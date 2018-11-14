Associated Press

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rise of Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Syracuse

By Douglas FarmerNov 14, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Welcome to a world where Northwestern and possibly Pittsburgh contend for conference championships while Virginia Tech, Florida State and USC have work to do to even be eligible for a bowl game. Welcome to a year in which No. 12 Syracuse is one of only three Irish opponents currently ranked. Welcome once again to Notre Dame’s schedule frustrations of 2018.

Michigan (9-1): Bookmakers predicted the Wolverines would beat Rutgers 43-6, so the actual 42-7 victory goes to show just how little Vegas knows. Michigan rattled off 35 unanswered points after giving up an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Expect more of the same from the Wolverines this weekend, favored by 28.5 against Indiana (4 ET; FS1). A combined point total over/under of 53.5 suggests a 41-13 finish, but who would ever trust Vegas to properly handicap these things?

Ball St. (4-7): The Cardinals came out of their off week with a 42-41 overtime victory against Western Michigan on Tuesday. That win alone may cool Mike Neu’s seat this winter.

Vanderbilt (4-6): A 33-28 loss at Missouri puts the Commodores in a tough spot as far as bowl eligibility goes. The two-touchdown underdogs won the turnover battle 2-0 and did not trail until the final nine minutes, but Vanderbilt just could not pull off the surprise.

As a result, the ‘Dores need to finish 2-0 against Mississippi (7:30 ET; SEC Network) and Tennessee. Vanderbilt is favored by 2.5 points this weekend, and likely will be next, as well. For an SEC game, the 66.5 over/under stands out, projecting a 35-32 result.

Wake Forest (5-5): Maybe the Deacons will have another quarterback controversy next season. With freshman Sam Hartman out for the year, junior Jamie Newman led Wake Forest to a 27-23 victory at NC State on Thursday, completing 22-of-33 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Two fourth-quarter scores brought the Deacons back from a 23-13 deficit.

Now Wake Forest can play the role of spoiler. Pittsburgh (12 ET) arrives as a touchdown favorite with a chance to win the ACC Coastal with a victory. A 34-27 game could go either way, quite frankly, when Greg Dortch is in the mix.

One of Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson’s four touchdown grabs against Oregon State on Saturday. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Stanford (6-4): The Cardinal finally brought its running game, rushing for 244 yards in a 48-17 victory at Oregon State. Even with an 8.1 yards per carry average, Stanford’s passing game still stole the show. Tight end Colby Parkinson finished with six catches for 166 yards and not one touchdown, not two, not three, but four scores.

The Cardinal now head to Cal (7:30 ET; Pac 12 Network) for the first wave of Pac-12 rivalries. Cal has not beaten Stanford since 2009, but did just snap a longer streak to USC, one tracing back to 2003. This would be a mild upset, with the Bears only two-point underdogs with a 45-point over/under making for a 24-22 projection.

Virginia Tech (4-5): It is not that Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster is inherently on a hot seat. His career is too well-established for that. But head coach Justin Fuente must be considering offseason possibilities after Virginia Tech gave up 492 rushing yards in a 52-22 loss at Pittsburgh.

Righting the ship, and keeping bowl possibilities afloat, will require the Hokies to win as 5.5-point underdogs at Miami (3:30 ET; ESPN). A 51.5-point over/under hints at a 28-23 Hurricanes victory.

Pittsburgh (6-4): The Panthers can clinch the ACC Coastal with a win at Wake Forest. Considering Pittsburgh ran for 13.7 yards per carry against Virginia Tech and Qadree Ollison led the way with 235 yards and three touchdowns on 16 rushes, that title game appearance should become a reality. The Deacons rank No. 103 in rushing yards allowed per game (203.6) and No. 113 in yards per carry (5.19).

Navy (2-8): The Midshipmen gave up 297 rushing yards on 52 carries in a not-as-close-as-it-seems 35-24 loss at Central Florida. Navy might snag a win this weekend, though, with Tulsa (3:30 ET; CBSSN) visiting and the Middies favored by five.

Northwestern (6-4): The Wildcats won the Big Ten West with a 14-10 triumph at Iowa led by freshman running back Isaiah Bowser’s 165 yards on 31 rushes.

