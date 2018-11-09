Friday at 4: 4 Things To Learn with Notre Dame starting Brandon Wimbush

By Douglas FarmerNov 9, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
6 Comments

Brandon Wimbush will start for No. 3 Notre Dame against Florida State.

No, that is not a “Jeopardy” clue with the answer of “What are sentences I never thought I would hear?” It is reality. Irish head coach Brian Kelly removed all doubt about junior quarterback Ian Book’s status in an exclusive interview with The Observer, the independent student newspaper at Notre Dame.

“If Ian Book was in a position where we didn’t feel like we would heighten his medical risks, he would have played,” Kelly said. “… We think he’ll be prepared to play next week. We’re very confident that, if everything continues to move in the direction it has up to this point, that he’ll be able to play against Syracuse.”

In other words, there is a chance Wimbush starts next weekend at Yankee Stadium, as well. In that regard, this weekend’s matchup will set the stage for a top-15 spectacle.

How will Wimbush fare against a strong Florida State defense?

Yes, the Seminoles were gashed for 106 points the last two weeks by Clemson and NC State. Advanced metrics consider them the Nos. 7 and 23 offenses in the country, respectively. The Tigers score the fourth-most points per game at 47.8, while the Wolfpack comes in No. 47 with 31.4.

In the first three games of the year with Wimbush as the starter, the Irish did not match those kinds of numbers. Book took the offense to a well-above-average level, but Wimbush had it scoring 23.3 points per game.

Even with those two disasters at hand, Florida State’s defense is considered No. 39 in the country by S&P+. Simply put, the ‘Noles give up all the points in part because the offense is so terrible. If that sounds like an excuse, keep in mind similar logic played a role in Wimbush’s benching.

Florida State gives up just 111.1 rushing yards per game (No. 17 in the country) on 2.84 yards per carry (No. 6). It allows only 55.4 percent of passes to be completed, a figure that was going to be included in this writing no matter who Notre Dame started at quarterback but one even more ominous for the Irish with Wimbush taking snaps — his season average is 55.3 percent.

Kelly said that rate should improve, something heard before.

“To throw the ball with accuracy, there’s a lot of carryover to so many other sports,” Kelly said Thursday. “You watch pitchers that lose the strike zone and they make a couple tweaks in a bullpen session and all of a sudden they’re throwing strikes again.”

At this point, the same old analogies and the repeated praises ring a bit hollow. Showing it on the field could give them credence, but until then it is natural to presume Wimbush is still Wimbush.

That would indicate Notre Dame and offensive coordinator Chip Long might change the game plan for the senior quarterback.

“The offense just kind of moves more toward — he’s a good runner of the football,” Kelly said. “You’re going to see him run the football a little bit.

“You don’t change a ton of what we do other than what has he been successful at and you maybe add a little bit of that to what you’re doing. I don’t think if you watch us play you go, that’s a totally different offense.”

Wimbush’s success running against Michigan in the season opener came behind a better offensive line than the Irish currently trot out. It also came without senior running back Dexter Williams, and sophomore Jafar Armstrong was getting his first action, hardly the quickly-proven commodity he has become.

Arguably Notre Dame’s two best rushes, senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush and senior running back Dexter Williams (pictured) have not yet shared the backfield this season. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

How will Williams and Armstrong share the load?

If they can both find a rhythm, combined with Wimbush’s legs, Notre Dame could have a multi-pronged rushing attack that overwhelms Florida State, no matter how good the defense may be. The presumption was Williams and Armstrong could finally work together a week ago, but a sprained ankle limited Armstrong to just four carries.

“His play was not at the caliber of what it had been in the past,” Kelly said Tuesday. “It hampered him in the game. He wasn’t as explosive. He knew it. He’ll be better this week because of it.

“No doubt those two are great complements.”

Keeping fresh legs in a game with a reduced passing attack will be vital. Armstrong’s health may matter more than ever. Junior Tony Jones might even need to contribute half a dozen physical carries.

To be clear, Wimbush does have one intangible going for him.

