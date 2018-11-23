Getty Images

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s hopes of 12-0, and more, may hinge on trenches

By Douglas FarmerNov 23, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Only one lesson really matters this weekend, right? If No. 3 Notre Dame wins, it will secure its first trip to the College Football Playoff. Win sloppily, and the Irish are in. Win in a blowout, in. Win in overtime only reached by a touchdown drive in the final minutes capped with a two-point conversion? In.

If Notre Dame beats USC, then the 2018 season will have surpassed any and all summer expectations.

Drawing much more in the way of on-field considerations from the regular season finale can be difficult, both as it always is and as it pertains to the Trojans. No matter how Saturday unfolds, the Irish will not play for another month. That could come after a win, leading to a hyped matchup of unbeatens against Clemson, or after a loss, possibly making for a foreboding and disappointing date with Alabama thanks to backing into the Playoff at 11-1. If not the Playoff, Notre Dame could become the Central Florida litmus test in the Fiesta Bowl.

Whatever it is, it will be a month away. Saturday night’s lessons will be only so applicable by then.

That month off should provide time to fix anything not proven solid against USC. Usually this portion of the week focuses on the Irish opponent’s strengths, viewing them as chances to beat something notable, to win a strength vs. strength challenge. But the Trojans do not really do anything all that well.

Yes, USC has the skill position players to do damage, as always, but those players have not shown up much this year.

Freshman Amon-Ra St. Brown leads USC with 50 catches, putting him second on the team with 656 receiving yards, part of an offense that has underwhelmed this season considering the clear talent it has.

“A very dangerous football team, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “When you look at the skill players that they have,” receivers Tyler Vaughns, Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Velus Jones. “In the backfield, [Aca’Cedric] Ware has been really good. J.T. Daniels, a freshman who has incredible arm talent, very smart quarterback.

“It’s a big-play potential offense. They can make plays all over the field.”

None of those receivers average more than 4.5 catches per game, St. Brown’s 50 in 11 games leading the way. Team-wide, they have caught passes for fewer than 200 yards in three of their last five games. Ware flashed for two weeks to start the month, but he then managed only 27 yards last week at UCLA. Daniels has nearly matched his 13 passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

For the Irish to shut down these players will be a norm befitting the Trojans’ season rather than a stellar showing by a Notre Dame defense already quite established.

If there is any piece of the Irish to stand out this weekend and instill confidence about late December, it is the offensive line.

“What we’d like to be better at is controlling the line of scrimmage, a little bit better, more physically within what we’re doing,” Kelly said. “I thought our sense of urgency was good. … But I want to be more physical at the point of attack on both offensive line and defensive line.”

The Notre Dame ground game has been good, but only occasionally better than that. Since the idle week and a reshuffling along the offensive line, the Irish have just as many strong rushing performances (Navy, Florida State) as stuttering ones (Northwestern, Syracuse). If facing a front like Alabama’s or Clemson’s or even Michigan’s again, a middling performance up front will not be good enough. The Irish line needs to gel once and for all if they want to extend their dreams past a first appearance in the Playoff.

If some combination of Tommy Kraemer (inconsistent), Trevor Ruhland (elbow injury, arguably undersized) and Robert Hainsey (quick feet, too quick) can shore up the right side of the line, then suddenly Notre Dame will have put to rest all debates.

The Irish will be in the Playoff.

They will have rattled off a second undefeated regular season under Kelly, a mark matched at Notre Dame by only Knute Rockne’s five and Frank Leahy’s two. No one game should be considered a referendum on a coach, but the 2018 season as a whole should establish the view of Kelly as an established and successful coach at a place few have found such achievement.

For that matter, Kelly will have notched firm bragging rights over a USC coach and, frankly, over the program as a whole.

To date, Kelly is 5-3 against USC, last year’s 49-14 win over the then-No. 11 Trojans being the most significant, along with the 2012 victory that sealed a moment in the national championship game. Kelly has a winning record against Lane Kiffin (2-1), Ed Orgeron (1-0) and current head coach Clay Helton (2-1), the outstanding loss credited to Steve Sarkisian in 2014.

That is largely a footnote to a rivalry. Kelly’s standing in his ninth season presents a broader view, one in which Notre Dame just may challenge for a national title for the second time under him.

