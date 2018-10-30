Notre Dame at No. 4 in only poll that matters

Notre Dame begins its most-feared month in precipitous position to reach the College Football Playoff. The selection committee released its first rankings Tuesday night, and the 8-0 Irish came in at No. 4, behind two other unbeatens who combined can claim the last three national championships and one-loss LSU.
Notre Dame may be able to claim a bit stronger résumé than either No. 1 Alabama or No. 2 Clemson can, but the committee has the leeway to consider the eye test. Aside from the Clemson’s close calls at Texas A&M and against Syracuse (which debuted at No. 19 in these rankings) when starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the second half due to injury, neither of the perennial powers have been challenged.
No. 3 LSU, meanwhile, has tallied wins against Miami, at Auburn and over Georgia.
“When you look at LSU’s résumé, they have six wins against teams above .500,” committee chair Rob Mullens said Tuesday night. “… They have a great résumé. Their only loss is a close loss at Florida. Really impressed with their defense and overall their body of work is really strong.”
Aside from the Orange, only Michigan made the rankings of all Irish opponents, past and present. The Wolverines (7-1) are not quite in playoff position at No. 5, but with LSU hosting Alabama this weekend, some space may open very quickly.
1: Alabama 8-0
2: Clemson 8-0
3: LSU 7-1, 27-19 loss at Florida on Oct. 6.
4: Notre Dame 8-0
5: Michigan 7-1, 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Sept. 1.
6: Georgia 7-1, 36-16 loss at LSU on Oct. 13.
7: Oklahoma 7-1, 48-45 loss vs. Texas on Oct. 6.
8: Washington State 7-1, 39-36 loss at USC on Sept. 21.
9: Kentucky 7-1, 20-14 loss as A&M on Oct. 6.
10: Ohio State 7-1, 49-20 loss at Purdue on Oct. 20.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are Dec. 29 in the Orange Bowl (Miami) and the Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas). The national championship will be Jan. 7 in northern California.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Held up by the Big Ten pair
When it comes to building up Notre Dame’s opponents, two won games of note this weekend, though one was largely a means of staying afloat. This coming weekend a similar slim showing should occur.
In other words, the Irish résumé is not going to start shining anytime soon.
Michigan (7-1): After taking a week off, the No. 5 Wolverines will host No. 14 Penn State (3:45 ET; ESPN) as 10-point favorites with a combined point total over/under of 53. It is undeniably impressive Michigan is favored by two possessions against a top-15 team.
Try to knock it, diminish it, what have you, but if the Wolverines can limit Trace McSorley to fewer than 21 points, it will be only the third time that has happened since 2015, the other being a few weeks ago against Michigan State and the first … at Michigan in 2016, a 49-10 Wolverines victory.
Ball St. (3-6): In the last two weeks, the Cardinals have lost by a combined 60 points. The 52-14 loss against Ohio was compounded when senior quarterback Riley Neal tore his left MCL and PCL. He will be out this week and though the injury will not require surgery, a seventh loss could make it natural to sit him for the year.
Neal’s absence certainly plays a role in Ball State being an 18.5-point underdog at Toledo on Wednesday (7:30 ET; ESPN2), but the 40-22 expected result would not likely change much even with him.
Vanderbilt (4-5): The Commodores beat Arkansas 45-31. That’s an SEC victory, ladies and gentlemen. Ke’Shawn Vaughn led the way with 172 yards and three touchdowns on 26 rushes. Vanderbilt is now a win at Missouri or against Ole Miss away from having bowl eligibility on the line against Tennessee to close the season. For now, the ‘Dores get a week off.
Wake Forest (4-4): The Deacons hung 56 points and 591 total yards on Brian VanGorder’s defense in a 56-36 victory at Louisville. The end of the Bobby Petrino era seems to draw nearer still.
If that was not enough points for Wake Forest, a chance for more comes this weekend with an over/under of 75 against Syracuse (12 ET). As four-point ‘dogs, the Deacons may come out on the short end of a 39-35 shootout.
