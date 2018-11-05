Getty Images

Leftovers, Links & Notre Dame Questions for the Week: A sprained ankle won't stop 'warrior' Tranquill

By Douglas FarmerNov 5, 2018
It was going to take more than a high ankle sprain to keep Drue Tranquill sidelined. As Notre Dame (9-0) went through pregame warmups at Northwestern, the fifth-year linebacker took his usual spot leading stretches. He worked with the first-team defense, not going full-speed, but from eight stories high it seemed hardly anyone truly was. The guess was Tranquill just might start, only a week after a Navy offensive lineman rolled up his right ankle.

Then the press box announcer declared sophomore Jordan Genmark Heath the Irish starter. Presumably, Tranquill’s ankle had not held up through those warmups; he would spend the night an observer.

Yet, on the Wildcats’ second drive, there was Tranquill making the tackle on third-and-10, on his first snap.

“Drue is the type of guy that he’s not going to stay on the sideline for long,” junior cornerback Julian Love said after the 31-21 victory. “Obviously Jordan Genmark Heath was getting a lot of reps and doing a good job.

“I look over and I see Drue next to me. I was so confused. I thought he was hurting. That’s the type of competitor he is, he really wanted to lead this team. And he did that. He really fought through a lot to be on the field today.”

Tranquill finished with five tackles on a day he was questionable-to-doubtful to take the field at all. He showed up on most clear passing downs, third-and-longs, as part of Notre Dame’s dime package. His ankle may have theoretically kept him from making a cut to adjust to a route, but his understanding of the game allowed him to anticipate those routes, anyway. Certainly more than Genmark Heath may have in not only his first career start but his first real action of any kind.

“We didn’t know what exactly [Tranquill] could do until pregame,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “He practiced a little bit for us. He did a lot more than we thought he could do. We played pretty much our dime defense in the last couple of drives and he was on the field. He’s remarkable.”

Four of Tranquill’s tackles came on third downs, three of them short of the line to gain. The fifth tackle was in an higher-leverage situation, a second-and-goal from the 4. Tranquill stopped the Northwestern rusher at the 3.

“He’s a warrior,” senior linebacker Te’von Coney said. “That’s the only word I could say for that guy. He’s a warrior. He is going to do anything to go out there and be with us. He cares about his teammates. He’s a great brother.”

Tranquill should not have to do as much to get on the field this week, not that he will be as needed against a floundering Florida State (4-5). Kelly said Sunday that Tranquill “came out of it well.”

“He got out of the game feeling really confident that he’ll be able to make some big strides this week in terms of playing first and second downs.”

CREDIT TO GENMARK HEATH, AS WELL
Notre Dame’s 10-point victory was not that close, quite frankly. If going by the numbers alone, the adjusted scoring margin was 17.8. It is unlikely a lesser performance from Genmark Heath would have altered the binary outcome, but he removed that stress, nonetheless, finishing with six tackles in part-time action.

“We felt when we played him in this game that he was going to be able to do a job for us that would not put us in a deficit position defensively,” Kelly said. “We want more from him, but we did not think he was going to play at a level that would be an issue.

“We had a front that was going to protect him and let him run, and what you’ll see on film is a guy that was able to run and make some tackles for us.”

If nothing else, Genmark Heath should now have earned the right to spell Tranquill if/once the Irish have a comfortable lead Saturday.

ANOTHER YOON MARK
When senior kicker Justin Yoon made a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, he moved past John Carney (1984-86) for second all-time in made field goals at Notre Dame. Yoon’s 52 trail only the 57 from Kyle Brindza (2011-14). With 10 in nine games this season, Yoon may need the extra game of a Playoff run to pass Brindza.

Yoon’s field goal percentage mark of 78.8 percent remains well above Carney’s 73.9 percent. Yoon would have to miss his next five field goals to lose that career record.

A QUICK TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA UPDATE
Sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa broke his foot in the season opener. From there, Kelly gave a return timetable of about 10 weeks. That put the game at Yankee Stadium against Syracuse on Nov. 17 in play, and given the new eligibility rules, Tagovailoa-Amosa could come back to play that, at USC and in a bowl game without costing himself the season.

