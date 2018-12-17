Where Notre Dame was, is and will need to be vs. Clemson: Linebackers

A dozen wins, 11 months and a Playoff berth have clouded how different Notre Dame’s defense — and thus, season — could have looked if not for two separate decisions made by Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney following the 2017 season. More accurately speaking, Tranquill announced his intention to return 53 weeks ago, at last year’s postseason awards banquet, but Coney’s clincher did not come until January.
At that point, the Irish defense knew it had two linchpins to rely on in the middle. Playing through injury and fatigue — as much credit as Tranquill gets and deserves for fighting his way onto the field despite a myriad of maladies, Coney should get just as much for surviving a season sans suitable substitute — they led Notre Dame’s defense. Thinking of going through 2018 with both pursuing NFL dreams instead should induce an Irish shudder.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS Tranquill’s move inside to Buck linebacker created the unavoidable consequence of moving the only question mark at this position outside to rover. Tranquill and Coney both played well in 2017, there were no concerns about them on the inside in 2018. If they developed further — particularly Coney in pass coverage — all the better for the Irish.
The same could not be said for senior Asmar Bilal, in large part because he had not yet gotten much run. Be it a failure to grasp the playbook, not turning instincts into reality, or a stacked depth chart — or a combination of all of the above — Bilal had not made any distinct impressions before this season. His 18 tackles last year were anonymous enough, one could have been forgiven for thinking freshman Shayne Simon might usurp Bilal at rover this year; the two had made about the same number of big plays in an Irish uniform to date.
WHERE NOTRE DAME IS But Bilal has instead emerged. He is not the realized talent that Coney and Tranquill are, but he has certainly flashed this season. Once on the field, Bilal eradicated those concerns.
“Those instincts sometimes require repetition. Real, live repetition,” head coach Brian Kelly said after Bilal began the season with 25 tackles in the first five games, handling coverage duties along the way. “The more he plays, he sees things better, and he is a gifted athlete.
“He had always been, but a little bit slower in reacting. He’s now closing that reaction time down with much more instinctive movements. That’s just attributed to playing time and a young player getting more reps is starting to show the skill set that he has.”
With Bilal, Notre Dame does not worry about its base set.
Te’von Coney: 107 tackles with 9 for loss including 3.5 sacks; four pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery. Drue Tranquill: 75 games with 9 for loss including 3.5 sacks; three pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Asmar Bilal: 46 tackles with 3 for loss; one pass breakup. Jordan Genmark Heath: 14 tackles. Bo Bauer: 10 tackles. Jonathan Jones: 6 tackles with one for loss. Shayne Simon: 4 tackles with a half for loss; one pass breakup.
WHAT NOTRE DAME WILL NEED AGAINST CLEMSON More of the same from a refreshed Coney and a recovered Tranquill and, through little fault of his own, perhaps a little bit less of Bilal.
No one would expect Bilal to easily cover a genuine slot receiver. As USC peppered the Irish defense with the short game, both Bilal and Tranquill struggled in that regard when the Trojans could get them matched up on Amon-Ra St. Brown or Michael Pittman. Notre Dame’s struggles at nickel back forced defensive coordinator Clark Lea into those situations.
Less of Bilal would mean more of senior Nick Coleman, which will be best for the Irish defense against Clemson’s array of receivers, namely Hunter Renfrow.
“We like what Nick Coleman has done; he closed the season really well, playing well,” Kelly said Saturday. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence. We’ve gotten some situational work done, [and] Nick Coleman has really claimed that position by virtue of his play in November.”
WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE Inexperienced, though with plenty of talent on hand to throw at the problem until someone separates from the rest.
There is no other way to put it. Losing Coney and Tranquill will leave a huge hole for Lea to fill. Bilal will likely follow Tranquill’s move from a year ago and head inside, splitting the huge hole into two smaller ones, half on each side of Bilal.
That could lead to Simon and classmate Jack Lamb (or Bo Bauer or any of a few incoming options) getting a chance early in their careers. Continued development could put current sophomore and former safety Jordan Genmark Heath into the starting discussion. Otherwise, expect current junior Jonathan Jones to serve as a stopgap.
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame looks ahead this week to 2019, while still readying for Clemson
Notre Dame’s focus will not stray much from Clemson, but if there is any week this month where some attention is paid elsewhere, it is this one. The 72-hour early signing period begins Wednesday morning, meaning questions about 2019 and future roster construction are only natural.
