truther always prefers.
Why does ND refuse to throw the ball in the middle of the field? I can count on one hand the passes that have been thrown in the middle? Doesn’t matter zone or man, they seem like there is no plan even with the big receivers they have. Everything is an out pattern or a wide receiver screen out of a bunch formation or a go route down the sideline. Finally threw a couple late in the Pitt game scoring a touchdown to win the game. — Paul L.
Well, hyperbole aside … The sidelines are where large receivers are at their best. They can use they size to outduel one defender, rather than run the route toward the safety. It really is that simple.
Those out routes and back shoulder throws have been nothing but efficient since the quarterback change. They are a large reason Book leads the country in completion percentage.
And that late touchdown against Pittsburgh that came down the middle? That was not down the middle. It was, in fact, a go route down the sideline that Boykin naturally broke in a few yards on his first move as the coverage allowed, yet he never crossed the hash marks. And it remains a picture-perfect throw from Book …
Love your work on this site. Can always count on you to give an unbiased opinion, no matter what transpires on Saturdays. My question is about Alizé Mack. Am I the only one who notices that he never breaks tackles? Outside of the beginning of the Pittsburgh game, he normally is a catch-and-go down guy. For someone his size and ability, that is certainly unexpected. — Thomas W.
First off, thanks for the kind words, Thomas. While this was submitted last week, it was nice to reread them after this long week. As for Mack, I am one to give the benefit of the doubt. That is, at least in part, because that has not stood out to me all that much. Have any of Notre Dame’s receivers broken a plethora of tackles this year? Their primary concern is catching the ball and then turning up field, and Mack has improved in those regards this year. My oh my has he improved in those regards.
Coming into the year, his career totals were 32 catches for 356 yards and a score. He should match them this season alone, already with 25 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.
Some of this issue seems to be expectations, something Mack has struggled with on his own, as well.
“I think maybe Alizé came in here with the sense of, ‘I’m one and done,’” Kelly said Thursday. “Certainly Notre Dame is not that. You can’t function here unless you really get your feet on the ground and commit to what Notre Dame is all about. … It was a process of him figuring out why he was here and what he needed to do to make it work and that’s why he’s starting to have the success he is.”
On a different note, it has been telling this season to hear Kelly discuss Mack, senior running back Dexter Williams and senior linebacker Te’von Coney. All have had disciplinary issues in the past, and oftentimes a nuanced ear can hear the struggles remaining in those regards when Kelly either tiptoes around a question or outright mentions “traits.” With those three this season, he has referenced their missteps, and in doing so he makes it clear they have moved past them.
As another example, regarding Coney:
“He’s had to make some good choices after making some not-so-good choices. A lot of the credit goes to him in making good choices along the way here in the last few years …”
There have been particular players in the past about whom Kelly would have avoided mentioning those “not-so-good choices” and in doing so seem to indicate those might still be concerns. These three seniors, given time and multiple chances, appear to have born out the good faith.
What do you think of Clark Lea this far into the season? Do you think his success is more a holdover of what Mike Elko did last year to set the foundation or do you think he has contributed significantly? Further, a large part of the success of a good defensive coordinator is his ability to recruit well. Any reports on how Lea is doing on the recruiting front? — Daniel M.
What is your favorite play the Irish have called on defense? — Daniel M.
Daniel M. brought questions. To the recruiting wondering, 10 defensive prospects have committed in this class, and that includes 4 four-star defensive linemen and 3 four-star defensive backs. Let’s not worry about recruiting.
Lea has been excellent, and some gratitude is certainly due to Elko, who is doing impressive things at Texas A&M to this point, but if anyone is not getting enough credit, it is defensive line coach Mike Elston. That front is making Lea look brilliant. My favorite play call? Every single stunt the defensive line has run, giving its athleticism and speed a moment’s head start against a hesitating offensive lineman. Junior end Khalid Kareem’s game-clinching sack against Pittsburgh was hardly a great rush from him. The offensive line was just that confounded by a stunt with junior end Daelin Hayes. Daniel, you could have chased quarterback Kenny Pickett in that moment.
Those calls trace to Lea, but they are possible because of Elston’s work.
Moral dilemma. Goin’ to the BC-Miami game tonight. Don’t know who to root against more.” — Pat K.
Conceivably, Virginia Tech can still win the ACC Coastal, despite last night’s mistake against Georgia Tech. In that regard, a Miami loss could behoove Notre Dame. As discussed with Northwestern this morning, it is hard to dismiss any Power Five divisional champion, even if it comes from the chaotic Coastal where it remains possible every team finishes 4-4 in ACC play.
The Irish schedule still has hopes for Stanford and Michigan in this regard, as well, while USC’s divisional chances no longer need much be discussed.
