Notre Dame gets the letter: Running back Kyren Williams

KYREN WILLIAMS

St. John Vianney; St. Louis.

Measurements: 5’9”, 191 lbs.

Accolades: A rivals.com three-star recruit; No. 36 “athlete” and No. 6 prospect in Missouri.

Other Notable Offers: Williams visited Missouri and Michigan, elevating those offers above the ones from Wisconsin and Stanford, among others.

Projected Position: Running back.

Quick Take: It has been awhile since Notre Dame had a running back of Williams’ height (or lack thereof), but it was just two cycles ago Irish head coach Brian Kelly said he was on the lookout for more Darren Sproles types. Williams could fit into that role, an interesting fit for offensive coordinator Chip Long to deploy.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame’s last two seasons have illustrated how vital running back depth is. Williams should still not see much playing time in 2019, but he will need to prepare as if he will, beginning with his early enrollment next month.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Current junior Tony Jones has two years of eligibility remaining, meaning the Irish will not inherently lose a running back until following the 2020 season. If Williams wants to see notable playing time before his final year, he will need to force that issue.