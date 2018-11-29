Notre Dame’s Opponents: Seven bowl eligible with an eighth possible

Let the Playoff worry end. Notre Dame is in. Clemson almost certainly awaits the Irish, unless Pittsburgh has something to say about that (or Georgia pulls off a shocking upset). More on the Panthers in a bit …
Michigan (10-2): The Wolverines dreams died not with a bang, but a whimper. Ohio State trounced Michigan 62-39, a score so lopsided it immediately put the Buckeyes back into the Playoff discussion.
The Wolverines still exceeded preseason expectations, which included a season win total over/under of 8.5.
Ball St. (4-8): Not that Notre Dame is really worried about the Cardinals next season — Bowling Green takes that spot in the schedule — but Ball State has now lost both its quarterback and its running back, as Riley Neal and James Gilbert have each announced intentions of transferring as graduate students. Neal may be a bit of a hot commodity, and Gilbert is no slouch, having averaged 4.3 yards per carry this season. For thoroughness’ sake: The Cardinals had a preseason win total over/under of 4.5.
Vanderbilt (6-6): The Commodores cruised past Tennessee 38-13 for their third straight win against the Volunteers, earning bowl eligibility in doing so. In pondering their preseason over/under of 4.5, this space accurately predicted the subset of eight games in which Vanderbilt could manage enough victories to reach the over.
Wake Forest (6-6): In one of the most unexpected scores in recent years, the Deacons beat Duke 59-7 over the weekend. Such are the motivating powers of bowl eligibility, though Wake Forest still fell short of its preseason over/under of 6.5.
Stanford (7-4): The Cardinal always expected to be playing this weekend following a victory at UCLA, but it did not expect to have given up 528 total yards to Chip Kelly’s offense in reaching the 49-42 triumph. Stanford also did not expect to be playing at Cal (3 ET; Pac 12 Network) this weekend in a game rescheduled from two weeks ago, rather than the Pac-12 championship game.
Virginia Tech (5-6): The Hokies were gifted a 34-31 overtime win against Virginia to win the in-state rivalry for a 15th consecutive year and keep their hopes of bowl eligibility alive. Somehow the Cavaliers scored 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter to take a late touchdown lead and still lost.
Virginia Tech will now host Marshall (12 ET; ACC Network) in a game scheduled for bowl hopes. By no means should it be a rollover, with the Hokies favored by just four and a combined points total over/under of 51 suggesting a 28-24 result.
Pittsburgh (7-5): The Panthers may have already been looking ahead a week when they arrived in Miami and thus walked into a 24-3 loss. That will quickly be forgotten about if they can prove wrong a 27.5-point spread to beat Clemson (8 ET; ABC). An over/under of 52.5 paints a picture wherein Pittsburgh does not even manage two touchdowns. Things may end up a bit closer than that, but the Tigers know, win and they join Notre Dame in the Playoff.
If this space is going to pat itself on the back for nailing those preseason Vanderbilt thoughts, it should also acknowledge it fully expected the Panthers to fail to reach their 5.5-win over/under.
Navy (3-9): A 29-28 loss at Tulane will not end the Midshipmen’s season, not with Army yet awaiting in two weeks. The Knights will be looking to extend their series winning streak to three, their longest since 1992-96.
Northwestern (8-4): A 24-16 win against Illinois sets up the Wildcats well before they take on the Buckeyes (8 ET; FOX) as two-touchdown underdogs. If looking at the season as a whole, this space’s preseason preview not only predicted Northwestern hitting the over on 6.5 wins, but it also suggested a divisional title was possible.
Florida State (5-7): The Seminoles saw their nearly four decade bowl streak end with a 41-14 loss against Florida, also falling well short of an 8.5 win over/under, as expected.
Syracuse (9-3): The Orange responded to their 33-point loss to Notre Dame with a 42-21 win at Boston College, courtesy of 559 total yards, led by senior quarterback Eric Dungey’s 362 and three touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing. Suffice it to say, Syracuse blew the doors off its preseason win total of 5.5.