Kelly has now backed that timeline up by a week.

“I think our last X-ray showed that he’s probably on that timetable, which would put him as a guy that would come out and start to condition for the USC game and try to get him ready for USC,” Kelly said.

Of course, Tagovailoa-Amosa could play at USC and in two bowl games and still retain the season of playing time.

HOW COLD DOES IT GET IN FLORIDA?
Technically speaking, Tallahassee is in northern Florida, but it is safe to say temperatures still do not drop to 27 degrees with a chance of snow. That is what awaits Florida State in South Bend this coming Saturday. That 7:30 ET kickoff (NBC) will not include the rescue of any sunshine.

This will not hurt the Irish intention to mark off another preseason goal.

“The guys are really locked in on what the next step is, and that’s to win all our games at thome and we have one left,” Kelly said Saturday. “We’ll take it one step at a time.”

BUT WHO WILL START FOR THE SEMINOLES AT QUARTERBACK?
This may hinge on junior Deondre Francois’ health. A ribs injury benched him for this weekend’s 47-28 loss at No. 22 NC State. He would presumably return this weekend if sophomore Justin Blackmon had not played well enough against the Wolfpack to force Florida State head coach Willie Taggart to put off making a decision.

Blackmon completed 29-of-46 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. It is hardly his fault NC State scored 47 points.

Notre Dame, Ian Book hold on at Northwestern, reach 9-0
Things We Learned: Notre Dame is ready for this November and all that comes with it

Michigan moving up
Boston, NYC to become unlikely centers of CFB universe

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerNov 4, 2018
EVANSTON, Ill. — For a half, Northwestern looked like the toughest defense No. 4 Notre Dame (9-0) had faced with junior Ian Book starting at quarterback. While the Wildcats were not ranked and Ryan Field was anything but intimidating in any way, this was still November. Bad things happen to the Irish in November.

“We have to stay humble,” junior receiver Chase Claypool said after making eight catches for 130 yards. “Last year around this time, the rankings came out and then Miami happened.”

That three-syllable, five-character word has hung above Notre Dame all season, and that will still be the case for at least another two weeks. But the 31-21 victory at Northwestern (5-4) was a loud counterargument. These Irish know what happens to most teams in November, and that awareness, that familiarity keeps everyone on their toes.

Notre Dame is a long way from where it wants to be. That trip to Yankee Stadium looks more and more dubious with each Syracuse victory. But for now, the Irish know what matters — now Florida State — and what doesn’t, those rankings.

“It’s hard to win in November,” junior quarterback Ian Book said. “We’re in such a good situation and we know that. I think this team does such a good job of focusing one week at a time. Everyone is excited, but everyone is just ready for Florida State.”

The fact that Book had hardly changed out of his uniform and was already mentioning the Seminoles may make this “one week at a time” mentality seem suspect, but he did not mention then reaching 11-0 or 12-0. He said only Florida State. Per Irish head coach Brian Kelly, the next step on the team’s march toward reaching all goals is to finish the home schedule without a loss. That has clearly been on the radar for a bit.

Starting November well has been, too. The offseason was spent readying for this physical and mental burden. When a botched handoff gifted the Wildcats possession on the game’s fourth snap, the defense did not panic. The quick change led to a missed field goal and things proceeded as always wanted, even if sluggishly for a half.

“The average team or teams in years past, they feel that pressure building every single week,” junior cornerback Julian Love said. “Which it does, but we’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing. That has led us to be 9-0.

“We’ve realized that, and we’ve been coached through that. It’s a bunch of seniors, a bunch of vets that are really leading us in that confidence and not the pressure.”

It is trite to say Notre Dame is confident, not cocky, but it just may be the case. Book led an even-keeled team to the shores of Lake Michigan not inherently expecting to rout the Wildcats, but to beat them. This was the best defense he has faced and expecting another 40-point showing would have been ambitious, but expecting a couple touchdowns in due time was reasonable. There was a reason Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long kept the game-sealing play call in their back pocket until it was needed — they expected it to be needed.

