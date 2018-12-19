Notre Dame gets the letter: Four-star LB J.D. Bertrand

J.D. BERTRAND

Blessed Trinity High School; Roswell, Ga.

Measurements: 6’1”, 210.

Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 17 inside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 36 prospect in Georgia.

Other Notable Offers: A former Georgia commit, Bertrand opened his recruitment back up this fall. There was some ambiguity to whether or not Notre Dame had extended him an offer, but Bertrand committed after making two visits to South Bend in the latter half of the season. Georgia Tech and Wisconsin also pursued him.

Projected Position: Linebacker.

Quick Take: Odd handling of his commitment aside, Bertrand is a four-star linebacker out of Georgia. Take those when they are available and figure the rest out later. The risk is a burned roster spot. The risk is a high-impact player. Bertrand looks to skew toward the better end of that spectrum.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Jack Lamb and Bo Bauer, not to mention Asmar Bilal, could make it difficult for Bertrand to find significant playing time in 2019.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: … or thereafter, quite frankly. Suffice it to say, if Bertrand finds himself a starting spot, he will have earned it, with Lamb, Bauer and Ovie Oghoufo all immediately ahead of him eligibility-wise.