Things We Learned: No. 3 Notre Dame good enough with Wimbush, but not as good

By Douglas FarmerNov 11, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Two sets of lessons may have come out of No. 3 Notre Dame’s 42-13 dismantling of Florida State on Saturday. Such is the ambiguity innate to the uncertain health of starting quarterback Ian Book. After the game, Irish head coach Brian Kelly was vague about Book’s health moving forward as he recovers from a ribs injury, but Kelly was adamant a healthy Book would return to the starting lineup.

By Sunday afternoon, Kelly “expected” Book to practice Tuesday and play next week against No. 12 Syracuse (8-2) at Yankee Stadium.

“There were stages of evaluation that he’s been going through,” Kelly said. “This was just another step in that evaluation process that needed to be clicked off through our team doctors, for him to move through the protocol that has been established for him to be cleared to play.”

Notre Dame would prefer Book be healthy and starting, but the unbeaten Irish can keep that no-loss distinction with senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush at the helm.

Some of that is simply due to the luxury of having a proven and known commodity at backup quarterback. When Wimbush comes in, Notre Dame knows what it is getting, knows the substitute will not panic under pressure, knows the offense can produce behind him, even if not necessarily consistently.

“Brandon’s a baller,” to use senior receiver Miles Boykin’s words. “He’s going to go out there and win every game he plays.”

Compare that to the response a year ago when the roles were flipped and Book had to spot start for an injured Wimbush.

“It was different when Ian stepped in just because we didn’t really know at that point,” Boykin said. “We were just, okay, Ian is stepping in.”

When Wimbush is in a rhythm, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. That is not hyperbolic, just selective. He began the day 10-of-16 for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Stat lines do not come much better than that, especially not when adding seven rushes for 43 yards.

“We’re trying to attack a defense, but we’re also trying to be smart and utilize the strengths of a quarterback we feel can accurately do the things we want him to do,” Kelly said Saturday. “The game plan was solid. We wanted to get off to a great start. We did.”

Yet, Wimbush remains Wimbush, warts and all.

After that great start, Wimbush’s productivity halted. He went 2-of-9 for 19 yards after that, finishing 12-of-25 with two interceptions and 130 yards. Both turnovers were avoidable, something even Wimbush admitted.

“I made a bad read on the first ball, and I was kind of late on the second ball,” he said. “That’s what got me those two picks. I don’t think [Florida State] made any adjustments. I don’t think I came out with the same fire in the second half.”

A skeptic would note Wimbush’s first success came as a result of one of his flaws. With the Irish at the 3-yard line after a Nick Coleman interception, offensive coordinator Chip Long called for a fade route on each side of the field, leaving the decision of whom to target to Wimbush. On one side, junior receiver Chase Claypool; on the other, Boykin against a safety.

“I’m not going to say [Seminoles sophomore Hamsah Nasirildeen] had no chance, but I’m taking Miles in that matchup, for sure,” Wimbush said.

Boykin knew as much.

“I knew he was coming to me just because he was staring at me,” Boykin said. “He threw a great ball in the back of the end zone.”

The well-placed throw made the staredown acceptable in this instance, but the result does not usually cover for that process.

Wimbush still struggled with reading coverages, making the right decisions and remaining accurate through four quarters. His moments of excellence are strong enough to win any game, but Wimbush’s mistakes greatly reduce the margin of error otherwise provided by Book.

That margin of error was a bit greater against Florida State, nonetheless, because of the running game, a luxury Wimbush did not have at his disposal in September. Senior running back Dexter Williams gets the headlines because of his 20-carry, 202-yard, two-touchdown showing. Deservedly so.

But to some extent, Williams playing that well is nearly expected. Maybe not that well, but when he has had room to operate this season, Williams has decisively made the most of it. Yet, in two of the last three games he has not had that room. Williams took 13 carries for 31 yards against Pittsburgh and 19 for 56 yards last week at Northwestern. Notre Dame as a whole did not fare much better, rushing for 80 yards on 38 attempts and 121 yards on 40 attempts, respectively. That will not get the job done.

