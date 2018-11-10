No. 3 Notre Dame breezes past Florida State thanks to Wimbush’s 3 TDs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Brandon Wimbush’s first pass in his return as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback was a well-placed fade for a 3-yard Miles Boykin touchdown. Senior-to-senior on Senior Day, a celebration that began before the game with the crowd only cheering Wimbush’s introduction and extending throughout a 42-13 victory against Florida State.
The next drive ended with another touch pass in the end zone, this time six yards to tight end Alizé Mack. Again, senior-to-senior. That pairing connected a second time by the end of the first half. Running back Dexter Williams added two scores of his own, on 20 carries for a career-high 202 yards. Just like those other scorers, this marked Williams’ last appearance at Notre Dame Stadium.
Wimbush’s start in place of injured junior Ian Book (ribs) finished with an up-and-down stat line. He completed 12-of-25 passes for 130 yards with the three touchdowns but also two interceptions. He began the day an efficient 10-of-16 for 111 yards through most of the first half before finishing just 2-of-9 for 19 yards, including both interceptions.
Wimbush did add 11 carries for 62 yards.
While the Seminoles notched a few scores in the second half, the game was largely decided long before that. A Nick Coleman interception caused by a Te’von Coney deflection set up Wimbush’s first touchdown toss. A Florida State fumble deep in its own territory led to a Justin Yoon field goal and a three-possession Notre Dame lead in just the first quarter. Even when something went right for Florida State early — an 8-yard Cam Akers touchdown run — it resulted in something abject, a blocked PAT by defensive tackle Jerry Tillery returned for two points by junior cornerback Julian Love.
On theme, Tillery, Coleman, Coney and Yoon … all seniors.
SCORING SUMMARY First Quarter 13:45 — Notre Dame touchdown. Miles Boykin 3-yard pass from Brandon Wimbush. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Florida State 0. (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:34) 6:51 — Notre Dame touchdown. Alizé Mack 6-yard pass from Wimbush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Florida State 0. (14 plays, 81 yards, 5:03) 5:53 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 26 yards. Notre Dame 17, Florida State 0. (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:46)
Second Quarter 13:17 — Florida State touchdown. Cam Akers 8-yard rush. Ricky Aguayo PAT blocked (Jerry Tillery). Notre Dame return, Julian Love. Notre Dame 19, Florida State 6. (16 plays, 75 yards, 7:36) 11:37 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams 58-yard run. Yoon PAT blocked. Notre Dame 25, Florida State 6. (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:40) 6:18 — Notre Dame touchdown. Mack 15-yard pass from Wimbush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 32, Florida State 6. (6 plays, 67 yards, 1:50)
Third Quarter
13:35 — Florida State touchdown. Cam Akers 7-yard rush. Aguayo PAT good. Notre Dame 32, Florida State 13. (4 plays, 30 yards, 0:45)
10:08 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 35 yards. Notre Dame 35, Florida State 13. (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:27)
Fourth Quarter
13:10 — Notre Dame touchdown. Williams 32-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 42, Florida State 13. (12 plays, 97 yards, 5:30)
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?
WHO? No. 3 Notre Dame (9-0) vs. Florida State (4-5).
WHAT? This should not be construed as a revival of the rivalry that begat the 1993 classic or a chance for revenge for the “illegal pick” game of 2014. This is separate from those, but using that 2014 Irish defeat in Tallahassee as a context point, it is interesting to take a look at the two programs since.
The Seminoles finished 2014 at 13-1 with the loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Two so-so years of 10-3 followed before the bottom fell out from beneath Jimbo Fisher with last year’s 7-6 showing that required a game added to the schedule to reach bowl eligibility. Fisher took off for Texas A&M before that could even be played, leading to Willie Taggart’s arrival and the current 4-5 situation.
Notre Dame limped to the finish line in 2014 with a defense beset by injuries, showed well in 2015 before losing its last two and then the bottom fell out from beneath Brian Kelly in 2016 with a 4-8 record. Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick expressed patience, kept Kelly around and now Notre Dame is on the verge of winning double-digit games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1992 and 1993.
Since that pass interference call on Corey Robinson’s catch, Florida State has gone 37-18 while the Irish have gone 35-18. For having such similar records, the programs are currently trending in very different directions.
