Friday at 4: A familiar question, a six-year-old answer

It was a familiar question, one asked before, even if initially hard to place. “What is the worst-case scenario for Notre Dame this weekend? And what is its best realistic chance?” This time, it came from Tyler Cass on 92.1 The Ticket in Fayetteville, Ark., on a much-too-early phone interview Thursday morning.
As soon as beginning to answer, the familiarity was placed. The query originally came from Edgar as the car pulled into the parking lot at what was then known as Sun Life Stadium back on Jan. 7, 2013. At that moment, the Irish were 10-point underdogs, and Edgar was so convinced of their ability to compete that evening, he had invested in that figure. To memory, invested heavily.
As the afternoon passed, I heard of many who had done just as Edgar did. (In years since, I have also heard horror stories of bankroll-sized, alcohol-inspired and never-remembered wagers on the Notre Dame moneyline. Fortune did not favor those bold.)
“Touchdown-punt-touchdown,” I told Tyler, just as I once had Edgar. As anyone reading here certainly remembers, that is exactly what happened six years ago: Alabama received the opening kickoff and scored five plays later. After an Irish three-and-out, the Tide marched 61 yards in 10 plays to take a 14-0 lead that felt like so much more than that.
Avoiding that this time around may be Notre Dame’s best realistic chance. And it should be able to, if for no other reason than its defense is more complete than it was in 2012 and Clemson’s offense, while excellent, is not quite as dominant as Alabama’s was in 2012.
They both may be first-year starters, but the longer the Cotton Bowl stays close, one must think it will affect Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence more than it will Irish junior Ian Book. Preventing another touchdown-punt-touchdown sequence aids that cause.
Which leads to a reader question, from longtime reader and frequent (figurative) caller, glowplugv: If ND wins the coin flip, does Kelly defer or put the offense on the field? Rationale could be to defer and put the defense on the field first (team strength) and see if they can get a stop. ND gets the ball after the half with adjustments and maybe a quick score. Or get out there with the offense and give them your best shot and set the tone for the game?
Brian Kelly will not defer. It is as simple as that. It has been a staple of his coaching career, and one that makes sense in this instance. To those who argue, “Statistics show …,” that data illustrates a marginal difference and ignores many other variables inherent to the game. The coin flip decision does not alter outcomes wholesale.
But in Dallas, taking the chance to avoid an opening of Clemson touchdown-punt-touchdown, the inevitable flashbacks induced by it and the first two-touchdown deficit faced by Notre Dame this season would be a smart chance to take. Reducing the odds of the worst-case scenario is an obvious choice to make.
From there, the longer it stays close, perhaps within the current 12.5-point spread, the more Irish odds will rise. Book has led one dramatic bowl-winning drive before, and his cool toward the ends of the Northwestern and USC games this season made those final scores look more lopsided than those primetimes really were. Lawrence, meanwhile, has not needed to navigate the end of even a two-score game. (Not that such is a fault. <sarcasm> How misguided of Clemson to win so many games so handily.</sarcasm>)
Therein lies Notre Dame’s best realistic chance in JerryWorld. The current point total over/under of 56.5 hints at a 35-22 final score. The Irish are underdogs in this, no reasonable outlook can argue that. A slow start for all involved should help mitigate that, eventually reducing the Tigers’ margin of error to just one play.
On a personal note, if that Irish puncher’s chance comes to be reality, I should be able to hop off a bridal party trolley and sidle up next to Edgar during a cocktail hour just as the fourth quarter begins. If within one possession, there will be reason to watch. If not, well, that sounds like a time to find the open bar and a girl named Claire, leaving the blow-by-blow for Sunday and the wonders of DVR.
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s offensive line, nickel back & Dexter Williams key to topping Clemson
Notre Dame does not much care about the future right now. As long as able to avoid any major injuries in tomorrow’s Cotton Bowl against Clemson (always and obviously preferable), the Irish have no concerns about what comes Sunday. All focus is on Saturday (4 ET; ESPN). That is how word of a pending graduate transfer from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush can slip out and no one in Notre Dame’s locker room blinks.
“In only the fashion that Brandon Wimbush could, news breaks that he’s gonna be moving on and people only love him even more,” Irish fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said. “I make fun of him for it.”
Wimbush will be around against the Tigers. What else matters?
“He’s always been team-first and the moment, so his focus has been on these games,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “But he knows there is an immediacy, as well, so that’s why he has gone through the proper channels to put his name in the portal to make sure that he leaves that door open.
