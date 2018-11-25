Getty Images

Things We Learned: 12-0 Notre Dame heading to the Playoff, as it long expected

LOS ANGELES — Notre Dame will be the 10th team to make the College Football Playoff. Beating USC 24-17 assured the Irish of that, a chance to truly measure themselves against college football’s best. Thinking back to the preseason, no expectations anticipated this moment, except for those within the team.

An earlier draft of these ramblings added an “apparently” to the end of that initial paragraph, but that would imply some version of doubt of that sentiment. Notre Dame made it very clear after the comeback victory: This was how things were supposed to be. Once in the locker room, social media videos show the Irish enjoyed themselves and relished some sense of relief, but the initial celebrations, the onfield outbursts, the usual moments of exuberance were all very calm, even demurred.

Those in the stands were far more wound-up, holding a front-row sign of “PLAYOFF LIKE A CHAMPION TODAY” and a dozen rows back an even bolder claim of “SEE YA IN NORCAL.” Fans flocked to the tunnel leading to the Coliseum’s innards to serenade the Irish one last time before this month off, chants of “Let’s go Irish” only interrupted when senior kicker Justin Yoon reached the tunnel and a drawn-out echoing of his last name became the prevailing cheer.

On the field, Notre Dame was more animated after its season-opening win against Michigan, by an eerily-replicated score of 24-17. September’s top-10 matchup against Stanford was more hyped in pregame and led to more celebration afterward. The fashion of 45-23 dominance at Virginia Tech resulted in on-field rowdiness, beginning with senior running back Dexter Williams’ final touchdown rush (of three) with 4:50 remaining. From that point on, the Irish felt utterly at home in Lane Stadium, and showed it.

At USC, beating a rival, in a historic venue? Ho-hum.

Notre Dame insists it is not done. 12-0 is not enough as far as this team is concerned.

“I feel like we know, it’s amazing that we’re undefeated, but nowadays there’s more, there’s more to come,” junior cornerback Julian Love said. “… We know there is a lot of work to do still.”

Those were just words, but the casual handshakes with the Trojans revealed the truth to Love’s claims. The Irish had probably expected this win, this unbeaten season, since Williams broke two Hokies tackles down the sideline. This was simply their expectations becoming realities.

To do more, Notre Dame will need to improve a few things, including how junior quarterback Ian Book handles playing from behind.

Book’s numbers ended up decent — 22-of-39, a 56.4 completion rate, for 352 yards and two touchdowns with 9.03 yards per attempt — but it took him a long while to start producing and then made the biggest mistake of his career to date.

“He missed a couple here and there,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “You don’t turn it over in the red zone. He knows all that stuff, but he’s human. He’s going to grow from it.”

Book’s interception at the goal line could have gone down as an all-time debacle. Notre Dame needed a field goal, points of any kind. Leading 17-10 with fewer than eight minutes remaining, any score would have all-but sealed the game. USC’s offense had gained a total of 95 yards on 24 plays since halftime. It was exceptionally unlikely the Trojans could score twice more before the game ended.

On a 3rd-and-12 from the 22-yard line, Book scrambled to the left sideline and threw a pass against his momentum toward a covered Alizé Mack a yard into the end zone. Mack did his best to break up the play, and USC safety Jordan McMillan needed a bit of luck to hold onto the ball, but Book’s toss never should have been near them in the first place. It should have been eight rows into the seats.

That lack of awareness comes with a first-year starter, but it is the type of mistake that could turn an upset bid in the Playoff into a one-sided loss.

Ian Book needed to be ready to scramble against USC, who blitzed the suspect Irish offensive line relentlessly. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On that particular play, Book was not aided by the offensive line, flagged for holding and only just better than middling all day.

Barring an upset next weekend, the Irish will face Clemson in the Playoff. The Tigers have a defensive line featuring four likely first-round draft picks. While optimism, relief and exultation should rule this day, and perhaps this week, at some point looking ahead to that matchup will occur. At that point, concern about Notre Dame’s line will reign supreme.

Manipulating stats is easier than it should be, so let’s simply present the two possible views for the Irish running game Saturday: Excluding sacks and kneel downs, Notre Dame took 25 carries for 138 yards, a 5.52 yards per rush average. Or, excluding sacks, kneel downs and one Williams dash, the Irish took 24 carries for 86 yards, 3.58 yards per rush average.

Those shorter runs lead to the bigger run. Allowing only three sacks as the Trojans blitzed repeatedly was not terrible, and it is better than that when realizing one of those sacks was of senior receiver Chris Finke on a considered trick play.

“When you blitz us like that, you have to understand a few of those (runs) are going to hit,” fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said. “We can’t get impatient or get uncomfortable. We just have to keep on weathering the storm.”

