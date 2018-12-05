A statistical comparison: The best Notre Dame offense of the decade

Brian Kelly made the point twice Sunday, once on the ESPN telecast revealing the Playoff berths and once to the media shortly thereafter. It is one the Notre Dame head coach harkened back to a few times in the last month or so, as this year’s Irish approached the 12-0 mark established by the 2012 rendition.
“Our football team is much more balanced,” Kelly said. “We were going into that (2012 national championship) game on the backs of our defense. We can hold our own on offense in this run, as well, so I just think (we’re) better prepared all around.”
That begs the question, how does this offense compare to the 2012 unit led by Everett Golson and Tyler Eifert? Looking further than its 2,520 rushing yards (sacks adjusted) from that regular season, more than the current 2,401, is this year’s Ian Book- and Dexter Williams-led offense that much better?
How does it compare to other recent Notre Dame contenders, namely the 2015 team that came two field goals away from a 12-0 season of its own and last year’s team, the initial salvo to this reinvigorated program?
The five easily-understood yet quite-telling stats to consider: Yards per play (YPP): Pretty obvious as to why, right? Yards per pass attempt (YPA): This essentially combines completion percentage and explosive plays into one metric, a quick measure of a team’s passing efficiency. Rush attempts per game (RPG): In other words, an offense’s confidence in its ground game and ability to dictate the game with it. Third-down conversion rate (3D %): The ability to sustain a drive. Turnovers lost (TL): Again, pretty obvious, right?
YPP
YPA
RPG
3D %
TL
2012
5.99
7.46
37.54
46.33 %
15 (8 int.)
2015
7.02
8.74
34.85
42.50 %
20 (10 int.)
2017
6.40
6.61
40.77
43.75 %
17 (10 int.)
2018
6.18
8.30
40.17
44.32 %
15 (12 int.)
Yes, this offense is that much better than 2012’s, in every regard except security with the ball in the air. The Irish really are more balanced, if for no other reason than this offense can make up a deficit via chunk plays if needed.
The numbers that stick out the most, though, are how yards per pass attempt and rushes per game compare to 2015’s and 2017’s, years with respectable offenses. 2015’s might have been the best offense of the Kelly era, its 34.2 points per game matched last year while its 466.4 yards per game remains the best of Kelly’s tenure. This season has come the closest to that latter mark, currently averaging 456.1 yards per game (and 33.8 points).
Yet neither 2015 nor 2017 was a balanced offensive approach. The 10-2 showing three years ago relied on DeShone Kizer and Will Fuller, avoiding running the ball if it could, even as C.J. Prosis worked his way to a 1,000-yard season.
Last year Notre Dame ran the ball and only ran the ball. Its control of games was impressive in that regard, and Josh Adams’ big-play ability kept its yards per play mark respectable.
This iteration can do a bit of both. Its 8.30 yards per pass attempt is even higher if looking at only Book’s numbers in games he started: 2,455 yards on 277 passes in eight games, an average of 8.86 yards per attempt. While Book does not have the strength of Kizer’s arm, he can outdo Kizer’s numbers thanks to a completion percentage of 70.4, higher than Kizer’s 2015 mark of 63.0 percent.
Nonetheless, the Irish run the ball, repeatedly and often and any other adjective speaking to worthwhile frequency, nearly matching last year’s assuredness in pounding away on the ground. It may not be as utterly effective as last season’s record-setting approach, but the overall effect remains the same.
To call this Notre Dame’s most-balanced offense during Kelly’s nine years is an obvious statement, as it is part of the equation that led to the second unbeaten regular season during his stretch. When looking at that previous 12-0 showing, and the two others that came closest to it, calling this the most-balanced Irish offense of the decade feels like an understatement.
Leftovers & Links: The ‘Notre Dame can do this, right?’ Mailbag
Notre Dame’s unbeaten season breeds optimism. An opponent the quality of Clemson tempers that into cautious optimism, but it remains a glass half-full outlook, nonetheless. Considering recent Irish history against foes of the Tigers’ level, that may be surprising, but as fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill said Sunday, “This team is different. This team is not the ‘12 team. This team isn’t the ‘15 team. … I guess we’ll find out on December 29.”
Look, Drue, your point is not wrong, but that is 25 days away. We are going to speculate until then …
Is Clemson vulnerable to the Irish or is this just me wishing it were so? — nmmargie
At the risk of answering an “or” question with one word, yes.
