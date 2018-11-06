Notre Dame rises to No. 3 in Playoff poll

As things stand after these most-recent rankings, Notre Dame may be able to avoid Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The selection committee moved the unbeaten Irish to No. 3 on Tuesday, a one spot jump thanks in part to winning 31-21 at Northwestern and in part to the Tide’s 29-0 rout of then-No. 3 LSU.
It is reasonable to think these top three, with Clemson at No. 2, will remain unchanged if none lose. In that situation, Notre Dame would meet the Tigers in one semifinal while Alabama awaits either No. 4 Michigan (8-1) or whomever emerges as the final Playoff entry should the Wolverines stumble.
Splitting hairs between the top-three teams is an unnecessary exercise as long as all three remain undefeated. Suffice it to say, the winners of the last three national championships have shown a level of dominance this season that has evaded the Irish, even as they have gelled with junior Ian Book starting at quarterback the last six games.
“Notre Dame has had that steady defense and then you’re seeing some growth with Ian Book at quarterback,” committee chair Rob Mullens said Tuesday night during ESPN’s rankings reveal. “At the end of the day, after 10 weeks, you still have that head-to-head, so the committee felt it appropriate to have Notre Dame at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.”
Syracuse moved up to No. 13 in the rankings from No. 19 a week ago, the only remaining Notre Dame opponent in the poll.
This coming weekend includes just two top-25 matchups, though they do include the duo atop the poll. Alabama hosts No. 16 Mississippi State (3:30 ET; CBS) while Clemson visits No. 17 Boston College (8 ET; ABC). Each is favored by at least 20, so any changes in next week’s poll will be very much unexpected.
1: Alabama 9-0. 2: Clemson 9-0. 3: Notre Dame 9-0. 4: Michigan 8-1, 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Sept. 1. 5: Georgia 8-1, 36-16 loss at LSU on Oct. 13. 6: Oklahoma 8-1, 48-45 loss vs. Texas on Oct. 6. 7: LSU 7-2. 8: Washington State 8-1, 39-36 loss at USC on Sept. 21. 9: West Virginia 7-1, 30-14 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 13. 10: Ohio State 8-1, 49-20 loss at Purdue on Oct. 20.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are Dec. 29 in the Orange Bowl (Miami) and the Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas). The national championship will be Jan. 7 in northern California.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: How many divisions might they win?
For all the struggles of Notre Dame’s opponents, five of them remain in genuine contention to win their divisions in their respective conferences. That is, as much as anything else, a reflection of concentrated pockets of mediocrity across the country, but it remains the case. Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and USC could all still end their seasons with one-off chances at a conference title. Obviously, Michigan joins that group, as well, though the Wolverines have their eyes on bigger fish than a Big Ten championship at this point.
Michigan (8-1): When an offense gets shut down, it makes sense for it to fall down the national rankings in output. Thus, one would think what the Wolverines defense did in a 42-7 victory against Penn State would lead to the Nittany Lions no longer rating among the nation’s offensive leaders. Nonetheless, even though Michigan held them to seven points, they remain No. 23 in the country in scoring offense at 37.2 points per game. Rushing for only 2.3 yards per carry dropped Penn State all the way to No. 21, still averaging 5.35 yards per rush.
The Wolverines gave up 186 yards to one of the most-potent offenses in the country. This defense is playing at an exceptionally high level.
It will continue to do so at Rutgers (3:30 ET; Big Ten Network). Bookmakers nearly predict a shutout, something they will never actually literally do. Michigan is favored by 37.5 with a combined points total over/under of 48.5. That math produces a projected 43-6 conclusion.
Ball St. (3-7): Without senior quarterback Riley Neal (knee), the Cardinals lost 45-13 at Toledo, and with the game, they also lost any hopes of bowl eligibility. In a bit of an oddity, both teams had five turnovers.
Ball State did see some of its future in sophomore quarterback Drew Plitt’s performance, completing 27-of-49 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown, though with two interceptions. Neither Plitt nor Neal will be needed this week as the Cardinals enjoy a break.
