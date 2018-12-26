Mike Tirico Podcast: Notre Dame’s roster rivals Clemson’s, per Chris Simms

By Douglas FarmerDec 26, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Maybe Chris Simms is biased. He admits he “wants” Notre Dame to beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday in Dallas, but the NBC Sports analyst also actually thinks the difference between the two teams has been exaggerated in this month layoff, he said to NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Tirico’s eponymous weekly podcast heading into the holiday weekend.

“You always think that the skill guys on Notre Dame are going to be a little underwhelming,” Simms said. “I just think through the last two years, I have seen a lot of NFL talent at Notre Dame, whether it is NFL tight ends, NFL wide receivers, (senior) Dexter Williams is an NFL running back this year. You go down the lines, I just think this is a much more impressive roster than people give it credit for.”

It did not take an unbeaten run to the Playoff for Simms to start thinking that, either. A loss planted the seed in his head, specifically the 20-19 loss to Georgia back in September 2017, one of only three Irish losses in their last 25 games.

“I was one to tell you that Notre Dame was usually overrated most years in the last 10-15 years. They got a few spots bump up in the rankings on a weekly basis because they were Notre Dame and their history and all those things,” Simms said. “… We watched them on the field vs. Georgia, and Georgia gave Alabama everything they could handle on the field this year, last year. You and I saw a game where Notre Dame was definitely in the class of a Georgia as far as the physicality.”

That Georgia defensive front may have been the best the Irish have faced the last two seasons, a title the Tigers will take Saturday, with or without defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Yet, Simms sees the Cotton Bowl as a “50/50 ball game,” despite a 12.5-point spread in Clemson’s favor. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long’s approach should help negate some of that up-front Tigers advantage.

In an attempt to get a balanced view from Simms, to be sure that acknowledged bias was not clouding his assessment, Inside the Irish asked him if any weakness along the Irish offensive line could be compounded against Clemson. Simms did not take the bait.

“They’re going to lose a few plays in this match-up across the board, but I would be shocked if Notre Dame got overpowered by Clemson’s defensive line in this match-up,” Simms said. “Not to say they’ll win or dominate it, but I don’t think Clemson’s defensive line is going to ruin this game for Notre Dame.

“This offense has a very advanced running scheme for college football. In the day of the spread offense, they’re pulling guards, they’re pulling tackles and running trap plays — old-school tactics that college defensive linemen don’t see on a weekly basis. Chip Long has found a good combination of old school and new age.”

Of course, as Simms told Tirico and has been discussed writ large since September, that balance was not possible for Long’s offense while senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush limited the passing game with inaccuracy. Junior quarterback Ian Book’s handle of the passing game and the needed progressions opened up Long’s system in a way that might work well against Clemson’s No. 1 defense in the country.

“What Ian Book did was give them a drop-back pass offense where he could go through reads. He gave Chip Long the ability to call professional pass game schematics, and he had a quarterback he knew he could trust to read the field correctly and put the ball on the money the majority of the time,” Simms said. “That’s when the offense went to the next level.

“Defenses go woah, we have to stop this offensive line and this run game (and this pass attack).”

To hear Simms further discuss when he first noticed Book, the Irish offensive line or his expectations for the weekend, give him and Tirico a listen via iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever else you may get your podcasts.

‘Trace’ drug test to sideline Clemson All-American DT Dexter Lawrence against Notre Dame

By Douglas FarmerDec 25, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
It is not the Christmas present Irish fans expected to unwrap this morning, but it is a gift in Notre Dame’s favor, nonetheless. As of Monday evening, Clemson will be without first-team defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Dallas (4 ET; ESPN). Lawrence and two reserve teammates tested positive for trace amounts of ostarine, per Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.

While a B sample test could clear the three yet this week, that would be a surprise. For clarity here: Both halves of that sentence are rather standard in drug testing protocols.

“Obviously Dexter is a starter and a very, very significant player on our team,” Swinney said. “Even though [offensive lineman Zach Giella] hasn’t played as much and [tight end Braden Galloway] is a freshman, they’re still missing out on an opportunity that they have worked extremely hard for.

