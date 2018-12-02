The Playoff is set; Notre Dame draws Clemson

The committee has spoken, the Playoff field is set, and for the first time, Notre Dame will be a participant. The No. 3 Irish will meet No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 29 (4 ET; ESPN) before No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in Miami.
This is what was expected after Notre Dame finished its season unbeaten a week ago and the other three won their respective conference championship games Saturday. And now these two matchups will be the primary conversation for the next four weeks.
As it pertains to the Irish and the Tigers, Clemson is a distinct favorite. The two had four common opponents, and the Tigers handled their business better against three of them. The exception came with star freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured for most of the game against Syracuse, while Notre Dame conversely knocked out Orange senior quarterback Eric Dungey for much of their respective contest.
That is hardly why the Tigers are the favorite in this instance. It is simply the visible result of the underlying facts, the tip of the iceberg so to speak.
The Irish have thrived with junior Ian Book starting at quarterback, averaging 306.88 passing yards per game in his eight starts. He’ll face his toughest challenge to date by far — Clemson limits opponents to 198.4 passing yards per game. Book’s 70.36 completion percentage is No. 5 in the country, but Tigers’ opponents completed just 52.799 percent of their passes.
They did not entirely rely on shutting down poor passing attacks to do so. North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley finished the season with the No. 24 passer rating in the country and the ACC all-conference honors began with him as a headliner; Finley is a quality quarterback and one about to generate some interesting draft discussions. Against Clemson, though, Finley went 21-of-34 for just 156 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns.
Counterpoint: South Carolina’s Jake Bentley bolstered his rating, which ended at No. 20 in the nation, with 510 yards, five touchdowns and 10.2 yards per attempt two weeks ago at Clemson.
Notre Dame might average 200.1 rushing yards per game (sacks adjusted), but the Tigers allow only 114.2. And speaking of sacks, Clemson has racked up 45 this season, led by senior end Clelin Ferrell’s 10.5, one of four Tigers linemen who will populate the first two days of the NFL draft in a few months, three of which were named first-team All-ACC and the fourth landed on the conferences third-team.
Asked for his brief thoughts on Clemson during ESPN’s rankings reveal show, Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not hesitate, “Obviously, you start with their defensive front …”
On the other side of the ball, the Irish defense has not given up 30 points since the 2017 regular-season finale at Stanford, a 13-game stretch. Clemson has averaged 45.4 points per game this year, including 56 on the No. 37 scoring defense in the country, South Carolina and its 22.7 points per game average.
It’s an offense equally-dependent on the run and the pass, averaging 267.2 rushing yards (sacks adjusted) and 270.1 passing yards per game. Even the play calling is rather split, with 449 pass attempts (plus sacks) compared to 486 rushes, which of course includes some Lawrence scrambles on intended pass plays.
The Tigers are a complete football team, one that has made four straight Playoffs, winning the national championship in 2016 and going 53-4 thus far in that stretch. The Irish will have their work cut out for them.
Championship Saturday: Who should Notre Dame fans cheer for?
What a world we live in. On the final Saturday of the scheduled college football season, Notre Dame can sit back and relax, pick and choose who to cheer for, idly watch potential future opponents.
As things stand, the No. 3 Irish are likely to face No. 2 Clemson in a Playoff semifinal. It would take a wild day to change that. What would need to happen? What should Notre Dame fans hope for leading into Sunday’s pairings announcement (at about 12:30 ET on ESPN)?
If Pittsburgh wins as a 27.5-point underdog, the Irish would presumably jump Clemson into the No. 2 spot and could match up with current No. 5 Oklahoma. Of course, the committee could just flip Notre Dame with the Tigers and then nothing really changed except uniform colors, but it is at least conceivable the Sooners slide up to No. 3. This may be the only scenario in which the Irish avoid Alabama, Clemson and Georgia in the semifinal, a distinct want for any rational thinker.
If not that, then No. 4 Georgia beating No. 1 Alabama, even as 12.5-point underdogs, would create a litany of possibilities for the selection committee to consider. It would likely put an unbeaten Clemson atop the standings and Notre Dame against the Bulldogs. Make no mistake, Georgia is once again excellent and only considered a preferable opponent because Alabama and Clemson are that good. The best part for the Irish in this hypothetical is it pits those two against each other in the semifinal, presuming the committee would keep Alabama in the top four, as it should.
What if both upsets occured? It serves no greater good for Notre Dame. In fact, it may set up the Irish to face the Tide in the semifinal. No one wants that.
One of those occurring is the ideal. It sets up Notre Dame to face no more than one of the dominating duo as it chases its first title in 30 years. More likely? Chalk holds. At which point, neither Oklahoma nor No. 6 Ohio State has a good chance of upsetting Alabama, but the Sooners’ high-powered offense could at least make things interesting.