That could lead to a letdown as Northwestern heads to Minnesota (12 ET: BTN) as 2.5-point favorites. If nothing else, the 50.5-point over/under seems high, a 26-24 conclusion out of character for the Wildcats this season, only reaching 26 points three times thus far.

Florida State (4-6): The Seminoles bowl chances took a drastic hit with their 42-13 loss at Notre Dame. They now need to win out, beginning as 1.5-point home underdogs to Boston College, who may be without starting quarterback Anthony Brown (3:30 ET; ESPN2). The absence of Brown and the ineptitude of Florida State’s offense combine for a 48.5-point over/under, a possible 25-24 squeaker.

Syracuse (8-2): The Orange put the final nail in the coffin of Bobby Petrino’s head coaching career with a 54-23 victory against Louisville on Friday. Presumably as a result of someone needing to hang around to coach the team for two more weeks, Cardinals defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder was not fired along with Petrino despite giving up 518 total yards and 326 rushing yards to Syracuse.

The Orange will look to continue their turnover-forcing ways against Notre Dame (2:30 ET; NBC) after forcing four last week. This line has moved back up to 10.5 in favor of the No. 3 team in the country while the over/under has fallen from 66.5 to 61.5 due to harsher weather expectations. A 36-25 Irish victory would assuredly be enough to keep Notre Dame comfortably in all Playoff considerations.

USC (5-5): The 15-14 loss to Cal turned up the heat on Clay Helton, even if he says he expects to coach at USC for another 15 years. The Trojans gained 277 total yards, rushing for 97 on 38 carries, a 2.6 yards per rush average.

Losing to UCLA (3:30 ET; FOX) might seal Helton’s fate, but USC should prevail as 3.5-point favorites.

12 ET: Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh; Northwestern at Minnesota on BTN.
2:30 ET: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame on NBC.
3:30 ET: Virginia Tech vs. Miami on ESPN; Navy vs. Tulsa on CBSSN; Florida State vs. Boston College on ESPN2; USC at UCLA on FOX.
4:00 ET: Michigan vs. Indiana on FS1.
7:30 ET: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi on SECN; Stanford at Cal on Pac-12 Network.

Favorites: Michigan -28.5; Vanderbilt -2.5; Stanford -2; Pittsburgh -7; Navy -5; Northwestern -2.5; USC -3.5
Underdogs: Wake Forest +7; Virginia Tech +5.5; Florida State +1.5; Syracuse +10.5.

Conversation around No. 3 Notre Dame changes, even as the Playoff poll does not

By Douglas FarmerNov 14, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
The top 10 of the College Football Playoff poll did not change this week, meaning Notre Dame remained at No. 3 with Michigan just behind the Irish at No. 4. In something resembling newsworthiness, though, the immediate analysis credited Notre Dame (10-0) for once. Perhaps, finally, against all odds, logic has prevailed over attention-seeking takes.

“What kind of defensive line do you have, and Notre Dame has an excellent defensive line,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said at the end of the below clip. “And about their secondary, they might be able to get away with not having superior secondary play because they’re so good up front and they can get pressure with four.”

As a whole, the ESPN panel discussing the weekly presentation of the selection committee’s rankings spoke favorably of the Irish schedule — in part because Syracuse moved up to No. 12 and Northwestern showed up at No. 22 — and recent performances.

It is impossible to know just how secure Notre Dame is at No. 3 as long as it is unbeaten, but it may be worth noting the Irish did not come up during a conference call with committee chairman Rob Mullens after the release Tuesday evening. As much as Notre Dame fans may be trained to panic, fret, expect the worst and fear a non-existent prejudice, such concern is unfounded.

Much of that paranoia hinges on Michigan’s recent play, as dominating as anyone’s in the country save Alabama. Yet, it cannot be forgotten the Wolverines’ win streak is only nine games, not 10, because they lost their season opener to the Irish.

“If we’re going to eliminate head-to-head with two teams that are that close in the poll, given that it happened in September, and there’s no other extenuating circumstance with Notre Dame — they haven’t lost a game to this point — it makes no sense,” said Mike Tirico during Saturday’s NBC broadcast of the 42-13 Irish victory against Florida State.

