rivals.com

Quartet of four-star linemen highlights Notre Dame’s offensive signees

By Douglas FarmerDec 20, 2018, 2:15 PM EST
1 Comment

Notre Dame’s collection of early signees may not yet be finished. The three-day period extends through Friday, after all, and consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner (Carlsbad High School; Calif.) may need every minute of it to decide if he will honor his commitment to Washington or flip to join the Irish.

“There’s always some work to be done, some answers still out there for us,” Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said Wednesday, perhaps referring to Turner or perhaps leaving the door open for other possibilities to chase before February’s traditional date.

With that in mind, fretting over the size of the roster can wait another day or so.

Of the 21 commits already secured, eight will join what has become a prolific offense, with a ninth taking over punter duties. Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not laud each of them Wednesday — one of the side effects of the drama-free early signing period is the entire production becomes a quicker, more broadly-focused enterprise — but he and Polian touched on most of them. To that end …

OFFENSIVE LINE
The Irish signed four offensive linemen, and all four will enroll next month, a choice Polian thinks has the most impact along the trenches.

“It’s hard to play a true freshman on the offensive or defensive line,” he said. “Not that it doesn’t happen, but it’s a little bit more difficult. … With six extra months with [strength and conditioning coach Matt] Balis and 15 extra practices with [offensive line coach Jeff] Quinn, that is a really important thing for us moving forward.”

Kelly offered more specific position assignments for the four, though the position group as a whole is often more fluid than others.

“We were pretty clear about the kind of guy that we were looking for and they fit that model,” Kelly said. “The length, the ability to develop physically. There weren’t guys that we were looking to plug-and-play right away. They were all going to develop, but they had to finish. They had to have an edge to them and I think that’s the common theme to all these guys is that they fit in well.”

Andrew Kristofic: Pine-Richland High School; Gibsonia, Pa.
Measurements: 6’6”, 265 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star All-American; No. 27 offensive tackle, per rivals.com, and No. 5 prospect in Pennsylvania.
Kelly’s Take: A tackle. Which — and now this is not Kelly’s take, but the obvious — means Kristofic’s length needs to now gain much weight courtesy of Balis.

Quinn Carroll: Edina H.S.; Minn.
Measurements: 6’6”, 285 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 7 offensive tackle, per rivals.com, the No. 1 prospect in Minnesota and No. 54 in the country.
Kelly’s Take: Also a tackle.

Zeke Correll: Anderson; Cincinnati, Ohio.
Measurements: 6’4”, 280 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star Under Armour All-American; No. 6 offensive guard, per rivals.com, the No. 4 prospect in Ohio and No. 95 in the country.
Kelly’s take: “Zeke is going to play inside. Could he play center? We’ll take a look at that. He’s a guy that we think might be able to play that position.”

John Olmstead: St. Joseph’s; Metuchen, N.J. (pictured at top)
Measurements: 6’6”, 290 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 16 offensive tackle, per rivals.com, the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey and No. 111 in the country.
Kelly’s take: “Obviously he’s a guy that we feel physically is probably best suited at the guard position. We like his physicality.”

RECEIVERS
With five receivers in last year’s class, Notre Dame did not need to go overboard at this position. Signing just two prospects with much development to do, the Irish stuck to that discipline.

Kendall Abdur-Rahman: Edwardsville; Ill.
Measurements: 6’1”, 180 lbs.
Rankings: A rivals.com three-star, the No. 21 prospect in Illinois.
Polian’s take: “What do you do when you see a guy who plays quarterback? Why do you think he can play wideout? Because he runs away from everybody. He has great spatial awareness. He makes people miss. We know he can catch the ball. We’ve seen enough of him in person.”

Cam Hart: Good Counsel; Olney, Md.
Measurements: 6’3”, 185 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star; No. 58 “athlete”, per rivals.com, and the No. 11 prospect in Maryland.

RUNNING BACK
Kyren Williams: St. John Vianney; St. Louis.
Measurements: 5’9”, 191 lbs.
Rankings: A rivals.com three-star, the No. 36 “athlete” and the No. 6 prospect in Missouri.
Kelly’s take: “We do have within our offense the ability to entice a wider net of running backs, and that being one that there’s some versatility to this offense that really fits what you do, as well. … He’s a guy that can do a lot of things. You’ve seen him on both sides of the ball. Plays great defense, offensively catches the ball, runs between the tackles, outside. He’s got a lot of those characteristics and he’s a winner.”

(rivals.com)

QUARTERBACK
In the 2018 version of college football, signing a Phil Jurkovec one year reduces the pool of interested quarterback recruits the next year. From that shallow water, emerged …

Brendon Clark: Manchester; Midlothian, Va.
Measurements: 6’2”, 210 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star; No. 19 pro-style quarterback, per rivals.com, and No. 11 prospect in Virginia.