WHEN? 7:30 ET with kickoff scheduled for 7:37. Senior Day festivities will take place immediately prior, beginning at or about 7:24. It seems rather easy to expect fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill to be the last name called.
WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind., where winter is … here? Temperatures will top out today at 31 degrees in the mid-afternoon before falling to about 26 degrees at kickoff, per weather.com projections. Some snow may fall in the morning, but that is not expected to be an issue come kickoff.
WHY? This was supposed to be a game which bolstered the Irish Playoff résumé. The Seminoles began the season ranked No. 19 by the AP. Instead, it is simply a game Notre Dame needs to get through without stubbing its toe, no matter who is starting at quarterback (senior Brandon Wimbush) or what color the Irish jerseys are (green).
A QUICK FACT A ranked Notre Dame has never played an unranked Florida State. Only in two of their eight previous meetings have the Irish been ranked higher, in 1995 and 2002.
BY HOW MUCH? Starting Wimbush rather than junior Ian Book at quarterback because of injury complicates this. Take, as an obvious example, how bookmakers reacted: Notre Dame had been favored by 18 points all week with a combined point total over/under of 54.5. When the news of Book’s status broke Thursday morning, those numbers shifted to 15.5 and 51.5, making for a projected score of 33-18.
Senior Days in South Bend can be tricky, on its own. The Irish are 0-4 against the spread in the home finale since a cold day against BYU in 2013, and 3-5 across Kelly’s eight years.
Expecting Wimbush to provide the 33 points necessary to reach those projections is a tall order. The offense averaged 23.3 points per game in his three starts to begin the season, and even with the addition of senior running back Dexter Williams, a 10-point improvement feels steep, especially against a deceptively-good Florida State defense.
The Notre Dame defense, however, should be able to shut down the atrocious Seminoles offense. In its last seven games, Florida State has averaged more than 2.7 yards per rush just once, against Wake Forest. In its last two, FSU has rushed for a total of three yards. Partly as a result, the Seminoles have attempted at least 40 passes in each of the last three games.
All that is to say, if anything, expect few points. If the Irish can match the temperature at any point in the game, they should be in fine shape for the week.
Notre Dame 24, Florida State 10. (8-1 in pick; 4-5 against the spread, 4-5 point total.)
Brandon Wimbush will start for No. 3 Notre Dame against Florida State.
No, that is not a “Jeopardy” clue with the answer of “What are sentences I never thought I would hear?” It is reality. Irish head coach Brian Kelly removed all doubt about junior quarterback Ian Book’s status in an exclusive interview with The Observer, the independent student newspaper at Notre Dame.
“If Ian Book was in a position where we didn’t feel like we would heighten his medical risks, he would have played,” Kelly said. “… We think he’ll be prepared to play next week. We’re very confident that, if everything continues to move in the direction it has up to this point, that he’ll be able to play against Syracuse.”
In other words, there is a chance Wimbush starts next weekend at Yankee Stadium, as well. In that regard, this weekend’s matchup will set the stage for a top-15 spectacle.
How will Wimbush fare against a strong Florida State defense?
Yes, the Seminoles were gashed for 106 points the last two weeks by Clemson and NC State. Advanced metrics consider them the Nos. 7 and 23 offenses in the country, respectively. The Tigers score the fourth-most points per game at 47.8, while the Wolfpack comes in No. 47 with 31.4.
In the first three games of the year with Wimbush as the starter, the Irish did not match those kinds of numbers. Book took the offense to a well-above-average level, but Wimbush had it scoring 23.3 points per game.
Even with those two disasters at hand, Florida State’s defense is considered No. 39 in the country by S&P+. Simply put, the ‘Noles give up all the points in part because the offense is so terrible. If that sounds like an excuse, keep in mind similar logic played a role in Wimbush’s benching.
Florida State gives up just 111.1 rushing yards per game (No. 17 in the country) on 2.84 yards per carry (No. 6). It allows only 55.4 percent of passes to be completed, a figure that was going to be included in this writing no matter who Notre Dame started at quarterback but one even more ominous for the Irish with Wimbush taking snaps — his season average is 55.3 percent.
Kelly said that rate should improve, something heard before.
“To throw the ball with accuracy, there’s a lot of carryover to so many other sports,” Kelly said Thursday. “You watch pitchers that lose the strike zone and they make a couple tweaks in a bullpen session and all of a sudden they’re throwing strikes again.”