But first, it must … beat SC.

Some other scheduling items:
In order for the Irish to have Playoff life despite a loss to the Trojans, at least some other upsets will need to become realities, namely the Big 12 and/or Big Ten (and maybe the Pac 12) champions will need to pick up a second loss. That is most likely to occur this weekend, as all those front-runners face tougher challenges during rivalry weekend than they will in prospective conference title games.

Friday; 8 ET; ESPN: No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia. Notre Dame fans should cheer for the Mountaineers.
Friday; 8:30 ET; FOX: No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 16 Washington. Irish fans should cheer for the Huskies.
Saturday; 12 ET; FOX: No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State. Notre Dame fans should cheer for the Buckeyes, a potential conference champion the Irish would remain ahead of even with a loss.

And In That Corner … The USC Trojans, the last hurdle, the last stop, the last challenge before 12-0


By Douglas FarmerNov 22, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
No. 3 Notre Dame heads west this weekend to face an unfamiliar USC (8 ET; ABC), a downtrodden USC, an in-turmoil USC. To explain the Trojans’ situation, here comes Joey Kaufman of the O.C. Register

DF: Hey, Joey. I realize putting up with Notre Dame questions from folks thinking 12-0 and a spot in the Playoff might not be an urgent concern as you ponder Clay Helton’s hot seat and a winter spent sans a trip to the Sun Bowl.

At this point in the season, it is hard to separate the macro from the micro with USC, but let’s try to start with the on-field items. Offensively the names that stick out to Irish fans are quarterback JT Daniels (because of his national profile) and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (because of his last name), high school teammates just a year ago. Has the freshman duo proven worth the hype this season?

JK: They haven’t, which is in part due to the hype spinning a bit out of control, particularly for Daniels. In the summer and throughout training camp, Daniels was billed as the next great USC quarterback in several magazine-length profiles. He’s proven not to be a bust — which is not nothing because the Trojans have gone through some recent five-star passers that didn’t pan out in the slightest — but Daniels has had some wild highs and lows.

In a sign of his promise, he threw three touchdown passes in a win over Washington State in late September, handing the Cougars, now eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings, their only loss. Neither Matt Barkley nor Carson Palmer threw three touchdowns in a game as a true freshman. Then he completed only six passes in a beatdown at Utah and left the game after three quarters with a concussion. It has not been an easy adjustment for Daniels, who graduated a full year early from Mater Dei High School, the prep powerhouse in Orange County, to join the Trojans. His passer rating is 11th among Pac-12 quarterbacks. A portion of the fanbase would like Jack Sears, the redshirt freshman who replaced him for a game last month, to start. Sears is the more mobile quarterback. None of this has been unexpected, but when the expectation is to be Sam Darnold, it’s a tall ask.

As far as Amon-Ra St. Brown, he’s been a capable target, and Daniels has often leaned on him, perhaps at times too much. But he’s been college-ready from the jump.

Trojans running back Aca’Cedric Ware has gained 757 yards on 112 carries this year, an average of 6.76 yards per rush, salvaging something of a USC ground attack. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Trojans running game has been up-and-down, to say the least. Four times this year, they did not reach 100 rushing yards. There were signs of life as October turned to November, but then USC rushed for only 209 yards in the last two weeks, averaging 3.22 yards per rush. Senior running back Aca’Cedric Ware has shown some flashes, but he has been far from a workhorse. Are these struggles a testament to the ball carriers, the offensive line, the play calling, some combination thereof?

Although the Trojans lost Ronald Jones, a 1,500-yard rusher along with Darnold, Ware and redshirt sophomore Vavae Malepeai have afforded their offense some capable running backs. The biggest issue has been the offensive line. The advanced stats have been pretty unkind, according to Football Outsiders: 108th in line yards, 116th in power success rate, 96th in stuff rate. The issues tend to compound, as well. The Trojans have been so ineffective at times running the ball that they give up on it entirely. Their loss at Texas in September was illustrative, with 48 pass attempts to 16 rushes.

That might be all the micro on hand. The Trojans’ season has taken such a turn, it is hard to ignore. Midway through October, it seemed USC could, maybe should, end up in the Pac-12 title game, then 4-2 with a 3-1 conference record. When did you start to think the season would take a sharp turn south?