Vanderbilt (4-5): After a week off, the Commodores head to Missouri as 17-point underdogs (12 ET; SEC Network). A bowl game remains possible for Vanderbilt, but it will take an upset either this week or next against Ole Miss. The latter is far more likely.
Wake Forest (4-5): The Deacons took a 10-0 lead against Syracuse before giving up four unanswered touchdowns to the Orange in an eventual 41-24 loss. Things got only worse when freshman quarterback Sam Hartman was knocked out for the season with a foot injury.
Without Hartman, Wake Forest is a 17-point underdog at NC State on Thursday (7:30 ET; ESPN). The over/under of 67.5 at least means it should be entertaining weeknight football.
Stanford (5-4): The Cardinal saw any conference title pipe dreams dashed by a 27-23 loss at Washington. While Bryce Love managed all of 71 yards on 18 rushes, quarterback KJ Costello threw for 347 yards on 29-of-43 passing. He also threw three interceptions while Stanford’s defense forced no turnovers.
Things should get better for the Cardinal, and with them should come bowl eligibility. Stanford enjoys a projected 23.5-point cushion against Oregon State (9 ET; Pac-12 Network) with an over/under of 59, a 41-18 theoretical finish.
Virginia Tech (4-4): A nondescript 31-21 loss to Boston College knocked the Hokies from pole position in the ACC Coastal division, though they are still in the mix along with the next entry. Eagles running back A.J. Dillon ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in his second week of extended action (32 rushes, 149 yards and a score against Miami a week ago) since an ankle injury kept him sidelined. Is it too soon to start thinking about Dillon’s arrival in South Bend next November?
Virginia Tech can re-establish its Coastal chances by upsetting Pittsburgh (3:30 ET; ESPNU) this weekend as 2.5-point underdogs. As hard as it is to believe on the surface, the hosting Panthers are expected to walk away with a 27-24 victory.
Pittsburgh (5-4): The Panthers caused much of this Coastal chaos with a 23-13 win at Virginia on Friday despite throwing for just 61 yards on 7-of-14 passing. How did they then win by two possessions? Taking 42 rushes for 254 yards, an average of 6.0 yards per carry, certainly had something to do with it. As did giving up only 44 yards on 26 rushes.
Navy (2-7):The Midshipmen will not be going bowling for just the second time in Ken Niumatalolo’s 11-year tenure thanks to a 42-0 loss at Cincinnati in which Navy gained a total of 171 yards.
Central Florida (12 ET; ESPN2) may not offer as much of a rout by the book’s thoughts, but a 25.5-point spread is hardly something to scoff at. The 63.5-point over/under hints at a mere 45-19 Midshipmen loss.
Northwestern (5-4): A 31-21 loss to Notre Dame does not affect the Wildcats’ Big Ten West concerns, hopes which can be all-but solidified with an upset at Iowa (3:30 ET; FOX). As 10-point underdogs on the road, that may be a bit of a reach for Northwestern, but winning the two games after that would still send the Wildcats to Indianapolis.
Florida State (4-5): A 47-28 loss to NC State does not sound as bad as it should. The scoreboard perspective was brightened by a Seminoles score with 40 seconds remaining, but the statistical nightmare cannot be hidden. Florida State rushed 20 times … for 24 yards.
Notre Dame’s defensive front should lick its chops at the reality of facing this Seminoles’ offensive line. When considering the disparities between those two units, the 18-point spread in the Irish favor may not seem like enough, though it makes for easy math with an over/under of 54.5. (7:30 ET; NBC)
Syracuse (7-2): The high-flying Orange took to the ground to beat Wake Forest. Compared to 35 pass attempts, Syracuse rushed 60 times for 264 yards, an average of 4.4 yards per carry.
That mentality should pay even more dividends against Brian VanGorder’s Louisville defense on Friday (7 ET; ESPN2). The 21-point spread will not be enough in Bobby Petrino’s penultimate game at Louisville, though the Orange could reach the 69-point over/under all on its own. After all, Clemson did just hang 77 on the Cardinals, less than a month after Georgia Tech torched them for 66.
