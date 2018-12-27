Getty Images

And In That Corner … The No. 2 Clemson Tigers in the Cotton Bowl

By Douglas FarmerDec 27, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
Shake off the Christmas snooze. The holiday is in the past. Notre Dame faces Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal in just two days. Grace Raynor of The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C., has been in Dallas for nearly that long already, and it certainly felt much longer as lightning gave North Texas a new understanding of a “white Christmas”, albeit technically a day tardy. As Grace readies to watch the Cotton Bowl in JerryWorld on Saturday (4 ET; ESPN), she took some time to ponder Irish wonderings …

DF: For you this is all old hat. For the Notre Dame side of the Cotton Bowl, calling this a new experience would not suffice. Somehow the Playoff makes the entire experience feel bigger than the BCS title game in 2012 did. Maybe that is an indication the Irish might have a chance, but that feels like an ambitious generalization. I suppose we’re about to get to that. But first … How long have you been covering Clemson?

GR: I started getting my feet wet on the Clemson beat in October 2016 and people always crack up when I tell them that the fourth Clemson football game I covered was the 2016 national championship game the Tigers won with Deshaun Watson and Hunter Renfrow. Since then, I have been on the beat full time since January 2017.

Let’s stick with the long-term view here for a moment, the macro. This is Clemson’s fourth Playoff appearance in a row. If not for that little operation known as Alabama, the Tigers would be the talk of the sporting world, the budding dynasty, etc. What has allowed this long-term success? Obviously the answer starts with head coach Dabo Swinney.

You’re correct in that it all starts with Dabo. This is a coach who has a very specific vision of what he wants his program to look like and he’s incredibly intentional when it comes to making sure that vision is carried out. When he first got the job as the interim coach in 2008, he started putting the pieces together with the people he trusted and the types of players he thought would fit the culture of the program he wanted to create. Swinney has been very up front over the years in his belief that Clemson is not a place every high school recruit in America would be drawn to or thrive in consistently. He has a unique vision and his players have picked up on that. He also has mastered how to balance work with fun, which might be the best tool he offers when it comes to convincing 18-year-old kids to come play for him. Every high school prospect in America has heard of the slide in the indoor facility or has seen the zany videos of Swinney with his team.

In 11 seasons at Clemson, Dabo Swinney has gone 114-30, including double-digit wins in each of the last eight years and Playoff appearances in the last four. (Getty Images)

From a great distance, Dabo seems an intriguing character, certainly an interesting coach to cover. Is that accurate or just the allure from across the country?

That’s definitely accurate. With Dabo, you never quite know what he’s going to say, but you always know it’s going to be something worth your while. In addition to being very thoughtful and passionate, Dabo is also funny and entertaining. He’s not afraid at all to let loose and that makes covering him interesting. What you see on television is what he’s like behind closed doors, too.

His coordinators — co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables — have all been in those positions for four years, with Venables tracing back to 2012. Obviously there is intention to that; Clemson pays a premium for such continuity. Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator Chip Long has been around for two seasons and defensive coordinator Clark Lea is in his first, but both have been excellent. Might they be best tandem Elliott, Scott and Venables have faced this year? Realizing coaching is a much harder thing to quantify than most other aspects of a game, can the Irish match up to Swinney’s top-notch staff?

I know Clemson’s entire staff has nothing but the utmost respect for Notre Dame’s and certainly the Irish are not in the College Football Playoff by coincidence. At this point in the game, the four teams in the Playoff are all elite talents with elite staffs. Jeff Scott was just talking Wednesday about how he has followed Clark Lea’s career. It is Scott’s responsibility each week to study the big plays relinquished by opposing defenses and he said that what he has noticed with Notre Dame is there really aren’t a lot of big plays the Irish relinquish. Venables, Scott and Elliott have been in place for a while, yes. But there’s no shortage of explosiveness or talent on the Notre Dame side, too.

This is a hypothetical. There is no way to ever know the answer. But it is an interesting conversation piece, nonetheless … Would Clemson have finished the season 13-0 if it did not change quarterbacks after four games? It is almost certain Notre Dame would not have gotten this far without its respective switch three games into September.

That’s the million-dollar question. The Tigers, however, were able to go 12-1 and earn a No. 1 College Football Playoff seed under Kelly Bryant just a season ago. It’s easy to forget that.

Less than a year removed from his high school days, Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 65.0 percent of his passes this season and threw only four interceptions, compared to 24 touchdowns.