Something changed against the Seminoles. Perhaps it was the re-insertion of junior Tommy Kraemer at right guard due to an elbow strain affecting senior Trevor Ruhland. That made for the fourth offensive line grouping seen this season. To refresh your memory:

Michigan through Stanford: Liam Eichenberg — Alex Bars — Sam Mustipher — Tommy Kraemer — Robert Hainsey.
Bars’ injury through Pittsburgh: Eichenberg — Ruhland — Mustipher — Kraemer — Hainsey.
Navy and Northwestern: Eichenberg — Aaron Banks — Mustipher — Ruhland — Hainsey.
Florida State: Eichenberg — Banks — Mustipher — Kraemer — Hainsey.

This is more churn than desirable, but for one day, the rushing output resembled last season’s.

“It was an overall unit victory in a sense that all of them played well together,” Kelly said Sunday. “We’ve been waiting for that kind of consistency as a group, and that includes tight ends. They were much more effective and efficient.”

There were no ups-and-downs with the offensive line Saturday. Florida State did not manage a single tackle for loss.

That running game, combined with an opportunistic defense, made up for Wimbush’s second-half ineffectiveness, and his opening work was impressive enough the Irish could afford to coast through the second half to 10-0.

If Book returns in a week, that running game should make Notre Dame’s offense more high-powered than it has been since perhaps 2015. If not, the Irish may be just alright, anyway.

No. 3 Notre Dame breezes past Florida State thanks to Wimbush’s 3 TD passes

By Douglas FarmerNov 10, 2018, 11:01 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Brandon Wimbush’s first pass in his return as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback was a well-placed fade for a 3-yard Miles Boykin touchdown. Senior-to-senior on Senior Day, errr, Senior Night — a celebration that began before the game with the crowd only cheering Wimbush’s introduction and extending throughout a 42-13 victory against Florida State.

Wimbush spent the last seven weeks and six games as the good teammate, relegated to a ballcap and supportive words. All he had done was not play well enough in leading the now-No. 3 Irish to a 3-0 record and top-10 standing. With junior Ian Book sidelined by a ribs injury, though, there was Wimbush back as the starter. And that opening touchdown let hardly any time go by before he had reasserted himself as capable of leading Notre Dame (10-0) to a needed win.

“He wants to win for his teammates, he wants to win for Notre Dame,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said afterward. “He’s a great teammate. He’s been that way all year, whether he’s in a starting role or backup role.”

No matter how the night as a whole went, Wimbush was going to be the focus. Either Notre Dame would remain in Playoff contention thanks to him or it would not because of him. With multiple assists from the Irish defense, Wimbush made sure the Playoffs remain a viable possibility, beginning to border on likelihood.

A Nick Coleman interception off a Te’von Coney deflection put Notre Dame at the 3-yard line only two plays into the game. To stick with a theme of the night, both seniors.

The Seminoles then put together a three-and-out without turning over the ball before fumbling on the first snap of their third drive, forced by junior end Ade Ogundeji and recovered by junior end Daelin Hayes.

“[Kelly] really wanted us to come out and dominate at home,” Hayes said. “A last statement win as we protect our house for the seniors.”

That field position resulted in a 26-yard field goal from Justin Yoon, yet another senior, and a 17-0 Irish lead in the first quarter. Wimbush already had two touchdowns — and at that point had completed 6-of-11 passes for 50 yards. The rout was clearly on.

“It was one of the best first halves that I think the team has had, so it felt natural,” Wimbush said. “Everything was coming. We had a great game plan and we got off to a great start, which was an emphasis throughout the week.”

Wimbush finished with an up-and-down stat line. He began the day an efficient 10-of-16 for 111 yards through about 27 minutes. He then went 2-of-9 for 19 yards with two interceptions the rest of the way, finishing 12-of-25 for 130 yards, three touchdowns and two picks, adding 11 carries for 62 yards.

Oh, and a win. Temperatures in the mid-20s? No matter. Green jerseys? Cool. Senior Night emotions? Channeled as a good thing. Backup quarterback? Hardly a concern.

“We knew Brandon was going to play (earlier in the week), and nobody was worried, honestly,” Boykin said. “I think a lot of people outside this football team were kind of worried.