As for the No. 3 Irish, they took to the field Saturday for a 60-play scrimmage, per head coach Brian Kelly, beginning a transition from “a lot of technique work” into Tigers-specific thoughts.
Even in that pseudo-spring practice, Kelly saw a difference from Jafar Armstrong compared to how the sophomore running back looked throughout the season’s second half. With senior Dexter Williams sidelined through the first four weeks of the year, Armstrong racked up 332 total yards with five touchdowns. Then a knee infection shut him down for three games and a sprained ankle suffered in his first game back limited his effectiveness in November.
Armstrong totaled 80 yards in the last four games, including none through the air.
“Every time it seemed that we turned a corner, something would put him back,” Kelly said Saturday. “I think this is the first time that we’ve seen him … He’ll get a ton of work today, and we think he’s back to where he was earlier in the season.”
Notre Dame hopes so, because with or without Armstrong, offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to run the ball. Despite Clemson having the country’s best run defense, one fronted by three defensive linemen earning about every accolade and praise possible, Long will undoubtedly remain committed to the ground game.
“It starts with physicality over finesse,” Kelly said of Long’s play calling. “Essentially, he knows that we have to start with a tight end on the field, somebody that can help us in the run game, and our offense will start with the run game.
“Everything can be built off of that. … And then [Long] is really good at being patient and probing, and he will stick to what his plan is.”
The Irish averaged 38.3 genuine rush attempts per game this season, only twice falling below 30 (28 at Virginia Tech; 26 at USC). Clemson opponents, meanwhile, averaged 35.2 genuine rush attempts per game, with a full half dozen failing to break 30, low-lighted by Syracuse’s 25 attempts and South Carolina’s 22. Remove two triple-option opponents from the mix and that season-long average falls to 33.5.
Tigers foes gave up running the ball because Clemson shut that part of the game down. Long will not give in as quickly.
Now then, to some forward-looking questions …
Who is leaving for the NFL, another team, etc.? — nmmargie
Being in the Playoff makes this a tougher question to answer at this point than it usually is. There simply is no discussion of it publicly and only a touch of it behind closed doors. No one is going to express an intention to leave before the postseason run ends. Simple as that. Well, except senior tight end Alizé Mack. He has already committed to playing in the Senior Bowl, but that was as much about securing that slot as anything else.
Of the rest with eligibility remaining, five seem to have NFL decisions to ponder: junior defensive ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, junior cornerback Julian Love, junior receiver Chase Claypool and senior receiver Miles Boykin.
How Notre Dame fares in two weeks could dictate some of those decisions. Further speculation requires a reach in logic.
As for those likely to transfer, this space does not comment on that in any form of a guessing game. Looking at an updated depth chart, though, the Irish will have 92 players expected for August if all 21 current commitments sign this week. Players are going to leave. (That 92 includes all five of those wondering about the NFL, so that can start the necessary trimming. It does not include senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush; it is that certain he transfers elsewhere as a graduate student.)
Notre Dame will not need 13 receivers, 14 linebackers or 16 defensive backs. Expect some of the attrition to come from those overloaded positions, with perhaps a player on each line also heading out.
With next year including games at Georgia and at Michigan, what is the team going to look like? I’m not too worried about the offense — quite a few skill players and OL returning to help make the transition. But the defense loses the middle — Bonner, Tillery, Tranquill, Coney for sure, maybe Love as well. How do you think we will fare with an Irish reload? — Gary H.
This is tough to answer until those NFL decisions are made. Primarily, if both Kareem and Okwara return, the defense should be just fine. If Love joins them, it will have the makings of another dominant unit.
Kareem, specifically, gives the Irish front some flexibility. He can play inside on most downs, putting Okwara and junior Daelin Hayes at the ends. The litany of capable, but young, defensive tackles can rotate through alongside and in place of Kareem. That theoretical line would serve just fine and make up for some immediate inexperience at linebacker.
Lose Kareem and/or Okwara and this becomes more of a concern. Check back Jan. 15.
Speaking of linebacker, though, expect Asmar Bilal to move inside for his final season, offering some physicality and experience there while Shayne Simon gets his turn at rover.