USC (5-7): Losing 24-17 to Notre Dame did not spell the end of the Clay Helton era, though it did make the preseason mark of 8.5 wins seem even more outlandish.
12 ET: Virginia Tech vs. Marshall on ACC Network. 3 ET: Stanford at Cal on Pac 12 Network. 8 ET: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson on ABC; Northwestern vs. Ohio State on FOX.
Under win totals — Ball State: 4 wins, 4.5 over/under. Wake Forest: 6 wins, 6.5 over/under. Stanford: 7 wins with one more game to play, 8.5 over/under. Virginia Tech: 5 wins with one more game to play, 8 over/under. Navy: 3 wins, 7.5 over/under. Florida State: 5 wins, 8.5 over/under. USC: 5 wins, 8.5 over/under.
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame had everything to lose at USC, obviously didn’t
LOS ANGELES — The talk heading into the weekend wrote off USC, including in these parts, and perhaps that should have been the obvious indication a tight first half could be on the way Saturday. After Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory, those undiscussed concerns were nothing but a memory, but they made sense, nonetheless.
Irish fifth-year center Sam Mustipher summed up that dynamic aptly.
“They had absolutely nothing to lose, and we had everything to lose, and we knew that,” Mustipher said. “We came out and grinded it out.”
This comes to mind while listening to the “Creed II” soundtrack, hearing an excerpt from the film itself including words of wisdom from the esteemed Rocky Balboa.
“You’ve got everything to lose,” he tells Adonis Creed. “When a fighter ain’t got nothing to lose, he’s dangerous.”
Was this just an excuse to mention the eighth official and sixth recognized installment from that franchise? Perhaps. But it also serves to retroactively remind why Saturday should not have been considered such a foregone conclusion, including (and especially) by yours truly.
But with that win, Notre Dame will be just the 10th team to reach the College Football Playoff in its fifth year. Maintaining a No. 3 ranking Tuesday night guarantees what was already assured.
A quick Chris Finke coincidence The senior receiver has attempted two passes in his career. Saturday night was supposed to bring the third, but instead Finke tucked the ball and took a one-yard sack.
The first two attempts? Two years ago at USC, when he went 1-of-2 for four yards. Surely it is little more than a Coliseum coincidence, yet it elicits a chuckle all the same.
The Irish Troll That moniker offers negative implications. It is not meant that way. Put it on par with an Irish Exit, a classy version of an often poorly-handled moment.
Rather than a revenge tour of any sort, Notre Dame celebrated a few of its wins this year with low-key social media burns. They were tasteful, succinct and delectable, otherwise known as a solid usage of Twitter.
A less subtle poke followed the USC victory, a jab not at the Trojans, but one playing to a popular piece of current college football lexicon. Quarterbacks coach Tom Rees did the honors, echoing a now-legendary Tom Herman tweet of, “Ok, cool. Hook em.”
LOS ANGELES — It would have been easier for Jack Swarbrick to just fire Brian Kelly. In a world as often concerned about the press conferences as about actual results, a change in head coaches could have given Swarbrick a chance to “win” two press conferences, not to mention the built-in excuse for a few more years of Notre Dame football mediocrity.
Instead, Swarbrick stood by Kelly following 2016’s debacle of a 4-8 finish, capped by a 45-27 defeat at USC. He doubled down needing immediate success to count as a payoff. To this day, two years and 22 wins later, Swarbrick has insisted he never considered a coaching change.
“It was never a question,” the Irish director of athletics said Saturday night in the bowels of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, fresh off a 24-17 victory against the Trojans. “The one thing that frustrates me is when I read people sort of reinvent that and say, this happened or that happened so [I] changed my mind. I said at midseason we weren’t changing. We never even considered it, never talked about it again.
“Wins and losses matter a lot, but it’s what you see in practice every day. It’s how you see kids grow in what they’re doing.”