“Again, I don’t know how — if it is even in their system, how it got there. But I do know that these three young men have not intentionally done anything. There’s plenty of precedent where the same thing has happened across the country with other people. So there’s a process in place, and we’ll work through that.”

RELATED READING: Will Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence play in Cotton Bowl after failed drug test? Chances are ‘slim and none’

Without Lawrence, Clemson will turn to senior Albert Huggins and junior Nyles Pinckney. While no combination will make up for losing a player of Lawrence’s caliber, few teams would have options akin to Huggins and Pinckney in such a situation.

Lawrence: 6-foot-4, 350 pounds; 460 snaps this season; 44 tackles with 7.5 for loss including 1.5 sacks.
Huggins: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds; 307 snaps this season; 24 tackles with 3.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks.
Pinckney: 6-foot-1, 300 pounds; 285 snaps this season; 24 tackles with 3.5 for loss.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame run offense vs. Clemson

With Lawrence, the Tigers had the best run defense in the country by advanced metrics. Notre Dame knew it had its work cut out for it.

“Clemson has a big athletic front,” Irish fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said Monday. “They’ve shown that on film, the ability to move, get off blocks and make a lot of plays. It’s going to be a challenge for us, and we understand that. It’s just going back to the fundamentals and basics.”

Presuming the B sample test does not clear Lawrence, Mustipher should now be able to focus his attention on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, himself a unanimous first-team All-American. In theory, Mustipher and one of the offensive guards should be able to slow Wilkins while the other guard faces Lawrence’s replacement. If this theory works as Notre Dame might hope, it would slow the inside penetration and allow junior quarterback Ian Book a chance to step up if pressured by either end, and considering possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Clelin Ferrell is one of those ends, that “if” might as well be a “when.” Ferrell finished the season with 10.5 sacks among 17 tackles for loss.

“We have a standard of Notre Dame offensive line play,” Mustipher said. “It’s been here long before I got here, long before those guys who moved on last year got here. And we take pride in what we do.”

Speaking of that offensive line …
Irish head coach Brian Kelly announced freshman offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons fractured his foot. Gibbons had not played yet this season and was not about to make his debut against Clemson’s defensive front in the Playoff semifinal.

All other pieces of Notre Dame’s roster are eligible and in Dallas, per Kelly. That includes — though not specifically discussed — senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush. WatchStadium’s Brett McMurphy first reported Monday night Wimbush intends to transfer following this season, a report soon confirmed by Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily.

That decision comes as absolutely no surprise and will not affect the Playoff. Wimbush’s graduate transfer will come afterward.

Early Signing Period Leftovers & Links: Some quick Notre Dame math

By Douglas FarmerDec 24, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Notre Dame hauled in 21 players in the class of 2019 last week during the three-day early signing period, pushing its roster toward 90 scholarships entering the offseason. Yet, the Irish wanted more, which is to say, they still do.

“We have some more room,” head coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday. “So before February signing is complete, we’ve created some more room to add to this list.”

When Kelly said that, more than two days remained in the early signing period and Notre Dame still had a strong chance to secure the signature from consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner (Carlsbad High School; Calif.) during the December window. Debating between his Washington commitment and an Irish pitch, Turner opted not to sign with either school last week, putting off that final decision until the traditional Signing Day, Feb. 6.

“I’d like to thank everyone, especially the University of Washington and Notre Dame coaching staffs, for their patience and understanding throughout this difficult time,” Turner wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “I do not want to commit/sign to a program until I am 100 percent comfortable with that decision, and unfortunately I am still unsure.”

WIth or without Turner, and with or without consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey (De La Salle H.S.; Concord, Calif.), the Irish have found a new recruiting trend in the last two cycles: Georgia. The 2019 roster will have half a dozen players from the Peach State, all from the last two recruiting cycles.

“I’m just excited to keep getting really good players out of the state of Georgia, because that’s been good to us lately,” recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said Wednesday.

