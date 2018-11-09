The 25th anniversary of Notre Dame 31, Florida State 24

This was supposed to be a hyped anniversary. Notre Dame has worked its way up from No. 12 in the AP’s preseason poll to a top-five status. If Florida State had followed a similar trajectory from the No. 19 spot, then this 25th anniversary of their 1993 classic would have been fitting, arguably too fitting.
Back then, the No. 2 Irish pulled off a 31-24 upset over the No. 1 Seminoles. Notre Dame running back Lee Becton led the way with 122 yards on 26 rushes, while eventual Heisman-Winner Charlie Ward threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns for Florida State.
One was a program annually competing for a national championship, only five years removed from its most-recent of 11. The other was a program on the brink of dominance, still needing that affirmation.
Supposed Games of the Century usually fall short of that moniker, but this one certainly did not. The Irish could only claim victory when Shawn Wooden broke up a Ward pass at the goal line with zeroes on the clock.
“You had these two high-profile programs in a classic setting at a time when there was no national playoff,” NBC Sports’ Bob Costas said this week. Costas anchored the NBC desk on the field that Nov. 13 afternoon. “So this game could very well determine the national championship. … It had all those elements. It was one of those times where the hype and anticipation were equaled by the reality of the game, … if not the game of the century, certainly a game on that list.”
Of course, Notre Dame then lost to Boston College a week later to cost themselves the national championship and essentially gift it back to the Seminoles.
Costas’ intro that afternoon is remembered to this day, with good reason. It was a bit, well, different than most.
That introduction fit in with the eventual thinking around campus of why the Irish won. To pull from the 1993 Football Review published by “Scholastic,” a student magazine, “… mystique is the force that hovers around the Irish football team when it somehow overcomes powerful foes. …
“Mystique doesn’t mean much in Tallahassee, Florida.”
The usage of the big M-word was a reference to Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz’s postgame comments.
“To me, the mystique of Notre Dame is faith in belief,” Holtz said. “The biggest problem with this team, I thought, was getting them to believe.”
One could say the same thing regarding the 2018 Irish about two months ago and certainly still say such about the struggling Seminoles.
NBCSN will air a 30-minute special remembering that game at 12 a.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow (Saturday). No. 3 Notre Dame (9-0) then hosts Florida State (4-5) at 7:30 ET on NBC.
Book ‘day-to-day’ per Kelly, but Wimbush got ‘bulk’ of practice at QB for Notre Dame
No. 3 Notre Dame may or may not be without junior quarterback Ian Book against Florida State on Saturday, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday following practice. Book is “day-to-day” with an “upper body” injury sustained early against Northwestern last week.
“We knew he was banged up during the game,” Kelly said. It seems safe to presume Book’s injury came in the first quarter.
This is the hit Ian Book took in the first quarter at Northwestern. Played through it, but appears the impact to the ribs/back lingered beyond last Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/sLpy2omLmw
“Then subsequent follow-ups on Sunday (showed) that we were going to have to keep an eye on him throughout the week.”
With Book “limited” in practice, senior Brandon Wimbush has “gotten the bulk of the work.” As much as Kelly tried to make it seem there is a question of who will start Saturday, that practice bit should be all the indication needed. It will be Wimbush returning to the starting lineup, fittingly on Senior Day. Of course, Wimbush led Notre Dame to its 3-0 start this season before Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long opted to give Book his starting shot. Wimbush has spent the last seven weeks as the typical backup quarterback while also focusing on what he has needed to improve.
“A lot of it was fine-tuning some mechanics and really being a lot more sound,” Kelly said. “… He just needed to make a couple fine-tune mechanical things and he’s throwing the ball pretty good this week.
“The quarterback that is taking reps for us is a guy that you would say is of championship quality. [Wimbush] is 12-3 for a reason.”
That may be hyperbolic, but Kelly’s point to Wimbush’s experience is a worthwhile one. He did, after all, beat the No. 4 team in the country to open this season. Should the flaws that led to Wimbush’s benching — the 55.3 percent completion rate, the four interceptions compared to one touchdown, the 7.75 yards per attempt — show themselves again with Book sidelined, the Irish could turn to freshman Phil Jurkovec.