USC (5-4): The Trojans found their footing, if only for a week, with a 38-21 win at Oregon State. Aca’Cedric Ware (pictured at top) led the way with 205 yards and three touchdowns on 17 rushes, part of a team effort for 332 rushing yards on a 7.5 yards per carry average.
USC remains favored this week, by 5.5 to exact, and needs to beat Cal (10:30 ET; ESPN) to keep pace in the utterly-middling Pac-12 South.
Thursday, 7:30 ET: Wake Forest at NC State on ESPN. Friday, 7 ET: Syracuse vs. Louisville on ESPN2. Saturday, 12 ET: Vanderbilt at Missouri on SEC Network; Navy at Central Florida on ESPN2. 3:30 ET: Michigan at Rutgers on the Big Ten Network; Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh on ESPNU; Northwestern at Iowa on FOX. 7:30 ET: Florida State at Notre Dame on NBC. 9 ET: Stanford vs. Oregon State on the Pac-12 Network. 10:30 ET: USC vs. Cal on ESPN.
Favorites: Michigan -37.5; Stanford -23.5; Pittsburgh -2.5; Syracuse -21; USC -5.5. Underdogs: Vanderbilt +17; Wake Forest +17; Virginia Tech +2.5; Navy +25.5; Northwestern +10; Florida State +18.
Leftovers, Links & Notre Dame Questions for the Week: A sprained ankle won’t stop ‘warrior’ Tranquill
It was going to take more than a high ankle sprain to keep Drue Tranquill sidelined. As Notre Dame (9-0) went through pregame warmups at Northwestern, the fifth-year linebacker took his usual spot leading stretches. He worked with the first-team defense, not going full-speed, but from eight stories high it seemed hardly anyone truly was. The guess was Tranquill just might start, only a week after a Navy offensive lineman rolled up his right ankle.
Then the press box announcer declared sophomore Jordan Genmark Heath the Irish starter. Presumably, Tranquill’s ankle had not held up through those warmups; he would spend the night an observer.
Yet, on the Wildcats’ second drive, there was Tranquill making the tackle on third-and-10, on his first snap.
“Drue is the type of guy that he’s not going to stay on the sideline for long,” junior cornerback Julian Love said after the 31-21 victory. “Obviously Jordan Genmark Heath was getting a lot of reps and doing a good job.
“I look over and I see Drue next to me. I was so confused. I thought he was hurting. That’s the type of competitor he is, he really wanted to lead this team. And he did that. He really fought through a lot to be on the field today.”
Tranquill finished with five tackles on a day he was questionable-to-doubtful to take the field at all. He showed up on most clear passing downs, third-and-longs, as part of Notre Dame’s dime package. His ankle may have theoretically kept him from making a cut to adjust to a route, but his understanding of the game allowed him to anticipate those routes, anyway. Certainly more than Genmark Heath may have in not only his first career start but his first real action of any kind.
“We didn’t know what exactly [Tranquill] could do until pregame,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “He practiced a little bit for us. He did a lot more than we thought he could do. We played pretty much our dime defense in the last couple of drives and he was on the field. He’s remarkable.”
Four of Tranquill’s tackles came on third downs, three of them short of the line to gain. The fifth tackle was in an higher-leverage situation, a second-and-goal from the 4. Tranquill stopped the Northwestern rusher at the 3.
“He’s a warrior,” senior linebacker Te’von Coney said. “That’s the only word I could say for that guy. He’s a warrior. He is going to do anything to go out there and be with us. He cares about his teammates. He’s a great brother.”
Tranquill should not have to do as much to get on the field this week, not that he will be as needed against a floundering Florida State (4-5). Kelly said Sunday that Tranquill “came out of it well.”
“He got out of the game feeling really confident that he’ll be able to make some big strides this week in terms of playing first and second downs.”
CREDIT TO GENMARK HEATH, AS WELL Notre Dame’s 10-point victory was not that close, quite frankly. If going by the numbers alone, the adjusted scoring margin was 17.8. It is unlikely a lesser performance from Genmark Heath would have altered the binary outcome, but he removed that stress, nonetheless, finishing with six tackles in part-time action.
“We felt when we played him in this game that he was going to be able to do a job for us that would not put us in a deficit position defensively,” Kelly said. “We want more from him, but we did not think he was going to play at a level that would be an issue.