Another season like 2016 would have undoubtedly led to a coaching change, no matter how much the Notre Dame roster may have improved on and off the field. But a well-discussed, both before and after, overhaul of the coaching staff and a reinvigorated Kelly prevented that. Changes do not get much bigger than bringing in a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator. In fact, the only move bigger would have been for Swarbrick to default to those press conferences.
Despite USC now copying Swarbrick’s patience it remains the exception proving the rule. When Trojans athletic director Lynn Swann announced the safe job status of head coach Clay Helton, Swann pointed to how Notre Dame’s “administration remained committed to their head coach, who made some key changes, worked hard to fix things and got his team to improve markedly.” As shocking as it was to hear USC openly emulate the Irish, it was just as expected to see Trojans fans respond poorly and with vitriol. Such is college football in the 21st century.
Meanwhile, North Carolina paid Larry Fedora $12 million to leave, Auburn boosters started spreading unrealistic rumors once again, and Western Kentucky fired Mike Sanford after a quick two seasons. Yes, the same Mike Sanford the Irish saw leave after serving as offensive coordinator in 2016, part of those widespread changes.
By bucking those trends, Swarbrick did not just keep Kelly around. He kept around enough of a coaching staff, namely Kelly, to deflect Saturday’s credit back to the roster.
“We made changes, but we still had a core and we still had a foundation,” Kelly said. “We made some subtle changes to what we were doing on a day-to-day basis and a lot of them had to do with the way I handled things on a day-to-day basis.
“I don’t want this thing to get away from us — it still had to do with player development. It still had to do with our players going out on the field and executing at a high level. We didn’t reinvent the wheel here. We got our players to play at a higher level with better execution.
“Behind the scenes we did make some tweaks, but the players need to get (credit).”
There has been a lot of development. Five of Saturday’s starters were making their second start at the Coliseum, with a sixth (fifth-year left guard Alex Bars) sidelined only by injury. Five more of Saturday’s starters recorded stats in that season-ending loss two years ago, not to mention both punter Tyler Newsome and kicker Justin Yoon. There was room to grow, but not a lot of it was seeing the field yet in 2016, no matter how injury-plagued that roster was.
Giving the roster time, and more productive time thanks to the new guiding influences surrounding it, worked out.
“If we didn’t have the strong core of young players that needed to be developed, we wouldn’t be winning 22 out of our last 25 games,” Kelly said. “We’d be going, hey we made a lot of great changes, and we’re still 7-5.”
Kelly and his staff led that development, but he is right, much of the credit should go to the roster. Not only is it one now rife with established talent, but also veteran leadership, those players toiling away during that nadir.
Two Irish cornerbacks could be counted on to slow J.T. Daniels’ precision attack Saturday, the same two who started the season finale in 2016: Julian Love and Troy Pride. They were working around a young safety back then; now Drue Tranquill excels at linebacker. On both occasions, Te’von Coney held things together at middle linebacker. Jerry Tillery did not start in 2016, but the defensive tackle did notch three tackles before an ignominious exit. Tillery made a key fourth-quarter sack this time around, a moment both Swarbrick and Tranquill highlighted afterward.
Those veterans, along with three-year starting center Sam Mustipher, led the way in this 180-degree turn, both on and off the field. To them, it was personal.
“I came to Notre Dame because of the tradition, tradition of excellence, tradition of football,” Tranquill said. “For awhile there, we weren’t building that tradition. We weren’t keeping that legacy going. For me, we stared ourselves in the face two years ago and made the choice we’re going to decide where this ship goes.”
Tranquill is now a firm piece of that tradition. The Irish are one of 5 Power Five programs in the country to record multiple unbeaten regular seasons in the last nine years, spanning Kelly’s Irish tenure. The names are the biggest in the business: Ohio State (2012, 2013); Notre Dame (2012; 2018) Florida State (2013, 2014); Clemson (2015, 2018); Alabama (2016, 2018).
Those are the wins and losses that matter “a lot.” The coaching staff changes furthered the effects seen “every day” in practice. And as for Swarbrick’s confidence in how players were growing, he said this is the first semester in his 11 years at Notre Dame in which the entire football roster was free of academic probation.