Notre Dame did that Saturday, but in the Playoff, that storm will be far more fierce.

As has been the case since August, the Irish were vulnerable against a three-receiver attack.

Again using Clemson to prove the point, the Tigers offense ranks No. 18 in the country by passer rating, No. 23 in yards per attempt and No. 23 in yards per game. It is explosive and dangerous, and has four different receivers with 472 or more yards this season, each averaging at least 11.04 yards per reception.

Notre Dame could not find itself a viable third cornerback against USC, let alone a fourth. Trojans freshman quarterback JT Daniels would decide pre-snap to target freshman cornerback TaRiq Bracy whenever he was matched up in man-to-man coverage along the sideline, and doing so worked for Daniels.

If the Irish tried to turn to a base package, either fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill or senior rover Asmar Bilal would get exposed. The USC quick game allowed Tyler Vaughns to catch 12 passes for 120 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Michael Pittman to each end up with more than 90 yards. Daniels had little trouble starting 16-of-17 in the first quarter and 26-of-31 before halftime.

Notre Dame gave up a season-high 349 yards on 37-of-51 to USC, including this 20-yard touchdown in the waning moments. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Some of this was intentional from Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea, but only some of it.

“We needed to take away some of that free access,” Kelly said. “Having said that, this offense is built on the big play, so you’re in-between there in terms of staying on top of routes versus how much you give underneath. We needed to find a better medium in the second half than I thought we did.”

Eventually the Irish relied on senior Nick Coleman as their nickelback, and he finished with two pass breakups. It was enough of a band-aid, but clearly still an open wound, if granting the analogy.

Those are concerns for next week, once a Playoff opponent is set. For today, applause, Notre Dame is heading to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

“It means everything,” Tranquill said. “It means the world. It’s what I came back for.

“We’re not done yet. We’ve got two more games to go, but to put our name on the wall as one of the few teams in Notre Dame history to go 12-0, it means the world.”

PLAYOFF BOUND: Notre Dame tops USC to finish unbeaten season

LOS ANGELES — The aftermath was as subdued as the first half was a struggle, but neither changes the fact that Notre Dame finished its season unbeaten with a 24-17 victory against USC, a win ensuring the No. 3 Irish (12-0) their first berth in the College Football Playoff.

There was no mass hysteria when junior quarterback Ian Book took a knee with just less than 40 seconds left. There was little over-the-top celebrating. If anything, it was matter of fact. Notre Dame knew what it came to do at the Coliseum on Saturday, and despite early difficulties, it did it.

“We’ve been in games like this before …,” fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said. “We knew. We have a confidence in our coaches to put us in positions to make plays. It was just a matter of time for us.”

And with that, Mustipher and the rest will forget about the 10-7 halftime deficit, the ineffective offensive approach to that point that had netted 32 yards on 13 rushes, the nearly-exposed defense bailed out by two fumbles forced deep in Irish territory when Trojans receivers worked for extra yards. In the end, the Irish rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries (sacks and kneeldowns adjusted), a 5.5 average. They held USC scoreless in the second half and to just 154 yards in the final two quarters on 36 plays, a 4.27 per play average.

“We understand there is so much more on the table for us,” Mustipher said. “We’re going to do a great job of enjoying this and now celebrating this victory, but we understand what is at stake. We understand what’s left for us.

“Our goal was to win in November. We checked that goal off the list. Our ultimate goals here at Notre Dame are graduate and win a national championship. That goal is still out there.”

For awhile, it seemed it would not be. The Irish were fortunate to be down just a field goal at halftime. Those two forced fumbles, along with an over-the-shoulder 24-yard touchdown catch from senior Chris Finke, kept Notre Dame within range of USC despite sputtering in all facets of the game.

Then senior running back Dexter Williams made his mark, finding a seam around the left edge for a 52-yard touchdown and a lead the Irish would not relinquish. His 12th rushing touchdown of the year, it was unquestionably the most crucial. That single carry more than matched all of Williams’ others Saturday, taking 16 attempts for 97 total yards.

Senior running back Dexter Williams’ combined yardage of 153 paced Notre Dame in its 24-17 victory at USC. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“Eventually something is going to pop, and we knew it would,” Mustipher said. “We made some big plays. Those pressures that they brought, we made them pay for it. When you blitz us like that, you have to understand a few of those are going to hit.”

Even with Williams’ run, and 81 second-half rushing yards, the needed finish to a perfect season remained in doubt. Falling behind 10-0 in the second quarter had put Notre Dame in an unfamiliar position. To that point, the Irish had not trailed by two possessions all season. Spotting Wake Forest a brief lead or chasing eight points against Pittsburgh was one thing; needing two scores to get back to even in the season finale at USC could have been another.