“He also knows he’s got enough time to work the back channels and figure out if he does want to transfer, he can do that, but he is focused on these games, he hasn’t been all-in on saying I’m going to XYZ school.”
That dichotomy sums up Saturday. Any lessons the Irish learn are ineffectual if they do not first come with a win in the Playoff semifinal. Nonetheless, the keys of beating Clemson can also speak to the future.
Can Notre Dame’s offensive line hold up against the Tigers defensive line, now confirmed to be without All-American defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence? This might dictate Saturday’s result. It will set the floor for 2019’s expectations. The Irish have had a month to improve an already-good line. When sophomore Aaron Banks took over left guard duties following the October off week, the Notre Dame front’s potential rose, even if it showed only inconsistently in the next five weeks. Having had another five weeks of work behind closed doors, that inconsistency may have theoretically become, well, consistency.
If so, then the Irish offense stands a chance at finding a rhythm. Offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to run the ball; with or without ground success, he is adamant about getting his backs carries. If those carries yield three yards or more on average, then Notre Dame will have found productivity. Only four of Clemson’s 13 opponents met that mark while also gaining 100 rushing yards (sacks adjusted), and none did so resoundingly:
Wake Forest: 4.15 yards per carry; 199 rushing yards. North Carolina State: 3.77 yards per carry; 113 rushing yards. Duke: 4.03 yards per carry; 125 rushing yards. Pittsburgh: 4.57 yards per carry; 210 rushing yards.
Looking forward, if the Irish match that Wake Forest output, it also projects well for next season. Four current starters will return on the offensive line. The biggest question mark — junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg — has hardly brought notice this season. Replacing Mustipher, an All-American in his own right, will be far from easy, but it will become easier if this offensive line has the momentum of standing up against the Tigers’ vaunted, NFL-ready defensive front.
For that matter, is Dexter Williams ready for the NFL? If the senior running back can break through against that vaunted, NFL-ready defensive front, it obviously bodes well for Notre Dame’s odds this weekend, but it should also raise Williams’ draft stock a good bit. Only running backs described as generational talents hear their names called on the NFL draft’s first day, and Williams is not that, as good as he has been in eight games this season. He could, however, start to force a day two conversation if he breaks a few long runs against Clemson.
The Tigers have given up a total of four rushing plays of longer than 30 yards this season, no opposing player notching more than one. In his eight games, Williams has scored from at least 30 yards a total of seven times, adding an eighth run of 33 yards. One trend will persist.
How will Nick Coleman fare as nickel back? This will have no bearing on the future. Coleman is out of eligibility following this season. If either freshman Houston Griffith or classmate TaRiq Bracy were stepping into the role, then this could foreshadow a world where junior Julian Love heads to the NFL this spring after receiving a second-round grade in draft feedback.
Instead, this will effect only Saturday and, with a win, next Monday.
The Irish cannot afford to give up easy yards to Clemson’s slot receiver(s) and fall behind early as they did at USC. Advanced metrics consider the Trojans defense No. 40 in the country; the Tigers rank No. 1. This is not usually a phrase applied to situations comparing only two items, but it seems to fit with emphasis: One of those things is not like the other.
Since losing senior Shaun Crawford in late August (torn ACL), nickel back has been the one hole in defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s unit. Vanderbilt noticed it, Virginia Tech took advantage of it, and USC exploited it. But only Clemson truly has the weapons to cripple Lea’s game plan by targeting the nickel.
Oh, and who will win the Orange Bowl? It is vaguely easy to forget the Heisman winner and runner-up face off immediately after Notre Dame meets Clemson. An Irish victory will obviously make that latter game much, much more interesting for readers of this space. A loss would free yours truly from even considering watching the Orange Bowl from a Chicago wedding reception.
And In That Corner … The No. 2 Clemson Tigers in the Cotton Bowl
Shake off the Christmas snooze. The holiday is in the past. Notre Dame faces Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal in just two days. Grace Raynor of The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C., has been in Dallas for nearly that long already, and it certainly felt much longer as lightning gave North Texas a new understanding of a “white Christmas”, albeit technically a day tardy. As Grace readies to watch the Cotton Bowl in JerryWorld on Saturday (4 ET; ESPN), she took some time to ponder Irish wonderings …
DF: For you this is all old hat. For the Notre Dame side of the Cotton Bowl, calling this a new experience would not suffice. Somehow the Playoff makes the entire experience feel bigger than the BCS title game in 2012 did. Maybe that is an indication the Irish might have a chance, but that feels like an ambitious generalization. I suppose we’re about to get to that. But first … How long have you been covering Clemson?