That moment was after USC’s loss to Arizona State on Oct. 27. Earlier in the season, the narrative surrounding Clay Helton was his teams couldn’t beat the more formidable opponents or punch above their weight. The losses to Stanford, Texas and Utah, while all beatdowns, all came on the road when the Trojans were underdogs. When they fell to the Sun Devils, it set them back and was a sign things could actually tailspin. The loss was their first at the Coliseum under Helton, snapping a 19-game home winning streak that was then the second-longest in the nation behind Alabama’s. It was also only the third time under Helton that they had lost while favored in the game. Similar situations unfolded the last two weeks against Cal and UCLA. The Trojans were favored, but lost. It was one thing to lose to elite non-conference foes, but another to start losing to middling conference rivals.

How much trouble is Helton in? Maybe it is just a national narrative at this point, but last week’s loss to UCLA really seemed to be the end of his brief time at USC.

He’s certainly in trouble. The last time USC finished with a record below .500 was Paul Hackett’s final season as coach in 2000, resulting in his firing, and the Trojans will be 5-7 if they lose, as expected, against the Irish. But it’s hardly a foregone conclusion he will be fired, and people involved with the athletic department believe Swann would like to keep Helton. It might not be a coincidence Helton expects to return and has told players he will be back in 2019. Granted, his return will be difficult to square with the fan base which is raising money to fly a “Fire Clay Helton” banner during Saturday’s game. Everything seems to be in play, especially when you consider his buyout is reportedly at least $15 million.

Of course amid all that drama, giving up 79 combined points in back-to-back weeks to Utah and Arizona State speaks to some defensive difficulties. Might the Irish be able to match those outputs?

It’s very possible, and Utah likely offers them the best template. The Utes pounded USC’s front seven and ran 51 times for 200 yards. Arizona State took advantage as well, picking up even more rushing yards with 283 on 44 carries. UCLA had 313 rushing yards last week, too. Over the past few months, since losing outside linebacker Porter Gustin for the season due to an ankle fracture, the Trojans’ defense has seemed increasingly beaten down.

That question clearly suggests Notre Dame should be able to cruise past the Trojans. They have talent, of course, but it has not been seen much this year. Is it anything but paranoid to think USC’s talent could finally come around this week?

It’s possible. There’s always the chance USC can out-talent some teams and it has enough big-play receivers, led by Michael Pittman Jr., and skill position players to do so. It’d be a great 7-on-7 team. As much trouble as the Trojans have had, their best avenue for success comes on big plays. They rank 34th in the nation in IsoPPP, a stat that measures explosive plays. So Daniels and his targets could make it interesting if they happen to hit on a couple deep ones.

What is your prediction for Saturday night? Will the Irish punch their Playoff ticket?

Much like 2012, the Trojans will play hard. As much trouble as they’ve had this fall, I don’t think they’ve quit. But Notre Dame is too formidable, so I’ll pick the Fighting Irish, 35-17.

Notre Dame’s Playoff Possibilities & Opponents: Just Win Edition


By Douglas FarmerNov 21, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
It is simple at this point, and this will not be the last time it is said: If No. 3 Notre Dame (11-0) wins at USC on Saturday (8 ET; ABC), it will be in the College Football Playoff. The odds of both No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson losing are utterly slim, so the Irish will rise no higher than No. 2 and conceivably have to face both of them in a chase for a title.

Any hopes of Notre Dame jumping those unbeatens were all-but dashed by Playoff selection committee chairman Rob Mullens on Tuesday night after the most-recent poll was released.

“I want to be clear, we said there was a deep discussion on 3, 4, 5, and the head-to-head at this point still does carry the weight,” Mullens said. “That’s why Notre Dame is 3, Michigan is 4, and Georgia is 5.

“… When you look at those, we see Alabama and Clemson through week 12 as more complete teams with strength on both sides of the ball.”

Whether agreeing with that or not, the committee’s view is unlikely to change, barring an upset. That removes most all drama from the equation if the Irish can prevail this weekend.

If they lose, is there a route to the Playoff still? Yes.