“The sideline was confident that they just needed to stay the course and there wasn’t any panic,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “Our defense felt like they needed to play better. (Defensive coordinator) Clark (Lea) made some great adjustments at halftime in terms of making some of the coverage calls that we wanted to and hit some of the calls that we needed to in getting off the field.

“We obviously came out in the second half with the big (Williams) run. (Offensive coordinator) Chip (Long) did a great job of finding a way to run the football in the second half which I thought kept them off the field.”

Even when not running the ball, turning to the running backs finally allowed the Irish to put away the Trojans, end all doubt, reach 12-0, secure a bid to the Playoff. Needing to convert a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Book hit Tony Jones with a checkdown that the junior running back turned into a 51-yard touchdown.

“It’s just one of those memories you’ll never forget,” Book said of chasing Jones down the sideline, knowing a 24-10 lead with 3:09 left against an offense that had not scored in nearly 39 minutes was probably a safe margin of error.

With that, Notre Dame finished the second unbeaten regular season of Kelly’s nine-year Irish tenure. The first half consternation was forgotten, the undefeated season remembered. Its body of work as a whole began to register, a process that will take more time than postgame milling on the Coliseum field allowed.

“It just feels so surreal, it’s really hard to explain,” Book said. “… This is a lifetime experience that we all dreamed of when we were kids, and just feels so special to be here.”

PLAY OF THE GAME
The play was not designed for a touchdown. A first down would have sufficed. USC still had multiple timeouts remaining, but with just more than three minutes to go, a first down would have allowed the Irish to milk plenty of clock while nursing a 17-10 lead. Thus, Book found Jones on a swing pass along the sideline.

“They brought pressure again,” Book said, the again referencing how often the Trojans blitzed, a rate approaching 90 percent to Mustipher’s quick recall.

Book continued, “Being able to have an outlet like that and drop it down to him is huge for us and all night the offensive line did a great job of picking up guys coming in hot and just getting the ball out quickly.”

Jones needed a stride to secure the ball, but all that he needed after that was a block from senior receiver Miles Boykin.

The final pass of Book’s day, it brought his stat line to 352 yards and two scores on 22-of-39 with one interception.

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Notre Dame had all of five drives in the first half, with the last of them starting 85 yards from the end zone with a minute left on the clock. USC’s efficient attack held onto the ball for swaths of time, and when the Irish had possession, they did not move well enough to hold onto it. That contributed to some of the defensive struggles, as well, a la the first few weeks of the season.

When Notre Dame did keep the ball, moved forward, showed early life, one player was carrying the load. If excluding the 38-yard Hail Mary that senior receiver Miles Boykin caught at the 2-yard line as the half ended, the Irish had 172 first-half yards. One player accounted for exactly half of them. Of the 11 other first downs, he produced four of them. Of Book’s 140 first-half passing yards, again not counting the not-long-enough heave, 86 went to Finke on seven receptions.

With Notre Dame trailing 10-0, Williams challenged his teammates to spur the offense as he often does.

“We understood that we needed to do it,” Finke said. “There was a conversation we had — a lot of the skill position players on offense together, and Dexter Williams, our juice guy, said somebody has to give us a spark, somebody has to step up, we have to make plays, we have to want it bad.”

So Finke did. When he pulled in the touchdown pass over his left shoulder and tapped a foot, he was not even sure he had made the catch. He did not even consider he had reached the goal line.

“I had no idea,” he said. “I was looking at the ref waiting for him to make a decision. I thought he was deciding if I was just in bounds period or not. And then he threw up both arms for the touchdown. A pleasant surprise, I’ll take it.”

Senior receiver Chris Finke clearly caught this pass over his outside shoulder, but he was not sure he got his foot down in bounds. He did not even consider he might have gotten inside the pylon, as well, as he did for a 24-yard score and Notre Dame’s first points in a 24-17 victory at USC. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Finke had three catches for 51 yards on that 64-yard drive, two of which came on third-and-longs, converting both into first downs. Without him, and given the general lack of production from any other receivers to that point (Boykin and junior Chase Claypool combined for four catches for 72 yards in the first half including Boykin’s meaningless half-ending snag), that drive likely would have been a three-and-out, providing USC decent field position and plenty of time to try to go up three possessions before halftime.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
The Irish needed to convert a third 3rd-and-long on that touchdown drive, desperately needing a score to reach halftime with some version of confidence. Book dropped back but had no open receivers. Watching the clock during a replay, he had six full seconds in the pocket to survey the covered routes. He did not fully commit to running for the 3rd-and-11 until nine seconds after the snap.

