Notre Dame commit Kyle Hamilton joins All-American Bowl

A fourth Notre Dame commitment has will play in the All-American Bowl on NBC this year. Consensus four-star safety Kyle Hamilton (Marist High School; Atlanta) officially received his invite and jersey Tuesday.
“I knew what the All-American Bowl was, and I knew how big of a deal it was,” Hamilton told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “It was a goal of mine. I wasn’t for sure it was going to come true, but I’m glad it did.
The 19 total Irish commitments are largely expected to sign their official National Letters of Intent during the early signing period of Dec. 19 to 21.
Last year, five Notre Dame commitments played in the All-American Bowl: quarterback Phil Jurkovec, tight end George Takacs, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, linebacker Shayne Simon and safety Derrik Allen. Ademilola, in particular, and Simon have both been contributors to the Irish this season, with eight and three tackles, respectively.
The year before, of Irish prospects only tight end Cole Kmet and offensive lineman Josh Lugg appeared in the bowl.
And In That Corner … The Northwestern Wildcats, Big Ten West leaders
Before No. 4 Notre Dame faces Chicago’s Big Ten team, let’s turn to Jonah Dylan, the managing editor of The Daily Northwestern, for some insights into one of the more confounding teams Pat Fitzgerald has put together:
DF: Let’s start with the micro … Northwestern’s offense is, well, bad. It averages 24.3 points per game, good for No. 102 in the country, tied with Pittsburgh and just three spots ahead of Ball State’s 23.8. Two factors stand out to explain the offense’s struggles, and the first would be the health of senior quarterback Clayton Thorson. He tore his ACL on Dec. 29 and played in this year’s opener Aug. 30. Did he come back too soon? Is he fully healthy by now?
JD: Thorson was back on the field just over seven months after his surgery, which is pretty crazy by any metric. He was on a snap count for his first couple games back while he split time at quarterback with T.J. Green, which was a weird situation for the whole team. Now, though, he appears to be fully healthy. He’s run less than in previous seasons, but that’s actually helped him become a better pocket passer and the passing game is operating at a higher level than it has in recent years.
Even with an improving Thorson, Northwestern cannot run the ball. If adjusting the stats for the 19 sacks allowed at a loss of 128 yards, the Wildcats have rushed for 107.1 yards per game and 3.25 yards per rush. The loss of sophomore Jeremy Larkin after three games certainly plays a part in that struggle, but even with him the offense never averaged more than 4.0 yards per rush. What has held back the ground game?
Well, the easiest answer is injuries. After Larkin’s medical retirement, Solomon Vault and John Moten were expected to lead the backfield, but both have dealt with injuries for extended time this season. Pat Fitzgerald also had to think about the new redshirt rule with freshmen Isaiah Bowser and Drake Anderson, so they didn’t play much at the beginning of the season. All this led to a running game that never really had a chance to get going, at least in the early part of the season.
The last two weeks featured the emergence of freshman Bowser. The running attack is not yet efficient, but the Wildcats did lean on it to the tune of 47 and 49 carries at Rutgers and against Wisconsin. Is Bowser the real deal or is this simply acquiescing to the necessity of quantity?
Bowser looks like the real deal, and you really only need to look at last week to see it. While Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor struggled in his worst game of the season, Bowser thrived, carrying the ball 34 times for 117 yards. He brings something different to the table than other NU backs with his downhill running style, which has been especially important at the end of close games when the Wildcats need to salt away a victory. All indications are he’ll be the featured back moving forward.
I mention the running game so extensively because Notre Dame has forced teams to give up on it, and at that point, the Irish defensive line pins its ears back and chases the quarterback. Each week junior end Julian Okwara seems to spend most of his time in the second half in the backfield. Do you expect the ratio shift toward handing off to continue this week, or might Okwara & Co. get 65 chances at Thorson, like Nebraska did?