His patience begat not only the obvious and desired results of an undefeated season and a spot in the College Football Playoff, but also a fruitful and sustainable means to those ends.
Things We Learned: 12-0 Notre Dame heading to the Playoff, as it long expected
LOS ANGELES — Notre Dame will be the 10th team to make the College Football Playoff. Beating USC 24-17 assured the Irish of that, a chance to truly measure themselves against college football’s best. Thinking back to the preseason, no expectations anticipated this moment, except for those within the team.
An earlier draft of these ramblings added an “apparently” to the end of that initial paragraph, but that would imply some version of doubt of that sentiment. Notre Dame made it very clear after the comeback victory: This was how things were supposed to be. Once in the locker room, social media videos show the Irish enjoyed themselves and relished some sense of relief, but the initial celebrations, the onfield outbursts, the usual moments of exuberance were all very calm, even demurred.
Those in the stands were far more wound-up, holding a front-row sign of “PLAYOFF LIKE A CHAMPION TODAY” and a dozen rows back an even bolder claim of “SEE YA IN NORCAL.” Fans flocked to the tunnel leading to the Coliseum’s innards to serenade the Irish one last time before this month off, chants of “Let’s go Irish” only interrupted when senior kicker Justin Yoon reached the tunnel and a drawn-out echoing of his last name became the prevailing cheer.
On the field, Notre Dame was more animated after its season-opening win against Michigan, by an eerily-replicated score of 24-17. September’s top-10 matchup against Stanford was more hyped in pregame and led to more celebration afterward. The fashion of 45-23 dominance at Virginia Tech resulted in on-field rowdiness, beginning with senior running back Dexter Williams’ final touchdown rush (of three) with 4:50 remaining. From that point on, the Irish felt utterly at home in Lane Stadium, and showed it.
At USC, beating a rival, in a historic venue? Ho-hum.
Notre Dame insists it is not done. 12-0 is not enough as far as this team is concerned.
“I feel like we know, it’s amazing that we’re undefeated, but nowadays there’s more, there’s more to come,” junior cornerback Julian Love said. “… We know there is a lot of work to do still.”
Those were just words, but the casual handshakes with the Trojans revealed the truth to Love’s claims. The Irish had probably expected this win, this unbeaten season, since Williams broke two Hokies tackles down the sideline. This was simply their expectations becoming realities.
To do more, Notre Dame will need to improve a few things, including how junior quarterback Ian Book handles playing from behind.
Book’s numbers ended up decent — 22-of-39, a 56.4 completion rate, for 352 yards and two touchdowns with 9.03 yards per attempt — but it took him a long while to start producing and then made the biggest mistake of his career to date.
“He missed a couple here and there,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “You don’t turn it over in the red zone. He knows all that stuff, but he’s human. He’s going to grow from it.”
Book’s interception at the goal line could have gone down as an all-time debacle. Notre Dame needed a field goal, points of any kind. Leading 17-10 with fewer than eight minutes remaining, any score would have all-but sealed the game. USC’s offense had gained a total of 95 yards on 24 plays since halftime. It was exceptionally unlikely the Trojans could score twice more before the game ended.
On a 3rd-and-12 from the 22-yard line, Book scrambled to the left sideline and threw a pass against his momentum toward a covered Alizé Mack a yard into the end zone. Mack did his best to break up the play, and USC safety Jordan McMillan needed a bit of luck to hold onto the ball, but Book’s toss never should have been near them in the first place. It should have been eight rows into the seats.
That lack of awareness comes with a first-year starter, but it is the type of mistake that could turn an upset bid in the Playoff into a one-sided loss.
On that particular play, Book was not aided by the offensive line, flagged for holding and only just better than middling all day.
Barring an upset next weekend, the Irish will face Clemson in the Playoff. The Tigers have a defensive line featuring four likely first-round draft picks. While optimism, relief and exultation should rule this day, and perhaps this week, at some point looking ahead to that matchup will occur. At that point, concern about Notre Dame’s line will reign supreme.
