Notre Dame gets the letter: Quarterback Brendon Clark

BRENDON CLARK Manchester High School; Midlothian, Va. Measurements: 6’2”, 210 lbs. Accolades: Consensus three-star prospect, No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 11 recruit in Virginia.
Other Notable Offers: When Cade McNamara de-committed from Notre Dame, Clark’s commitment to Wake Forest became tenuous, at best. He soon re-focused his recruitment on the Irish, Clemson and North Carolina, making his choice on July 4.
Projected Position: Quarterback.
Quick Take: Clark may never be Notre Dame’s quarterback of the future, but the same could have been said of its current starting quarterback leading the way into the College Football Playoff. Clark does fit into the mold of both junior Ian Book and freshman Phil Jurkovec in that he is a pass-first quarterback, most comfortable working from the pocket, but by no means is he limited to surviving between the tackles. Clark is mobile, and with time should improve his accuracy on the run.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: At most, Clark will appear in only four games in 2019, preserving a year of eligibility. The presumptive transfer of senior Brandon Wimbush will not change that.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: The Irish already have a quarterback committed in next year’s class, a more highly-touted one, at that. It is too simplistic to say Clark is a placeholder providing depth while Notre Dame waits for Drew Pyne, but the latter is the heir apparent to the heir apparent (Jurkovec), not Clark.
Lacing up the Golden Glove to match his golden arm is @bren_clark17.
OSITA EKWONU Providence Day High School; Charlotte, N.C. Measurements: 6’2”, 215 lbs. Accolades: Consensus four-star prospect; No. 12 inside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, No. 10 prospect in North Carolina and No. 228 overall.
Other Notable Offers: He could have chosen from Alabama, Auburn or Michigan, but Ekwonu’s decision seemed to always center around Notre Dame.
Projected Position: Linebacker.
Quick Take: With athleticism to spare, Ekwonu could be a candidate at rover early in his career. Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea can never have enough of those, but it is more likely Ekwonu stays inside to utilize his physicality, even if still needing a bit of weight to emphasize that.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame is about to lose two multi-year starters at inside linebacker, but it is hard to envision a freshman filling that role in 2019. Ekwonu may contribute, a la Bo Bauer this season, but much more than that would be a surprise.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Further opportunity will await Ekwonu. Some time in the weight room and an understanding of Lea’s system could quickly vault Ekwonu into the rotation, as soon as 2020, such is the dearth of experience at linebacker with Drue Tranquill and Te’von Coney on their ways out.
Now lacing up the gloves for the Fighting Irish is @Osita_Ekwonu59 an acclaimed student-athlete from Charlotte, North Carolina.
JACK KISER Pioneer High School; Royal Center, Ind. Measurements: 6’2”, 210 lbs. Accolades: Consensus three-star prospect; Mr. Indiana Football; No. 15 recruit in Indiana, per rivals.com.
Other Notable Offers: This recruitment came down to Kiser’s in-state options of Notre Dame and Purdue.
Projected Position: Linebacker.
Quick Take: The comparisons to Drue Tranquill will be unfair to Kiser — that is a high bar to reach — but they are also too obvious to miss. An in-state, under-recruited linebacker that chooses the Irish over the Boilermakers? Kiser’s eventual showing will depend as much on physical development as Tranquill’s did on finding the right position.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Perhaps Kiser gets some special teams work in four games in 2019, but that should be it considering the other linebackers in this class and the strong haul a year ago.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Kiser will have to earn any significant playing time, simply because Notre Dame has excelled in linebacker recruiting across the last two cycles. That is not to say he will not be able to do so. It is just acknowledging who his stiffest competition will be.
Smart with a sense of urgency and a toughness that can't be matched, @JBKiser4 steps into the the ring.
ANDREW KRISTOFIC Pine-Richland High School; Gibsonia, Pa. Measurements: 6’6”, 265 lbs. Accolades: Consensus four-star prospect; All-American; No. 27 offensive tackle in the country, per rivals.com, and the No. 5 prospect in Pennsylvania.
Other Notable Offers: Notre Dame had a bit of a headstart chasing Kristofic, having spent years wooing his former teammate Phil Jurkovec. As Kristofic considered offers from the likes of Clemson, Ohio State and Wisconsin, that advantage paid off for the Irish.
