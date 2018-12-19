Notre Dame gets the letter: Punter Jay Bramblett

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JAY BRAMBLETT

Hillcrest High School; Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Measurements: 6’2”, 175.

Accolades: Consensus three-star; All-American; No. 4 punter in the country, per rivals.com.

Other Notable Offers: If going strictly by Bramblett’s rivals.com recruiting profile, only Missouri also offered him. Such can be the nature of recruiting punters, where only about 25 percent of the schools in the country want one each cycle.

Projected Position: Punter.

Quick Take: Pity Bramblett, following current captain Tyler Newsome. Those will be big shoes to fill, on the field, in the locker room, and in the all-important category of outsized personality.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: With Newsome finishing his career this year, a punter was always a necessity for Notre Dame in this class. Bramblett will start as a freshman.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: And barring troubles, he will start for the next four years. In that regard, getting this recruitment right was all important. Using up a second roster spot on a punter because the planned one does not pan out is costly. At the very least, the Irish identified who they wanted and got him, which should bode well.