There’s no question that Fitzgerald wants to run the ball. But at the same time, NU’s biggest strength is that it has a quarterback who can play at an elite level on any given Saturday. I don’t expect the Wildcats to have much success running the ball early, and Thorson will probably have to throw it a lot. Okwara and the Notre Dame front will get plenty of chances to go after Thorson, but he’ll also get plenty of chances to go after the Irish secondary.
Northwestern’s defense is worthwhile, but also not elite by any measure. Giving up 4.31 yards per rush will not get the job done, nor will allowing 62.6 percent of passes to be completed, especially when about to face the nation’s leader in completion rate. Yet, if I am going to defer to any piece of the Wildcats, it is Pat Fitzgerald’s defense. Am I giving it/him too much credit?
Northwestern’s defense needs to be getting a lot more credit. The defensive front — Northwestern’s best position group — shut down Taylor and the Wisconsin offensive line, which is littered with All-Americans. The defense is playing much better as of late, and really has played well throughout the season.
Shutting down the Notre Dame offense will be a tall task, and it’ll start with the guys up front.
On Tuesday, Irish head coach Brian Kelly rattled off a number of Northwestern defenders he considered pending difficulties, including linebackers Paddy Fisher and Nate Hall, end Joe Gaziano and cornerback Montre Hartage. How does a collection of talent like that get gashed for 39 points by Akron? I suppose this is where I begin a turn toward the macro.
Let’s address the Akron game as a whole, because the Wildcats’ problems in that game have been amplified massively. First of all, Akron scored three defensive touchdowns, so it’s unfair to blame NU’s defense for the loss. Thorson simply did not play well and turned the ball over at an alarming rate en route to a complete collapse. And this is a defense with studs all over the field. Fisher was one of the best freshmen in the country a year ago. Gaziano is an All-Big Ten guy. Hartage is getting NFL draft buzz. They’ve been put in bad situations by their offense throughout the season, but as a whole Northwestern has been very good on the defensive side of the ball.
The other, “How in the world …” question that needs to be asked, and will be done so simply and bluntly, is, How in the world did Northwestern give up a 17-0 lead to Michigan without even turning over the ball? How deflating was that for the program?
I actually don’t think it was that deflating for the program, because it showed everyone they can compete with teams at the highest level. Northwestern had the same problem in almost every game at the beginning of the season — jumping out to early leads and then blowing them in the second half. That was the story against the Wolverines, who looked surprisingly mortal throughout most of the game. That game showed the Wildcats they can compete with anyone in the Big Ten.
Northwestern has rebounded well from that letdown, winning the last four to take control of the Big Ten West. Smoke and mirrors or viable conference contender?
As weird as it is to say, this is a team that could very well find itself in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. Northwestern will travel to Iowa City for a huge showdown with the Hawkeyes next Saturday in a game that will basically decide the Big Ten West. The 5-3 record doesn’t inspire much fear, but Northwestern is a legit Big Ten West contender in a down year for the divison.
Related, is there any chance Northwestern overlooks Notre Dame because of those Big Ten possibilities? That may sound foolish when discussing an opponent that is the No. 4 team in the country, but beating the Irish will not bring the Wildcats any closer to the Rose Bowl.
That’s absolutely a possibility. Northwestern has three losses and thus has no chance of making the College Football Playoff, so a non-conference game doesn’t do much to move the needle. The goal is to win the Big Ten West, and Notre Dame has nothing to do with that.
That’s not to say a win over the Irish wouldn’t be monumental for this program. Notre Dame is a perennial powerhouse and ranked No. 4 in the country, and a win would change the course of Northwestern’s program for years to come. There’s zero pressure on the Wildcats — no one expects them to win, and if they lose it doesn’t really matter — so it’ll be interesting to see how aggressive they are. I’m guessing Fitzgerald will make more than a few interesting fourth-down calls.
Before getting to an actual prediction, let’s include the catch-all of, have I missed anything, aside from neglecting to mention this is Notre Dame’s first trip to Evanston since 1976?