Is there a chaos scenario remaining? Not one feasible enough to warrant discussion. The odds of Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State all losing are roughly 25-to-1.
Going by the order of the day, Irish fans should cheer for Oklahoma (12 ET; ABC), then Georgia (4 ET; CBS), and presuming Alabama wins, then Pittsburgh (8 ET; ABC). Frankly, how Ohio State (8 ET; FOX) fares should hardly matter.
12 ET: Oklahoma -8 vs. Texas on ABC. 4 ET: Alabama -12.5 vs. Georgia on CBS. 8 ET: Clemson -27.5 vs. Pittsburgh on ABC. 8 ET: Ohio State -14 vs. Northwestern on FOX. (Lines accurate as of late Friday afternoon.)
Things We Learned: Book, Williams, Lea the difference between Notre Dame’s preseason and 12-0
Notre Dame’s football season takes up a quarter of the year, but it still flies by. It might as well have been just earlier this week the Irish were readying for a season opener that was supposed to offer a final (negative) verdict on at least one of the coaches involved. Spoiler alert: It didn’t, as no single game should ever be considered a referendum on a coach’s performance.
It might as well have been just the middle of this week that Notre Dame was facing the highest-ranked opponent in South Bend in Brian Kelly’s tenure. Remember when Stanford was considered top-10 and not making up a meaningless game at Cal this weekend?
It might as well have been yesterday the Irish had to survive without backup-turned-starter-turned-star Ian Book against a supposedly alway dangerous Florida State.
Rather than one week, 14 have passed. What have we learned since Sept. 1?
Ian Book was and is far more than a super-sub. He is a bona fide quarterback, and will be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback for at least one more season. You don’t win the first nine starts of your career, six of them decisively, and find yourself on the bench anytime soon.
Not that senior Brandon Wimbush was a slouch. He has gone 13-3 as a starter. Give that credit where it is due. But the Irish were struggling through three weeks this season, and it was changing quarterbacks that knocked them out of those doldrums.
Book kickstarted things in a 56-27 rout at Wake Forest, throwing for 325 yards, a number that would have been Wimbush’s career high by 28 yards and one Book would top three more times by the end of the regular season.
As of now, Book sits atop the single-season Notre Dame record books with a 70.4 percent completion rate, well ahead of Jimmy Clausen’s 68.0 percent in 2009. Book’s efficiency rating of 162.50 would also break Clausen’s 2009 record of 161.42.
More importantly, Book sits two games away from tying the school record for most consecutive wins to start a quarterback’s career (Bob Williams, 1949-50).
Book has plenty to improve upon. Following the Irish victory against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium just two real-time weeks ago, head coach Brian Kelly struggled to think of a time he had ever seen the junior rattled. Aside from resorting to drastic measures to make weight as a freshman, Book’s nevers had never betrayed themselves.
“On the football field, I haven’t seen him get rattled,” Kelly said. “He is really steady. Takes the information, processes it very well.”
That may have been a reach at the time, and it was shown to be at USC, most memorably with Book putting the game in unnecessary jeopardy by gifting the Trojans a red-zone interception when a field goal would have served Notre Dame’s needs more than well enough.
But Book’s general poise, uncanny accuracy and handle of the playbook unquestionably changed the Irish offense, the season, the future.
Once Book had stepped in, Dexter Williams soon followed, and once focused on the field, Williams was all anybody had ever dared dream him to be.
The senior running back emerged from his unspoken four-game suspension with a blowtorch of a touchdown against Stanford. He hasn’t stopped running since, racking up 941 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games. During the nine-year Kelly era, those 12 rushing touchdowns are a running back high.
Williams has averaged 6.63 yards per carry, breaking 100 yards four times with one (Florida State) of those exceeding 200. He scored a touchdown in all but one game (Pittsburgh). As Wimbush’s legs headed to the bench, adding Williams to Notre Dame’s backfield kept opposing defenses concerned about all facets of Chip Long’s offense.
Williams earned the doubt he received by not embracing the playbook or abiding by known standards in years past. That cost him a third of this season. But he turned that into a vengeance heretofore unseen on this roster (with an arguable exception of junior safety Alohi Gilman).
Book and Williams changed the Irish offense. It was defensive coordinator Clark Lea who led Notre Dame’s defense.
That combination led to the Irish averaging 124.6 yards more per game than their opponents. But as much as Wimbush’s inaccuracy led to quarterback questions and Williams’ past led to worries about his ability to get and stay on the field, there were at least examples of their talent in the past. A first-year coordinator, there was no such evidence regarding Lea and his ability to put together a plan for a game, let alone a season.