At the end of September, Kelly said he would need a week to ready Jurkovec in a game plan, as this year’s focus with the former four-star prospect has primarily been on skill development. Presumably, that was some of this week.
“Phil’s got some learning to do,” Kelly said Thursday. “But he can run our offense. Not the entire playbook, but we’re not going to put a guy out there who is lost. He’s going to be able to run the offense. He can throw the football down the field. He can run some RPOs. He can run some screen-option. There will be plenty for you to defend if Phil is on the football field.”
Jurkovec saw mop-up duty in the blowout at Wake Forest, not coincidentally Book’s first start this year. With that being the freshman’s only appearance, though, he could play in up to three more games this season before losing a year of eligibility.
“Obviously if Phil is called upon, this would be a great usage of this particular rule here,” Kelly said. “You’d hate to lose a kid like Phil’s year of eligibility because you’re forced to play him under these conditions.”
Kelly said if Book is healthy enough to play Saturday, his lack of practice this week will not rule him out.
Reports: With Ian Book hurt, No. 3 Notre Dame will turn to Brandon Wimbush
Multiple Thursday morning reports indicate No. 3 Notre Dame will be without junior quarterback Ian Book against Florida State on Saturday (7:30 ET; NBC). Book took a hit to the ribs during the 31-21 Irish victory at Northwestern, and it would seem the lingering effects are more severe than he indicated. Irish Sports Daily first reported the injury will sideline Book for at least this week.
“I don’t even know where [the hit was],” Book said immediately after the game. “It just kind of knocked the wind out of me, but I’m doing fine.”
Without Book, Notre Dame will turn back to senior Brandon Wimbush, who started the year’s first three games and 12 last season, going 12-3 as a starter. He threw for 589 yards and completed 55.3 percent of his passes in those first three games, mixing one touchdown pass with four interceptions. He also took 43 carries for 179 yards (sacks adjusted).
Irish head coach Brian Kelly then turned the offense over to Book. Kelly has since extensively credited Wimbush for how he handled the demotion.
“He’s been a great teammate to Ian Book, quite frankly,” Kelly said Tuesday. “He’s been as supportive as any player on our team that I’ve ever coached. He’s been there for him in the locker room at halftime. The first one that sits down with him and talks him through what is going on, what we need to do, is Brandon Wimbush.”
While Kelly was discussing Wimbush’s handling of the season and how he should be viewed on Senior Day, he may as well have been foreshadowing the need for the former starter to once again step forward.
“He’s got to stay ready,” Kelly said. “Who knows what happens, right? Every week we remind him. He knows that he’s one step away from going back out on the field.”
And In That Corner … The Florida State Seminoles, in the midst of a program-low season
Florida State may be down this year, but if any claimed Notre Dame rival deserves a double dose of insights from beat writers watching the other sideline, it is the Seminoles. Others (Stanford, USC, Michigan) are more familiar due to the regularity of their Irish matchups, and Miami does not show up on the calendar again until 2024.
DF: I am not sure where to start with the Florida State. Let’s begin with weaknesses, otherwise known as the offensive line. It has been an obvious issue since September, but has it improved at all as the season has progressed?
CW: Coming into the season, it was known that Florida State was going to need injury luck on its side with a lack of offensive line depth. There has been almost no luck in this regard. FSU’s most talented offensive lineman, Landon Dickerson, has played in only two games and looks to be done for the season. Two other experienced linemen, Cole Minshew and Derrick Kelly, have also missed time with injuries. Center Alec Eberle has started 41 straight games, but there’s been total flux everywhere else. FSU has been forced to use players out of position and far earlier than they were ready for playing time, trotting out eight different starting offensive lines in nine games this season.
CC: Well, in a word …. No. Florida State is left with a mess up front. It has a converted defensive lineman, Arthur Williams, starting at one spot and a backup center, Brady Scott, starting at one of the tackle positions. Center Alec Eberle is the only lineman with any real experience.