How about the last two times these teams have met? In 1995, Northwestern – which had won just three games a season prior — traveled to South Bend for a matchup with the Irish. A huge upset win catapulted the Wildcats to a historic Rose Bowl appearance in probably their most memorable season ever.
Then in 2014, 3-6 Northwestern returned to South Bend and stunned the Irish 43-40 in overtime of an instant classic (at least in these parts). So believe it or not, the Wildcats are actually riding a two-game win streak in this series.
And, a prediction?
This will be a close game. It’s always tough to beat a team playing at home, under the lights with nothing to lose. But Notre Dame has firepower that Northwestern doesn’t. 27-21 Irish.
With Notre Dame landing at No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, your umbrage is expected. It is also unwarranted.
“Does this matter, this one?” Irish head coach Brian Kelly pointed out Tuesday afternoon. “Do they put you in the Playoffs for this one? I don’t think so.”
His point is both valid and learned. Notre Dame has appeared in the selection committee’s top tier in two of the last three years, but has not yet made a Playoff.
“We’ve been down this road before,” Kelly said. “We’ve been selected for this one, but it doesn’t get you anything. For us, the one that we’re interested in, the one that we’ll watch, probably we’ll watch it as a team, is the last one.”
If the 8-0 Irish reach that last ranking with four more wins, they will be in a Dec. 29 semifinal. Anyone claiming otherwise simply wants your attention and should instead be ignored. The first excluded undefeated Power Five team will not be the only one not needing a conference to be considered Power Five. As much as Notre Dame’s schedule has softened, it still includes 10 major conference opponents, including three, and perhaps four, ranked at the time of meeting. It is not Central Florida’s path.
The debris around the Irish finishing unbeaten is cause for concern in other spaces. For example, the answer to this situation could be debated far longer than this endless space has room for words.
What happens when LSU beats Bama, and everyone wins out after that. 1 loss Bama w/ a loss to 1 loss LSU undefeated Clemson and 1 loss Big10 champ Michigan? Who is out?
For anyone partial to punctuation, Patrick’s situation boils down to No. 3 LSU topping No. 1 Alabama this weekend and then no more upsets occurring at the top of the polls this season. That would leave a 13-0 ACC champion Clemson, a 12-0 Notre Dame, a 12-1 SEC champion LSU, a 12-1 Big Ten champion Michigan and an 11-1 Alabama. One of those last two likely misses the Playoff. Just rest assured, it would not be the 12-0 Irish. If you want to argue otherwise, please do so elsewhere. You are just wasting everyone’s time.
An LSU victory this weekend, however, is the first step toward a one-loss Notre Dame heading to the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. For this scenario, let’s posit the Irish lose to Northwestern (7:15 ET; ESPN) this weekend and then win their final three games. Two possibilities unfold.
LIKELY IN: Both Alabama and Clemson run the table, thereby eliminating the rest of the SEC and ACC. Notre Dame then joins a handful of one-loss teams fighting over those final two spots.
— Either Michigan or Ohio State escapes the Big Ten with one loss. For the No. 5 Wolverines, that would require beating No. 14 Penn State this weekend and then winning at Ohio State to close the regular season before the Big Ten title game, which should be a distant third in terms of worries. The No. 10 Buckeyes have a trip to Michigan State on Nov. 10 before hosting Michigan.
— Either Oklahoma or West Virginia wins the Big 12 with one loss. The No. 7 Sooners still have to go to Texas Tech, host Oklahoma State and head to West Virginia before a rematch with (likely) either the Longhorns or the Mountaineers in a title game. No. 13 West Virginia heads to No. 17 Texas this weekend before TCU visits, then a trip to Oklahoma State precedes the Oklahoma finish. Suffice it to say, the Mountaineers’ remaining calendar is on the short list for toughest remaining in the country.
— Can No. 8 Washington State finish its Pac-12 slate with just one loss? The only real remaining concern is the Apple Cup on Nov. 23. Even the Pac-12 title game should be a laugher given the state of the South.