It will help if Alabama and Clemson keep things easy and finish 13-0 each. Then, Notre Dame would need either, or both, Michigan or No. 6 Oklahoma (Friday; 8 ET; ESPN) to lose. No. 10 Ohio State’s body of work is unlikely to top an 11-1 Irish season, meaning the Buckeyes winning the Big Ten should not affect Notre Dame concerns.

Then, to reduce stress, it would help the Irish if No. 8 Washington State also lost, most likely Friday vs. No. 16 Washington (8:30 ET; FOX). Presuming, as an example, the Cougars and the Sooners lose but the Wolverines win out, that would leave a set Playoff field of Alabama, Clemson and Michigan with 11-1 Notre Dame and 13-0 Central Florida the likely candidates for the last spot.

That is far from an outlandish scenario for the Irish to suffer a loss but still reach the Playoff. It is, however, an unnecessary one. For once, Notre Dame controls what comes next. Just win.

Michigan (10-1): The Wolverines struggled for a bit with Indiana, trailing 17-15 at halftime before riding 50 rush attempts for 257 yards to a 31-20 victory.

Michigan now gets its make-or-break moment. Its first one, at least. As 5-point favorites at Ohio State (12 ET; FOX), the Wolverines should put a dagger in the Buckeyes’ faint Playoff hopes. A combined point total over/under of 56.5 paints a 31-26 picture.

Former Notre Dame assistant coach Chuck Martin has Miami (OH) bowl eligible and theoretically still in contention for a conference championship.

Ball St. (4-8): The Cardinals ended their season with a 42-21 loss Tuesday at Miami (OH). For the RedHawks’ concerns, that win brought bowl eligibility to Chuck Martin’s team and kept alive the faintest of MAC title hopes; to reach the conference championship game, Martin now needs Ohio to win as 23.5-point favorites vs. Akron and Bowling Green to upset Buffalo as 14.5-point underdogs. Both games are Friday at 12 ET.

Vanderbilt (5-6): The Commodores beat Ole Miss 36-29 in overtime to bring themselves to the precipice of bowl eligibility, a third SEC win at their fingertips. If Vanderbilt can hold serve as a 3.5-point favorite against Tennessee (4 ET; SEC Network), it will be the third-straight win against the in-state rival.

Wake Forest (5-6): The Deacons were manhandled by Pittsburgh to the tune of 34-13 with only 285 total yards, 79 rushing yards and 20:29 time of possession. Things may not get better at Duke (12:30 ET) as 12-point underdogs with an over/under of 58.5 hinting at a 35-23 loss.

Stanford (6-4): Poor air quality due to the rampant wildfires in northern California forced the Cardinal and Cal to postpone their annual meeting until Dec. 1, a possibility because Stanford is not in conference title contention this season.

The Cardinal are favored by 6.5 points at UCLA (3 ET; Pac-12 Network).

Virginia Tech (4-6): A 38-14 loss to Miami forced the Hokies to conditionally schedule a game with Marshall on Dec. 1 in pursuit of bowl eligibility. If Virginia Tech upsets Virginia (Friday; 3:30 ET; ABC) despite being 4-point ‘dogs, then it will play the Thundering Herd. If the Hokies lose this weekend, though, that December contest will never come to be.

Pat Narduzzi and Pittsburgh will have the pleasure of meeting No. 2 Clemson in the ACC title game next weekend.

Pittsburgh (7-4): The Panthers won the ACC Coastal courtesy of their dismantling of Wake Forest. As a result, a letdown may be expected this weekend at Miami (3:30 ET; ESPN), with the Hurricanes favored by 4.5 and an over/under of 49 setting the stage for a 27-22 result.

Navy (3-8): The Midshipmen topped Tulsa 37-29 and are now 7-point underdogs heading to Tulane (12 ET; ESPNU). For most this would be the merciful end to a disappointing season, but obviously Army awaits in a couple weeks.

Northwestern (7-4): This screamed a letdown moment for the Wildcats, the week after winning the Big Ten West, but instead they handled their business at Minnesota, 24-14. Doing so again against Illinois (3:30 ET; Big Ten Network) would be impressive in its own right, even if favored by 17.

