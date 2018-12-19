Notre Dame gets the letter: Hawaiian linebacker Marist Liufau

MARIST LIUFAU

Punahou High School; Honolulu.

Measurements: 6’3”, 200 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 32 outside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 6 prospect in Hawaii.

Other Notable Offers: The big names of the West Coast all chased Liufau, including USC, Washington State and Oregon. The Trojans offer preceded Notre Dame’s by a few days, but to no avail for the Trojans.

Projected Position: Linebacker.

Quick Take: Notre Dame’s success rate — even more precisely, Brian Polian’s success rate — with Hawaiian recruits has created a bit of leeway, not that Liufau should need it. He looks every bit the part of a solid contributor, with length just needing some heft courtesy of a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has some experience as a defensive back, making that half of his game further along than would usually be expected.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: It would not be a surprise to see Liufau handling multiple special teams duties in 2019, especially given Polian’s involvement in his recruitment.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame has pulled in a number of talented linebackers in the last two classes, Liufau part of a three-man class. Someone among those three will likely break into the rotation by 2020, once Asmar Bilal has exhausted his eligibility.