Hold on now. Think about that for a few beats. Try to realize how long nine seconds really is. If the average adult reads 250 words per minute, it just took you nine seconds to read this paragraph.

At that point, Book met a defender 10.75 yards downfield. Lowering his shoulder, he careened past the marker as he fell out of bounds. First down.

Junior quarterback ran for 26 yards on five carries during Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory at USC, including two crucial third-and-long conversions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“I just feel like as the quarterback on any team, those are the plays you have to make to show your guys how committed you are,” said Book, who pulled off a similar third-down conversion on Notre Dame’s final touchdown drive, a 3rd-and-12 he took for 16 yards. “I knew where the sticks were, and we needed that first down. Our offense was starting to get some momentum, and you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Without Book’s third-and-long conversion, the Irish probably punt from about midfield and USC drains most, if not all, of the clock before reaching halftime leading 10-0. With it, he soon thereafter found Finke to get Notre Dame on the board.

STAT OF THE GAME
It’s obvious, isn’t it? The Irish are 12-0.

“It’s hard to win 12 games,” to quote Kelly.

“There are so many things out there that can distract not only the kids, but coaches. I’m just really, really pleased and proud of my football team and everybody that is associated with it. … 12 wins is hard to do, and I’m really proud of our guys.”

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT
“I knew at [the first week of preseason practice] we had a really special team,” fifth-year linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill said. “Offensively they were working out their kinds, they were going to get things going.

“We knew we had a special defense when we came back from winter break and we were all in the players’ lounge and I got the news that (linebacker) Te’von (Coney) and (defensive tackle) Jerry (Tillery) were coming back. I was like, let’s go. We have the pieces.

“A lot of teams have the pieces and don’t make it happen. This team made it happen. It’s a testament to their hard work, sweat equity, the commitment to each other.”

On a totally related note, Tranquill finished the night with nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Coney had eight tackles, and Tillery made the third-down sack to cut short the Trojans’ last viable hope of tying the game before Jones broke it open.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
11:26 — USC touchdown. Vavae Malepeai 14-yard run. Michael Brown PAT good. USC 7, Notre Dame 0. (8 plays, 78 yards, 3:34)

Second Quarter
11:51 — USC field goal. Brown 30 yards. USC 10, Notre Dame 0. (13 plays, 50 yards, 5:56)
2:20 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Finke 24-yard pass from Ian Book. Justin Yoon PAT good. USC 10, Notre Dame 7. (11 plays, 64 yards, 4:41)

Third Quarter
10:55 — Notre Dame touchdown. Dexter Williams 52-yard rush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, USC 10. (2 plays, 67 yards, 0:33)
1:07 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 46 yards. Notre Dame 17, USC 10. (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:45)

Fourth Quarter
3:09 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tony Jones 51-yard pass from Book. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 24, USC 10. (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:44)
0:48 — USC touchdown. Tyler Vaughns 20-yard pass from JT Daniels. Brown PAT good. Notre Dame 24, USC 17. (9 plays, 60 yards, 2:19)

No. 3 Notre Dame at USC: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

WHO? No. 3 Notre Dame (11-0) at USC (5-6).

WHAT? A chance to seize ready opportunity rather than shirk it, a moment to put this season into the second-tier of Irish memories, with the likes of 2012, 1993 and 1964, but not yet on par with the 11 championship seasons. A win against the Trojans will keep that possibility very much in play, assuring Notre Dame a spot in the College Football Playoff.

WHEN? 8 ET. Of the things in this life that always have been, are today and always will be true, the Irish playing with hopes of securing a chance at a national title will forever be a game in primetime, no matter how much USC is struggling.

WHERE? Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Take this as a backhanded compliment to the Coliseum: It is the personal measuring stick to determine if a stadium is good or bad. The Coliseum’s history cannot be denied; hosting two Olympics alone sets a venue apart from others. (It’s Friday night in Los Angeles, pardon me for not going down the rabbit hole to figure out how many other venues in the world have hosted two Olympics. Know I considered it.)

Stadiums more out-of-date than the Coliseum tend not to get that benefit of past footsteps, and there have been a couple such locations visited this season.

ABC has the broadcast, which means you do not need to text your parents asking for their cable login. If not in front of a TV, you should be able to rely on the Watch ESPN app.

WHY? Because this is how these two programs measure themselves. When the Irish finished an unbeaten regular season with a 22-13 victory in the Coliseum, it not only meant they were headed to the national championship game, but also that they were definitively ahead of the Trojans in every pertinent regard.

