Notre Dame gets the letters: DBs Kyle Hamilton, Litchfield Ajavon and KJ Wallace

By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 8:27 AM EST
KYLE HAMILTON
Marist High School; Atlanta.
Measurements: 6’3”, 185 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; All-American; No 8 safety in the country, per rivals.com, No. 9 prospect in Georgia and No. 97 overall.

Other Notable Offers: When Notre Dame offered Hamilton, he was something of a ho-hum three-star prospect. Other schools had noticed him, certainly, but there was not an all-out push for him just yet. His work on the camp circuit over the summer pushed him further and further up the recruiting rankings, forcing the likes of Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State to chase him, though to no avail.

Projected Position: Safety.

Quick Take: The praise for Hamilton has become universal, with hardly a hole in his game aside from the slightness that comes from not having spent time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Hamilton also excelled at receiver in high school, using his basketball instincts to routinely high-point the ball. He will not play there at Notre Dame, but his ability to track down the ball should still show itself.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Hamilton is the type of prospect that fans want to see break into the rotation from day one, but with Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott manning the position in 2019, snaps may be limited for Hamilton aside from special teams work.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Put Hamilton at the top of the list of the possible replacements of those two safeties in 2020. He will need to develop some consistency in coverage and perhaps broaden his shoulders a bit, but it is not hard to envision him starting as a sophomore.

LITCHFIELD AJAVON
Episcopal High School; Alexandria, Va.
Measurements: 6’0”, 185 lbs.
Accolades: Rivals.com four-star; No. 5 safety in the country, No. 3 recruit in Virginia and No. 87 overall.

Other Notable Offers: Ajavon’s recruitment picked up steam back in the days when notre Dame still lacked suitable safety play, so it was a big deal to have one of his caliber picking the Irish over the likes of Michigan and Clemson.

Projected Position: Safety.

Quick Take: Ajavon will need to improve on his coverage skills, but that is somewhat typical of high school players accustomed to being the best athlete on the field in just about every game, and that seemed to be the case for Ajavon. He can already deliver a wallop, if nothing else.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame’s back line of defense has done a 180 since Ajavon’s initial recruitment, now returning two established starters in Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott. Thus, do not expect to see much of Ajavon on defense in 2019, though his playing style screams special teams ace.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Elliott will be out of eligibility after next season and Gilman very well may head to the NFL with eligibility remaining, putting Ajavon in the mix for those two starters’ spots along with a few other highly-recruited underclassmen.

KJ WALLACE
Lovett High School; Atlanta.
Measurements: 5’10”, 187 lbs.
Accolades: Rivals.com three-star prospect; No. 59 cornerback in the country and No. 46 overall prospect in Georgia.

Other Notable Offers: Wallace committed to Notre Dame back in January, removing most, if not all, doubt from his recruitment. The likes of Stanford, Penn State and Tennessee wanted him to reconsider, but Wallace never wavered.

Projected Position: Cornerback.

Quick Take: Wallace’s recruiting rankings are a bit up-and-down, which often points to a good amount of raw talent and subsequent questions about fine-tuning that potential. That is too much a reward not to risk.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame has invested in cornerback recruiting the last two cycles, in part because of a debacle at the position in the 2016 cycle and in part because the Irish do not have immediate answers ready after the 2019 season. That fact alone could put some inexperienced players on the field, a la Houston Griffith and TaRiq Bracy this past season.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: The Irish need at least three cornerbacks ready at all times. Exiting 2019, they may not have any. If Wallace is not in the rotation by 2020, it will not be for a lack of opportunity.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Hawaiian linebacker Marist Liufau

By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 12:17 PM EST
MARIST LIUFAU
Punahou High School; Honolulu.
Measurements: 6’3”, 200 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 32 outside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 6 prospect in Hawaii.

Other Notable Offers: The big names of the West Coast all chased Liufau, including USC, Washington State and Oregon. The Trojans offer preceded Notre Dame’s by a few days, but to no avail for the Trojans.

Projected Position: Linebacker.

