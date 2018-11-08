Getty Images

And In That Corner … The Florida State Seminoles, in the midst of a program-low season

By Douglas FarmerNov 8, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
Florida State may be down this year, but if any claimed Notre Dame rival deserves a double dose of insights from beat writers watching the other sideline, it is the Seminoles. Others (Stanford, USC, Michigan) are more familiar due to the regularity of their Irish matchups, and Miami does not show up on the calendar again until 2024.

To explain how Florida State is 4-5 and in danger of ending an NCAA record-long bowl streak, let’s welcome Curt Weiler of The Tallahassee Democrat and Corey Clark of Warchant.com

DF: I am not sure where to start with the Florida State. Let’s begin with weaknesses, otherwise known as the offensive line. It has been an obvious issue since September, but has it improved at all as the season has progressed?

CW: Coming into the season, it was known that Florida State was going to need injury luck on its side with a lack of offensive line depth. There has been almost no luck in this regard. FSU’s most talented offensive lineman, Landon Dickerson, has played in only two games and looks to be done for the season. Two other experienced linemen, Cole Minshew and Derrick Kelly, have also missed time with injuries. Center Alec Eberle has started 41 straight games, but there’s been total flux everywhere else. FSU has been forced to use players out of position and far earlier than they were ready for playing time, trotting out eight different starting offensive lines in nine games this season.

CC: Well, in a word …. No. Florida State is left with a mess up front. It has a converted defensive lineman, Arthur Williams, starting at one spot and a backup center, Brady Scott, starting at one of the tackle positions. Center Alec Eberle is the only lineman with any real experience.

Last week, Florida State rushed for 24 yards. The Seminoles are currently averaging less than 2.4 yards per carry, and Florida State has two former five-star running backs (Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick) in the backfield. The offensive line isn’t just bad. It’s historically bad. And it gives the offense almost zero chance of moving the ball consistently against competent defenses.

This may be the most help Florida State’s offensive line has provided its quarterbacks this season. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Part of that struggle has been giving up 3.11 sacks per game. Meanwhile, one of the greatest reasons to believe in Notre Dame’s chances at running the table is its defensive line. Might the Irish front be able to feast this weekend?

CC: Well, in a word … Yes. I would be stunned if Notre Dame doesn’t just win the line of scrimmage but dominate it. Florida State has some playmakers outside — most notably Tamorrion Terry — and either one of the quarterbacks can make plays with his right arm. But neither is a great runner. That’s not part of their skillset. So if FSU is going to move the ball it will almost exclusively have to be through the air. And if Notre Dame knows that, if the FSU offense is as one-dimensional as it will likely be, if the FSU offense continually faces second- and third-and-long plays, then yes, I expect Notre Dame to harass the Seminoles QBs all night.

Deondre Francois led the way in the season’s first eight games for Florida State. His 254.9 passing yards per game were the primary source of any Seminoles’ offensive success, even if he completed only 60.9 percent of his passes and complemented 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Then James Blackman got the start last week at North Carolina State. My understanding is that tied to a Francois ribs injury, correct?

CW: It was first reported as a head injury, then a rib injury and then Francois said this week it was a concussion suffered against Clemson. Whatever it was, he said he’s 100 percent again and has practiced in a full capacity all week.

James Blackman (No. 1) has a higher completion percentage and yards per attempt than Deondre Francois, yet it is Francois that is expected to start at No. 3 Notre Dame this weekend. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Blackman played well, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns on 29-of-46 passing. Could there be a budding quarterback controversy on Willie Taggart’s hands? Who should Notre Dame fans expect to see this weekend?

CW: There’s been a quarterback controversy in Tallahassee for some time. Francois has been either unable or unwilling to keep the ball on read plays with any sort of consistency in Taggart’s offense and fans have been clamoring for a glimpse of Blackman for weeks. The glimpse they got last weekend did little to silence the noise. Francois has worked first all week in practice and went so far as to say Taggart made it clear to him he’s the No. 1 guy, but Taggart hasn’t yet announced a decision on the matter. I don’t expect him to before Saturday as Florida State needs every competitive advantage it can gain, but I expect it to be Francois as Blackman has only played in four games and can redshirt if he doesn’t play again this season.