“We look back at the games that this guy has won for us, the things that he has done for us, he’s tough. If Book’s not playing, there is no other person I’d rather have.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME
If the end zone were farther away, Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams would have finished with many more than his career-high 202 yards on just 20 carries. His 58- and 32-yard touchdown runs both featured him in the clear long before he reached the goal line. And just like most of the names already mentioned, this marked Williams’ last appearance at Notre Dame Stadium.

“I think we’re seeing the effects of a back that is coming into his own and getting an opportunity now later in his career, certainly, but seeing things, learning things, and tapping into his potential,” Kelly said. “Notre Dame is the beneficiary, and he will be, too. It’s a win/win situation.”

The Seminoles never really threatened after those two turnovers set up a three-possession deficit, but a touchdown early in the third quarter brought the score to 32-13, soon 35-13 thanks to a 35-yarder from Yoon. Could Florida State give the Irish a scare? Offensive coordinator Chip Long answered that by dialing up a 12-play drive featuring nine Williams runs, two from sophomore Jafar Armstrong and one from Wimbush. The Seminoles could not stop the run, and Williams soon provided the final tally.

“Coach Long, once he sees something, he just rolls with it,” Boykin said. “We’re running the ball well? We’re going to run it.”

PLAY OF THE GAME
Wimbush’s second touchdown came on another route to the corner of the end zone, this time targeting tight end Alizé Mack … a senior. Mack clearly caught and controlled the 6-yard pass but where his left foot landed could be debated for a few days yet. The officials ruled on the field the foot stayed in bounds, and replay could not prove Mack’s heel touched white. The call stood, an excellent snag from a player often criticized for not being sure-handed. Technically speaking, it was the winning score.

Mack added another touchdown before halftime, finishing with three catches for 29 yards.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
 Even when something went right for the Seminoles — an 8-yard Cam Akers touchdown run — it resulted in something abject, a blocked point after attempt by defensive tackle Jerry Tillery returned for two points by junior cornerback Julian Love. Rather than a prototypical 17-7 score and the beginnings of a competitive game, Florida State trailed 19-6 and still had to kick off, which soon yielded Williams’ 58-yard scoring scamper.

By the way, Tillery, a senior.

“Jerry finally got one,” Hayes said, adding special teams coordinator Brian Polian has been encouraging the kick block team to keep pushing in recent weeks, insisting someone was close to altering a kick. He undoubtedly could not have expected the ball to bounce so fortuitously, though.

STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame rushed for 365 yards on 50 carries, a 7.3 yards per rush average. This may be hard to believe considering that output, but the Seminoles are actually stout against the run. Entering Saturday night, they gave up 111.1 rushing yards per game (No. 17 in the country) and 2.84 yards per carry (No. 6). Only 10 touchdowns had been scored against Florida State on the ground through nine games.

None of that mattered, even when the Seminoles knew what was coming, like on that 12-play, 97-yard Long drive. (Pun mostly intended.)

“I talked about how important it was to run the football in November when teams know that you’re going to run the football and exert your will, and I thought we were able to do that today,” Kelly said. “That had a lot to do with the final score.”

With junior Tommy Kraemer starting at right guard, the fourth alignment up front for the Irish this season, a power game emphasis returned. This was the first time Notre Dame broke 300 yards this season, previously topping 250 twice with 254 against Navy and 272 (plus 10 more if adjusting for sacks) against Stanford.

Last year the Irish cracked 300 times seven times, including twice topping 400 yards with the highlight being the 515 at Boston College. Saturday’s 365 yards would have been the fifth-highest rushing performance in 2017. Comparing to then is a request for disappointment. Seeing it in the context of this season shows the progress needed and achieved, for at least one night, to remain unbeaten.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT
Kelly opened his postgame press conference by outlining Notre Dame’s goals for the year, one by one accomplished to this point.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
13:45 — Notre Dame touchdown. Miles Boykin 3-yard pass from Brandon Wimbush. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Florida State 0. (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:34)
6:51 — Notre Dame touchdown. Alizé Mack 6-yard pass from Wimbush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Florida State 0. (14 plays, 81 yards, 5:03)
5:53 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 26 yards. Notre Dame 17, Florida State 0. (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:46)

