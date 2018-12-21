Getty Images

Friday at 4: I have made mistakes, but not watching Notre Dame in the Playoff will not be one of them

By Douglas FarmerDec 21, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
More than 15 years ago, my oldest brother broke my nose. It wasn’t his fault; I am the one who made the mistake of missing the 3-pointer. It was not a mistake to pursue the rebound, that was instinct. If I had just made the shot, though, then his forearm would not have deviated my septum as we chased the board, and this all could have been avoided. That was not my first mistake in life, but it is where this chain of poor decisions begins, a chain that will keep me in Chicago next Saturday while Notre Dame plays Clemson in the College Football Playoff in Dallas.

More than 10 years ago, it was a mistake to take my Spanish placement exam while feeling many of the effects from prescribed painkillers shortly following surgery to correct that deviated septum. That induced fog led to testing out of only one semester of Spanish in college, one still needing to be taken.

It was not a mistake to forgo focusing on that Spanish homework and instead spend hours writing women’s tennis and men’s track articles. It was a mistake to ask the Honduran two doors down the hall to proofread my very poor Spanish papers, in turn offering to read over any papers if he ever needed it, an offer that implicitly extends to wedding vows, though I have not explicitly voiced that until now, eight days before he recites them.

Nine years ago, it was not a mistake to take on an increased workload at the school paper, peaking that fall with features on Notre Dame seniors Dan Wenger, Morrice Richardson, Paddy Mullen and Mike Anello. It was a mistake to put off finishing those articles until the night before all four were due, leading to an all-nighter writing in the dorm’s basement, a certain roommate working a table away. We found some form of productive creativity sharing that misery. Those proofreading moments thus became 4 a.m. staples.

Four years ago, it was not a mistake to invite this friend to a Christmas party the week before Notre Dame beat an SEC opponent for the first time in nine seasons. It was a mistake to rely on that all-nighter training to stay up well past bar close as he continued conversations with a girl he met that night through another friend of mine, a woman he will not call his fiancée for much longer.

Nearly a year ago, it was not a mistake to go to Chicago for an engagement party and skimp on further recruiting preparations the weekend before February’s Signing Day, as no amount of foresight would have expected the Signing Day flip from cornerback Noah Boykin. It was a mistake to be told the subsequent wedding would be after football season and not clarify football season can extend into January. Then again, that would have been nothing but selfish. This timing works best for the many family members needing to use passports to attend.

In August, it was a mistake to attend a Notre Dame preseason practice and interpret Dexter Williams shouting praise for Avery Davis as Williams trying to dig his way out of trouble when it was really a senior self-assured in his ability soon to be unleashed. It was a mistake a few days later to hear reports of Brandon Wimbush’s accuracy reaching new lows and think the combination of Williams’ step backward and Wimbush’s consistent inconsistency would doom the Irish season long before a wedding the day of the Playoff, not even pondering the possibility of Ian Book.

Following Notre Dame’s 272 rushing yards against Stanford, it was a mistake to think, “Let me see that against a real rush defense.” The Irish faced worthwhile defensive fronts against both Northwestern and Florida State and combined for 959 total yards against them.

It was a mistake to see the 14-6 deficit against Pittsburgh and think I may not have to spend the idle week mentally readying myself to tell my boss I have plans Dec. 29, plans that cannot be moved, cannot be delegated, will not be minimized. Notre Dame beat the Panthers, and NBC could not have been more understanding. “Hey, life happens sometimes.”

It was not a mistake to set up his bachelor party for Notre Dame’s week off, even if that led to a bout of food poisoning ruling out any personal travel to San Diego. It was a mistake to assume three days of living in New Orleans would not yield such a result.

It was a mistake to think Drue Tranquill might miss a game or even two with a high ankle sprain and thus endanger the reliability of the Irish defense, the unit that set the elevated floor for the season. And it was a mistake to ever think the fifth-year linebacker would let USC’s 10-0 first-half lead end Notre Dame’s unbeaten run.

Mostly, it was a mistake not to keep my elbow tucked on that 3-pointer in 2002.

It will not be a mistake to stand next to my best friend next Saturday. My parents have four sons, but this is my closest brother. I am self-aware enough to know I am hard to tolerate. That would read impossible to tolerate if not for one exception. For 10 years, no one has stood up for me, next to me, along with me every day like the man who first introduced me to rum. This is where abstract words like “caring” and “loyal” and “good-humored” get thrown around, but let that one clear example take their place. The least I can do is spend next Saturday at his side with a flask of his whiskey in my tuxedo pocket.