“We had a front that was going to protect him and let him run, and what you’ll see on film is a guy that was able to run and make some tackles for us.”
If nothing else, Genmark Heath should now have earned the right to spell Tranquill if/once the Irish have a comfortable lead Saturday.
ANOTHER YOON MARK When senior kicker Justin Yoon made a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, he moved past John Carney (1984-86) for second all-time in made field goals at Notre Dame. Yoon’s 52 trail only the 57 from Kyle Brindza (2011-14). With 10 in nine games this season, Yoon may need the extra game of a Playoff run to pass Brindza.
Yoon’s field goal percentage mark of 78.8 percent remains well above Carney’s 73.9 percent. Yoon would have to miss his next five field goals to lose that career record.
A QUICK TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA UPDATE Sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa broke his foot in the season opener. From there, Kelly gave a return timetable of about 10 weeks. That put the game at Yankee Stadium against Syracuse on Nov. 17 in play, and given the new eligibility rules, Tagovailoa-Amosa could come back to play that, at USC and in a bowl game without costing himself the season.
Kelly has now backed that timeline up by a week.
“I think our last X-ray showed that he’s probably on that timetable, which would put him as a guy that would come out and start to condition for the USC game and try to get him ready for USC,” Kelly said.
Of course, Tagovailoa-Amosa could play at USC and in two bowl games and still retain the season of playing time.
HOW COLD DOES IT GET IN FLORIDA? Technically speaking, Tallahassee is in northern Florida, but it is safe to say temperatures still do not drop to 27 degrees with a chance of snow. That is what awaits Florida State in South Bend this coming Saturday. That 7:30 ET kickoff (NBC) will not include the rescue of any sunshine.
This will not hurt the Irish intention to mark off another preseason goal.
“The guys are really locked in on what the next step is, and that’s to win all our games at thome and we have one left,” Kelly said Saturday. “We’ll take it one step at a time.”
Even with all Notre Dame’s struggles the past 20 years, this still surprises me.
If Notre Dame beats Florida State on Saturday night it would mark just the third undefeated home campaign in the past 20 years.
BUT WHO WILL START FOR THE SEMINOLES AT QUARTERBACK? This may hinge on junior Deondre Francois’ health. A ribs injury benched him for this weekend’s 47-28 loss at No. 22 NC State. He would presumably return this weekend if sophomore James Blackman had not played well enough against the Wolfpack to force Florida State head coach Willie Taggart to put off making a decision.
Blackmon completed 29-of-46 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. It is hardly his fault NC State scored 47 points.
EVANSTON, Ill. — For a half, Northwestern looked like the toughest defense No. 4 Notre Dame (9-0) had faced with junior Ian Book starting at quarterback. While the Wildcats were not ranked and Ryan Field was anything but intimidating in any way, this was still November. Bad things happen to the Irish in November.
“We have to stay humble,” junior receiver Chase Claypool said after making eight catches for 130 yards. “Last year around this time, the rankings came out and then Miami happened.”
That three-syllable, five-character word has hung above Notre Dame all season, and that will still be the case for at least another two weeks. But the 31-21 victory at Northwestern (5-4) was a loud counterargument. These Irish know what happens to most teams in November, and that awareness, that familiarity keeps everyone on their toes.
Notre Dame is a long way from where it wants to be. That trip to Yankee Stadium looks more and more dubious with each Syracuse victory. But for now, the Irish know what matters — now Florida State — and what doesn’t, those rankings.
“It’s hard to win in November,” junior quarterback Ian Book said. “We’re in such a good situation and we know that. I think this team does such a good job of focusing one week at a time. Everyone is excited, but everyone is just ready for Florida State.”
The fact that Book had hardly changed out of his uniform and was already mentioning the Seminoles may make this “one week at a time” mentality seem suspect, but he did not mention then reaching 11-0 or 12-0. He said only Florida State. Per Irish head coach Brian Kelly, the next step on the team’s march toward reaching all goals is to finish the home schedule without a loss. That has clearly been on the radar for a bit.