At most, those four teams would campaign for two spots. Given the Cougars non-conference schedule featured Wyoming, San Jose State and Eastern Washington, it is not a leap to write them off outright. To end this debate then, the slightest bit of unevenness in the Big Ten or 12 would suffice. That is exceedingly likely, especially in a conference featuring a round-robin followed by a conference title game rematch.
WELL THEN, LIKELY OUT: There are two versions of this story, but both involve two SEC teams making the Playoff and one of them being a one-loss Alabama. Either a loss to LSU this weekend or a loss to No. 6 Georgia (or, technically speaking, No. 9 Kentucky) in the conference title game would set this up. Whoever beats the Tide is going to get in if they have just one loss, and the eye test should push Alabama past its lagging résumé.
Then, for the sake of the exercise, presume Clemson finishes 13-0. Only one spot would remain. An 11-1 Notre Dame would not be able to count on the proper two-steps to occur in both the Big Ten and 12.
WAIT, WHY DOES AN 11-1 NOTRE DAME SO QUICKLY FALL BELOW ONE-LOSS MICHIGAN OR OKLAHOMA OR WEST VIRGINIA OR MAYBE OHIO STATE? For the same reason the Irish would probably stay above Washington State. It is all about how many good wins you have. Notre Dame would finish with a win over the Wolverines, and that may be it as far as the selection committee is concerned. Even if arguing “teams above .500,” the Irish schedule is likely to finish with just five (Michigan, Stanford, Northwestern, Syracuse, USC).
Comparisons?
Michigan: Conceivably wins over both Penn State and Ohio State, not to mention perhaps two over Wisconsin, and seven total over Power Five teams with records better than .500. Ohio State: Possibly wins over both Penn State and Michigan, plus the Big Ten West victor. Oklahoma: Could end up with wins over No. 24 Iowa State, West Virginia and either Texas or the Mountaineers again, along with five victories over teams above .500. West Virginia: A one-loss finish would feature wins against No. 17 Texas and the Sooners, plus a title game opponent to be determined, and six wins against teams better than .500.
Washington State: As far as the committee is concerned, only the Cougars’ Sept. 29 win against No. 15 Utah qualifies as impressive. No one else in the Pac-12 is ranked. If Washington State exceeds five wins against teams better than .500, it will only be because the conference could limp its way toward an infinite number of 7-5 finishes.
The debate does not focus on the week-in, week-out challenge of a schedule. It focuses on the peaks and the climbs toward them. Through no fault of its own, Notre Dame’s calendar does not include many peaks this year. Blame Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting at Florida State. Blame Clay Helton’s end at USC. Blame whatever has happened to Stanford’s running game. But do not claim the Irish schedule’s toughest parts are tougher than Michigan’s, Oklahoma’s or West Virginia’s.
But again, none of this matters if Notre Dame wins the next four games. And by the way, none of this would have changed if the Irish were ranked ahead of LSU, so go ahead and file those complaints in the mailbox beneath your desk. It is oddly shaped like a garbage can.
PLAYOFF GAMES OF NOTE THIS WEEKEND: No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU; 8 ET; CBS. No. 2 Clemson vs. Brian VanGorder’s Louisville defense; 12 ET; ABC. No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 14 Penn State; 3:45 ET; ESPN. No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky; 3:30 ET; CBS. No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech; 8 ET; ABC. No. 8 Washington State vs. Cal; 10:45 ET; ESPN. No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas; 3:30 ET; FOX.
Why no discussion of No. 12 Central Florida and its 20-game winning streak? Maybe the Knights deserve a spot in the Playoff (at least in the conversation), but it just is not going to happen barring complete gridiron anarchy this November.
Notre Dame begins its most-feared month in precipitous position to reach the College Football Playoff. The selection committee released its first rankings Tuesday night, and the 8-0 Irish came in at No. 4, behind two other unbeatens who combined can claim the last three national championships and one-loss LSU.