Worry not, few readers, one of the talented “College Football Talk” writers will fill this space next weekend. Let’s hope my boss does not read that excellent work and compare it to this space’s usual drivel.

That is a risk I will take to attend the most important wedding of my life. I will almost certainly make mistakes at its reception, but being there instead of Dallas will not be among them.

Things We Learned: Stress-free recruiting cycle sets up Notre Dame both now and in the future

By Douglas FarmerDec 21, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Notre Dame may yet add to its class of 2019. Two consensus four-star defenders continue to be pursued, but adding either would only marginally change the feelings about the 21-23 signees as a whole. The class may rank as only No. 11 in the country, according to rivals.com, but its strengths are so notable, it comes across as much more impressive than that.

Maybe it was the lack of drama that most contributed to that feeling, with only two de-commitments in the entire cycle, one of which was hardly a commitment in the first place. Perhaps it is the welcome lack of stress over recruiting in December when a Playoff semifinal awaits eight days away. Or, most likely, signing four 4-star linemen on each side of the ball makes for such a foundation, the final ranking hardly matters.

Pulling in such a haul on both sides of the line is essentially unprecedented. Sticking with rivals.com rankings for the sake of consistency and the Brian Kelly era for the sake of comparison, the Irish have landed four 4-stars on either side of the line only in 2014 (four offensive linemen, including five-star Quenton Nelson and current center and captain Sam Mustipher) and 2011 (four defensive linemen, including five-stars Stephon Tuitt and Ishaq Williams). The combined high in Kelly’s nine previous recruiting cycles was six 4-star linemen, seen twice (2016, 2011). It is no coincidence five of the six brought in 2016 have helped push the Irish to a Playoff berth to cap this 22-3 stretch: ends Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara the defensive representatives; left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer the remaining offensive linemen.

Current junior defensive end Daelin Hayes headlined the recruiting class of 2016, the only one with an influx in the trenches comparable to what has signed with Notre Dame this week. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

And to say it again, Notre Dame may yet hear good news from consensus four-star end Isaiah Foskey (De La Salle High School; Concord, Calif.) to make for five such defensive linemen. Foskey will not announce such during this period, though.

Following a year in which only one four-star lineman was among the 27 signees (defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola), the two classes complement each other. Last year was ripe with skill position players, a heralded quarterback and defensive backs expected to carry the secondary forward; this cycle resulted in the types of bodies needed to handle the dirty work to make those other guys look good.

“One of the things that is really exciting is we’re starting to stack some really good classes on top of each other that we’re really confident in,” Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said Wednesday. “When you do that, the sustainability to keep competing at a high level becomes a much more realistic scenario.”

The stars alone are not why these prospects were sought. There were other high school seniors, plenty of others, some of which started calling Notre Dame back in November as it rolled toward a 12-0 finish only to be told the no vacancy sign had been turned on. On the offensive side, the Irish had the class most like this one vet these recruits. That 2014 haul of offensive linemen begat a unanimous All-American in Nelson, another All-American in Mustipher and a possible All-American deprived of such honors only by the cruel twist of a torn ACL in current fifth-year Alex Bars. Mustipher, Bars and the rest of the current Irish linemen had their say about who would join the room next year.

“They got to spend time with our offensive linemen, and, I’m not kidding you, they give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down on them,” Kelly said Wednesday. “That is a close and tight group of guys. You either fit with those guys, or you don’t.”

Apparently, they fit, and when saying the quartet will join the room “next year,” that is meant calendar year, not school year. All four offensive linemen signees will enroll early next month, as will three of the defensive linemen and three others. The total of 10 exceeds last year’s previous high of seven, a notable escalation in a practice Notre Dame only began working with in 2006.

Sacrificing prom for six months in the weight room, a spring spent getting meaningful practice reps and a semester chipping away at the academic workload is the smart long-term play. The Irish will not always have 10 players opt for it — Kelly specifically credited the players for getting ahead on their high school work and being proactive enough to make this possible on their end — but the standardization of early enrollment stands out as another step forward by the University as a whole to making life a bit more tenable for the roster.

“It’s gone from, ‘Do you really think he should be here?’ to, ‘We will embrace him because we’ve had such great success,’” Kelly said. “When I say inside-out, the University has really embraced it and taken the time to be so much more concerned with that transition where we’ve built classes and we’ve built transition for the mid-year enrollees.”