Earlier this season, Kelly reflected on the mistakes made in 2016 that led to a locker room divided by two quarterbacks who believed they should start. It was something not worried about this year, and that is a credit to Wimbush. Kelly has said such repeatedly in press conferences, in that interview with The Observer, and apparently even in less public settings.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel visited with some of the Irish coaching staff during the off week before Navy, and came away with this synopsis: “Coaches raved about the way Wimbush handled the move behind the scenes. He’s been encouraging, engaged and an ideal teammate through an adverse time.”

That attitude has kept the locker room behind Wimbush. If nothing else, this Senior Day will be about one senior in particular, and the team will buy in.

“It’s awesome to have a guy like that, that first of all, our players really respect and are excited if he has the opportunity to play,” Kelly said Thursday. “They’ll rally around him.

“If he has to come in, he doesn’t have to go win the football game. We have some other pretty good pieces. We have a pretty good defense. If he’s called upon, he’ll do a great job. He’s prepared himself.”

RELATED READING: Wimbush places team success as paramount

That defense alone should give Wimbush a 13th victory as a starter, especially considering how terrible Florida State’s offense is.

Really, it is that bad. Whether preferring advanced or traditional metrics, they are in agreement. The advanced numbers put the Seminoles offense as No. 102 in the country, the No. 124 rushing attack and No. 50 passing.

Traditional numbers include Florida State as the No. 105 scoring offense with 23.8 points per game, No. 128 (of 130) in rushing yards per game and No. 129 in yards per attempt with 2.38. Its passing efficiency is No. 61 in the nation.

The Seminoles offense is bad. Notre Dame’s defense is good. This does not require calculus.

If it really is that simple, might the Irish do something to complicate things?

Like what? You mean wear uniforms that give fans nightmares (USC 2005; Boston College 2002, specifically)? Send the seniors out in a different color than usual? Of course not. That would be absurd.

No, wait, Notre Dame is definitely wearing green this weekend.

The 25th anniversary of Notre Dame 31, Florida State 24

By Douglas FarmerNov 9, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
10 Comments

This was supposed to be a hyped anniversary. Notre Dame has worked its way up from No. 12 in the AP’s preseason poll to a top-five status. If Florida State had followed a similar trajectory from the No. 19 spot, then this 25th anniversary of their 1993 classic would have been fitting, arguably too fitting.

Watch Notre Dame-Florida St., Saturday, 7:30 pm ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Back then, the No. 2 Irish pulled off a 31-24 upset over the No. 1 Seminoles. Notre Dame running back Lee Becton led the way with 122 yards on 26 rushes, while eventual Heisman-Winner Charlie Ward threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns for Florida State.

One was a program annually competing for a national championship, only five years removed from its most-recent of 11. The other was a program on the brink of dominance, still needing that affirmation.

Supposed Games of the Century usually fall short of that moniker, but this one certainly did not. The Irish could only claim victory when Shawn Wooden broke up a Ward pass at the goal line with zeroes on the clock.

“You had these two high-profile programs in a classic setting at a time when there was no national playoff,” NBC Sports’ Bob Costas said this week. Costas anchored the NBC desk on the field that Nov. 13 afternoon. “So this game could very well determine the national championship. … It had all those elements. It was one of those times where the hype and anticipation were equaled by the reality of the game, … if not the game of the century, certainly a game on that list.”

Of course, Notre Dame then lost to Boston College a week later to cost themselves the national championship and essentially gift it back to the Seminoles.

Costas’ intro that afternoon is remembered to this day, with good reason. It was a bit, well, different than most.

That introduction fit in with the eventual thinking around campus of why the Irish won. To pull from the 1993 Football Review published by “Scholastic,” a student magazine, “… mystique is the force that hovers around the Irish football team when it somehow overcomes powerful foes. …

“Mystique doesn’t mean much in Tallahassee, Florida.”

The usage of the big M-word was a reference to Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz’s postgame comments.

“To me, the mystique of Notre Dame is faith in belief,” Holtz said. “The biggest problem with this team, I thought, was getting them to believe.”

One could say the same thing regarding the 2018 Irish about two months ago and certainly still say such about the struggling Seminoles.

NBCSN will air a 30-minute special remembering that game at 12 a.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow (Saturday). No. 3 Notre Dame (9-0) then hosts Florida State (4-5) at 7:30 ET on NBC.