Stanford (5-3): The Cardinal can about kiss the Pac-12 North goodbye after a 41-38 loss at Washington State courtesy of a Cougars field goal with 19 seconds left. Stanford had only tied the game with 1:25 remaining on a 25-yard catch by JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
This could turn into a bit of a spiral for the Cardinal, now heading to Washington (9 ET; Pac-12 Network) as a nine-point underdog. The over/under of 47 indicates a 28-19 conclusion, which feels low until realizing the Huskies have yet to put together a consistent offense.
Virginia Tech (4-3): The Hokies lost 49-28 to Georgia Tech on Thursday, giving the Yellow Jackets the new high at Lane Stadium, breaking the month-old mark set by Notre Dame. Georgia Tech rushed for 465 yards, but to give Bud Foster’s defense credit, it allowed no passing yards.
Boston College (3:45 ET) will probably complete at least one pass as two-point favorites at Virginia Tech. A 29-28 conclusion would at least be more exciting than the triple-option.
Pittsburgh (4-4): A 54-45 victory against Duke came, oddly so, with a game-winning touchdown with five seconds remaining. Go ahead. Do the math. Be confused. A safety occurred in those final ticks, a rare loss of yardage in a game featuring 1,253 combined yards.
Against most odds, the Panthers could insert themselves into Coastal chaos if able to pull off an upset at Virginia on Friday (7:30 ET; ESPN2). Bookmakers project the Cavaliers as 7.5-point favorites and perhaps a 28-21 final.
Navy (2-6):The Midshipmen lost 44-22 to the Irish, but you knew that. You did not know they are nearly two-touchdown underdogs at Cincinnati (3:30 ET; ESPNU) this weekend, a result that if it holds will end Navy’s bowl hopes for just the second time since 2002.
Northwestern (5-3): The Wildcats continued their surging ways with a 31-17 victory against No. 20 Wisconsin which featured a 14-10 Northwestern lead that became 31-10 just two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats had 33:38 time of possession, minimizing any and all Badgers threats.
Yet, Northwestern began the week as a 7.5-point underdog against Notre Dame (7:15 ET; ESPN), a number that had risen as high as 9.5 by Tuesday’s earliest hours. The over/under of 53.5 implies a 31-22 decision.
Florida State (4-4): What was bad gets worse. A 59-10 loss to Clemson barely describes the embarrassment. It was 45-0. The Seminoles gave up 524 yards. They rushed, including sacks, for a loss of 21 yards.
Next comes an entry about how Syracuse beat N.C. State. Do not expect Florida State to do that (3:30 ET; ABC) as a touchdown underdog.
Syracuse (6-2): Bowl eligibility may have always been in the cards for the Orange this season, but this early was unexpected. Senior quarterback Eric Dungey got the starting nod in a 51-41 victory against N.C. State, completing 27 of 38 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns.
He will presumably get that chance again at Wake Forest, and that 75-point over/under certainly sounds like some more touchdowns.
USC (4-4): In the first home loss of Clay Helton’s tenure, the Trojans fell 38-35 to Arizona State. Helton then dismissed their offensive line coach Monday and took over the play calling duties moving forward. Things are nice and calm at USC, except the opposite of nice and calm.
At least for one week, Helton should get a reprieve. The Trojans are two-touchdown favorites at Oregon State (10 ET; FS1).
Wednesday, 7:30 ET: Ball State at Toledo on ESPN2. Friday, 7:30 ET: Pittsburgh at Virginia on ESPN2. Saturday, 12 ET: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse. 3:30 ET: Navy at Cincinnati on ESPNU; Florida State at N.C. State on ABC. 3:45 ET: Michigan vs. Penn State on ESPN; Virginia Tech vs. Boston College. 7:15 ET: Northwestern vs. Notre Dame on ESPN. 9:00 ET: Stanford at Washington on Pac-12 Network.. 10:00 ET: USC at Oregon State on FS1.