Their arrival may, in a way, help the sorting process inherent to offseason roster attrition. The handling of the recruitment of consensus four-star linebacker J.D. Bertrand was done in an intentional manner to keep him eligible for an academic scholarship. Hence no official visit to Notre Dame and no in-home visit from the coaching staff. For now, let’s not count him toward the final scholarship numbers, and let’s not include seniors such as quarterback Brandon Wimbush and defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway. Wimbush will presumably transfer elsewhere to start one last season behind center and bringing in two more four-star tackles in this class reduces the need to invite Dew-Treadway back for a fifth season.

That puts the current scholarship count at 90, with Foskey and the ongoing drama of consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner (Carlsbad; Calif.) possibly pushing it to 92. The Irish roster will need to see at least five pieces of turnover by the start of the fall semester. That is by no means an exorbitantly large number, but it will remain a piece of conversation and mild drama until it is reached.

That drama will not begin to play out until Notre Dame’s season ends, and next weekend remains the biggest moment of this month. Oftentimes a recruiting class like this one would be described as the latest win on the calendar. Doing so when Clemson looms would elevate recruiting to an undeserved level. No matter how good the class, how deep the lines, how many enroll early, the greatest Irish benefit of this week’s worry-free success is the little time it took away from Playoff preparations.

Needed tackle depth keys Notre Dame’s defensive commits

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerDec 20, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
If there is a concern about Notre Dame’s defense moving forward, it stems from losing both starting defensive tackles and both starting inside linebackers after this season. The prospects who signed Wednesday are not likely to be the ones changing that, but it should be noted both consensus four-star defensive tackles will enroll in January, giving them a decent chance at being ready to contribute when the Irish head to Louisville on Sept. 2.

Even if that does not come to fruition, Hunter Spears and Jacob Lacey very well may be able to handle 12-15 snaps once Notre Dame gets to October, filling a role similar to Jayson Ademilola’s this season (and presumably how Ja’Mion Franklin may have fit if not for a quad injury in September). The Irish will not be able to replace Jerry Tillery with one player, but Wednesday’s haul may have yielded a piece or two of filling that hole with many parts.

Landing four linebackers may not have the same effect stepping into the void left by Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill, but they should prevent such a vacuum emerging down the line.

LINEBACKERS
J.D. Bertrand: Blessed Trinity High School; Roswell, Ga.
Measurements: 6’1”, 210 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 17 inside linebacker, per rivals.com, and the No. 36 prospect in Georgia.
Brian Polian’s take: Polian would not confirm Bertrand received a scholarship, as it is a bit of an odd situation where his commitment to Georgia came apart late in the process. In time this may not matter, but for now, Polian simply spoke highly of landing another linebacker.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have him be a part of our class and our family. I know that the scholarship count through the spring and summer becomes a really popular topic in the social media world. … I will tell you this, J.D. Bertrand’s recruitment took a long and winding path for a Georgia kid to be committed in-state to Georgia and then that relationship, for whatever reason, doesn’t end the way they wanted it to, for his recruitment to go from 0-to-60 in a heartbeat. I’m just grateful that young man is a part of our family.”

Osita Ekwonu: Providence H.S.; Charlotte, N.C.
Measurements: 6’2”, 215 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 12 inside linebacker, per rivals.com, the No. 10 prospect in North Carolina and No. 228 in the country.

Marist Liufau: Punahou; Honolulu.
Measurements: 6’3”, 200 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star; No. 32 outside linebacker, per rivals.com, and the No. 6 prospect in Hawaii.
Brian Kelly’s take: “Here is another young man that just fits our university, and we love his upside. He’s a guy that’s going to develop. He’s not ready to come in and start, but he is a guy that is going to develop into a great player here. … We’ve had really good success with everybody that has come from the islands here and been really good players for us. So why wouldn’t we continue to move in that direction?”

Jack Kiser: Pioneer; Royal Center, Ind.
Measurements: 6’2”, 210 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star; the No. 15 prospect in Indiana, per rivals.com.

DEFENSIVE ENDS
Howard Cross: St. Joseph’s; Montvale, N.J.
Measurements: 6’2”, 245 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 27 defensive end, per rivals.com, and the No. 8 prospect in New Jersey.
Polian’s take: “Howard Cross can be a good defensive end that when it becomes third-and-long you can kick inside and now it becomes a mismatch on a guard one-on-one pass rushing. I think we’re always looking for those types of players that can offer that type of flexibility.”