Tirico is right, and it is important to note the phrase he slipped in: “they haven’t lost a game to this point.” As long as Notre Dame is undefeated, no worry need be wrought. If that changes, losses in the Big Ten and/or Big 12 will become paramount.

Although the Irish are not playing as well as Michigan, they are clearly not winning by the thinnest of margins. Even the 19-14 victory against Pittsburgh on Oct. 13 came with a 97 percent postgame win expectancy upon a closer look at the box score. The same number applies to the 31-21 win at Northwestern. In fact, Notre Dame has not had a postgame win expectancy — essentially a retrospective estimation of control of the game — lower than 95 percent since switching to junior quarterback Ian Book, and that includes the 99 percent against the Seminoles with senior Brandon Wimbush starting in place of an injured Book (ribs).

“If you compare this Notre Dame to where they were in ‘12 … this feels very, very different,” Herbstreit said.

The doomsday scenario of No. 5 Georgia beating No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game would (possibly) knock out the No. 4 team in the country, not the No. 3.

Any Irish record that ends with “and-oh” will suffice to get into the Playoff. Claims otherwise are born from idle minds.

1: Alabama 10-0.
2: Clemson 10-0.
3: Notre Dame 10-0.
4: Michigan 9-1, 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Sept. 1.
5: Georgia 9-1, 36-16 loss at LSU on Oct. 13.
6: Oklahoma 9-1, 48-45 loss vs. Texas on Oct. 6.
7: LSU 8-2.
8: Washington State 9-1, 39-36 loss at USC on Sept. 21.
9: West Virginia 8-1, 30-14 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 13.
10: Ohio State 9-1, 49-20 loss at Purdue on Oct. 20.

Only one of those 10 faces another ranked opponent, Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium at 2:30 ET on NBC.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are Dec. 29 in the Orange Bowl (Miami) and the Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas). The national championship will be Jan. 7 in northern California.

Questions for the Week (Some Answered): Can Notre Dame count on Book’s health?

By Douglas FarmerNov 13, 2018, 12:56 PM EST
No. 3 Notre Dame (10-0) continues to anticipate junior Ian Book will start at quarterback against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium (2:30 ET; NBC). News could not get much better than that for the Irish as they ready to face the nation’s No. 7 scoring offense at 44.4 points per game. A shootout could be on the way, but more on that in a bit.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly doubled down Tuesday on what he said Sunday: Doctors cleared Book for practice shortly after the weekend’s 42-13 victory against Florida State.

“He felt good (yesterday),” Kelly said. “He went through all of the workouts, threw the ball, was in the weight room and will practice today. …

“We’re pretty clear that he’s ready to play.”

That should mean the end of senior Brandon Wimbush’s starting role, again. A performance like Wimbush’s first half against the Seminoles — 10-of-19 for 111 yards and three touchdowns — could suffice against the Orange, but his second half of 2-for-6 for 19 yards with two interceptions would almost certainly lead to an end to Notre Dame’s unbeaten run.

As Kelly praised Wimbush and his ability to step in after a tumultuous seven weeks, he also acknowledged the importance for Wimbush to remain engaged. The senior is still just a play away from being needed once again. To some degree, Kelly expects that.

“Everything he’s done leading up to last week was indicative of who he is,” Kelly said. “I don’t know that anybody should really be surprised, because he has been really consistent in who he is, in everything that he does both on and off the field. I think that becomes another chapter.

“I just think there’s more to write here. I don’t think it ends with last week. I think there’s more exciting things coming from Brandon.”

It should be acknowledged, Kelly is more open with injuries than most college football coaches, but he is also routinely overly-optimistic in public settings about recoveries from injuries. That said, there is a difference when Kelly specifically cites doctors’ clearances. That implies Book really is set to play.

At that point, the most-pressing injury for the Irish to worry about is senior right guard Trevor Ruhland’s elbow. Kelly described it as a “strain” on Sunday.