Second Quarter
13:17 — Florida State touchdown. Cam Akers 8-yard rush. Ricky Aguayo PAT blocked (Jerry Tillery). Notre Dame return, Julian Love. Notre Dame 19, Florida State 6. (16 plays, 75 yards, 7:36)
11:37 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams 58-yard run. Yoon PAT blocked. Notre Dame 25, Florida State 6. (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:40)
6:18 — Notre Dame touchdown. Mack 15-yard pass from Wimbush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 32, Florida State 6. (6 plays, 67 yards, 1:50)

Third Quarter
13:35 — Florida State touchdown. Cam Akers 7-yard rush. Aguayo PAT good. Notre Dame 32, Florida State 13. (4 plays, 30 yards, 0:45)
10:08 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 35 yards. Notre Dame 35, Florida State 13. (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:27)

Fourth Quarter
13:10 — Notre Dame touchdown. Williams 32-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 42, Florida State 13. (12 plays, 97 yards, 5:30)

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

By Douglas FarmerNov 10, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
WHO? No. 3 Notre Dame (9-0) vs. Florida State (4-5).

WHAT? This should not be construed as a revival of the rivalry that begat the 1993 classic or a chance for revenge for the “illegal pick” game of 2014. This is separate from those, but using that 2014 Irish defeat in Tallahassee as a context point, it is interesting to take a look at the two programs since.

The Seminoles finished 2014 at 13-1 with the loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Two so-so years of 10-3 followed before the bottom fell out from beneath Jimbo Fisher with last year’s 7-6 showing that required a game added to the schedule to reach bowl eligibility. Fisher took off for Texas A&M before that could even be played, leading to Willie Taggart’s arrival and the current 4-5 situation.

Notre Dame limped to the finish line in 2014 with a defense beset by injuries, showed well in 2015 before losing its last two and then the bottom fell out from beneath Brian Kelly in 2016 with a 4-8 record. Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick expressed patience, kept Kelly around and now Notre Dame is on the verge of winning double-digit games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1992 and 1993.

Since that pass interference call on Corey Robinson’s catch, Florida State has gone 37-18 while the Irish have gone 35-18. For having such similar records, the programs are currently trending in very different directions.

WHEN? 7:30 ET with kickoff scheduled for 7:37. Senior Day festivities will take place immediately prior, beginning at or about 7:24. It seems rather easy to expect fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill to be the last name called.

WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind., where winter is … here? Temperatures will top out today at 31 degrees in the mid-afternoon before falling to about 26 degrees at kickoff, per weather.com projections. Some snow may fall in the morning, but that is not expected to be an issue come kickoff.

NBC will have the broadcast, with the game streaming online here or on the NBC Sports app.

Per usual, NBC Sports Gold is available to international fans.

WHY? This was supposed to be a game which bolstered the Irish Playoff résumé. The Seminoles began the season ranked No. 19 by the AP. Instead, it is simply a game Notre Dame needs to get through without stubbing its toe, no matter who is starting at quarterback (senior Brandon Wimbush) or what color the Irish jerseys are (green).

A QUICK FACT
A ranked Notre Dame has never played an unranked Florida State. Only in two of their eight previous meetings have the Irish been ranked higher, in 1995 and 2002.

BY HOW MUCH?
Starting Wimbush rather than junior Ian Book at quarterback because of injury complicates this. Take, as an obvious example, how bookmakers reacted: Notre Dame had been favored by 18 points all week with a combined point total over/under of 54.5. When the news of Book’s status broke Thursday morning, those numbers shifted to 15.5 and 51.5, making for a projected score of 33-18.

Senior Days in South Bend can be tricky, on its own. The Irish are 0-4 against the spread in the home finale since a cold day against BYU in 2013, and 3-5 across Kelly’s eight years.

Expecting Wimbush to provide the 33 points necessary to reach those projections is a tall order. The offense averaged 23.3 points per game in his three starts to begin the season, and even with the addition of senior running back Dexter Williams, a 10-point improvement feels steep, especially against a deceptively-good Florida State defense.

The Notre Dame defense, however, should be able to shut down the atrocious Seminoles offense. In its last seven games, Florida State has averaged more than 2.7 yards per rush just once, against Wake Forest. In its last two, FSU has rushed for a total of three yards. Partly as a result, the Seminoles have attempted at least 40 passes in each of the last three games.