Manipulating stats is easier than it should be, so let’s simply present the two possible views for the Irish running game Saturday: Excluding sacks and kneel downs, Notre Dame took 25 carries for 138 yards, a 5.52 yards per rush average. Or, excluding sacks, kneel downs and one Williams dash, the Irish took 24 carries for 86 yards, 3.58 yards per rush average.
Those shorter runs lead to the bigger run. Allowing only three sacks as the Trojans blitzed repeatedly was not terrible, and it is better than that when realizing one of those sacks was of senior receiver Chris Finke on a considered trick play.
“When you blitz us like that, you have to understand a few of those (runs) are going to hit,” fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said. “We can’t get impatient or get uncomfortable. We just have to keep on weathering the storm.”
Notre Dame did that Saturday, but in the Playoff, that storm will be far more fierce.
As has been the case since August, the Irish were vulnerable against a three-receiver attack.
Again using Clemson to prove the point, the Tigers offense ranks No. 18 in the country by passer rating, No. 23 in yards per attempt and No. 23 in yards per game. It is explosive and dangerous, and has four different receivers with 472 or more yards this season, each averaging at least 11.04 yards per reception.
Notre Dame could not find itself a viable third cornerback against USC, let alone a fourth. Trojans freshman quarterback JT Daniels would decide pre-snap to target freshman cornerback TaRiq Bracy whenever he was matched up in man-to-man coverage along the sideline, and doing so worked for Daniels.
If the Irish tried to turn to a base package, either fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill or senior rover Asmar Bilal would get exposed. The USC quick game allowed Tyler Vaughns to catch 12 passes for 120 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Michael Pittman to each end up with more than 90 yards. Daniels had little trouble starting 16-of-17 in the first quarter and 26-of-31 before halftime.
Some of this was intentional from Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea, but only some of it.
“We needed to take away some of that free access,” Kelly said. “Having said that, this offense is built on the big play, so you’re in-between there in terms of staying on top of routes versus how much you give underneath. We needed to find a better medium in the second half than I thought we did.”
Eventually the Irish relied on senior Nick Coleman as their nickelback, and he finished with two pass breakups. It was enough of a band-aid, but clearly still an open wound, if granting the analogy.
Those are concerns for next week, once a Playoff opponent is set. For today, applause, Notre Dame is heading to the College Football Playoff for the first time.
“It means everything,” Tranquill said. “It means the world. It’s what I came back for.
“We’re not done yet. We’ve got two more games to go, but to put our name on the wall as one of the few teams in Notre Dame history to go 12-0, it means the world.”
LOS ANGELES — The aftermath was as subdued as the first half was a struggle, but neither changes the fact that Notre Dame finished its season unbeaten with a 24-17 victory against USC, a win ensuring the No. 3 Irish (12-0) their first berth in the College Football Playoff.
There was no mass hysteria when junior quarterback Ian Book took a knee with just less than 40 seconds left. There was little over-the-top celebrating. If anything, it was matter of fact. Notre Dame knew what it came to do at the Coliseum on Saturday, and despite early difficulties, it did it.
“We’ve been in games like this before …,” fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said. “We knew. We have a confidence in our coaches to put us in positions to make plays. It was just a matter of time for us.”
And with that, Mustipher and the rest will forget about the 10-7 halftime deficit, the ineffective offensive approach to that point that had netted 32 yards on 13 rushes, the nearly-exposed defense bailed out by two fumbles forced deep in Irish territory when Trojans receivers worked for extra yards. In the end, the Irish rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries (sacks and kneeldowns adjusted), a 5.5 average. They held USC scoreless for 29 minutes in the second half and to just 154 yards in the final two quarters on 36 plays, a 4.27 per play average.
“We understand there is so much more on the table for us,” Mustipher said. “We’re going to do a great job of enjoying this and now celebrating this victory, but we understand what is at stake. We understand what’s left for us.
“Our goal was to win in November. We checked that goal off the list. Our ultimate goals here at Notre Dame are graduate and win a national championship. That goal is still out there.”
