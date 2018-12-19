rivals.com

Notre Dame gets the letters: Consensus four-star defensive ends NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Howard Cross

By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 9:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

NANA OSAFO-MENSAH
Nolan Catholic High School; Fort Worth, Texas.
Measurements: 6’4”, 220 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; All-American; No. 9 defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, No. 24 prospect in Texas and No. 200 overall.

Other Notable Offers: Osafo-Mensah’s recruitment came down to Notre Dame and Texas, and he took the suspense out of it back in May. Whether a byproduct of the Irish success this season, an effect of the early signing period or just a sign of Osafo-Mensah’s resolution, his commitment was never in doubt.

Projected Position: Defensive end.

Quick Take: Osafo-Mensah looks like an ideal end for defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s system, though if that is at drop or rush may yet need to be determined. He has the agility for the former, the frame to hold the size for the latter.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame should be two-deep at both end positions next season with its current juniors, presuming both Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem spurn the NFL. At that point, Osafo-Mensah’s snaps will be limited, but he will still presumably see playing time and probably in more than four games. Irish head coach Brian Kelly has long argued a talented defensive lineman is not going to hang around college for five years, anyway, so might as well turn him loose right away.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Three of those four aforementioned juniors will be out of eligibility after 2019, at which point Osafo-Mensah very well could emerge as a starter — another reason for him to get some live reps as a freshman.

(rivals.com)

HOWARD CROSS
St. Joseph’s High School; Montvale, N.J.
Measurements: 6’2”, 245 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year; No. 27 defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, and No. 8 prospect in New Jersey.

Other Notable Offers: Michigan, Northwestern and Boston College all sought Cross, as did a number of other Big Ten and ACC programs.

Projected Position: Defensive end.

Quick Take: Cross can both shove a blocker upfield and then turn his pursuit after a mobile quarterback. His overall skill set could use some package, but that should be expected at this point.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Snaps will be sparse for Cross in 2019, but they will not be nonexistent. He should play in at least four games.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Come 2020, Cross will need to compete with current sophomore Kofi Wardlow and current juniors Jamir Jones and Ade Ogundeji for playing time, along with classmate Osafo-Mensah. Jones and Ogundeji will then be done, leaving a thin position group ripe for Cross’ impact.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Hawaiian linebacker Marist Liufau

@marist_09
By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 12:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

MARIST LIUFAU
Punahou High School; Honolulu.
Measurements: 6’3”, 200 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 32 outside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 6 prospect in Hawaii.

Other Notable Offers: The big names of the West Coast all chased Liufau, including USC, Washington State and Oregon. The Trojans offer preceded Notre Dame’s by a few days, but to no avail for the Trojans.

Projected Position: Linebacker.

Quick Take: Notre Dame’s success rate — even more precisely, Brian Polian’s success rate — with Hawaiian recruits has created a bit of leeway, not that Liufau should need it. He looks every bit the part of a solid contributor, with length just needing some heft courtesy of a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has some experience as a defensive back, making that half of his game further along than would usually be expected.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: It would not be a surprise to see Liufau handling multiple special teams duties in 2019, especially given Polian’s involvement in his recruitment.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame has pulled in a number of talented linebackers in the last two classes, Liufau part of a three-man class. Someone among those three will likely break into the rotation by 2020, once Asmar Bilal has exhausted his eligibility.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Punter Jay Bramblett

@CoachBrianKelly
By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
1 Comment

JAY BRAMBLETT
Hillcrest High School; Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Measurements: 6’2”, 175.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; All-American; No. 4 punter in the country, per rivals.com.

Other Notable Offers: If going strictly by Bramblett’s rivals.com recruiting profile, only Missouri also offered him. Such can be the nature of recruiting punters, where only about 25 percent of the schools in the country want one each cycle.

Projected Position: Punter.

Quick Take: Pity Bramblett, following current captain Tyler Newsome. Those will be big shoes to fill, on the field, in the locker room, and in the all-important category of outsized personality.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: With Newsome finishing his career this year, a punter was always a necessity for Notre Dame in this class. Bramblett will start as a freshman.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact:  And barring troubles, he will start for the next four years. In that regard, getting this recruitment right was all important. Using up a second roster spot on a punter because the planned one does not pan out is costly. At the very least, the Irish identified who they wanted and got him, which should bode well.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Four-star cornerback Isaiah Rutherford

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

ISAIAH RUTHERFORD
Jesuit High School; Carmichael, Calif.
Measurements: 6’1”, 170.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 10 cornerback in the country, per rivals.com, No. 15 prospect in California and No. 101 overall.

Other Notable Offers: Rutherford ruled out Notre Dame late in the summer, announcing a list of finalists of Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma and LSU. Yet, the Irish kept chasing him, namely West Coast recruiting Brian Polian and cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght. Rutherford visited for the season opener against Michigan and something that weekend clearly swayed his mind.

Projected Position: Cornerback.

Quick Take: Rutherford is a bit bigger than most cornerbacks, and that will show especially once he gets some more muscle on his frame. As long as he learns to use that to his advantage, Rutherford could become a real hassle for receivers on the boundary.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: If Julian Love returns for 2019, Rutherford will not play much, if at all. If Love heads to the NFL, Notre Dame may be looking for a third cornerback depending on the health of Shaun Crawford (torn ACL).

Long-View Depth Chart Impact:  Either way, there will be starting opportunities in 2020, and the recruiting debacle in the class of 2017 creates an opportunity for Rutherford. Between him, classmate K.J. Wallace and three signees from a year ago, the Irish will need to find three starters and four rotation players.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Four-star LB J.D. Bertrand

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

J.D. BERTRAND
Blessed Trinity High School; Roswell, Ga.
Measurements: 6’1”, 210.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 17 inside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 36 prospect in Georgia.

Other Notable Offers: A former Georgia commit, Bertrand opened his recruitment back up this fall. There was some ambiguity to whether or not Notre Dame had extended him an offer, but Bertrand committed after making two visits to South Bend in the latter half of the season. Georgia Tech and Wisconsin also pursued him.

Projected Position: Linebacker.

Quick Take: Odd handling of his commitment aside, Bertrand is a four-star linebacker out of Georgia. Take those when they are available and figure the rest out later. The risk is a burned roster spot. The risk is a high-impact player. Bertrand looks to skew toward the better end of that spectrum.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Jack Lamb and Bo Bauer, not to mention Asmar Bilal, could make it difficult for Bertrand to find significant playing time in 2019.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: … or thereafter, quite frankly. Suffice it to say, if Bertrand finds himself a starting spot, he will have earned it, with Lamb, Bauer and Ovie Oghoufo all immediately ahead of him eligibility-wise.