Starting November well has been, too. The offseason was spent readying for this physical and mental burden. When a botched handoff gifted the Wildcats possession on the game’s fourth snap, the defense did not panic. The quick change led to a missed field goal and things proceeded as always wanted, even if sluggishly for a half.
“The average team or teams in years past, they feel that pressure building every single week,” junior cornerback Julian Love said. “Which it does, but we’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing. That has led us to be 9-0.
“We’ve realized that, and we’ve been coached through that. It’s a bunch of seniors, a bunch of vets that are really leading us in that confidence and not the pressure.”
It is trite to say Notre Dame is confident, not cocky, but it just may be the case. Book led an even-keeled team to the shores of Lake Michigan not inherently expecting to rout the Wildcats, but to beat them. This was the best defense he has faced and expecting another 40-point showing would have been ambitious, but expecting a couple touchdowns in due time was reasonable. There was a reason Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long kept the game-sealing play call in their back pocket until it was needed — they expected it to be needed.
Senior linebacker Te’von Coney and the Irish defense knew they were facing a four-year starter at quarterback. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea game planned to give Clayton Thorson options, but only options Lea deemed unlikely to succeed. Shutting the Wildcats down was not the intention, limiting them was.
That is confidence, not cockines. That is doing what you’ve been doing. That is how a very good team, but not an utterly great one, reaches 12-0.
How does a very good team become an utterly great one? It starts with quarterback development.
Book’s halftime stats were less than pedestrian: 7-of-15 for 107 yards, including 1-of-4 for nine yards in the second quarter. This was not the quarterback who had sparked Notre Dame the last five weeks.
Then came his second half: 15-of-19 for 236 yards and two touchdowns. That would be a strong performance if across an entire game.
What happened? Book has enough experience under his belt now to sit down at halftime and have a genuine conversation with Long and quarterbacks coach Tom Rees. At the end of it, Book knew what they wanted to do to counteract the Wildcats’ defense. And he did it.
This was not within Book’s abilities earlier this year.
“Probably would have taken a film study for him to make those adjustments and then it would probably go into action the following week,” Kelly said. “(Now) he can make [the adjustments] at halftime. You can sit down, go over them, draw them up. He can see them clearly, and then access those immediately in the third quarter.”
Kelly described a process that begins briefly with Long before it is handed over to Rees.
“Then Tommy really sits down with [Book] and says, this is where we’re going with the football because of this. They work well together.”
And a third voice chimes in. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush is naturally next to Book during these sessions, and considering Wimbush has 15 career starts to his name and three years of studying film with Book, it makes sense he may have an observation, interpretation or callback that fits a situation.
At halftime Saturday night, Northwestern was clearly the best defense Book had faced. His stats looked, well, Wimbush-ian. After the break, Book was back to being Book again.
What is the next step? Implementing such changes on the sideline while the defense forces a three-and-out. That may not come until next year, but this current trend indicates such development is on its way.
As for the reason the Irish did not blow out the Wildcats once Book was rolling … is it something learned if it was already known? These special teams are suspect.
It does not, but it needs to be reiterated.
The blocked punt obviously led to a touchdown to cut the Notre Dame lead to 24-21. The previous Northwestern score? Aided by an illegal formation penalty on the Irish kickoff, giving a five-yard boost in immediate field position.
When sophomore kicker Jonathan Doerer sent a kickoff out of bounds in the third quarter, it did not cost Notre Dame anything but field position, but it continues a struggle that has contributed to two kickoff return touchdowns allowed.
Not all the special teams issues came when getting rid of the ball. There was also a hold from junior Jonathan Jones on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter, forcing the Irish to start the drive from the 11-yard line. If Book had not finished that drive with his 23-yard touchdown run, Jones’ penalty could loom much, much larger.
These mistakes are how a very good team becomes known as a flawed team.
“Attention to detail was not what it needed to be,” Kelly said.
That attention to detail comes with focus. One might expect a junior safety involved in two seasons with Playoff aspirations would know not to leave his block early on a punt. One might expect a kicker to fulfill his one duty. One might expect these basics to not add stress.
