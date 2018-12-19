Notre Dame gets the letter: Running back Kyren Williams

KYREN WILLIAMS
St. John Vianney; St. Louis.
Measurements: 5’9”, 191 lbs.
Accolades: A rivals.com three-star recruit; No. 36 “athlete” and No. 6 prospect in Missouri.
Other Notable Offers: Williams visited Missouri and Michigan, elevating those offers above the ones from Wisconsin and Stanford, among others.
Projected Position: Running back.
Quick Take: It has been awhile since Notre Dame had a running back of Williams’ height (or lack thereof), but it was just two cycles ago Irish head coach Brian Kelly said he was on the lookout for more Darren Sproles types. Williams could fit into that role, an interesting fit for offensive coordinator Chip Long to deploy.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame’s last two seasons have illustrated how vital running back depth is. Williams should still not see much playing time in 2019, but he will need to prepare as if he will, beginning with his early enrollment next month.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Current junior Tony Jones has two years of eligibility remaining, meaning the Irish will not inherently lose a running back until following the 2020 season. If Williams wants to see notable playing time before his final year, he will need to force that issue.
MARIST LIUFAU
Punahou High School; Honolulu.
Measurements: 6’3”, 200 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 32 outside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 6 prospect in Hawaii.
Other Notable Offers: The big names of the West Coast all chased Liufau, including USC, Washington State and Oregon. The Trojans offer preceded Notre Dame’s by a few days, but to no avail for the Trojans.
Projected Position: Linebacker.
Quick Take: Notre Dame’s success rate — even more precisely, Brian Polian’s success rate — with Hawaiian recruits has created a bit of leeway, not that Liufau should need it. He looks every bit the part of a solid contributor, with length just needing some heft courtesy of a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has some experience as a defensive back, making that half of his game further along than would usually be expected.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: It would not be a surprise to see Liufau handling multiple special teams duties in 2019, especially given Polian’s involvement in his recruitment.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame has pulled in a number of talented linebackers in the last two classes, Liufau part of a three-man class. Someone among those three will likely break into the rotation by 2020, once Asmar Bilal has exhausted his eligibility.
JAY BRAMBLETT
Hillcrest High School; Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Measurements: 6’2”, 175.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; All-American; No. 4 punter in the country, per rivals.com.
Other Notable Offers: If going strictly by Bramblett’s rivals.com recruiting profile, only Missouri also offered him. Such can be the nature of recruiting punters, where only about 25 percent of the schools in the country want one each cycle.
Projected Position: Punter.
Quick Take: Pity Bramblett, following current captain Tyler Newsome. Those will be big shoes to fill, on the field, in the locker room, and in the all-important category of outsized personality.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: With Newsome finishing his career this year, a punter was always a necessity for Notre Dame in this class. Bramblett will start as a freshman.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: And barring troubles, he will start for the next four years. In that regard, getting this recruitment right was all important. Using up a second roster spot on a punter because the planned one does not pan out is costly. At the very least, the Irish identified who they wanted and got him, which should bode well.
ISAIAH RUTHERFORD
Jesuit High School; Carmichael, Calif.
Measurements: 6’1”, 170.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 10 cornerback in the country, per rivals.com, No. 15 prospect in California and No. 101 overall.
Other Notable Offers: Rutherford ruled out Notre Dame late in the summer, announcing a list of finalists of Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma and LSU. Yet, the Irish kept chasing him, namely West Coast recruiting Brian Polian and cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght. Rutherford visited for the season opener against Michigan and something that weekend clearly swayed his mind.
Projected Position: Cornerback.
Quick Take: Rutherford is a bit bigger than most cornerbacks, and that will show especially once he gets some more muscle on his frame. As long as he learns to use that to his advantage, Rutherford could become a real hassle for receivers on the boundary.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: If Julian Love returns for 2019, Rutherford will not play much, if at all. If Love heads to the NFL, Notre Dame may be looking for a third cornerback depending on the health of Shaun Crawford (torn ACL).
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Either way, there will be starting opportunities in 2020, and the recruiting debacle in the class of 2017 creates an opportunity for Rutherford. Between him, classmate K.J. Wallace and three signees from a year ago, the Irish will need to find three starters and four rotation players.
J.D. BERTRAND
Blessed Trinity High School; Roswell, Ga.
Measurements: 6’1”, 210.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 17 inside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 36 prospect in Georgia.
Other Notable Offers: A former Georgia commit, Bertrand opened his recruitment back up this fall. There was some ambiguity to whether or not Notre Dame had extended him an offer, but Bertrand committed after making two visits to South Bend in the latter half of the season. Georgia Tech and Wisconsin also pursued him.
Projected Position: Linebacker.
Quick Take: Odd handling of his commitment aside, Bertrand is a four-star linebacker out of Georgia. Take those when they are available and figure the rest out later. The risk is a burned roster spot. The risk is a high-impact player. Bertrand looks to skew toward the better end of that spectrum.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Jack Lamb and Bo Bauer, not to mention Asmar Bilal, could make it difficult for Bertrand to find significant playing time in 2019.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: … or thereafter, quite frankly. Suffice it to say, if Bertrand finds himself a starting spot, he will have earned it, with Lamb, Bauer and Ovie Oghoufo all immediately ahead of him eligibility-wise.