Florida State (5-6): The Seminoles needed a 74-yard touchdown pass with 1:49 left followed by a two-point conversion to beat Boston College 22-21 and keep their bowl hopes alive. The longest bowl streak in the NCAA will live or die against Florida (12 ET; ABC), with the Gators favored by 6.5 and the over/under of 53 indicating a 30-23 ending to the postseason run.

Syracuse (8-3): Losing by 33 points to Notre Dame may have a residual effect on the Orange, now touchdown underdogs at Boston College (12 ET; ESPN), though the status of senior quarterback Eric Dungey will undoubtedly impact those expectations, as yet unknown.

USC (5-6): The Trojans were outscored 13-0 in the final frame of a 34-27 loss at UCLA, continuing their spiral before facing the Irish (8 ET; ABC) as 10.5-point underdogs. The over/under of 54.5 equals a 32-22 projected score.

Friday 3:30 ET: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia on ABC.
Saturday 12 ET: Michigan at Ohio State on FOX; Navy at Tulane on ESPNU; Florida State vs. Florida on ABC; Syracuse at Boston College on ESPN.
12:30 ET: Wake Forest at Duke.
3 ET: Stanford at UCLA on Pac-12 Network.
3:30 ET: Pittsburgh at Miami on ESPN; Northwestern vs. Illinois on BTN.
4 ET: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee on SEC Network.
8 ET: USC vs. Notre Dame on ABC.

Favorites: Michigan -5; Vanderbilt -3.5; Stanford -6.5; Northwestern -17.
Underdogs: Wake Forest +12; Virginia Tech +4; Pittsburgh +4.5; Navy +7; Florida State +6.5; Syracuse +7; USC +10.5.

Leftovers & Links: Dexter Williams’ pace underscores changes at Notre Dame


By Douglas FarmerNov 21, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
When — not if, but when — Dexter Williams reaches 1,000 rushing yards this season, it will be deservedly regarded as impressive given the Notre Dame senior running back missed the first four games of the year due to an undisclosed suspension. The issues leading to the suspension aside, it will be an impressive feat, whether he accomplishes it in eight games or nine.

With 844 yards on 126 carries through seven games, consider how Williams’ season could still finish and could have played out if he did not miss most of September:

Keeping that pace through 10 games, otherwise known as winning a Playoff semifinal: 180 carries for 1,206 yards.
Through 13 games, a typical season sans suspension: 234 carries for 1,567 yards.
Through 14 games, the general ideal: 252 carries for 1,688 yards.

There is certainly something to be said for Williams holding up so well in November because he has four fewer games of wear on his legs, but that thought does not undercut a vital point perhaps overlooked. Before last year’s 1,430 rushing yards from Josh Adams, the high-water mark in Brian Kelly’s tenure had been 1,102 gained by Cierre Wood in 2011. The leading Irish rusher was as likely to gain just 700 yards in a season as he was to break 1,000.

Then came Adams’ push to within seven yards of the single-season program record and now Williams’ pace which would have set the record if held through just 12 games (a pace for 1,447 yards, 10 more than Vagas Ferguson gained in 1979).

As much as the two running backs have excelled, one other key piece of the puzzle changed before 2017: Offensive coordinator Chip Long joined Kelly’s staff.

When Long was named a Broyles Award finalist this week, recognizing the country’s top assistant, a common refrain was to wonder why defensive coordinator Clark Lea was not included. Well, Notre Dame could nominate only one assistant coach. Picking between the two undoubtedly included some consternation. As good as the Irish defense has been, minimizing Long’s effect on the offense is short-sighted.

Before Brandon Wimbush rushed for 14 touchdowns last year, no Kelly ball carrier had broken 11 in a season (C.J. Prosise, 2015, also the only other previous 1,000-yard rusher by all of 32 yards). Williams has already matched that 11 in his seven games.

Obviously, another piece of that puzzle has been the Notre Dame offensive line. Even if inconsistent this year, the defending Joe Moore Award winners were named finalists for the honor again, although winning this season is rather unlikely. Rushing for only 80 and 121 yards against Pittsburgh and Northwestern is not the best line on such a résumé, pun not intended.

Other award nominees, listed in probable likelihood of winning:
Drue Tranquill for the William V. Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the “Academic Heisman.”
Julian Love for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the country’s best defensive back.
Jerry Tillery for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, a self-explanatory one that seems to have reached by including Tillery, quite frankly.