For the most part, those expectations were met Saturday. There was enough focus. Thank last year’s lack thereof.
“Last year we were in the same situation,” Coney said. “We were in the same situation where we had a chance to complete the mission. We didn’t do a good job of staying focused. We looked too ahead and it cost us.
“This year we have to stay in the moment. That’s the key. Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low.”
No. 4 Notre Dame, Ian Book hold on at Northwestern, reach 9-0
EVANSTON, Ill. — Once again it took awhile, and once again Notre Dame rendered that angst unnecessary. The No. 4 Irish topped Northwestern 31-21 on Saturday thanks largely to two third-quarter touchdowns.
Those scores turned a 7-7 tie into a presumed 21-7 Notre Dame rout, even if a delayed one, but an Irish special teams gaffe gave the Wildcats late life until a perfectly-executed read-option fake by junior quarterback Ian Book yielded him a clear 23-yard path for a touchdown and the final score, his third on the day.
“We definitely wanted to put the ball out to the perimeter to our playmakers, and we wanted to take some shots,” Book said of the halftime adjustments. “We were able to hit some of those and help spring our offense.”
Northwestern (5-4) kept the Irish in check in the first half in nearly every regard, giving up only 55 rushing yards and 4.63 yards per play. Book, he of the completion percentage rates usually defying belief, had completed only 7 of 15 passes for 107 yards at halftime. He then nearly matched those numbers on a touchdown drive early in the third quarter, completing 7-of-9 passes for 77 yards, eventually finding senior receiver Miles Boykin for a 20-yard score.
In that period alone, Book went 11-of-14 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, also connecting with sophomore Michael Young from 47 yards. Book finished the game 22-of-34 for 343 yards and two passing touchdowns plus another 56 yards on 11 rushes.
“I didn’t sense a tightness with the [offense],” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said beneath Ryan Field. “… They played fast and free in the second half and that’s really the most important thing.”
Yet, a blocked punt early in the fourth quarter kept Northwestern around just long enough to keep things interesting. Only Book’s legs made his arm’s contributions enough.
While Notre Dame’s defense allowed a touchdown after the blocked punt — though the Wildcats needed five plays to cover the 17 yards and even then barely breached the goal line — it did not give up any points when the Irish offense fumbled on the first drive for the second consecutive week.
Immediately prior to the blocked punt, the Wildcats scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass, but that was their only play of more than 20 yards, gaining a total of 249 yards and averaging 3.6 per play.
“That’s the way we’ve won this year,” Kelly said. “We haven’t given up the big plays. We’ve been really effective and efficient. We played some different coverages that they hadn’t seen before, … which was obviously effective for us in some certain situations.”
Indeed, Northwestern senior quarterback Clayton Thorson completed only 16 of his 29 attempts for just 141 yards while getting sacked five times, including twice each by senior linebacker Te’von Coney and junior end Daelin Hayes.
“The key this week was to get pressure on [Thorson],” said Coney, who also had 10 tackles. “He’s a great quarterback who we knew we had to move him off his mark, get him out of the pocket and get him moving so he wouldn’t make accurate throws.”
As much as that is the way Notre Dame has won this year, both the bend-don’t-break strategy and the reliance on a pass rush, it was also the distinct game plan from defensive coordinator Clark Lea this week. Thorson typically relies on receiver Flynn Nagel. With Irish junior cornerback Julian Love focused on Nagel — former high school adversaries, in fact, both being from the Chicago area — Thorson needed to take to deep shots, unsuccessfully but for the one.
“We wanted to eliminate Flynn Nagel,” Love said. “… After that, if you do that correctly, they’re going to just take shots. We were prepared for that. They got that one on us, but I think we did a good job of handling deeper throws and getting off their rhythm. You could see they struggled because we game planned well.”
Up until the final minutes, every piece of that game plan was needed, but as Love said, the defense knew what the score was and knew what to do when the Wildcats got within three points halfway through the fourth quarter.
“Our defense is something like waking a sleeping beast really when games are close,” Love said. “… We knew if they didn’t score any more points, game over. And that’s what we did.”