Book ‘day-to-day’ per Kelly, but Wimbush got ‘bulk’ of practice at QB for Notre Dame

AP Images
By Douglas FarmerNov 8, 2018, 6:58 PM EST
30 Comments

No. 3 Notre Dame may or may not be without junior quarterback Ian Book against Florida State on Saturday, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday following practice. Book is “day-to-day” with an “upper body” injury sustained early against Northwestern last week.

“We knew he was banged up during the game,” Kelly said. It seems safe to presume Book’s injury came in the first quarter.

“Then subsequent follow-ups on Sunday (showed) that we were going to have to keep an eye on him throughout the week.”

With Book “limited” in practice, senior Brandon Wimbush has “gotten the bulk of the work.” As much as Kelly tried to make it seem there is a question of who will start Saturday, that practice bit should be all the indication needed. It will be Wimbush returning to the starting lineup, fittingly on Senior Day. Of course, Wimbush led Notre Dame to its 3-0 start this season before Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long opted to give Book his starting shot. Wimbush has spent the last seven weeks as the typical backup quarterback while also focusing on what he has needed to improve.

“A lot of it was fine-tuning some mechanics and really being a lot more sound,” Kelly said. “… He just needed to make a couple fine-tune mechanical things and he’s throwing the ball pretty good this week.

“The quarterback that is taking reps for us is a guy that you would say is of championship quality. [Wimbush] is 12-3 for a reason.”

That may be hyperbolic, but Kelly’s point to Wimbush’s experience is a worthwhile one. He did, after all, beat the No. 4 team in the country to open this season. Should the flaws that led to Wimbush’s benching — the 55.3 percent completion rate, the four interceptions compared to one touchdown, the 7.75 yards per attempt — show themselves again with Book sidelined, the Irish could turn to freshman Phil Jurkovec.

At the end of September, Kelly said he would need a week to ready Jurkovec in a game plan, as this year’s focus with the former four-star prospect has primarily been on skill development. Presumably, that was some of this week.

“Phil’s got some learning to do,” Kelly said Thursday. “But he can run our offense. Not the entire playbook, but we’re not going to put a guy out there who is lost. He’s going to be able to run the offense. He can throw the football down the field. He can run some RPOs. He can run some screen-option. There will be plenty for you to defend if Phil is on the football field.”

Jurkovec saw mop-up duty in the blowout at Wake Forest, not coincidentally Book’s first start this year. With that being the freshman’s only appearance, though, he could play in up to three more games this season before losing a year of eligibility.

“Obviously if Phil is called upon, this would be a great usage of this particular rule here,” Kelly said. “You’d hate to lose a kid like Phil’s year of eligibility because you’re forced to play him under these conditions.”

Kelly said if Book is healthy enough to play Saturday, his lack of practice this week will not rule him out.

Reports: With Ian Book hurt, No. 3 Notre Dame will turn to Brandon Wimbush

By Douglas FarmerNov 8, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
30 Comments

Multiple Thursday morning reports indicate No. 3 Notre Dame will be without junior quarterback Ian Book against Florida State on Saturday (7:30 ET; NBC). Book took a hit to the ribs during the 31-21 Irish victory at Northwestern, and it would seem the lingering effects are more severe than he indicated. Irish Sports Daily first reported the injury will sideline Book for at least this week.

“I don’t even know where [the hit was],” Book said immediately after the game. “It just kind of knocked the wind out of me, but I’m doing fine.”

Without Book, Notre Dame will turn back to senior Brandon Wimbush, who started the year’s first three games and 12 last season, going 12-3 as a starter. He threw for 589 yards and completed 55.3 percent of his passes in those first three games, mixing one touchdown pass with four interceptions. He also took 43 carries for 179 yards (sacks adjusted).

Irish head coach Brian Kelly then turned the offense over to Book. Kelly has since extensively credited Wimbush for how he handled the demotion.

“He’s been a great teammate to Ian Book, quite frankly,” Kelly said Tuesday. “He’s been as supportive as any player on our team that I’ve ever coached. He’s been there for him in the locker room at halftime. The first one that sits down with him and talks him through what is going on, what we need to do, is Brandon Wimbush.”

While Kelly was discussing Wimbush’s handling of the season and how he should be viewed on Senior Day, he may as well have been foreshadowing the need for the former starter to once again step forward.

“He’s got to stay ready,” Kelly said. “Who knows what happens, right? Every week we remind him. He knows that he’s one step away from going back out on the field.”