Favorites: Michigan -10; Syracuse -4; USC -14. Underdogs: Ball St. +18.5; Wake Forest +4; Stanford +9; Virginia Tech +2; Pittsburgh +7.5; Navy +13; Northwestern +9.5; Florida State +7.
Questions for the Week: As Playoff rankings debut, actual injuries should worry No. 3 Notre Dame more
No. 3 Notre Dame (8-0) will learn its real standing Tuesday evening at 7 ET (ESPN) when the College Football Playoff selection committee releases its first ranking. The Irish will certainly be in the top four, and any order beyond that is a debate in semantics before top-10 matchups like this weekend’s between Alabama and LSU.
Of course Notre Dame would rather slot in ahead of LSU, creating a glimmer of hope that the Tigers could beat the Tide and the Irish remain ahead of them, moving up to No. 2. If LSU begins the rankings season ahead of Notre Dame, then there is suddenly the vague possibility of a Tigers victory not dropping Alabama behind the Irish, keeping Brian Kelly & Co. at No. 4 and nervous on the bubble.
Again, this wondering will end — and thus begin all over again — tomorrow.
Until then, after then, every moment until the weekend, one on-field concern should keep Kelly awake at night … Will fifth-year linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill be able to play against Northwestern?
Tranquill (pictured above earlier in the season) suffered a sprained ankle early in the 44-22 victory against Navy. Initially, the injury looked much worse than that, though replays quickly began soothing any concerns as it was clearly an ankle issue and not one threatening either of Tranquill’s surgically-repaired knees.
The Wildcats (7:15 ET; ESPN) have an atrocious running attack, ranking No. 127 in the country with 91.13 yards per game. Their average yards per carry actually rates worse, 2.58 ranking No. 128 nationally. (Is this where Florida State gets mentioned as No. 128 and No. 129 in those categories? The Seminoles rush for 83.50 yards per game and 2.46 per carry.)
Even in recent weeks as Northwestern has found a semblance of a ground attack, gaining 182 yards against No. 20 Wisconsin this past weekend, it has been inefficient, averaging 3.7 yards in that 31-17 victory. Isaiah Bowser led the way, running for 3.4 yards per carry on 34 attempts for 117 yards.
So Tranquill may not be desperately needed against that half of the Wildcats’ offense, but he is still the leader of the Notre Dame defense and every play without him is one in which the defense is less potent than it could be.
A player who may be desperately needed would be senior kicker Justin Yoon, who stayed on the sidelines against Navy due to a groin injury.
Yoon spent the idle week and much of the week leading up to San Diego resting, not kicking at all. Beginning Wednesday, he worked three of four days, and Kelly felt he could have kicked if needed against the Midshipmen. Fortunately for all involved, he was not needed.
“This was not going to be a field goal game,” Kelly said afterward. “As you saw the way the game was called, what we were doing, we were going for it on fourth down.”
Indeed, perhaps as best exhibited early in the second quarter, the Irish had little intention of kicking field goals Saturday, though that may have perhaps tied somewhat to sophomore Jonathan Doerer not yet having attempted one. A 4th-and-3 from the 24-yard line would usually be a field goal moment, for example. Yoon is nearly automatic from 42 yards. It would have given Notre Dame a 16-0 lead.
Instead, senior quarterback Ian Book found senior receiver Chris Finke for seven yards and a first down, leading to senior running back Dexter Williams’ second touchdown three plays later.
Northwestern may be a close game. Really, if any of the remaining games are short for points, it is likely to be this one. A healthy Yoon could be quite an advantage in such a situation.
And what is the situation with freshman cornerback TaRiq Bracy?
He did not travel to San Diego, reportedly due to a “coach’s decision.” Bracy replaced junior Donte Vaughn as the third cornerback against Pittsburgh, and it seemed at least possible the change would be for good.
Admittedly, facing the triple-option is a moment more made for Vaughn’s length and physicality than for Bracy’s coverage and inexperience, but not even making the trip indicates the coach’s decision involved a transgression or a frustration, not simply a schematic choice.