Assuming Shaun Crawford comes back healthy and ready to play next year, who gets the short stick of playing time in the secondary? Assuming Julian Love comes back, you return everybody except Coleman. Will we not see Bracy or Griffith as much, both really talented guys? What about Derrik Allen, who came in as a pretty high recruit from Georgia? Seems like Kelly also likes Paul Moala. Obviously a good problem to have, but an interesting talking point, nonetheless. — Thomas W.
Well, it may be wishful thinking to assume Love comes back. That is not to say he won’t, but it is to say it seems more likely he heads to the NFL.
It is also wishful thinking to assume Crawford returns healthy. Yes, barring a setback he will be cleared during the summer. But this ACL tear was Crawford’s third major injury. His quickness has diminished with each, and that is unlikely to be restored by August. Crawford should be in a position to contribute, but that may need to be in even more of a part-time role than before. Perhaps he splits nickel back reps with current freshman Houston Griffith and current freshman TaRiq Bracy fills in where Love leaves off.
As for Allen, there does not need to be a rush to get a player on the field just because they arrive highly-touted. As often as not, not doing so speaks positively of those already around (current juniors Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman) more than it does negatively of the young presumed star. Elliott will be out of eligibility after 2019, and Gilman transferred to Notre Dame specifically because he wants to play in the NFL; he may be gone, as well. There is no need for Allen to be impatient, a route to playing time is clear.
And when Kelly is high on Moala, that is more about special teams. Don’t expect too much from him in the secondary next season, if anything.
Playing time exists for those that need it and deserve it. Even if Love returns, this year has shown how quickly a Bracy can be needed. One injury, one underperforming starter, and in he goes.
The biggest difference between Notre Dame reaching the College Football Playoff this season and finishing 2-2 in November a year ago is not its improved quarterback play; Alabama remained in title contention for years before finding a worthwhile quarterback. It is not the influx of playmaking at safety; questionable safety play has not prevented Clemson from making a run this year.
The biggest difference is a dynamic, physical defensive line. It was a good one in 2017, but it was not as deep or as dangerous as it has shown to be this season. To have such development at the most important position in college football, well, that’s how you get to 12-0.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS By no means was little expected of this defensive line. It returned every piece from a year ago but for part-time starters Andrew Trumbetti and Jay Hayes, and even if he had not transferred, Hayes would have been a rotation player at the most this season. Such was the obvious development of junior end Khalid Kareem. Even in the preseason, it was clear the line was genuinely two-deep, and the starters were of top-tier quality.
If they played to those abilities, then envisioning an unbeaten run from the Irish made more sense. And Jerry Tillery has. Kareem has. Julian Okwara has.
A parlor game of sorts has emerged as they have met expectations — combining for 23.5 sacks and innumerable quarterback hurries counts as meeting expectations. Who first realized how good this defensive line could be? Back in August, position coach Mike Elston raised a few eyebrows by claiming it would be better than 2012’s. Head coach Brian Kelly argued last week those thoughts may have first arose in the spring.
“We had probably an inclination in the spring that was coming together,” Kelly said. “Their offseason work gave us a good indication that we had some things that were going to continue on that same path. We saw some real good signs.
“You could see the percolation of those guys. You were seeing Khalid kind of start to show himself last year late and then in the spring Julian to start to show himself. … Maybe you have to strain a little to see it, but from the inside we could start to see that stuff come together.”
WHERE NOTRE DAME IS That all presents like none of this has been a surprise. Okwara has been. He was expected to be good. He has, at points, been SEC-esque. (The at points qualifier prevents that from being hyperbolic.)
Tillery slowed in November. The opening-week loss of sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa put an undue amount of stress on Tillery’s legs. Freshman Jayson Ademilola eventually picked up some of those snaps, but only a small amount and only as the season progressed. Tillery carried a significant load this year, and presuming this month restores some life to his limbs, he could return to September’s form come Dec. 29.
Kareem fought a sprained ankle all season, one that will likely heal this month. Hayes dealt with a shoulder stinger that kept him out of one game and apparently limited him in a few more.
