Notre Dame gets the letters: Receivers Cam Hart and Kendall Abdur-Rahman

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CAM HART

Good Counsel High School; Olney, Md.

Measurements: 6’3”, 185 lbs.

Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 58 “athlete”, per rivals.com, and No. 11 prospect in Maryland.

Other Notable Offers: Hart landed about every northeastern offer possible, stemming from Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia to Boston College, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

Projected Position: Receiver.

Quick Take: Hart does not have the straight-line speed of, as an example, current Irish freshman Braden Lenzy, but he has the quickness equally sought-after. Putting Hart at the slot seems an all-too obvious inevitability, even if it mitigates some of his height.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: A year spent adding some muscle to Hart’s frame would be a year well-spent, so while he may show up in a few games next season, expect him to preserve a year of eligibility when all is said and done.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Once Chris Finke uses up his eligibility next season, Notre Dame will need to look for a slot receiver. Hart could become part of that thought process, along with current freshman Lawrence Keys.

This guy knows how to play on the big stage, entering the ring for the Irish is @CamHart_, a gritty player who's going to win those 1-on-1 battles.#GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/IkBXQNvfmB — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

You won't be making it to the final round with WR @kendall4heisman. This dynamic speed demon knows how to take it to the house. #GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/FhcXTiIIsm — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

KENDALL ABDUR-RAHMAN

Edwardsville High School; Ill.

Measurements: 6’1”, 180 lbs.

Accolades: A rivals.com three-star; No. 21 prospect in Illinois.

Other Notable Offers: Exactly half the Big Ten chased the Midwestern prospect, with Iowa State joining in for good measure.

Projected Position: Receiver.

Quick Take: Notre Dame made Abdur-Rahman a bit of a priority as the class began to fill up over the summer. The Irish were not going to wait on him, but they wanted him to take one of the remaining spots. That emphasis derives from a perceived upside to be seen down the line, but it could be much down the line. Abdur-Rahman will need to adjust to running routes, rather than throwing to them.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: Abdur-Rahman will not see more than spot special teams duties in 2019.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame has too many receivers right now — 13 are currently expected on the 2019 roster — but as one of only two pass-catchers in this class, Abdur-Rahman should have a long-term path to playing time.