At this point, the same old analogies and the repeated praises ring a bit hollow. Showing it on the field could give them credence, but until then it is natural to presume Wimbush is still Wimbush.
That would indicate Notre Dame and offensive coordinator Chip Long might change the game plan for the senior quarterback.
“The offense just kind of moves more toward — he’s a good runner of the football,” Kelly said. “You’re going to see him run the football a little bit.
“You don’t change a ton of what we do other than what has he been successful at and you maybe add a little bit of that to what you’re doing. I don’t think if you watch us play you go, that’s a totally different offense.”
Wimbush’s success running against Michigan in the season opener came behind a better offensive line than the Irish currently trot out. It also came without senior running back Dexter Williams, and sophomore Jafar Armstrong was getting his first action, hardly the quickly-proven commodity he has become.
How will Williams and Armstrong share the load?
If they can both find a rhythm, combined with Wimbush’s legs, Notre Dame could have a multi-pronged rushing attack that overwhelms Florida State, no matter how good the defense may be. The presumption was Williams and Armstrong could finally work together a week ago, but a sprained ankle limited Armstrong to just four carries.
“His play was not at the caliber of what it had been in the past,” Kelly said Tuesday. “It hampered him in the game. He wasn’t as explosive. He knew it. He’ll be better this week because of it.
“No doubt those two are great complements.”
Keeping fresh legs in a game with a reduced passing attack will be vital. Armstrong’s health may matter more than ever. Junior Tony Jones might even need to contribute half a dozen physical carries.
To be clear, Wimbush does have one intangible going for him.
Earlier this season, Kelly reflected on the mistakes made in 2016 that led to a locker room divided by two quarterbacks who believed they should start. It was something not worried about this year, and that is a credit to Wimbush. Kelly has said such repeatedly in press conferences, in that interview with The Observer, and apparently even in less public settings.
Yahoo’s Pete Thamel visited with some of the Irish coaching staff during the off week before Navy, and came away with this synopsis: “Coaches raved about the way Wimbush handled the move behind the scenes. He’s been encouraging, engaged and an ideal teammate through an adverse time.”
That attitude has kept the locker room behind Wimbush. If nothing else, this Senior Day will be about one senior in particular, and the team will buy in.
“It’s awesome to have a guy like that, that first of all, our players really respect and are excited if he has the opportunity to play,” Kelly said Thursday. “They’ll rally around him.
“If he has to come in, he doesn’t have to go win the football game. We have some other pretty good pieces. We have a pretty good defense. If he’s called upon, he’ll do a great job. He’s prepared himself.”
That defense alone should give Wimbush a 13th victory as a starter, especially considering how terrible Florida State’s offense is.
Really, it is that bad. Whether preferring advanced or traditional metrics, they are in agreement. The advanced numbers put the Seminoles offense as No. 102 in the country, the No. 124 rushing attack and No. 50 passing.
Traditional numbers include Florida State as the No. 105 scoring offense with 23.8 points per game, No. 128 (of 130) in rushing yards per game and No. 129 in yards per attempt with 2.38. Its passing efficiency is No. 61 in the nation.
The Seminoles offense is bad. Notre Dame’s defense is good. This does not require calculus.
If it really is that simple, might the Irish do something to complicate things?
Like what? You mean wear uniforms that give fans nightmares (USC 2005; Boston College 2002, specifically)? Send the seniors out in a different color than usual? Of course not. That would be absurd.
This was supposed to be a hyped anniversary. Notre Dame has worked its way up from No. 12 in the AP’s preseason poll to a top-five status. If Florida State had followed a similar trajectory from the No. 19 spot, then this 25th anniversary of their 1993 classic would have been fitting, arguably too fitting.
Back then, the No. 2 Irish pulled off a 31-24 upset over the No. 1 Seminoles. Notre Dame running back Lee Becton led the way with 122 yards on 26 rushes, while eventual Heisman-Winner Charlie Ward threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns for Florida State.
One was a program annually competing for a national championship, only five years removed from its most-recent of 11. The other was a program on the brink of dominance, still needing that affirmation.
Supposed Games of the Century usually fall short of that moniker, but this one certainly did not. The Irish could only claim victory when Shawn Wooden broke up a Ward pass at the goal line with zeroes on the clock.