CC: Much to the dismay of many Florida State fans, all indications are Francois will again be the starter in South Bend. He throws a nice ball. If he gets time, he can really pick a defense apart. But he rarely has time, as discussed. And since his injury (torn ACL in the season opener vs. Alabama in 2017) Francois doesn’t look like nearly the athlete he was beforehand. He just can’t move well. Being a sitting duck, behind this offensive line, is a recipe for a lot of turnovers and punts.

With the way Blackman played at NC State, albeit against a below-average secondary, it seemed like he did enough to get another chance to run this offense. He’s not exactly a great runner either. But he’s at least a little bit more mobile than this current incarnation of Francois. Plus, Blackman showed a propensity to just throw it up to Terry, who is one of the most talented receivers Florida State has ever had. It might be a bit of a “controversy,” but I think most FSU fans understand it doesn’t much matter who starts at QB in this one.

Before getting to Taggart, let’s take a look at Florida State’s defense. Advanced numbers consider it to be pretty good: S&P+ ranks it No. 39. That is hard to believe considering the Seminoles gave up 106 points across the last two weeks, part of allowing 30.4 per game this season. How do you square that ranking with those frequent trips to the end zone by the opposition?

CC: Florida State’s offense offers zero help. Against Clemson, the Seminoles set a school record for punts, most coming on three-and-outs, which meant Clemson was getting the ball in terrific field position. In fact, Florida State’s defense averages the worst starting field position in the country. Part of that is on the offense. Part of that is on the special teams, which have been an abject failure in Year 1 under Taggart.

Florida State’s defense is far from great, but it’s not quite as bad as the last two weeks would have you believe. They played two really good quarterbacks and got picked apart. Plus, they got down by so much early in both games that I think there was a bit of a give-in factor on that side of the ball. That’s still in the DNA of this program a little bit.

If Florida State can make Notre Dame go 75 or 80 yards every drive, then I think it has a chance of staying in the game for a while. But if the Irish continually get the ball at midfield or better — a frequent occurrence against this FSU defense — then it could get out of hand quickly.

Taggart has not shied from commenting on his team’s general effort. Of course, fans expected more from him on day one, no matter what difficulties Jimbo Fisher may have left for the new staff. How much of this year’s struggles do you put on Taggart and how much on his predecessor?

CW: Upon his arrival in Tallahassee, Taggart underestimated how much the culture at FSU had fallen off. From players skipping workouts to a mess of an offensive line left behind, there are remnants of FSU’s problems this season that can be directly attributed to Fisher. Still, Taggart is not blameless. He did himself no favors by talking up this team all offseason. More realistic expectations may have given him more breathing room from a rabid fanbase. Some facets of his drastic culture change have taken more time than anticipated and he’s struggled to find in-game adjustments when things start going south.

CC: This has been the biggest talking point down here all season. Personally, I put most of the blame on Jimbo. In his last three years as a head coach, Willie Taggart had rushing offenses that finished No. 11, No. 5 and No. 12 in the nation. With three different offensive lines, at two different schools, Taggart produced offenses that were elite at running the football. This year, behind the mess that was left for him up front, Florida State is 128th in rushing offense. Out of 129 teams. I can’t possibly blame Taggart for that, because we’ve seen that his scheme can work.

Even still … Taggart doesn’t get a complete pass either. He was given a mess, sure. But through nine games it’s hard to say he’s made much progress cleaning it up. The Seminoles are atrocious at special teams. That’s not Jimbo’s fault. And they’re second-to-last in the country in penalties. Hard to blame all of that on Jimbo, either. I think most Florida State fans realize that the program is in the situation it’s in because the previous head coach made some drastic and dire mistakes the last few years, but through nine games they’ve seen nothing from the new guy to make them believe this thing is about to turn around.

Now that we have covered both the weekend-specific topics and the big picture, let’s get to the one remaining piece … What is your prediction for a game in which the Irish are favored by 18?

CW: Nothing Florida State has shown me lately leads me to believe this one will be especially close. Yes, Notre Dame has sweat out a few close wins against less-talented teams this season, but three of its last five wins have been by 20+ points while FSU is coming off consecutive losses by 17+ points. I think the result is in hand by the beginning of the fourth quarter, if not sooner, in a 37-13 ND win.