And In That Corner … The Florida State Seminoles, in the midst of a program-low season

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerNov 8, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
59 Comments

Florida State may be down this year, but if any claimed Notre Dame rival deserves a double dose of insights from beat writers watching the other sideline, it is the Seminoles. Others (Stanford, USC, Michigan) are more familiar due to the regularity of their Irish matchups, and Miami does not show up on the calendar again until 2024.

To explain how Florida State is 4-5 and in danger of ending an NCAA record-long bowl streak, let’s welcome Curt Weiler of The Tallahassee Democrat and Corey Clark of Warchant.com

DF: I am not sure where to start with the Florida State. Let’s begin with weaknesses, otherwise known as the offensive line. It has been an obvious issue since September, but has it improved at all as the season has progressed?

CW: Coming into the season, it was known that Florida State was going to need injury luck on its side with a lack of offensive line depth. There has been almost no luck in this regard. FSU’s most talented offensive lineman, Landon Dickerson, has played in only two games and looks to be done for the season. Two other experienced linemen, Cole Minshew and Derrick Kelly, have also missed time with injuries. Center Alec Eberle has started 41 straight games, but there’s been total flux everywhere else. FSU has been forced to use players out of position and far earlier than they were ready for playing time, trotting out eight different starting offensive lines in nine games this season.

CC: Well, in a word …. No. Florida State is left with a mess up front. It has a converted defensive lineman, Arthur Williams, starting at one spot and a backup center, Brady Scott, starting at one of the tackle positions. Center Alec Eberle is the only lineman with any real experience.

Last week, Florida State rushed for 24 yards. The Seminoles are currently averaging less than 2.4 yards per carry, and Florida State has two former five-star running backs (Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick) in the backfield. The offensive line isn’t just bad. It’s historically bad. And it gives the offense almost zero chance of moving the ball consistently against competent defenses.

This may be the most help Florida State’s offensive line has provided its quarterbacks this season. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Part of that struggle has been giving up 3.11 sacks per game. Meanwhile, one of the greatest reasons to believe in Notre Dame’s chances at running the table is its defensive line. Might the Irish front be able to feast this weekend?

CC: Well, in a word … Yes. I would be stunned if Notre Dame doesn’t just win the line of scrimmage but dominate it. Florida State has some playmakers outside — most notably Tamorrion Terry — and either one of the quarterbacks can make plays with his right arm. But neither is a great runner. That’s not part of their skillset. So if FSU is going to move the ball it will almost exclusively have to be through the air. And if Notre Dame knows that, if the FSU offense is as one-dimensional as it will likely be, if the FSU offense continually faces second- and third-and-long plays, then yes, I expect Notre Dame to harass the Seminoles QBs all night.

Deondre Francois led the way in the season’s first eight games for Florida State. His 254.9 passing yards per game were the primary source of any Seminoles’ offensive success, even if he completed only 60.9 percent of his passes and complemented 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Then James Blackman got the start last week at North Carolina State. My understanding is that tied to a Francois ribs injury, correct?

CW: It was first reported as a head injury, then a rib injury and then Francois said this week it was a concussion suffered against Clemson. Whatever it was, he said he’s 100 percent again and has practiced in a full capacity all week.

James Blackman (No. 1) has a higher completion percentage and yards per attempt than Deondre Francois, yet it is Francois that is expected to start at No. 3 Notre Dame this weekend. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Blackman played well, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns on 29-of-46 passing. Could there be a budding quarterback controversy on Willie Taggart’s hands? Who should Notre Dame fans expect to see this weekend?

CW: There’s been a quarterback controversy in Tallahassee for some time. Francois has been either unable or unwilling to keep the ball on read plays with any sort of consistency in Taggart’s offense and fans have been clamoring for a glimpse of Blackman for weeks. The glimpse they got last weekend did little to silence the noise. Francois has worked first all week in practice and went so far as to say Taggart made it clear to him he’s the No. 1 guy, but Taggart hasn’t yet announced a decision on the matter. I don’t expect him to before Saturday as Florida State needs every competitive advantage it can gain, but I expect it to be Francois as Blackman has only played in four games and can redshirt if he doesn’t play again this season.