“We wanted to be very careful with him because he’s a guy that fills in a couple of positions,” Kelly said. “… So we were very conservative with him. Our doctors feel really good that we can get him back into the rotation.”

Without Ruhland, Notre Dame ran wild. The alignment of Liam Eichenberg — Aaron Banks — Sam Mustipher — Tommy Kraemer — Robert Hainsey was the fifth different starting line seen this year, though this and one other were spot appearances due to short-term injury.

“As a unit, five guys working together, our best game,” Kelly said Tuesday. “That has to do certainly with those guys feeling so much more comfortable with their calls. … We saw a really marked improvement in just the combination blocking from Northwestern to Florida State. We’re making progress there. We like the way we’re moving as a group, as five guys working together. As they play together and get more comfortable, we’re seeing the returns.”

No matter the reason the line showed up like that, it worked. The Irish gained 365 yards on 50 rushes. It was a showing straight out of 2017. Against Syracuse, that could prove particularly effective once again. Advanced numbers rate the Orange the No. 76 defense in the country against the rush, compared to No. 63 against the pass.

Might sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa return to action after breaking his foot in the season opener against Michigan?

No. Kelly said Kelly Tagovailoa-Amosa will not return to conditioning until next week and will not be available to play until the postseason. Tagovailoa-Amosa can play in up to three more games without losing a season. In other words, he could play against Syracuse, at USC and one bowl game or at USC and in two bowl games, should Notre Dame make such necessary. If going by the timetable Kelly laid out Tuesday, Tagovialoa-Amosa will clearly preserve the year.

But back to this shootout concept. Just how high-scoring could this game be? Obviously it will exceed the scores the venue is used to seeing.
The combined point total over/under opened at 66.5 early Monday afternoon and has already fallen and fallen and fallen to 62. Why? There are three ready possibilities:

1) Sometimes bookmakers get it wrong.
2) The Irish defense has earned that much respect.
3) Someone somewhere has reason to believe Kelly is overstating Book’s chances of playing.

Whatever the cause, the current over/under combined with the 9-point spread in Notre Dame’s favor (down from opening at 10) would make for a 36-27 Irish victory.

Speaking of lines, how is Western Michigan favored by only 7.5 at Ball State? The Cardinals have lost their last three by an average of 46.3 – 15.7. They are 3-7, ruling out any chances of a bowl game. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 6-4 with reason left to care this season. Western Michigan (6 ET; ESPN 2; tonight, Tuesday) should do more than win 32-24.

Oh, and what time will Notre Dame be at USC next weekend? Unsurprisingly …

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s Senior Night special for all, but especially two linebacker captains

By Douglas FarmerNov 13, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
Drue Tranquill’s wife and parents did not make his ankle run out to midfield during Saturday’s pregame Senior Day festivities. The two-time Notre Dame captain had a full slate of duties awaiting in the 42-13 Irish victory against Florida State, so sparing the 40 yards made sense.

They were not as considerate after the game, keeping Tranquill at midfield taking photos and exchanging hugs as the clock passed midnight, freezing temperatures ignored. By that point, only two players remained on the turf, fifth-year captain and punter Tyler Newsome holding back tears, hugging anyone he could find, including ushers; and Tranquill, surrounded by family and friends. As much as they were celebrating a 6-0 home record this season, they were recognizing a full five-year career.

“Special, special moment to look up at my family, give them a fist bump,” Tranquill said immediately after the game, yet to head back outside for those midfield encounters. “For a moment there, realize what we have accomplished. It just felt like so much more yet to be done and it really felt like standing on that field, there was a bigger celebration awaiting us in the future.”

Tranquill finished with seven tackles against the Seminoles, playing nearly every defensive snap in a return to form after just one week of limited action thanks to a high ankle sprain. A few times a Florida State player would fall on the taped joint, a natural occurrence in a football game, and Tranquill admitted it hurt plenty, but not such he needed to miss much.

Frankly, this injury would not warrant mention if not for its recency. When discussing Tranquill’s legacy — perhaps an overwrought word but something in that vein is applicable to an in-state product who becomes a two-time captain on back-to-back double-digit-wins seasons — the injuries are as intertwined with the story as his stats are. His 265 tackles are matched by two ACL tears. His hand in seven turnovers is now a hand wrapped in a cast. And, of course, that ankle which only a view through the rosiest of lens would indicate is close to healthy already.