More in-depth, let’s apply both a real-world example and a statistical one. The former comes from most-recent history: In research preparing for the season finale at USC, it was difficult to find any area of the game in which the Trojans should have outdone Notre Dame. There was nothing that offered any remote indication USC had the abilities necessary to hold up against the Irish. Yet, not only did it, it did so to the extent questions like this now come in …
Do you think having seen USC’s playmakers will help in the preparation for the blazing speed and great athletes of the next game? — Gary H.
The Trojan attack may not help in preparation; Notre Dame knew it had a nickel deficiency long before J.T. Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown broadcast it to the world. Clemson knew it, too, or soon will once Dabo Swinney spends any time watching tape of the Irish victory at Virginia Tech.
To answer Gary’s question before getting back to Margie’s, if there was any Irish benefit to struggling at USC, it came on the other side of the ball. Notre Dame’s offensive line got a taste of an aggressive and capable blitz, and it realized how much work needs to be done to stand up against such. That splash of cold water may help with focus over the next month. Four first- or second-year starters will need to be up to the task of blocking what is essentially an NFL defensive line.
“You’ve got to protect,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. “If you can protect, you can get the ball out. There’s an opportunity. But if you can’t, good luck to you, you’re going to be on the ground half the day.”
Now back to Margie — Is Clemson vulnerable? Notre Dame did not seem to be when it went to Los Angeles, not against that version of USC. Otherwise came to be true, as it often does in this sport.
About the Tigers specifically, the advanced numbers are not kind to Irish hopes.
Quite frankly, Notre Dame has not faced a passing defense remotely comparable to Clemson’s. With junior Ian Book at quarterback, the closest thing may have been USC’s, ranked No. 33 by S&P+ numbers, a far cry from the Tigers’ No. 6. If removing the inane 38-yard “Hail Mary” to end that first half, Book went 21-of-38 for 314 yards and two touchdowns against the Trojans with one interception. That was his lowest completion percentage of the season and his second consecutive game with an interception and fifth out of six.
The only rushing defense remotely analogous to Clemson’s (No. 1) was Michigan’s (No. 10), but with senior Brandon Wimbush at quarterback and senior running back Dexter Williams suspended, that is an inexact comparison. Northwestern’s No. 19 rating may be more precise, a unit that held the Irish to 3.0 yards per carry on 40 attempts.
And to be clear, the Tigers defense set these standards while facing opposing offenses better than Notre Dame’s. By the end of the year, Pittsburgh had one of the best rushing offenses in the country, finishing No. 11 in the S&P+ category, far ahead of the Irish mark of No. 74. The Panthers gained 191 yards on 48 carries against Clemson on Saturday, hardly efficient.
We can do this, right? Or am I just drinking too much Kool-Aid? — @dothedrew25
Still, yes. The arguable vulnerability — and again, a concept that could not genuinely be found heading to USC, although that may have derived from the lack of quality Trojans opponents creating viable data — comes in the Tigers’ passing attack, led by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Notre Dame intends to remember his youth.
“We always talk about just making them line up and snap it as many times as possible,” Tranquill said. “… If an offense is going to get going on us, we don’t want to give up explosive plays. … You’ve seen many times this year, we’ve taken on water but they’ll get down and end up missing a field goal or something, and we’ll get our offense back on the field.
“We always talk about making him snap as many times as possible to get it into the end zone.”
Lawrence has led the No. 27 passing offense in the country if still deferring to S&P+’s numbers, but the best passing defenses he faced were No. 34 Duke and No. 35 South Carolina. The Irish pass defense is rated No. 8.
Lawrence had success in those two games, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 644 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, but neither was as geared toward a bend-don’t-break methodology as Notre Dame’s is.
The Irish have held arguably better aerial attacks in check. Stanford (No. 7) threw for all of 174 yards, averaging a mediocre 6.44 yards per attempt. Virginia Tech (No. 26) gained 309 yards through the air, but still inefficiently at 5.94 yards per attempt. If Notre Dame hems in Lawrence and makes Clemson one-dimensional offensively, then maybe that Kool-Aid’s sugar high was not entirely misleading.