Can you elaborate on Trevor Lawrence? He is a true freshman. Notre Dame fans want to believe he might fray under the pressure inherent to the Playoff, to JerryWorld, to facing a very good defense. Does he present as a guy that could happen to? Is his physical skill set just too much for it to matter?

Trevor is one of the most even-keeled athletes I’ve been around. Nothing seems to rattle him and no moment is ever too big for him. In fact, I asked him earlier in the season if anything in his life made him nervous and he admitted he does have some nerves once pregame rolls around on a weekly basis, but by the time kickoff arrives, he just locks in. He has a poise about him that is incredibly unique for a true freshman. That’s what separates him from others and that’s what makes him dominant; no stage is too big.

My notes are headlined, “Both 3rd receivers.” Let’s start with Lawrence’s counterpart, which is probably Hunter Renfrow, specifically, but the real point is the Tigers have four contributing receivers in Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Renfrow and Justyn Ross. How often do they line up together? Will Lea need four cornerbacks to keep up with them? That would be a tough ask. Might a safety suffice, or will that expose the back end? As you can tell, this is the part of Clemson’s offense I am most intrigued by; Notre Dame will not stop running back Travis Etienne (pictured at top) outright, but I do think it can slow him.

Clemson doesn’t do a ton of four-wide sets and prefers to have three wide receivers in with a tight end. But certainly all four of them are dangerous in their own ways. Higgins and Ross are the physical, athletic 6-4 stars that can go up and grab those 50/50 balls. Renfrow is obviously a machine on third down. Rodgers tends to fly under the radar but is a solid contributor. How Notre Dame chooses to defend these receivers could certainly help determine the outcome of this game. I’ll be interested to see what Lea does.

On the flip side, Chris Finke has emerged as a reliable option with Ian Book at quarterback. Does Venables have enough coverage defensive backs available to handle that three receiver look without overly-exposing anyone? I have heard whispers about some suspect safety play.

Clemson’s secondary has been the thinnest part of its defense all year and Venables even admitted as much when he talked about depth over the summer. Clemson’s corners are long, physical and athletic, but the safeties have had their problems. The safeties noticeably struggled when Clemson played South Carolina and Jake Bentley threw for 500-plus yards. Footwork has been poor at times and the Tigers safeties have not had their eyes in the right places at others. Venables has the personnel he believes in, it’s just a matter of consistently executing.

I’ll finish with two catch-alls: Clemson is 13-0 and in the midst of a run unparalleled aside from in Tuscaloosa. Are there weaknesses to speak of?

The secondary is the weakness people talk about the most, though it’s perhaps unfair the Tigers corners get lumped in with some safety struggles. Clemson has also noticeably struggled in the punting game.

And, have I missed anything else? Between the early signing period, this new experience of a Playoff and dreading the holiday week, I very well might have let something slip by me entirely. I realize I did not touch on Clemson’s vaunted defensive live. I know the praise of it is not hyperbolic. Quick routes to Finke strike me as the best chance to mitigate it a bit.

Clemson’s defensive line is the real deal, though obviously their impact could be complicated this week depending on what happens with Dexter Lawrence’s drug test.

Oh, and a prediction? Let’s, for now, presume the spread closes at Clemson by 13.5. (Note: Since this exchange, the line has fallen to Tigers by 12.5.)

Clemson 35, Notre Dame 24

Mike Tirico Podcast: Notre Dame’s roster rivals Clemson’s, per Chris Simms

By Douglas FarmerDec 26, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Maybe Chris Simms is biased. He admits he “wants” Notre Dame to beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday in Dallas, but the NBC Sports analyst also actually thinks the difference between the two teams has been exaggerated in this month layoff, he said to NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Tirico’s eponymous weekly podcast heading into the holiday weekend.

“You always think that the skill guys on Notre Dame are going to be a little underwhelming,” Simms said. “I just think through the last two years, I have seen a lot of NFL talent at Notre Dame, whether it is NFL tight ends, NFL wide receivers, (senior) Dexter Williams is an NFL running back this year. You go down the lines, I just think this is a much more impressive roster than people give it credit for.”

It did not take an unbeaten run to the Playoff for Simms to start thinking that, either. A loss planted the seed in his head, specifically the 20-19 loss to Georgia back in September 2017, one of only three Irish losses in their last 25 games.

“I was one to tell you that Notre Dame was usually overrated most years in the last 10-15 years. They got a few spots bump up in the rankings on a weekly basis because they were Notre Dame and their history and all those things,” Simms said. “… We watched them on the field vs. Georgia, and Georgia gave Alabama everything they could handle on the field this year, last year. You and I saw a game where Notre Dame was definitely in the class of a Georgia as far as the physicality.”