“It’s crazy what the human body can do,” Tranquill said. “… To be able to go through the knees and come back, even more so to have a high ankle sprain two weeks ago and to be able to play on my Senior Night was really special.”

Tranquill was the last of the 32 seniors announced before kickoff. His shorter jog to family did not set a precedent for anyone else. That may be the only way he has not been followed this season. The defensive line may be the strongest unit on the team, the safeties may be the most improved, and senior linebacker Te’von Coney the most consistent, but Tranquill is clearly the leader.

His willingness to move from safety to rover and now to inside linebacker plays a role in that. When Tranquill flipped his commitment from Purdue, getting a chance at safety was a contributing factor. Yet, when the time came to move forward, he did not push back against the coaching staff.

“It was all what the team needed,” Tranquill said. “The team needed me at safety at that time. As we’ve evolved and recruited guys who can play back there, it’s allowed me to move into more my natural position.”

And at the end of the night, that position was a few words with Newsome before finally reaching the 50-yard line and his family, just as Newsome and the 30 other seniors had done before the game.

CAPTAIN CONEY
There was no genuine chance Coney would be named a captain before the season. Notre Dame rarely, if ever, bestows that honor upon a player with a notable disciplinary issue in his past. But as Coney established himself as a ball-carrier hunter over the last 17 games, his presence as a defensive leader could not be ignored. Making 161 tackles over 17 games will do that. He led the Irish with 116 tackles last season, leads them now with 87 and is on pace for 113 in a 13-game season.

And on Saturday, he led them as a captain in his final game at Notre Dame Stadium, alongside Tranquill, Newsome, fifth-year left guard Alex Bars and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher.

“He was proud of the opportunity that he was given as a game day captain,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “He took it serious. You could tell by the way he practiced all week. Not that he hasn’t practiced at that level, but it was very important to him.”

A QUICK 2019 NOTE
With Louisville’s second dismissal of Bobby Petrino, but not yet Brian VanGorder as defensive coordinator, two of Notre Dame’s opponents next year are already looking for new head coaches, with the other being Bowling Green.

It is more than fair to speculate that number could grow to four with New Mexico and Bob Davie a possibility, and USC and Clay Helton on uncertain footing.

Somewhat-related, two former Irish assistants remain on hot seats: Chuck Martin at Miami (OH), a cause he did not aid by cracking wise last week about available funds within the MAC as a whole, and Mike Sanford at Western Kentucky, who reportedly will be fired if the Hilltoppers lose their last two games.

Things We Learned: No. 3 Notre Dame good enough with Wimbush, but not as good

By Douglas FarmerNov 11, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Two sets of lessons may have come out of No. 3 Notre Dame’s 42-13 dismantling of Florida State on Saturday. Such is the ambiguity innate to the uncertain health of starting quarterback Ian Book. After the game, Irish head coach Brian Kelly was vague about Book’s health moving forward as he recovers from a ribs injury, but Kelly was adamant a healthy Book would return to the starting lineup.

By Sunday afternoon, Kelly “expected” Book to practice Tuesday and play next week against No. 12 Syracuse (8-2) at Yankee Stadium.

“There were stages of evaluation that he’s been going through,” Kelly said. “This was just another step in that evaluation process that needed to be clicked off through our team doctors, for him to move through the protocol that has been established for him to be cleared to play.”

Notre Dame would prefer Book be healthy and starting, but the unbeaten Irish can keep that no-loss distinction with senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush at the helm.

Some of that is simply due to the luxury of having a proven and known commodity at backup quarterback. When Wimbush comes in, Notre Dame knows what it is getting, knows the substitute will not panic under pressure, knows the offense can produce behind him, even if not necessarily consistently.

“Brandon’s a baller,” to use senior receiver Miles Boykin’s words. “He’s going to go out there and win every game he plays.”

Compare that to the response a year ago when the roles were flipped and Book had to spot start for an injured Wimbush.

