Notre Dame gets the letter: Four-star cornerback Isaiah Rutherford

ISAIAH RUTHERFORD

Jesuit High School; Carmichael, Calif.

Measurements: 6’1”, 170.

Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 10 cornerback in the country, per rivals.com, No. 15 prospect in California and No. 101 overall.

Other Notable Offers: Rutherford ruled out Notre Dame late in the summer, announcing a list of finalists of Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma and LSU. Yet, the Irish kept chasing him, namely West Coast recruiting Brian Polian and cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght. Rutherford visited for the season opener against Michigan and something that weekend clearly swayed his mind.

Projected Position: Cornerback.

Quick Take: Rutherford is a bit bigger than most cornerbacks, and that will show especially once he gets some more muscle on his frame. As long as he learns to use that to his advantage, Rutherford could become a real hassle for receivers on the boundary.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: If Julian Love returns for 2019, Rutherford will not play much, if at all. If Love heads to the NFL, Notre Dame may be looking for a third cornerback depending on the health of Shaun Crawford (torn ACL).

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Either way, there will be starting opportunities in 2020, and the recruiting debacle in the class of 2017 creates an opportunity for Rutherford. Between him, classmate K.J. Wallace and three signees from a year ago, the Irish will need to find three starters and four rotation players.