Projected Position: Tackle.
Quick Take: There is plenty of room for Kristofic to grow, which may make his recruiting standing all that more impressive. An early enrollee, he will get a quick chance to begin that weight room work. If that does not take as wanted, he still has the size and the blocking acumen to serve well inside.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Kristofic will have time to develop as needed, with returning starters Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey set to handle tackle for the next couple seasons.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: If a lineman puts in his time, develops and adds weight, he usually ends up with a chance at Notre Dame at some point. See: Ruhland, Trevor. That is as much about the depth needed at the position as anything else. The point is, Kristofic has a high ceiling, but there need not be a rush to get him to reach it. His time will come.
Coach Balis can't wait to get @AKristofic21 in the weight room this January.
ZEKE CORRELL Anderson High School; Cincinnati, Ohio. Measurements: 6’4”, 280 lbs. Accolades: Consensus four-star prospect; Under-Armour All-American; No. 6 offensive guard in the country, per rivals.com, the No. 4 prospect in Ohio and No. 95 recruit overall.
Other Notable Offers: If Notre Dame feels comfortable waltzing into Ohio and plucking any particular position away from the Buckeyes, it is offensive linemen. Correll was indeed offered by Ohio State, as well as by Alabama, Clemson, Stanford and a litany of other programs.
Projected Position: Possibly center, otherwise guard.
Quick Take: Correll has the body-type for an ideal interior offensive lineman, broad-shouldered yet able to deliver compact power. There may not be such a thing as an ideal center, specifically, but Correll’s clear understanding of the game could land him in the middle, handling protection calls.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame does not play freshman offensive linemen, unless they early enroll. Correll will. Even then, it is rare. It may not be much of a shock for Correll to crack the two-deep, presumably behind Trevor Ruhland at center, but relying on a freshman in the interior would be a bit of a bold move for the Irish.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame needs a center. Ruhland moving over for a year should serve fine, but even that will not be entirely ideal. Correll joins current freshman Luke Jones as the competitors moving forward. Jones’ head start may mitigate Correll’s higher ceiling for only so long.
JOHN OLMSTEAD St. Joseph’s High School; Metuchen, N.J. Measurements: 6’6”, 290 lbs. Accolades: Consensus four-star prospect; No. 16 tackle in the country, per rivals.com, No. 3 prospect in New Jersey and No. 111 overall recruit.
Other Notable Offers: While holding offers from a few of the biggest names — Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, just to pull from the middle of the alphabetical listing — Olmstead hardly showed much interest to anywhere but Notre Dame.
Projected Position: Tackle.
Quick Take: Getting into the weight room next month as an early enrollee will help Olmstead, who could use some added upper-body strength to balance out his pass blocking.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame will be set at tackle in 2019, with returning starters Liam Eichenberg (left) and Robert Hainsey (right). Current freshman Jarrett Patterson will presumably continue to back up Eichenberg, but Olmstead could conceivably inject himself into the competition to back up Hainsey.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Neither Eichenberg nor Hainsey projects as an early entrant into the NFL draft, meaning the tackle positions should be shored up through 2020. At that point, Olmstead will have as good a chance to crack the starting lineup as anyone else will.
Losing senior nickel back Shaun Crawford in August both underscored Notre Dame’s greatest strength and exposed a to-be-discovered weakness. With Crawford, the secondary had no discernible hole, especially if the safeties had improved upon their strong 2017, a marked jump from a poor 2016.
Without Crawford, the Irish still had an All-American cornerback, an up-comer opposite him and two safeties expected to be ballhawks, if without proof. The secondary remained a strength, just not one as impenetrable as it could have been.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS Even without Crawford, who tore his ACL just four days before the opener, the Irish defensive backfield looked well-set entering the season. Highly-touted freshmen Houston Griffith and Derrik Allen could conceivably offer safety depth beyond the questions of junior Devin Studstill, while junior Donte Vaughn had shown enough in the past to be considered a strong option as a third cornerback. If not a plethora of riches, it certainly looked like more than Notre Dame had enjoyed in the secondary in some time.