Notre Dame may be able to claim a bit stronger résumé than either No. 1 Alabama or No. 2 Clemson can, but the committee has the leeway to consider the eye test. Aside from the Clemson’s close calls at Texas A&M and against Syracuse (which debuted at No. 19 in these rankings) when starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the second half due to injury, neither of the perennial powers have been challenged.
No. 3 LSU, meanwhile, has tallied wins against Miami, at Auburn and over Georgia.
“When you look at LSU’s résumé, they have six wins against teams above .500,” committee chair Rob Mullens said Tuesday night. “… They have a great résumé. Their only loss is a close loss at Florida. Really impressed with their defense and overall their body of work is really strong.”
Aside from the Orange, only Michigan made the rankings of all Irish opponents, past and present. The Wolverines (7-1) are not quite in playoff position at No. 5, but with LSU hosting Alabama this weekend, some space may open very quickly.
1: Alabama 8-0
2: Clemson 8-0
3: LSU 7-1, 27-19 loss at Florida on Oct. 6.
4: Notre Dame 8-0
5: Michigan 7-1, 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Sept. 1.
6: Georgia 7-1, 36-16 loss at LSU on Oct. 13.
7: Oklahoma 7-1, 48-45 loss vs. Texas on Oct. 6.
8: Washington State 7-1, 39-36 loss at USC on Sept. 21.
9: Kentucky 7-1, 20-14 loss as A&M on Oct. 6.
10: Ohio State 7-1, 49-20 loss at Purdue on Oct. 20.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are Dec. 29 in the Orange Bowl (Miami) and the Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas). The national championship will be Jan. 7 in northern California.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Held up by the Big Ten pair
When it comes to building up Notre Dame’s opponents, two won games of note this weekend, though one was largely a means of staying afloat. This coming weekend a similar slim showing should occur.
In other words, the Irish résumé is not going to start shining anytime soon.
Michigan (7-1): After taking a week off, the No. 5 Wolverines will host No. 14 Penn State (3:45 ET; ESPN) as 10-point favorites with a combined point total over/under of 53. It is undeniably impressive Michigan is favored by two possessions against a top-15 team.
Try to knock it, diminish it, what have you, but if the Wolverines can limit Trace McSorley to fewer than 21 points, it will be only the third time that has happened since 2015, the other being a few weeks ago against Michigan State and the first … at Michigan in 2016, a 49-10 Wolverines victory.
Ball St. (3-6): In the last two weeks, the Cardinals have lost by a combined 60 points. The 52-14 loss against Ohio was compounded when senior quarterback Riley Neal tore his left MCL and PCL. He will be out this week and though the injury will not require surgery, a seventh loss could make it natural to sit him for the year.
Neal’s absence certainly plays a role in Ball State being an 18.5-point underdog at Toledo on Wednesday (7:30 ET; ESPN2), but the 40-22 expected result would not likely change much even with him.
Vanderbilt (4-5): The Commodores beat Arkansas 45-31. That’s an SEC victory, ladies and gentlemen. Ke’Shawn Vaughn led the way with 172 yards and three touchdowns on 26 rushes. Vanderbilt is now a win at Missouri or against Ole Miss away from having bowl eligibility on the line against Tennessee to close the season. For now, the ‘Dores get a week off.
Wake Forest (4-4): The Deacons hung 56 points and 591 total yards on Brian VanGorder’s defense in a 56-36 victory at Louisville. The end of the Bobby Petrino era seems to draw nearer still.
If that was not enough points for Wake Forest, a chance for more comes this weekend with an over/under of 75 against Syracuse (12 ET). As four-point ‘dogs, the Deacons may come out on the short end of a 39-35 shootout.