NaNa Osafo-Mensah: Nolan Catholic; Fort Worth, Texas.
Measurements: 6’4”, 220 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star All-American; No. 9 defensive end, per rivals.com, the No. 24 prospect in Texas and No. 200 overall.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Hunter Spears: Sachse; Texas.
Measurements: 6’5”, 260 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 33 defensive end, per rivals.com, and the No. 49 prospect in Texas.

Jacob Lacey: South Warren; Bowling Green, Ky. (pictured above)
Measurements: 6’2”, 290 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 21 defensive tackle, per rivals.com, and the No. 8 prospect in Kentucky.

DEFENSIVE BACKS
Litchfield Ajavon: Episcopal; Alexandria, Va.
Measurements: 6’0”, 185 lbs.
Rankings: A rivals.com four-star, the No. 5 safety, No. 3 prospect in Virginia and No. 87 overall.
Polian’s take: “He’s a really unique, terrific young man. (Safeties coach) Terry Joseph and I were laughing this morning when we FaceTimed with Litchfield after he finished his paperwork. Big smile on his face. The energy, 7:15 in the morning, for a high schooler walking around with a vintage Notre Dame sweatshirt.”

Kyle Hamilton: Marist; Atlanta.
Measurements: 6’3”, 185 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star All-American; No. 8 safety, per rivals.com, the No. 9 prospect in Georgia and No. 97 overall.
Kelly’s take: “We really, really love the way he played the game. Since that time, he’s obviously had a great senior year. Terry Joseph did a great job in the process of watching him play other sports and basketball. Really loved his ability to move on the floor.”

Isaiah Rutherford: Jesuit; Carmichael, Calif.
Measurements: 6’1”, 170 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 10 cornerback, per rivals.com, the No. 15 prospect in California and No. 101 overall.

KJ Wallace: Lovett; Atlanta.
Measurements: 5’10”, 187 lbs.
Rankings: A rivals.com three-star, the No. 59 cornerback and No. 46 prospect in Georgia.

Quartet of four-star linemen highlights Notre Dame’s offensive signees

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerDec 20, 2018, 2:15 PM EST
Notre Dame’s collection of early signees may not yet be finished. The three-day period extends through Friday, after all, and consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner (Carlsbad High School; Calif.) may need every minute of it to decide if he will honor his commitment to Washington or flip to join the Irish.

“There’s always some work to be done, some answers still out there for us,” Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said Wednesday, perhaps referring to Turner or perhaps leaving the door open for other possibilities to chase before February’s traditional date.

With that in mind, fretting over the size of the roster can wait another day or so.

Of the 21 commits already secured, eight will join what has become a prolific offense, with a ninth taking over punter duties. Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not laud each of them Wednesday — one of the side effects of the drama-free early signing period is the entire production becomes a quicker, more broadly-focused enterprise — but he and Polian touched on most of them. To that end …

OFFENSIVE LINE
The Irish signed four offensive linemen, and all four will enroll next month, a choice Polian thinks has the most impact along the trenches.

“It’s hard to play a true freshman on the offensive or defensive line,” he said. “Not that it doesn’t happen, but it’s a little bit more difficult. … With six extra months with [strength and conditioning coach Matt] Balis and 15 extra practices with [offensive line coach Jeff] Quinn, that is a really important thing for us moving forward.”

Kelly offered more specific position assignments for the four, though the position group as a whole is often more fluid than others.

“We were pretty clear about the kind of guy that we were looking for and they fit that model,” Kelly said. “The length, the ability to develop physically. There weren’t guys that we were looking to plug-and-play right away. They were all going to develop, but they had to finish. They had to have an edge to them and I think that’s the common theme to all these guys is that they fit in well.”

Andrew Kristofic: Pine-Richland High School; Gibsonia, Pa.
Measurements: 6’6”, 265 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star All-American; No. 27 offensive tackle, per rivals.com, and No. 5 prospect in Pennsylvania.
Kelly’s Take: A tackle. Which — and now this is not Kelly’s take, but the obvious — means Kristofic’s length needs to now gain much weight courtesy of Balis.

Quinn Carroll: Edina H.S.; Minn.
Measurements: 6’6”, 285 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 7 offensive tackle, per rivals.com, the No. 1 prospect in Minnesota and No. 54 in the country.
Kelly’s Take: Also a tackle.