Worry not. Lea proved himself to be one of the better defensive coordinators in the country, and that is not hyperbole. Sure, he had ingredients to work with — the emergence of Gilman cannot be overstated, and the development of junior safety Jalen Elliott should not be overlooked — but Lea orchestrated an aggressive attack for the majority of the season.
It notched 31 sacks. For context: To this point last year, Notre Dame had 22 sacks. It held opponents to 17.25 points per game, down from 2017’s 21.5. It gave up 331.5 yards per game, a significant drop from last year’s 369.2.
It was aggressive and effective and then Lea pulled it back at the last possible moment, allowing USC quarterback J.T. Daniels to go 16-of-17 in Saturday’s first quarter. It was intentional and downright savvy.
“It’s tough, because if you look at their games, they have a script for the first couple series, and they’re usually really good on their script because they practice them all week,” Irish junior cornerback Julian Love said following that 24-17 victory. “Then after that it was all on the fly play calling, and that’s when we really got into gear.
“We didn’t want to give up any deep balls. I thought we did a good job of that today, and then limit explosive touchdowns, which they are accustomed to.”
Lea essentially rope-a-doped Trojans head coach Clay Helton into blowing through his script with minimal damage, and then dialed up his secondary’s pressure to keep USC in check through 29 minutes of the second half.
That is not the maneuver of a tentative first-year coordinator. That is the thought process of a coach confident both in himself and his team’s abilities and understanding.
In a mailbag question (still taking submissions at insidetheirish@gmail.com), frequent-commenter nmmargie asked, “Who would you give the game ball to for the regular season? A coach? A player?”
With all due respect to Book and Williams, the season-long honor goes to Lea. With Wimbush at quarterback, Notre Dame may have still found its way to 9 or 10 wins riding that defense. Without Williams, more would have been needed from junior Tony Jones, but he may have been able to fill a serviceable portion of that role.
Without a stout defense, the Irish would have staggered to eight wins. Even with Book and Williams, the offense was not going to outscore Pittsburgh, Northwestern or USC if the Notre Dame defense did not step up when it needed to, and that does not factor in how the first three weeks of the season would have gone. A 2-1 start may have been survivable; a 1-2 start would not have been.
As a result, though, the Irish are suddenly in the mix, broadly speaking. It remains to be seen if Notre Dame is a modern-day title contender — a competitive semifinal would best prove that — but becoming the 10th team to make the Playoff and the fifth Power Five program to record multiple undefeated seasons within the last 14 years are metrics strong enough to put Kelly’s program among those in the conversation of “Who’s next?”
The Irish are not yet on the level of Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State, but they are among Oklahoma, Georgia and Washington, the programs ready to step forward if they can catch just one break, be it an opposing quarterback’s knee injury or their own quarterback shining with a unique skill set.
Entering 2018, Notre Dame did not belong in that conversation. Suddenly, it very much does.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Seven bowl eligible with an eighth possible
Let the Playoff worry end. Notre Dame is in. Clemson almost certainly awaits the Irish, unless Pittsburgh has something to say about that (or Georgia pulls off a shocking upset). More on the Panthers in a bit …
Michigan (10-2): The Wolverines dreams died not with a bang, but a whimper. Ohio State trounced Michigan 62-39, a score so lopsided it immediately put the Buckeyes back into the Playoff discussion.
The Wolverines still exceeded preseason expectations, which included a season win total over/under of 8.5.
Ball St. (4-8): Not that Notre Dame is really worried about the Cardinals next season — Bowling Green takes that spot in the schedule — but Ball State has now lost both its quarterback and its running back, as Riley Neal and James Gilbert have each announced intentions of transferring as graduate students. Neal may be a bit of a hot commodity, and Gilbert is no slouch, having averaged 4.3 yards per carry this season. For thoroughness’ sake: The Cardinals had a preseason win total over/under of 4.5.
Vanderbilt (6-6): The Commodores cruised past Tennessee 38-13 for their third straight win against the Volunteers, earning bowl eligibility in doing so. In pondering their preseason over/under of 4.5, this space accurately predicted the subset of eight games in which Vanderbilt could manage enough victories to reach the over.
Wake Forest (6-6): In one of the most unexpected scores in recent years, the Deacons beat Duke 59-7 over the weekend. Such are the motivating powers of bowl eligibility, though Wake Forest still fell short of its preseason over/under of 6.5.
Stanford (7-4): The Cardinal always expected to be playing this weekend following a victory at UCLA, but it did not expect to have given up 528 total yards to Chip Kelly’s offense in reaching the 49-42 triumph. Stanford also did not expect to be playing at Cal (3 ET; Pac 12 Network) this weekend in a game rescheduled from two weeks ago, rather than the Pac-12 championship game.
Virginia Tech (5-6): The Hokies were gifted a 34-31 overtime win against Virginia to win the in-state rivalry for a 15th consecutive year and keep their hopes of bowl eligibility alive. Somehow the Cavaliers scored 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter to take a late touchdown lead and still lost.