Stanford (5-3): The Cardinal can about kiss the Pac-12 North goodbye after a 41-38 loss at Washington State courtesy of a Cougars field goal with 19 seconds left. Stanford had only tied the game with 1:25 remaining on a 25-yard catch by JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
This could turn into a bit of a spiral for the Cardinal, now heading to Washington (9 ET; Pac-12 Network) as a nine-point underdog. The over/under of 47 indicates a 28-19 conclusion, which feels low until realizing the Huskies have yet to put together a consistent offense.
Virginia Tech (4-3): The Hokies lost 49-28 to Georgia Tech on Thursday, giving the Yellow Jackets the new high at Lane Stadium, breaking the month-old mark set by Notre Dame. Georgia Tech rushed for 465 yards, but to give Bud Foster’s defense credit, it allowed no passing yards.
Boston College (3:45 ET) will probably complete at least one pass as two-point favorites at Virginia Tech. A 29-28 conclusion would at least be more exciting than the triple-option.
Pittsburgh (4-4): A 54-45 victory against Duke came, oddly so, with a game-winning touchdown with five seconds remaining. Go ahead. Do the math. Be confused. A safety occurred in those final ticks, a rare loss of yardage in a game featuring 1,253 combined yards.
Against most odds, the Panthers could insert themselves into Coastal chaos if able to pull off an upset at Virginia on Friday (7:30 ET; ESPN2). Bookmakers project the Cavaliers as 7.5-point favorites and perhaps a 28-21 final.
Navy (2-6):The Midshipmen lost 44-22 to the Irish, but you knew that. You did not know they are nearly two-touchdown underdogs at Cincinnati (3:30 ET; ESPNU) this weekend, a result that if it holds will end Navy’s bowl hopes for just the second time since 2002.
Northwestern (5-3): The Wildcats continued their surging ways with a 31-17 victory against No. 20 Wisconsin which featured a 14-10 Northwestern lead that became 31-10 just two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats had 33:38 time of possession, minimizing any and all Badgers threats.
Yet, Northwestern began the week as a 7.5-point underdog against Notre Dame (7:15 ET; ESPN), a number that had risen as high as 9.5 by Tuesday’s earliest hours. The over/under of 53.5 implies a 31-22 decision.
Florida State (4-4): What was bad gets worse. A 59-10 loss to Clemson barely describes the embarrassment. It was 45-0. The Seminoles gave up 524 yards. They rushed, including sacks, for a loss of 21 yards.
Next comes an entry about how Syracuse beat N.C. State. Do not expect Florida State to do that (3:30 ET; ABC) as a touchdown underdog.
Syracuse (6-2): Bowl eligibility may have always been in the cards for the Orange this season, but this early was unexpected. Senior quarterback Eric Dungey got the starting nod in a 51-41 victory against N.C. State, completing 27 of 38 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns.
He will presumably get that chance again at Wake Forest, and that 75-point over/under certainly sounds like some more touchdowns.
USC (4-4): In the first home loss of Clay Helton’s tenure, the Trojans fell 38-35 to Arizona State. Helton then dismissed their offensive line coach Monday and took over the play calling duties moving forward. Things are nice and calm at USC, except the opposite of nice and calm.
At least for one week, Helton should get a reprieve. The Trojans are two-touchdown favorites at Oregon State (10 ET; FS1).
Wednesday, 7:30 ET: Ball State at Toledo on ESPN2. Friday, 7:30 ET: Pittsburgh at Virginia on ESPN2. Saturday, 12 ET: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse. 3:30 ET: Navy at Cincinnati on ESPNU; Florida State at N.C. State on ABC. 3:45 ET: Michigan vs. Penn State on ESPN; Virginia Tech vs. Boston College. 7:15 ET: Northwestern vs. Notre Dame on ESPN. 9:00 ET: Stanford at Washington on Pac-12 Network.. 10:00 ET: USC at Oregon State on FS1.
Favorites: Michigan -10; Syracuse -4; USC -14. Underdogs: Ball St. +18.5; Wake Forest +4; Stanford +9; Virginia Tech +2; Pittsburgh +7.5; Navy +13; Northwestern +9.5; Florida State +7.