For awhile, it seemed it would not be. The Irish were fortunate to be down just a field goal at halftime. Those two forced fumbles, along with an over-the-shoulder 24-yard touchdown catch from senior Chris Finke, kept Notre Dame within range of USC despite sputtering in all facets of the game.
Then senior running back Dexter Williams made his mark, finding a seam around the left edge for a 52-yard touchdown and a lead the Irish would not relinquish. His 12th rushing touchdown of the year, it was unquestionably the most crucial. That single carry more than matched all of Williams’ others Saturday, taking 16 attempts for 97 total yards.
“Eventually something is going to pop, and we knew it would,” Mustipher said. “We made some big plays. Those pressures that they brought, we made them pay for it. When you blitz us like that, you have to understand a few of those are going to hit.”
Even with Williams’ run, and 81 second-half rushing yards, the needed finish to a perfect season remained in doubt. Falling behind 10-0 in the second quarter had put Notre Dame in an unfamiliar position. To that point, the Irish had not trailed by two possessions all season. Spotting Wake Forest a brief lead or chasing eight points against Pittsburgh was one thing; needing two scores to get back to even in the season finale at USC could have been another.
“The sideline was confident that they just needed to stay the course and there wasn’t any panic,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “Our defense felt like they needed to play better. (Defensive coordinator) Clark (Lea) made some great adjustments at halftime in terms of making some of the coverage calls that we wanted to and hit some of the calls that we needed to in getting off the field.
“We obviously came out in the second half with the big (Williams) run. (Offensive coordinator) Chip (Long) did a great job of finding a way to run the football in the second half which I thought kept them off the field.”
Even when not running the ball, turning to the running backs finally allowed the Irish to put away the Trojans, end all doubt, reach 12-0, secure a bid to the Playoff. Needing to convert a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Book hit Tony Jones with a checkdown that the junior running back turned into a 51-yard touchdown.
“It’s just one of those memories you’ll never forget,” Book said of chasing Jones down the sideline, knowing a 24-10 lead with 3:09 left against an offense that had not scored in nearly 39 minutes was probably a safe margin of error.
With that, Notre Dame finished the second unbeaten regular season of Kelly’s nine-year Irish tenure. The first half consternation was forgotten, the undefeated season remembered. Its body of work as a whole began to register, a process that will take more time than postgame milling on the Coliseum field allowed.
“It just feels so surreal, it’s really hard to explain,” Book said. “… This is a lifetime experience that we all dreamed of when we were kids, and just feels so special to be here.”
PLAY OF THE GAME The play was not designed for a touchdown. A first down would have sufficed. USC still had multiple timeouts remaining, but with just more than three minutes to go, a first down would have allowed the Irish to milk plenty of clock while nursing a 17-10 lead. Thus, Book found Jones on a swing pass along the sideline.
“They brought pressure again,” Book said, the again referencing how often the Trojans blitzed, a rate approaching 90 percent to Mustipher’s quick recall.
Book continued, “Being able to have an outlet like that and drop it down to him is huge for us and all night the offensive line did a great job of picking up guys coming in hot and just getting the ball out quickly.”
Jones needed a stride to secure the ball, but all that he needed after that was a block from senior receiver Miles Boykin.
The touchdown that sealed Notre Dame's win over USC and a perfect season 👀
The final pass of Book’s day, it brought his stat line to 352 yards and two scores on 22-of-39 with one interception.
PLAYER OF THE GAME Notre Dame had all of five drives in the first half, with the last of them starting 85 yards from the end zone with a minute left on the clock. USC’s efficient attack held onto the ball for swaths of time, and when the Irish had possession, they did not move well enough to hold onto it. That contributed to some of the defensive struggles, as well, a la the first few weeks of the season.
When Notre Dame did keep the ball, moved forward, showed early life, one player was carrying the load. If excluding the 38-yard Hail Mary that senior receiver Miles Boykin caught at the 2-yard line as the half ended, the Irish had 172 first-half yards. One player accounted for exactly half of them. Of the 11 other first downs, he produced four of them. Of Book’s 140 first-half passing yards, again not counting the not-long-enough heave, 86 went to Finke on seven receptions.