GR: I started getting my feet wet on the Clemson beat in October 2016 and people always crack up when I tell them that the fourth Clemson football game I covered was the 2016 national championship game the Tigers won with Deshaun Watson and Hunter Renfrow. Since then, I have been on the beat full time since January 2017.
Let’s stick with the long-term view here for a moment, the macro. This is Clemson’s fourth Playoff appearance in a row. If not for that little operation known as Alabama, the Tigers would be the talk of the sporting world, the budding dynasty, etc. What has allowed this long-term success? Obviously the answer starts with head coach Dabo Swinney.
You’re correct in that it all starts with Dabo. This is a coach who has a very specific vision of what he wants his program to look like and he’s incredibly intentional when it comes to making sure that vision is carried out. When he first got the job as the interim coach in 2008, he started putting the pieces together with the people he trusted and the types of players he thought would fit the culture of the program he wanted to create. Swinney has been very up front over the years in his belief that Clemson is not a place every high school recruit in America would be drawn to or thrive in consistently. He has a unique vision and his players have picked up on that. He also has mastered how to balance work with fun, which might be the best tool he offers when it comes to convincing 18-year-old kids to come play for him. Every high school prospect in America has heard of the slide in the indoor facility or has seen the zany videos of Swinney with his team.
From a great distance, Dabo seems an intriguing character, certainly an interesting coach to cover. Is that accurate or just the allure from across the country?
That’s definitely accurate. With Dabo, you never quite know what he’s going to say, but you always know it’s going to be something worth your while. In addition to being very thoughtful and passionate, Dabo is also funny and entertaining. He’s not afraid at all to let loose and that makes covering him interesting. What you see on television is what he’s like behind closed doors, too.
His coordinators — co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables — have all been in those positions for four years, with Venables tracing back to 2012. Obviously there is intention to that; Clemson pays a premium for such continuity. Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator Chip Long has been around for two seasons and defensive coordinator Clark Lea is in his first, but both have been excellent. Might they be best tandem Elliott, Scott and Venables have faced this year? Realizing coaching is a much harder thing to quantify than most other aspects of a game, can the Irish match up to Swinney’s top-notch staff?
I know Clemson’s entire staff has nothing but the utmost respect for Notre Dame’s and certainly the Irish are not in the College Football Playoff by coincidence. At this point in the game, the four teams in the Playoff are all elite talents with elite staffs. Jeff Scott was just talking Wednesday about how he has followed Clark Lea’s career. It is Scott’s responsibility each week to study the big plays relinquished by opposing defenses and he said that what he has noticed with Notre Dame is there really aren’t a lot of big plays the Irish relinquish. Venables, Scott and Elliott have been in place for a while, yes. But there’s no shortage of explosiveness or talent on the Notre Dame side, too.
This is a hypothetical. There is no way to ever know the answer. But it is an interesting conversation piece, nonetheless … Would Clemson have finished the season 13-0 if it did not change quarterbacks after four games? It is almost certain Notre Dame would not have gotten this far without its respective switch three games into September.
That’s the million-dollar question. The Tigers, however, were able to go 12-1 and earn a No. 1 College Football Playoff seed under Kelly Bryant just a season ago. It’s easy to forget that.
Can you elaborate on Trevor Lawrence? He is a true freshman. Notre Dame fans want to believe he might fray under the pressure inherent to the Playoff, to JerryWorld, to facing a very good defense. Does he present as a guy that could happen to? Is his physical skill set just too much for it to matter?
Trevor is one of the most even-keeled athletes I’ve been around. Nothing seems to rattle him and no moment is ever too big for him. In fact, I asked him earlier in the season if anything in his life made him nervous and he admitted he does have some nerves once pregame rolls around on a weekly basis, but by the time kickoff arrives, he just locks in. He has a poise about him that is incredibly unique for a true freshman. That’s what separates him from others and that’s what makes him dominant; no stage is too big.
My notes are headlined, “Both 3rd receivers.” Let’s start with Lawrence’s counterpart, which is probably Hunter Renfrow, specifically, but the real point is the Tigers have four contributing receivers in Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Renfrow and Justyn Ross. How often do they line up together? Will Lea need four cornerbacks to keep up with them? That would be a tough ask. Might a safety suffice, or will that expose the back end? As you can tell, this is the part of Clemson’s offense I am most intrigued by; Notre Dame will not stop running back Travis Etienne (pictured at top) outright, but I do think it can slow him.