Defensive line depth has been key to quite a few Irish wins this season. Can we anticipate Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s return to the lineup for the Cotton Bowl? — goirishgo
Of course, goirishgo asked this long before Kelly said Sunday that the sophomore defensive tackle has been cleared for practice, but it is too soon to know how much he will be able to contribute. The question still warrants remembering, as Tagovailoa-Amosa’s return only adds to an already deep defensive line, the exact unit that might make Lawrence’s life difficult enough to start the process of limiting him.
The Irish rotated eight defensive linemen this season. A ninth may seem unnecessary, but if Tagovailoa-Amosa can produce on eight snaps in the first three quarters, those are eight fewer snaps tiring Jerry Tillery’s legs on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive.
With the future members of the Class of 2027 having finished their seasons, what are some impact eighth-graders Irish faith—JUST KIDDING!!
The task ahead of Notre Dame in the Playoff appears to be daunting, even when straining to look at the most optimistic scenarios. As an American moviegoer, however, I have been raised on narratives suggesting overcoming impossible odds is not only possible but practically inevitable as long as the “good guys” have enough pluck, grit and determination. What are some feel-good, come-from-behind stories Irish fans should watch to emotionally prepare for the Playoff games? “Miracle” seems to be the most similar to the present situation (college kids, unstoppable team in red), but that might be too on the nose. Any other good movies that are comparable to the present situation? — Pete E., Indianapolis
That started out on a dangerous path.
Given his city of residence, Peter is obviously fishing for a “Hoosiers” reference. But that does not seem applicable. Who would Shooter Flatch be? What is the football version of a picket fence? Would Justin Yoon have to get on Sam Mustipher’s shoulders to touch the goalposts to show all football fields are the same size?
No. This feels more like a story of an unexpected group meeting an unstoppable force from which there is no escape, using innovative, if not questionable, strategy to pull off the needed result. A group with a boss in the business for three decades who is only the best because he works with the best. A group rallying behind a leader initially sidelined, driving through the iron wall, albeit with inconsistency. A group written off by the powers at be only to prevail at the very end.
You know, “Armageddon.” Maybe this was a little bit of a logic stretch.
With Clemson favored by 11.5, this will be the fifth time Brian Kelly has been a double-digit underdog at #NotreDame, going 1-3. The W: 30-13 at 2012 Okla (+11.5) The Ls: 42-14 vs. 2012 'Bama (+10.0). 27-20 at 2013 Stanford (+16.0). 45-22 at 2016 USC (+17.5).
If anybody was not worried about making the College Football Playoff, it was Notre Dame itself. Julian Love and many of his teammates spent Saturday night at WeishFest, a charitable music festival organized by fifth-year tight end Nic Weishar’s family in a Chicago suburb. If they kept an eye on a football game, it was Northwestern against Ohio State, not Clemson beating Pittsburgh.
“I thought we deserved to be in,” Love said Sunday. “You’ve just got to be confident in that.”
Irish head coach Brian Kelly spent part of his Saturday moving snow-covered patio furniture, not fretting over the optics of the SEC championship game and their effects on the Playoff discussion. In doing so, he apparently spent a few moments crafting a tongue-in-cheek response if Notre Dame was somehow left out of the Playoff; he would follow Central Florida’s lead from a year ago and lay claim to a national championship, nonetheless.
“I had already talked to somebody about a statue, a Brian Kelly statue,” he said. “We would be the national champs, so a statue, and I would get on the ‘Play Like A Champion’ sign, 12-0, and that would be fine with me.
“I had already convinced myself that if we didn’t get in, that would be fine, too.”
Clearly, it was a joke, one to show how confident the No. 3 Irish were about landing in the field of four, now set to face No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 (4 ET; ESPN). Given the quality of the Tigers’ defensive front, its matchup against Notre Dame’s offensive line will warrant more concern over the next month than any Playoff berth did.
The Irish line is among the country’s best — hence its nomination as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award again — but it has also been inconsistent for much of the year. That will happen when two top-10 draft picks depart the left side of the line and a heralded coach also heads to the NFL. A first-year starter at left tackle battling a high ankle sprain will not help the cause, and that has apparently been the case for junior Liam Eichenberg of late.
Getting that ankle healthy will be just a piece of potential betterment brought by a month of practices.
“You have four guys that are getting better each and every week, so there’s improvement there,” Kelly said. “[Fifth-year center Sam Mustipher] is the veteran of the group, and so I see it each and every week as improvement as a group.