Notre Dame senior linebacker Te’von Coney finished with 10 tackles, including two of Northwestern senior quarterback Clayton Thorson behind the line of scrimmage. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Senior linebacker Te’von Coney and the Irish defense knew they were facing a four-year starter at quarterback. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea game planned to give Clayton Thorson options, but only options Lea deemed unlikely to succeed. Shutting the Wildcats down was not the intention, limiting them was.

That is confidence, not cockines. That is doing what you’ve been doing. That is how a very good team, but not an utterly great one, reaches 12-0.

How does a very good team become an utterly great one? It starts with quarterback development.

Book’s halftime stats were less than pedestrian: 7-of-15 for 107 yards, including 1-of-4 for nine yards in the second quarter. This was not the quarterback who had sparked Notre Dame the last five weeks.

Then came his second half: 15-of-19 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. That would be a strong performance if across an entire game.

What happened? Book has enough experience under his belt now to sit down at halftime and have a genuine conversation with Long and quarterbacks coach Tom Rees. At the end of it, Book knew what they wanted to do to counteract the Wildcats’ defense. And he did it.

This was not within Book’s abilities earlier this year.

“Probably would have taken a film study for him to make those adjustments and then it would probably go into action the following week,” Kelly said. “(Now) he can make [the adjustments] at halftime. You can sit down, go over them, draw them up. He can see them clearly, and then access those immediately in the third quarter.”

Kelly described a process that begins briefly with Long before it is handed over to Rees.

“Then Tommy really sits down with [Book] and says, this is where we’re going with the football because of this. They work well together.”

And a third voice chimes in. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush is naturally next to Book during these sessions, and considering Wimbush has 15 career starts to his name and three years of studying film with Book, it makes sense he may have an observation, interpretation or callback that fits a situation.

At halftime Saturday night, Northwestern was clearly the best defense Book had faced. His stats looked, well, Wimbush-ian. After the break, Book was back to being Book again.

Michael Young’s 47-yard touchdown reception was a piece of Notre Dame’s second-half breakout in a 31-21 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

What is the next step? Implementing such changes on the sideline while the defense forces a three-and-out. That may not come until next year, but this current trend indicates such development is on its way.

As for the reason the Irish did not blow out the Wildcats once Book was rolling … is it something learned if it was already known? These special teams are suspect.

It does not, but it needs to be reiterated.

The blocked punt obviously led to a touchdown to cut the Notre Dame lead to 24-21. The previous Northwestern score? Aided by an illegal formation penalty on the Irish kickoff, giving a five-yard boost in immediate field position.

When sophomore kicker Jonathan Doerer sent a kickoff out of bounds in the third quarter, it did not cost Notre Dame anything but field position, but it continues a struggle that has contributed to two kickoff return touchdowns allowed.

Not all the special teams issues came when getting rid of the ball. There was also a hold from junior Jonathan Jones on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter, forcing the Irish to start the drive from the 11-yard line. If Book had not finished that drive with his 23-yard touchdown run, Jones’ penalty could loom much, much larger.

These mistakes are how a very good team becomes known as a flawed team.

“Attention to detail was not what it needed to be,” Kelly said.

That attention to detail comes with focus. One might expect a junior safety involved in two seasons with Playoff aspirations would know not to leave his block early on a punt. One might expect a kicker to fulfill his one duty. One might expect these basics to not add stress.

For the most part, those expectations were met Saturday. There was enough focus. Thank last year’s lack thereof.

“Last year we were in the same situation,” Coney said. “We were in the same situation where we had a chance to complete the mission. We didn’t do a good job of staying focused. We looked too ahead and it cost us.

“This year we have to stay in the moment. That’s the key. Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low.”

No. 4 Notre Dame, Ian Book hold on at Northwestern, reach 9-0

By Douglas FarmerNov 3, 2018
EVANSTON, Ill. — Once again it took awhile, and once again Notre Dame rendered that angst unnecessary. The No. 4 Irish topped Northwestern 31-21 on Saturday thanks largely to two third-quarter touchdowns.

Those scores turned a 7-7 tie into a presumed 21-7 Notre Dame rout, even if a delayed one, but an Irish special teams gaffe gave the Wildcats late life until a perfectly-executed read-option fake by junior quarterback Ian Book yielded him a clear 23-yard path for a touchdown and the final score, his third on the day.