These nicks are where the depth kept the Irish in the Playoff chase all season. Yet, well, this gets ahead of ourselves. So first, the pertinent stats:
Khalid Kareem: 39 tackles with 10 for loss including 4.5 sacks; 5 pass breakups, one forced fumble. Julian Okwara: 37 tackles with 11.5 for loss including 7 sacks; one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble. Jerry Tillery: 30 tackles with 10.5 for loss including 8 sacks; three forced fumbles. Daelin Hayes: 29 tackles with 4.5 for loss including 2 sacks; one pass breakup, one fumble recovery. Jonathan Bonner: 20 tackles. Ade Ogundeji: 20 tackles with 2 for loss including half a sack; one pass breakup, one forced fumble. Jayson Ademilola: 17 tackles with one-half for a loss. Kurt Hinish: 12 tackles with 2 for loss including 1.5 sacks. Jamir Jones: 11 tackles with one for loss; one fumble recovery.
WHAT NOTRE DAME WILL NEED AGAINST CLEMSON Those four to play well and those four in particular. The alignment of Okwara – Tillery – Kareem – Hayes was the package Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea trotted out on any given passing down. As an example, think back to the Pittsburgh game. Notre Dame managed just one sack: It came on the Panthers’ last gasp when Kareem broke through the line seemingly untouched.
He did so because the offensive line was spun by a stunt from Hayes.
That package offers four genuine pass-rushers. The argument could be made Tillery is the least of the bunch in that regard, and he led Notre Dame in sacks this season.
If those four get extended run against the Tigers that means two things: Clemson’s run game — ranked No. 8 by advanced metrics, the best the Irish have faced this season — has been kept somewhat in check; and thus, Lea’s pressure packages may have a chance to frazzle freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE Losing both Tillery and Bonner will sap this unit of quite a bit. Even if not often noticed, Bonner handles his role well enough to allow the rest of the line to shine. Replacing them will fall to Tagovailoa-Amosa and fellow sophomore Kurt Hinish with assists from Ademilola and fellow freshman Ja’Mion Franklin.
Otherwise, this could again be a vaunted unit, especially if both Okwara and Kareem return for their final seasons of eligibility. Consider that likely but not quite a foregone conclusion.
Friday at 4: Notre Dame’s unbeaten season yields many wrong preseason predictions
When wrong, admit it voluntarily. When right, acknowledge it only as necessary. And when it came to preseason predictions, I got a lot wrong about Notre Dame’s 2018. If there is any redeeming thought, it is that at least I expected a win total of more than 9.5. Otherwise, the Irish running game let down a number of projections and Clark Lea’s defense was buoyed by unforeseen contributors.
1-3) Notre Dame and Michigan will not break 41 total points unless the score is inflated by a defensive or special teams touchdown. RESULT: Even with a Wolverines kickoff return for a score, the final tally was exactly 41. That’s three in the correct column, and this strong start is misleading.
4) Senior kicker Justin Yoon will make the biggest kick of his life. RESULT: Not yet, so mark it as incorrect, but if the Irish are to upset Clemson, one figures it will be a close game.
5) Notre Dame will trot out a trick play featuring sophomore quarterback-turned-running back Avery Davis’ arm. RESULT: Incorrect, and given Davis’ (lack of) playing time as the season progressed, this verdict will not flip in the Playoff. It should be noted, senior receiver Chris Finke did nearly attempt a pass against USC before wisely tucking the ball for a one-yard loss.
6) Irish running backs will exceed last year’s totals of 24 catches for 134 yards. RESULT: Nailed it to the tune of 37 receptions for 456 yards, highlighted by junior Tony Jones’ 51-yard score to seal the unbeaten season at USC, part of a 6-catch, 105-yard day for the running backs.
7) Those running backs will lead the way to averaging between 214.5 and 224.5 rushing yards per game. RESULT: The want is to blame Pittsburgh for this falling short. That day’s 80 rushing yards certainly played a role in the season-long average falling to 190.9. But even removing that game does not yield enough of a bounce, as Notre Dame averaged only 200.5 in the other 11 games. Want to adjust for sacks? Fine, 208.1 in the other 11.
8) Finke will match his career totals of 16 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns. RESULT: 47 catches for 547 yards and two touchdowns.
9) Two freshmen receivers will exceed Michael Young’s 2017 totals of four catches for 18 yards and a score. RESULT: While Kevin Austin does have five catches for 90 yards, no other freshman receiver has cracked the stat sheet. If Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s hints of a freshman speedster breaking through against Clemson prove true, this could switch sides of the ledger, but it is marked incorrect until such is seen, and such is unlikely to be seen.