Also, tonight is Boston College’s Red Bandanna game. You can’t cheer against the Eagles at the Red Bandanna game.
What alternate topics did you consider for today’s “Friday at 4”? — Douglas F.
“Why to never host a bachelor party during football season, even if it is during Notre Dame’s off week.” “I need new friends.” “I’m baaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.”
Now then, what time is it? That’s right, it’s well past 4 if you made it this far. Hope that is a glass in your hand. Enjoy the evening, folks.
Things To Learn: OL change could spark Notre Dame’s run game, helped by Armstrong’s return
It was a decision questionable at the time, immediately ripe for second-guessing, and for once that criticism seemed warranted. With only a fourth-and-one conversion between it and icing the 19-14 victory against Pittsburgh, Notre Dame rolled out junior quarterback Ian Book for a pass into the flat.
Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long did not attempt to sneak Book up the middle, or even a handoff to bowling ball of a running back in junior Tony Jones. He did not trust the offensive line to get the needed push for the first down — admittedly it was genuinely a yard to gain, if not more, not a foot or such. Long does like to use Notre Dame’s tight ends, and Book ended up having options as he broke right, particularly sophomore Brock Wright running a route from the fullback position.
“Trying to get someone to slip in the flat,” Book said of his read. “I’ve got to do a little better job and get the ball to him quicker.”
Instead, Book was pushed out of bounds for a two-yard loss. While his resistance to throwing toward a covered but plausibly open Wright in that situation is something he needs to overcome, the play call still stood out. Game on the line, one yard to gain, trust the offensive line, right?
The decision on fourth to not sneak or use the RB has me wondering whether the OL is good but not dominating. Ignoring the stacked box, was the Pitt DL good or was it only a numbers game? Does this OL really have the people to dominate and it needs time to adjust without [fifth-year left guard and captain Alex] Bars? I think the OL needs to step up before the Playoffs as you won’t be able to get away just writing off the run and going one-dimensional. — Ray M.
Does the ‘meh-to-bad with a couple of heroin spikes’ running game vs. Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh lead us to believe that Alex Bars is truly this team’s MVP? — @ericruethling
To answer the second query first, no, Book has probably established himself as the offensive MVP while someone along the defensive line deserves team MVP honors, probably senior tackle Jerry Tillery. But the point stands: Does this offensive line have the personnel to hold its own without Bars?
We’re about to find out.
Notre Dame has elevated sophomore Aaron Banks to starting left guard and moved senior Trevor Ruhland into a timeshare with junior Tommy Kraemer at right guard.
“[Banks] has been emerging over a period of time,” Kelly said Tuesday. “Certainly when Alex went down, it created more of a focus on the position itself. Trying to duplicate that kind of size and quickness that Alex has is very difficult.
“We felt like Aaron has accelerated his game to the point where we feel comfortable starting him at the left guard position. Still have a lot of confidence in Ruhland and Kraemer, … but we think our best chance at playing at the level that we need to — a 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman that pass protects very well, moves his feet very well and plays with explosiveness now gives us two really big, physical, athletic players on the left side.”
Banks presents the most size, there is no denying that. He outweighs Ruhland by 25-30 pounds. But this may be a move as much about the right guard position as it is the left guard.
Kraemer has not yet played excellently. Be it his footwork, his balance or his confidence, something has not meshed for the second consecutive year as a starter. A rotation at right tackle worked well for him last year, and if another series-by-series solution is the band-aid needed to get through these next five games, then Notre Dame was smart to apply it during the idle week.
It is not a guaranteed solution. No first-time starter, a la Banks, is but Long’s lack of confidence on that fourth-down underscored the need for a change, and a change has been made. Getting a first glance at it against an undersized defensive front cannot hurt.
Will Brian Kelly and Chip Long create a wildcat-type package for Brandon Wimbush during the bye week? — @Carr4thecourse
No. Full stop. You do not put your backup quarterback into a secondary package, especially when he still needs to work with the primary game plan.
Then why even give this question the time of day? To use it to point out Notre Dame will come out of the off week with another running back … Kelly said Thursday sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong is more than ready for action.
“It looks like he hasn’t been out,” Kelly said. “He’s running at 20 miles per hour, physical. … He looks like he hasn’t missed a beat. We’re going to have to be concerned about his cardiovascular, things of that nature, but he’s ready to go.”
Maybe Armstrong doesn’t get more than six carries, maybe a dozen, but if he is already in strong shape after a month off recovering from a knee infection which at one point required six days spent in the hospital — more notable for the lack of conditioning available while getting his knee drained than for the drastic-sounding nature — then the Irish ground game could be in rare form these next five weeks.