PLAY OF THE GAME Not only did Book’s late touchdown run give Notre Dame a two-possession lead with only two-plus minutes remaining, it also converted a third down. If not for it, the Irish may have attempted a field goal and given Northwestern a chance at a victory.
The first down, not the touchdown, was the intention.
“We certainly had held that play for an opportunity to end the game,” Kelly said. “It was an unbalanced situation. We got the numbers the way we wanted it.”
Like every read-option, Book had the choice of handing it off inside, but his one read indicated he should pull the ball and head around the edge, following sophomore tight end Cole Kmet. Book’s description made it clear the read was quite plain, and Kmet hardly had to do a thing as the lead blocker.
“We felt like we would be able to pick up the first down,” Kelly said. “We were going to run the football in that situation regardless. Just something we held onto and executed it well.”
If you are going to hold a play that can rip off a chunk gain, deploying it when a first down can ice the game makes plenty of sense. For Book, it may have been the best part of the game.
PLAYER OF THE GAME That is saying something, considering Book completed 64.71 percent of his passes, averaged 10.1 yards per attempt and totaled 399 yards and three touchdowns.
That’s a day. Or, more precisely, a night.
Yet, this honor could also be claimed by junior receiver Chase Claypool. In fact, Kelly gave Claypool the game ball Saturday. He finished with eight catches for 130 yards.
Claypool set the table for others’ success. The drive that ended with the Boykin touchdown began with a 13-yard completion to Claypool. The one that culminated with the deep ball to Young started with a 31-yard catch by Claypool to get the Irish out of the shadow of their own goalposts.
“He has really ascended this year,” Kelly said. “… His maturity has allowed that growth. In everything that he has done. His work ethic, the way he practices. Anybody who has been around the game knows the great players are great practice players. The way he practices now carries over to the way he plays, and it’s showing itself in his maturity and the way he practices.”
Claypool said it was a point of emphasis for him to gain yards after the catch, and he did, inflating both his and Book’s stats. Those yards turned into Notre Dame success, even if Claypool himself did not reach the end zone.
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME Fourth-and-2 and it would be a 47-yard field goal. The Irish had yet to find offensive success, and the game remained tied. Taking the likely three points would have made plenty of sense. Instead, Kelly went for it.
But offensive coordinator Chip Long did not call for a run up the middle. To that point, Notre Dame had rushed 22 times for 63 yards, an average of 2.9 per carry, including a return to the line of scrimmage by senior running back Dexter Williams on the previous snap. Instead, Long called for a quick screen to Boykin on the perimeter.
“We made a couple adjustments at halftime,” Kelly said. “[Book] picked up on them extremely well. We worked the ball back to the field and got some good looks.”
Boykin made the difficult touchdown catch three plays later. That did not end up being the winning score, but it was the one that finally got the Irish offense on track and rolling toward 24 second-half points.
STAT OF THE GAME Those Notre Dame halftime adjustments were real: First-half yards per play: 4.63 Second-half yards per play: 7.74
Much of that change came through the air, but the Irish run game did slowly find its effectiveness: First-half rushing: 20 carries for 55 yards, 2.75 yards per attempt. Second-half rushing: 17 carries for 77 yards, 4.53 yards per attempt.
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT Usually a question like this would be met with an eye roll by a the discerning listener. It is fluff, little more. But sometimes, it is necessary fluff.
“How does it feel to be 9-0?”
Coney: “It feels great. We know we have a lot more in the tank, we have a lot ore that we have to do. We have accomplishments that we want to accomplish this year. It’s going to take a lot.”
A year ago, there was not a lot more in the tank at this point on the calendar.
SCORING SUMMARY First Quarter 6:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams 1-yard run. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Northwestern 0. (14 plays, 79 yards, 5:33)
Second Quarter 8:04 — Northwestern touchdown. Clayton Thorson 1-yard run. Charlie Kuhbander PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Northwestern 7. (18 plays, 73 yards, 8:36)
Third Quarter 7:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Miles Boykin 20-yard pass from Ian Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Northwestern 7. (11 plays, 80 yards, 3:51) 2:33 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Young 47-yard pass from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Northwestern 7. (6 plays, 98 yards, 2:09)