That Georgia defensive front may have been the best the Irish have faced the last two seasons, a title the Tigers will take Saturday, with or without defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Yet, Simms sees the Cotton Bowl as a “50/50 ball game,” despite a 12.5-point spread in Clemson’s favor. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long’s approach should help negate some of that up-front Tigers advantage.

In an attempt to get a balanced view from Simms, to be sure that acknowledged bias was not clouding his assessment, Inside the Irish asked him if any weakness along the Irish offensive line could be compounded against Clemson. Simms did not take the bait.

“They’re going to lose a few plays in this match-up across the board, but I would be shocked if Notre Dame got overpowered by Clemson’s defensive line in this match-up,” Simms said. “Not to say they’ll win or dominate it, but I don’t think Clemson’s defensive line is going to ruin this game for Notre Dame.

“This offense has a very advanced running scheme for college football. In the day of the spread offense, they’re pulling guards, they’re pulling tackles and running trap plays — old-school tactics that college defensive linemen don’t see on a weekly basis. Chip Long has found a good combination of old school and new age.”

Of course, as Simms told Tirico and has been discussed writ large since September, that balance was not possible for Long’s offense while senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush limited the passing game with inaccuracy. Junior quarterback Ian Book’s handle of the passing game and the needed progressions opened up Long’s system in a way that might work well against Clemson’s No. 1 defense in the country.

“What Ian Book did was give them a drop-back pass offense where he could go through reads. He gave Chip Long the ability to call professional pass game schematics, and he had a quarterback he knew he could trust to read the field correctly and put the ball on the money the majority of the time,” Simms said. “That’s when the offense went to the next level.

“Defenses go woah, we have to stop this offensive line and this run game (and this pass attack).”

To hear Simms further discuss when he first noticed Book, the Irish offensive line or his expectations for the weekend, give him and Tirico a listen via iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever else you may get your podcasts.

‘Trace’ drug test to sideline Clemson All-American DT Dexter Lawrence against Notre Dame

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerDec 25, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
It is not the Christmas present Irish fans expected to unwrap this morning, but it is a gift in Notre Dame’s favor, nonetheless. As of Monday evening, Clemson will be without first-team defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Dallas (4 ET; ESPN). Lawrence and two reserve teammates tested positive for trace amounts of ostarine, per Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.

While a B sample test could clear the three yet this week, that would be a surprise. For clarity here: Both halves of that sentence are rather standard in drug testing protocols.

“Obviously Dexter is a starter and a very, very significant player on our team,” Swinney said. “Even though [offensive lineman Zach Giella] hasn’t played as much and [tight end Braden Galloway] is a freshman, they’re still missing out on an opportunity that they have worked extremely hard for.

“Again, I don’t know how — if it is even in their system, how it got there. But I do know that these three young men have not intentionally done anything. There’s plenty of precedent where the same thing has happened across the country with other people. So there’s a process in place, and we’ll work through that.”

RELATED READING: Will Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence play in Cotton Bowl after failed drug test? Chances are ‘slim and none’

Without Lawrence, Clemson will turn to senior Albert Huggins and junior Nyles Pinckney. While no combination will make up for losing a player of Lawrence’s caliber, few teams would have options akin to Huggins and Pinckney in such a situation.

Lawrence: 6-foot-4, 350 pounds; 460 snaps this season; 44 tackles with 7.5 for loss including 1.5 sacks.
Huggins: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds; 307 snaps this season; 24 tackles with 3.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks.
Pinckney: 6-foot-1, 300 pounds; 285 snaps this season; 24 tackles with 3.5 for loss.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame run offense vs. Clemson

With Lawrence, the Tigers had the best run defense in the country by advanced metrics. Notre Dame knew it had its work cut out for it.

“Clemson has a big athletic front,” Irish fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said Monday. “They’ve shown that on film, the ability to move, get off blocks and make a lot of plays. It’s going to be a challenge for us, and we understand that. It’s just going back to the fundamentals and basics.”

Presuming the B sample test does not clear Lawrence, Mustipher should now be able to focus his attention on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, himself a unanimous first-team All-American. In theory, Mustipher and one of the offensive guards should be able to slow Wilkins while the other guard faces Lawrence’s replacement. If this theory works as Notre Dame might hope, it would slow the inside penetration and allow junior quarterback Ian Book a chance to step up if pressured by either end, and considering possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Clelin Ferrell is one of those ends, that “if” might as well be a “when.” Ferrell finished the season with 10.5 sacks among 17 tackles for loss.