KELLY ON WIMBUSH THE RB/WR/QB2
From the Yankee Stadium press box, it caused personal confusion when first noticing senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush warming up on the sideline. There had been no sign of junior quarterback Ian Book getting hurt, but there was Wimbush throwing with freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Soon Wimbush took to throwing with Book, and it all seemed to perhaps just be an exercise in boredom during a blowout, the Irish already leading 20-0 shortly before halftime.

Then Wimbush lined up next to Book. His one rush attempt in the formation went for no gain, and the look did not last long. Yet, it could be seen again.

“We think certainly his ability to run with the football, but we’d like it to be more than that,” Kelly said Sunday. “Somebody that can catch the football, that has the ability to impact the offense from more than just that element.

“Clearly as you can see we’re trying to integrate him into the offense more than just a play here or there. It continues to unfold. He’ll be part of what we do again this week, and as we feel more comfortable and he feels more comfortable, you’ll start to see a little bit more of him.”

Common sense, however, says any alignment including both Wimbush and Book will be limited to “just a play here or there.” Why take Williams or senior receiver Miles Boykin or junior receiver Chase Claypool or senior tight end Alizé Mack off the field? If keeping all of them, then the addition of Wimbush removes sophomore tight end Cole Kmet, senior receiver Chris Finke or sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong from the equation.

With Book’s dispersal of the ball, those all present as more viable options than a clunky read-option with Wimbush.

Now if this is all a long-con to set up the possibility of a Wimbush pass in a critical moment a month from now, so be it, but do not expect Wimbush to rack up a number of handoffs from Book. That would be a handicap to Long’s progress.

ONE MORE YOON RECORD
Senior Justin Yoon only tied this mark, but presume at some point in the next two games he will break it. His three field goals against the Orange brought him to 57 in his career, tying Kyle Brindza for the Notre Dame lead. Brindza did it in 81 attempts; Yoon in 71, his career percentage of 80.2 very safe as the Irish record. He would need to miss his next seven field goals to drop below John Carney’s 73.9 percent.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING:
Notre Dame’s defense shuts down hyped Syracuse offense in rout
Things We Learned: Notre Dame’s defense undeniably of title quality
Notre Dame lands former Georgia commit, consensus four-star LB

OUTSIDE READING:
Give the Irish credit for taking all the drama out of it
If there was any doubt, Notre Dame’s rebuild worked
After losing to Bruins, this looks like the end for Clay Helton at USC
Arrogance-based hatred: Notre Dame at USC
Pitt loses starting center to season-ending ankle surgery

Notre Dame lands former Georgia commit, consensus four-star LB


By Douglas FarmerNov 20, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
With one month until the early signing period commences, Notre Dame landed its 21st commitment in the class of 2019 on Monday. Not only is JD Bertrand (Blessed Trinity Catholic High School; Roswell, Ga.) a consensus four-star linebacker, but he is also the second such commitment in a class already heavy on defenders. Bertrand makes for 12 defensive players among those 21 pledges.

Bertrand’s all-around aptitude attracted the likes of Florida, LSU and Wisconsin, not to mention his homestate Georgia, to whom Bertrand was committed up until the first week of October.

Rivals.com considers Bertrand the No. 12 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 29 prospect in Georgia and the No. 247 overall recruit across the nation. At the position in this cycle, he joins consensus four-star Osita Ekwonu (Providence Day; Charlotte, N.C.), consensus three-star Jack Kiser (Pioneer; Royal center, Ind.) and consensus three-star Marist Liufau (Punahou; Honolulu), who committed just last week.

Rough math indicates this recruiting class is increasingly near its capacity. A dozen current seniors will be out of eligibility following this season, with another couple unlikely to be invited back for a fifth year. Add in a few decisions to head to the NFL with eligibility remaining and the usual offseason roster attrition, and the Irish should have 21-22 spots in this class. That could tick upward with additional losses to the NFL, rather than just two or three, or a spike in offseason churn.

However the roster settles, Bertrand’s commitment makes for a second straight year with a Notre Dame linebacker quartet, making up for the struggles in recruiting the position two cycles ago, a class that nowadays has only Jonathan Jones remaining, with D.J. Morgan also have moved up from safety.