Armstrong should not be needed to beat Navy (8 ET; CBS), which should mean he reaches his workload limit and that is it. Theoretically, that should set him up for more at Northwestern, and so on. In time, perhaps both Armstrong and senior Dexter Williams can offer 15-18 strong carries a game, utterly wearing down opposing defenses. It is easy to forget after a month’s absence, but Armstrong was averaging 5.2 yards per carry with five touchdowns and 264 yards while Williams was unavailable, taking about 12 rushes per game.
How many carries can Armstrong productively offer now?
Can Book maintain his prodigious completion rate? Clearly, this was not a reader question. The use of prodigious gave that away. ZING!
The stat itself is meaningful if not still basic, but its lofty standing is only a measure of comparison with no on-field impact. Book has completed 75.2 percent of his passes this year, leading the country (Troy’s Kaleb Barker is second at 73.0) and the Notre Dame record books. (Jimmy Clausen holds the current mark at 68.0 percent in 2009.)
The more pertinent stat is Book’s 8.40 yards per attempt. That is only No. 25 in the country (Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa sets the pace at a comical 13.59) and pales compared to the Irish record of 10.06 set by John Huarte in 1964 and even the next mark of 9.69 from Kevin McDougal in 1993, but it is still a worthwhile figure. As long as Book averages more than eight yards per attempt, this offense is going to be a difficult one to stop. It really is as simple as that.
Some more context: 2017 — Brandon Wimbush threw for 1,870 yards on 275 attempts, 6.8 yards per attempt. 2015 — DeShone Kizer threw for 2,884 yards on 335 attempts, 8.61 yards per attempt. 2012 — Everett Golson threw for 2,405 yards on 318 attempts, 7.56 yards per attempt. 2009 — Jimmy Clausen threw for 3,722 yards on 425 attempts, 8.76 yards per attempt.
Can Notre Dame’s late schedule take a tick toward formidable? This is something of an easy way out for “Things To Learn” to reach four, but facing Navy really does become a survive-and-advance proposition. That is the nature of the triple-option. That is the nature of Ken Niumatalolo’s “consistency, year-in and year-out,” to quote Kelly. The Irish just want to get past Navy and be done with the task for another year.
The following tasks could suddenly be headline worthy if … Northwestern upsets Wisconsin (12 ET; FOX) or if Florida State upsets Clemson (12 ET; ABC). The Wildcats are only 4.5-point underdogs, compared to the Seminoles’ 17-point line.
Northwestern has become an underdog of note lately, and getting the Badgers at home only increases the intrigue. In case you somehow forgot, Notre Dame also plays at Northwestern.
In its last 11 games as an dog, Northwestern is 9-2 ATS with 6 outright wins. This includes 3-0 ATS with 2 outright wins as a dog this season. NU is 10-2 ATS in its past 12 home games against Wisconsin. Going back to 2014, the Wildcats are 16-6 ATS with 12 outright wins as a dog.
If — and that is always a sizable two-letter word — the Wildcats manage the upset, they would suddenly be in control of the Big Ten West, with only a trip to Iowa standing between them and a visit to the Big Ten title game. For all the knocking of the Irish schedule, from this space included, it is hard to dismiss any conference title game participant.
Notre Dame and Navy will return to Dublin, Ireland, in 2020 for the first time since 2012 and the third time ever, the two schools announced Thursday morning.
“The University of Notre Dame, our football program, our alumni and fans had such a wonderful experience in 2012,” Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “The people of Ireland were incredibly welcoming and made our time on the Emerald Isle unforgettable. It wasn’t long after our return from that trip that Navy initiated conversations with the hopes of bringing this matchup back to Dublin.”
Just like in 2012, the game will be held at Aviva Stadium, rather than at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It will also move up a week from its previously scheduled Sept. 5 to Aug. 29, giving Notre Dame an early idle week before two home games commence a six-game stretch before another idle week.
In that respect, this adjustment carries few of the drawbacks this year’s move to San Diego (8 ET; CBS) does. The Irish will have time to re-calibrate after the lengthy travel excursion, and will get to prepare for Navy’s triple-option during the preseason rather than in the middle of the season, and still have time to ready for the season as a whole.
Notre Dame won the 2012 contest in Ireland 50-10, kickstarting a 12-0 run to the national championship game.
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 — Navy at Dublin, Ireland
Sept. 12 — vs. Arkansas
Sept. 19 — vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 26 — vs. Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Oct. 3 — vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Oct. 10 — vs. Stanford
Oct. 16 — at Pitt (and for theme’s sake, at Heinz Field, which is actually Pittsburgh’s home field)
Oct. 31 — vs. Duke
Nov. 7 — vs. Clemson
Nov. 14 — at Georgia Tech
Nov. 21 — vs. Louisville
Nov. 28 — at USC