CC: Notre Dame. By more than 18.

Committee clearly cares about head-to-head consequences, including Notre Dame over Michigan

By Douglas FarmerNov 7, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
One-loss Michigan will not pass unbeaten Notre Dame in the only poll that matters. Don’t take it from a know-nothing writing under the NBC umbrella. Take it from the chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee, Rob Mullens.

He did not say exactly that Tuesday night, but Mullens did explain why the Irish are at No. 3, remaining one spot ahead of the Wolverines in the newest poll.

“In 3 and 4 you have a head-to-head, but at this point, you look at the protocol, through week 10 head-to-head still matters, and it’s still significant,” Mullens said. “That’s why Notre Dame is ahead of Michigan.”

If the qualifiers of “at this point” and “still” cause Irish panic, also note Mullens said the tiers of the rankings went 1 through 3 and then 4 through 6. Notre Dame is currently in a discussion with Clemson, not with Michigan.

As it should be.

As it will continue to be, presuming the Irish remain unblemished. Suffer a loss and all this changes. If/until then, consider what awaits the two teams in this question.

Notre Dame: vs. Florida State; vs. No. 13 Syracuse; at USC.
Michigan: vs. Rutgers; at Indiana; vs. No. 10 Ohio State; potentially a Big Ten championship game.

If the seasons to-date have the Irish ahead of the Wolverines, the differences in those upcoming schedules do not favor Michigan enough to tilt the balance. In fact, Notre Dame’s set of games may actually provide a stiffer challenge thanks to the Orange rise, as unexpected as it has been.

“When you look at Syracuse’s résumé, it starts with only two losses,” Mullens said. “They do have a win over (No. 14-)ranked NC State. They’ve been pretty consistent on offensive. I think they’ve got a top-20, a top-15 offense, and they did have a close loss on the road to our No. 2-ranked team.”

If the Irish can beat the Orange, it will not be all that much different than the Wolverines beating the Buckeyes. Unless performances are utterly skewed, perhaps to the extent of needing a controversial call to claim a victory, that similarity should keep the head-to-head outcome as the literal and figurative difference-maker.

Still skeptical? Head-to-head results very clearly matters to the committee. There are five pairs of teams in the poll who met earlier this season and now have the same number of losses. In all five instances, the committee put the head-to-head victor ahead of its counterpart. The AP poll, for context, flipped four of those pairs. Even the S&P+ ratings flip four of them.

— Syracuse beat NC State. The AP ranks the Orange No. 13 and the Wolfpack No. 22, but S&P+ slots them at No. 58 and No. 40, respectively.
— Auburn beat Washington. The committee put the two 3-loss teams at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively, compared to the AP ranking the Huskies No. 20 and not ranking the Tigers, while S&P+ gives Washington a No. 10 ranking, five spots ahead of Auburn.
— Iowa beat Iowa State, Nos. 21 and 22 in the Playoff poll, though the Cyclones are ranked No. 23 by the AP and the Hawkeyes are unranked.
— Now-No. 15 Florida beat now-No. 16 Mississippi State. AP numbers: 19 and 18. S&P+: 27 and 11.
— Now-No. 18 Michigan State beat now-No. 20 Penn State. Get the idea?

Shelve the talk of Michigan slipping ahead of Notre Dame. Even if Iowa reaches the Big Ten championship game, that is unlikely to be a victory worthy of changing this conversation. Not to mention, Northwestern remains the more likely Big Ten West champion.

Why does any of this matter? There is no difference between No. 3 and No. 4, right? Aside from avoiding the added stress of being on the fringe, at No. 3 the Irish should be able to put off facing ‘Bama.

All this talk about having a 13th data point with the conference championships … Can you look at the most logical conference championship contenders at the major conference level and see how many have an FCS game? It seems ND would have the same number of data points against legitimate competition. — Dave C.

The reliance on the phrase “13th data point” began some years ago, and while its gridiron-specific etymology is likely lost to history, it should be considered nothing but an unfortunate talking point by now. The conversation has never been about the 13th game, but about the built-in chance at another worthwhile win.