10) Junior Chase Claypool will not finish second in receptions or receiving yards. RESULT: That is exactly where Claypool finished.
Just five football weeks ago, this seemed locked in as accurate, which goes to show how strongly Claypool finished the regular season. To pull from then, “Claypool is currently fourth in catches with 23 and third in yards with 261. … This Claypool projection was a subtle way of saying 2018 would be boom-or-bust for Claypool. That has been the case, but to such an aggravating extent, one can already expect another offseason of storylines discussing Claypool’s inevitable and supposed maturation.”
11) Fifth-year tight end Nic Weishar will catch at least three touchdowns, furthering his penchant for receptions in the end zone and nowhere else. RESULT: Weishar finished with two scores … on three catches. Right in spirit, wrong by letter.
12-13) Greg Dortch and Bryce Love will each score two touchdowns against the Irish. RESULT: It’s almost like defensive coordinator Clark Lea did not want these predictions to succeed. The Wake Forest receiver and Stanford running back combined to score only one more time than you did against Notre Dame’s defense this season.
14-15) The Irish will play in primetime at Virginia Tech, after the Hokies’ “Enter Sandman” has fulfilled the hype that put it on a universal college football bucket list. RESULT: If not for the easy predictions, there might not be any correct.
16) Junior quarterback Ian Book will attempt fewer than last season’s 75 passes. RESULT: Is there a world where 280 is fewer than 75? Asking for a me.
17) Sophomore offensive lineman Josh Lugg will start multiple games, as Notre Dame will not enjoy the health up front of a year ago. RESULT: Sophomore Aaron Banks stepped in for the injury to fifth-year left tackle Alex Bars, not Lugg. Wrong by the letter but right by the spirit, again.
18) Multiple freshmen offensive linemen will play. RESULT: Nope. Only Jarrett Patterson did, no matter what concessions the NCAA offered this season regarding eligibility concerns.
19) DeShone Kizer will not have a good year. RESULT: Again, the obvious spurred this batting average toward Hall of Fame, yet bankrupting, levels. And with a change in coaching staffs in Green Bay, the former Irish quarterback will likely have a new home by summer.
20) The Florida State weekend will include a 30th anniversary celebration of Notre Dame’s 1988 title team. RESULT: There was not much ‘88 discussion at any point this season, perhaps out of fear of jinxing the current undefeated run.
21) Freshman defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin will manage at least eight tackles with 0.5 behind the line of scrimmage. RESULT: Those numbers would have matched Kurt Hinish’s output in 2017, but a torn quad ruined any chance Franklin may have had. Classmate Jayson Ademilola stepped in, easily eclipsing Hinish’s debut season, with 17 tackles and 0.5 for loss. Thus, another incorrect by letter, but the thought was in the right place.
22) The Irish will have multiple players with at least six sacks. 23) Junior end Khalid Kareem will lead Notre Dame in sacks. 24) He will have at least eight, marking the most in the program since 2012. 25) And the defense as a whole will match 2012’s 34 sacks. RESULTS: Senior tackle Jerry Tillery led the Irish with eight sacks and junior end Julian Okwara managed seven, part of a group that managed 31. Despite being largely on the right track here, the verdicts that matter still count just 1-3, barring a three-sack performance in the next game (or two). If Notre Dame is to notch another win, defensive line pressure figures to be a key piece of that upset.
26) The Irish will give up more than 20 points more than three times, but the defense will still allow fewer than 21.5 points per game, both being 2017’s marks. RESULT: Got one! Wake Forest (27), Virginia Tech (23), Navy (22) and Northwestern (21) all broke 20, but the season average remained just 17.2 points against per game.
27) Again using last season as the initial measuring stick, Notre Dame will allow fewer than 369.2 yards per game. In fact, let’s lower it to 350. RESULT: Two in a row! The final figure … 331.5, the lowest since 2012’s 305.5.
28) This was a very specific projection expecting opposing running backs to score in the passing game, but here’s the thing … RESULT: Hardly anyone scoredin the passing game against the Irish, who gave up just seven passing touchdowns this season.
29) Freshman linebackers Shayne Simon and Bo Bauer will not preserve a year of eligibility. Freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec will. RESULT: Check.
30) A Notre Dame safety will intercept a pass, unlike in 2017. RESULT: How does five sound?