Zeke Correll: Anderson; Cincinnati, Ohio.
Measurements: 6’4”, 280 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star Under Armour All-American; No. 6 offensive guard, per rivals.com, the No. 4 prospect in Ohio and No. 95 in the country.
Kelly’s take: “Zeke is going to play inside. Could he play center? We’ll take a look at that. He’s a guy that we think might be able to play that position.”

John Olmstead: St. Joseph’s; Metuchen, N.J. (pictured at top)
Measurements: 6’6”, 290 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus four-star; No. 16 offensive tackle, per rivals.com, the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey and No. 111 in the country.
Kelly’s take: “Obviously he’s a guy that we feel physically is probably best suited at the guard position. We like his physicality.”

RECEIVERS
With five receivers in last year’s class, Notre Dame did not need to go overboard at this position. Signing just two prospects with much development to do, the Irish stuck to that discipline.

Kendall Abdur-Rahman: Edwardsville; Ill.
Measurements: 6’1”, 180 lbs.
Rankings: A rivals.com three-star, the No. 21 prospect in Illinois.
Polian’s take: “What do you do when you see a guy who plays quarterback? Why do you think he can play wideout? Because he runs away from everybody. He has great spatial awareness. He makes people miss. We know he can catch the ball. We’ve seen enough of him in person.”

Cam Hart: Good Counsel; Olney, Md.
Measurements: 6’3”, 185 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star; No. 58 “athlete”, per rivals.com, and the No. 11 prospect in Maryland.

RUNNING BACK
Kyren Williams: St. John Vianney; St. Louis.
Measurements: 5’9”, 191 lbs.
Rankings: A rivals.com three-star, the No. 36 “athlete” and the No. 6 prospect in Missouri.
Kelly’s take: “We do have within our offense the ability to entice a wider net of running backs, and that being one that there’s some versatility to this offense that really fits what you do, as well. … He’s a guy that can do a lot of things. You’ve seen him on both sides of the ball. Plays great defense, offensively catches the ball, runs between the tackles, outside. He’s got a lot of those characteristics and he’s a winner.”

(rivals.com)

QUARTERBACK
In the 2018 version of college football, signing a Phil Jurkovec one year reduces the pool of interested quarterback recruits the next year. From that shallow water, emerged …

Brendon Clark: Manchester; Midlothian, Va.
Measurements: 6’2”, 210 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star; No. 19 pro-style quarterback, per rivals.com, and No. 11 prospect in Virginia.

PUNTER
Notre Dame needed, absolutely needed, to secure a punter in this class.

Jay Bramblett: Hillcrest; Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Measurements: 6’2”, 175 lbs.
Rankings: Consensus three-star All-American; No. 4 punter, per rivals.com.
Kelly’s take: “We just think he’s got all the traits necessary to be the right kind of player for us, somebody that’s going to be rough and tumble, moves well, very good student. Plays great football. … We’re going to get a guy that is a seasoned football player, coming into college, so we’re pretty excited about that get.”

Notre Dame gets the letter: Hawaiian linebacker Marist Liufau

@marist_09
By Douglas FarmerDec 19, 2018, 12:17 PM EST
MARIST LIUFAU
Punahou High School; Honolulu.
Measurements: 6’3”, 200 lbs.
Accolades: Consensus three-star; No. 32 outside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and No. 6 prospect in Hawaii.

Other Notable Offers: The big names of the West Coast all chased Liufau, including USC, Washington State and Oregon. The Trojans offer preceded Notre Dame’s by a few days, but to no avail for the Trojans.

Projected Position: Linebacker.

Quick Take: Notre Dame’s success rate — even more precisely, Brian Polian’s success rate — with Hawaiian recruits has created a bit of leeway, not that Liufau should need it. He looks every bit the part of a solid contributor, with length just needing some heft courtesy of a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has some experience as a defensive back, making that half of his game further along than would usually be expected.

Short-Term Roster Outlook: It would not be a surprise to see Liufau handling multiple special teams duties in 2019, especially given Polian’s involvement in his recruitment.

Long-View Depth Chart Impact: Notre Dame has pulled in a number of talented linebackers in the last two classes, Liufau part of a three-man class. Someone among those three will likely break into the rotation by 2020, once Asmar Bilal has exhausted his eligibility.