Clemson doesn’t do a ton of four-wide sets and prefers to have three wide receivers in with a tight end. But certainly all four of them are dangerous in their own ways. Higgins and Ross are the physical, athletic 6-4 stars that can go up and grab those 50/50 balls. Renfrow is obviously a machine on third down. Rodgers tends to fly under the radar but is a solid contributor. How Notre Dame chooses to defend these receivers could certainly help determine the outcome of this game. I’ll be interested to see what Lea does.
On the flip side, Chris Finke has emerged as a reliable option with Ian Book at quarterback. Does Venables have enough coverage defensive backs available to handle that three receiver look without overly-exposing anyone? I have heard whispers about some suspect safety play.
Clemson’s secondary has been the thinnest part of its defense all year and Venables even admitted as much when he talked about depth over the summer. Clemson’s corners are long, physical and athletic, but the safeties have had their problems. The safeties noticeably struggled when Clemson played South Carolina and Jake Bentley threw for 500-plus yards. Footwork has been poor at times and the Tigers safeties have not had their eyes in the right places at others. Venables has the personnel he believes in, it’s just a matter of consistently executing.
I’ll finish with two catch-alls: Clemson is 13-0 and in the midst of a run unparalleled aside from in Tuscaloosa. Are there weaknesses to speak of?
The secondary is the weakness people talk about the most, though it’s perhaps unfair the Tigers corners get lumped in with some safety struggles. Clemson has also noticeably struggled in the punting game.
And, have I missed anything else? Between the early signing period, this new experience of a Playoff and dreading the holiday week, I very well might have let something slip by me entirely. I realize I did not touch on Clemson’s vaunted defensive live. I know the praise of it is not hyperbolic. Quick routes to Finke strike me as the best chance to mitigate it a bit.
Clemson’s defensive line is the real deal, though obviously their impact could be complicated this week depending on what happens with Dexter Lawrence’s drug test.
Oh, and a prediction? Let’s, for now, presume the spread closes at Clemson by 13.5. (Note: Since this exchange, the line has fallen to Tigers by 12.5.)
Clemson 35, Notre Dame 24
Mike Tirico Podcast: Notre Dame’s roster rivals Clemson’s, per Chris Simms
Maybe Chris Simms is biased. He admits he “wants” Notre Dame to beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday in Dallas, but the NBC Sports analyst also actually thinks the difference between the two teams has been exaggerated in this month layoff, he said to NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Tirico’s eponymous weekly podcast heading into the holiday weekend.
“You always think that the skill guys on Notre Dame are going to be a little underwhelming,” Simms said. “I just think through the last two years, I have seen a lot of NFL talent at Notre Dame, whether it is NFL tight ends, NFL wide receivers, (senior) Dexter Williams is an NFL running back this year. You go down the lines, I just think this is a much more impressive roster than people give it credit for.”
It did not take an unbeaten run to the Playoff for Simms to start thinking that, either. A loss planted the seed in his head, specifically the 20-19 loss to Georgia back in September 2017, one of only three Irish losses in their last 25 games.
“I was one to tell you that Notre Dame was usually overrated most years in the last 10-15 years. They got a few spots bump up in the rankings on a weekly basis because they were Notre Dame and their history and all those things,” Simms said. “… We watched them on the field vs. Georgia, and Georgia gave Alabama everything they could handle on the field this year, last year. You and I saw a game where Notre Dame was definitely in the class of a Georgia as far as the physicality.”
That Georgia defensive front may have been the best the Irish have faced the last two seasons, a title the Tigers will take Saturday, with or without defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Yet, Simms sees the Cotton Bowl as a “50/50 ball game,” despite a 12.5-point spread in Clemson’s favor. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long’s approach should help negate some of that up-front Tigers advantage.
In an attempt to get a balanced view from Simms, to be sure that acknowledged bias was not clouding his assessment, Inside the Irish asked him if any weakness along the Irish offensive line could be compounded against Clemson. Simms did not take the bait.
“They’re going to lose a few plays in this match-up across the board, but I would be shocked if Notre Dame got overpowered by Clemson’s defensive line in this match-up,” Simms said. “Not to say they’ll win or dominate it, but I don’t think Clemson’s defensive line is going to ruin this game for Notre Dame.