Last week, Florida State rushed for 24 yards. The Seminoles are currently averaging less than 2.4 yards per carry, and Florida State has two former five-star running backs (Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick) in the backfield. The offensive line isn’t just bad. It’s historically bad. And it gives the offense almost zero chance of moving the ball consistently against competent defenses.
Part of that struggle has been giving up 3.11 sacks per game. Meanwhile, one of the greatest reasons to believe in Notre Dame’s chances at running the table is its defensive line. Might the Irish front be able to feast this weekend?
CC: Well, in a word … Yes. I would be stunned if Notre Dame doesn’t just win the line of scrimmage but dominate it. Florida State has some playmakers outside — most notably Tamorrion Terry — and either one of the quarterbacks can make plays with his right arm. But neither is a great runner. That’s not part of their skillset. So if FSU is going to move the ball it will almost exclusively have to be through the air. And if Notre Dame knows that, if the FSU offense is as one-dimensional as it will likely be, if the FSU offense continually faces second- and third-and-long plays, then yes, I expect Notre Dame to harass the Seminoles QBs all night.
Deondre Francois led the way in the season’s first eight games for Florida State. His 254.9 passing yards per game were the primary source of any Seminoles’ offensive success, even if he completed only 60.9 percent of his passes and complemented 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Then James Blackman got the start last week at North Carolina State. My understanding is that tied to a Francois ribs injury, correct?
CW: It was first reported as a head injury, then a rib injury and then Francois said this week it was a concussion suffered against Clemson. Whatever it was, he said he’s 100 percent again and has practiced in a full capacity all week.
Blackman played well, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns on 29-of-46 passing. Could there be a budding quarterback controversy on Willie Taggart’s hands? Who should Notre Dame fans expect to see this weekend?
CW: There’s been a quarterback controversy in Tallahassee for some time. Francois has been either unable or unwilling to keep the ball on read plays with any sort of consistency in Taggart’s offense and fans have been clamoring for a glimpse of Blackman for weeks. The glimpse they got last weekend did little to silence the noise. Francois has worked first all week in practice and went so far as to say Taggart made it clear to him he’s the No. 1 guy, but Taggart hasn’t yet announced a decision on the matter. I don’t expect him to before Saturday as Florida State needs every competitive advantage it can gain, but I expect it to be Francois as Blackman has only played in four games and can redshirt if he doesn’t play again this season.
CC: Much to the dismay of many Florida State fans, all indications are Francois will again be the starter in South Bend. He throws a nice ball. If he gets time, he can really pick a defense apart. But he rarely has time, as discussed. And since his injury (torn ACL in the season opener vs. Alabama in 2017) Francois doesn’t look like nearly the athlete he was beforehand. He just can’t move well. Being a sitting duck, behind this offensive line, is a recipe for a lot of turnovers and punts.
With the way Blackman played at NC State, albeit against a below-average secondary, it seemed like he did enough to get another chance to run this offense. He’s not exactly a great runner either. But he’s at least a little bit more mobile than this current incarnation of Francois. Plus, Blackman showed a propensity to just throw it up to Terry, who is one of the most talented receivers Florida State has ever had. It might be a bit of a “controversy,” but I think most FSU fans understand it doesn’t much matter who starts at QB in this one.
Before getting to Taggart, let’s take a look at Florida State’s defense. Advanced numbers consider it to be pretty good: S&P+ ranks it No. 39. That is hard to believe considering the Seminoles gave up 106 points across the last two weeks, part of allowing 30.4 per game this season. How do you square that ranking with those frequent trips to the end zone by the opposition?
CC: Florida State’s offense offers zero help. Against Clemson, the Seminoles set a school record for punts, most coming on three-and-outs, which meant Clemson was getting the ball in terrific field position. In fact, Florida State’s defense averages the worst starting field position in the country. Part of that is on the offense. Part of that is on the special teams, which have been an abject failure in Year 1 under Taggart.