Consider Michigan this year. Actually, wait, let’s make this hypothetical even more distinct. The Wolverines have been so dominant of late the theoretical will not inherently apply. Let’s instead pretend Ohio State pulls off an upset Thanksgiving weekend and heads to the Big Ten title game rather than Michigan.

The Buckeyes would then be in the mix for the final Playoff spot — for this example, presume the top three finish unbeaten — with the likes of No. 6 Oklahoma or No. 9 West Virginia and No. 8 Washington State. Ohio State would find itself cursing the mediocre Big Ten West. Unlike 2014, the Buckeyes will not be able to impress the committee with a 59-0 victory against the country’s No. 11 team. They will be lucky to face an opponent in the top 20 at all.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma could be beating West Virginia for the second week in a row. That will be the difference, as Washington State will face the same problem Ohio State does thanks to the cluster known as the Pac-12 South.

As it pertains to Notre Dame, that Pac-12 South issue includes USC. If the Irish were to lose to Syracuse next weekend, they would then be wishing USC was a top-15 foe. Such would be a final chance at an impressive win, something Notre Dame lacks a surplus of this year, though through no fault of its own. Those 12 FBS games have not included as much legitimate competition as expected.

Notre Dame rises to No. 3 in Playoff poll

By Douglas FarmerNov 6, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
As things stand after these most-recent rankings, Notre Dame may be able to avoid Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The selection committee moved the unbeaten Irish to No. 3 on Tuesday, a one spot jump thanks in part to winning 31-21 at Northwestern and in part to the Tide’s 29-0 rout of then-No. 3 LSU.

It is reasonable to think these top three, with Clemson at No. 2, will remain unchanged if none lose. In that situation, Notre Dame would meet the Tigers in one semifinal while Alabama awaits either No. 4 Michigan (8-1) or whomever emerges as the final Playoff entry should the Wolverines stumble.

Splitting hairs between the top-three teams is an unnecessary exercise as long as all three remain undefeated. Suffice it to say, the winners of the last three national championships have shown a level of dominance this season that has evaded the Irish, even as they have gelled with junior Ian Book starting at quarterback the last six games.

“Notre Dame has had that steady defense and then you’re seeing some growth with Ian Book at quarterback,” committee chair Rob Mullens said Tuesday night during ESPN’s rankings reveal. “At the end of the day, after 10 weeks, you still have that head-to-head, so the committee felt it appropriate to have Notre Dame at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4.”

Syracuse moved up to No. 13 in the rankings from No. 19 a week ago, the only remaining Notre Dame opponent in the poll.

This coming weekend includes just four top-25 matchups, though they do include the duo atop the poll. Alabama hosts No. 16 Mississippi State (3:30 ET; CBS) while Clemson visits No. 17 Boston College (8 ET; ABC). Each is favored by at least 20, so any changes in next week’s poll will be very much unexpected. No. 5 Georgia also hosts No. 24 Auburn and No. 10 Ohio State heads to No. 18 Michigan State.

1: Alabama 9-0.
2: Clemson 9-0.
3: Notre Dame 9-0.
4: Michigan 8-1, 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Sept. 1.
5: Georgia 8-1, 36-16 loss at LSU on Oct. 13.
6: Oklahoma 8-1, 48-45 loss vs. Texas on Oct. 6.
7: LSU 7-2.
8: Washington State 8-1, 39-36 loss at USC on Sept. 21.
9: West Virginia 7-1, 30-14 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 13.
10: Ohio State 8-1, 49-20 loss at Purdue on Oct. 20.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are Dec. 29 in the Orange Bowl (Miami) and the Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas). The national championship will be Jan. 7 in northern California.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: How many divisions might they win?

By Douglas FarmerNov 6, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
For all the struggles of Notre Dame’s opponents, five of them remain in genuine contention to win their divisions in their respective conferences. That is, as much as anything else, a reflection of concentrated pockets of mediocrity across the country, but it remains the case. Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and USC could all still end their seasons with one-off chances at a conference title. Obviously, Michigan joins that group, as well, though the Wolverines have their eyes on bigger fish than a Big Ten championship at this point.