31) Simon will make 10-plus tackles. RESULT: If only that had read Bauer. Simon finished with four, while Bauer reached 10. The idea was it would be a freshman linebacker, so there’s that consolation prize.
32) Fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill and senior linebacker Te’von Coney will combine for 220 tackles. RESULT: Tranquill’s 76 plus Coney’s team-high 107 equal 183. Even a two-game Playoff run would not likely include 37 more.
33) The Yankees really let down their fans this year. You can gather the result by that sentiment. 34) At least Big East basketball in Madison Square Garden still lives up to all expectations. Again, the result is obvious.
35) Nationwide win total unders … Texas Tech under 6.5 (5), Washington State under 5.5 (10), Arizona State under 4.5 (7), North Carolina under 5.5 (2). RESULT: This is going to sound like a reach, but there are records of this thought process — An added investment in that North Carolina belief actually made this a profitable set.
36) Nationwide win total overs … Virginia Tech over 8 (6), Vanderbilt over 4.5 (6), Northwestern over 6.5 (8), Michigan State over 8.5 (7), TCU over 7.5 (6), Arizona over 7.5 (5), Oregon over 8.5 (8). RESULT: The two correct — Vanderbilt and Northwestern — were believed as strongly as the previous Tar Heels thought was, but not strongly enough to make 2-4 acceptable.
37) Notre Dame will not reach the top five at any point in 2018. RESULT: That’s “Playoff-bound” Notre Dame now …
38) The Irish will win more than 9.5 games. RESULT: Remember when time was spent wondering if Notre Dame could beat three of Michigan, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Florida State and USC?
39) Notre Dame will play in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. RESULT: Only one loss away from being accurate.
40) At least 15 of these 40 will be wrong, the Prognosticator’s Paradox. RESULT: Try 23.
Though, four could conceivably flip Dec. 29 (Nos. 4, 9, 11 and 25) and five more were right in spirit, but not precise enough to count as winning wagers (Nos. 5, 17, 21, 24, 31).
How about a surefire 41st? In a season this fun, this devoid of controversy, little is better than being wrong. This drink is to being wrong often.
Where Notre Dame was, is, and what it needs vs. Clemson: Offensive line
All the ingredients were there for Notre Dame to have a poor offensive line this season, at least relatively speaking. Only so much can be expected when two All-Americans hear their names called in the first nine picks of the NFL draft, when an esteemed position coach also heads to the NFL and when a presumptive All-American tears his ACL in the first half of the season.
Yet, this Irish line has been good enough to support this unbeaten push to the Playoff, though by doing so, the line’s greatest challenge now awaits.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS The loss of fifth-year left tackle Alex Bars cannot be overstated. The Irish line was not playing excellently through the season’s first third, but it was playing no worse than satisfactorily and its concerns were limited. The four sacks allowed against Ball State were as much a symptom of a questionable offensive game plan and its execution than they were a sign junior right guard Tommy Kraemer was not going to work out as a full-time starter.
The solid core of Bars and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher, an eventual All-American in his own right, made it easier for Notre Dame to compensate elsewhere. Entering the year, that qualification was expected to apply to junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg, but with Bars at his side, he wrought no worry. Instead it was Kraemer and to a lesser extent sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey.
Getting beaten by Michigan’s ends is hardly a fault; few lines in the country could conceivably slow down both Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary. No other threats of that level lingered on the Irish schedule. Planting a running back or tight end to help out against singular dangers — Florida State junior end Brian Burns comes to mind — would be the preferred strategy proven time and time again a year ago. But then Bars got rolled up on against Stanford.
In retrospect, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly may have revealed the awaiting issues when discussing Bars’ injury just the day after it occurred. Kelly wanted to offer nothing but praise of senior Trevor Ruhland, but the differences between him and Bars were too stark to leave unmentioned.
“We don’t have to alter our game plan or calls when Trevor’s in,” Kelly said. “He’s very reliable.
“He doesn’t have the size, necessarily, as Alex does, but he brings some other strengths to the position. … He’s a really solid player.”
WHERE NOTRE DAME IS Thus the one spot of mild concern became two, one on each side of the line, otherwise known as one too many to patch with a running back or tight end while still maintaining the structural integrity of Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long’s scheme.