Florida State’s defense is far from great, but it’s not quite as bad as the last two weeks would have you believe. They played two really good quarterbacks and got picked apart. Plus, they got down by so much early in both games that I think there was a bit of a give-in factor on that side of the ball. That’s still in the DNA of this program a little bit.
If Florida State can make Notre Dame go 75 or 80 yards every drive, then I think it has a chance of staying in the game for a while. But if the Irish continually get the ball at midfield or better — a frequent occurrence against this FSU defense — then it could get out of hand quickly.
Taggart has not shied from commenting on his team’s general effort. Of course, fans expected more from him on day one, no matter what difficulties Jimbo Fisher may have left for the new staff. How much of this year’s struggles do you put on Taggart and how much on his predecessor?
CW: Upon his arrival in Tallahassee, Taggart underestimated how much the culture at FSU had fallen off. From players skipping workouts to a mess of an offensive line left behind, there are remnants of FSU’s problems this season that can be directly attributed to Fisher. Still, Taggart is not blameless. He did himself no favors by talking up this team all offseason. More realistic expectations may have given him more breathing room from a rabid fanbase. Some facets of his drastic culture change have taken more time than anticipated and he’s struggled to find in-game adjustments when things start going south.
CC: This has been the biggest talking point down here all season. Personally, I put most of the blame on Jimbo. In his last three years as a head coach, Willie Taggart had rushing offenses that finished No. 11, No. 5 and No. 12 in the nation. With three different offensive lines, at two different schools, Taggart produced offenses that were elite at running the football. This year, behind the mess that was left for him up front, Florida State is 128th in rushing offense. Out of 129 teams. I can’t possibly blame Taggart for that, because we’ve seen that his scheme can work.
Even still … Taggart doesn’t get a complete pass either. He was given a mess, sure. But through nine games it’s hard to say he’s made much progress cleaning it up. The Seminoles are atrocious at special teams. That’s not Jimbo’s fault. And they’re second-to-last in the country in penalties. Hard to blame all of that on Jimbo, either. I think most Florida State fans realize that the program is in the situation it’s in because the previous head coach made some drastic and dire mistakes the last few years, but through nine games they’ve seen nothing from the new guy to make them believe this thing is about to turn around.
Now that we have covered both the weekend-specific topics and the big picture, let’s get to the one remaining piece … What is your prediction for a game in which the Irish are favored by 18?
CW: Nothing Florida State has shown me lately leads me to believe this one will be especially close. Yes, Notre Dame has sweat out a few close wins against less-talented teams this season, but three of its last five wins have been by 20+ points while FSU is coming off consecutive losses by 17+ points. I think the result is in hand by the beginning of the fourth quarter, if not sooner, in a 37-13 ND win.
CC: Notre Dame. By more than 18.
Committee clearly cares about head-to-head consequences, including Notre Dame over Michigan
One-loss Michigan will not pass unbeaten Notre Dame in the only poll that matters. Don’t take it from a know-nothing writing under the NBC umbrella. Take it from the chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee, Rob Mullens.
He did not say exactly that Tuesday night, but Mullens did explain why the Irish are at No. 3, remaining one spot ahead of the Wolverines in the newest poll.
“In 3 and 4 you have a head-to-head, but at this point, you look at the protocol, through week 10 head-to-head still matters, and it’s still significant,” Mullens said. “That’s why Notre Dame is ahead of Michigan.”
If the qualifiers of “at this point” and “still” cause Irish panic, also note Mullens said the tiers of the rankings went 1 through 3 and then 4 through 6. Notre Dame is currently in a discussion with Clemson, not with Michigan.
As it should be.
As it will continue to be, presuming the Irish remain unblemished. Suffer a loss and all this changes. If/until then, consider what awaits the two teams in this question.
Notre Dame: vs. Florida State; vs. No. 13 Syracuse; at USC. Michigan: vs. Rutgers; at Indiana; vs. No. 10 Ohio State; potentially a Big Ten championship game.