The Wildcats make up for their lack of a running game by dropping back to pass over and over and over again. (Saturday night might be a late one.) Having three viable cornerbacks could prove crucial for Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea, even if one of them is a freshman.
To be clear, Bracy has appeared in more than four games. He has used a season of eligibility. This coach’s decision was not an attempt to utilize the new NCAA rules.
Leftovers & Links: November awaits No. 3 Notre Dame
It might as well already be Halloween. Which is to say, it is November Eve for Notre Dame. The last bugaboo of the last five Irish years awaits.
Brian Kelly checked the box of beating a top-tier foe with the season-opening win against Michigan, and then did so again for good measure when a top-10 ranked Stanford arrived four weeks later.
Notre Dame forged past the horrors of Miami when it left Virginia Tech with a 45-23 victory a few weeks ago. The Irish have kept lesser opponents as inferiors, even if the contests were closer than wanted or expected, unlike years past.
That leaves November. Four games in November.
Never mind where they go — largely away from Notre Dame — or who they are against, middling-to-underrated opponents, the end of the season may present the greatest difficulty all on its own. For as much progress as the program has made in nutrition, recovery, conditioning and so forth, only one page of the calendar can determine if it has been enough.
It is more than an arbitrary Julian cutoff. It almost always coincides with the final third of the season, the point where bodies begin to breakdown, focus can wander.
The Irish went 2-2 in November last year and are 9-12 across the last five seasons. Remove the extra game granted by the falling of the week in 2014, and that falls to 8-12. Yes, that season began 6-0 and 7-1 but a four-game losing streak spurred by injury led to a 7-5 regular season finish.
Novembers have not been kind.
Before it officially arrives, let’s once again give credit to Drew White. Imagine a scenario where Navy capitalizes on the Notre Dame fumble on the first play Saturday night, suddenly putting the Irish in a 7-0 hole. Imagine even with a response, Notre Dame’s two efficient drives thereafter stake it to only a 13-7 lead, and at some point, the Midshipmen find a groove in the first half before making halftime adjustments.
Instead of a 27-0 halftime lead, the Irish may have been holding a 27-14 lead, cut to 30-28 in the third quarter. From there, who is to say how it would play out?
The absence of fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill would have been stark in that not-too-outlandish hypothetical. Along with it, criticism of sophomore Drew White would have run rampant. Instead, White finished with six tackles, Navy never made things interesting, and Notre Dame enjoyed a relatively simple 44-22 victory.
White’s emergence was unexpected, to say the least. Junior Jonathan Jones would have been expected before him, freshman Bo Bauer before that, and freshman Shayne Simon and sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath before Bauer.
But it was White, because it was the triple-option. Do not expect him in more than a rotational role moving forward if Tranquill misses any action with a sprained ankle, but do give White credit for being ready Saturday. He helped avert what could have been disaster.
One last Navy thought … The Midshipmen fair caught every kickoff. While Navy has returned only 12 all season, for 150 yards, this was still a shift in strategy and one unexpected against a questionable kickoff return unit that has allowed two touchdowns this season. An odd choice, to say the least, and one unlikely to be explained any time in the future.
On to Northwestern … Make that 10-2 with seven outright wins. From before the Wildcats’ 31-17 upset of Wisconsin on Saturday:
In its last 11 games as an dog, Northwestern is 9-2 ATS with 6 outright wins. This includes 3-0 ATS with 2 outright wins as a dog this season. NU is 10-2 ATS in its past 12 home games against Wisconsin. Going back to 2014, the Wildcats are 16-6 ATS with 12 outright wins as a dog.
The Irish opened as 7.5-point favorites for this coming week (7:15 ET; ESPN). If nothing else, Pat Fitzgerald has relished that position of late.
And since back to a typical offensive approach, this trio of questions deserves an answer …
Mr. Arnold used to heap praise on cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Bennett Jackson back in 2012. How do you feel the combo of Julian Love and Troy Pride stack up? I know Virginia Tech went after Pride with success but not as much success as Pittsburgh had on Donte Vaughn. The saving grace to me for Pride are his interceptions. To my untrained eye, I would give the nod to the current duo. — Shawn H.