“We have a standard of Notre Dame offensive line play,” Mustipher said. “It’s been here long before I got here, long before those guys who moved on last year got here. And we take pride in what we do.”

Speaking of that offensive line …
Irish head coach Brian Kelly announced freshman offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons fractured his foot. Gibbons had not played yet this season and was not about to make his debut against Clemson’s defensive front in the Playoff semifinal.

All other pieces of Notre Dame’s roster are eligible and in Dallas, per Kelly. That includes — though not specifically discussed — senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush. WatchStadium’s Brett McMurphy first reported Monday night Wimbush intends to transfer following this season, a report soon confirmed by Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily.

That decision comes as absolutely no surprise and will not affect the Playoff. Wimbush’s graduate transfer will come afterward.

Early Signing Period Leftovers & Links: Some quick Notre Dame math

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerDec 24, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
Notre Dame hauled in 21 players in the class of 2019 last week during the three-day early signing period, pushing its roster toward 90 scholarships entering the offseason. Yet, the Irish wanted more, which is to say, they still do.

“We have some more room,” head coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday. “So before February signing is complete, we’ve created some more room to add to this list.”

When Kelly said that, more than two days remained in the early signing period and Notre Dame still had a strong chance to secure the signature from consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner (Carlsbad High School; Calif.) during the December window. Debating between his Washington commitment and an Irish pitch, Turner opted not to sign with either school last week, putting off that final decision until the traditional Signing Day, Feb. 6.

“I’d like to thank everyone, especially the University of Washington and Notre Dame coaching staffs, for their patience and understanding throughout this difficult time,” Turner wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “I do not want to commit/sign to a program until I am 100 percent comfortable with that decision, and unfortunately I am still unsure.”

WIth or without Turner, and with or without consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey (De La Salle H.S.; Concord, Calif.), the Irish have found a new recruiting trend in the last two cycles: Georgia. The 2019 roster will have half a dozen players from the Peach State, all from the last two recruiting cycles.

“I’m just excited to keep getting really good players out of the state of Georgia, because that’s been good to us lately,” recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said Wednesday.

The influx is not by coincidence. Notre Dame has made an admitted attempt at finding a better fit from a talent-rich area, trading much of Florida for Georgia in the process. Thus far the focus has yielded safeties Derrik Allen and Kyle Hamilton, cornerback KJ Wallace, linebacker J.D. Bertrand, running back C’Bo Flemister and tight end Tommy Tremble.

Looking ahead to 2020
While Turner and Foskey remain pending, the Irish already have three commitments in the class of 2020, all consensus four-stars:

Tight end Michael Mayer (Covington Catholic; Alexandria, Ky.)
Tight end Kevin Bauman (Red Bank Catholic; N.J.)
Quarterback Drew Pyne (New Canaan; Conn.)

This is where a scholarship discussion usually unfolds, pointing out how limited Notre Dame will undoubtedly be in the class. But Kelly has deliberately moved past that math in the last two years, and certainly will moving forward, as well. For the sake of context, though: Of those 90 expected at the moment, five will be graduate students out of eligibility following 2019 (including defensive back Shaun Crawford who will need to appeal to the NCAA for another year due to medical hardship, an appeal he should win but one not to be assumed). Five will be seniors likely to be offered another year, though not all five will take that offer. And 15 will be seniors unlikely to return in 2020.

Already, that could make for a recruiting class of about 20, and that is without the natural attrition of an offseason .

Looking ahead to Saturday
After peaking at 13.5, Clemson’s expected edge on Saturday (4 ET; ESPN) is now down to 12.5, with a combined point total over/under of 55 hinting at a 34-21 conclusion.

Spend your Christmas reading …
Two profiles of the Irish coordinators. The South Bend Tribune’s Tyler James on Chip Long and Yahoo’s Pete Thamel on Clark Lea.

From the Long piece: “I’m not chasing a head coaching job at all.”
From the Lea piece: “He’s going to be a great defensive coordinator for as long as wants because he has that unique ability to connect with players.”