The influx is not by coincidence. Notre Dame has made an admitted attempt at finding a better fit from a talent-rich area, trading much of Florida for Georgia in the process. Thus far the focus has yielded safeties Derrik Allen and Kyle Hamilton, cornerback KJ Wallace, linebacker J.D. Bertrand, running back C’Bo Flemister and tight end Tommy Tremble.

Looking ahead to 2020
While Turner and Foskey remain pending, the Irish already have three commitments in the class of 2020, all consensus four-stars:

Tight end Michael Mayer (Covington Catholic; Alexandria, Ky.)
Tight end Kevin Bauman (Red Bank Catholic; N.J.)
Quarterback Drew Pyne (New Canaan; Conn.)

This is where a scholarship discussion usually unfolds, pointing out how limited Notre Dame will undoubtedly be in the class. But Kelly has deliberately moved past that math in the last two years, and certainly will moving forward, as well. For the sake of context, though: Of those 90 expected at the moment, five will be graduate students out of eligibility following 2019 (including defensive back Shaun Crawford who will need to appeal to the NCAA for another year due to medical hardship, an appeal he should win but one not to be assumed). Five will be seniors likely to be offered another year, though not all five will take that offer. And 15 will be seniors unlikely to return in 2020.

Already, that could make for a recruiting class of about 20, and that is without the natural attrition of an offseason .

Looking ahead to Saturday
After peaking at 13.5, Clemson’s expected edge on Saturday (4 ET; ESPN) is now down to 12.5, with a combined point total over/under of 55 hinting at a 34-21 conclusion.

Spend your Christmas reading …
Two profiles of the Irish coordinators. The South Bend Tribune’s Tyler James on Chip Long and Yahoo’s Pete Thamel on Clark Lea.

From the Long piece: “I’m not chasing a head coaching job at all.”
From the Lea piece: “He’s going to be a great defensive coordinator for as long as wants because he has that unique ability to connect with players.”

By Douglas FarmerDec 21, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
More than 15 years ago, my oldest brother broke my nose. It wasn’t his fault; I am the one who made the mistake of missing the 3-pointer. It was not a mistake to pursue the rebound, that was instinct. If I had just made the shot, though, then his forearm would not have deviated my septum as we chased the board, and this all could have been avoided. That was not my first mistake in life, but it is where this chain of poor decisions begins, a chain that will keep me in Chicago next Saturday while Notre Dame plays Clemson in the College Football Playoff in Dallas.

More than 10 years ago, it was a mistake to take my Spanish placement exam while feeling many of the effects from prescribed painkillers shortly following surgery to correct that deviated septum. That induced fog led to testing out of only one semester of Spanish in college, one still needing to be taken.

It was not a mistake to forgo focusing on that Spanish homework and instead spend hours writing women’s tennis and men’s track articles. It was a mistake to ask the Honduran two doors down the hall to proofread my very poor Spanish papers, in turn offering to read over any papers if he ever needed it, an offer that implicitly extends to wedding vows, though I have not explicitly voiced that until now, eight days before he recites them.

Nine years ago, it was not a mistake to take on an increased workload at the school paper, peaking that fall with features on Notre Dame seniors Dan Wenger, Morrice Richardson, Paddy Mullen and Mike Anello. It was a mistake to put off finishing those articles until the night before all four were due, leading to an all-nighter writing in the dorm’s basement, a certain roommate working a table away. We found some form of productive creativity sharing that misery. Those proofreading moments thus became 4 a.m. staples.

Four years ago, it was not a mistake to invite this friend to a Christmas party the week before Notre Dame beat an SEC opponent for the first time in nine seasons. It was a mistake to rely on that all-nighter training to stay up well past bar close as he continued conversations with a girl he met that night through another friend of mine, a woman he will not call his fiancée for much longer.