When 2016 ended with a 45-27 loss on the Pacific Coast, the echoes around Notre Dame and head coach Brian Kelly did not need awakening from a real-life nightmare. Finishing a season 4-8 was bad enough, but to hardly compete with USC? That was a bridge too far for many.

Kelly can deliver such a blow now to Trojans head coach Clay Helton. An Irish rout would amplify the noise already around Helton to a deafening level.

BY HOW MUCH?
After the spread opened favoring Notre Dame by eight on Sunday, the line steamed to 11 by Tuesday —

NO, REALLY, HOW MUCH?
Really, the books favor the Irish by 11 with a combined point total over/under of 54, indicating a 33-22 final. The last time Notre Dame arrived in Los Angeles with that much of a presumed advantage was 1996 in Lou Holtz’s last game with the Irish. As 13-point favorites, they lost 27-20 in overtime.

What is not well remembered from that game is the fumbled punt, a failed fair catch at that, by a banged-up Allen Rossum in the fourth quarter to give USC hope. A 14-6 Notre Dame lead shortly thereafter became 14-12

The purpose of bringing that up is not to instill fears, but to point out how such upsets happen. Proven, experienced playmakers fail in drastic fashion.

A cynic, like this one, would take that opening and stir up concern. But these Irish have not made those mistakes. A blocked punt this year courtesy of a bad snap is about the extent of the list. Be it via a bend-don’t-break defense, an exquisitely-accurate quarterback or a defensive line developing into dominant, Notre Dame has forced its opponents to beat it.

And these Trojans are not up to that task. They have shown nothing to indicate otherwise since a 39-36 topping of Washington State way back on Sept. 21. Since then? Beating Arizona, Colorado and Oregon State hardly makes for a worrisome force.

Do not consider this over-confidence. A cynic would usually lean the other way. Consider this a deference to the available data.

Notre Dame 37, USC 9.
(10-1 in pick; 4-7 against the spread, 5-6 point total.)

INSIDE THE IRISH READING:
Dexter Williams’ pace underscores changes at Notre Dame
Playoff Possibilities & Opponents: Just Win Edition
And In That Corner … The USC Trojans, the last hurdle, the last stop, the last challenge before 12-0
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s hopes of 12-0, and more, may hinge on trenches
Friday at 4: 40 thanks to gives, courtesy of Notre Dame’s unbeaten season

OUTSIDE READING:
Jerry Tillery essential to Notre Dame’s playoff push
Ian Book has Notre Dame eyeing a 12-0 regular season, College Football Playoff
Notre Dame pulled off its Yankee Stadium showcase as only Notre Dame can

LOS ANGELES — Hopefully, you spent yesterday forgetting about Notre Dame. On a day reserved for family, gluttony and the NFL, it would be understandable to focus the given thanks on mom’s cooking, dad’s reluctant sharing of the cheesy potatoes and the overall generosity of Matt Stafford.

That was yesterday. This is today. This is Friday, the afternoon before the No. 3 Irish can lock up their first bid to the College Football Playoff. If ever a Notre Dame season warranted thanks, it has been this one. Intermixed with what should be the thanks of an Irish fan, find the thanks of a writer covering Notre Dame. Combined, just more than three dozen appreciations. Thanks for …

— Beating Michigan to start the season. Without that win, the Irish never would have been in the mix as a Playoff contender, even if finishing 11-1. Losing a different game may have allowed for it, but without that win against the Wolverines, Notre Dame’s résumé would not have had enough meat on its bones, kind of like a turkey today.

— NBC’s ratings from that opener show just how much Irish fans were grateful for it even then, the most-watched Notre Dame game on NBC in 13 years with 7.195 million viewers.

In his first career game, sophomore Jafar Armstrong scored twice against Michigan, providing much of the end zone boost in the 24-17 Notre Dame victory. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

— Sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong ran for only 35 yards on 15 carries in the season opener, but he did score twice and his performance in the first four games of the year made the absence of senior Dexter Williams survivable. Rushing for 242 yards in that span had Armstrong on pace for nearly 1,000 yards this season before Williams’ return coincided with Armstrong missing three games due to a knee infection. He may not yet be back to full fitness, but Armstrong set the tone early, and in doing so preemptively eased some of next year’s running game concerns.

— The new NCAA rule allowing players to appear in up to four games before losing a year of eligibility. It does not actually change anything in the cases of sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa or freshman defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin, each sidelined by a broken foot early enough in the season the old standards would have still protected them, but it is nonetheless a good rule as a whole. Consider freshman defensive end Justin Ademilola: He has played in three games, made seven tackles and genuinely contributed to the defense. He could be heard from again against USC. Yet, he will still have a fifth year available to him in 2022. Given his potential, yet need for development, that is not a possibility to take lightly.