Ruhland played well, but he was also needed to shore up right guard for Kraemer. Perhaps it is the workload, maybe he needs time on the sidelines to think through what he is seeing, who knows — Kraemer was not quite handling his first season as a full-time starter. So Notre Dame moved Ruhland over to a timeshare at right guard while promoting sophomore Aaron Banks into the starting lineup at left guard coming out of the October off week.
“[Banks has] been emerging over a period of time,” Kelly said. “Certainly when [Bars] went down, it created more of a focus on the position itself. Tying to duplicate that kind of size and quickness that Alex has is very difficult.
“We felt like Aaron has accelerated his game to the point where we feel comfortable starting him at the left guard position. Still have a lot of confidence in Ruhland and Kraemer … but we think our best chance at playing at the level that we need to puts a 6-5, 325-pound lineman that pass protects very well, moves his feet very well, and plays with explosiveness — now gives us two really big, physical, athletic players on the left side.”
Banks has largely delivered. Some credit there should probably go to Eichenberg who has handled his tasks as a first-year starter stepping into a position manned by three straight top-20 NFL draftees across the last eight years. The concerns remain the patchwork right guard spot of primarily Kraemer and some Ruhland, and a bit revolving around Hainsey in the run game, his handful of false starts this season overblown in their practical effect.
Gauging the line’s effectiveness in the ground game is difficult, given the up-and-down production of late. Each of the following stats is true, once again proving how easily statistics can be manipulated to fit any storyline:
— The Irish averaged 200 rushing yards per game (sacks adjusted) this season, the third-highest mark of Kelly’s nine years at Notre Dame, trailing only last year’s prolific attack and 2015’s high-powered offense. — The Irish averaged 209.4 rushing yards per game (sacks adjusted) since inserting Banks into the starting lineup following the off week. — If removing a 365-yard explosion against an apathetic Florida State defense, that latter figure drops to 170.5. — Three of the five games in question were far below the 200 mark, averaging 142.5 yards (still sacks adjusted), and even that is inflated by some garbage time breakaways against Syracuse.
Notre Dame still runs the ball whenever Long wants to. The most flexible of selections results in 34.3 attempts per game in those three games of struggles (at Northwestern, vs. Syracuse, at USC), hardly giving up on the ground attack. It just is not breaking defenses that way, and some of that lackluster production comes from the offensive line not getting inherent push.
WHAT NOTRE DAME WILL NEED AGAINST CLEMSON Its best performance of the year.
There is an alternate universe where Bars does not get hurt, plays left tackle, and Quenton Nelson returned for a fifth season. The left side of that line against this Tigers defense would have triggered exultations from football purists best left undescribed. Alas, this is not that universe. The Irish have not enjoyed such fortune; only Clemson has.
By any measure, this opposing defensive front is better than any Notre Dame has faced to date.
“They have all the pieces,” Kelly said earlier this month. “They have the long, athletic edge player with the physical two-gap inside player. They don’t have just the one kind of player that most defensive lines have, a one-dimensional player. They have them across the board. … There’s no weakness across the front four.
“So you can’t pick a particular guy and say, we’re going to run at him or we’re going to run away from or we’re going to slide the protection to him. If we slide it over here and we leave him one-on-one, that’s a problem. … If there’s a one-on-one across the board, they are all problems. That’s what makes it difficult.”
Of the defenses the Irish played since turning to Banks, only Northwestern (No. 19) and Florida State (No. 30) hold pertinent rush defense rankings by advanced metrics. The former held Notre Dame to 121 yards on 40 carries, while the latter gave up 365 yards on 50 rushes.
There is a big jump from No. 30 to No. 1, bigger than 29 spots indicate, but if the Irish can run for 200 yards, they would be the first ones to do so against Clemson since the 2016 national championship game. The Tigers still won that, 35-31, despite giving up 221 rushing yards to Alabama, but it took every ounce of offensive production Clemson could muster to outpace the Tide.
As much as keeping junior quarterback Ian Book upright and only mildly hassled, the offensive line’s Dec. 29 performance will be measured by the push it gets on running plays. Long is going to call them regardless.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE Returning four starters next year will not be a bad spot to start, though losing Mustipher is a blow not to be overlooked. A three-year starter at center, he handled protection calls without any second-guessing. Whether it is Ruhland, Hainsey or an underclassmen who steps in for him, there will be a learning curve in that regard.