“We definitely wanted to put the ball out to the perimeter to our playmakers, and we wanted to take some shots,” Book said of the halftime adjustments. “We were able to hit some of those and help spring our offense.”

Northwestern (5-4) kept the Irish in check in the first half in nearly every regard, giving up only 55 rushing yards and 4.63 yards per play. Book, he of the completion percentage rates usually defying belief, had completed only 7 of 15 passes for 107 yards at halftime. He then nearly matched those numbers on a touchdown drive early in the third quarter, completing 7-of-9 passes for 77 yards, eventually finding senior receiver Miles Boykin for a 20-yard score.

In that period alone, Book went 11-of-14 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, also connecting with sophomore Michael Young from 47 yards. Book finished the game 22-of-34 for 343 yards and two passing touchdowns plus another 56 yards on 11 rushes.

Notre Dame senior receiver Miles Boykin’s twisting third-quarter 20-yard touchdown catch was part of his four receptions for 56 yards in the Saturday night win at Northwestern. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“I didn’t sense a tightness with the [offense],” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said beneath Ryan Field. “… They played fast and free in the second half and that’s really the most important thing.”

Yet, a blocked punt early in the fourth quarter kept Northwestern around just long enough to keep things interesting. Only Book’s legs made his arm’s contributions enough.

While Notre Dame’s defense allowed a touchdown after the blocked punt — though the Wildcats needed five plays to cover the 17 yards and even then barely breached the goal line — it did not give up any points when the Irish offense fumbled on the first drive for the second consecutive week.

Immediately prior to the blocked punt, the Wildcats scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass, but that was their only play of more than 20 yards, gaining a total of 249 yards and averaging 3.6 per play.

“That’s the way we’ve won this year,” Kelly said. “We haven’t given up the big plays. We’ve been really effective and efficient. We played some different coverages that they hadn’t seen before, … which was obviously effective for us in some certain situations.”

Indeed, Northwestern senior quarterback Clayton Thorson completed only 16 of his 29 attempts for just 141 yards while getting sacked five times, including twice each by senior linebacker Te’von Coney and junior end Daelin Hayes.

“The key this week was to get pressure on [Thorson],” said Coney, who also had 10 tackles. “He’s a great quarterback who we knew we had to move him off his mark, get him out of the pocket and get him moving so he wouldn’t make accurate throws.”

As much as that is the way Notre Dame has won this year, both the bend-don’t-break strategy and the reliance on a pass rush, it was also the distinct game plan from defensive coordinator Clark Lea this week. Thorson typically relies on receiver Flynn Nagel. With Irish junior cornerback Julian Love focused on Nagel — former high school adversaries, in fact, both being from the Chicago area — Thorson needed to take to deep shots, unsuccessfully but for the one.

“We wanted to eliminate Flynn Nagel,” Love said. “… After that, if you do that correctly, they’re going to just take shots. We were prepared for that. They got that one on us, but I think we did a good job of handling deeper throws and getting off their rhythm. You could see they struggled because we game planned well.”

Up until the final minutes, every piece of that game plan was needed, but as Love said, the defense knew what the score was and knew what to do when the Wildcats got within three points halfway through the fourth quarter.

“Our defense is something like waking a sleeping beast really when games are close,” Love said. “… We knew if they didn’t score any more points, game over. And that’s what we did.”

PLAY OF THE GAME
Not only did Book’s late touchdown run give Notre Dame a two-possession lead with only two-plus minutes remaining, it also converted a third down. If not for it, the Irish may have attempted a field goal and given Northwestern a chance at a victory.

The first down, not the touchdown, was the intention.

“We certainly had held that play for an opportunity to end the game,” Kelly said. “It was an unbalanced situation. We got the numbers the way we wanted it.”

Like every read-option, Book had the choice of handing it off inside, but his one read indicated he should pull the ball and head around the edge, following sophomore tight end Cole Kmet. Book’s description made it clear the read was quite plain, and Kmet hardly had to do a thing as the lead blocker.