“We expect to see that through these next few weeks, as well, that they will continue to grow together. … I see that continues to evolve as an offensive line unit that continues to get better.”
It will need to. While Notre Dame gave up only 19 sacks this year — and that includes one of senior receiver Chris Finke at USC because statistics are absurd — the Irish ground game never found the type of consistency that may be needed to beat Clemson. It averaged 200 rushing yards per game this season (sacks adjusted) but gained 132 yards or fewer three times in the last six games, only one of which was against a respectable rush defense (Northwestern). For context, Clemson has the No. 1 rushing defense in the country per advanced metrics, while the Wildcats rank No. 19.
“Big, fast, physical,” Mustipher said of the Tigers’ defensive line when asked what nuances make them so good. Those broad strokes may actually count as nuances in this instance. “They’re athletic, great ends, great interior linemen, great linebackers. [Defensive coordinator Brent] Venables has those guys with their ears pinned back at all times.”
Further health updates Aside from Eichenberg’s ankle, Notre Dame will use the first week or so of time off to get junior quarterback Ian Book fully healthy, though he will not admit he may not be so already.
“Once I was cleared by the doctors, everything was good,” Book said. “… Obviously, another week of rest definitely helped. I’m feeling good. Got no problems right now.”
Fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill has done away with the cast protecting his broken hand, but he still has his own ankle issues to work through.
“It’s just day-to-day,” Tranquill said. “After playing on it for a few weeks, there’s going to be some soreness and tightness and we’re going to have to work on the mobility piece of it.”
Sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa could make an appearance against the Tigers for his first action since suffering a broken foot in the season opener. Kelly said Tagovailoa-Amosa has been cleared for full activity, though he has yet to take part in any football-related items.
Wimbush more probable now, though a role still difficult to find There was little logic to trotting out senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush in a different role since switching to Book nine games ago. The risk :: reward ratio simply made poor sense. But the need for a healthy backup quarterback is much less at this point, so Kelly may be more prone to getting an additional playmaker into the mix.
“If we can get him in and not disrupt the rhythm of the offense, we’re going to play him and not worry about, we’ve got to keep our No. 2 safe,” Kelly said.
But that rhythm aspect can be difficult to navigate. Either Book has to yo-yo between the bench and the game or the Irish need to pull another playmaker off the field.
“We’d like to see Brandon be more involved in the game because we think he can impact it,” Kelly said. “It’s just trying to get him into the flow of the game without disrupting what you’re doing.”
A 2015 rematch in name only A total of eight current players from the Notre Dame roster took the field at Clemson three years ago for a 24-22 defeat. (That does not include fifth-year offensive lineman Alex Bars, sidelined for the year by a torn ACL.) Those eight totaled six tackles, four by current senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, and 13 swings of the leg from either Tyler Newsome or Justin Yoon.
That’s it.
“I don’t think that there’s much motivation there,” Kelly said. “We’re familiar with a lot of the things that they do, and they are familiar with structurally some of the things that we do. We have two new coordinators. They don’t, so I think we are a little bit more familiar with what they are doing offensively and defensively.”
For that matter, the two programs watch film of each other frequently, having had four common opponents this season. The Tigers are assuredly already quite familiar with all Irish tendencies.
The committee has spoken, the Playoff field is set, and for the first time, Notre Dame will be a participant. The No. 3 Irish will meet No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 29 (4 ET; ESPN) before No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in Miami.
This is what was expected after Notre Dame finished its season unbeaten a week ago and the other three won their respective conference championship games Saturday. And now these two matchups will be the primary conversation for the next four weeks.
As it pertains to the Irish and the Tigers, Clemson is a distinct favorite. The two had four common opponents, and the Tigers handled their business better against three of them. The exception came with star freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured for most of the game against Syracuse, while Notre Dame conversely knocked out Orange senior quarterback Eric Dungey for much of their respective contest.
That is hardly why the Tigers are the favorite in this instance. It is simply the visible result of the underlying facts, the tip of the iceberg so to speak.
The Irish have thrived with junior Ian Book starting at quarterback, averaging 306.88 passing yards per game in his eight starts. He’ll face his toughest challenge to date by far — Clemson limits opponents to 198.4 passing yards per game. Book’s 70.36 completion percentage is No. 5 in the country, but Tigers’ opponents completed just 52.799 percent of their passes.