Without Crawford, either Griffith or senior Nick Coleman (pictured above) could fill in at nickel back. It is hard to remember halfway through December, but there was a moment in August when Coleman looked like the presumptive starter at safety, theoretically alongside junior Alohi Gilman. Then his up-and-down career took another turn, in part due to junior Jalen Elliott stepping up. Crawford’s injury presented Coleman with one last opportunity.
“Nick Coleman will move into that position that he was playing in our light package,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said two days after Crawford’s third season-ending injury in his career. “Houston Griffith will play there as well, so we’ll use two players to take up the slack at that particular position.”
If the safeties played well, a question mark at nickel back could be managed. Entering the season, that “if” still very much needed to be mentioned, given how long it had been since a Notre Dame safety made a play on the ball in the air.
WHERE NOTRE DAME IS The safeties played well. Obviously so did Love, earning consensus first-team All-American honors, and junior Troy Pride did, as well, aside from a few moments of absent-minded effort immediately before and after the October off week, at least some of which could be attributed to a bum ankle.
But those safeties, they played excellently. They picked up the slack when Griffith got turned around, Coleman got beat, and freshman TaRiq Bracy just was not ready. Those nickel concerns exist and cannot be denied, but they did not manifest into more than some pinpoint USC yardage because Gilman and Elliott manned the back line, intercepted a combined six passes and were rarely out of position.
Gilman, in particular, became a leader both in action and in voice.
“When you put him on that football field, it’s a different guy. That’s his office,” Kelly said in mid-November. “That’s where he goes to work. When he crosses that line, it’s a different person.
“When I say ‘infectious,’ when he’s on the football field, his personality comes out, his love for the game, his energy, his passion starts to affect others who may not be that same personality on the field.”
Whereas Elliott had not always been an aggressive player in his first two seasons, putting Gilman alongside him changed that. Entering 2018, absolutely nobody would have expected Elliott to lead the Irish in takeaways.
“Jalen in the locker room is high energy, but he wasn’t playing fast, he wasn’t playing with great energy,” Kelly said. “You team him up with [Gilman], … that pair really works well together.
“Alohi brings a lot of energy. Jalen is playing so much faster and so much more free out there.”
Alohi Gilman: 76 tackles with 3 for loss; three pass breakups with two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Jalen Elliott: 63 tackles with 1 for loss and half a sack; six pass breakups with four interceptions and one forced fumble. Julian Love: 61 tackles with 3 for loss; 15 pass breakups with one interception and three fumbles recovered. Troy Pride: 45 tackles with 1.5 for loss; nine pass breakups with two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered. TaRiq Bracy: 18 tackles with one forced fumble. Nick Coleman: 14 tackles with one interception and four pass breakups. Houston Griffith: 14 tackles with two pass breakups. Nicco Fertitta: 12 tackles.
WHAT NOTRE DAME WILL NEED AGAINST CLEMSON Peak efficiency. Error-free coverage. Continued aggressive instincts. It is a lot to ask.
The Tigers have a balanced passing attack, one boasting four dangerous receivers. Just consider this distribution: Tee Higgins: 52 receptions for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns; 15.4 yards per catch. Amari Rodgers: 47 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns; 11.0 yards per catch. Hunter Renfrow: 43 receptions for 472 yards and one touchdown; 11.0 yards per catch. Justyn Ross: 34 receptions for 699 yards and six touchdowns; 20.6 yards per catch.
Clemson will force the Irish into their nickel package and sometimes their dime. At the least, Coleman will be needed, perhaps Griffith or Bracy, as well. Letting the Tigers slice-and-dice their way through the defense a la USC for most of the first half will not be acceptable; coming back from a two-possession deficit will be a much taller task against the No. 2 defense in the country.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE Possibly sans Love, but not much else. Sure, losing Coleman is more than nothing, but a year of development for Griffith should salve that loss. A year of development for Bracy will not get him to Love’s level, and perhaps not to Pride’s.
The good news for the Irish? Gilman and Elliott will be back, and another year of confidence between those two could go a long way.
As it pertains to Crawford, expect him back, albeit likely slowed, at least through September.
Notre Dame’s 2017 Signing Day, now sophomores, set up 2018’s Playoff run
Notre Dame’s turnaround from its 2016 debacle to a 2018 Playoff berth has been credited in part to Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s reinvention, to director of athletics Jack Swarbrick’s patience two years ago, to this season’s quarterback change after a month and the offensive outburst it sparked. They all deserve pieces of that applause.