If the seasons to-date have the Irish ahead of the Wolverines, the differences in those upcoming schedules do not favor Michigan enough to tilt the balance. In fact, Notre Dame’s set of games may actually provide a stiffer challenge thanks to the Orange rise, as unexpected as it has been.
“When you look at Syracuse’s résumé, it starts with only two losses,” Mullens said. “They do have a win over (No. 14-)ranked NC State. They’ve been pretty consistent on offensive. I think they’ve got a top-20, a top-15 offense, and they did have a close loss on the road to our No. 2-ranked team.”
If the Irish can beat the Orange, it will not be all that much different than the Wolverines beating the Buckeyes. Unless performances are utterly skewed, perhaps to the extent of needing a controversial call to claim a victory, that similarity should keep the head-to-head outcome as the literal and figurative difference-maker.
Still skeptical? Head-to-head results very clearly matters to the committee. There are five pairs of teams in the poll who met earlier this season and now have the same number of losses. In all five instances, the committee put the head-to-head victor ahead of its counterpart. The AP poll, for context, flipped four of those pairs. Even the S&P+ ratings flip four of them.
— Syracuse beat NC State. The AP ranks the Orange No. 13 and the Wolfpack No. 22, but S&P+ slots them at No. 58 and No. 40, respectively. — Auburn beat Washington. The committee put the two 3-loss teams at No. 24 and No. 25, respectively, compared to the AP ranking the Huskies No. 20 and not ranking the Tigers, while S&P+ gives Washington a No. 10 ranking, five spots ahead of Auburn. — Iowa beat Iowa State, Nos. 21 and 22 in the Playoff poll, though the Cyclones are ranked No. 23 by the AP and the Hawkeyes are unranked. — Now-No. 15 Florida beat now-No. 16 Mississippi State. AP numbers: 19 and 18. S&P+: 27 and 11. — Now-No. 18 Michigan State beat now-No. 20 Penn State. Get the idea?
Shelve the talk of Michigan slipping ahead of Notre Dame. Even if Iowa reaches the Big Ten championship game, that is unlikely to be a victory worthy of changing this conversation. Not to mention, Northwestern remains the more likely Big Ten West champion.
Why does any of this matter? There is no difference between No. 3 and No. 4, right? Aside from avoiding the added stress of being on the fringe, at No. 3 the Irish should be able to put off facing ‘Bama.
All this talk about having a 13th data point with the conference championships … Can you look at the most logical conference championship contenders at the major conference level and see how many have an FCS game? It seems ND would have the same number of data points against legitimate competition. — Dave C.
The reliance on the phrase “13th data point” began some years ago, and while its gridiron-specific etymology is likely lost to history, it should be considered nothing but an unfortunate talking point by now. The conversation has never been about the 13th game, but about the built-in chance at another worthwhile win.
Consider Michigan this year. Actually, wait, let’s make this hypothetical even more distinct. The Wolverines have been so dominant of late the theoretical will not inherently apply. Let’s instead pretend Ohio State pulls off an upset Thanksgiving weekend and heads to the Big Ten title game rather than Michigan.
The Buckeyes would then be in the mix for the final Playoff spot — for this example, presume the top three finish unbeaten — with the likes of No. 6 Oklahoma or No. 9 West Virginia and No. 8 Washington State. Ohio State would find itself cursing the mediocre Big Ten West. Unlike 2014, the Buckeyes will not be able to impress the committee with a 59-0 victory against the country’s No. 11 team. They will be lucky to face an opponent in the top 20 at all.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma could be beating West Virginia for the second week in a row. That will be the difference, as Washington State will face the same problem Ohio State does thanks to the cluster known as the Pac-12 South.
As it pertains to Notre Dame, that Pac-12 South issue includes USC. If the Irish were to lose to Syracuse next weekend, they would then be wishing USC was a top-15 foe. Such would be a final chance at an impressive win, something Notre Dame lacks a surplus of this year, though through no fault of its own. Those 12 FBS games have not included as much legitimate competition as expected.