PUNTER
Notre Dame needed, absolutely needed, to secure a punter in this class.

Jay Bramblett: Hillcrest; Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Measurements: 6’2”, 175 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star All-American; No. 4 punter, per rivals.com.
Kelly’s take: “We just think he’s got all the traits necessary to be the right kind of player for us, somebody that’s going to be rough and tumble, moves well, very good student. Plays great football. … We’re going to get a guy that is a seasoned football player, coming into college, so we’re pretty excited about that get.”

Needed tackle depth keys Notre Dame’s defensive commits

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerDec 20, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
2 Comments

If there is a concern about Notre Dame’s defense moving forward, it stems from losing both starting defensive tackles and both starting inside linebackers after this season. The prospects who signed Wednesday are not likely to be the ones changing that, but it should be noted both consensus four-star defensive tackles will enroll in January, giving them a decent chance at being ready to contribute when the Irish head to Louisville on Sept. 2.

Even if that does not come to fruition, Hunter Spears and Jacob Lacey very well may be able to handle 12-15 snaps once Notre Dame gets to October, filling a role similar to Jayson Ademilola’s this season (and presumably how Ja’Mion Franklin may have fit if not for a quad injury in September). The Irish will not be able to replace Jerry Tillery with one player, but Wednesday’s haul may have yielded a piece or two of filling that hole with many parts.

Landing four linebackers may not have the same effect stepping into the void left by Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill, but they should prevent such a vacuum emerging down the line.

LINEBACKERS
J.D. Bertrand: Blessed Trinity High School; Roswell, Ga.
Measurements: 6’1”, 210 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 17 inside linebacker, per rivals.com, and the No. 36 prospect in Georgia.
Brian Polian’s take: Polian would not confirm Bertrand received a scholarship, as it is a bit of an odd situation where his commitment to Georgia came apart late in the process. In time this may not matter, but for now, Polian simply spoke highly of landing another linebacker.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have him be a part of our class and our family. I know that the scholarship count through the spring and summer becomes a really popular topic in the social media world. … I will tell you this, J.D. Bertrand’s recruitment took a long and winding path for a Georgia kid to be committed in-state to Georgia and then that relationship, for whatever reason, doesn’t end the way they wanted it to, for his recruitment to go from 0-to-60 in a heartbeat. I’m just grateful that young man is a part of our family.”

Osita Ekwonu: Providence H.S.; Charlotte, N.C.
Measurements: 6’2”, 215 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 12 inside linebacker, per rivals.com, the No. 10 prospect in North Carolina and No. 228 in the country.

Marist Liufau: Punahou; Honolulu.
Measurements: 6’3”, 200 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star; No. 32 outside linebacker, per rivals.com, and the No. 6 prospect in Hawaii.
Brian Kelly’s take: “Here is another young man that just fits our university, and we love his upside. He’s a guy that’s going to develop. He’s not ready to come in and start, but he is a guy that is going to develop into a great player here. … We’ve had really good success with everybody that has come from the islands here and been really good players for us. So why wouldn’t we continue to move in that direction?”

Jack Kiser: Pioneer; Royal Center, Ind.
Measurements: 6’2”, 210 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star; the No. 15 prospect in Indiana, per rivals.com.

DEFENSIVE ENDS
Howard Cross: St. Joseph’s; Montvale, N.J.
Measurements: 6’2”, 245 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 27 defensive end, per rivals.com, and the No. 8 prospect in New Jersey.
Polian’s take: “Howard Cross can be a good defensive end that when it becomes third-and-long you can kick inside and now it becomes a mismatch on a guard one-on-one pass rushing. I think we’re always looking for those types of players that can offer that type of flexibility.”

NaNa Osafo-Mensah: Nolan Catholic; Fort Worth, Texas.
Measurements: 6’4”, 220 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star All-American; No. 9 defensive end, per rivals.com, the No. 24 prospect in Texas and No. 200 overall.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Hunter Spears: Sachse; Texas.
Measurements: 6’5”, 260 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 33 defensive end, per rivals.com, and the No. 49 prospect in Texas.

Jacob Lacey: South Warren; Bowling Green, Ky. (pictured above)
Measurements: 6’2”, 290 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 21 defensive tackle, per rivals.com, and the No. 8 prospect in Kentucky.