All that is to say, if anything, expect few points. If the Irish can match the temperature at any point in the game, they should be in fine shape for the week.

Notre Dame 24, Florida State 10.
(8-1 in pick; 4-5 against the spread, 4-5 point total.)

Friday at 4: 4 Things To Learn with Notre Dame starting Brandon Wimbush

By Douglas FarmerNov 9, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Brandon Wimbush will start for No. 3 Notre Dame against Florida State.

No, that is not a “Jeopardy” clue with the answer of “What are sentences I never thought I would hear?” It is reality. Irish head coach Brian Kelly removed all doubt about junior quarterback Ian Book’s status in an exclusive interview with The Observer, the independent student newspaper at Notre Dame.

“If Ian Book was in a position where we didn’t feel like we would heighten his medical risks, he would have played,” Kelly said. “… We think he’ll be prepared to play next week. We’re very confident that, if everything continues to move in the direction it has up to this point, that he’ll be able to play against Syracuse.”

In other words, there is a chance Wimbush starts next weekend at Yankee Stadium, as well. In that regard, this weekend’s matchup will set the stage for a top-15 spectacle.

How will Wimbush fare against a strong Florida State defense?

Yes, the Seminoles were gashed for 106 points the last two weeks by Clemson and NC State. Advanced metrics consider them the Nos. 7 and 23 offenses in the country, respectively. The Tigers score the fourth-most points per game at 47.8, while the Wolfpack comes in No. 47 with 31.4.

In the first three games of the year with Wimbush as the starter, the Irish did not match those kinds of numbers. Book took the offense to a well-above-average level, but Wimbush had it scoring 23.3 points per game.

Even with those two disasters at hand, Florida State’s defense is considered No. 39 in the country by S&P+. Simply put, the ‘Noles give up all the points in part because the offense is so terrible. If that sounds like an excuse, keep in mind similar logic played a role in Wimbush’s benching.

Florida State gives up just 111.1 rushing yards per game (No. 17 in the country) on 2.84 yards per carry (No. 6). It allows only 55.4 percent of passes to be completed, a figure that was going to be included in this writing no matter who Notre Dame started at quarterback but one even more ominous for the Irish with Wimbush taking snaps — his season average is 55.3 percent.

Kelly said that rate should improve, something heard before.

“To throw the ball with accuracy, there’s a lot of carryover to so many other sports,” Kelly said Thursday. “You watch pitchers that lose the strike zone and they make a couple tweaks in a bullpen session and all of a sudden they’re throwing strikes again.”

At this point, the same old analogies and the repeated praises ring a bit hollow. Showing it on the field could give them credence, but until then it is natural to presume Wimbush is still Wimbush.

That would indicate Notre Dame and offensive coordinator Chip Long might change the game plan for the senior quarterback.

“The offense just kind of moves more toward — he’s a good runner of the football,” Kelly said. “You’re going to see him run the football a little bit.

“You don’t change a ton of what we do other than what has he been successful at and you maybe add a little bit of that to what you’re doing. I don’t think if you watch us play you go, that’s a totally different offense.”

Wimbush’s success running against Michigan in the season opener came behind a better offensive line than the Irish currently trot out. It also came without senior running back Dexter Williams, and sophomore Jafar Armstrong was getting his first action, hardly the quickly-proven commodity he has become.

Arguably Notre Dame’s two best rushes, senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush and senior running back Dexter Williams (pictured) have not yet shared the backfield this season. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

How will Williams and Armstrong share the load?

If they can both find a rhythm, combined with Wimbush’s legs, Notre Dame could have a multi-pronged rushing attack that overwhelms Florida State, no matter how good the defense may be. The presumption was Williams and Armstrong could finally work together a week ago, but a sprained ankle limited Armstrong to just four carries.

“His play was not at the caliber of what it had been in the past,” Kelly said Tuesday. “It hampered him in the game. He wasn’t as explosive. He knew it. He’ll be better this week because of it.

“No doubt those two are great complements.”

Keeping fresh legs in a game with a reduced passing attack will be vital. Armstrong’s health may matter more than ever. Junior Tony Jones might even need to contribute half a dozen physical carries.

To be clear, Wimbush does have one intangible going for him.