“We felt like we would be able to pick up the first down,” Kelly said. “We were going to run the football in that situation regardless. Just something we held onto and executed it well.”

If you are going to hold a play that can rip off a chunk gain, deploying it when a first down can ice the game makes plenty of sense. For Book, it may have been the best part of the game.

PLAYER OF THE GAME
That is saying something, considering Book completed 64.71 percent of his passes, averaged 10.1 yards per attempt and totaled 399 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s a day. Or, more precisely, a night.

Yet, this honor could also be claimed by junior receiver Chase Claypool. In fact, Kelly gave Claypool the game ball Saturday. He finished with eight catches for 130 yards.

Notre Dame junior receiver Chase Claypool said it has become a point of emphasis for him to gain yards after the catch after not doing so much in the season’s first eight games. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Claypool set the table for others’ success. The drive that ended with the Boykin touchdown began with a 13-yard completion to Claypool. The one that culminated with the deep ball to Young started with a 31-yard catch by Claypool to get the Irish out of the shadow of their own goalposts.

“He has really ascended this year,” Kelly said. “… His maturity has allowed that growth. In everything that he has done. His work ethic, the way he practices. Anybody who has been around the game knows the great players are great practice players. The way he practices now carries over to the way he plays, and it’s showing itself in his maturity and the way he practices.”

Claypool said it was a point of emphasis for him to gain yards after the catch, and he did, inflating both his and Book’s stats. Those yards turned into Notre Dame success, even if Claypool himself did not reach the end zone.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
Fourth-and-2 and it would be a 47-yard field goal. The Irish had yet to find offensive success, and the game remained tied. Taking the likely three points would have made plenty of sense. Instead, Kelly went for it.

But offensive coordinator Chip Long did not call for a run up the middle. To that point, Notre Dame had rushed 22 times for 63 yards, an average of 2.9 per carry, including a return to the line of scrimmage by senior running back Dexter Williams on the previous snap. Instead, Long called for a quick screen to Boykin on the perimeter.

“We made a couple adjustments at halftime,” Kelly said. “[Book] picked up on them extremely well. We worked the ball back to the field and got some good looks.”

Boykin made the difficult touchdown catch three plays later. That did not end up being the winning score, but it was the one that finally got the Irish offense on track and rolling toward 24 second-half points.

STAT OF THE GAME
Those Notre Dame halftime adjustments were real:
First-half yards per play: 4.63
Second-half yards per play: 7.74

Much of that change came through the air, but the Irish run game did slowly find its effectiveness:
First-half rushing: 20 carries for 55 yards, 2.75 yards per attempt.
Second-half rushing: 17 carries for 77 yards, 4.53 yards per attempt.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT
Usually a question like this would be met with an eye roll by a the discerning listener. It is fluff, little more. But sometimes, it is necessary fluff.

“How does it feel to be 9-0?”

Coney: “It feels great. We know we have a lot more in the tank, we have a lot ore that we have to do. We have accomplishments that we want to accomplish this year. It’s going to take a lot.”

A year ago, there was not a lot more in the tank at this point on the calendar.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
6:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams 1-yard run. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Northwestern 0. (14 plays, 79 yards, 5:33)

Second Quarter
8:04 — Northwestern touchdown. Clayton Thorson 1-yard run. Charlie Kuhbander PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Northwestern 7. (18 plays, 73 yards, 8:36)

Third Quarter
7:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Miles Boykin 20-yard pass from Ian Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Northwestern 7. (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:51)
2:33 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Young 47-yard pass from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Northwestern 7. (6 plays, 98 yards, 2:09)

Fourth Quarter
13:05 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 43 yards. Notre Dame 24, Northwestern 7. (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:17)
11:16 — Northwestern touchdown. Riley Lees 27 yards from Thorson. Kuhbander PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Northwestern 14. (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:49)
7:05 — Northwestern touchdown. Thorson 1-yard run. Kuhbander PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Northwestern 21. (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:51)
2:45 — Notre Dame touchdown. Book 23-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 31, Northwestern 21. (10 plays, 89 yards, 4:16)

No. 4 Notre Dame at Northwestern: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

By Douglas FarmerNov 3, 2018
WHO? No. 4 Notre Dame (8-0) vs. Northwestern (5-3).