They did not entirely rely on shutting down poor passing attacks to do so. North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley finished the season with the No. 24 passer rating in the country and the ACC all-conference honors began with him as a headliner; Finley is a quality quarterback and one about to generate some interesting draft discussions. Against Clemson, though, Finley went 21-of-34 for just 156 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns.
Counterpoint: South Carolina’s Jake Bentley bolstered his rating, which ended at No. 20 in the nation, with 510 yards, five touchdowns and 10.2 yards per attempt two weeks ago at Clemson.
Notre Dame might average 200.1 rushing yards per game (sacks adjusted), but the Tigers allow only 114.2. And speaking of sacks, Clemson has racked up 45 this season, led by senior end Clelin Ferrell’s 10.5, one of four Tigers linemen who will populate the first two days of the NFL draft in a few months, three of which were named first-team All-ACC and the fourth landed on the conferences third-team.
Asked for his brief thoughts on Clemson during ESPN’s rankings reveal show, Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not hesitate, “Obviously, you start with their defensive front …”
On the other side of the ball, the Irish defense has not given up 30 points since the 2017 regular-season finale at Stanford, a 13-game stretch. Clemson has averaged 45.4 points per game this year, including 56 on the No. 37 scoring defense in the country, South Carolina and its 22.7 points per game average.
It’s an offense equally-dependent on the run and the pass, averaging 267.2 rushing yards (sacks adjusted) and 270.1 passing yards per game. Even the play calling is rather split, with 449 pass attempts (plus sacks) compared to 486 rushes, which of course includes some Lawrence scrambles on intended pass plays.
The Tigers are a complete football team, one that has made four straight Playoffs, winning the national championship in 2016 and going 53-4 thus far in that stretch. The Irish will have their work cut out for them.
Championship Saturday: Who should Notre Dame fans cheer for?
What a world we live in. On the final Saturday of the scheduled college football season, Notre Dame can sit back and relax, pick and choose who to cheer for, idly watch potential future opponents.
As things stand, the No. 3 Irish are likely to face No. 2 Clemson in a Playoff semifinal. It would take a wild day to change that. What would need to happen? What should Notre Dame fans hope for leading into Sunday’s pairings announcement (at about 12:30 ET on ESPN)?
If Pittsburgh wins as a 27.5-point underdog, the Irish would presumably jump Clemson into the No. 2 spot and could match up with current No. 5 Oklahoma. Of course, the committee could just flip Notre Dame with the Tigers and then nothing really changed except uniform colors, but it is at least conceivable the Sooners slide up to No. 3. This may be the only scenario in which the Irish avoid Alabama, Clemson and Georgia in the semifinal, a distinct want for any rational thinker.
If not that, then No. 4 Georgia beating No. 1 Alabama, even as 12.5-point underdogs, would create a litany of possibilities for the selection committee to consider. It would likely put an unbeaten Clemson atop the standings and Notre Dame against the Bulldogs. Make no mistake, Georgia is once again excellent and only considered a preferable opponent because Alabama and Clemson are that good. The best part for the Irish in this hypothetical is it pits those two against each other in the semifinal, presuming the committee would keep Alabama in the top four, as it should.
What if both upsets occured? It serves no greater good for Notre Dame. In fact, it may set up the Irish to face the Tide in the semifinal. No one wants that.
One of those occurring is the ideal. It sets up Notre Dame to face no more than one of the dominating duo as it chases its first title in 30 years. More likely? Chalk holds. At which point, neither Oklahoma nor No. 6 Ohio State has a good chance of upsetting Alabama, but the Sooners’ high-powered offense could at least make things interesting.
Is there a chaos scenario remaining? Not one feasible enough to warrant discussion. The odds of Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State all losing are roughly 25-to-1.
Going by the order of the day, Irish fans should cheer for Oklahoma (12 ET; ABC), then Georgia (4 ET; CBS), and presuming Alabama wins, then Pittsburgh (8 ET; ABC). Frankly, how Ohio State (8 ET; FOX) fares should hardly matter.
12 ET: Oklahoma -8 vs. Texas on ABC. 4 ET: Alabama -12.5 vs. Georgia on CBS. 8 ET: Clemson -27.5 vs. Pittsburgh on ABC. 8 ET: Ohio State -14 vs. Northwestern on FOX. (Lines accurate as of late Friday afternoon.)