With Notre Dame trailing 10-0, Williams challenged his teammates to spur the offense as he often does.
“We understood that we needed to do it,” Finke said. “There was a conversation we had — a lot of the skill position players on offense together, and Dexter Williams, our juice guy, said somebody has to give us a spark, somebody has to step up, we have to make plays, we have to want it bad.”
So Finke did. When he pulled in the touchdown pass over his left shoulder and tapped a foot, he was not even sure he had made the catch. He did not even consider he had reached the goal line.
“I had no idea,” he said. “I was looking at the ref waiting for him to make a decision. I thought he was deciding if I was just in bounds period or not. And then he threw up both arms for the touchdown. A pleasant surprise, I’ll take it.”
Finke had three catches for 51 yards on that 64-yard drive, two of which came on third-and-longs, converting both into first downs. Without him, and given the general lack of production from any other receivers to that point (Boykin and junior Chase Claypool combined for four catches for 72 yards in the first half including Boykin’s meaningless half-ending snag), that drive likely would have been a three-and-out, providing USC decent field position and plenty of time to try to go up three possessions before halftime.
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME The Irish needed to convert a third 3rd-and-long on that touchdown drive, desperately needing a score to reach halftime with some version of confidence. Book dropped back but had no open receivers. Watching the clock during a replay, he had six full seconds in the pocket to survey the covered routes. He did not fully commit to running for the 3rd-and-11 until nine seconds after the snap.
Hold on now. Think about that for a few beats. Try to realize how long nine seconds really is. If the average adult reads 250 words per minute, it just took you nine seconds to read this paragraph.
At that point, Book met a defender 10.75 yards downfield. Lowering his shoulder, he careened past the marker as he fell out of bounds. First down.
“I just feel like as the quarterback on any team, those are the plays you have to make to show your guys how committed you are,” said Book, who pulled off a similar third-down conversion on Notre Dame’s final touchdown drive, a 3rd-and-12 he took for 16 yards. “I knew where the sticks were, and we needed that first down. Our offense was starting to get some momentum, and you gotta do what you gotta do.”
Without Book’s third-and-long conversion, the Irish probably punt from about midfield and USC drains most, if not all, of the clock before reaching halftime leading 10-0. With it, he soon thereafter found Finke to get Notre Dame on the board.
STAT OF THE GAME It’s obvious, isn’t it? The Irish are 12-0.
“It’s hard to win 12 games,” to quote Kelly.
“There are so many things out there that can distract not only the kids, but coaches. I’m just really, really pleased and proud of my football team and everybody that is associated with it. … 12 wins is hard to do, and I’m really proud of our guys.”
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT “I knew at [the first week of preseason practice] we had a really special team,” fifth-year linebacker and captain Drue Tranquill said. “Offensively they were working out their kinds, they were going to get things going.
“We knew we had a special defense when we came back from winter break and we were all in the players’ lounge and I got the news that (linebacker) Te’von (Coney) and (defensive tackle) Jerry (Tillery) were coming back. I was like, let’s go. We have the pieces.
“A lot of teams have the pieces and don’t make it happen. This team made it happen. It’s a testament to their hard work, sweat equity, the commitment to each other.”
On a totally related note, Tranquill finished the night with nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Coney had eight tackles, and Tillery made the third-down sack to cut short the Trojans’ last viable hope of tying the game before Jones broke it open.
SCORING SUMMARY First Quarter 11:26 — USC touchdown. Vavae Malepeai 14-yard run. Michael Brown PAT good. USC 7, Notre Dame 0. (8 plays, 78 yards, 3:34)
Second Quarter 11:51 — USC field goal. Brown 30 yards. USC 10, Notre Dame 0. (13 plays, 50 yards, 5:56) 2:20 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Finke 24-yard pass from Ian Book. Justin Yoon PAT good. USC 10, Notre Dame 7. (11 plays, 64 yards, 4:41)