Why does Julian Love not shadow the opposing team’s best receiver all game? I noticed Hazelton from VaTech had two catches against North Carolina after torching Troy Pride & Co. all night two weekends ago. It seems like letting Love take out the best receiver would be a better option than whatever scheme they have planned. — Jason V.
Why do the defensive backs refuse to find the ball when it’s in the air? Seems like so many passes are caught and we never see the ball coming. The exception to this rule is Julian Love. He seems to have been taught differently — Paul L.
Two quick responses here before delving into it with more detail: 1) Julian Love is a talent unparalleled in the Brian Kelly era. The most-recent comparisons are the Shane Walton-Vontez Duff duo in the early ‘00s, but neither was anywhere near as technically proficient as Love is. 2) This may not be a popular time to defend Pride, but it is really easy to do so, which indicates it is somewhat deserved.
The combined duo of Russell and Jackson may have been better in 2012 than the current starting pair of juniors Love and Pride, but having a talent like Love’s as the top corner makes up for that discrepancy. He all but eliminates half the field, which plays into the second inquiry.
Love is a better pass defender than Pride. Add in Love is very physical and a strong tackler. That skill set fits the boundary cornerback duties perfectly. Keeping Love on one specific receiver would open up the boundary for the opposition, forcing Pride or junior Vaughn or freshman TaRiq Bracy into boundary coverage when that is less than ideal. Hazelton’s 12 catches for 131 yards were an issue, yet the Hokies managed just 5.9 yards per pass attempt. That does not make for an efficient offensive attack.
Furthermore, Pride was playing on a sprained ankle against Virginia Tech, one that was bad enough to sideline him a week later. Think about a cornerback’s job requirements. A sprained ankle matters a great deal. That does not entirely explain his lack of tackling against Navy, but that also is not his forte. His best moments come in coverage, not against the triple-option. Any panic about Pride should be tempered for at least the time being.
Why does he not turn for the ball? For the thousandth time, cornerbacks are coached to look for the ball only rarely. Whipping one’s head around while at a full sprint and locating the ball takes time. In that time, the pass has likely passed the cornerback by and landed unimpeded in the receiver’s hands. Rather, the coaching is to rip through the hands as the ball arrives. It has a far greater success rate.
It may not look as cool or be as plainly logical, but the difference in outcomes is apparent.
Now feels like a pertinent time to point out Northwestern (5-3) throws the ball an average of 44.5 times per game.
With that, the mailbag is emptied entirely. The inbox has been cleared. The direct messages deleted. Let’s fill it back up again … insidetheirish@gmail.com
Notre Dame was good. The No. 3 Irish could be better.
That has become something of a theme this year. The routs of ranked opponents Stanford and Virginia Tech were impressive, but Notre Dame’s offense could have offered more. Entering the off week with a win against Pittsburgh, well, let’s not revisit that one. Saturday’s 44-22 victory against Navy in San Diego showed both peak offensive and defensive efficiency for the Irish, for a half.
“What we learned today is getting of to a great start is one thing, but if you don’t play with the same physicality for four quarters, you’re going to be in trouble,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said, not for the first time this season.
Yet, 8-0 is 8-0, how serious can the nitpicking be?
The greatest Irish changes came on the offensive line, and they worked this week. Working against Navy, though, is different than excelling in November.
Sophomore Aaron Banks started at left guard and senior Trevor Ruhland moved from there to starting at right guard. Former starter Tommy Kraemer saw action only once the outcome was no longer in doubt.
“We did some decent things,” Kelly said. “We pass protected very well today. I want to exert our will at any time, and we’re not there yet.
“We have to be more effective at running the ball when teams know we’re going to run the football. We’re not there yet.”
Nonetheless, Notre Dame ran 43 times against the Midshipmen, averaging 5.9 yards per rush. In a game against one of the worst passing defenses in the country, the play calls nonetheless shifted toward the ground game 43 :: 33. It cannot be said the Irish rushing attack was lacking this weekend.