“You had these two high-profile programs in a classic setting at a time when there was no national playoff,” NBC Sports’ Bob Costas said this week. Costas anchored the NBC desk on the field that Nov. 13 afternoon. “So this game could very well determine the national championship. … It had all those elements. It was one of those times where the hype and anticipation were equaled by the reality of the game, … if not the game of the century, certainly a game on that list.”
Of course, Notre Dame then lost to Boston College a week later to cost themselves the national championship and essentially gift it back to the Seminoles.
Costas’ intro that afternoon is remembered to this day, with good reason. It was a bit, well, different than most.
That introduction fit in with the eventual thinking around campus of why the Irish won. To pull from the 1993 Football Review published by “Scholastic,” a student magazine, “… mystique is the force that hovers around the Irish football team when it somehow overcomes powerful foes. …
“Mystique doesn’t mean much in Tallahassee, Florida.”
The usage of the big M-word was a reference to Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz’s postgame comments.
“To me, the mystique of Notre Dame is faith in belief,” Holtz said. “The biggest problem with this team, I thought, was getting them to believe.”
One could say the same thing regarding the 2018 Irish about two months ago and certainly still say such about the struggling Seminoles.
NBCSN will air a 30-minute special remembering that game at 12 a.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow (Saturday). No. 3 Notre Dame (9-0) then hosts Florida State (4-5) at 7:30 ET on NBC.
Book ‘day-to-day’ per Kelly, but Wimbush got ‘bulk’ of practice at QB for Notre Dame
No. 3 Notre Dame may or may not be without junior quarterback Ian Book against Florida State on Saturday, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday following practice. Book is “day-to-day” with an “upper body” injury sustained early against Northwestern last week.
“We knew he was banged up during the game,” Kelly said. It seems safe to presume Book’s injury came in the first quarter.
This is the hit Ian Book took in the first quarter at Northwestern. Played through it, but appears the impact to the ribs/back lingered beyond last Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/sLpy2omLmw
“Then subsequent follow-ups on Sunday (showed) that we were going to have to keep an eye on him throughout the week.”
With Book “limited” in practice, senior Brandon Wimbush has “gotten the bulk of the work.” As much as Kelly tried to make it seem there is a question of who will start Saturday, that practice bit should be all the indication needed. It will be Wimbush returning to the starting lineup, fittingly on Senior Day. Of course, Wimbush led Notre Dame to its 3-0 start this season before Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long opted to give Book his starting shot. Wimbush has spent the last seven weeks as the typical backup quarterback while also focusing on what he has needed to improve.
“A lot of it was fine-tuning some mechanics and really being a lot more sound,” Kelly said. “… He just needed to make a couple fine-tune mechanical things and he’s throwing the ball pretty good this week.
“The quarterback that is taking reps for us is a guy that you would say is of championship quality. [Wimbush] is 12-3 for a reason.”
That may be hyperbolic, but Kelly’s point to Wimbush’s experience is a worthwhile one. He did, after all, beat the No. 4 team in the country to open this season. Should the flaws that led to Wimbush’s benching — the 55.3 percent completion rate, the four interceptions compared to one touchdown, the 7.75 yards per attempt — show themselves again with Book sidelined, the Irish could turn to freshman Phil Jurkovec.
At the end of September, Kelly said he would need a week to ready Jurkovec in a game plan, as this year’s focus with the former four-star prospect has primarily been on skill development. Presumably, that was some of this week.
“Phil’s got some learning to do,” Kelly said Thursday. “But he can run our offense. Not the entire playbook, but we’re not going to put a guy out there who is lost. He’s going to be able to run the offense. He can throw the football down the field. He can run some RPOs. He can run some screen-option. There will be plenty for you to defend if Phil is on the football field.”
Jurkovec saw mop-up duty in the blowout at Wake Forest, not coincidentally Book’s first start this year. With that being the freshman’s only appearance, though, he could play in up to three more games this season before losing a year of eligibility.
“Obviously if Phil is called upon, this would be a great usage of this particular rule here,” Kelly said. “You’d hate to lose a kid like Phil’s year of eligibility because you’re forced to play him under these conditions.”
Kelly said if Book is healthy enough to play Saturday, his lack of practice this week will not rule him out.