So, too, do the current sophomores, a class that came together under one coaching staff and still signed with a new one in place, a class that hardly wavered from wanting to go to Notre Dame despite a season too ripe with missteps to be forgotten, and a class critical to this unbeaten run.
Of a signed class of 21, 15 committed long before that February’s National Signing Day, and they were so low-maintenance, Kelly felt obligated to thank them.
“We couldn’t be where we are today unless we had 15 student-athletes that were committed to Notre Dame from the start to the finish,” Kelly said back in February 2017. “Really during a very difficult season, this group of 15 really had to endure the things that would occur out there in recruiting. Other schools reminding them about a very difficult season that we had.
“Then there was them sticking together because of why they wanted to come to Notre Dame.”
That allowed Kelly to focus on putting together this staff that has led the way to a 22-3 record since. In came offensive coordinator Chip Long, his receivers coach Del Alexander; Kelly hired defensive coordinator Mike Elko, along with his protege and linebackers coach Clark Lea. Special teams coordinator and west coast recruiter extraordinaire Brian Polian returned to South Bend.
It is over-the-top to presume Kelly could make those hires only because the recruits were minding themselves, but it is equally presumptuous to write off the impact entirely.
“This class is about the 15 that really stuck together, giving myself an opportunity to reconstitute our staff, put our staff together, get back out on the road after the dead period, and finish it out really strong,” Kelly said.
For the most part, the class of 2017 hardly affected that season outside of waiting for the coaches to get to the Gug. Robert Hainsey started at right tackle, but if he was not around, it simply would have meant then-sophomore Tommy Kraemer handled all the duties instead of just half of them. Two defensive tackles provided depth up the middle, rather than leaving the Irish to rely on less-talented upperclassmen. And that was about it.
But already, this class held 2018 together. Now a two-year starter, Hainsey was joined on the line by left guard Aaron Banks when a possible All-American tore his ACL. One of those defensive tackles, Kurt Hinish (pictured at top), was needed even more when the other, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, broke his foot in the opener. Imagining the Irish offense in September without running back Jafar Armstrong is to ponder a very possible 2-1 start, if not the inverse of that.
Those latter two names joined the class long after those core 15. A week before National Signing Day, Armstrong de-committed from Missouri and pledged to Notre Dame a day later. Tagovailoa-Amosa waited until the afternoon of the day in question. Toss in possible 2019 starting linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath’s late flip from Cal and a theme will present itself.
Long and Alexander tracked down Armstrong. Polian and his Hawaiian track record pulled in Tagovailoa-Amosa. Elko and Lea had long wanted Genmark Heath, just changing their recruiting pitch from Wake Forest to Notre Dame.
This was a change for Kelly, for any Irish coach, really. Tomorrow’s expected 21 signees have been set for awhile. Finding half a dozen prospects as the cycle’s clock dwindles is not something Notre Dame usually needs to do. A 4-8 season and a coaching staff turnover made it a necessity, one those coaches pulled off.
“It was a bit of a different perspective for us,” Kelly said. “I don’t necessarily want to make a habit of pulling our commits. We’d like to do our own work, but these were the right fits for us, as well. We went after guys that we felt fit at Notre Dame, and it worked out pretty good for us.”
Indeed it has. While not all are hits — three of those 21 are already no longer on the Irish roster, and a few more are likely to follow this offseason — that is part of the speculative process. Some gave Notre Dame what it needed this year as sophomores, Armstrong and Banks in their first seasons of eligibility. Others will join Genmark Heath as next year’s keys, namely tight ends Cole Kmet and Brock Wright; perhaps receiver Michael Young, as well, pending some NFL decisions from upperclassmen.
Too often immediate results are wanted. Waiting a year to influence a season and two years to start is how these things usually go. It is literally the design of a college roster’s construction. That “usually” becomes less probable when thinking about following 4-8 seasons and wholesale changes, which may be the real exception of these sophomores. They hung in and believed in Kelly and Notre Dame, providing short-term depth and long-term quality.
Tomorrow’s signees are likely to follow that general timeline. For the most part, their day will come in 2020.