“It was different when Ian stepped in just because we didn’t really know at that point,” Boykin said. “We were just, okay, Ian is stepping in.”

When Wimbush is in a rhythm, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. That is not hyperbolic, just selective. He began the day 10-of-16 for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Stat lines do not come much better than that, especially not when adding seven rushes for 43 yards.

“We’re trying to attack a defense, but we’re also trying to be smart and utilize the strengths of a quarterback we feel can accurately do the things we want him to do,” Kelly said Saturday. “The game plan was solid. We wanted to get off to a great start. We did.”

Yet, Wimbush remains Wimbush, warts and all.

After that great start, Wimbush’s productivity halted. He went 2-of-9 for 19 yards after that, finishing 12-of-25 with two interceptions and 130 yards. Both turnovers were avoidable, something even Wimbush admitted.

“I made a bad read on the first ball, and I was kind of late on the second ball,” he said. “That’s what got me those two picks. I don’t think [Florida State] made any adjustments. I don’t think I came out with the same fire in the second half.”

A skeptic would note Wimbush’s first success came as a result of one of his flaws. With the Irish at the 3-yard line after a Nick Coleman interception, offensive coordinator Chip Long called for a fade route on each side of the field, leaving the decision of whom to target to Wimbush. On one side, junior receiver Chase Claypool; on the other, Boykin against a safety.

“I’m not going to say [Seminoles sophomore Hamsah Nasirildeen] had no chance, but I’m taking Miles in that matchup, for sure,” Wimbush said.

Boykin knew as much.

“I knew he was coming to me just because he was staring at me,” Boykin said. “He threw a great ball in the back of the end zone.”

The well-placed throw made the staredown acceptable in this instance, but the result does not usually cover for that process.

Wimbush still struggled with reading coverages, making the right decisions and remaining accurate through four quarters. His moments of excellence are strong enough to win any game, but Wimbush’s mistakes greatly reduce the margin of error otherwise provided by Book.

That margin of error was a bit greater against Florida State, nonetheless, because of the running game, a luxury Wimbush did not have at his disposal in September. Senior running back Dexter Williams gets the headlines because of his 20-carry, 202-yard, two-touchdown showing. Deservedly so.

But to some extent, Williams playing that well is nearly expected. Maybe not that well, but when he has had room to operate this season, Williams has decisively made the most of it. Yet, in two of the last three games he has not had that room. Williams took 13 carries for 31 yards against Pittsburgh and 19 for 56 yards last week at Northwestern. Notre Dame as a whole did not fare much better, rushing for 80 yards on 38 attempts and 121 yards on 40 attempts, respectively. That will not get the job done.

Something changed against the Seminoles. Perhaps it was the re-insertion of junior Tommy Kraemer at right guard due to an elbow strain affecting senior Trevor Ruhland. That made for the fifth offensive line grouping seen this season. To refresh your memory:

Michigan through Stanford: Liam Eichenberg — Alex Bars — Sam Mustipher — Tommy Kraemer — Robert Hainsey.
With the exception of Wake Forest: Eichenberg — Bars — Mustipher — Ruhland — Hainsey.
Bars’ injury through Pittsburgh: Eichenberg — Ruhland — Mustipher — Kraemer — Hainsey.
Navy and Northwestern: Eichenberg — Aaron Banks — Mustipher — Ruhland — Hainsey.
Florida State: Eichenberg — Banks — Mustipher — Kraemer — Hainsey.

This is more churn than desirable, but for one day, the rushing output resembled last season’s.

“It was an overall unit victory in a sense that all of them played well together,” Kelly said Sunday. “We’ve been waiting for that kind of consistency as a group, and that includes tight ends. They were much more effective and efficient.”

There were no ups-and-downs with the offensive line Saturday. Florida State did not manage a single tackle for loss.

That running game, combined with an opportunistic defense, made up for Wimbush’s second-half ineffectiveness, and his opening work was impressive enough the Irish could afford to coast through the second half to 10-0.

If Book returns in a week, that running game should make Notre Dame’s offense more high-powered than it has been since perhaps 2015. If not, the Irish may be just alright, anyway.