— Junior safety Jalen Elliott has four interceptions this season, but it was his pass breakup on Vanderbilt’s last drive that needs to be most-remembered. If Commodores receiver Kalija Lipscomb makes his 12th catch of the day, Vanderbilt would have been in the red zone with a viable chance of pulling off the upset. The Irish may not have recovered from that until 2019.

— Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush led that win over Michigan with 229 total yards (247 if adjusting for sacks). Notre Dame managed only 302 total in that 24-17 victory. Wimbush went 4-0 on the field this season, raising his career record as a starter to 13-3.

— And then Irish head coach Brian Kelly benched Wimbush for junior Ian Book. That move has paid off so well, it seems more obvious in retrospect than it was. In a head coaching career covering nearly three decades, that may have been the riskiest decision in Kelly’s career, and it has worked. The whir of the season has deprived the gamble of receiving proper recognition.

— A big part of why that maneuver worked is how Wimbush handled it. After making the decision, Kelly admitted such dynamics cost him the locker room in 2016, two quarterbacks dividing the team. Wimbush has not stirred that pot. He has been the consummate teammate, a professional in every respect, and a winning substitute when needed against Florida State.

— Of course, the other reason Kelly’s switch has worked out so well has been the performance of Book, now No. 2 in the country in completion percentage. Quite simply, be it as a fan, an observer or a reporter, watching the Irish offense has been much more enjoyable with Book at the helm.

10 — Williams’ first run, a 45-yard touchdown to open the scoring against then-No. 7 Stanford, has been somewhat forgotten because of his excellence since. That dash set the tone in a huge-at-the-time win, and it could have been the moment best remembered from Williams’ career if he did not continue to produce week-in and week-out since. At this point, the peak was likely his three touchdowns and 178 yards at Virginia Tech, highlighted by that 97-yard touchdown to demoralize the Hokies.

— 16-ounce cans of Red Bull. A year ago the staple through the season was Five-Hour Energy, and it has proven reliable again this year, but that silver aluminum has been the 4-7 a.m. crutch throughout November.

— Sanity-preserving email filters. When begging for reader questions at insidetheirish@gmail.com, it inevitably brought about a litany of spam. Condemning that to eternal unread status has been quite the blessing.

— Notre Dame’s schedule this year was supposed to be too difficult. The lackluster seasons put forth by Stanford, Virginia Tech, Florida State and USC all changed that, and fortunately so. If they had been what was expected entering the season, and Pittsburgh and Northwestern proved to be challenging top-25 teams, the slate really may have been too daunting, rather than evidently manageable.

— Speaking of schedules, thanks to the Ivy League for moving an early October game to a Friday evening right when the Irish were already headed to the Atlantic, allowing yours truly to pull off a convenient two-fer weekend.

— If Elliott saved the day against Vanderbilt, the entire Notre Dame defense did so against Pittsburgh. The Panthers gained 242 total yards, averaged 4.0 yards per play and 4.2 yards per pass attempt. That dismal offensive effort reduced the effect of their kickoff return touchdown, making it an unfortunate footnote in the story of 2018, not a stain on a season of lost Irish greatness.

— This appreciation will not be properly recognized until it can no longer be offered. In Kelly’s first five years at Notre Dame, his kickers hit 73.1 percent of their field goals, going 87-of-119. In the last four years, Justin Yoon has made 80.3 percent of his field goals, going 57-of-71.

— Drue Tranquill could have gone to the NFL. He had an engineering degree in hand, two surgically-repaired knees, and a good chance at a practice squad at the worst. Instead he returned for one more collegiate season, a high ankle sprain, a broken hand, 66 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and counting. His stubbornness, toughness and leadership have bound the Irish defense together perhaps as much as anything else.

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello became very familiar with Jerry Tillery this September, much to Costello’s pain. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

— Jerry Tillery could have gone to the NFL. His length alone made him an intriguing pro prospect, someone worth taking a flyer on. Instead he returned for one more collegiate season and a chance to make plays at the three-technique, which he very much did with an Irish record four sacks against Stanford.

— Te’von Coney could have gone to the NFL. His stock was higher than ever considered following a junior season leading Notre Dame with 116 tackles, including 17 against LSU in the Citrus Bowl victory. Instead he returned for one more collegiate season and some further development, most notably in pass coverage, which showed itself a bit with an interception against Stanford.

20 — Coney’s 17 tackles on New Year’s Day stood out at the time, but he has since reached 14 twice (Ball State, Navy), showing that ball carrier-seeking showcase was not an anomaly. Since becoming a full-time starter against USC last year, Coney has racked up 173 tackles in 18 games.