Quick Take: Notre Dame’s success rate — even more precisely, Brian Polian’s success rate — with Hawaiian recruits has created a bit of leeway, not that Liufau should need it. He looks every bit the part of a solid contributor, with length just needing some heft courtesy of a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has some experience as a defensive back, making that half of his game further along than would usually be expected.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: It would not be a surprise to see Liufau handling multiple special teams duties in 2019, especially given Polian’s involvement in his recruitment.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame has pulled in a number of talented linebackers in the last two classes, Liufau part of a three-man class. Someone among those three will likely break into the rotation by 2020, once Asmar Bilal has exhausted his eligibility.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Punter Jay Bramblett

By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
JAY BRAMBLETT
Hillcrest High School; Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Measurements: 6’2”, 175.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; All-American; No. 4 punter in the country, per rivals.com.

Other Notable Offers: If going strictly by Bramblett’s rivals.com recruiting profile, only Missouri also offered him. Such can be the nature of recruiting punters, where only about 25 percent of the schools in the country want one each cycle.

Projected Position: Punter.

Quick Take: Pity Bramblett, following current captain Tyler Newsome. Those will be big shoes to fill, on the field, in the locker room, and in the all-important category of outsized personality.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: With Newsome finishing his career this year, a punter was always a necessity for Notre Dame in this class. Bramblett will start as a freshman.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact:  And barring troubles, he will start for the next four years. In that regard, getting this recruitment right was all important. Using up a second roster spot on a punter because the planned one does not pan out is costly. At the very least, the Irish identified who they wanted and got him, which should bode well.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Four-star cornerback Isaiah Rutherford

By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
ISAIAH RUTHERFORD
Jesuit High School; Carmichael, Calif.
Measurements: 6’1”, 170.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 10 cornerback in the country, per rivals.com, No. 15 prospect in California and No. 101 overall.

Other Notable Offers: Rutherford ruled out Notre Dame late in the summer, announcing a list of finalists of Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma and LSU. Yet, the Irish kept chasing him, namely West Coast recruiting Brian Polian and cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght. Rutherford visited for the season opener against Michigan and something that weekend clearly swayed his mind.

Projected Position: Cornerback.

Quick Take: Rutherford is a bit bigger than most cornerbacks, and that will show especially once he gets some more muscle on his frame. As long as he learns to use that to his advantage, Rutherford could become a real hassle for receivers on the boundary.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: If Julian Love returns for 2019, Rutherford will not play much, if at all. If Love heads to the NFL, Notre Dame may be looking for a third cornerback depending on the health of Shaun Crawford (torn ACL).

Long-View Depth Chart Impact:  Either way, there will be starting opportunities in 2020, and the recruiting debacle in the class of 2017 creates an opportunity for Rutherford. Between him, classmate K.J. Wallace and three signees from a year ago, the Irish will need to find three starters and four rotation players.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Four-star LB J.D. Bertrand

By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 10:13 AM EST
J.D. BERTRAND
Blessed Trinity High School; Roswell, Ga.
Measurements: 6’1”, 210.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 17 inside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 36 prospect in Georgia.

Other Notable Offers: A former Georgia commit, Bertrand opened his recruitment back up this fall. There was some ambiguity to whether or not Notre Dame had extended him an offer, but Bertrand committed after making two visits to South Bend in the latter half of the season. Georgia Tech and Wisconsin also pursued him.

Projected Position: Linebacker.

Quick Take: Odd handling of his commitment aside, Bertrand is a four-star linebacker out of Georgia. Take those when they are available and figure the rest out later. The risk is a burned roster spot. The risk is a high-impact player. Bertrand looks to skew toward the better end of that spectrum.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Jack Lamb and Bo Bauer, not to mention Asmar Bilal, could make it difficult for Bertrand to find significant playing time in 2019.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: … or thereafter, quite frankly. Suffice it to say, if Bertrand finds himself a starting spot, he will have earned it, with Lamb, Bauer and Ovie Oghoufo all immediately ahead of him eligibility-wise.