DEFENSIVE BACKS
Litchfield Ajavon: Episcopal; Alexandria, Va.
Measurements: 6’0”, 185 lbs.
Rankings: A rivals.com four-star, the No. 5 safety, No. 3 prospect in Virginia and No. 87 overall.
Polian’s take: “He’s a really unique, terrific young man. (Safeties coach) Terry Joseph and I were laughing this morning when we FaceTimed with Litchfield after he finished his paperwork. Big smile on his face. The energy, 7:15 in the morning, for a high schooler walking around with a vintage Notre Dame sweatshirt.”

Kyle Hamilton: Marist; Atlanta.
Measurements: 6’3”, 185 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star All-American; No. 8 safety, per rivals.com, the No. 9 prospect in Georgia and No. 97 overall.
Kelly’s take: “We really, really love the way he played the game. Since that time, he’s obviously had a great senior year. Terry Joseph did a great job in the process of watching him play other sports and basketball. Really loved his ability to move on the floor.”

Isaiah Rutherford: Jesuit; Carmichael, Calif.
Measurements: 6’1”, 170 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 10 cornerback, per rivals.com, the No. 15 prospect in California and No. 101 overall.

KJ Wallace: Lovett; Atlanta.
Measurements: 5’10”, 187 lbs.
Rankings: A rivals.com three-star, the No. 59 cornerback and No. 46 prospect in Georgia.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Hawaiian linebacker Marist Liufau

@marist_09
By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 12:17 PM EST
5 Comments

MARIST LIUFAU
Punahou High School; Honolulu.
Measurements: 6’3”, 200 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 32 outside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 6 prospect in Hawaii.

Other Notable Offers: The big names of the West Coast all chased Liufau, including USC, Washington State and Oregon. The Trojans offer preceded Notre Dame’s by a few days, but to no avail for the Trojans.

Projected Position: Linebacker.

Quick Take: Notre Dame’s success rate — even more precisely, Brian Polian’s success rate — with Hawaiian recruits has created a bit of leeway, not that Liufau should need it. He looks every bit the part of a solid contributor, with length just needing some heft courtesy of a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has some experience as a defensive back, making that half of his game further along than would usually be expected.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: It would not be a surprise to see Liufau handling multiple special teams duties in 2019, especially given Polian’s involvement in his recruitment.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame has pulled in a number of talented linebackers in the last two classes, Liufau part of a three-man class. Someone among those three will likely break into the rotation by 2020, once Asmar Bilal has exhausted his eligibility.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Punter Jay Bramblett

@CoachBrianKelly
By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 10:35 AM EST
1 Comment

JAY BRAMBLETT
Hillcrest High School; Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Measurements: 6’2”, 175.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; All-American; No. 4 punter in the country, per rivals.com.

Other Notable Offers: If going strictly by Bramblett’s rivals.com recruiting profile, only Missouri also offered him. Such can be the nature of recruiting punters, where only about 25 percent of the schools in the country want one each cycle.

Projected Position: Punter.

Quick Take: Pity Bramblett, following current captain Tyler Newsome. Those will be big shoes to fill, on the field, in the locker room, and in the all-important category of outsized personality.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: With Newsome finishing his career this year, a punter was always a necessity for Notre Dame in this class. Bramblett will start as a freshman.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact:  And barring troubles, he will start for the next four years. In that regard, getting this recruitment right was all important. Using up a second roster spot on a punter because the planned one does not pan out is costly. At the very least, the Irish identified who they wanted and got him, which should bode well.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Four-star cornerback Isaiah Rutherford

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 10:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

ISAIAH RUTHERFORD
Jesuit High School; Carmichael, Calif.
Measurements: 6’1”, 170.
Accolades: Consensus four-star; No. 10 cornerback in the country, per rivals.com, No. 15 prospect in California and No. 101 overall.

Other Notable Offers: Rutherford ruled out Notre Dame late in the summer, announcing a list of finalists of Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma and LSU. Yet, the Irish kept chasing him, namely West Coast recruiting Brian Polian and cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght. Rutherford visited for the season opener against Michigan and something that weekend clearly swayed his mind.

Projected Position: Cornerback.

Quick Take: Rutherford is a bit bigger than most cornerbacks, and that will show especially once he gets some more muscle on his frame. As long as he learns to use that to his advantage, Rutherford could become a real hassle for receivers on the boundary.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: If Julian Love returns for 2019, Rutherford will not play much, if at all. If Love heads to the NFL, Notre Dame may be looking for a third cornerback depending on the health of Shaun Crawford (torn ACL).

Long-View Depth Chart Impact:  Either way, there will be starting opportunities in 2020, and the recruiting debacle in the class of 2017 creates an opportunity for Rutherford. Between him, classmate K.J. Wallace and three signees from a year ago, the Irish will need to find three starters and four rotation players.