“This offense has a very advanced running scheme for college football. In the day of the spread offense, they’re pulling guards, they’re pulling tackles and running trap plays — old-school tactics that college defensive linemen don’t see on a weekly basis. Chip Long has found a good combination of old school and new age.”
Of course, as Simms told Tirico and has been discussed writ large since September, that balance was not possible for Long’s offense while senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush limited the passing game with inaccuracy. Junior quarterback Ian Book’s handle of the passing game and the needed progressions opened up Long’s system in a way that might work well against Clemson’s No. 1 defense in the country.
“What Ian Book did was give them a drop-back pass offense where he could go through reads. He gave Chip Long the ability to call professional pass game schematics, and he had a quarterback he knew he could trust to read the field correctly and put the ball on the money the majority of the time,” Simms said. “That’s when the offense went to the next level.
“Defenses go woah, we have to stop this offensive line and this run game (and this pass attack).”
To hear Simms further discuss when he first noticed Book, the Irish offensive line or his expectations for the weekend, give him and Tirico a listen viaiTunes,Spotify,Stitcher or wherever else you may get your podcasts.
‘Trace’ drug test to sideline Clemson All-American DT Dexter Lawrence against Notre Dame
It is not the Christmas present Irish fans expected to unwrap this morning, but it is a gift in Notre Dame’s favor, nonetheless. As of Monday evening, Clemson will be without first-team defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Dallas (4 ET; ESPN). Lawrence and two reserve teammates tested positive for trace amounts of ostarine, per Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.
While a B sample test could clear the three yet this week, that would be a surprise. For clarity here: Both halves of that sentence are rather standard in drug testing protocols.
“Obviously Dexter is a starter and a very, very significant player on our team,” Swinney said. “Even though [offensive lineman Zach Giella] hasn’t played as much and [tight end Braden Galloway] is a freshman, they’re still missing out on an opportunity that they have worked extremely hard for.
“Again, I don’t know how — if it is even in their system, how it got there. But I do know that these three young men have not intentionally done anything. There’s plenty of precedent where the same thing has happened across the country with other people. So there’s a process in place, and we’ll work through that.”
Without Lawrence, Clemson will turn to senior Albert Huggins and junior Nyles Pinckney. While no combination will make up for losing a player of Lawrence’s caliber, few teams would have options akin to Huggins and Pinckney in such a situation.
Lawrence: 6-foot-4, 350 pounds; 460 snaps this season; 44 tackles with 7.5 for loss including 1.5 sacks. Huggins: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds; 307 snaps this season; 24 tackles with 3.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks. Pinckney: 6-foot-1, 300 pounds; 285 snaps this season; 24 tackles with 3.5 for loss.
With Lawrence, the Tigers had the best run defense in the country by advanced metrics. Notre Dame knew it had its work cut out for it.
“Clemson has a big athletic front,” Irish fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said Monday. “They’ve shown that on film, the ability to move, get off blocks and make a lot of plays. It’s going to be a challenge for us, and we understand that. It’s just going back to the fundamentals and basics.”
Presuming the B sample test does not clear Lawrence, Mustipher should now be able to focus his attention on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, himself a unanimous first-team All-American. In theory, Mustipher and one of the offensive guards should be able to slow Wilkins while the other guard faces Lawrence’s replacement. If this theory works as Notre Dame might hope, it would slow the inside penetration and allow junior quarterback Ian Book a chance to step up if pressured by either end, and considering possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Clelin Ferrell is one of those ends, that “if” might as well be a “when.” Ferrell finished the season with 10.5 sacks among 17 tackles for loss.
“We have a standard of Notre Dame offensive line play,” Mustipher said. “It’s been here long before I got here, long before those guys who moved on last year got here. And we take pride in what we do.”
Speaking of that offensive line … Irish head coach Brian Kelly announced freshman offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons fractured his foot. Gibbons had not played yet this season and was not about to make his debut against Clemson’s defensive front in the Playoff semifinal.
All other pieces of Notre Dame’s roster are eligible and in Dallas, per Kelly. That includes — though not specifically discussed — senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush. WatchStadium’s Brett McMurphy first reported Monday night Wimbush intends to transfer following this season, a report soon confirmed by Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily.
That decision comes as absolutely no surprise and will not affect the Playoff. Wimbush’s graduate transfer will come afterward.