Friday at 4: I have made mistakes, but not watching Notre Dame in the Playoff will not be one of them

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerDec 21, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
More than 15 years ago, my oldest brother broke my nose. It wasn’t his fault; I am the one who made the mistake of missing the 3-pointer. It was not a mistake to pursue the rebound, that was instinct. If I had just made the shot, though, then his forearm would not have deviated my septum as we chased the board, and this all could have been avoided. That was not my first mistake in life, but it is where this chain of poor decisions begins, a chain that will keep me in Chicago next Saturday while Notre Dame plays Clemson in the College Football Playoff in Dallas.

More than 10 years ago, it was a mistake to take my Spanish placement exam while feeling many of the effects from prescribed painkillers shortly following surgery to correct that deviated septum. That induced fog led to testing out of only one semester of Spanish in college, one still needing to be taken.

It was not a mistake to forgo focusing on that Spanish homework and instead spend hours writing women’s tennis and men’s track articles. It was a mistake to ask the Honduran two doors down the hall to proofread my very poor Spanish papers, in turn offering to read over any papers if he ever needed it, an offer that implicitly extends to wedding vows, though I have not explicitly voiced that until now, eight days before he recites them.

Nine years ago, it was not a mistake to take on an increased workload at the school paper, peaking that fall with features on Notre Dame seniors Dan Wenger, Morrice Richardson, Paddy Mullen and Mike Anello. It was a mistake to put off finishing those articles until the night before all four were due, leading to an all-nighter writing in the dorm’s basement, a certain roommate working a table away. We found some form of productive creativity sharing that misery. Those proofreading moments thus became 4 a.m. staples.

Four years ago, it was not a mistake to invite this friend to a Christmas party the week before Notre Dame beat an SEC opponent for the first time in nine seasons. It was a mistake to rely on that all-nighter training to stay up well past bar close as he continued conversations with a girl he met that night through another friend of mine, a woman he will not call his fiancée for much longer.

Nearly a year ago, it was not a mistake to go to Chicago for an engagement party and skimp on further recruiting preparations the weekend before February’s Signing Day, as no amount of foresight would have expected the Signing Day flip from cornerback Noah Boykin. It was a mistake to be told the subsequent wedding would be after football season and not clarify football season can extend into January. Then again, that would have been nothing but selfish. This timing works best for the many family members needing to use passports to attend.

In August, it was a mistake to attend a Notre Dame preseason practice and interpret Dexter Williams shouting praise for Avery Davis as Williams trying to dig his way out of trouble when it was really a senior self-assured in his ability soon to be unleashed. It was a mistake a few days later to hear reports of Brandon Wimbush’s accuracy reaching new lows and think the combination of Williams’ step backward and Wimbush’s consistent inconsistency would doom the Irish season long before a wedding the day of the Playoff, not even pondering the possibility of Ian Book.

Following Notre Dame’s 272 rushing yards against Stanford, it was a mistake to think, “Let me see that against a real rush defense.” The Irish faced worthwhile defensive fronts against both Northwestern and Florida State and combined for 959 total yards against them.

It was a mistake to see the 14-6 deficit against Pittsburgh and think I may not have to spend the idle week mentally readying myself to tell my boss I have plans Dec. 29, plans that cannot be moved, cannot be delegated, will not be minimized. Notre Dame beat the Panthers, and NBC could not have been more understanding. “Hey, life happens sometimes.”

It was not a mistake to set up his bachelor party for Notre Dame’s week off, even if that led to a bout of food poisoning ruling out any personal travel to San Diego. It was a mistake to assume three days of living in New Orleans would not yield such a result.

It was a mistake to think Drue Tranquill might miss a game or even two with a high ankle sprain and thus endanger the reliability of the Irish defense, the unit that set the elevated floor for the season. And it was a mistake to ever think the fifth-year linebacker would let USC’s 10-0 first-half lead end Notre Dame’s unbeaten run.

Mostly, it was a mistake not to keep my elbow tucked on that 3-pointer in 2002.

It will not be a mistake to stand next to my best friend next Saturday. My parents have four sons, but this is my closest brother. I am self-aware enough to know I am hard to tolerate. That would read impossible to tolerate if not for one exception. For 10 years, no one has stood up for me, next to me, along with me every day like the man who first introduced me to rum. This is where abstract words like “caring” and “loyal” and “good-humored” get thrown around, but let that one clear example take their place. The least I can do is spend next Saturday at his side with a flask of his whiskey in my tuxedo pocket.

Worry not, few readers, one of the talented “College Football Talk” writers will fill this space next weekend. Let’s hope my boss does not read that excellent work and compare it to this space’s usual drivel.

That is a risk I will take to attend the most important wedding of my life. I will almost certainly make mistakes at its reception, but being there instead of Dallas will not be among them.