— Promoting Clark Lea to defensive coordinator from linebackers coach was not a certain choice for Kelly. A first-year coordinator, Lea has made Kelly’s decision look brilliant. The Irish defense is allowing 17.3 points per game and deserves the credit for at least four wins this season when Notre Dame’s offense sputtered. Offensive coordinator Chip Long is a finalist for the Broyles Award, honoring the top assistant coach in the country, but Lea should get just as much recognition.

— This may not be a popular opinion. Rarely are seeming cash grabs later overshadowed by previous accomplishments. (Admittedly, that sentence was hardly a linear one.) But, let’s give a nod to Mike Elko. His exit to Texas A&M was not a good look, but he left Lea quite a defense to work with and clearly had prepared his protege to lead a team.

— 23-year-old rum enjoyed immediately after a massive Cajun dinner in New Orleans, the best drink in a weekend with more than a few libations.

— Vices, don’t undersell their virtue.

— The oversized bag check line available at NBA games, allowing the latter half of this very column to be typed a dozen rows up at Black Friday’s Los Angeles Clippers game. The “clear bag policy” at football games would never allow for this satisfied procrastination.

— That oversized bag policy is not just in effect at NBA games, having first been noticed at a Big East game at Madison Square Garden eight days ago. And no matter what the ACC or AAC may insist, Syracuse vs. Connecticut is Big East basketball.

— The ability to find an 800-square-foot dive bar in Midtown Manhattan and the empty stool there next to a Georgia native now considering going home for next year’s Irish arrival. That is a Georgia native in good standing in this space because she understood the difference between “for” and “about” without hearing the usual rant. We’ll have a drink then, and to stay true to form in these parts, let’s deem you “Claire.”

— The spread at Yankee Stadium. Major League Baseball does some things right.

— Notre Dame’s ability to stage a successful weekend in New York City: Notre Dame pulled off its Yankee Stadium showcase as only Notre Dame can.

The alternative? Syracuse lost a football game and two high-profile basketball games last weekend in the Big Apple, none of them particularly close defeats.

30 — The highlight videos put out each week by Fighting Irish Media, known as the “ICON” videos. In addition to the added camera angles on plays of note, there is almost always a small tidbit or two to enjoy, such as hearing an assistant coach (not entirely sure if it is cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght or safeties coach Terry Joseph) telling his secondary there are four more interceptions awaiting them against the Orange after Elliott snagged the first of what would become three for Notre Dame that day.

— NBC ratings all season were up 40 percent, to an average of nearly 3.5 million viewers. Broader appeal means more conversations at the bar means more enjoyable evenings, right? Those odds are best in Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; Fort Myers, Fla.; Dayton, Ohio; and Cincinnati, the top-five markets this season.

— Even streaming was up for NBC broadcasts of the Irish. Try to fathom this: 53.4 million minutes of Notre Dame football were streamed via one service or another this season.

— The ability to sleep on planes, if nowhere else.

— “… a barbershop quartet in Skokie, Illinois.”

— Sometimes you get one right. From this column a year ago: Khalid Kareem “will certainly land in next season’s ‘Counting Down the Irish.’ He did, at No. 10, a moment where those dozen beat writers got one right, as well. Kareem’s season of 37 tackles, with 10 for loss including 4.5 sacks, has made him one of this defense’s most-vital contributors.

— Kareem has managed that stat line despite “fighting through a little bit of an ankle” every week, per Kelly. That determination put Kareem among Notre Dame’s toughest players in Kelly’s mind, along with Tranquill (obviously), sophomore tight end Cole Kmet (ankle) and Book (ribs).

“We don’t have guys that we would say don’t want to go back out there and compete because they’re nicked up,” Kelly said. “If they can’t go, they’re going to give you 100 percent of their 80. … That’s a good thing that we’ve been able to instill.”

— External battery sources are already taken for granted, but they really have been a game-changer. Even this laptop charges off a pocket-sized battery on road trips, rendering hotel wall outlets pointless, if not a fire hazard.

— This should be a stress-free finish to the 2019 recruiting cycle, with 21 commits already in the fold and the early signing period less than a month away.

— A thank you to those who spend any time reading this space, though your judgment is questionable at best.

40 — Now go have a drink. The concession stands at Staples Center are open.

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s hopes of 12-0, and more, may hinge on trenches

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerNov 23, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
26 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Only one lesson really matters this weekend, right? If No. 3 Notre Dame wins, it will secure its first trip to the College Football Playoff. Win sloppily, and the Irish are in. Win in a blowout, in. Win in overtime only reached by a touchdown drive in the final minutes capped with a two-point conversion? In.