Nearly a year ago, it was not a mistake to go to Chicago for an engagement party and skimp on further recruiting preparations the weekend before February’s Signing Day, as no amount of foresight would have expected the Signing Day flip from cornerback Noah Boykin. It was a mistake to be told the subsequent wedding would be after football season and not clarify football season can extend into January. Then again, that would have been nothing but selfish. This timing works best for the many family members needing to use passports to attend.

In August, it was a mistake to attend a Notre Dame preseason practice and interpret Dexter Williams shouting praise for Avery Davis as Williams trying to dig his way out of trouble when it was really a senior self-assured in his ability soon to be unleashed. It was a mistake a few days later to hear reports of Brandon Wimbush’s accuracy reaching new lows and think the combination of Williams’ step backward and Wimbush’s consistent inconsistency would doom the Irish season long before a wedding the day of the Playoff, not even pondering the possibility of Ian Book.

Following Notre Dame’s 272 rushing yards against Stanford, it was a mistake to think, “Let me see that against a real rush defense.” The Irish faced worthwhile defensive fronts against both Northwestern and Florida State and combined for 959 total yards against them.

It was a mistake to see the 14-6 deficit against Pittsburgh and think I may not have to spend the idle week mentally readying myself to tell my boss I have plans Dec. 29, plans that cannot be moved, cannot be delegated, will not be minimized. Notre Dame beat the Panthers, and NBC could not have been more understanding. “Hey, life happens sometimes.”

It was not a mistake to set up his bachelor party for Notre Dame’s week off, even if that led to a bout of food poisoning ruling out any personal travel to San Diego. It was a mistake to assume three days of living in New Orleans would not yield such a result.

It was a mistake to think Drue Tranquill might miss a game or even two with a high ankle sprain and thus endanger the reliability of the Irish defense, the unit that set the elevated floor for the season. And it was a mistake to ever think the fifth-year linebacker would let USC’s 10-0 first-half lead end Notre Dame’s unbeaten run.

Mostly, it was a mistake not to keep my elbow tucked on that 3-pointer in 2002.

It will not be a mistake to stand next to my best friend next Saturday. My parents have four sons, but this is my closest brother. I am self-aware enough to know I am hard to tolerate. That would read impossible to tolerate if not for one exception. For 10 years, no one has stood up for me, next to me, along with me every day like the man who first introduced me to rum. This is where abstract words like “caring” and “loyal” and “good-humored” get thrown around, but let that one clear example take their place. The least I can do is spend next Saturday at his side with a flask of his whiskey in my tuxedo pocket.

Worry not, few readers, one of the talented “College Football Talk” writers will fill this space next weekend. Let’s hope my boss does not read that excellent work and compare it to this space’s usual drivel.

That is a risk I will take to attend the most important wedding of my life. I will almost certainly make mistakes at its reception, but being there instead of Dallas will not be among them.

Things We Learned: Stress-free recruiting cycle sets up Notre Dame both now and in the future

By Douglas FarmerDec 21, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
9 Comments

Notre Dame may yet add to its class of 2019. Two consensus four-star defenders continue to be pursued, but adding either would only marginally change the feelings about the 21-23 signees as a whole. The class may rank as only No. 11 in the country, according to rivals.com, but its strengths are so notable, it comes across as much more impressive than that.

Maybe it was the lack of drama that most contributed to that feeling, with only two de-commitments in the entire cycle, one of which was hardly a commitment in the first place. Perhaps it is the welcome lack of stress over recruiting in December when a Playoff semifinal awaits eight days away. Or, most likely, signing four 4-star linemen on each side of the ball makes for such a foundation, the final ranking hardly matters.

Pulling in such a haul on both sides of the line is essentially unprecedented. Sticking with rivals.com rankings for the sake of consistency and the Brian Kelly era for the sake of comparison, the Irish have landed four 4-stars on either side of the line only in 2014 (four offensive linemen, including five-star Quenton Nelson and current center and captain Sam Mustipher) and 2011 (four defensive linemen, including five-stars Stephon Tuitt and Ishaq Williams). The combined high in Kelly’s nine previous recruiting cycles was six 4-star linemen, seen twice (2016, 2011). It is no coincidence five of the six brought in 2016 have helped push the Irish to a Playoff berth to cap this 22-3 stretch: ends Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara the defensive representatives; left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer the remaining offensive linemen.

