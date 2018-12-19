Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star OL Quinn Carroll

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

QUINN CARROLL

Edina High School; Minn.

Measurements: 6’6”, 285 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 7 offensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com, No. 1 prospect in Minnesota and No. 54 overall.

Other Notable Offers: Carroll has long been Notre Dame’s top offensive line target in this class, a recruitment that picked up intensity with the promotion of Jeff Quinn but one that began under Harry Hiestand. In the spring, Carroll narrowed his choices to his homestate Minnesota, neighboring Wisconsin and blue bloods Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. For the most part, the local news broadcast on which Carroll chose the Irish was anti-climatic.

Projected Position: Offensive tackle.

Quick Take: Carroll has the size and reach desired on the edge. Not much else needs to be said, quite frankly.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Carroll could crack 2019’s two-deep at right tackle behind Robert Hainsey, but further playing time seems unlikely.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Presuming Carroll will be the next great Irish offensive tackle is to steep unfair expectations on a high school senior, but whenever an offensive tackle of his caliber lands in South Bend, those conversations will be whispered.