WHAT? Shockingly enough, one of the tougher games on the Irish schedule no matter what view is taken. The Wildcats lead the Big Ten West and are essentially a win at Iowa away from securing a chance at the conference title. Northwestern is one of only four teams on Notre Dame’s schedule currently more than a game above .500. If deferring to advanced numbers, the Wildcats are considered the No. 64 team in the country, well ahead of previous Notre Dame headaches like Ball State (No. 120), Vanderbilt (74) and Pittsburgh (80).

WHEN? 7:15 ET. It seems logical to think this kick is staggered a bit to try to counteract the behemoth of a matchup on CBS featuring No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU at 8 ET. If, somehow, the Irish have a three-possession lead at halftime, switching channels would be understandable.

WHERE? Ryan Field, Evanston, Ill., where Notre Dame has not visited since 1976. For those concerned, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday he has not noticed the crowned grass field to be in noteworthy poor condition as the calendar turns to November. Given his familiarity with shoddy fields in Midwestern winters, it would seem something Kelly would not shy away from critiquing such if applicable.

ESPN has the broadcast, meaning the Watch ESPN app is your friend.

WHY? This is the back end of a home-and-home deal which included Northwestern visiting South Bend in 2014 for a 43-40 victory.

ANOTHER READER QUESTION
While I would much rather you tell me that none of my November fears are justified and that everything’s going to be alright, I would rather know my enemy. So with that, what is the one issue on offense that can keep Notre Dame from a loss-free season? Same question for the defense. — Mark H.

This is not usually an optimistic space. Some see its author as a skeptic. The occasional response will include the word cynic. So when something is said like, “This defense might not have any fears this November aside from injury,” it should stand out. And really, if fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill can overcome both a high ankle sprain and a broken hand, then the Irish defense should be above reproach. Injuries exist, though. This is still football. Losing any starter from the defensive line would be a critical blow, as would, well, losing any defensive starter.

The depth is enough as depth, but there are few, if any, ready understudies.

Offensively, Notre Dame is about to see a step up in defenses. Let’s remove interpretation from the discussion and simply provide respected numbers. S&P+ rates Northwestern’s defense as No. 28 in the country, Florida State’s as No. 29 and USC’s as No. 40. (Syracuse is at No. 81.) In the five games since junior Ian Book took over as starting quarterback, the Irish have faced only one defense in the top 90, Stanford’s at No. 56.

Notre Dame may have no trouble with the Wildcats, but this is a significant increase in competition for Book & Co., and the response will be more telling than any trite answer provided here.

BUT REALLY, PAT FITZGERALD EXCELS IN THESE GAMES

BY HOW MUCH?
Despite the continued bylines on this site, your author is rarely correct. This past Sunday, though, I guessed the line for this game would favor Notre Dame by 10.5 points. … It opened at Irish by 7.5.

Then it ticked upward Monday.
Tuesday saw a steam to 9 or 9.5. And it held.
Thursday night brought 10.
Friday evening brought 10.5.

That same timeline saw the combined point total over/under fall from 53.5 to 52.5, a seemingly-small move but one with more significance than necessarily realized. The spread and over/under combine for a projected final score of Notre Dame 31, Northwestern 21.

Any more points would have required the Wildcats to score four times. That seems unlikely, even more unlikely than Northwestern managing three touchdowns, something done by only Wake Forest and Navy against the Irish this season. Both found the end zone a third time when the outcome was already settled.

That is to say, the Wildcats are probably not going to reach 21, but given the rise in opposing defensive talent, Notre Dame might not reach 31.

Notre Dame 27, Northwestern 17.
(7-1 in pick; 3-5 against the spread, 3-5 point total.)