Michigan (8-1): When an offense gets shut down, it makes sense for it to fall down the national rankings in output. Thus, one would think what the Wolverines defense did in a 42-7 victory against Penn State would lead to the Nittany Lions no longer rating among the nation’s offensive leaders. Nonetheless, even though Michigan held them to seven points, they remain No. 23 in the country in scoring offense at 37.2 points per game. Rushing for only 2.3 yards per carry dropped Penn State all the way to No. 21, still averaging 5.35 yards per rush.

The Wolverines gave up 186 yards to one of the most-potent offenses in the country. This defense is playing at an exceptionally high level.

It will continue to do so at Rutgers (3:30 ET; Big Ten Network). Bookmakers nearly predict a shutout, something they will never actually literally do. Michigan is favored by 37.5 with a combined points total over/under of 48.5. That math produces a projected 43-6 conclusion.

Ball St. (3-7): Without senior quarterback Riley Neal (knee), the Cardinals lost 45-13 at Toledo, and with the game, they also lost any hopes of bowl eligibility. In a bit of an oddity, both teams had five turnovers.

Ball State did see some of its future in sophomore quarterback Drew Plitt’s performance, completing 27-of-49 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown, though with two interceptions. Neither Plitt nor Neal will be needed this week as the Cardinals enjoy a break.

Vanderbilt (4-5): After a week off, the Commodores head to Missouri as 17-point underdogs (12 ET; SEC Network). A bowl game remains possible for Vanderbilt, but it will take an upset either this week or next against Ole Miss. The latter is far more likely.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman’s freshman season ended after nine games with 16 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He threw for 220.4 yards per game with a 55.3 completion percentage. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Wake Forest (4-5): The Deacons took a 10-0 lead against Syracuse before giving up four unanswered touchdowns to the Orange in an eventual 41-24 loss. Things got only worse when freshman quarterback Sam Hartman was knocked out for the season with a foot injury.

Without Hartman, Wake Forest is a 17-point underdog at NC State on Thursday (7:30 ET; ESPN). The over/under of 67.5 at least means it should be entertaining weeknight football.

Stanford (5-4): The Cardinal saw any conference title pipe dreams dashed by a 27-23 loss at Washington. While Bryce Love managed all of 71 yards on 18 rushes, quarterback KJ Costello threw for 347 yards on 29-of-43 passing. He also threw three interceptions while Stanford’s defense forced no turnovers.

Things should get better for the Cardinal, and with them should come bowl eligibility. Stanford enjoys a projected 23.5-point cushion against Oregon State (9 ET; Pac-12 Network) with an over/under of 59, a 41-18 theoretical finish.

Virginia Tech (4-4): A nondescript 31-21 loss to Boston College knocked the Hokies from pole position in the ACC Coastal division, though they are still in the mix along with the next entry. Eagles running back A.J. Dillon ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in his second week of extended action (32 rushes, 149 yards and a score against Miami a week ago) since an ankle injury kept him sidelined. Is it too soon to start thinking about Dillon’s arrival in South Bend next November?

Virginia Tech can re-establish its Coastal chances by upsetting Pittsburgh (3:30 ET; ESPNU) this weekend as 2.5-point underdogs. As hard as it is to believe on the surface, the hosting Panthers are expected to walk away with a 27-24 victory.

Pittsburgh (5-4): The Panthers caused much of this Coastal chaos with a 23-13 win at Virginia on Friday despite throwing for just 61 yards on 7-of-14 passing. How did they then win by two possessions? Taking 42 rushes for 254 yards, an average of 6.0 yards per carry, certainly had something to do with it. As did giving up only 44 yards on 26 rushes.

Navy (2-7):The Midshipmen will not be going bowling for just the second time in Ken Niumatalolo’s 11-year tenure thanks to a 42-0 loss at Cincinnati in which Navy gained a total of 171 yards.

Central Florida (12 ET; ESPN2) may not offer as much of a rout by the book’s thoughts, but a 25.5-point spread is hardly something to scoff at. The 63.5-point over/under hints at a mere 45-19 Midshipmen loss.

Northwestern (5-4): A 31-21 loss to Notre Dame does not affect the Wildcats’ Big Ten West concerns, hopes which can be all-but solidified with an upset at Iowa (3:30 ET; FOX). As 10-point underdogs on the road, that may be a bit of a reach for Northwestern, but winning the two games after that would still send the Wildcats to Indianapolis.