If Notre Dame beats USC, then the 2018 season will have surpassed any and all summer expectations.

Drawing much more in the way of on-field considerations from the regular season finale can be difficult, both as it always is and as it pertains to the Trojans. No matter how Saturday unfolds, the Irish will not play for another month. That could come after a win, leading to a hyped matchup of unbeatens against Clemson, or after a loss, possibly making for a foreboding and disappointing date with Alabama thanks to backing into the Playoff at 11-1. If not the Playoff, Notre Dame could become the Central Florida litmus test in the Fiesta Bowl.

Whatever it is, it will be a month away. Saturday night’s lessons will be only so applicable by then.

That month off should provide time to fix anything not proven solid against USC. Usually this portion of the week focuses on the Irish opponent’s strengths, viewing them as chances to beat something notable, to win a strength vs. strength challenge. But the Trojans do not really do anything all that well.

Yes, USC has the skill position players to do damage, as always, but those players have not shown up much this year.

Freshman Amon-Ra St. Brown leads USC with 50 catches, putting him second on the team with 656 receiving yards, part of an offense that has underwhelmed this season considering the clear talent it has. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

“A very dangerous football team, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “When you look at the skill players that they have,” receivers Tyler Vaughns, Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Velus Jones. “In the backfield, [Aca’Cedric] Ware has been really good. J.T. Daniels, a freshman who has incredible arm talent, very smart quarterback.

“It’s a big-play potential offense. They can make plays all over the field.”

None of those receivers average more than 4.5 catches per game, St. Brown’s 50 in 11 games leading the way. Team-wide, they have caught passes for fewer than 200 yards in three of their last five games. Ware flashed for two weeks to start the month, but he then managed only 27 yards last week at UCLA. Daniels has nearly matched his 13 passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

For the Irish to shut down these players will be a norm befitting the Trojans’ season rather than a stellar showing by a Notre Dame defense already quite established.

If there is any piece of the Irish to stand out this weekend and instill confidence about late December, it is the offensive line.

“What we’d like to be better at is controlling the line of scrimmage, a little bit better, more physically within what we’re doing,” Kelly said. “I thought our sense of urgency was good. … But I want to be more physical at the point of attack on both offensive line and defensive line.”

The Notre Dame ground game has been good, but only occasionally better than that. Since the idle week and a reshuffling along the offensive line, the Irish have just as many strong rushing performances (Navy, Florida State) as stuttering ones (Northwestern, Syracuse). If facing a front like Alabama’s or Clemson’s or even Michigan’s again, a middling performance up front will not be good enough. The Irish line needs to gel once and for all if they want to extend their dreams past a first appearance in the Playoff.

If some combination of Tommy Kraemer (inconsistent), Trevor Ruhland (elbow injury, arguably undersized) and Robert Hainsey (quick feet, too quick) can shore up the right side of the line, then suddenly Notre Dame will have put to rest all debates.

The Irish will be in the Playoff.

They will have rattled off a second undefeated regular season under Kelly, a mark matched at Notre Dame by only Knute Rockne’s five and Frank Leahy’s two. No one game should be considered a referendum on a coach, but the 2018 season as a whole should establish the view of Kelly as an established and successful coach at a place few have found such achievement.

For that matter, Kelly will have notched firm bragging rights over a USC coach and, frankly, over the program as a whole.

To date, Kelly is 5-3 against USC, last year’s 49-14 win over the then-No. 11 Trojans being the most significant, along with the 2012 victory that sealed a moment in the national championship game. Kelly has a winning record against Lane Kiffin (2-1), Ed Orgeron (1-0) and current head coach Clay Helton (2-1), the outstanding loss credited to Steve Sarkisian in 2014.

That is largely a footnote to a rivalry. Kelly’s standing in his ninth season presents a broader view, one in which Notre Dame just may challenge for a national title for the second time under him.

But first, it must … beat SC.

Some other scheduling items:
In order for the Irish to have Playoff life despite a loss to the Trojans, at least some other upsets will need to become realities, namely the Big 12 and/or Big Ten (and maybe the Pac 12) champions will need to pick up a second loss. That is most likely to occur this weekend, as all those front-runners face tougher challenges during rivalry weekend than they will in prospective conference title games.

Friday; 8 ET; ESPN: No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia. Notre Dame fans should cheer for the Mountaineers.
Friday; 8:30 ET; FOX: No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 16 Washington. Irish fans should cheer for the Huskies.
Saturday; 12 ET; FOX: No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State. Notre Dame fans should cheer for the Buckeyes, a potential conference champion the Irish would remain ahead of even with a loss.