November awaits Notre Dame
As Playoff rankings debut, actual injuries should worry Notre Dame more
Notre Dame's Opponents: Held up by the Big Ten pair
Notre Dame at No. 4 in only poll that matters
Notre Dame's Playoff Possibilities: No. 3 or No. 4 hardly changes realities
And In That Corner … The Northwestern Wildcats, Big Ten West leaders
Things To Learn: Notre Dame's defense should match Northwestern's tendencies
Friday at 4: Reviewing the 'Counting Down the Irish' expectations

Homecoming: No. 3 Notre Dame CB Love eager for Northwestern
LSU's money kicker: how a small college transfer raised $16,000 for his old school, Brian Kelly's alma mater
JT Daniels returns to practice with a new play caller
Which college football coaches could make the jump to the NFL?
November is here. Now the college football season has really begun.
Inside Notre Dame Final Four hero Arike Ogunbowale's whirlwind life as a national celebrity

By Douglas FarmerNov 2, 2018
It is an impossible standard to match, but a comparison inevitably broached in the midst of an undefeated season, especially a season with big bad ‘Bama looming over the rest of the country. Six years ago, Notre Dame rattled off an undefeated regular season, spurred by one magnetic player. No matter what happened in December and January, that much cannot be denied.

With the Irish now ranked No. 4 and only four games away from the second undefeated regular season of Brian Kelly’s tenure, the question should have been expected …

Who is this year’s Manti Te’o? Who is the face of the Irish, and why? Or why not — Perhaps this is a better conglomeration of multiple players, a better “team” so to speak? — Robert B.

Robert included the possibilities of senior linebacker Te’von Coney, senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and junior cornerback Julian Love. He mentioned junior quarterback Ian Book, brought up senior running back Dexter Williams and drew a rather bold line directly between senior receiver Miles Boykin and Jeff Samardzija.

Know what almost all those current players have in common? With the exception of Book, they appeared on the preseason’s “Counting Down the Irish.”

The past few years, Tyler James of the South Bend Tribune and ND Insider has shouldered this midseason obligation, reflecting back on his own top-25 ranking. But Tyler instead spent this year’s idle week doing things like breaking down offensive line play, charting Book’s pass progressions and providing genuine analysis. With him now tending to those bigger and better concerns, that leaves a fool like yours truly to discuss who was underrated, overrated and — in the case of Book — not rated at all just nine weeks ago.

The complete final top 25 is listed at the bottom, but to go through some highlights reveals a broader answer to Robert’s inquiry.

No. 25: Fifth-year defensive tackle Jonathan Bonner — Bonner has only 14 tackles this season, but he has provided under-the-radar depth, at the absolute least. Removing any member of Notre Dame’s defensive line from these rankings is rash.

No. 22: Junior right guard Tommy Kraemer Kraemer has pretty much been benched at this point, something that may have happened even sooner if fifth-year left guard Alex Bars had not been knocked out for the year back in September. Kraemer’s replacement, senior Trevor Ruhland, does not inherently jump into the top 25, nor does now starting left guard sophomore Aaron Banks, merely due to taking over the role with only five games left. That said, if the Irish rattle off four more wins, a large amount of credit will need to be directed toward the revamped offensive line.

No. 20: Junior defensive end Julian Okwara Only one of the 12 beat writers polled placed Okwara ahead of classmate Daelin Hayes (No. 8, more on him later), but a few others claimed to consider it. Okwara currently has 26 tackles with seven coming behind the line of scrimmage. His total number of quarterback hurries is somewhat uncountable. He should have been higher than No. 20. He should have been top 10. He should have been where Hayes was.

He has run with aggression, with success and with frequency. Notre Dame senior running back Dexter Williams has all-but erased the memory of his unspoken four-game suspension to begin the year. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

No. 19: Senior running back Dexter Williams — I was wrong. In my preseason review of the rankings, I had the audacity to write, “Expecting [Williams] to be the No. 19 most-impactful player this season with those large limiting factors is a generous reach. It is not impossible, but it seems quite improbable.”

Williams has appeared in four games with four to go. Doubling his stats to date puts him on pace for 148 carries for 1,038 yards and 14 touchdowns. In Kelly’s eight previous years leading Notre Dame, that would put Williams atop the rushing leaders in all but two of them: Josh Adams led with 1,430 yards last year and Cierre Wood ran for 1,102 in 2011. That latter number could easily fall in a bowl game.