Filling in for injured starter Deondre Francois, James Blackman threw for 421 yards and four touchdowns in Florida State’s 47-28 loss at NC State last weekend, perhaps creating a Seminoles quarterback controversy. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Florida State (4-5): A 47-28 loss to NC State does not sound as bad as it should. The scoreboard perspective was brightened by a Seminoles score with 40 seconds remaining, but the statistical nightmare cannot be hidden. Florida State rushed 20 times … for 24 yards.

Notre Dame’s defensive front should lick its chops at the reality of facing this Seminoles’ offensive line. When considering the disparities between those two units, the 18-point spread in the Irish favor may not seem like enough, though it makes for easy math with an over/under of 54.5. (7:30 ET; NBC)

Syracuse (7-2): The high-flying Orange took to the ground to beat Wake Forest. Compared to 35 pass attempts, Syracuse rushed 60 times for 264 yards, an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

That mentality should pay even more dividends against Brian VanGorder’s Louisville defense on Friday (7 ET; ESPN2). The 21-point spread will not be enough in Bobby Petrino’s penultimate game at Louisville, though the Orange could reach the 69-point over/under all on its own. After all, Clemson did just hang 77 on the Cardinals, less than a month after Georgia Tech torched them for 66.

USC (5-4): The Trojans found their footing, if only for a week, with a 38-21 win at Oregon State. Aca’Cedric Ware (pictured at top) led the way with 205 yards and three touchdowns on 17 rushes, part of a team effort for 332 rushing yards on a 7.5 yards per carry average.

USC remains favored this week, by 5.5 to exact, and needs to beat Cal (10:30 ET; ESPN) to keep pace in the utterly-middling Pac-12 South.

Thursday, 7:30 ET: Wake Forest at NC State on ESPN.
Friday, 7 ET: Syracuse vs. Louisville on ESPN2.
Saturday, 12 ET: Vanderbilt at Missouri on SEC Network; Navy at Central Florida on ESPN2.
3:30 ET: Michigan at Rutgers on the Big Ten Network; Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh on ESPNU; Northwestern at Iowa on FOX.
7:30 ET: Florida State at Notre Dame on NBC.
9 ET: Stanford vs. Oregon State on the Pac-12 Network.
10:30 ET: USC vs. Cal on ESPN.

Favorites: Michigan -37.5; Stanford -23.5; Pittsburgh -2.5; Syracuse -21; USC -5.5.
Underdogs: Vanderbilt +17; Wake Forest +17; Virginia Tech +2.5; Navy +25.5; Northwestern +10; Florida State +18.

Leftovers, Links & Notre Dame Questions for the Week: A sprained ankle won’t stop ‘warrior’ Tranquill

By Douglas FarmerNov 5, 2018, 3:30 PM EST
It was going to take more than a high ankle sprain to keep Drue Tranquill sidelined. As Notre Dame (9-0) went through pregame warmups at Northwestern, the fifth-year linebacker took his usual spot leading stretches. He worked with the first-team defense, not going full-speed, but from eight stories high it seemed hardly anyone truly was. The guess was Tranquill just might start, only a week after a Navy offensive lineman rolled up his right ankle.

Then the press box announcer declared sophomore Jordan Genmark Heath the Irish starter. Presumably, Tranquill’s ankle had not held up through those warmups; he would spend the night an observer.

Yet, on the Wildcats’ second drive, there was Tranquill making the tackle on third-and-10, on his first snap.

“Drue is the type of guy that he’s not going to stay on the sideline for long,” junior cornerback Julian Love said after the 31-21 victory. “Obviously Jordan Genmark Heath was getting a lot of reps and doing a good job.

“I look over and I see Drue next to me. I was so confused. I thought he was hurting. That’s the type of competitor he is, he really wanted to lead this team. And he did that. He really fought through a lot to be on the field today.”

Tranquill finished with five tackles on a day he was questionable-to-doubtful to take the field at all. He showed up on most clear passing downs, third-and-longs, as part of Notre Dame’s dime package. His ankle may have theoretically kept him from making a cut to adjust to a route, but his understanding of the game allowed him to anticipate those routes, anyway. Certainly more than Genmark Heath may have in not only his first career start but his first real action of any kind.