Current junior defensive end Daelin Hayes headlined the recruiting class of 2016, the only one with an influx in the trenches comparable to what has signed with Notre Dame this week. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

And to say it again, Notre Dame may yet hear good news from consensus four-star end Isaiah Foskey (De La Salle High School; Concord, Calif.) to make for five such defensive linemen. Foskey will not announce such during this period, though.

Following a year in which only one four-star lineman was among the 27 signees (defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola), the two classes complement each other. Last year was ripe with skill position players, a heralded quarterback and defensive backs expected to carry the secondary forward; this cycle resulted in the types of bodies needed to handle the dirty work to make those other guys look good.

“One of the things that is really exciting is we’re starting to stack some really good classes on top of each other that we’re really confident in,” Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said Wednesday. “When you do that, the sustainability to keep competing at a high level becomes a much more realistic scenario.”

The stars alone are not why these prospects were sought. There were other high school seniors, plenty of others, some of which started calling Notre Dame back in November as it rolled toward a 12-0 finish only to be told the no vacancy sign had been turned on. On the offensive side, the Irish had the class most like this one vet these recruits. That 2014 haul of offensive linemen begat a unanimous All-American in Nelson, another All-American in Mustipher and a possible All-American deprived of such honors only by the cruel twist of a torn ACL in current fifth-year Alex Bars. Mustipher, Bars and the rest of the current Irish linemen had their say about who would join the room next year.

“They got to spend time with our offensive linemen, and, I’m not kidding you, they give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down on them,” Kelly said Wednesday. “That is a close and tight group of guys. You either fit with those guys, or you don’t.”

Apparently, they fit, and when saying the quartet will join the room “next year,” that is meant calendar year, not school year. All four offensive linemen signees will enroll early next month, as will three of the defensive linemen and three others. The total of 10 exceeds last year’s previous high of seven, a notable escalation in a practice Notre Dame only began working with in 2006.

Sacrificing prom for six months in the weight room, a spring spent getting meaningful practice reps and a semester chipping away at the academic workload is the smart long-term play. The Irish will not always have 10 players opt for it — Kelly specifically credited the players for getting ahead on their high school work and being proactive enough to make this possible on their end — but the standardization of early enrollment stands out as another step forward by the University as a whole to making life a bit more tenable for the roster.

“It’s gone from, ‘Do you really think he should be here?’ to, ‘We will embrace him because we’ve had such great success,’” Kelly said. “When I say inside-out, the University has really embraced it and taken the time to be so much more concerned with that transition where we’ve built classes and we’ve built transition for the mid-year enrollees.”

Their arrival may, in a way, help the sorting process inherent to offseason roster attrition. The handling of the recruitment of consensus four-star linebacker J.D. Bertrand was done in an intentional manner to keep him eligible for an academic scholarship. Hence no official visit to Notre Dame and no in-home visit from the coaching staff. For now, let’s not count him toward the final scholarship numbers, and let’s not include seniors such as quarterback Brandon Wimbush and defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway. Wimbush will presumably transfer elsewhere to start one last season behind center and bringing in two more four-star tackles in this class reduces the need to invite Dew-Treadway back for a fifth season.

That puts the current scholarship count at 90, with Foskey and the ongoing drama of consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner (Carlsbad; Calif.) possibly pushing it to 92. The Irish roster will need to see at least five pieces of turnover by the start of the fall semester. That is by no means an exorbitantly large number, but it will remain a piece of conversation and mild drama until it is reached.

That drama will not begin to play out until Notre Dame’s season ends, and next weekend remains the biggest moment of this month. Oftentimes a recruiting class like this one would be described as the latest win on the calendar. Doing so when Clemson looms would elevate recruiting to an undeserved level. No matter how good the class, how deep the lines, how many enroll early, the greatest Irish benefit of this week’s worry-free success is the little time it took away from Playoff preparations.