Williams has (finally) lived up to the hype, and then some.

No. 17: Junior running back Tony Jones — Knocking Jones for his performance thus far is to miss what Williams has done. But removing Jones from this list and replacing him with unranked sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong would make an abundance of sense. Armstrong missed three crucial games, so moving him up much further than this slot might not even be necessary.

No. 16: Senior nickel back Shaun Crawford — Of course, the poll was conducted before Crawford tore his ACL. In his place, though, it would be easy to slip in junior safety Jalen Elliott, tied for the third-most tackles on the team with 45 and tied for the lead in interceptions with two. Elliott’s improved play is not discussed enough, quite frankly. Remember his game-saving pass breakup against Vanderbilt? The Irish very well could have suffered a loss the third week of September otherwise.

No. 15: Sophomore tight end Cole Kmet — Between Kmet here and senior tight end Alizé Mack at No. 18, two tight ends did not need to make the top 25. Mack’s 27 catches for 250 yards and a score warrant inclusion; Kmet’s 11 for 93 do not.

Notre Dame senior rover Asmar Bilal has responded to preseason questions by providing the Irish defense decent coverage and excellent edge play against the run, plus the occasional quarterback rush like this pressure on Ball State’s Riley Neal. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In his place, how about promoting senior rover Asmar Bilal? He was widely doubted entering the season, but 38 tackles with three for loss to date should be on this list, and Bilal’s aptitude shored up one of Notre Dame’s few defensive question marks, something of an intangible impact.

No. 11: Junior receiver Chase Claypool — In order to move players up (Okwara, Williams), others have to move down.

No. 10: Junior defensive end Khalid Kareem — 27 tackles, eight for loss, 4.5 sacks, one dramatic fumble forced that led directly to a touchdown. Essentially, the Irish defensive line cannot get enough credit, and Kareem has been a primary piece of that.

No. 8: Junior defensive end Daelin Hayes — His stats have not been there, and thus he will drop on this list, but his position is also about much more than stats. Hayes remains a piece of Notre Dame’s dime defensive line, when Clark Lea threatens the passer as much as possible. Hayes’ stunts have led to multiple Kareem sacks. By keeping four pass-rush dangers on the field, he keeps extra blockers from stopping Okwara. Hayes falls on this ranking, but he should not fall off.

No. 7: Fifth-year left guard Alex Bars — If not injured, Bars would have risen into the top five. As is, dropping Bars off the list makes space for an underrated piece like senior receiver Chris Finke. He did not make the preseason polling but has become a consistent contributor since Book’s insertion. Catching 27 passes for 338 yards should at least put Finke in the Nos. 20-25 range.

No. 6: Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush — Speaking of Book’s insertion, let’s just stick him here and be good with the change.

Why not higher? Doing so would require Book surpass a defensive stalwart like Coney (No. 1), Tillery (2), Love (4) or fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill (5). Keeping fifth-year center Sam Mustipher in the top five feels similarly necessary, especially given the revolving doors on each side of him.

Robert’s question may be best answered by half the team: The Irish defense kept the record perfect through the offense’s struggles under Wimbush. It held off Pittsburgh. It reduced Navy’s triple-option to an empty threat.

Notre Dame’s defense, led by Tillery, Okwara, Coney and Tranquill still dominates a listing of the most-impactful Irish players, even more so than considered in August.

Too Long; Didn’t Read … Ranked too high in the preseason: Kraemer, Jones, Crawford, Kmet, Claypool, Hayes, Wimbush.
Ranked too low in the preseason: Okwara, Williams, Kareem.
Incorrectly not ranked in the preseason: Armstrong, Elliott, Finke, Book.

The complete preseason list:
Nos. 25 – 21: Bonner, Newsome, Eichenberg, Kraemer, Yoon.
Nos. 20 -16: Okwara, Williams, Mack, Jones, Crawford.
Nos. 15 – 11: Kmet, Hainsey, Pride, Gilman, Claypool.
Nos. 10 – 6: Kareem, Boykin, Hayes, Bars, Wimbush.
Nos. 5 – 1: Tranquill, Love, Mustipher, Tillery, Coney.