“We didn’t know what exactly [Tranquill] could do until pregame,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “He practiced a little bit for us. He did a lot more than we thought he could do. We played pretty much our dime defense in the last couple of drives and he was on the field. He’s remarkable.”

Four of Tranquill’s tackles came on third downs, three of them short of the line to gain. The fifth tackle was in an higher-leverage situation, a second-and-goal from the 4. Tranquill stopped the Northwestern rusher at the 3.

“He’s a warrior,” senior linebacker Te’von Coney said. “That’s the only word I could say for that guy. He’s a warrior. He is going to do anything to go out there and be with us. He cares about his teammates. He’s a great brother.”

Tranquill should not have to do as much to get on the field this week, not that he will be as needed against a floundering Florida State (4-5). Kelly said Sunday that Tranquill “came out of it well.”

“He got out of the game feeling really confident that he’ll be able to make some big strides this week in terms of playing first and second downs.”

CREDIT TO GENMARK HEATH, AS WELL
Notre Dame’s 10-point victory was not that close, quite frankly. If going by the numbers alone, the adjusted scoring margin was 17.8. It is unlikely a lesser performance from Genmark Heath would have altered the binary outcome, but he removed that stress, nonetheless, finishing with six tackles in part-time action.

“We felt when we played him in this game that he was going to be able to do a job for us that would not put us in a deficit position defensively,” Kelly said. “We want more from him, but we did not think he was going to play at a level that would be an issue.

“We had a front that was going to protect him and let him run, and what you’ll see on film is a guy that was able to run and make some tackles for us.”

If nothing else, Genmark Heath should now have earned the right to spell Tranquill if/once the Irish have a comfortable lead Saturday.

ANOTHER YOON MARK
When senior kicker Justin Yoon made a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, he moved past John Carney (1984-86) for second all-time in made field goals at Notre Dame. Yoon’s 52 trail only the 57 from Kyle Brindza (2011-14). With 10 in nine games this season, Yoon may need the extra game of a Playoff run to pass Brindza.

Yoon’s field goal percentage mark of 78.8 percent remains well above Carney’s 73.9 percent. Yoon would have to miss his next five field goals to lose that career record.

A QUICK TAGOVAILOA-AMOSA UPDATE
Sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa broke his foot in the season opener. From there, Kelly gave a return timetable of about 10 weeks. That put the game at Yankee Stadium against Syracuse on Nov. 17 in play, and given the new eligibility rules, Tagovailoa-Amosa could come back to play that, at USC and in a bowl game without costing himself the season.

Kelly has now backed that timeline up by a week.

“I think our last X-ray showed that he’s probably on that timetable, which would put him as a guy that would come out and start to condition for the USC game and try to get him ready for USC,” Kelly said.

Of course, Tagovailoa-Amosa could play at USC and in two bowl games and still retain the season of playing time.

HOW COLD DOES IT GET IN FLORIDA?
Technically speaking, Tallahassee is in northern Florida, but it is safe to say temperatures still do not drop to 27 degrees with a chance of snow. That is what awaits Florida State in South Bend this coming Saturday. That 7:30 ET kickoff (NBC) will not include the rescue of any sunshine.

This will not hurt the Irish intention to mark off another preseason goal.

“The guys are really locked in on what the next step is, and that’s to win all our games at thome and we have one left,” Kelly said Saturday. “We’ll take it one step at a time.”

BUT WHO WILL START FOR THE SEMINOLES AT QUARTERBACK?
This may hinge on junior Deondre Francois’ health. A ribs injury benched him for this weekend’s 47-28 loss at No. 22 NC State. He would presumably return this weekend if sophomore James Blackman had not played well enough against the Wolfpack to force Florida State head coach Willie Taggart to put off making a decision.

Blackmon completed 29-of-46 passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. It is hardly his fault NC State scored 47 points.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING
Notre Dame, Ian Book hold on at Northwestern, reach 9-0
Things We Learned: Notre Dame is ready for this November and all that comes with it

OUTSIDE READING