Virginia Tech will now host Marshall (12 ET; ACC Network) in a game scheduled for bowl hopes. By no means should it be a rollover, with the Hokies favored by just four and a combined points total over/under of 51 suggesting a 28-24 result.
Pittsburgh (7-5): The Panthers may have already been looking ahead a week when they arrived in Miami and thus walked into a 24-3 loss. That will quickly be forgotten about if they can prove wrong a 27.5-point spread to beat Clemson (8 ET; ABC). An over/under of 52.5 paints a picture wherein Pittsburgh does not even manage two touchdowns. Things may end up a bit closer than that, but the Tigers know, win and they join Notre Dame in the Playoff.
If this space is going to pat itself on the back for nailing those preseason Vanderbilt thoughts, it should also acknowledge it fully expected the Panthers to fail to reach their 5.5-win over/under.
Navy (3-9): A 29-28 loss at Tulane will not end the Midshipmen’s season, not with Army yet awaiting in two weeks. The Knights will be looking to extend their series winning streak to three, their longest since 1992-96.
Northwestern (8-4): A 24-16 win against Illinois sets up the Wildcats well before they take on the Buckeyes (8 ET; FOX) as two-touchdown underdogs. If looking at the season as a whole, this space’s preseason preview not only predicted Northwestern hitting the over on 6.5 wins, but it also suggested a divisional title was possible.
Florida State (5-7): The Seminoles saw their nearly four decade bowl streak end with a 41-14 loss against Florida, also falling well short of an 8.5 win over/under, as expected.
Syracuse (9-3): The Orange responded to their 33-point loss to Notre Dame with a 42-21 win at Boston College, courtesy of 559 total yards, led by senior quarterback Eric Dungey’s 362 and three touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing. Suffice it to say, Syracuse blew the doors off its preseason win total of 5.5.
USC (5-7): Losing 24-17 to Notre Dame did not spell the end of the Clay Helton era, though it did make the preseason mark of 8.5 wins seem even more outlandish.
12 ET: Virginia Tech vs. Marshall on ACC Network. 3 ET: Stanford at Cal on Pac 12 Network. 8 ET: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson on ABC; Northwestern vs. Ohio State on FOX.
Under win totals — Ball State: 4 wins, 4.5 over/under. Wake Forest: 6 wins, 6.5 over/under. Stanford: 7 wins with one more game to play, 8.5 over/under. Virginia Tech: 5 wins with one more game to play, 8 over/under. Navy: 3 wins, 7.5 over/under. Florida State: 5 wins, 8.5 over/under. USC: 5 wins, 8.5 over/under.
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame had everything to lose at USC, obviously didn’t
LOS ANGELES — The talk heading into the weekend wrote off USC, including in these parts, and perhaps that should have been the obvious indication a tight first half could be on the way Saturday. After Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory, those undiscussed concerns were nothing but a memory, but they made sense, nonetheless.
Irish fifth-year center Sam Mustipher summed up that dynamic aptly.
“They had absolutely nothing to lose, and we had everything to lose, and we knew that,” Mustipher said. “We came out and grinded it out.”
This comes to mind while listening to the “Creed II” soundtrack, hearing an excerpt from the film itself including words of wisdom from the esteemed Rocky Balboa.
“You’ve got everything to lose,” he tells Adonis Creed. “When a fighter ain’t got nothing to lose, he’s dangerous.”
Was this just an excuse to mention the eighth official and sixth recognized installment from that franchise? Perhaps. But it also serves to retroactively remind why Saturday should not have been considered such a foregone conclusion, including (and especially) by yours truly.
But with that win, Notre Dame will be just the 10th team to reach the College Football Playoff in its fifth year. Maintaining a No. 3 ranking Tuesday night guarantees what was already assured.
A quick Chris Finke coincidence The senior receiver has attempted two passes in his career. Saturday night was supposed to bring the third, but instead Finke tucked the ball and took a one-yard sack.
The first two attempts? Two years ago at USC, when he went 1-of-2 for four yards. Surely it is little more than a Coliseum coincidence, yet it elicits a chuckle all the same.
The Irish Troll That moniker offers negative implications. It is not meant that way. Put it on par with an Irish Exit, a classy version of an often poorly-handled moment.
Rather than a revenge tour of any sort, Notre Dame celebrated a few of its wins this year with low-key social media burns. They were tasteful, succinct and delectable, otherwise known as a solid usage of Twitter.
A less subtle poke followed the USC victory, a jab not at the Trojans, but one playing to a popular piece of current college football lexicon. Quarterbacks coach Tom Rees did the honors, echoing a now-legendary Tom Herman tweet of, “Ok, cool. Hook em.”