CC: Much to the dismay of many Florida State fans, all indications are Francois will again be the starter in South Bend. He throws a nice ball. If he gets time, he can really pick a defense apart. But he rarely has time, as discussed. And since his injury (torn ACL in the season opener vs. Alabama in 2017) Francois doesn’t look like nearly the athlete he was beforehand. He just can’t move well. Being a sitting duck, behind this offensive line, is a recipe for a lot of turnovers and punts.

With the way Blackman played at NC State, albeit against a below-average secondary, it seemed like he did enough to get another chance to run this offense. He’s not exactly a great runner either. But he’s at least a little bit more mobile than this current incarnation of Francois. Plus, Blackman showed a propensity to just throw it up to Terry, who is one of the most talented receivers Florida State has ever had. It might be a bit of a “controversy,” but I think most FSU fans understand it doesn’t much matter who starts at QB in this one.

Before getting to Taggart, let’s take a look at Florida State’s defense. Advanced numbers consider it to be pretty good: S&P+ ranks it No. 39. That is hard to believe considering the Seminoles gave up 106 points across the last two weeks, part of allowing 30.4 per game this season. How do you square that ranking with those frequent trips to the end zone by the opposition?

CC: Florida State’s offense offers zero help. Against Clemson, the Seminoles set a school record for punts, most coming on three-and-outs, which meant Clemson was getting the ball in terrific field position. In fact, Florida State’s defense averages the worst starting field position in the country. Part of that is on the offense. Part of that is on the special teams, which have been an abject failure in Year 1 under Taggart.

Florida State’s defense is far from great, but it’s not quite as bad as the last two weeks would have you believe. They played two really good quarterbacks and got picked apart. Plus, they got down by so much early in both games that I think there was a bit of a give-in factor on that side of the ball. That’s still in the DNA of this program a little bit.

If Florida State can make Notre Dame go 75 or 80 yards every drive, then I think it has a chance of staying in the game for a while. But if the Irish continually get the ball at midfield or better — a frequent occurrence against this FSU defense — then it could get out of hand quickly.

Taggart has not shied from commenting on his team’s general effort. Of course, fans expected more from him on day one, no matter what difficulties Jimbo Fisher may have left for the new staff. How much of this year’s struggles do you put on Taggart and how much on his predecessor?

CW: Upon his arrival in Tallahassee, Taggart underestimated how much the culture at FSU had fallen off. From players skipping workouts to a mess of an offensive line left behind, there are remnants of FSU’s problems this season that can be directly attributed to Fisher. Still, Taggart is not blameless. He did himself no favors by talking up this team all offseason. More realistic expectations may have given him more breathing room from a rabid fanbase. Some facets of his drastic culture change have taken more time than anticipated and he’s struggled to find in-game adjustments when things start going south.

CC: This has been the biggest talking point down here all season. Personally, I put most of the blame on Jimbo. In his last three years as a head coach, Willie Taggart had rushing offenses that finished No. 11, No. 5 and No. 12 in the nation. With three different offensive lines, at two different schools, Taggart produced offenses that were elite at running the football. This year, behind the mess that was left for him up front, Florida State is 128th in rushing offense. Out of 129 teams. I can’t possibly blame Taggart for that, because we’ve seen that his scheme can work.

Even still … Taggart doesn’t get a complete pass either. He was given a mess, sure. But through nine games it’s hard to say he’s made much progress cleaning it up. The Seminoles are atrocious at special teams. That’s not Jimbo’s fault. And they’re second-to-last in the country in penalties. Hard to blame all of that on Jimbo, either. I think most Florida State fans realize that the program is in the situation it’s in because the previous head coach made some drastic and dire mistakes the last few years, but through nine games they’ve seen nothing from the new guy to make them believe this thing is about to turn around.

Now that we have covered both the weekend-specific topics and the big picture, let’s get to the one remaining piece … What is your prediction for a game in which the Irish are favored by 18?

CW: Nothing Florida State has shown me lately leads me to believe this one will be especially close. Yes, Notre Dame has sweat out a few close wins against less-talented teams this season, but three of its last five wins have been by 20+ points while FSU is coming off consecutive losses by 17+ points. I think the result is in hand by the beginning of the fourth quarter, if not sooner, in a 37-13 ND win.

CC: Notre Dame. By more than 18.