Perhaps the clearest thing learned in this category is Kraemer’s time may be limited the rest of the season. It will be advertised as a timeshare, a rotation similar to the one he had at right tackle last year with Robert Hainsey. But Kraemer is at his best in a run-heavy offensive attack, and even with one, he did not play much against an undersized defensive line.
Making offensive line changes in November is too late for a contender. This needs to be the alignment to close the season, barring injury, and it once again appears to leave Kraemer as the sixth man on a five-man unit.
That offensive line is clearing space for a still-developing group of running backs, and in this case, that adjective is a good thing for the Irish.
Sophomore Jafar Armstrong fit in nicely alongside senior Dexter Williams in the former’s return from a month-long absence with a knee infection. They had yet to play together, ships passing in the night between the infection and Williams’ undisclosed four-game suspension. As excellent as Williams has been in his four games, Armstrong offers a more diverse skill set.
“Having Jafar back in the backfield just allows our offense to be able to run a bunch of plays that we’ve been wanting to run,” junior quarterback Ian Book said. “He’s been preparing all week. Couldn’t be happier with the way he played.”
Those plays did not inherently include a 27-yard completion on 3rd-and-10 in the fourth quarter, a play Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo cited as a breaking point of sorts, but that improvised play still exhibited Armstrong’s abilities at their best. The converted receiver recognized the situation and made a break for Book to find him in coverage.
“As a quarterback, to see Jafar sprinting down the field, there’s nothing better,” Book said.
It would have been reasonable to worry Armstrong’s return may cut into Williams’ touches. Reducing the chances for a back with 512 yards on 74 carries, a 6.92 yards per rush average, would be counterproductive. That does not have to be the case. Williams can still rush 20-plus times per game while getting Armstrong 15 touches.
“What’s starting to become clearer to us is that Dexter is clearly that top back,” Kelly said. “He’s becoming a complete back. He has not been that for us.”
Such a breakdown is exactly what happened at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. Williams took 23 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns while Armstrong combined nine rushes with five catches for 116 yards and the night’s first score.
In time, offensive coordinator Chip Long will trot out the duo together, putting defenses in a bind similar to the one he relishes with two tight ends. This backfield is still coming together, even as the calendar turns to the month Notre Dame fans dread.
“Jafar is coming back after a month off,” Kelly said. “He’s not there yet as the runner that we want him to be. But, boy, can he catch the football, so they’re kind of identifying themselves as to who they are right now. I think we’re going to get more out of Jafar as we continue to play.”
The moment of fear Saturday came with fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill crumpled on the field, but that turned out to be only a sprained ankle, and sophomore Drew White acquitted himself well for the night.
White should not be forgotten amid dreams of Playoff possibilities and Tuesday’s first ranking from the selection committee. In any other game, White would not have been the likely replacement. In the long-term — Kelly would not rule out Tranquill for the trip to Northwestern, but by no means is Tranquill likely for next weekend — White is probably no more than barely in the linebacker rotation. But he stepped forward against Navy, and that was needed.
One absent-minded defender can ruin a game plan against the triple-option. Its monotony, relentlessness and uniqueness demand constant attention. (See: Tiech, Alexander; 2010.) White filled that hole.
“You lose arguably one of your best defensive players in the first series against Navy, it harkens me back to when we lost Joe Schmidt,” Kelly said, remembering the dismal, injury-filled end to 2014. “Things can go awry quickly. They did not from that position. Drew went in there and did a really nice job.”
Quickly bypassed and forgotten on the depth chart, White had few paths to playing time, if any. Kelly would not even describe this as delayed gratification, because White could “not see the end in sight.” Six tackles on Saturday may not even be his end, considering this headache is scheduled annually.
“He continued to work through injury, dedicated himself to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Kelly said. “He found his opening in special teams. He found his niche this week with the triple-option.”
And with that, Navy and the triple-option are in the rearview mirror for another year. Notre Dame is through two-thirds of its schedule without a loss. Everything remains possible.