Earlier this season, Kelly reflected on the mistakes made in 2016 that led to a locker room divided by two quarterbacks who believed they should start. It was something not worried about this year, and that is a credit to Wimbush. Kelly has said such repeatedly in press conferences, in that interview with The Observer, and apparently even in less public settings.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel visited with some of the Irish coaching staff during the off week before Navy, and came away with this synopsis: “Coaches raved about the way Wimbush handled the move behind the scenes. He’s been encouraging, engaged and an ideal teammate through an adverse time.”

That attitude has kept the locker room behind Wimbush. If nothing else, this Senior Day will be about one senior in particular, and the team will buy in.

“It’s awesome to have a guy like that, that first of all, our players really respect and are excited if he has the opportunity to play,” Kelly said Thursday. “They’ll rally around him.

“If he has to come in, he doesn’t have to go win the football game. We have some other pretty good pieces. We have a pretty good defense. If he’s called upon, he’ll do a great job. He’s prepared himself.”

That defense alone should give Wimbush a 13th victory as a starter, especially considering how terrible Florida State’s offense is.

Really, it is that bad. Whether preferring advanced or traditional metrics, they are in agreement. The advanced numbers put the Seminoles offense as No. 102 in the country, the No. 124 rushing attack and No. 50 passing.

Traditional numbers include Florida State as the No. 105 scoring offense with 23.8 points per game, No. 128 (of 130) in rushing yards per game and No. 129 in yards per attempt with 2.38. Its passing efficiency is No. 61 in the nation.

The Seminoles offense is bad. Notre Dame’s defense is good. This does not require calculus.

If it really is that simple, might the Irish do something to complicate things?

Like what? You mean wear uniforms that give fans nightmares (USC 2005; Boston College 2002, specifically)? Send the seniors out in a different color than usual? Of course not. That would be absurd.

No, wait, Notre Dame is definitely wearing green this weekend.

The 25th anniversary of Notre Dame 31, Florida State 24

By Douglas FarmerNov 9, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
12 Comments

This was supposed to be a hyped anniversary. Notre Dame has worked its way up from No. 12 in the AP’s preseason poll to a top-five status. If Florida State had followed a similar trajectory from the No. 19 spot, then this 25th anniversary of their 1993 classic would have been fitting, arguably too fitting.

Back then, the No. 2 Irish pulled off a 31-24 upset over the No. 1 Seminoles. Notre Dame running back Lee Becton led the way with 122 yards on 26 rushes, while eventual Heisman-Winner Charlie Ward threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns for Florida State.

One was a program annually competing for a national championship, only five years removed from its most-recent of 11. The other was a program on the brink of dominance, still needing that affirmation.

Supposed Games of the Century usually fall short of that moniker, but this one certainly did not. The Irish could only claim victory when Shawn Wooden broke up a Ward pass at the goal line with zeroes on the clock.

“You had these two high-profile programs in a classic setting at a time when there was no national playoff,” NBC Sports’ Bob Costas said this week. Costas anchored the NBC desk on the field that Nov. 13 afternoon. “So this game could very well determine the national championship. … It had all those elements. It was one of those times where the hype and anticipation were equaled by the reality of the game, … if not the game of the century, certainly a game on that list.”

Of course, Notre Dame then lost to Boston College a week later to cost themselves the national championship and essentially gift it back to the Seminoles.

Costas’ intro that afternoon is remembered to this day, with good reason. It was a bit, well, different than most.

That introduction fit in with the eventual thinking around campus of why the Irish won. To pull from the 1993 Football Review published by “Scholastic,” a student magazine, “… mystique is the force that hovers around the Irish football team when it somehow overcomes powerful foes. …

“Mystique doesn’t mean much in Tallahassee, Florida.”

The usage of the big M-word was a reference to Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz’s postgame comments.

“To me, the mystique of Notre Dame is faith in belief,” Holtz said. “The biggest problem with this team, I thought, was getting them to believe.”

One could say the same thing regarding the 2018 Irish about two months ago and certainly still say such about the struggling Seminoles.

NBCSN will air a 30-minute special remembering that game at 12 a.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow (Saturday). No. 3 Notre Dame (9-0) then hosts Florida State (4-5) at 7:30 ET on NBC.